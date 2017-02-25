© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 02-25-2017

Published February 25, 2017 at 5:15 AM EST

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00            00:27:47            Ottorino Respighi          Church Windows                       Jesús López-Cobos            Cincinnati Symphony     Telarc   80356

00:32:00            00:40:05            Antonín Dvorák String Quintet No. 2 in G major  Op 77                            Chamber Music Soc Linc Center   Delos   3152

01:14:00            00:18:18            Robert Schumann          Konzertstück Op 86                   Gerard Schwarz            Seattle Symphony         Naxos   572770

01:34:00            00:33:45            Jean-Philippe Rameau   Castor and Pollux: Instrumental Suite                 Frans Brüggen            Orchestra of the 18th Century     Philips  426714

02:10:00            00:52:11            Hector Berlioz   Symphonie fantastique Op 14                Igor Markevitch Orchestre Lamoureux        DeutGram         4796018

03:04:00            00:23:44            Ludwig van Beethoven   Violin Sonata No.  5 in F major  Op 24                            Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Reiko Uchida, piano           E1 Music          7780

03:30:00            00:34:44            Richard Strauss Sonatina No. 1 for 16 Winds in F major                           Orpheus Chamber Orchestra       DeutGram         445849

04:07:00            00:41:37            Ottorino Respighi          La boutique fantasque               Jesús López-Cobos            Cincinnati Symphony     Telarc   80396

04:51:00            00:25:04            Carl Maria von Weber    Symphony No. 1 in C major  Op 19                     John Georgiadis        Queensland Symphony Naxos   550928

05:18:00            00:13:13            Franz Liszt        Fantasy on Beethoven's "The Ruins of   Budapest Symphony Orchestra          Karl Anton Rickenbacher            Leslie Howard, piano     Hyperion           67401

05:33:00            00:10:13            Gustav Holst     Japanese Suite Op 33               JoAnn Falletta   Ulster Orchestra            Naxos   572914

05:54:00            00:05:10            Alec Wilder       Theme and Variations                Richard Auldon Clark     Manhattan Chamber Orchestra       Newport            85570

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week on Concierto host Frank Dominguez shares an excerpt from a new percussion concerto written for Chilean virtuoso Leonardo Soto, and Venezuelan Gustavo Dudamel conducts Mussorgsky’s masterwork , Pictures at an Exhibition

Esta semana en Concierto tu anfitrión, Frank Dominguez comparte un extracto de un nuevo concierto para percusión escrito para el virtuoso chileno Leonardo Soto, y el venezolano Gustavo Dudamel dirige la obra maestra de Modest Mussorgsky, Imágenes en una Exposición .

06:00:45 Santiago de Murcia: Marsellas  Daniel Pilz, bass lute; Daniel Oman bass lute; Pierre Pitzl, guitar  Accent 24316                                      

06:07:58 Leonard Mark Lewis: Percussion Concerto (excerpt) Leonard Soto, percussion; Charlotte Symphony Orchestra  Christopher Warren-Green Live Recording of Charlotte Symphony Orchestra  Used with permission

06:14:37 Isaac Albeniz: Asturias  John Novacek, piano  Ambassador 1014                                                   

06:22:50 Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (orchestrated by Maurice Ravel)   Vienna Philharmonic  Gustavo Dudamel  Deutsche Grammophon  002588502                         

06:55:24 Diego Casseda: Silencio, no chiste al aire  Florilegium; Arakaendar Bolivia Choir  Ashley Solomon  Channel Classics 28009                                

07:00:42 Pablo Ziegler: Milonga del adios  Pablo Ziegler, piano; Christopher O'Riley, piano  Steinway & Sons 30050                                                      

07:05:27 Pablo Ziegler: Elegante Canyenguito  Pablo Ziegler, piano; Christopher O'Riley, piano  Steinway & Sons  30050                                                     

