Program Guide 02-18-2017

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:23:34 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 85 in B flat major Hugh Wolff St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 46313

00:28:00 00:37:29 Dmitri Shostakovich Violin Concerto No. 1 in A minor Op 99 Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra Marek Janowski Hilary Hahn, violin Sony 89921

01:08:00 00:16:31 Jean-Philippe Rameau Concert No. 6 en sextuor Christophe Rousset Les Talens Lyriques Decca 1845

01:27:00 00:25:16 Alberto Ginastera Harp Concerto Op 25 Oberlin Symphony Orchestra Raphael Jiménez Yolanda Kondonassis, harp OberlinMus 1604

01:54:00 00:31:18 Deems Taylor Through the Looking Glass Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Ilkka Talvi, violin; Raymond Davis, cello; Victoria Bogdashevskaya, piano Delos 3099

02:28:00 01:09:17 Johannes Brahms A German Requiem Op 45 Cleveland Orchestra Robert Shaw Dawn Upshaw, soprano; William Stone, baritone; Blossom Festival Chorus MAA 40602

03:40:00 00:28:17 Camille Saint-Saëns The Carnival of the Animals Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Yoel Levi Peter Schickele, narrator; Ralph Markham, piano; Kenneth Broadway, piano Telarc 80350

04:10:00 00:28:13 Ludwig Thuille Sextet for Piano & Winds in B flat major Op 6 Chantilly Quintet Gianluca Luisi, piano Naxos 570790

04:41:00 00:32:29 Hermann Goetz Symphony in F Op 9 Werner Andreas Albert NDR Radio Philharmonic CPO 999939

05:16:00 00:20:11 Antonín Kraft Cello Concerto in C major Op 4 Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Anner Bylsma, cello DHM 7757

05:38:00 00:08:03 Gioacchino Rossini L'Italiana in Algeri: Overture Netherlands Wind Ensemble Members of Philips 4788977

05:57:00 00:01:45 Georg Philipp Telemann Water Music: Bourrée Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 413788

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week pianist Jorge Luis Prats brings the house down in Zaragosa with “Cuban Dances” by Ignacio Cervantes, and Venezuelan pianist Gabriela Montero improvises on Gaspar Sanz.

Esta semana el pianista Jorge Luis Prats está muy aplaudido en Zaragoza con “Danzas cubanas” por Ignacio Cervantes y la pianista venezolana Gabriela Montero improvisa sobre Gaspar Sanz.

06:00:50 Ignacio Cervantes:Danzas cubanas (selection) Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 001593702

06:08:53 Johann Sebastian Bach: Overture (Suite) No. 2 in b Le Concert des Nations Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9890

06:36:02 Federico Moreno Torroba: Puertas de Madrid Fernando Colas; Javier Grande, guitars; Orquesta del Conservatorio Profesional de Musica de Salamanca Jorge Ledezma Bradley Verso 2013

06:55:31 Gabriela Montero: Improvisation on a Domenico Scarlatti Sontata Gabriela Montero, piano EMI Classics 00234

06:56:59 Gabriela Montero: Improvisation on Sanz's Canarios Gabriela Montero, piano EMI Classics 00234

07:00:42 Remo Pignoni: Por el sur (By the South) Mirian Conti, piano Steinway & Sons 30012

07:02:59 Remo Pignoni: Como queriendo (Like Loving) Mirian Conti, piano Steinway & Sons 30012

07:05:06 Osmar Maderna: Lluvia de estrellas (Rain of Stars) Mirian Conti, piano Steinway & Sons 30012

07:07:43 Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 2 in F, Op. 50 Philippe Quint, violin; Orquesta Sinffonica de Mineria Carlos Miguel Prieto Avanticlassic 10362

07:18:23 Federico Garcia Lorca: Trece canciones espanolass antiguas Teresa Berganza, mezzo soprano; Narciso Yepes, guitar Deutsche Grammophon 426602

07:51:34 Ricardo Castro: Intermezzo de Atzimba Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Luis Herrera de la Fuente Spartacus 1004

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 5 in C minor: Movement 3-- Paul Lewis, piano Album: Beethoven #4 - Paul Lewis Harmonia Mundi 901909 Music: 4:24

Gioacchino Rossini: Overture to The Barber of Seville Overture-- The Knights University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Concert Record Date: 3/12/2015 Music: 7:28

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestants are Peter and Mary-Bess Staffel from Bethany, WV Music: 10:55

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka in F-sharp minor, Op. 59, No. 3-- Emanuel Ax, piano Album: Emanuel Ax: Chopin: Scherzos & Mazurkas Sony/MK 44544 Music: 3:34

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 3 in D Major-- Belcea Quartet: Corina Belcea, violin; Axel Schacher, violin; Krzysztof Chorzelki, viola; Antoine Lederlin, cello Union College Concert Series, Union College - Memorial Chapel, Schenectady, NY Concert Record Date: 10/16/2014 Music: 21:42

