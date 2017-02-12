© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 02-12-2017

Published February 12, 2017 at 5:15 AM EST

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 4, 2016 - From El Paso, Texas, this week’s program opens with a powerhouse performance of the music of Johannes Brahms performed by a 15-year-old violinist from Texas. We’ll also hear a lyrical new work by a talented teenage composer featuring the underappreciated brass instrument, the euphonium, and each young musician on the program shares a clip of music that first inspired them to dedicate themselves to musical study.

15-year-old violinist Claire Wells from Plano, Texas, performs Sonatensatz in C Minor by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old harpist Adam Phan (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Cedar Hill, Texas, performs “Danse des Lutins” by Henriette Renié (1875-1956)

Euphonium player and From the Top Alum, Joe Broom performs “Song of the Ancients” for Euphonium and Piano by 17-year-old composer Karalyn Schubring (b. 1999) from Gilbert, Arizona, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old flutist Madison Fanning from El Paso, Texas, performs Sicilienne, Op. 78, by Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old pianist Adrian Liao from San Diego, California, performs Caprice Espagnol, Op.37, by Moritz Moszkowski (1854-1925).

Violinist Claire Wells performs the second movement, Appassionato, from Four Pieces for Violin and Piano, Op. 17, by Josef Suk (1874-1935), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Truth to Power 3

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 7 in C ‘Leningrad’-- Jaap van Zweden, conductor

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3-- Yuja Wang, piano; Sakari Oramo, conductor

 

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - NYP Jukebox: There, in the Night - Program includes selections from…

Charles Ives: Central Park in the Dark

Arnold Schoenberg: Transfigured Night

Gustav Mahler:  Symphony No. 7

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Modest Mussorgsky: Night on Bald Mountain

Bruce Adolphe:  Dark Sand, Shifting Light

Henri Dutilleux: The Shadows of Time

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three from Brilliant - A Vespers for St. Barbara, music for organ and percussion, and the first of many new releases for the Monteverdi 450th
 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:05:02            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Laudate Dominum         German Radio Philharmonic            Karel Mark Chichon       Elina Garanca, mezzo; Latvian Radio Choir        DeutGram         21327

06:11:00            00:04:01            Franz Joseph Haydn     The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling   Berlin Philharmonic            Herbert von Karajan       Christa Ludwig, mezzo-soprano; Fritz Wunderlich, tenor; Walter Berry, baritone; Vienna Singverein         DeutGram         4796018

06:22:00            00:08:14            Franz Joseph Haydn     Te Deum No. 2 in C major         Collegium Musicum 90            Richard Hickox Collegium Musicum 90 Chorus   Chandos           633

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Three (Not So) Easy Pieces - Publishing a set of three works in a single volume makes sense, as does playing them together

GABRIEL PIERNÉ:  Trois Pieces, Op. 29 (Prélude, Cantilene, Scherzando de concert)  Eric Plutz (1955 Aeolian-Skinner/Winthrop University, Rock Hill, SC) Pro Organo 7255

LENNOX BERKELEY:  3 Pieces for Organ, Op. 72, no. 1 (Aubade; Aria; Toccata)  Tom Winpenny (1963 Harrison/St. Alban’s Cathedral, England) Resonus 10119

J.S. BACH:  Trio in G, BWV 1027a  Alexander Fiseisky (1998 Klais/Maria Laach Abbey, Germany) Motette 13141

MAX REGER:  Three Pieces, Op. 7 (Prelude & Fugue in c; Fantasy on the Te Deum; Fugue in d)  Rosalinda Haas (1983 Albiez/Mother of Good Counsel Church, Frankfurt-Niederrad, Germany) MD&G 3355 & 3361

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Love - With its proximity to St. Valentine’s Day, on this program we’ll explore sacred choral and organ music focusing on love, both human, and divine.  Join Peter DuBois for wonderful listening.

 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch:   Celebrating Rudolf Kempe I

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3: Allegro giocoso – Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Rudolf Kempe (EMI 29557 CD) 6:43

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel’s Merry Pranks –Dresden State Orchestra/Rudolf Kempe (EMI 29557 CD) 14:40

Antonin Dvorák: Symphony No. 9 “From the New World” – Scherzo: molto vivace - Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/ Rudolf Kempe (EMI 29557 CD) 8:15

Johann Strauss, Jr.” Tales from the Vienna Woods” – Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/ Rudolf Kempe (EMI 29557 CD) 12:05

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Osvaldo Golijov: Omaramor--Alisa Weilerstein, cello

Ernest Bloch: Nigun (Improvisation)-- Simone Porter, violin and Meng-Chieh Liu, piano

Alexander von Zemlinsky: Allegro ma non troppo from Trio in D minor, Op. 3-- Thomas LeGrand, clarinet; David Garrett, cello; Scott Holshouser, piano

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Domenico Scarlatti (arr. Frederick Hemke): Keyboard Sonata K. 427-- Ancia Saxophone Quartet: Matthew Sintchak, soprano saxophone; Joan Hutton, alto saxophone; David Milne, tenor saxophone; Angela Wyatt, baritone saxophone

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chaconne from Partita No. 2 BWV 1004-- Rachel Barton Pine, violin

Bruce Adolphe: Chopin Dreams: I. New York Nocturne-- Carlo Grante, piano and Bruce Adolphe, composer

Jennifer Higdon: Legacy for Flute and Piano-- Emma Resmini, flute and Hugh Sung, piano

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, recordings by Sviatoslav Richter from ‘The Originals, Vol. 2’, a 50-disc set of historic Deutsche Grammophon performances, WCLV’s Choice CD of the Month

