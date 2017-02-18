© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 02-18-2017

Published February 18, 2017 at 5:15 AM EST

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00            00:23:34            Franz Joseph Haydn     Symphony No. 85 in B flat major Hugh Wolff      St. Paul Chamber Orchestra       Teldec  46313

00:28:00            00:37:29            Dmitri Shostakovich      Violin Concerto No. 1 in A minor  Op 99  Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra          Marek Janowski Hilary Hahn, violin         Sony    89921

01:08:00            00:16:31            Jean-Philippe Rameau   Concert No.  6 en sextuor          Christophe Rousset       Les Talens Lyriques Decca   1845

01:27:00            00:25:16            Alberto Ginastera           Harp Concerto Op 25     Oberlin Symphony Orchestra            Raphael Jiménez           Yolanda Kondonassis, harp       OberlinMus       1604

01:54:00            00:31:18            Deems Taylor    Through the Looking Glass        Seattle Symphony         Gerard Schwarz            Ilkka Talvi, violin; Raymond Davis, cello; Victoria Bogdashevskaya, piano Delos   3099

02:28:00            01:09:17            Johannes Brahms          A German Requiem Op 45         Cleveland Orchestra            Robert Shaw     Dawn Upshaw, soprano; William Stone, baritone; Blossom Festival Chorus          MAA     40602

03:40:00            00:28:17            Camille Saint-Saëns      The Carnival of the Animals       Atlanta Symphony Orchestra            Yoel Levi           Peter Schickele, narrator; Ralph Markham, piano; Kenneth Broadway, piano        Telarc   80350

04:10:00            00:28:13            Ludwig Thuille   Sextet for Piano & Winds in B flat major  Op 6     Chantilly Quintet            Gianluca Luisi, piano     Naxos   570790

04:41:00            00:32:29            Hermann Goetz Symphony in F Op 9      Werner Andreas Albert  NDR Radio Philharmonic     CPO     999939

05:16:00            00:20:11            Antonín Kraft    Cello Concerto in C major  Op 4 Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra            Jeanne Lamon  Anner Bylsma, cello       DHM     7757

05:38:00            00:08:03            Gioacchino Rossini        L'Italiana in Algeri: Overture        Netherlands Wind Ensemble                        Members of      Philips  4788977

05:57:00            00:01:45            Georg Philipp Telemann Water Music: Bourrée    Reinhard Goebel           Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv   413788

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week pianist Jorge Luis Prats brings the house down in Zaragosa with “Cuban Dances” by Ignacio Cervantes, and Venezuelan pianist Gabriela Montero improvises on Gaspar Sanz.

Esta semana el pianista Jorge Luis Prats está muy aplaudido en Zaragoza con “Danzas cubanas” por Ignacio Cervantes y la pianista venezolana Gabriela Montero improvisa sobre Gaspar Sanz. 

06:00:50 Ignacio Cervantes:Danzas cubanas (selection) Jorge Luis Prats, piano  Decca 001593702

06:08:53 Johann Sebastian Bach: Overture (Suite) No. 2 in b  Le Concert des Nations   Jordi Savall  Alia Vox 9890        

06:36:02 Federico Moreno Torroba: Puertas de Madrid  Fernando Colas; Javier Grande, guitars; Orquesta del Conservatorio Profesional de Musica de Salamanca  Jorge Ledezma Bradley     Verso 2013      

06:55:31 Gabriela Montero: Improvisation on a Domenico Scarlatti Sontata  Gabriela Montero, piano  EMI Classics 00234                     

06:56:59 Gabriela Montero: Improvisation on Sanz's Canarios  Gabriela Montero, piano  EMI Classics  00234    

07:00:42 Remo Pignoni: Por el sur (By the South) Mirian Conti, piano  Steinway & Sons 30012        

07:02:59 Remo Pignoni: Como queriendo (Like Loving) Mirian Conti, piano  Steinway & Sons  30012     

07:05:06 Osmar Maderna: Lluvia de estrellas (Rain of Stars)  Mirian Conti, piano  Steinway & Sons 30012     

