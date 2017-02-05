© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 02-05-2017

Published February 5, 2017 at 5:15 AM EST

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded ; recorded January 30, 2017 - From New York City, this week’s program features a fiery performance of the music of Argentinian composer, Alberto Ginastera performed by a
16-year-old cellist from New York, a young oboist shares some beautiful thoughts about his Honduran immigrant parents and what they’ve taught him, and an unusually self motivated teenage piano trio, organized with no coaching or assistance from any adults delivers a wonderfully nuanced performance of Beethoven’s Piano Trio in C minor
18-year-old violinist Sein An from West Chester, Pennsylvania, performs Caprice d'après l'Etude en forme de Valse de C. Saint-Saëns by Eugène Ysaÿe (18581931), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

The Clef Trio performs the fourth movement, “Finale. Prestissimo”, from Piano Trio in C minor, Op. 1 No. 3, by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770–1827).16-year-old violinist Qing Yu Chen from Bayside, NY; 16-year-old cellist Esther Yu from Rye, NY; 16-year-old pianist Youlan Ji from New York, NY/China

16-year-old guitarist Kang Min Shin from Cresskill, NJ, and 18-year old violinist James Yang from Tenafly, NJ, perform the first movement, Allegro Spiritoso, from “Sonata Concertata” for Violin and Guitar by Niccolò Paganini (17821840).

18-year-old oboist Joel Roches (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Chicopee, Massachusetts, performs “Solo pour Hautbois” by Émile Paladilhe (18441926), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old cellist Sara Scanlon from Milford, New York, performs Pampeana No. 2, Op. 21 for Cello and Piano, by Alberto Ginastera (19161983), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Violinist Sein An performs La Capricieuse, Op.17, by Edward Elgar (18571934), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Charles Dutoit conducts Stravinsky

Igor Stravinsky:  Fireworks, Op. 4

Igor Stravinsky:  Symphony in C

Igor Stravinsky:  The Firebird

Bela Bartók:  Suite from The Miraculous Mandarín, Op. 19

02:57:00            00:01:52            Ottorino Respighi          The Fair                        Jesús López-Cobos      Cincinnati Symphony        Telarc   80396

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor; Sheryl Staples, Michelle Kim, Marc Ginsburg, Lisa Kim, violins

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in B minor for 4 Violins, Op 3/10 (RV 580) 

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8

Alban Berg: Violin Concerto Frank-Peter Zimmermann, violin

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 in e-minor

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Italian Madrigals at the Cusp of the Baroque - In time for Valentine’s Day, some madrigals of love from around 1600

05:58:00            00:01:41            Jean-Marie Leclair         Tambourin         Chamber Orchestra of Europe               Daniel Hope, violin; Lorenza Borrani, violin; Members of DeutGram         4795448

 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:06:34            Giovanni Palestrina        Agnus Dei from Pope Marcellus Mass                Simon Preston Westminster Abbey Choir          Archiv   415517

06:13:00            00:05:27            Franz Joseph Haydn     Mass No. 11: Agnus Dei & Dona nobis   Boston Baroque            Martin Pearlman            Mary Wilson, soprano; Abigail Fisher, mezzo-soprano; Keith Jameson, tenor; Kevin Deas, bass       Linn      426

06:20:00            00:06:04            Samuel Barber  Agnus Dei                     Matthias Maute  Ensemble Caprice            Analekta           9848

06:23:00            00:05:27            Alonso Lobo     Versa est in luctum                                Stile Antico       Harm Mundi            807595

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Pipedreams Live! in Holland - A visit with Professor Huw Lewis and students following the renovation of the 1929 Skinner organ in Dimnent Memorial Chapel at Hope College

J.S. BACH:  Piece d’Orgue, BWV 572   David Schout

FRANZ LISZT:  Prelude & Fugue on B-A-C-H –Huw Lewis

ALFRED FEDAK:  Sonata for Worship   Huw Lewis

TRADITIONAL:  Psalm 42   Huw Lewis

DAN LOCKLAIR:  The People Respond “Amen”, from Rubrics  Robin Pulsifer

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Black History Month - Since 1976, February has been celebrated in the United States as Black History Month. On the next With Heart and Voice, Peter DuBois will explore music of African-American composers of choral and organ music, as well as the riches of the Spiritual tradition
 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Happy Music II  

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No.6 “Pastoral” : “Awakening of cheerful feelings upon arrival in the countryside”  Scottish Chamber Orchestra/Sir Charles Mackerras (Hyperion -44303 CD) 11:31

Edvard Grieg: “Wedding Day at Troldhaugen”  Walter Gieseking, piano (EMI 667758 CD) 6:15

Paul Schoenfield: Trio for Clarinet, violin and piano: “Freylakh”  Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Diana Cohen violin; Roman Rabinovich, piano (YouTube PD) 3:44

