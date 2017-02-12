Program Guide 02-12-2017

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 4, 2016 - From El Paso, Texas, this week’s program opens with a powerhouse performance of the music of Johannes Brahms performed by a 15-year-old violinist from Texas. We’ll also hear a lyrical new work by a talented teenage composer featuring the underappreciated brass instrument, the euphonium, and each young musician on the program shares a clip of music that first inspired them to dedicate themselves to musical study.

15-year-old violinist Claire Wells from Plano, Texas, performs Sonatensatz in C Minor by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old harpist Adam Phan (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Cedar Hill, Texas, performs “Danse des Lutins” by Henriette Renié (1875-1956)

Euphonium player and From the Top Alum, Joe Broom performs “Song of the Ancients” for Euphonium and Piano by 17-year-old composer Karalyn Schubring (b. 1999) from Gilbert, Arizona, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old flutist Madison Fanning from El Paso, Texas, performs Sicilienne, Op. 78, by Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old pianist Adrian Liao from San Diego, California, performs Caprice Espagnol, Op.37, by Moritz Moszkowski (1854-1925).

Violinist Claire Wells performs the second movement, Appassionato, from Four Pieces for Violin and Piano, Op. 17, by Josef Suk (1874-1935), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Truth to Power 3

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 7 in C ‘Leningrad’-- Jaap van Zweden, conductor

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3-- Yuja Wang, piano; Sakari Oramo, conductor

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - NYP Jukebox: There, in the Night - Program includes selections from…

Charles Ives: Central Park in the Dark

Arnold Schoenberg: Transfigured Night

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 7

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Modest Mussorgsky: Night on Bald Mountain

Bruce Adolphe: Dark Sand, Shifting Light

Henri Dutilleux: The Shadows of Time

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three from Brilliant - A Vespers for St. Barbara, music for organ and percussion, and the first of many new releases for the Monteverdi 450th



MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:05:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Laudate Dominum German Radio Philharmonic Karel Mark Chichon Elina Garanca, mezzo; Latvian Radio Choir DeutGram 21327

06:11:00 00:04:01 Franz Joseph Haydn The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Christa Ludwig, mezzo-soprano; Fritz Wunderlich, tenor; Walter Berry, baritone; Vienna Singverein DeutGram 4796018

06:22:00 00:08:14 Franz Joseph Haydn Te Deum No. 2 in C major Collegium Musicum 90 Richard Hickox Collegium Musicum 90 Chorus Chandos 633

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Three (Not So) Easy Pieces - Publishing a set of three works in a single volume makes sense, as does playing them together

GABRIEL PIERNÉ: Trois Pieces, Op. 29 (Prélude, Cantilene, Scherzando de concert) Eric Plutz (1955 Aeolian-Skinner/Winthrop University, Rock Hill, SC) Pro Organo 7255

LENNOX BERKELEY: 3 Pieces for Organ, Op. 72, no. 1 (Aubade; Aria; Toccata) Tom Winpenny (1963 Harrison/St. Alban’s Cathedral, England) Resonus 10119

J.S. BACH: Trio in G, BWV 1027a Alexander Fiseisky (1998 Klais/Maria Laach Abbey, Germany) Motette 13141

MAX REGER: Three Pieces, Op. 7 (Prelude & Fugue in c; Fantasy on the Te Deum; Fugue in d) Rosalinda Haas (1983 Albiez/Mother of Good Counsel Church, Frankfurt-Niederrad, Germany) MD&G 3355 & 3361

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Love - With its proximity to St. Valentine’s Day, on this program we’ll explore sacred choral and organ music focusing on love, both human, and divine. Join Peter DuBois for wonderful listening.

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Celebrating Rudolf Kempe I

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3: Allegro giocoso – Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Rudolf Kempe (EMI 29557 CD) 6:43

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel’s Merry Pranks –Dresden State Orchestra/Rudolf Kempe (EMI 29557 CD) 14:40

Antonin Dvorák: Symphony No. 9 “From the New World” – Scherzo: molto vivace - Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/ Rudolf Kempe (EMI 29557 CD) 8:15

Johann Strauss, Jr.” Tales from the Vienna Woods” – Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/ Rudolf Kempe (EMI 29557 CD) 12:05

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Osvaldo Golijov: Omaramor--Alisa Weilerstein, cello

Ernest Bloch: Nigun (Improvisation)-- Simone Porter, violin and Meng-Chieh Liu, piano

Alexander von Zemlinsky: Allegro ma non troppo from Trio in D minor, Op. 3-- Thomas LeGrand, clarinet; David Garrett, cello; Scott Holshouser, piano

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Domenico Scarlatti (arr. Frederick Hemke): Keyboard Sonata K. 427-- Ancia Saxophone Quartet: Matthew Sintchak, soprano saxophone; Joan Hutton, alto saxophone; David Milne, tenor saxophone; Angela Wyatt, baritone saxophone