07:11:29 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Sonata in a for solo Flute, Wq.132   (ii Allegro)  Orlando Cela, flute        n/a     n/a                                    

07:17:35 Juan Crisostomo de Arriaga: Overture, Op. 1 "Nonetto"  Le Concert des Nations  Jordi Savall   Astrée  8532                                       

07:28:13 Alexander Glazunov: Autumn, from The Seasons  Royal Scottish National Orchestra   Jose Serebrier  Warner Classics  61434                             

07:41:07 Enrique Granados: Suite oriental (Arabe) (1888) Barcelona Symphony Orchestra  Pablo Gonzalez  Naxos 8573265                             

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Camilla de Rossi: Sinfonia from "Il Sacrifizio di Abramo": Movements 1 & 4-- JoAnn Falletta, lute; Bay Area Women's Philharmonic; Jo Ann Falletta, conductor Album: Baroquen Treasures Newport 60102 Music: 4:30

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in B-flat Major for Violin, Oboe, Strings & Basso Continuo, RV 548-- Venice Baroque Orchestra; Andrea Marcon, conductor University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 8:50

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Lauren Cason from Greer, SC. Music: 9:04

Olivier Messiaen: Le Merle Noir-- Jonathan Snowdon, flute; Andrew Litton, piano Album: Danse de la Chevre Virgin 90846 Music: 5:04

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances, Op. 45: Movements 1 & 3-- Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 24:21

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Franz Schubert: German Dance, D 783, No 10; Landler D 790, No. 3; Moment Musical D 780, No. 3 Gil Shaham, violin; Goran Sollscher, guitar Album: Schubert for Two DG 471 568 Music: 4:22

Maurice Ravel, (arr. WindSync): Bolero—WindSync The Schubert Club, Saint Anthony Park United Church of Christ, St Paul, MN Music: 9:43

Frederic Chopin: Polonaise in A-flat Major “Heroic”

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in b minor K. 27 Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 10-- Ray Ushikubo, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 24:50

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 3 in D major, D. 200: Movements 3 & 4-- Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; James Feddeck, conductor Royce Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 24:40

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:03:55            Johann Strauss Jr         Annen Polka Op 117                  Franz Welser-Möst            Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     10406

10:06:00            00:09:50            Franz Waxman  Prince Valiant: Suite                  Charles Gerhardt           National Philharmonic     RCA     81265

10:19:00            00:04:21            Gustav Holst     Second Suite for Military Band: March Op 28                  Frederick Fennell  Cleveland Symphonic Winds      Telarc   80038

10:24:00            00:06:17            Ralph Vaughan Williams            The Wasps: Ballet & Final Tableau                     Michael Stern    Kansas City Symphony Reference         129

10:35:00            00:03:26            Richard Rodgers           Victory at Sea: Beneath the Southern                 Erich Kunzel            Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80175

10:39:00            00:03:08            Richard Rodgers           Victory at Sea: Guadalcanal March                     Erich Kunzel            Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80175

10:45:00            00:10:24            Johann Strauss Jr         Emperor Waltz Op 437               Franz Welser-Möst            Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     20081

10:57:00            00:02:15            Robert Schumann          Carnaval: Pierrot Op 9                           Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano    Centaur 3177

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 4, 2015 - From our home in Boston, this week’s program features a From the Top alum who’s gone on to be the first American pianist since 1966 to win the Silver Medal at the famous International Tchaikovsky Competition. In addition, we meet a pianist who’s just nine years old who not only performs the music of Rachmaninoff with authority, she also happens to have been an international chess champion.

