WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 02-11-2017

Published February 11, 2017 at 5:15 AM EST

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00            00:33:01            Aaron Copland  Billy the Kid                   David Zinman    Baltimore Symphony     Argo            440639

00:35:00            00:55:32            Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 6 in A major                    Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   436153

01:33:00            00:42:56            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Sonata No. 29 in B flat major  Op 106                                Maurizio Pollini, piano    DeutGram         4796018

02:18:00            00:33:28            Eduard Tubin    Symphony No.  3                       Neeme Järvi     Swedish Radio Symphony        Bis       342

02:54:00            00:30:52            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor          Orchestra Mozart  Claudio Abbado Martha Argerich, piano  DeutGram         4791033

03:27:00            00:29:31            Robert Russell Bennett  Abraham Lincoln: A Likeness in Symphony                     William Stromberg         Moscow Symphony       Naxos   559004

03:59:00            00:27:36            Zoltán Kodály   Peacock Variations                    Franz Welser-Möst        London Philharmonic     EMI      54858

04:29:00            00:20:21            Antonín Dvorák American Suite in A major  Op 98                                   Benjamin Pasternack, piano         Naxos   559777

04:51:00            00:24:28            Richard Strauss Suite for 13 Wind Instruments in B flat Op 4        Minnesota Orchestra            Edo de Waart    Members of      VirginClas         61460

05:18:00            00:14:15            Johann Baptist Georg Neruda    Trumpet Concerto in E flat major            German Chamber Philharmonic              Alison Balsom, trumpet  EMI      16213

05:34:00            00:07:07            Louis Antoine Dornel     Oboe Sonata     Les Délices                   Debra Nagy, oboe            Délices 2009

05:52:00            00:03:55            Franz Schubert The Twin Brothers: Overture                   Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia            Naxos   570329

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week on Concierto, music Cuban pianist Jorge Bolet plays a set of variations that brings together two of the grand Romantics he excelled at playing: Rachmaninoff's Variations on a Theme of Chopin.

Esta semana en Concierto pianista cubano Jorge Bolet toca un conjunto de variaciones que reúne a dos de los grandes románticos se destacó en tocando—: Variaciones de Rachmaninoff sobre un tema de Chopin. 

06:00:45 Alberto Ginastera: Suite de Danzas Criollas, Op. 15 (orchestrated by Shimon Cohen) Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra  Gisèle Ben-Dor  Naxos 8570999                        

06:11:01 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Variations on a Theme of Chopin, Op. 22  Jorge Bolet, piano  Decca 421061                                   

06:43:04 Carlos Chávez: Trio for Flute, Viola & Harp  Lawrence Kaplan, flute; Jan Karlin, viola; Alison Bjorkedal, harp; Southwest Chamber Music   Cambria   8853                          

06:53:04 Gustavo Campa: Melody, Op. 1  Daniel Andai, violin; Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas  Alondra de la Parra  Masterworks  75555                            

07:00:50 Johann Samuel Endler: Suite in D for 3 Trumpets & Strings  Marc Ullrich, Gilbert Petit, Patrice Porte, trumpets; La Follia Ensemble  Miguel de la Fuente  Lyrinx  0071                                          

07:15:13 Enrique Granados: Six Pieces on Spanish Folksongs  Minneapolis Guitar Quartet  Minneapolis Guitar Quartet  0041                                       

07:43:50 Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces, Op. 73  Antonio Meneses, cello; Gérard Wyss, piano  Avie  2112                                

07:55:17 Heitor Villa-Lobos: A lenda do caboclo, for cello & 2 guitars  Yo-Yo ma, cello, Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars  Sony Classical  89935                                       

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Osvaldo Golijov: Omaramor--Alisa Weilerstein, cello

Ernest Bloch: Nigun (Improvisation)-- Simone Porter, violin and Meng-Chieh Liu, piano

Alexander von Zemlinsky: Allegro ma non troppo from Trio in D minor, Op. 3-- Thomas LeGrand, clarinet; David Garrett, cello; Scott Holshouser, piano

08:54:00            00:02:09            Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 5 in B flat major  Op 7        Frederic Chiu, piano      Harm Mundi 2908375

