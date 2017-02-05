Program Guide 02-05-2017

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded ; recorded January 30, 2017 - From New York City, this week’s program features a fiery performance of the music of Argentinian composer, Alberto Ginastera performed by a

16-year-old cellist from New York, a young oboist shares some beautiful thoughts about his Honduran immigrant parents and what they’ve taught him, and an unusually self motivated teenage piano trio, organized with no coaching or assistance from any adults delivers a wonderfully nuanced performance of Beethoven’s Piano Trio in C minor

18-year-old violinist Sein An from West Chester, Pennsylvania, performs Caprice d'après l'Etude en forme de Valse de C. Saint-Saëns by Eugène Ysaÿe (18581931), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

The Clef Trio performs the fourth movement, “Finale. Prestissimo”, from Piano Trio in C minor, Op. 1 No. 3, by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770–1827).16-year-old violinist Qing Yu Chen from Bayside, NY; 16-year-old cellist Esther Yu from Rye, NY; 16-year-old pianist Youlan Ji from New York, NY/China

16-year-old guitarist Kang Min Shin from Cresskill, NJ, and 18-year old violinist James Yang from Tenafly, NJ, perform the first movement, Allegro Spiritoso, from “Sonata Concertata” for Violin and Guitar by Niccolò Paganini (17821840).

18-year-old oboist Joel Roches (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Chicopee, Massachusetts, performs “Solo pour Hautbois” by Émile Paladilhe (18441926), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old cellist Sara Scanlon from Milford, New York, performs Pampeana No. 2, Op. 21 for Cello and Piano, by Alberto Ginastera (19161983), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Violinist Sein An performs La Capricieuse, Op.17, by Edward Elgar (18571934), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Charles Dutoit conducts Stravinsky

Igor Stravinsky: Fireworks, Op. 4

Igor Stravinsky: Symphony in C

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird

Bela Bartók: Suite from The Miraculous Mandarín, Op. 19

02:57:00 00:01:52 Ottorino Respighi The Fair Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80396

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor; Sheryl Staples, Michelle Kim, Marc Ginsburg, Lisa Kim, violins

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in B minor for 4 Violins, Op 3/10 (RV 580)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8

Alban Berg: Violin Concerto Frank-Peter Zimmermann, violin

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 in e-minor

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Italian Madrigals at the Cusp of the Baroque - In time for Valentine’s Day, some madrigals of love from around 1600

05:58:00 00:01:41 Jean-Marie Leclair Tambourin Chamber Orchestra of Europe Daniel Hope, violin; Lorenza Borrani, violin; Members of DeutGram 4795448

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:06:34 Giovanni Palestrina Agnus Dei from Pope Marcellus Mass Simon Preston Westminster Abbey Choir Archiv 415517

06:13:00 00:05:27 Franz Joseph Haydn Mass No. 11: Agnus Dei & Dona nobis Boston Baroque Martin Pearlman Mary Wilson, soprano; Abigail Fisher, mezzo-soprano; Keith Jameson, tenor; Kevin Deas, bass Linn 426

06:20:00 00:06:04 Samuel Barber Agnus Dei Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9848

06:23:00 00:05:27 Alonso Lobo Versa est in luctum Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807595

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Pipedreams Live! in Holland - A visit with Professor Huw Lewis and students following the renovation of the 1929 Skinner organ in Dimnent Memorial Chapel at Hope College

J.S. BACH: Piece d’Orgue, BWV 572 David Schout

FRANZ LISZT: Prelude & Fugue on B-A-C-H –Huw Lewis

ALFRED FEDAK: Sonata for Worship Huw Lewis

TRADITIONAL: Psalm 42 Huw Lewis

DAN LOCKLAIR: The People Respond “Amen”, from Rubrics Robin Pulsifer

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Black History Month - Since 1976, February has been celebrated in the United States as Black History Month. On the next With Heart and Voice, Peter DuBois will explore music of African-American composers of choral and organ music, as well as the riches of the Spiritual tradition



09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Happy Music II

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No.6 “Pastoral” : “Awakening of cheerful feelings upon arrival in the countryside” Scottish Chamber Orchestra/Sir Charles Mackerras (Hyperion -44303 CD) 11:31

Edvard Grieg: “Wedding Day at Troldhaugen” Walter Gieseking, piano (EMI 667758 CD) 6:15

Paul Schoenfield: Trio for Clarinet, violin and piano: “Freylakh” Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Diana Cohen violin; Roman Rabinovich, piano (YouTube PD) 3:44