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Grande Tarantelle for Piano & Orchestra    Eugene List, piano; Vienna State Opera Orchestra/Igor Buketov (Vox 5009 CD) 7:36

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 93: Finale   Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (CBS 37761 CD) 4:41

William Boyce: Symphony No.5 in D Major   The English Consort/Trevor Pinnock (Archiv 419631 CD) 7:19

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Hugo Alfven: Dance of the Shepherd Girl--Arcata String Quartet; Don Bailey, flute; Scott Pingel, double bass; Grace Paradise, harp Album: Voyage / Don Bailey Summit 239 Music: 4:19

Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto, Op. 129-- Brinton Averil Smith, cello; Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 21:58

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Stacy Fahrion from Denver, CO Music: 9:25

Bela Bartok: Romanian Folk Dances, Sz 56-- Andrew Rangell, Piano Album: A Folk Song Runs Through It Steinway & Songs 30018 Music: 4:49

Peter Tchaikovsky: Dance of the Jesters, from 'The Snow Maiden, Op. 12--Baltic Sea Youth Orchestra; Kristjan Jarvi, conductor Ludwig van Beethoven Easter Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music: 4:20

Hugo Alfven: Finale, from "The Prodigal Son'--Baltic Sea Youth Orchestra; Kristjan Jarvi, conductor Ludwig van Beethoven Easter Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music: 2:57

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Johannes Brahms: Serenade No. 2, Op. 16: Movement 5-- Classical Tahoe; Joel Revzen, conductor Classical Tahoe, JetBlue Pavilion, North Shore Tahoe, Incline Village, NV Music: 5:49

Maurice Ravel: La Valse--Alex Beyer, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 18:44

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Trio No. 5 in C Minor, Op. 9 No. 3-- Benjamin Beilman, violin; Daniel Phillips, viola; Christopher Costanza, cello Spoleto Festival USA 2015, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 19:55

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part 1 of the life and music of Felix Mendelssohn

Playlist for Parts 1 & 2:

"A Midsummer Night's Dream Op 61 (1826)--Atlanta Symphony Orchestra/Yoel Levi (Sony 64 595 CD)

Symphony No.1 in c Op 11 (1824)--Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Christoph von Dohnányi (Decca 001480002 CD)

Six Children's Pieces Op 72 (1842)--Andre Previn, piano (Sony 64 595 CD)

Song without Words No.1 Op 62 (1842-44)--Sergei Babayan, piano (CNR Classics CNRCD 9202 CD)

Song without Words No.1 Op 19b (1829-30)--Sergei Babayan, piano (CNR Classics CNRCD 9202 CD)

Song without Words No.4 Op 67 "Spinning Song" (1843-45)--Michie Koyama, piano (Sony 64 595 CD)

Piano Trio No.1 in d Op 49 (1839)--Gryphon Trio (Analekta FL23110 CD)

Piano Quartet No.1 in c Op 1 (1822)--Bartholdy Piano Quartet (Naxos 8550966 CD)

 

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00            00:02:34            Ole Bull Solitude on the Mountain                       Andrew Penny   Orchestra of the Mill            Lydian  18132

14:02:00            00:02:42            Edvard Grieg     Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain                 Herbert Blomstedt            San Francisco Symphony          Decca   425857

14:05:00            00:14:23            Lodewijk Mortelmans     Morning Mood              Alexander Rahbari         Brussels Philharmonic     MarcoPolo        223418

14:19:00            00:15:41            Robert Schumann          Introduction & Allegro appassionato in G major  Op 92            Warsaw Philharmonic    Stanislaw Wislocki        Sviatoslav Richter, piano           DeutGram         4796018

14:35:00            00:07:45            Jean Sibelius    The Swan of Tuonela Op 22                   Hans Rosbaud  Berlin Philharmonic     DeutGram         4796018

15:00:00            00:24:41            Claude Debussy           String Quartet in G minor  Op 10                                    Melos Quartet DeutGram         4796018

15:24:00            00:13:16            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Serenade No.  6 in D major                                Orpheus Chamber Orchestra      DeutGram         415669

15:37:00            00:13:30            Richard Wagner            Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude               Christian Thielemann            Philadelphia Orchestra   DeutGram         453485

15:51:00            00:10:39            Ralph Vaughan Williams            English Folk Song Suite             Frederick Fennell            Cleveland Symphonic Winds      Telarc   80099

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Louis Lane, conductor - Archival program in memory of Louis Lane, who was on the conducting staff of The Cleveland Orchestra from 1947 to 1973; Mr. Lane died last year at the age of 92

16:04:00            00:20:00            Leopold Mozart Symphony in D major 'Divertimento militaire' (1758) (recorded 2/28/74)

16:26:00            00:20:27            Vincenzo Tommasini      The Good-Humored Ladies: Suite          (1920) (Sony CD)

16:48:00            00:14:55            Jacques Ibert    Escales 'Ports of Call' (1922)  (recorded 3/10/69)

