Program Guide 02-19-2017

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 4, 2015 - From our home in Boston, this week’s program features a From the Top alum who’s gone on to be the first American pianist since 1966 to win the Silver Medal at the famous International Tchaikovsky Competition. Also we meet a pianist who’s just nine years old who not only performs the music of Rachmaninoff with authority, she also happens to have been an international chess champion.

9-year-old pianist Harmony Zhu from Demarest, New Jersey, performs Etudes-Tableaux, Op. 33, No. 8 in G minor, and No. 6 in E-flat minor, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943).

The Isolde Quartet from The New England Conservatory Preparatory Program performs the second movement, Vivace, from String Quartet No. 2 in C major, Op. 36, by Benjamin Britten (1913–1976) [18-year-old violinist Kate Arndt from Boston, Massachusetts; 17-year-old violinist Tristan Flores from Lexington, Massachusetts; 16-year-old violist Gerald Karni from Brookline, Massachusetts, and 17-year-old cellist Zlatomir Fung from Westborough, Massachusetts]

17-year-old violinist HyunJae Lim from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, performs Figaro Variations from Rossini’s The Barber of Seville, by Maria Castelnuovo-Tedesco (18951968), edited by Jascha Heifetz, with pianist Christopher O’Riley

16-year-old trumpet player James Vaughen from Champaign, Illinois, performs Légende by George Enescu (1881-1955), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Alumni feature: 20-year-old pianist George Li from Lexington, Massachusetts, performs the third movement, Allegro con fuoco, from Piano Concerto No. 1 in B-flat minor, Op. 23, by Peter Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), with New England Conservatory’s Youth Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by David Loebel

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Riccardo Muti conductor; Erin Wall, soprano; Okka von der Damerau, mezzo-soprano ;Steve Davislim, tenor; Eric Owens, bass; Chicago Symphony Chorus

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 9 in D Minor

Anton Bruckner: Te Deum

Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor

Anton Webern: Passacaglia, Op. 1

Henri Dutilleux: Métaboles

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 9

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Alpha White Label - For a while the amazing French label allowed groups to experiment—Sephardic music, Andalusian melodies, and some visionary work by Christina Pluhar



MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:06:37 Herbert Howells Magnificat Graham Ross Choir of Clare College Harm Mundi 907579

06:13:00 00:13:39 Alexander Zemlinsky Psalm 13 Op 24 Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Riccardo Chailly Ernst Senff Choir Decca 417450

06:27:00 00:01:54 Max Reger Mariä Wiegenlied Op 76 Stephen Cleobury Choir King's College Cambridge King'sColl 1

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The Peeters Principle - A reflection on the life and work of the famous and well-travelled Belgian organist and composer, Flor Peeters (1903-1986)

FLOR PEETERS: Entrata Festiva, Op. 93 Saxon Wind Philharmonic/Thomas Clamor, conductor; Daniel Bielschmidt 1932 Jehmlich/St. Mary’s Cathedral, Wurzen, Germany) Genuin 16445

PEETERS: Variations on an Original Theme, Op. 58 Carlton Etherington (1997 Jones/Tewkesbury Abbey, England) Delphian 34089

PEETERS: Suite Modale, op. 43 Peter Van de Velde (1891 Schyven/Our Lady’s Cathedral, Antwerp, Belgium) Aeolus 10711

PEETERS: Kyrie, fr Missa Festiva, Op. 62 Canterbury Cathedral Choir/David Flood, director; Michael Harris (1886 Willis/Canterbury Cathedral, England) York 127

PEETERS: Toccata, Fugue & Hymn on Ave maris stella, Op. 28 Stephen Tharp (1738 Müller/St. Bavo Church, Haarlem, The Netherlands) JAV 178

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Potpourri - On this edition of With Heart and Voice, Peter DuBois will share some additional new and recent releases of choral and organ music, along with a variety of music for “Ordinary Time.”



09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: David Bamberger on ‘Cosi fan tutte’

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Overture – Concerto Köln/ René Jacobs (Harmonia Mundi 951663 CD) 4:01

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Cosi fan tutte: Trio: Una bella serenata – Hermann Prey, baritone; Waldemar Kmentt, tenor; Karl Dönch; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Karl Böhm (Gala 100503 CD) 2:26

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Cosi fan tutte: Trio: Soave sia vento – Elizabeth Schwartzkopf, soprano; Nan Merriman, mezzo-soprano; Sesto Bruscantini, bass; Philharmonia Orchestra/Herbert von Karajan (EMI 69636 CD) 3:21

