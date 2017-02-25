Program Guide 02-25-2017

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:27:47 Ottorino Respighi Church Windows Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80356

00:32:00 00:40:05 Antonín Dvorák String Quintet No. 2 in G major Op 77 Chamber Music Soc Linc Center Delos 3152

01:14:00 00:18:18 Robert Schumann Konzertstück Op 86 Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572770

01:34:00 00:33:45 Jean-Philippe Rameau Castor and Pollux: Instrumental Suite Frans Brüggen Orchestra of the 18th Century Philips 426714

02:10:00 00:52:11 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique Op 14 Igor Markevitch Orchestre Lamoureux DeutGram 4796018

03:04:00 00:23:44 Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Sonata No. 5 in F major Op 24 Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Reiko Uchida, piano E1 Music 7780

03:30:00 00:34:44 Richard Strauss Sonatina No. 1 for 16 Winds in F major Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 445849

04:07:00 00:41:37 Ottorino Respighi La boutique fantasque Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80396

04:51:00 00:25:04 Carl Maria von Weber Symphony No. 1 in C major Op 19 John Georgiadis Queensland Symphony Naxos 550928

05:18:00 00:13:13 Franz Liszt Fantasy on Beethoven's "The Ruins of Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 67401

05:33:00 00:10:13 Gustav Holst Japanese Suite Op 33 JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 572914

05:54:00 00:05:10 Alec Wilder Theme and Variations Richard Auldon Clark Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Newport 85570

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week on Concierto host Frank Dominguez shares an excerpt from a new percussion concerto written for Chilean virtuoso Leonardo Soto, and Venezuelan Gustavo Dudamel conducts Mussorgsky’s masterwork , Pictures at an Exhibition.

Esta semana en Concierto tu anfitrión, Frank Dominguez comparte un extracto de un nuevo concierto para percusión escrito para el virtuoso chileno Leonardo Soto, y el venezolano Gustavo Dudamel dirige la obra maestra de Modest Mussorgsky, Imágenes en una Exposición .

06:00:45 Santiago de Murcia: Marsellas Daniel Pilz, bass lute; Daniel Oman bass lute; Pierre Pitzl, guitar Accent 24316

06:07:58 Leonard Mark Lewis: Percussion Concerto (excerpt) Leonard Soto, percussion; Charlotte Symphony Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green Live Recording of Charlotte Symphony Orchestra Used with permission

06:14:37 Isaac Albeniz: Asturias John Novacek, piano Ambassador 1014

06:22:50 Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (orchestrated by Maurice Ravel) Vienna Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 002588502

06:55:24 Diego Casseda: Silencio, no chiste al aire Florilegium; Arakaendar Bolivia Choir Ashley Solomon Channel Classics 28009

07:00:42 Pablo Ziegler: Milonga del adios Pablo Ziegler, piano; Christopher O'Riley, piano Steinway & Sons 30050

07:05:27 Pablo Ziegler: Elegante Canyenguito Pablo Ziegler, piano; Christopher O'Riley, piano Steinway & Sons 30050

07:11:29 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Sonata in a for solo Flute, Wq.132 (ii Allegro) Orlando Cela, flute n/a n/a

07:17:35 Juan Crisostomo de Arriaga: Overture, Op. 1 "Nonetto" Le Concert des Nations Jordi Savall Astrée 8532

07:28:13 Alexander Glazunov: Autumn, from The Seasons Royal Scottish National Orchestra Jose Serebrier Warner Classics 61434

07:41:07 Enrique Granados: Suite oriental (Arabe) (1888) Barcelona Symphony Orchestra Pablo Gonzalez Naxos 8573265

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Camilla de Rossi: Sinfonia from "Il Sacrifizio di Abramo": Movements 1 & 4-- JoAnn Falletta, lute; Bay Area Women's Philharmonic; Jo Ann Falletta, conductor Album: Baroquen Treasures Newport 60102 Music: 4:30

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in B-flat Major for Violin, Oboe, Strings & Basso Continuo, RV 548-- Venice Baroque Orchestra; Andrea Marcon, conductor University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 8:50

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Lauren Cason from Greer, SC. Music: 9:04

Olivier Messiaen: Le Merle Noir-- Jonathan Snowdon, flute; Andrew Litton, piano Album: Danse de la Chevre Virgin 90846 Music: 5:04