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00            00:03:16            Aram Khachaturian        Masquerade: Nocturne  Royal Philharmonic        Barry Wordsworth      Janine Jansen, violin     Decca   475011

14:03:00            00:05:43            Philippe Gaubert            Nocturne & Allegro Scherzando  English Chamber Orchestra            Steuart Bedford William Bennett, flute     ASV     652

14:08:00            00:14:26            Aaron Copland  A Lincoln Portrait           Seattle Symphony         Gerard Schwarz            James Earl Jones, narrator         Delos   3140

14:23:00            00:16:40            George Gershwin           Rhapsody in Blue          Baltimore Symphony     Marin Alsop            Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano       Decca   14091

14:48:00            00:10:55            Johannes Brahms          Academic Festival Overture Op 80                     George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      CBS/Sony         203

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad – a special, three-hour pledge program featuring historic Cleveland Orchestra concert recordings

15:07:00            00:03:07            Maurice Ravel   Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon                   George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     75

15:19:00            00:02:56            George Frideric Handel  Messiah: And the glory of the Lord         Cleveland Orchestra            Robert Shaw     Cleveland Orchestra Chorus      TCO      651204

15:33:00            00:07:48            Jean Sibelius    Finale from Symphony No. 5 Op 82                    Christoph von Dohnányi          Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     1032

15:48:00            00:10:08            Peter Tchaikovsky         Scherzo from Manfred Symphony Op 58             Lorin Maazel            Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     75

16:10:00            00:12:32            Sergei Prokofiev           Symphony No.  1 in D major  Op 25                    George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     75

16:37:00            00:08:29            Johannes Brahms          Rondo from Piano Quartet No. 1 Op 25              Christoph von Dohnányi          Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     75

16:56:00            00:07:55            Gustav Mahler   Das Lied von der Erde: Das Trinklied vom          Cleveland Orchestra            George Szell     Richard Lewis, tenor      MAA     75

17:14:00            00:13:27            Richard Wagner            Rienzi: Overture                         Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     1032

17:37:00            00:06:08            Franz Schubert Scherzo from Octet       Cleveland Orchestra      George Szell            Robert Marcellus, clarinet; Myron Bloom, horn; George Goslee, bassoon MAA     97

17:53:00            00:04:19            Maurice Ravel   Daphnis et Chloé: Danse général           Cleveland Orchestra      Pierre Boulez  Cleveland Orchestra Chorus      MAA     75

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: The Brothers Johnson Write an Anthem

18:03:00            00:12:06            Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 2                  Lorin Maazel      Berlin Radio Symphony           DeutGram         4796018

18:17:00            00:16:29            Johann Joachim Quantz Flute Concerto No.161 in G major          CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra          Peter Schreier   Patrick Gallois, flute      DeutGram         439895

18:35:00            00:20:19            Leos Janácek    Lachian Dances            Antoni Wit         Warsaw Philharmonic            Naxos   572695

18:57:00            00:02:32            Thomas Campion          Never Weather-Beaten Sail                                Stile Antico            Harm Mundi      807544

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:46:27            Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov           Scheherazade Op 35     Berlin Philharmonic            Herbert von Karajan       Michel Schwalbé, violin  DeutGram         4796018

19:51:00            00:17:10            Roy Harris         Symphony No. 3                        Leonard Bernstein         New York Philharmonic     Sony    60594

20:10:00            00:46:02            Sergei Prokofiev           Symphony No.  5 in B flat major  Op 100             Lorin Maazel            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   4785437

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

H. Leslie Adams: Etudes Part II #15   Thomas Otten, piano (Albany 1519) 20:51

Jack Gallagher: mvts 3 & 4 Symphony #2 “Ascendant” (2010-13)  London Symphony Orchestra/JoAnn Falletta, cond. (Naxos 559 768) 32:36

 

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Understanding Turkey’s Authoritarian Turn with Asli Bali, Ph.D., Professor of Law at UCLA School of Law; Director, UCLA Center of Near Eastern Studies - Just 10 years ago, Turkey was negotiating membership into the European Union and being cited as an example for other Middle Eastern countries to embrace as a market-friendly and democratizing Muslim majority country. A decade later, Turkey has gone from being a “model” to a cautionary tale of democratic backsliding and political polarization, increasingly embroiled in ethno-sectarian violence, political instability and economic corruption.

 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:07:45            Jean Sibelius    The Swan of Tuonela Op 22                   Hans Rosbaud  Berlin Philharmonic     DeutGram         4796018

23:09:00            00:06:20            Jules Mouquet  Pan and the Birds from "La Flûte de Pan"           Helsingborg Symphony        Philippe Auguin Manuela Wiesler, flute   Bis       529

23:16:00            00:04:33            Pablo Casals     Song of the Birds          St Cecilia Academy Orchestra    Antonio Pappano           Han-Na Chang, cello     EMI      82390

23:23:00            00:07:34            Isaac Albéniz    Rêverie from Piano Sonata No. 5 Op 82                         Albert Guinovart, piano            Harm Mundi      987007

23:30:00            00:07:33            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Largo from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 40 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic     Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano   Avie      2191

23:40:00            00:05:48            Jean Sibelius    Kuolema: Scene with Cranes Op 44                   Gidon Kremer            Kremerata Baltica          Nonesuch         287228

23:45:00            00:08:27            Max Bruch        Romance for Viola & Orchestra Op 85    Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra          Riccardo Chailly            Janine Jansen, viola      Decca   7260

23:56:00            00:03:10            Edward MacDowell        Suite No. 1: The Shepherdess Song Op 42                     Takuo Yuasa     Ulster Orchestra            Naxos   559075


 