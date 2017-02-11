Program Guide 02-11-2017

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:33:01 Aaron Copland Billy the Kid David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Argo 440639

00:35:00 00:55:32 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 6 in A major Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436153

01:33:00 00:42:56 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 29 in B flat major Op 106 Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 4796018

02:18:00 00:33:28 Eduard Tubin Symphony No. 3 Neeme Järvi Swedish Radio Symphony Bis 342

02:54:00 00:30:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor Orchestra Mozart Claudio Abbado Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4791033

03:27:00 00:29:31 Robert Russell Bennett Abraham Lincoln: A Likeness in Symphony William Stromberg Moscow Symphony Naxos 559004

03:59:00 00:27:36 Zoltán Kodály Peacock Variations Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic EMI 54858

04:29:00 00:20:21 Antonín Dvorák American Suite in A major Op 98 Benjamin Pasternack, piano Naxos 559777

04:51:00 00:24:28 Richard Strauss Suite for 13 Wind Instruments in B flat Op 4 Minnesota Orchestra Edo de Waart Members of VirginClas 61460

05:18:00 00:14:15 Johann Baptist Georg Neruda Trumpet Concerto in E flat major German Chamber Philharmonic Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 16213

05:34:00 00:07:07 Louis Antoine Dornel Oboe Sonata Les Délices Debra Nagy, oboe Délices 2009

05:52:00 00:03:55 Franz Schubert The Twin Brothers: Overture Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570329

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week on Concierto, music Cuban pianist Jorge Bolet plays a set of variations that brings together two of the grand Romantics he excelled at playing: Rachmaninoff's Variations on a Theme of Chopin.

Esta semana en Concierto pianista cubano Jorge Bolet toca un conjunto de variaciones que reúne a dos de los grandes románticos se destacó en tocando—: Variaciones de Rachmaninoff sobre un tema de Chopin.

06:00:45 Alberto Ginastera: Suite de Danzas Criollas, Op. 15 (orchestrated by Shimon Cohen) Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra Gisèle Ben-Dor Naxos 8570999

06:11:01 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Variations on a Theme of Chopin, Op. 22 Jorge Bolet, piano Decca 421061

06:43:04 Carlos Chávez: Trio for Flute, Viola & Harp Lawrence Kaplan, flute; Jan Karlin, viola; Alison Bjorkedal, harp; Southwest Chamber Music Cambria 8853

06:53:04 Gustavo Campa: Melody, Op. 1 Daniel Andai, violin; Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra Masterworks 75555

07:00:50 Johann Samuel Endler: Suite in D for 3 Trumpets & Strings Marc Ullrich, Gilbert Petit, Patrice Porte, trumpets; La Follia Ensemble Miguel de la Fuente Lyrinx 0071

07:15:13 Enrique Granados: Six Pieces on Spanish Folksongs Minneapolis Guitar Quartet Minneapolis Guitar Quartet 0041

07:43:50 Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces, Op. 73 Antonio Meneses, cello; Gérard Wyss, piano Avie 2112

07:55:17 Heitor Villa-Lobos: A lenda do caboclo, for cello & 2 guitars Yo-Yo ma, cello, Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars Sony Classical 89935

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Osvaldo Golijov: Omaramor--Alisa Weilerstein, cello

Ernest Bloch: Nigun (Improvisation)-- Simone Porter, violin and Meng-Chieh Liu, piano

Alexander von Zemlinsky: Allegro ma non troppo from Trio in D minor, Op. 3-- Thomas LeGrand, clarinet; David Garrett, cello; Scott Holshouser, piano

08:54:00 00:02:09 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 5 in B flat major Op 7 Frederic Chiu, piano Harm Mundi 2908375

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Domenico Scarlatti (arr. Frederick Hemke): Keyboard Sonata K. 427-- Ancia Saxophone Quartet: Matthew Sintchak, soprano saxophone; Joan Hutton, alto saxophone; David Milne, tenor saxophone; Angela Wyatt, baritone saxophone