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances, Op. 45: Movements 1 & 3-- Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 24:21

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Franz Schubert: German Dance, D 783, No 10; Landler D 790, No. 3; Moment Musical D 780, No. 3 Gil Shaham, violin; Goran Sollscher, guitar Album: Schubert for Two DG 471 568 Music: 4:22

Maurice Ravel, (arr. WindSync): Bolero—WindSync The Schubert Club, Saint Anthony Park United Church of Christ, St Paul, MN Music: 9:43

Frederic Chopin: Polonaise in A-flat Major “Heroic”

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in b minor K. 27 Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 10-- Ray Ushikubo, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 24:50

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 3 in D major, D. 200: Movements 3 & 4-- Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; James Feddeck, conductor Royce Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 24:40

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:03:55 Johann Strauss Jr Annen Polka Op 117 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 10406

10:06:00 00:09:50 Franz Waxman Prince Valiant: Suite Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81265

10:19:00 00:04:21 Gustav Holst Second Suite for Military Band: March Op 28 Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80038

10:24:00 00:06:17 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Wasps: Ballet & Final Tableau Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 129

10:35:00 00:03:26 Richard Rodgers Victory at Sea: Beneath the Southern Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80175

10:39:00 00:03:08 Richard Rodgers Victory at Sea: Guadalcanal March Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80175

10:45:00 00:10:24 Johann Strauss Jr Emperor Waltz Op 437 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 20081

10:57:00 00:02:15 Robert Schumann Carnaval: Pierrot Op 9 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3177

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 4, 2015 - From our home in Boston, this week’s program features a From the Top alum who’s gone on to be the first American pianist since 1966 to win the Silver Medal at the famous International Tchaikovsky Competition. In addition, we meet a pianist who’s just nine years old who not only performs the music of Rachmaninoff with authority, she also happens to have been an international chess champion.

9-year-old pianist Harmony Zhu from Demarest, New Jersey, performs Etudes-Tableaux, Op. 33, No. 8 in G minor, and No. 6 in E-flat minor, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943)

The Isolde Quartet from The New England Conservatory Preparatory Program performs the second movement, Vivace, from String Quartet No. 2 in C major, Op. 36, by Benjamin Britten (1913–1976). [18-year-old violinist Kate Arndt from Boston, Massachusetts; 17-year-old violinist Tristan Flores from Lexington, Massachusetts; 16-year-old violist Gerald Karni from Brookline, Massachusetts, and 17-year-old cellist Zlatomir Fung from Westborough, Massachusetts]

17-year-old violinist HyunJae Lim from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, performs Figaro Variations from Rossini’s The Barber of Seville, by Maria Castelnuovo-Tedesco (1895-1968), edited by Jascha Heifetz, with pianist Christopher O’Riley

16-year-old trumpet player James Vaughen from Champaign, Illinois, performs Légende by George Enesco (1881-1955), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Alumni feature: 20-year-old pianist George Li from Lexington, Massachusetts, performs the third movement, Allegro con fuoco, from Piano Concerto No. 1 in B-flat minor, Op. 23, by Peter Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), with New England Conservatory’s Youth Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by David Loebel.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: ‘Basics’ by Koussevitzky and Meyer; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Gioacchino Rossini & Meteorological Music

12:09:00 00:04:50 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 4 Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80660

12:17:00 00:25:34 Camille Saint-Saëns The Carnival of the Animals Boston Pops Orchestra Arthur Fiedler Hugh Downs, narrator; Leo Litwin, piano; Samuel Lipman, piano RCA 300350

12:46:00 00:05:42 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 2: Aria Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

12:54:00 00:04:53 Isaac Albéniz Iberia: Triana Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80470

13:00 THE TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Antonín Dvořák: Rusalka

Conductor: Mark Elder

Production: Mary Zimmerman

Rusalka: Kristine Opolais

Foreign Princess: Katarina Dalayman

Ježibaba: Jamie Barton

Prince: Brandon Jovanovich

Water Sprite: Eric Owens

17:03 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Composers who have never won an Oscar - Many well-known movies composers have never won an Oscar for their work and today we'll tip the hat to those who should. From Danny Elfman's Edward Scissorhands to Alan Silvestri's The Polar Express, we salute some of the best scores from Hollywood

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Theme from Batman, 1989 Silva Screen Records SILCD 1276 The Music of Danny Elfman Danny Elfman The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Cleopatra Symphony from Cleopatra, 1963 London Philharmonic Orchestra LPO-0086 The Genius of Film Music Hollywood Blockbusters 1960s-1980s Alex North London Philharmonic Orchestra/Alex North, cond.