07:07:43 Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 2 in F, Op. 50 Philippe Quint, violin; Orquesta Sinffonica de Mineria  Carlos Miguel Prieto   Avanticlassic 10362      

07:18:23 Federico Garcia Lorca: Trece canciones espanolass antiguas Teresa Berganza, mezzo soprano; Narciso Yepes, guitar  Deutsche Grammophon  426602          

07:51:34 Ricardo Castro: Intermezzo de Atzimba  Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra  Luis Herrera de la Fuente   Spartacus 1004

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 5 in C minor: Movement 3-- Paul Lewis, piano Album: Beethoven #4 - Paul Lewis Harmonia Mundi 901909 Music: 4:24

Gioacchino Rossini: Overture to The Barber of Seville Overture-- The Knights University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Concert Record Date: 3/12/2015 Music: 7:28

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestants are Peter and Mary-Bess Staffel from Bethany, WV Music: 10:55

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka in F-sharp minor, Op. 59, No. 3-- Emanuel Ax, piano Album: Emanuel Ax: Chopin: Scherzos & Mazurkas Sony/MK 44544 Music: 3:34

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 3 in D Major-- Belcea Quartet: Corina Belcea, violin; Axel Schacher, violin; Krzysztof Chorzelki, viola; Antoine Lederlin, cello Union College Concert Series, Union College - Memorial Chapel, Schenectady, NY Concert Record Date: 10/16/2014 Music: 21:42

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis-- Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 14:11

Philip Glass: Partita for Solo Violin: Movement 1 -- Tim Fain, violin PT in-studio performance, Atrium Studio, Minnesota Public Radio, St. Paul, MN Presented by the Schubert Club Music: 3:40

Kevin Puts: Arches-- Tim Fain, violin PT in-studio performance, Atrium Studio, Minnesota Public Radio, St. Paul, MN  Presented by the Schubert Club Music: 3:40

Camille Saint-Saens: Cello Concerto No. 1 in A minor, Op. 33-- Sol Gabetta, cello; Houston Symphony; John Storgards, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 20:22

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:02:18            Percy Grainger  Spoon River      Marc-André Hamelin, piano       Hyperion           66884

10:05:00            00:04:48            Johannes Brahms          Clarinet Quintet: 3rd Movement Op 115  Chamber Ensemble                        Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet     Mercury 4811409

10:13:00            00:09:11            John Williams    E.T.: Adventures on Earth          John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra          Philips  411185

10:23:00            00:06:25            Scott Joplin      Magnetic Rag                William Appling, piano   Albany  1163

10:33:00            00:09:43            Francesco Geminiani     Concerto Grosso No.10 in F major         Andrew Manze            Academy of Ancient Music  Harm Mundi 907261

10:44:00            00:07:57            Otto Klemperer  Das Ziel: Merry Waltz     Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra      Reference            92

10:56:00            00:03:17            Edward MacDowell        Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose Op 51        London Mozart Players  Stuart Morley Claire Jones, harp Silva     6051

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 4, 2015 - From our home in Boston, this week’s program features a From the Top alum who’s gone on to be the first American pianist since 1966 to win the Silver Medal at the famous International Tchaikovsky Competition. Also we meet a pianist who’s just nine years old who not only performs the music of Rachmaninoff with authority, she also happens to have been an international chess champion.

9-year-old pianist Harmony Zhu from Demarest, New Jersey, performs Etudes-Tableaux, Op. 33, No. 8 in G minor, and No. 6 in E-flat minor, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943).