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Grande Tarantelle for Piano & Orchestra Eugene List, piano; Vienna State Opera Orchestra/Igor Buketov (Vox 5009 CD) 7:36

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 93: Finale Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (CBS 37761 CD) 4:41

William Boyce: Symphony No.5 in D Major The English Consort/Trevor Pinnock (Archiv 419631 CD) 7:19

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Hugo Alfven: Dance of the Shepherd Girl--Arcata String Quartet; Don Bailey, flute; Scott Pingel, double bass; Grace Paradise, harp Album: Voyage / Don Bailey Summit 239 Music: 4:19

Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto, Op. 129-- Brinton Averil Smith, cello; Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 21:58

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Stacy Fahrion from Denver, CO Music: 9:25

Bela Bartok: Romanian Folk Dances, Sz 56-- Andrew Rangell, Piano Album: A Folk Song Runs Through It Steinway & Songs 30018 Music: 4:49

Peter Tchaikovsky: Dance of the Jesters, from 'The Snow Maiden, Op. 12--Baltic Sea Youth Orchestra; Kristjan Jarvi, conductor Ludwig van Beethoven Easter Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music: 4:20

Hugo Alfven: Finale, from "The Prodigal Son'--Baltic Sea Youth Orchestra; Kristjan Jarvi, conductor Ludwig van Beethoven Easter Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music: 2:57

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Johannes Brahms: Serenade No. 2, Op. 16: Movement 5-- Classical Tahoe; Joel Revzen, conductor Classical Tahoe, JetBlue Pavilion, North Shore Tahoe, Incline Village, NV Music: 5:49

Maurice Ravel: La Valse--Alex Beyer, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 18:44

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Trio No. 5 in C Minor, Op. 9 No. 3-- Benjamin Beilman, violin; Daniel Phillips, viola; Christopher Costanza, cello Spoleto Festival USA 2015, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 19:55

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part 1 of the life and music of Felix Mendelssohn

Playlist for Parts 1 & 2:

"A Midsummer Night's Dream Op 61 (1826)--Atlanta Symphony Orchestra/Yoel Levi (Sony 64 595 CD)

Symphony No.1 in c Op 11 (1824)--Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Christoph von Dohnányi (Decca 001480002 CD)

Six Children's Pieces Op 72 (1842)--Andre Previn, piano (Sony 64 595 CD)

Song without Words No.1 Op 62 (1842-44)--Sergei Babayan, piano (CNR Classics CNRCD 9202 CD)

Song without Words No.1 Op 19b (1829-30)--Sergei Babayan, piano (CNR Classics CNRCD 9202 CD)

Song without Words No.4 Op 67 "Spinning Song" (1843-45)--Michie Koyama, piano (Sony 64 595 CD)

Piano Trio No.1 in d Op 49 (1839)--Gryphon Trio (Analekta FL23110 CD)

Piano Quartet No.1 in c Op 1 (1822)--Bartholdy Piano Quartet (Naxos 8550966 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:02:34 Ole Bull Solitude on the Mountain Andrew Penny Orchestra of the Mill Lydian 18132

14:02:00 00:02:42 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain Herbert Blomstedt San Francisco Symphony Decca 425857

14:05:00 00:14:23 Lodewijk Mortelmans Morning Mood Alexander Rahbari Brussels Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223418

14:19:00 00:15:41 Robert Schumann Introduction & Allegro appassionato in G major Op 92 Warsaw Philharmonic Stanislaw Wislocki Sviatoslav Richter, piano DeutGram 4796018

14:35:00 00:07:45 Jean Sibelius The Swan of Tuonela Op 22 Hans Rosbaud Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4796018

15:00:00 00:24:41 Claude Debussy String Quartet in G minor Op 10 Melos Quartet DeutGram 4796018

15:24:00 00:13:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 6 in D major Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415669

15:37:00 00:13:30 Richard Wagner Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude Christian Thielemann Philadelphia Orchestra DeutGram 453485

15:51:00 00:10:39 Ralph Vaughan Williams English Folk Song Suite Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80099

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Louis Lane, conductor - Archival program in memory of Louis Lane, who was on the conducting staff of The Cleveland Orchestra from 1947 to 1973; Mr. Lane died last year at the age of 92

16:04:00 00:20:00 Leopold Mozart Symphony in D major 'Divertimento militaire' (1758) (recorded 2/28/74)