The Grand Finale from Edward Scissorhands, 1990 MCA Records MCAD-10133 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Danny Elfman original soundtrack recording/Shirley Walker, cond.

Main Theme from Spider-Man, 2002 Silva Screen Records SILCD 1268 The Film Music of Danny Elfman Danny Elfman The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

Theme from Mission Impossible, 1966 Telarc CD-80437 The Big Picture Lalo Schifrin Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Main Title from Cool Hand Luke, 1967 Aleph Records 047 Lalo Schifrin: My Life in Music Lalo Schifrin original soundtrack recording/Lalo Schifrin, cond.

Harry in Winter from Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire, 2005 Warner Bros 49631-2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Patrick Doyle London Symphony Orchestra/James Shearman, cond.

Earth to Asgard from Thor, 2011 Buena Vista Records D001365602 Thor: Original Soundtrack Patrick Doyle London Symphony Orchestra/James Shearman, cond.

Around the World, Part 1 (Overture) from Around the World in 80 Days, 1956 Hit Parade Records 13502 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Deluxe Expanded Edition Victor Young original soundtrack recording/Victor Young, cond.

Innesfree from The Quiet Man, 1952 Koch International Classics 3-7365-2 Shane: A Tribute to Victor Young Victor Young New Zealand Symphony Orchestra/Richard Kaufman, cond.

Tenuous Winners/Returning Home from The Hunger Games, 2012 Lionsgate B0016579-02 Original Motion Picture Score James Newton Howard original soundtrack recording/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Lucy Meets Mr. Timnus from The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, TheWitch and The Wardrobe, 2005 Warner Bros 61374-7 Original Soundtrack Harry Gregson-Williams

Promise from The Avengers, 2012 Hollywood Records/Intrada D001759402 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Alan Silvestri original soundtrack recording/Alan Silvestri, cond.

Suite from The Polar Express, 2004 Warner Bros 48897-2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Alan Silvestri original soundtrack recording/Alan Silvestri, cond.

Only the Beginning from The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, 2005 Warner Bros 61374-7 Original Soundtrack Harry Gregson-Williams The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Harry Gregson-Williams, cond.

Mars from The Martian, 2015 Capitol Records 88875167102 Original Motion Picture Score Harry Gregson-Williams original soundtrack recording/Harry Gregson-Williams, cond.

Horn of Plenty from The Hunger Games, 2012 Lionsgate B0016579-02 Original Motion Picture Score James Newton Howard original soundtrack recording/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Maleficent Suite from Maleficent, 2014 Walt Disney Records D001908702 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack James Newton Howard original soundtrack recording/Pete Anthony, cond.

Main Title from Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977 Sony Classical S2K 51333 John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1945 on Stage and Screen - The best of the year, including Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Carousel” on stage and their original film musical, “State Fair.”

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:59 00:03:21 Richard Rodgers Carousel Waltz Orchestra Carousel -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD10799

18:04:08 00:04:17 Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein If I Loved You John Raitt, Jan Clayton Carousel -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD10799

18:08:39 00:02:30 George Gershwin-Irving Caesar Swanee Al Jolson Warner Bros: 75 Years of Film Music Rhino R275287

18:11:38 00:02:23 Sigmund Romberg-Dorothy Fields Close as Pages in a Book Bing Crosby American Songbook Series: Dorothy Fields Smithsonian RD048-13

18:14:06 00:01:57 Johnny Burke-James Van Heusen Sleighride in July Dinah Shore American Songbook Series: James Van Heusen Smithsonian RD048-16

18:16:02 00:03:06 Harry Warren-Mack David The More I See You Dick Haymes American Songbook Series: Harry Warren Smithsonian RD048-14

18:19:32 00:01:35 Alan Jay Lerner-Frederick Loewe The Day Before Spring Blossom Dearies Alan Jay Lerner Revisited Painted Smiles PS1374