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Domenico Scarlatti (arr. Frederick Hemke): Keyboard Sonata K. 427-- Ancia Saxophone Quartet: Matthew Sintchak, soprano saxophone; Joan Hutton, alto saxophone; David Milne, tenor saxophone; Angela Wyatt, baritone saxophone

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chaconne from Partita No. 2 BWV 1004-- Rachel Barton Pine, violin

Bruce Adolphe: Chopin Dreams: I. New York Nocturne-- Carlo Grante, piano and Bruce Adolphe, composer

Jennifer Higdon: Legacy for Flute and Piano-- Emma Resmini, flute and Hugh Sung, piano

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:03:05            Aaron Copland  Rodeo: Hoedown                                  Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano     DeutGram         4795023

10:03:00            00:08:04            Peter Tchaikovsky         Waltz from Symphony No.  6 Op 74                    Evgeny Mravinsky         Leningrad Philharmonic DeutGram         4796018

10:18:00            00:09:23            Johann Sebastian Bach Toccata & Fugue in D minor                               Helmut Walcha, organ   DeutGram         4796018

10:35:00            00:09:32            Johann Strauss Jr         Waltz 'Artist's Life' Op 316                      Franz Welser-Möst            Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     10406

10:47:00            00:04:12            Miklós Rózsa    Quo Vadis: March "Ave Caesar"             Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc   80631

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 4, 2016 - From El Paso, Texas, this week’s program opens with a powerhouse performance of the music of Johannes Brahms performed by a 15-year-old violinist from Texas. We’ll also hear a lyrical new work by a talented teenage composer featuring the underappreciated brass instrument, the euphonium, and each young musician on the program shares a clip of music that first inspired them to dedicate themselves to musical study.

15-year-old violinist Claire Wells from Plano, Texas, performs Sonatensatz in C Minor by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old harpist Adam Phan (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Cedar Hill, Texas, performs “Danse des Lutins” by Henriette Renié (1875-1956)

Euphonium player and From the Top Alum, Joe Broom performs “Song of the Ancients” for Euphonium and Piano by 17-year-old composer Karalyn Schubring (b. 1999) from Gilbert, Arizona, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old flutist Madison Fanning from El Paso, Texas, performs Sicilienne, Op. 78, by Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old pianist Adrian Liao from San Diego, California, performs Caprice Espagnol, Op.37, by Moritz Moszkowski (1854-1925).

Violinist Claire Wells performs the second movement, Appassionato, from Four Pieces for Violin and Piano, Op. 17, by Josef Suk (1874-1935), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Music for Two Big Instruments; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Gioacchino Rossini and the Story of William Tell

12:09:00            00:06:08            Gioacchino Rossini        William Tell: Dance for Six                     Frederick Fennell            London Pops Orchestra Mercury            434356

12:24:00            00:07:46            Josef Strauss    Waltz 'My Life is Love and Laughter' Op 263                   Franz Welser-Möst     Vienna Philharmonic      Decca   4782601

12:35:00            00:11:39            Aaron Copland  El Salón México            David Zinman    Baltimore Symphony     Argo            440639

12:52:00            00:04:55            Eduard Strauss Quadrille on Themes from 'Carmen' Op 134                    Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic      DeutGram         431628

 

13:00 THE TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Georges Bizet: Carmen

Conductor: Asher Fisch

Production: Sir Richard Eyre

Carmen: Clémentine Margaine

Micaëla: Maria Agresta

Don José: Roberto Aronica

Escamillo: Kyle Ketelsen

 

16:34 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND – An explorations of the six-CD Decca set “Opera Gold – 100 Great Tracks, available as a Thank You gift during WCLV’s February membership campaign
 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Love-Hate Relationships - We'll hear music from films about love-hate relationships like The Painted Veil, Pride and Prejudice, The Taming of the Shrew and more
20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

It's Only a Diary from Bridget Jones's Diary, 2001  Island 314 548 797-2  Music From The Motion Picture  Patrick Doyle  original soundtrack/James Shearman, cond.

Overture from The Taming of the Shrew, 1967  Silva SILCD 1153  The Essential Nino Rota Film Music Collection  Nino Rota  City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Cathy's Theme from Wuthering Heights, 1939  Philips 446 681-2  Always and Forever: Movies' Greatest Love Songs  Alfred Newman  Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

It Had To Be You from When Harry Met Sally, 1989  Columbia CK 45319  Music From The Motion Picture  Isham Jones  Harry Connick, Jr. vocals/original soundtrack

Venice, Positano and Theme from Only You, 1994  Columbia CK 66182  Music From The Motion Picture  Rachel Portman  original soundtrack/David Snell, cond.