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chaconne from Partita No. 2 BWV 1004-- Rachel Barton Pine, violin

Bruce Adolphe: Chopin Dreams: I. New York Nocturne-- Carlo Grante, piano and Bruce Adolphe, composer

Jennifer Higdon: Legacy for Flute and Piano-- Emma Resmini, flute and Hugh Sung, piano

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:03:05 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Hoedown Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano DeutGram 4795023

10:00:00 00:03:05 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Hoedown Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano DeutGram 4795023

10:03:00 00:08:04 Peter Tchaikovsky Waltz from Symphony No. 6 Op 74 Evgeny Mravinsky Leningrad Philharmonic DeutGram 4796018

10:03:00 00:08:04 Peter Tchaikovsky Waltz from Symphony No. 6 Op 74 Evgeny Mravinsky Leningrad Philharmonic DeutGram 4796018

10:18:00 00:09:23 Johann Sebastian Bach Toccata & Fugue in D minor Helmut Walcha, organ DeutGram 4796018

10:35:00 00:09:32 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz 'Artist's Life' Op 316 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 10406

10:47:00 00:04:12 Miklós Rózsa Quo Vadis: March "Ave Caesar" Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80631

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 4, 2016 - From El Paso, Texas, this week’s program opens with a powerhouse performance of the music of Johannes Brahms performed by a 15-year-old violinist from Texas. We’ll also hear a lyrical new work by a talented teenage composer featuring the underappreciated brass instrument, the euphonium, and each young musician on the program shares a clip of music that first inspired them to dedicate themselves to musical study.

15-year-old violinist Claire Wells from Plano, Texas, performs Sonatensatz in C Minor by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old harpist Adam Phan (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Cedar Hill, Texas, performs “Danse des Lutins” by Henriette Renié (1875-1956)

Euphonium player and From the Top Alum, Joe Broom performs “Song of the Ancients” for Euphonium and Piano by 17-year-old composer Karalyn Schubring (b. 1999) from Gilbert, Arizona, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old flutist Madison Fanning from El Paso, Texas, performs Sicilienne, Op. 78, by Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old pianist Adrian Liao from San Diego, California, performs Caprice Espagnol, Op.37, by Moritz Moszkowski (1854-1925).

Violinist Claire Wells performs the second movement, Appassionato, from Four Pieces for Violin and Piano, Op. 17, by Josef Suk (1874-1935), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Music for Two Big Instruments; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Gioacchino Rossini and the Story of William Tell

12:09:00 00:06:08 Gioacchino Rossini William Tell: Dance for Six Frederick Fennell London Pops Orchestra Mercury 434356

12:24:00 00:07:46 Josef Strauss Waltz 'My Life is Love and Laughter' Op 263 Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601

12:35:00 00:11:39 Aaron Copland El Salón México David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Argo 440639

12:52:00 00:04:55 Eduard Strauss Quadrille on Themes from 'Carmen' Op 134 Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 431628

13:00 THE TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Georges Bizet: Carmen

Conductor: Asher Fisch

Production: Sir Richard Eyre

Carmen: Clémentine Margaine

Micaëla: Maria Agresta

Don José: Roberto Aronica

Escamillo: Kyle Ketelsen

16:34 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND – An explorations of the six-CD Decca set “Opera Gold – 100 Great Tracks, available as a Thank You gift during WCLV’s February membership campaign



17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Love-Hate Relationships - We'll hear music from films about love-hate relationships like The Painted Veil, Pride and Prejudice, The Taming of the Shrew and more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

It's Only a Diary from Bridget Jones's Diary, 2001 Island 314 548 797-2 Music From The Motion Picture Patrick Doyle original soundtrack/James Shearman, cond.