16:26:00 00:20:27 Vincenzo Tommasini The Good-Humored Ladies: Suite (1920) (Sony CD)

16:48:00 00:14:55 Jacques Ibert Escales 'Ports of Call' (1922) (recorded 3/10/69)

17:03:00 00:25:56 Franz Berwald Symphony No. 3 in C 'Singulière' (1845) (recorded 4/27/72)

17:30:00 00:28:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 39 in E flat major Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436421

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Verdi's ‘Otello’ Premieres

18:04:00 00:02:40 Giuseppe Verdi Otello: Fuoco di gioia Orchestra of La Scala Claudio Abbado La Scala Chorus DeutGram 4796018

18:06:00 00:03:36 Giuseppe Verdi Otello: Act 2 Finale 'Oath Duet' Orchestra of La Scala Lorin Maazel Plácido Domingo, tenor; Justino Diaz, bass EMI 72105

18:10:00 00:05:55 Giuseppe Verdi Otello: Ballet Music Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

18:18:00 00:14:58 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Symphony No. 9 Op 125 Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Orchestra ASO Media 1007

18:35:00 00:20:40 Aaron Copland The Tender Land: Suite Aaron Copland Boston Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

18:57:00 00:02:10 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.167: Chorale 'Sei Lob und Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 60680

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:23:20 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture & Venusberg Music Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 448155

19:27:00 00:27:57 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 19 in F major Berlin Philharmonic Ferenc Fricsay Clara Haskil, piano DeutGram 4796018

19:58:00 00:01:31 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 34 in C major Op 56 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289

20:00 SPECIAL: No Boundaries, Music in the Life of Coleridge Taylor Perkinson - He arranged songs for Harry Belafonte and Marvin Gaye. His film scores featured Sydney Poitier and Cisely Tyson and Muhammed Ali. Alvin Ailey and the Dance Theatre of Harlem commissioned his ballet scores. However, Perkinson’s deepest desire was to become a composer and conductor of classical music. At age 23, his first string quartet was played in Carnegie Hall, and a decade later Perkinson co-founded the country’s first fully integrated orchestra - Symphony of the New World. This biography highlights his personal life, his diverse compositions and the orchestra he helped found and is hosted by Terrance McKnight of WQXR, New York.



21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jennifer Connor: Truth twixt visions twined Stephen Sims, violin; Tracy Rowell, double bass; Josh Ryan, Dylan C. Hatden, percussion (CCG CD 09-25-11) 9:35

Stephen Stanziano: Superiority Complex Mary Kat Ferguson, flute; Amital Vardi, clarinet; Kathleen Shanklin, bassoon; Randall Fusco, piano (CCG CD 09-25-12) 7:07

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Sortilège Barrick Stees, bassoon; Randall Fusco, piano (CCG CD 09-25-11) 13:51

Eric Charnofsky: 5 by 5 Kenneth Johnston, Donna Jelen, violins; Mark Jackobs, viola; Julie Myers King, cello; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG CD 09-25-11) 18:22

21:53:00 00:05:30 Sergei Rachmaninoff Barcarolle Op 11 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano; Emanuela Friscioni, piano Centaur 3062

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Leading from the Middle - Andrew Hargreaves, Ph.D., Lynch School of Education, Boston College; Should schools lead change from the bottom up? Or should governments lead change from the top down? Or could there be a third way?

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:05:07 Francisco Tárrega Capricho árabe Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287

23:07:00 00:06:30 Joaquín Rodrigo Soleriana: Pastorale Enrique Bátiz Royal Philharmonic EMI 67435

23:13:00 00:07:49 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4: Prelúdio Kenneth Schermerhorn Nashville Symphony Naxos 557460

23:23:00 00:04:35 Lyndol Mitchell Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Ballad Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434324

23:27:00 00:02:34 Ole Bull Solitude on the Mountain Andrew Penny Orchestra of the Mill Lydian 18132

23:30:00 00:06:58 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 55600

23:39:00 00:05:58 Eric Coates Ballad for Strings Malcolm Nabarro Sinfonia ViVa ASV 2053

23:44:00 00:08:36 Ralph Vaughan Williams Six Studies in English Folk Song Janet Hilton, clarinet; Keith Swallow, piano Chandos 2419

23:56:00 00:02:52 Georges Bizet Jeux d'enfants: Duo Op 22 Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131

23:56:00 00:03:35 Clara Schumann Romance Op 22 Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano DeutGram 15312