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chaconne from Partita No. 2 BWV 1004-- Rachel Barton Pine, violin

Bruce Adolphe: Chopin Dreams: I. New York Nocturne-- Carlo Grante, piano and Bruce Adolphe, composer

Jennifer Higdon: Legacy for Flute and Piano-- Emma Resmini, flute and Hugh Sung, piano

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, recordings by Sviatoslav Richter from ‘The Originals, Vol. 2’, a 50-disc set of historic Deutsche Grammophon performances, WCLV’s Choice CD of the Month

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:03:16 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Nocturne Royal Philharmonic Barry Wordsworth Janine Jansen, violin Decca 475011

14:03:00 00:05:43 Philippe Gaubert Nocturne & Allegro Scherzando English Chamber Orchestra Steuart Bedford William Bennett, flute ASV 652

14:08:00 00:14:26 Aaron Copland A Lincoln Portrait Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz James Earl Jones, narrator Delos 3140

14:23:00 00:16:40 George Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue Baltimore Symphony Marin Alsop Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 14091

14:48:00 00:10:55 Johannes Brahms Academic Festival Overture Op 80 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 203

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad – a special, three-hour pledge program featuring historic Cleveland Orchestra concert recordings

15:07:00 00:03:07 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75

15:19:00 00:02:56 George Frideric Handel Messiah: And the glory of the Lord Cleveland Orchestra Robert Shaw Cleveland Orchestra Chorus TCO 651204

15:33:00 00:07:48 Jean Sibelius Finale from Symphony No. 5 Op 82 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

15:48:00 00:10:08 Peter Tchaikovsky Scherzo from Manfred Symphony Op 58 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75

16:10:00 00:12:32 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 1 in D major Op 25 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75

16:37:00 00:08:29 Johannes Brahms Rondo from Piano Quartet No. 1 Op 25 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75

16:56:00 00:07:55 Gustav Mahler Das Lied von der Erde: Das Trinklied vom Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Richard Lewis, tenor MAA 75

17:14:00 00:13:27 Richard Wagner Rienzi: Overture Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

17:37:00 00:06:08 Franz Schubert Scherzo from Octet Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Robert Marcellus, clarinet; Myron Bloom, horn; George Goslee, bassoon MAA 97

17:53:00 00:04:19 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé: Danse général Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 75

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: The Brothers Johnson Write an Anthem

18:03:00 00:12:06 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 2 Lorin Maazel Berlin Radio Symphony DeutGram 4796018

18:17:00 00:16:29 Johann Joachim Quantz Flute Concerto No.161 in G major CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895

18:35:00 00:20:19 Leos Janácek Lachian Dances Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572695

18:57:00 00:02:32 Thomas Campion Never Weather-Beaten Sail Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807544

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:46:27 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade Op 35 Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Michel Schwalbé, violin DeutGram 4796018

19:51:00 00:17:10 Roy Harris Symphony No. 3 Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60594

20:10:00 00:46:02 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 5 in B flat major Op 100 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4785437

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

H. Leslie Adams: Etudes Part II #15 Thomas Otten, piano (Albany 1519) 20:51

Jack Gallagher: mvts 3 & 4 Symphony #2 “Ascendant” (2010-13) London Symphony Orchestra/JoAnn Falletta, cond. (Naxos 559 768) 32:36

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Understanding Turkey’s Authoritarian Turn with Asli Bali, Ph.D., Professor of Law at UCLA School of Law; Director, UCLA Center of Near Eastern Studies - Just 10 years ago, Turkey was negotiating membership into the European Union and being cited as an example for other Middle Eastern countries to embrace as a market-friendly and democratizing Muslim majority country. A decade later, Turkey has gone from being a “model” to a cautionary tale of democratic backsliding and political polarization, increasingly embroiled in ethno-sectarian violence, political instability and economic corruption.

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:07:45 Jean Sibelius The Swan of Tuonela Op 22 Hans Rosbaud Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4796018

23:09:00 00:06:20 Jules Mouquet Pan and the Birds from "La Flûte de Pan" Helsingborg Symphony Philippe Auguin Manuela Wiesler, flute Bis 529

23:16:00 00:04:33 Pablo Casals Song of the Birds St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Han-Na Chang, cello EMI 82390

23:23:00 00:07:34 Isaac Albéniz Rêverie from Piano Sonata No. 5 Op 82 Albert Guinovart, piano Harm Mundi 987007

23:30:00 00:07:33 Sergei Rachmaninoff Largo from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 40 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano Avie 2191

23:40:00 00:05:48 Jean Sibelius Kuolema: Scene with Cranes Op 44 Gidon Kremer Kremerata Baltica Nonesuch 287228

23:45:00 00:08:27 Max Bruch Romance for Viola & Orchestra Op 85 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Janine Jansen, viola Decca 7260

23:56:00 00:03:10 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 1: The Shepherdess Song Op 42 Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075