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis-- Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 14:11

Philip Glass: Partita for Solo Violin: Movement 1 -- Tim Fain, violin PT in-studio performance, Atrium Studio, Minnesota Public Radio, St. Paul, MN Presented by the Schubert Club Music: 3:40

Kevin Puts: Arches-- Tim Fain, violin PT in-studio performance, Atrium Studio, Minnesota Public Radio, St. Paul, MN Presented by the Schubert Club Music: 3:40

Camille Saint-Saens: Cello Concerto No. 1 in A minor, Op. 33-- Sol Gabetta, cello; Houston Symphony; John Storgards, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 20:22

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:02:18 Percy Grainger Spoon River Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884

10:05:00 00:04:48 Johannes Brahms Clarinet Quintet: 3rd Movement Op 115 Chamber Ensemble Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet Mercury 4811409

10:13:00 00:09:11 John Williams E.T.: Adventures on Earth John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 411185

10:23:00 00:06:25 Scott Joplin Magnetic Rag William Appling, piano Albany 1163

10:33:00 00:09:43 Francesco Geminiani Concerto Grosso No.10 in F major Andrew Manze Academy of Ancient Music Harm Mundi 907261

10:44:00 00:07:57 Otto Klemperer Das Ziel: Merry Waltz Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 92

10:56:00 00:03:17 Edward MacDowell Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose Op 51 London Mozart Players Stuart Morley Claire Jones, harp Silva 6051

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 4, 2015 - From our home in Boston, this week’s program features a From the Top alum who’s gone on to be the first American pianist since 1966 to win the Silver Medal at the famous International Tchaikovsky Competition. Also we meet a pianist who’s just nine years old who not only performs the music of Rachmaninoff with authority, she also happens to have been an international chess champion.

9-year-old pianist Harmony Zhu from Demarest, New Jersey, performs Etudes-Tableaux, Op. 33, No. 8 in G minor, and No. 6 in E-flat minor, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943).

The Isolde Quartet from The New England Conservatory Preparatory Program performs the second movement, Vivace, from String Quartet No. 2 in C major, Op. 36, by Benjamin Britten (1913–1976) [18-year-old violinist Kate Arndt from Boston, Massachusetts; 17-year-old violinist Tristan Flores from Lexington, Massachusetts; 16-year-old violist Gerald Karni from Brookline, Massachusetts, and 17-year-old cellist Zlatomir Fung from Westborough, Massachusetts]

17-year-old violinist HyunJae Lim from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, performs Figaro Variations from Rossini’s The Barber of Seville, by Maria Castelnuovo-Tedesco (18951968), edited by Jascha Heifetz, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old trumpet player James Vaughen from Champaign, Illinois, performs Légende by George Enescu (1881-1955), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Alumni feature: 20-year-old pianist George Li from Lexington, Massachusetts, performs the third movement, Allegro con fuoco, from Piano Concerto No. 1 in B-flat minor, Op. 23, by Peter Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), with New England Conservatory’s Youth Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by David Loebel

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Music By and About Telephones; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Gioacchino Rossini & Overtures

12:10:00 00:07:54 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat: Dance of the Lorin Maazel Berlin Radio Symphony DeutGram 4796018

12:21:00 00:21:53 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome Herbert von Karajan Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4796018

12:47:00 00:05:49 Johannes Brahms A German Requiem: How Lovely is Thy Cleveland Orchestra Robert Shaw Blossom Festival Chorus MAA 40602

12:55:00 00:03:41 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 6 in D major Herbert von Karajan Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4796018

13:00 THE TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Vincenzo Bellini: I Puritani

Conductor: Maurizio Benini

Production: Sandro Sequi

Elvira: Diana Damrau

Arturo: Javier Camarena

Riccardo: Alexey Markov

Giorgio: Luca Pisaroni

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:53:00 00:05:27 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 Baltimore Symphony/David Zinman Telarc 80310

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: 2017 Academy Awards - Our annual visit to the Oscars includes all five nominations in the Best Original Score category: La La Land, Lion, Jackie, Passengers, and Moonlight; plus interviews with several of their composers

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Mia and Sebastian from La La Land, 2016 Interscope Records B0025620-02 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Justin Hurwitz original soundtrack recording/Tim Davies, cond.

L'ultima diligenza di red rock (Versione Integrale) from The Hateful Eight, 2015 Decca Records 4769489 Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight Ennio Morricone Czech National Symphony Orchestra/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Planetarium, EpilogueBogart & Bergman from La La Land, 2016 Interscope Records B0025620-02 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Justin Hurwitz original soundtrack recording/Tim Davies, cond.

Lion's Theme, Falling Downward, River, A New Home, and Arrival from Lion, 2016 Sony Classical 88985400442 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Dustin O'Halloran/Hauschka original soundtrack recording

The Star Ship Avalon (Main Title) from Passengers, 2016 Sony Masterworks Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Thomas Newman original soundtrack recording/Thomas Newman, cond.