17:03:00            00:25:56            Franz Berwald   Symphony No.  3 in C 'Singulière' (1845)  (recorded 4/27/72)

17:30:00            00:28:26            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 39 in E flat major                        Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   436421

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Verdi's ‘Otello’ Premieres

18:04:00            00:02:40            Giuseppe Verdi Otello: Fuoco di gioia     Orchestra of La Scala    Claudio Abbado La Scala Chorus    DeutGram         4796018

18:06:00            00:03:36            Giuseppe Verdi Otello: Act 2 Finale 'Oath Duet'  Orchestra of La Scala    Lorin Maazel            Plácido Domingo, tenor; Justino Diaz, bass        EMI      72105

18:10:00            00:05:55            Giuseppe Verdi Otello: Ballet Music                    Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra            Decca   4787779

18:18:00            00:14:58            Ludwig van Beethoven   Adagio from Symphony No. 9 Op 125                 Robert Shaw            Atlanta Symphony Orchestra      ASO Media       1007

18:35:00            00:20:40            Aaron Copland  The Tender Land: Suite             Aaron Copland  Boston Symphony Orchestra          RCA     300350

18:57:00            00:02:10            Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.167: Chorale 'Sei Lob und    Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra          Ton Koopman   Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony    60680

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:23:20            Richard Wagner            Tannhäuser: Overture & Venusberg Music                      Riccardo Chailly            Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra            Decca   448155

19:27:00            00:27:57            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 19 in F major           Berlin Philharmonic     Ferenc Fricsay  Clara Haskil, piano        DeutGram         4796018

19:58:00            00:01:31            Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 34 in C major  Op 56                                  Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge  9289

 

20:00 SPECIAL: No Boundaries, Music in the Life of Coleridge Taylor Perkinson - He arranged songs for Harry Belafonte and Marvin Gaye. His film scores featured Sydney Poitier and Cisely Tyson and Muhammed Ali.  Alvin Ailey and the Dance Theatre of Harlem commissioned his ballet scores.  However, Perkinson’s deepest desire was to become a composer and conductor of classical music.  At age 23, his first string quartet was played in Carnegie Hall, and a decade later Perkinson co-founded the country’s first fully integrated orchestra - Symphony of the New World.  This biography highlights his personal life, his diverse compositions and the orchestra he helped found and is hosted by Terrance McKnight of WQXR, New York.
 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jennifer Connor: Truth twixt visions twined    Stephen Sims, violin; Tracy Rowell, double bass; Josh Ryan, Dylan C. Hatden, percussion (CCG CD 09-25-11) 9:35

Stephen Stanziano: Superiority Complex    Mary Kat Ferguson, flute; Amital Vardi, clarinet; Kathleen Shanklin, bassoon; Randall Fusco, piano (CCG CD 09-25-12) 7:07

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Sortilège    Barrick Stees, bassoon; Randall Fusco, piano (CCG CD 09-25-11) 13:51

Eric Charnofsky: 5 by 5    Kenneth Johnston, Donna Jelen, violins; Mark Jackobs, viola; Julie Myers King, cello; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG CD 09-25-11) 18:22

21:53:00            00:05:30            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Barcarolle Op 11                                   Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano; Emanuela Friscioni, piano            Centaur 3062

 

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Leading from the Middle - Andrew Hargreaves, Ph.D., Lynch School of Education, Boston College; Should schools lead change from the bottom up? Or should governments lead change from the top down? Or could there be a third way?

 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:05:07            Francisco Tárrega          Capricho árabe                          Jason Vieaux, guitar      Azica            71287

23:07:00            00:06:30            Joaquín Rodrigo           Soleriana: Pastorale                  Enrique Bátiz    Royal Philharmonic     EMI      67435

23:13:00            00:07:49            Heitor Villa-Lobos          Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4: Prelúdio                 Kenneth Schermerhorn    Nashville Symphony      Naxos   557460

23:23:00            00:04:35            Lyndol Mitchell  Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Ballad                   Howard Hanson            Eastman-Rochester Orchestra   Mercury            434324

23:27:00            00:02:34            Ole Bull Solitude on the Mountain                       Andrew Penny   Orchestra of the Mill            Lydian  18132

23:30:00            00:06:58            Ottorino Respighi          The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the                 Mariss Jansons            Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra      EMI      55600

23:39:00            00:05:58            Eric Coates       Ballad for Strings                      Malcolm Nabarro           Sinfonia ViVa            ASV     2053

23:44:00            00:08:36            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Six Studies in English Folk Song                        Janet Hilton, clarinet; Keith Swallow, piano      Chandos           2419

23:56:00            00:02:52            Georges Bizet   Jeux d'enfants: Duo Op 22                     Martin West      San Francisco Ballet Orchestra         Reference         131

23:56:00            00:03:35            Clara Schumann            Romance Op 22                                    Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano            DeutGram         15312

 