Overture from The Taming of the Shrew, 1967 Silva SILCD 1153 The Essential Nino Rota Film Music Collection Nino Rota City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Cathy's Theme from Wuthering Heights, 1939 Philips 446 681-2 Always and Forever: Movies' Greatest Love Songs Alfred Newman Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

It Had To Be You from When Harry Met Sally, 1989 Columbia CK 45319 Music From The Motion Picture Isham Jones Harry Connick, Jr. vocals/original soundtrack

Venice, Positano and Theme from Only You, 1994 Columbia CK 66182 Music From The Motion Picture Rachel Portman original soundtrack/David Snell, cond.

It's Only a Diary from Bridget Jones's Diary, 2001 Island 314 548 797-2 Music From The Motion Picture Patrick Doyle original soundtrack/James Shearman, cond.

Bridget's Theme and Main Titles from Bridget Jones 2: The Edge of Reason, 2004 Geffen B0003566-02 The Original Soundtrack Harry Gregson-Williams original soundtrack

Elizabeth and Darcy from Pride and Prejudice, 1995 Threefold Records CDC010 Heroines in Music Carl Davis Philharmonia Orchestra/Carl Davis, cond.

Lost in Tuscany from Only You, 1994 Columbia CK 66182 Music From The Motion Picture Rachel Portman original soundtrack/David Snell, cond.

Meet the Family and Elizabeth and Darcy from Pride and Prejudice, 1995 Threefold Records CDC010 Heroines in Music Carl Davis Philharmonia Orchestra/Carl Davis, cond.

Mrs. Darcy and Stars and Butterflies from Pride and Prejudice, 2005 London B0005620-02 Music From The Motion Picture Dario Marianelli Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano/The English Chamber Orchestra/Benjamin Wallfisch, cond.

The Painted Veil and From Singapore to London from The Painted Veil, 2006 Deutsche Grammophon 477 6552 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Alexandre Desplat Lang Lang, piano/Prague Symphony Orchestra/Alexandre Desplat, cond.

Prologue from Dark Shadows, 2012 WaterTower WTM39283 Original Score Danny Elfman original soundtrack/Rick Rentworth, cond.

Meet the Family from Pride and Prejudice, 1995 Threefold Records CDC010 Heroines in Music Carl Davis Philharmonia Orchestra/Carl Davis, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Big Adventures - Whether they’re out to conquer the city or steal a giant’s gold in the woods, we’re going to hear from characters going on memorable adventures

00:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

00:00:54 00:01:40 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Follow the Yellow Brick Road Judy Garland The Wizard of Oz -- Film Soundtrack CBS AK45356

00:02:32 00:00:54 Leonard Bernstein Conquering New York Donna Murphy, Jennifer Westfeldt Wonderful Town -- 2004 B'way Revival DRG DRG12999

00:03:26 00:02:38 L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green New York, New York John Rearson, Cris Alexander, Adolph Green On the Town --1960 Studio Cast Sony SK60538

00:06:18 00:02:57 Alan Jay Lerner-Frederick Loewe I'm on My Way Company Paint Your Wagon -- Original B'way Cast RCA 602472

00:09:26 00:03:33 Roger Miller River in the Rain Daniel Jenkins, Ron Richardson Big River -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-6147

00:13:28 00:02:44 Alan Jay Lerner-Frederick Loewe Almost Like Being in Love Brent Barrett, Rebecca Luker Brigadoon -- 1988 Studio Cast Angel 7777-54481

00:16:22 00:02:22 Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion Man of La Mancha Richard Kiley, Irving Jacobson Man of La Mancha -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012159387-2

00:19:16 00:00:47 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Rothschild and Sons Hal Linden The Rothschilds -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK30337

00:19:59 00:03:06 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Sons Hal Linden, Leila Martin The Rothschilds -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK30337

00:23:40 00:03:52 Moose Charlap-Carolyn Leigh I'm Flying Mary Martin Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast RCA 3762-2-RG

00:28:10 00:01:49 Sigmund Riomberg-Otto Harbach-Oscar Hammerstein The Riff Song Gordon MacRae The Desert Song -- Studio Cast RCA S-37320