The End and Vanity from Jackie, 2016 Milan Records 36814 Jackie: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Mica Levi Orchestrate

Precious Metals, The Star Ship Avalon (Main Title), Awake for 7 Days, The Sleeping Girl, Accidental Happiness, and Sugarcoat The Galaxy (End Title) from Passengers, 2016 Sony Masterworks Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Thomas Newman - original soundtrack recording/Thomas Newman, cond.

Little's Theme, The Middle of the World, Chiron's Theme Chopped & Screwed, Black's Theme, and The Culmination from Moonlight, 2016 Lakeshore Records LKS 348902 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Nicholas Britell original soundtrack recording

Main Title from Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977 Sony Classical S2K 51333 John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Almost Stars - Eleven first-rate Broadway performers who almost–but not quite–became household names, including Anita Gillette, Barbara Harris, Tony Roberts and Jack Cassidy

00:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

00:01:26 00:02:46 Meredith Willson Till There Was You Barbara Cook, Robert Preston The Music Man -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64663

00:04:08 00:02:24 Wally Harper-David Zippel The Ingenue Barbara Cook It's Better With a Band Moss Music Group MCD10010

00:07:20 00:03:11 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Ice Cream Barbara Cook She Loves Me -- Original B'way Cast Polydor 831968-2

00:10:27 00:03:12 Claibe Richardson-Kenward Elmslie Chain of Love Barbara Cook Star-Spangled Rhythm Smithsonian RD111

00:15:10 00:03:24 Morton Gould-Dorothy Fields That's My Fella Nanette Fabray Front Row Center MCA MCAD11353

00:18:32 00:02:00 Bill and Patti Jacobs Jimmy Anita Gillette Jimmy -- Original B'way Cast RCA LSO-1162

00:21:06 00:02:25 Elmer Bernstein-Carolyn Leigh Gawk, Tousle and Shucks Tony Roberts How Now, Dow Jones -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63581

00:24:21 00:03:20 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Old Maid Inga Swenson 110 in the Shade -- Original B'way Cast RCA 1085-2-RG

00:28:51 00:02:43 George Gershwin-Ira Gershwin-DuBose Heyward I Got Plenty o' Nothin' Todd Duncan Front Row Center MCA MCAD11353

00:32:06 00:02:53 Meredith Willson I'll Never Say No Harve Presnell The Unsinkable Molly Brown -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64761

00:35:30 00:04:05 Burton Lane-Alan Jay Lerner Hurry! It's Lovely Up Here Barbara Harris On a Clear Day You Can See Forever -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-60820

00:39:57 00:03:06 Harold Rome Fair Warning Dolores Gray Destry Rides Again -- Original B'way Cast MCA 0881-11573

00:43:56 00:03:15 Harold Rome Wish You Were Here Jack Cassidy Wish You Were Here -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68326

00:47:29 00:03:53 Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion The Impossible Dream Brian Stokes Mitchell Man of La Mancha -- B'wa Revival RCA 09026-64007

00:51:41 00:01:19 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

00:51:41 00:03:51 Hugh Martin Filler: Over and Over Again Nanette Fabray Make a Wish -- Original B'way Cast Masterworks B'way Sony73502

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:16:14 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite Op 56 Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004

19:20:00 00:33:30 Antonín Dvorák Violin Concerto in A minor Op 53 Berlin Radio Symphony Marek Janowski Arabella Steinbacher, violin PentaTone 5186353

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Xian Zhang, conductor; Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano, live from Severance Hall

20:06:00 00:25:11 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Concerto for 2 Pianos in E flat major

20:59:00 00:57:01 Peter Tchaikovsky Manfred Symphony Op 58

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Stuart McLean tells the story of “The Bird”… The cast of “Wonderful Town” discusses whales… Jerry Stiller and Ann Meara, Lord Buckley and Dame Edith Evans… Richard Howland-Bolton expounds on “The Galloping Chef”… This Week in the Media



QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:07:13 Franz Liszt Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Les Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3280

23:09:00 00:11:45 Antonín Dvorák Romance in F minor Op 11 Berlin Radio Symphony Marek Janowski Arabella Steinbacher, violin PentaTone 353

23:23:00 00:04:25 André Grétry Céphale et Procris: Menuetto Stefan Sanderling Orchestre de Bretagne ASV 1095

23:27:00 00:09:37 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 5 Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Rachel Barton Pine, violin Avie 2317

23:39:00 00:09:19 Johannes Brahms A German Requiem: Blessed Are They That Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Singverein MAA 2010

23:48:00 00:06:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Masonic Funeral Music Claudio Abbado Berlin Philharmonic Sony 48385

23:56:00 00:02:55 Peter Tchaikovsky Valse sentimentale Op 51 Leonidas Kavakos, violin; Enrico Pace, piano Decca 4789377