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Cosi fan tutte: Recitative & Aria: Ah scostati – Christa Ludwig; mezzo-soprano; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Karl Böhm (Gala 100503 CD) 3:04

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Cosi fan tutte: Aria: In Uomini – Lisa Otto, soprano; Philharmonia Orchestra/Herbert von Karajan (EMI 69636 CD) 2:19

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Cosi fan tutte: Aria: Un aura amoroso – Leopold Simoneau, tenor; Philharmonia Orchestra/Herbert von Karajan (EMI 69636 CD) 4:37

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Cosi fan tutte: Duet: Prendero quell brunettino - Elizabeth Schwartzkopf, soprano; Christa Ludwig; mezzo-soprano; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Karl Böhm (Gala 100503 CD) 3:24

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Cosi fan tutte: Aria: Donne mie – Rolando Panieri, baritone; Philharmonia Orchestra/Herbert von Karajan (EMI 69636 CD) 3:03

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Cosi fan tutte: Aria: E’amore un landrocello - Nan Merriman, mezzo-soprano; Philharmonia Orchestra/Herbert von Karajan (EMI 69636 CD) 3:10

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Cosi fan tutte: Aria/Duet: Tutte accusan le donne – Werner Güra, tenor; Marcel Boone, baritone; Pietro Spagnoli, baritone; Concerto Köln/ René Jacobs (Harmonia Mundi 951663 CD) 0:57

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Cosi fan tutte: Act II Finale: Fortunato l’uom – Soloists,Kölner Kammerchor; Concerto Köln/ René Jacobs (Harmonia Mundi 951663 CD) 1:44

09:57:00 00:02:08 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No.19 in A minor Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6669

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 5 in C minor: Movement 3-- Paul Lewis, piano Album: Beethoven #4 - Paul Lewis Harmonia Mundi 901909 Music: 4:24

Gioacchino Rossini: Overture to The Barber of Seville Overture-- The Knights University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Concert Record Date: 3/12/2015 Music: 7:28

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestants are Peter and Mary-Bess Staffel from Bethany, WV Music: 10:55

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka in F-sharp minor, Op. 59, No. 3-- Emanuel Ax, piano Album: Emanuel Ax: Chopin: Scherzos & Mazurkas Sony/MK 44544 Music: 3:34

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 3 in D Major-- Belcea Quartet: Corina Belcea, violin; Axel Schacher, violin; Krzysztof Chorzelki, viola; Antoine Lederlin, cello Union College Concert Series, Union College - Memorial Chapel, Schenectady, NY Concert Record Date: 10/16/2014 Music: 21:42

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis-- Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 14:11

Philip Glass: Partita for Solo Violin: Movement 1 -- Tim Fain, violin PT in-studio performance, Atrium Studio, Minnesota Public Radio, St. Paul, MN Presented by the Schubert Club Music: 3:40

Kevin Puts: Arches-- Tim Fain, violin PT in-studio performance, Atrium Studio, Minnesota Public Radio, St. Paul, MN Presented by the Schubert Club Music: 3:40

Camille Saint-Saens: Cello Concerto No. 1 in A minor, Op. 33-- Sol Gabetta, cello; Houston Symphony; John Storgards, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 20:22

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part 2 of the life and music of Felix Mendelssohn

Playlist for Parts 1 & 2:

"A Midsummer Night's Dream Op 61 (1826)--Atlanta Symphony Orchestra/Yoel Levi (Sony 64 595 CD)

Symphony No.1 in c Op 11 (1824)--Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Christoph von Dohnányi (Decca 001480002 CD)

Six Children's Pieces Op 72 (1842)--Andre Previn, piano (Sony 64 595 CD)

Song Without Words No.1 Op 62 (1842-44)--Sergei Babayan, piano (CNR Classics CNRCD 9202 CD)

Song Without Words No.1 Op 19b (1829-30)--Sergei Babayan, piano (CNR Classics CNRCD 9202 CD)

Song Without Words No.4 Op 67 "Spinning Song" (1843-45)--Michie Koyama, piano (Sony 64 595 CD)

Piano Trio No.1 in d Op 49 (1839)--Gryphon Trio (Analekta FL23110 CD)

Piano Quartet No.1 in c Op 1 (1822)--Bartholdy Piano Quartet (Naxos 8550966 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:03:20 Luigi Boccherini Minuet from String Quintet in E major Op 13 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437782

14:03:00 00:02:44 Padre Antonio Soler Sonata No. 84 in D major David Greilsammer, piano Sony 792969

14:06:00 00:10:52 Grace Williams Fantasy on Welsh Nursery Tunes Sir Charles Groves London Symphony Lyrita 323