It's Only a Diary from Bridget Jones's Diary, 2001  Island 314 548 797-2  Music From The Motion Picture  Patrick Doyle  original soundtrack/James Shearman, cond.

Bridget's Theme and Main Titles from Bridget Jones 2: The Edge of Reason, 2004  Geffen B0003566-02  The Original Soundtrack  Harry Gregson-Williams  original soundtrack

Elizabeth and Darcy from Pride and Prejudice, 1995  Threefold Records CDC010  Heroines in Music  Carl Davis  Philharmonia Orchestra/Carl Davis, cond.

Lost in Tuscany from Only You, 1994  Columbia CK 66182  Music From The Motion Picture  Rachel Portman  original soundtrack/David Snell, cond.

Meet the Family and Elizabeth and Darcy from Pride and Prejudice, 1995  Threefold Records CDC010  Heroines in Music  Carl Davis  Philharmonia Orchestra/Carl Davis, cond.

Mrs. Darcy and Stars and Butterflies from Pride and Prejudice, 2005  London B0005620-02  Music From The Motion Picture  Dario Marianelli  Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano/The English Chamber Orchestra/Benjamin Wallfisch, cond.

The Painted Veil and From Singapore to London from The Painted Veil, 2006  Deutsche Grammophon 477 6552  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Alexandre Desplat  Lang Lang, piano/Prague Symphony Orchestra/Alexandre Desplat, cond.

Prologue from Dark Shadows, 2012  WaterTower WTM39283  Original Score  Danny Elfman  original soundtrack/Rick Rentworth, cond.

Meet the Family from Pride and Prejudice, 1995  Threefold Records CDC010  Heroines in Music  Carl Davis  Philharmonia Orchestra/Carl Davis, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Big Adventures - Whether they’re out to conquer the city or steal a giant’s gold in the woods, we’re going to hear from characters going on memorable adventures

00:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

00:00:54            00:01:40            Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg           Follow the Yellow Brick Road     Judy Garland     The Wizard of Oz --  Film Soundtrack            CBS     AK45356

00:02:32            00:00:54            Leonard Bernstein         Conquering New York   Donna Murphy, Jennifer Westfeldt            Wonderful Town -- 2004 B'way Revival   DRG     DRG12999

00:03:26            00:02:38            L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green  New York, New York     John Rearson, Cris Alexander, Adolph Green           On the Town --1960 Studio Cast Sony    SK60538

00:06:18            00:02:57            Alan Jay Lerner-Frederick Loewe           I'm on My Way  Company          Paint Your Wagon -- Original B'way Cast     RCA     602472

00:09:26            00:03:33            Roger Miller      River in the Rain            Daniel Jenkins, Ron Richardson Big River -- Original B'way Cast       MCA     MCAD-6147

00:13:28            00:02:44            Alan Jay Lerner-Frederick Loewe           Almost Like Being in Love          Brent Barrett, Rebecca Luker  Brigadoon -- 1988 Studio Cast   Angel    7777-54481

00:16:22            00:02:22            Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion  Man of La Mancha         Richard Kiley, Irving Jacobson   Man of La Mancha -- Original B'way Cast       Decca B'way     012159387-2

00:19:16            00:00:47            Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick       Rothschild and Sons     Hal Linden        The Rothschilds -- Original B'way Cast          Sony    SK30337

00:19:59            00:03:06            Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick       Sons    Hal Linden, Leila Martin The Rothschilds -- Original B'way Cast       Sony    SK30337

00:23:40            00:03:52            Moose Charlap-Carolyn Leigh    I'm Flying          Mary Martin       Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast        RCA     3762-2-RG

00:28:10            00:01:49            Sigmund Riomberg-Otto Harbach-Oscar Hammerstein    The Riff Song   Gordon MacRae            The Desert Song -- Studio Cast  RCA     S-37320

00:29:55            00:02:42            Johnny Burke-Jimmy Van Heusen          Road to Morocco          Bob Hope, Bing Crosby Bob Hope in Hollywood MCA     MCA906