18:20:59 00:03:58 Aan Jay Lerner-Frederick Loewe A Jug of Mine Kaye Ballard Lyrics by Lerner DRG DRG5246

18:25:26 00:00:47 Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn The Worry Song Gene Kelly That's Entertainment Rhino R272182

18:26:13 00:01:40 Augustin Lara You Belong to My Heart Dora Luz The Magical Music of Disney Ovation OV5000

18:28:09 00:01:28 Richard Rodgers Main Title from "State Fair" Orchestra Richard Rodgers: No Strings/State Fair RCA LM-2637

18:29:33 00:03:05 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein It Might as Well Be Spring Jeanne Crain State Fair -- Film Soundtrack Varese Sarabande 302-0660902

18:32:35 00:03:07 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein It's a Grand Night for Singing Dick Haymes, Vivian Blaine State Fair -- Film Soundtrack Varese Sarabande 302-0660902

18:36:38 00:01:49 Kurt Weill-Ira Gershwin The Nina, the Pinta, the Santa Maria Fred MacMurray Where Do We Go From Here? -- Film Soundtrack Ariel KWH10

18:38:23 00:03:04 Kurt Weill-Ira Gershwin Sing Me Not a Ballad Lotte Lenya Lotte Lenya Sings Kurt Weill's American Theater Songs Sony MHK60647

18:41:31 00:02:00 Morton Gould-B.Comden-A.Green Bad Timing Betty Comden Selections from "Billion Dollar Baby" DRG DRG690

18:43:37 00:02:25 Hoagy Carmichael-Paul Francis Webster Doctor, Lawyer, Indian Chief Betty Hotton Spotlight on Betty Hutton Capitol 7777-89942

18:46:06 00:02:34 Harry Warren-Arthur Freed Yolanda Fred Astaire That's Entertainment Rhino R272182

18:48:57 00:02:29 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein You'll Never Walk Alone Chorus Carousel -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD10799

18:51:45 00:01:15 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:03:53 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Filler: That's for Me Vivian Blaine State Fair-Film Soundtrack Varese Sarabande 302-0660902

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:20:45 Franz Joseph Haydn Sinfonia Concertante in B flat major Orch of Age of Enlightenment Elizabeth Wallfisch Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin; David Watkin, cello; Anthony Robson, oboe; Felix Warnock, bassoon VirginClas 59266

19:25:00 00:30:17 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 11 Thomas Fey Heidelberg Symphony Hänssler 98275

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Daniel Barenboim and Louis Lane, conductors; Jacqueline du Pre, cello - recorded live in Severance Hall, archival concerts from 01/04/73 and 12/29/66

20:04:00 00:22:14 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose: Suit

20:29:00 00:30:02 Sir Edward Elgar Cello Concerto in E minor Op 85

21:01:00 00:26:29 Édouard Lalo Cello Concerto in D minor

21:31:00 00:27:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 40 in G minor Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436421

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Bees are the topics of Peter Cook “A Bee Life” and “Beryl the Bee”… Rowan Atkinson and John Cleese in “Bee Keeping”… and Monty Python “Eric, the Half-a-Bee”…Songs: “The Sewers of the Strand” and “Let’s All go Down to the Strand”… Mark Levy tells about “People Born in the Same Year as You”… This Week in the Media.



QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:07:15 Ludwig van Beethoven Romance No. 1 in G major Op 40 Royal Philharmonic Sir Eugene Goossens David Oistrakh, violin DeutGram 4793449

23:09:00 00:09:46 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Piano Concerto No. 17 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Leif Ove Andsnes, piano MAA 10406

23:21:00 00:08:13 Ralph Vaughan Williams Two Hymn-Tune Preludes Bryden Thomson London Symphony Chandos 9262

23:29:00 00:08:58 Thomas Canning Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80462

23:40:00 00:04:06 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 4 in F major Op 15 Nelson Freire, piano Decca 14053

23:44:00 00:10:01 Franz Schubert Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 Beaux Arts Trio Philips 4788977

23:56:00 00:03:11 Gabriel Fauré Après un rêve Op 7 Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Emmanuel Ceysson, harp E1 Music 7780

23:56:00 00:02:56 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: The girl with the William Smith Philadelphia Orchestra CBS 39444