The Isolde Quartet from The New England Conservatory Preparatory Program performs the second movement, Vivace, from String Quartet No. 2 in C major, Op. 36, by Benjamin Britten (1913–1976) [18-year-old violinist Kate Arndt from Boston, Massachusetts; 17-year-old violinist Tristan Flores from Lexington, Massachusetts; 16-year-old violist Gerald Karni from Brookline, Massachusetts, and 17-year-old cellist Zlatomir Fung from Westborough, Massachusetts]

17-year-old violinist HyunJae Lim from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, performs Figaro Variations from Rossini’s The Barber of Seville, by Maria Castelnuovo-Tedesco (18951968), edited by Jascha Heifetz, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old trumpet player James Vaughen from Champaign, Illinois, performs Légende by George Enescu (1881-1955), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Alumni feature: 20-year-old pianist George Li from Lexington, Massachusetts, performs the third movement, Allegro con fuoco, from Piano Concerto No. 1 in B-flat minor, Op. 23, by Peter Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), with New England Conservatory’s Youth Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by David Loebel

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Music By and About Telephones; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Gioacchino Rossini & Overtures

12:10:00            00:07:54            Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat: Dance of the               Lorin Maazel      Berlin Radio Symphony           DeutGram         4796018

12:21:00            00:21:53            Ottorino Respighi          The Pines of Rome                   Herbert von Karajan       Berlin Philharmonic     DeutGram         4796018

12:47:00            00:05:49            Johannes Brahms          A German Requiem: How Lovely is Thy  Cleveland Orchestra            Robert Shaw     Blossom Festival Chorus           MAA     40602

12:55:00            00:03:41            Johannes Brahms          Hungarian Dance No.  6 in D major                    Herbert von Karajan Berlin Philharmonic        DeutGram         4796018

 

13:00 THE TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Vincenzo Bellini: I Puritani

Conductor: Maurizio Benini

Production: Sandro Sequi

Elvira: Diana Damrau

Arturo: Javier Camarena

Riccardo: Alexey Markov

Giorgio: Luca Pisaroni

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:53:00            00:05:27            Sir Edward Elgar           Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2     Baltimore Symphony/David Zinman                       Telarc 80310

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: 2017 Academy Awards - Our annual visit to the Oscars includes all five nominations in the Best Original Score category: La La Land, Lion, Jackie, Passengers, and Moonlight; plus interviews with several of their composers

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Mia and Sebastian from La La Land, 2016  Interscope Records B0025620-02  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Justin Hurwitz  original soundtrack recording/Tim Davies, cond.

L'ultima diligenza di red rock (Versione Integrale) from The Hateful Eight, 2015  Decca Records 4769489  Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight  Ennio Morricone  Czech National Symphony Orchestra/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Planetarium, EpilogueBogart & Bergman from La La Land, 2016  Interscope Records B0025620-02  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Justin Hurwitz  original soundtrack recording/Tim Davies, cond.

Lion's Theme, Falling Downward, River, A New Home, and Arrival from Lion, 2016  Sony Classical 88985400442  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Dustin O'Halloran/Hauschka  original soundtrack recording

The Star Ship Avalon (Main Title) from Passengers, 2016  Sony Masterworks  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Thomas Newman  original soundtrack recording/Thomas Newman, cond.

The End and Vanity from Jackie, 2016  Milan Records 36814  Jackie: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Mica Levi  Orchestrate

Precious Metals, The Star Ship Avalon (Main Title), Awake for 7 Days, The Sleeping Girl, Accidental Happiness, and Sugarcoat The Galaxy (End Title) from Passengers, 2016  Sony Masterworks  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Thomas Newman - original soundtrack recording/Thomas Newman, cond.

Little's Theme, The Middle of the World, Chiron's Theme Chopped & Screwed, Black's Theme, and The Culmination from Moonlight, 2016  Lakeshore Records LKS 348902  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Nicholas Britell  original soundtrack recording

Main Title from Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977  Sony Classical S2K 51333  John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Almost Stars - Eleven first-rate Broadway performers who almost–but not quite–became household names, including Anita Gillette, Barbara Harris, Tony Roberts and Jack Cassidy

00:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

00:01:26            00:02:46            Meredith Willson           Till There Was You        Barbara Cook, Robert Preston   The Music Man -- Original B'way Cast           Angel    7777-64663

00:04:08            00:02:24            Wally Harper-David Zippel         The Ingenue      Barbara Cook   It's Better With a Band    Moss Music Group        MCD10010

00:07:20            00:03:11            Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick       Ice Cream         Barbara Cook   She Loves Me -- Original B'way Cast       Polydor 831968-2