14:16:00 00:17:28 Antonín Dvorák Violin Sonatina in G major Op 100 Gil Shaham, violin; Orli Shaham, piano DeutGram 449820

14:50:00 00:19:33 Luigi Boccherini Cello Concerto No. 9 in B flat major Camerata Salzburg Jian Wang, cello DeutGram 474236

15:09:00 00:06:02 Franz Joseph Haydn The Apothecary: Overture Giuseppe Sinopoli Dresden State Orchestra EMI 56535

15:15:00 00:14:11 Jean Sibelius Karelia Suite Op 11 Lorin Maazel Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437

15:29:00 00:13:04 Ralph Vaughan Williams Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' Barry Wordsworth New Queen's Hall Orchestra Argo 440116

15:42:00 00:06:09 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Indes Galantes: Chaconne Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4478

15:49:00 00:09:55 Gioacchino Rossini La gazza ladra: Overture Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Jahja Ling, conductor; Nathan Lee, piano; Evern Ozel, piano; Ryota Yamazaki, piano - recorded live in Severance Hall on July 22, 2016 at the Cooper International Piano Competition Final Round

16:10:00 00:35:28 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor Op 18

16:48:00 00:36:10 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4 in G major Op 58

17:28:00 00:34:39 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor Op 18

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Morton Gould's "Spirituals"

18:14:00 00:12:02 Richard Strauss First Waltz Sequence from 'Der Kazuki Yamada Orch de la Suisse Romande PentaTone 518

18:28:00 00:08:29 Nicolò Paganini Sonata No. 4 for Violin & Guitar in A major Gil Shaham, violin; Göran Söllscher, guitar DeutGram 437837

18:39:00 00:10:19 Luigi Boccherini Quintettino in C major Op 30 Herbert von Karajan Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4796018

18:51:00 00:07:04 Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto after Vivaldi in F Cyprien Katsaris, piano Sony 66272

19:00 SPECIAL: Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Brett Mitchell, conductor; Marian Vogel, soprano; Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus, Lisa Wong, director

Mason Bates: Sea-Blue Circuitry (2011)

Claude Debussy: Nocturnes (1897)

Francis Poulenc: Gloria (1961)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Nicholas Underhill: Nocturne (1995) — Katherine DeJongh, flute; Polish National Chamber Orchestra of Slupsk/Bohdan Jarmolowicz, cond. (Centaur 2585) 5:56

Dolores White: Four Art Songs — Kimberly Jones, soprano; Dileep Gangolli, clarinet; Matthew Coley, marimba; Dianna Gould, piano (private CD) 15:29

Michael Leese: Music for Harp and Strings — Jocelyn Chang, Dilling harp; Laura Martin, Mary Beth Ions, violins; Nicole Divall, viola; Heidi Albert, cello (private CD) 12:10

Jack Gallagher: Ancient Evenings and Distant Music (1971) — Solaris Wind Quintet (Capstone 8677) 10:16

Daniel McCarthy: Polarization for Symphonic Band (1993) — Indiana State University Wind Ensemble/John Boyd, cond. (Truemedia 94127) 6:35

21:56:00 00:03:48 Sir Arnold Bax Russian Suite: In a Vodka Shop Bryden Thomson London Philharmonic Chandos 8669

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Uniting: The Power of Philanthropy - August Napoli, President & CEO, United Way of Greater Cleveland, President and CEO of United Way of Greater Cleveland. With 40 years of experience in nonprofit leadership, encompassing healthcare, faith-based community philanthropy and arts organizations, Napoli immediately began a comprehensive evaluation of operations, programs, and strategic direction of the 103-year-old institution. As philanthropic organizations around the country seek to lead and convene important initiatives to strengthen the communities they serve and rethink how they provide that service, Napoli and his team are reimagining the role the United Way can play in Greater Cleveland.

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:07:34 Henryk Wieniawski Légende in G minor Op 17 London Symphony Lawrence Foster Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 431815

23:09:00 00:07:47 Antonín Dvorák Lento from String Quartet No. 12 Op 96 Charles Rosekrans Royal Philharmonic Telarc 80610

23:19:00 00:06:48 William Grant Still Land of Romance from 'Africa' Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016

23:25:00 00:09:43 John Cage In a Landscape Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281

23:38:00 00:08:56 Arthur Honegger Pastorale d'été Michel Plasson Orch du Capitole de Toulouse DeutGram 469376

23:46:00 00:07:31 Jean Sibelius Suite champêtre Op 98 William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5169

23:56:00 00:02:35 Richard Strauss Träumerei Op 9 John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80391