9-year-old pianist Harmony Zhu from Demarest, New Jersey, performs Etudes-Tableaux, Op. 33, No. 8 in G minor, and No. 6 in E-flat minor, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943)

The Isolde Quartet from The New England Conservatory Preparatory Program performs the second movement, Vivace, from String Quartet No. 2 in C major, Op. 36, by Benjamin Britten (1913–1976). [18-year-old violinist Kate Arndt from Boston, Massachusetts; 17-year-old violinist Tristan Flores from Lexington, Massachusetts; 16-year-old violist Gerald Karni from Brookline, Massachusetts, and 17-year-old cellist Zlatomir Fung from Westborough, Massachusetts]

17-year-old violinist HyunJae Lim from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, performs Figaro Variations from Rossini’s The Barber of Seville, by Maria Castelnuovo-Tedesco (1895-1968), edited by Jascha Heifetz, with pianist Christopher O’Riley

16-year-old trumpet player James Vaughen from Champaign, Illinois, performs Légende by George Enesco (1881-1955), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Alumni feature: 20-year-old pianist George Li from Lexington, Massachusetts, performs the third movement, Allegro con fuoco, from Piano Concerto No. 1 in B-flat minor, Op. 23, by Peter Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), with New England Conservatory’s Youth Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by David Loebel.

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: ‘Basics’ by Koussevitzky and Meyer; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Gioacchino Rossini & Meteorological Music

12:09:00            00:04:50            Benjamin Britten            Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 4                      Paavo Järvi            Cincinnati Symphony     Telarc   80660

12:17:00            00:25:34            Camille Saint-Saëns      The Carnival of the Animals       Boston Pops Orchestra            Arthur Fiedler    Hugh Downs, narrator; Leo Litwin, piano; Samuel Lipman, piano  RCA     300350

12:46:00            00:05:42            Ottorino Respighi          Ancient Airs Suite No. 2: Aria                 Jesús López-Cobos            Lausanne Chamber Orchestra    Telarc   80309

12:54:00            00:04:53            Isaac Albéniz    Iberia: Triana                 Jesús López-Cobos      Cincinnati Symphony            Telarc   80470

 

13:00 THE TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Antonín Dvořák: Rusalka

Conductor: Mark Elder

Production: Mary Zimmerman

Rusalka: Kristine Opolais

Foreign Princess: Katarina Dalayman

Ježibaba: Jamie Barton

Prince: Brandon Jovanovich

Water Sprite: Eric Owens

 

17:03 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Composers who have never won an Oscar - Many well-known movies composers have never won an Oscar for their work and today we'll tip the hat to those who should. From Danny Elfman's Edward Scissorhands to Alan Silvestri's The Polar Express, we salute some of the best scores from Hollywood

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Theme from Batman, 1989  Silva Screen Records SILCD 1276  The Music of Danny Elfman  Danny Elfman  The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Cleopatra Symphony from Cleopatra, 1963  London Philharmonic Orchestra LPO-0086  The Genius of Film Music Hollywood Blockbusters 1960s-1980s  Alex North  London Philharmonic Orchestra/Alex North, cond.

The Grand Finale from Edward Scissorhands, 1990  MCA Records MCAD-10133  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Danny Elfman  original soundtrack recording/Shirley Walker, cond.

Main Theme from Spider-Man, 2002  Silva Screen Records SILCD 1268  The Film Music of Danny Elfman  Danny Elfman  The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

Theme from Mission Impossible, 1966  Telarc CD-80437  The Big Picture  Lalo Schifrin  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Main Title from Cool Hand Luke, 1967  Aleph Records 047  Lalo Schifrin: My Life in Music  Lalo Schifrin  original soundtrack recording/Lalo Schifrin, cond.

Harry in Winter from Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire, 2005  Warner Bros 49631-2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Patrick Doyle  London Symphony Orchestra/James Shearman, cond.

Earth to Asgard from Thor, 2011  Buena Vista Records D001365602  Thor: Original Soundtrack  Patrick Doyle  London Symphony Orchestra/James Shearman, cond.

Around the World, Part 1 (Overture) from Around the World in 80 Days, 1956  Hit Parade Records 13502  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Deluxe Expanded Edition  Victor Young  original soundtrack recording/Victor Young, cond.