00:10:27            00:03:12            Claibe Richardson-Kenward Elmslie       Chain of Love   Barbara Cook   Star-Spangled Rhythm          Smithsonian      RD111

00:15:10            00:03:24            Morton Gould-Dorothy Fields     That's My Fella  Nanette Fabray Front Row Center            MCA     MCAD11353

00:18:32            00:02:00            Bill and Patti Jacobs      Jimmy  Anita Gillette     Jimmy -- Original B'way Cast      RCA            LSO-1162

00:21:06            00:02:25            Elmer Bernstein-Carolyn Leigh   Gawk, Tousle and Shucks         Tony Roberts    How Now, Dow Jones -- Original B'way Cast  RCA     09026-63581

00:24:21            00:03:20            Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt       Old Maid           Inga Swenson   110 in the Shade -- Original B'way Cast       RCA     1085-2-RG

00:28:51            00:02:43            George Gershwin-Ira Gershwin-DuBose Heyward           I Got Plenty o' Nothin'    Todd Duncan Front Row Center          MCA     MCAD11353

00:32:06            00:02:53            Meredith Willson           I'll Never Say No           Harve Presnell   The Unsinkable Molly Brown -- Original B'way Cast      Angel    7777-64761

00:35:30            00:04:05            Burton Lane-Alan Jay Lerner      Hurry! It's Lovely Up Here           Barbara Harris   On a Clear Day You Can See Forever -- Original B'way Cast   RCA     09026-60820

00:39:57            00:03:06            Harold Rome     Fair Warning     Dolores Gray     Destry Rides Again -- Original B'way Cast     MCA     0881-11573

00:43:56            00:03:15            Harold Rome     Wish You Were Here     Jack Cassidy    Wish You Were Here -- Original B'way Cast       RCA     09026-68326

00:47:29            00:03:53            Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion  The Impossible Dream   Brian Stokes Mitchell     Man of La Mancha -- B'wa Revival RCA     09026-64007

00:51:41            00:01:19            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

00:51:41            00:03:51            Hugh Martin      Filler: Over and Over Again        Nanette Fabray Make a Wish -- Original B'way Cast       Masterworks B'way        Sony73502

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:16:14            Gabriel Fauré    Dolly Suite Op 56                      Ludovic Morlot  Seattle Symphony            SeattleSM         1004

19:20:00            00:33:30            Antonín Dvorák Violin Concerto in A minor  Op 53           Berlin Radio Symphony            Marek Janowski Arabella Steinbacher, violin        PentaTone        5186353

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Xian Zhang, conductor; Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano, live from Severance Hall

20:06:00            00:25:11            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Concerto for 2 Pianos in E flat major      

20:59:00            00:57:01            Peter Tchaikovsky         Manfred Symphony Op 58        

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Stuart McLean tells the story of “The Bird”… The cast of “Wonderful Town” discusses whales… Jerry Stiller and Ann Meara, Lord Buckley and Dame Edith Evans… Richard Howland-Bolton expounds on “The Galloping Chef”… This Week in the Media
 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00            00:07:13            Franz Liszt        Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Les                                  Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano       Centaur 3280

23:09:00            00:11:45            Antonín Dvorák Romance in F minor  Op 11       Berlin Radio Symphony Marek Janowski          Arabella Steinbacher, violin        PentaTone        353

23:23:00            00:04:25            André Grétry     Céphale et Procris: Menuetto                 Stefan Sanderling            Orchestre de Bretagne   ASV     1095

23:27:00            00:09:37            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 5          Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner        Rachel Barton Pine, violin          Avie      2317

23:39:00            00:09:19            Johannes Brahms          A German Requiem: Blessed Are They That       Cleveland Orchestra          Franz Welser-Möst        Vienna Singverein         MAA     2010

23:48:00            00:06:01            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Masonic Funeral Music              Claudio Abbado Berlin Philharmonic     Sony    48385

23:56:00            00:02:55            Peter Tchaikovsky         Valse sentimentale Op 51                                  Leonidas Kavakos, violin; Enrico Pace, piano        Decca   4789377

 

 

 