00:29:55 00:02:42 Johnny Burke-Jimmy Van Heusen Road to Morocco Bob Hope, Bing Crosby Bob Hope in Hollywood MCA MCA906

00:33:08 00:04:08 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt I Can See It Kenneth Nelson, Jerry Orbach The Fantasticks -- Original Cast Decca B'way 314-543665-2

00:37:27 00:02:36 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein I Whistle a Happy Tune Donna Murphy The King and I -- 1996 B'way Revival Varese Sarabande VSD-5763

00:40:23 00:01:49 George Gershwin-DuBose Heyward Oh, Lawd, I'm on My Way Gregg Baker Porgy and Bess -- Studio Cast Telarc CD-80434

00:42:23 00:03:58 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Far from the Home I Love Lauren Michelle Kelly, Aldred Molina Fiddler on the Roof -- 2004 B'way Revival PS Classics PS-420

00:46:58 00:02:24 Stephen Sondheim Giants in the Sky Ben Wright Into the Woods -- Original B'way Cast RCA 6796-2-RC

00:49:18 00:01:40 Stephen Sondheim Into the Woods Company Into the Woods -- Original B'way Cast RCA 6796-2-RC

00:51:28 00:01:32 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

00:53:20 00:00:22 Leonard Bernstein Filler: Overture from "Candide" Orchestra Candide -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK86859

00:53:40 00:03:16 Leonard Bernstein-Lillian Hellman Filler: Eldorado Robert Rounseville Candide -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK86859

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:20:12 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 3 Herbert von Karajan Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4796018

19:24:00 00:30:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor Orchestra Mozart Claudio Abbado Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4791033

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Lorin Maazel, conducting; Mstislav Rostropovich, cello - Archival concert observing the 50th anniversary of The Cleveland Orchestra’s broadcast series –Severance Hall, 3/25/75

20:05:00 00:09:55 Gioacchino Rossini La gazza ladra: Overture

20:19:00 00:25:59 Franz Joseph Haydn Cello Concerto No. 1 in C major

20:49:00 00:19:25 Camille Saint-Saëns Cello Concerto No. 1 in A minor Op 33

21:16:00 00:15:15 Richard Strauss Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28

21:37:00 00:25:38 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 97 in C major George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 768779

22:03 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Valentine’s Day stuff- Sophia Loren and Peter Sellers offer “To keep My Love Alive,” “Shadows in the Grass,” “I’m in Love with an Englishman,” “She loves You” #1 and #3 and “Can’t buy Me Love”… Ann Mortifee sings “Baptism”… Jan C. Snow has thoughts about “Presidents’ Day”… This Week in the Media.”



QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:04:00 00:05:39 Karl-Birger Blomdahl Adagio from 'The Wakeful Night' Petter Sundkvist Swedish Chamber Orchestra Naxos 553715

23:11:00 00:06:03 Phil Cunningham The Gentle Light That Wakes Me Nicola Benedetti, violin; Aly Bain, fiddle; Phil Cunningham, piano DeutGram 21290

23:17:00 00:05:19 Richard Strauss Four Last Songs: Beim Schlafengehn Berlin Radio Symphony George Szell Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, soprano EMI 56241

23:25:00 00:07:16 Claude Debussy Andantino from String Quartet Op 10 Melos Quartet DeutGram 4796018

23:32:00 00:09:14 Arthur Foote A Night Piece for Flute & Strings New Zealand Chamber Orch Nicholas Braithwaite Alexa Still, flute Koch Intl 7063

23:41:00 00:05:36 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in E major Op 116 Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway 30032

23:47:00 00:09:19 Joseph Joachim Notturno in A major Op 12 Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Sakari Oramo Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 15312

23:57:00 00:02:55 Frederick S. Converse Serenade Reuben Blundell Gowanus Arts Ensemble New Focus 166