Innesfree from The Quiet Man, 1952  Koch International Classics 3-7365-2  Shane: A Tribute to Victor Young  Victor Young  New Zealand Symphony Orchestra/Richard Kaufman, cond.

Tenuous Winners/Returning Home from The Hunger Games, 2012  Lionsgate B0016579-02  Original Motion Picture Score  James Newton Howard  original soundtrack recording/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Lucy Meets Mr. Timnus from The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, TheWitch and The Wardrobe, 2005  Warner Bros 61374-7  Original Soundtrack  Harry Gregson-Williams

Promise from The Avengers, 2012  Hollywood Records/Intrada D001759402  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Alan Silvestri  original soundtrack recording/Alan Silvestri, cond.

Suite from The Polar Express, 2004  Warner Bros 48897-2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Alan Silvestri  original soundtrack recording/Alan Silvestri, cond.

Only the Beginning from The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, 2005  Warner Bros 61374-7  Original Soundtrack  Harry Gregson-Williams  The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Harry Gregson-Williams, cond.

Mars from The Martian, 2015  Capitol Records 88875167102  Original Motion Picture Score  Harry Gregson-Williams  original soundtrack recording/Harry Gregson-Williams, cond.

Horn of Plenty from The Hunger Games, 2012  Lionsgate B0016579-02  Original Motion Picture Score  James Newton Howard  original soundtrack recording/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Maleficent Suite from Maleficent, 2014  Walt Disney Records D001908702  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  James Newton Howard  original soundtrack recording/Pete Anthony, cond.

Main Title from Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977  Sony Classical S2K 51333  John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1945 on Stage and Screen - The best of the year, including Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Carousel” on stage and their original film musical, “State Fair.” 

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:00:59            00:03:21            Richard Rodgers           Carousel Waltz  Orchestra          Carousel -- Original B'way Cast     MCA     MCAD10799

18:04:08            00:04:17            Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein     If I Loved You   John Raitt, Jan Clayton            Carousel -- Original B'way Cast  MCA     MCAD10799

18:08:39            00:02:30            George Gershwin-Irving Caesar  Swanee             Al Jolson          Warner Bros: 75 Years of Film Music       Rhino    R275287

18:11:38            00:02:23            Sigmund Romberg-Dorothy Fields          Close as Pages in a Book          Bing Crosby            American Songbook Series: Dorothy Fields        Smithsonian      RD048-13

18:14:06            00:01:57            Johnny Burke-James Van Heusen          Sleighride in July           Dinah Shore            American Songbook Series: James Van Heusen Smithsonian      RD048-16

18:16:02            00:03:06            Harry Warren-Mack David         The More I See You      Dick Haymes     American Songbook Series: Harry Warren  Smithsonian      RD048-14

18:19:32            00:01:35            Alan Jay Lerner-Frederick Loewe           The Day Before Spring  Blossom Dearies            Alan Jay Lerner Revisited          Painted Smiles  PS1374

18:20:59            00:03:58            Aan Jay Lerner-Frederick Loewe            A Jug of Mine    Kaye Ballard     Lyrics by Lerner   DRG     DRG5246

18:25:26            00:00:47            Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn            The Worry Song            Gene Kelly        That's Entertainment    Rhino    R272182

18:26:13            00:01:40            Augustin Lara    You Belong to My Heart Dora Luz           The Magical Music of Disney            Ovation OV5000

18:28:09            00:01:28            Richard Rodgers           Main Title from "State Fair"        Orchestra          Richard Rodgers: No Strings/State Fair   RCA     LM-2637

18:29:33            00:03:05            Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein           It Might as Well Be Spring          Jeanne Crain            State Fair -- Film Soundtrack     Varese Sarabande         302-0660902

18:32:35            00:03:07            Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein           It's a Grand Night for Singing     Dick Haymes, Vivian Blaine     State Fair -- Film Soundtrack     Varese Sarabande         302-0660902

