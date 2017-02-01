The Originals, Vol.2—Various Deutsche Grammophon Artists (DeutGram 4796018)

In 2014 DG celebrated the 20th anniversary of its flagship series, The Originals, with a limited edition collection featuring some of the label’s greatest albums. This second volume concludes the label’s survey of its iconic series by presenting more legendary analog albums. Including key recordings such as Beethoven by Pollini, Brahms by Karajan, Dvorak by Fricsay, Chopin by Argerich, Schubert by Furtwängler, Schumann by Richter, Stravinsky by Boulez, and many more.

Bartok concertos featuring Géza Anda, Lorin Maazel conducts Falla and Stravinsky’s Firebird Suite, Haydn’s The Creation conducted by Herbert von Karajan, Rafael Kubelik conducts Janacek’s Glagolitic Mass, Leonard Bernstein leads Liszt’s Faust Symphony, complete operas like Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro, Verdi’s Rigoletto and Weber’s Der Freischütz, Tchaikovsky symphonies led by legendary conductors Kurt Sanderling and Evgeny Mravinsky, Sibelius from conductor Hans Rosbaud, plus recordings by great DG artists of the past like Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, Sviatoslav Richter, Maurizio Pollini, Clara Haskil, Emil Gilels and Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli.

It's a wonderful treasure-trove of classic recordings we’ll be featuring through March 5th!

Here’s the YouTube trailer for The Originals, Vol. 2