00:33:08            00:04:08            Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt       I Can See It       Kenneth Nelson, Jerry Orbach   The Fantasticks -- Original Cast        Decca B'way     314-543665-2

00:37:27            00:02:36            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        I Whistle a Happy Tune  Donna Murphy  The King and I -- 1996 B'way Revival  Varese Sarabande         VSD-5763

00:40:23            00:01:49            George Gershwin-DuBose Heyward       Oh, Lawd, I'm on My Way          Gregg Baker            Porgy and Bess -- Studio Cast   Telarc   CD-80434

00:42:23            00:03:58            Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick       Far from the Home I Love          Lauren Michelle Kelly, Aldred Molina    Fiddler on the Roof -- 2004 B'way Revival           PS Classics      PS-420

00:46:58            00:02:24            Stephen Sondheim        Giants in the Sky           Ben Wright        Into the Woods -- Original B'way Cast       RCA     6796-2-RC

00:49:18            00:01:40            Stephen Sondheim        Into the Woods Company          Into the Woods -- Original B'way Cast        RCA     6796-2-RC

00:51:28            00:01:32            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

00:53:20            00:00:22            Leonard Bernstein         Filler: Overture from "Candide"   Orchestra          Candide -- Original B'way Cast       Sony    SK86859

00:53:40            00:03:16            Leonard Bernstein-Lillian Hellman           Filler: Eldorado Robert Rounseville            Candide -- Original B'way Cast   Sony    SK86859

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:20:12            Ottorino Respighi          Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 3                  Herbert von Karajan Berlin Philharmonic        DeutGram         4796018

19:24:00            00:30:52            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor          Orchestra Mozart  Claudio Abbado Martha Argerich, piano  DeutGram         4791033

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Lorin Maazel, conducting; Mstislav Rostropovich, cello - Archival concert observing the 50th anniversary of The Cleveland Orchestra’s broadcast series –Severance Hall, 3/25/75

20:05:00            00:09:55            Gioacchino Rossini        La gazza ladra: Overture

20:19:00            00:25:59            Franz Joseph Haydn     Cello Concerto No.  1 in C major

20:49:00            00:19:25            Camille Saint-Saëns      Cello Concerto No.  1 in A minor Op 33

21:16:00            00:15:15            Richard Strauss Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28  

21:37:00            00:25:38            Franz Joseph Haydn     Symphony No. 97 in C major                  George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    768779

 

22:03 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Valentine’s Day stuff-  Sophia Loren and Peter Sellers offer “To keep My Love Alive,” “Shadows in the Grass,” “I’m in Love with an Englishman,” “She loves You” #1 and  #3 and “Can’t buy Me Love”… Ann Mortifee sings “Baptism”…  Jan C. Snow has thoughts about “Presidents’ Day”… This Week in the Media.”
 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:04:00            00:05:39            Karl-Birger Blomdahl     Adagio from 'The Wakeful Night'            Petter Sundkvist            Swedish Chamber Orchestra      Naxos   553715

23:11:00            00:06:03            Phil Cunningham           The Gentle Light That Wakes Me                                   Nicola Benedetti, violin; Aly Bain, fiddle; Phil Cunningham, piano DeutGram         21290

23:17:00            00:05:19            Richard Strauss Four Last Songs: Beim Schlafengehn     Berlin Radio Symphony            George Szell     Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, soprano EMI      56241

23:25:00            00:07:16            Claude Debussy           Andantino from String Quartet Op 10                              Melos Quartet DeutGram         4796018

23:32:00            00:09:14            Arthur Foote     A Night Piece for Flute & Strings New Zealand Chamber Orch            Nicholas Braithwaite      Alexa Still, flute Koch Intl           7063

23:41:00            00:05:36            Johannes Brahms          Intermezzo in E major  Op 116                           Stanislav Khristenko, piano          Steinway           30032

23:47:00            00:09:19            Joseph Joachim            Notturno in A major  Op 12         Royal Stockholm Philharmonic     Sakari Oramo    Daniel Hope, violin        DeutGram         15312

23:57:00            00:02:55            Frederick S. Converse   Serenade                      Reuben Blundell            Gowanus Arts Ensemble         New Focus       166

 

 