18:36:38            00:01:49            Kurt Weill-Ira Gershwin  The Nina, the Pinta, the Santa Maria       Fred MacMurray            Where Do We Go From Here? -- Film Soundtrack           Ariel      KWH10

18:38:23            00:03:04            Kurt Weill-Ira Gershwin  Sing Me Not a Ballad     Lotte Lenya       Lotte Lenya Sings Kurt Weill's American Theater Songs     Sony    MHK60647

18:41:31            00:02:00            Morton Gould-B.Comden-A.Green          Bad Timing        Betty Comden   Selections from "Billion Dollar Baby"           DRG     DRG690

18:43:37            00:02:25            Hoagy Carmichael-Paul Francis Webster            Doctor, Lawyer, Indian Chief      Betty Hotton  Spotlight on Betty Hutton           Capitol  7777-89942

18:46:06            00:02:34            Harry Warren-Arthur Freed        Yolanda            Fred Astaire      That's Entertainment            Rhino    R272182

18:48:57            00:02:29            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        You'll Never Walk Alone Chorus  Carousel -- Original B'way Cast        MCA     MCAD10799

18:51:45            00:01:15            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:03            00:03:53            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Filler: That's for Me        Vivian Blaine     State Fair-Film Soundtrack            Varese Sarabande         302-0660902

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:20:45            Franz Joseph Haydn     Sinfonia Concertante in B flat major        Orch of Age of Enlightenment   Elizabeth Wallfisch        Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin; David Watkin, cello; Anthony Robson, oboe; Felix Warnock, bassoon        VirginClas         59266

19:25:00            00:30:17            Felix Mendelssohn        Symphony No. 1 in C minor  Op 11                     Thomas Fey            Heidelberg Symphony   Hänssler           98275

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Daniel Barenboim and Louis Lane, conductors; Jacqueline du Pre, cello - recorded live in Severance Hall, archival concerts from 01/04/73 and 12/29/66

20:04:00            00:22:14            Maurice Ravel   Mother Goose: Suit

20:29:00            00:30:02            Sir Edward Elgar           Cello Concerto in E minor  Op 85          

21:01:00            00:26:29            Édouard Lalo    Cello Concerto in D minor         

21:31:00            00:27:28            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 40 in G minor                 Christoph von Dohnányi          Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   436421

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Bees are the topics of Peter Cook “A Bee Life” and “Beryl the Bee”… Rowan Atkinson and John Cleese in “Bee Keeping”… and Monty Python “Eric, the Half-a-Bee”…Songs: “The Sewers of the Strand” and “Let’s All go Down to the Strand”… Mark Levy tells about “People Born in the Same Year as You”…  This Week in the Media.
 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00            00:07:15            Ludwig van Beethoven   Romance No. 1 in G major  Op 40          Royal Philharmonic            Sir Eugene Goossens   David Oistrakh, violin     DeutGram         4793449

23:09:00            00:09:46            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Andante from Piano Concerto No. 17      Cleveland Orchestra          Franz Welser-Möst        Leif Ove Andsnes, piano            MAA     10406

23:21:00            00:08:13            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Two Hymn-Tune Preludes                      Bryden Thomson          London Symphony        Chandos           9262

23:29:00            00:08:58            Thomas Canning           Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan                    Jesús López-Cobos    Cincinnati Symphony     Telarc   80462

23:40:00            00:04:06            Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No.  4 in F major  Op 15                                  Nelson Freire, piano    Decca   14053

23:44:00            00:10:01            Franz Schubert Andante from Piano Trio No. 1                           Beaux Arts Trio            Philips  4788977

23:56:00            00:03:11            Gabriel Fauré    Après un rêve Op 7                               Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Emmanuel Ceysson, harp          E1 Music          7780

23:56:00            00:02:56            Claude Debussy           Preludes Book 1: The girl with the                      William Smith            Philadelphia Orchestra   CBS     39444

 

 

 