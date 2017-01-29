© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Program Guide 01-29-2017

Published January 29, 2017 at 5:15 AM EST

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded; recorded December 2, 2016 - From the Top returns to Honolulu, Hawaii with a program that features the excellent Hawaii Youth Symphony Orchestra performing a wonderful work inspired by vintage popular music from the islands … We hear this year’s 13-year-old junior winner of the prestigious Menuhin International Violin Competition and perform the music of Prokofiev … and we meet a 15-year-old clarinetist who got his start in the visionary free urban music training programs of Los Angeles

The Hawaii Youth Symphony from Honolulu, HI performs I. Allegro from Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes of Carl Maria von Weber by Paul Hindemith (1895–1963).

12-year-old violinist Yesong Sophie Lee from Seattle, WA performs IV. Allegro con brio from the Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 2 by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

The 4U Ukulele Quartet from Honolulu, HI, perform “Tokada” by Jake Shimabukuro (b.1976).

15-year-old clarinetist Javier Morales-Martinez, originally from Mexico and currently studying in Los Angeles, CA performs Première Rhapsodie by Claude Debussy (1862-1918), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

13-year-old cellist Kevin Song, from Irvine, CA performs “Le Grand Tango” for Cello and Piano by Astor Piazzolla (1921–1992), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

The Hawaii Youth Symphony from Honolulu, HI performs Na Mele Overture by Neil McKay (b. 1924).
00:58:00            00:01:14            Boris Pasternak Prelude in E flat minor                           Lera Auerbach, piano    Bis            1502

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Yo-Yo Ma plays Lalo and Saint-Saëns

Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales (Charles Dutoit, conductor)

Claude Debussy: Symphonic Fragments from The Martyrdom of St. Sebastian sentimentales (Charles Dutoit, conductor)

Camille Saint-Saëns: La muse et le poète, Op. 132 (Robert Chen, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Charles Dutoit, conductor)

Eduard Lalo: Cello Concerto in D Minor (Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Charles Dutoit, conductor)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to The Afternoon of a Faun (Christian Macelaru, conductor)
 

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor; Emmanuel Ax, piano

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 25 in C major

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 3

04:58:00            00:01:13            Johann Sebastian Bach Fugue in C major                                   Alan Feinberg, piano            Steinway           30034

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Flights of Imagination- Ancient Scandinavia, Armenian liturgy, and a reimagining of Orpheus
05:58:00            00:01:34            Max Reger        Wiegenlied Op 79                                  Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano    Cedille  139

 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:08:00            Dieterich Buxtehude      Magnificat         La Nuova Musica          John Rutter            Cambridge Singers        Collegium         134

06:14:00            00:08:50            Johann Sebastian Bach Motet 'Komm, Jesu, komm'        Chamber Ensemble       Sir John Eliot Gardiner        Monteverdi Choir           Soli Deo           716

06:22:00            00:06:25            Claudio Monteverdi       Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Laetatus  Apollo's Fire            Jeannette Sorrell           Apollo's Singers Avie      2206

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: A Pipedreams Anniversary - While passing yet another landmark in 2017, we share a bit of history with these selections from the program’s 30th birthday party in 2012  

JOHN COOK:  Fanfare  Bill Chouinard

JOHN GARDNER:  Anthem, Fight the Good Fight  St. Andrew’s Choir/Jan Gilbertson, director; Michael Barone

KATHERINE KENNICOTT DAVIS:  Pastorale.

JAMES H. ROGERS: Concert Overture in b  Charles Echols

J.S. BACH (arr. Hohman):  Air, fr Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D, BWV 1068  Robert Vickery

ANTHONY NEWMAN:  Ah, sweet the moonlight.

WILLIAM CHOUINARD (arr.):  A Reformation Hymn  Norah Long, soprano; Bill Chouinard

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Hymns of Praise & Prayer - On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll delve into a wonderful group of hymns reflecting themes of both praise and prayer, from across the ages.  Join Peter DuBois for this inspiring exploration
 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: David Ellis and his Earth & Air String Orchestra

William Lawes (1602-45): Set in G-minor   1st movement    Oberlin Consort of Viols/James Caldwell  (Viola da Gamba Society of America CD) 6:09

Edward Elgar : Serenade for strings  in e: 1st movement   Sinfonia of London/Sir John Barbirolli (EMI 57767 CD) 3:58

Frank Bridge: Suite for Strings: 3rd movement    Earth &Air/David Ellis (David Ellis private recording) 5:46

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No.12: 1st movement    Earth & Air/David Ellis (David Ellis private recording) 6:00

Edvard Grieg: Elegaic Melodies   The last spring   Estonian National Symphony Orchestra/Paavo Järvi (Virgin 44722 CD) 5:40

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Präludium (2:45) and Rigaudon (4:32)  Estonian National Symphony Orchestra/Paavo Järvi (Virgin 44722 CD) 7:17

09:56:00            00:03:08            Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco       Love's Labour's Lost: Spanish Dance Op 167                  Andrew Mogrelia           Malmö Symphony Orchestra      Naxos   572823

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Leos Janacek: Glagolitic Mass: Movements 1 & 8--Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra; Rafael Kubelik, conductor Album: Janacek Glagolitic Mass, Diary Of One Who Disappeared DG 463672 Music: 4:23

William Babell: Concerto No. 5 for Two Recorders--Tempesta di Mare; Gwyn Roberts, recorder; Aik Shin Tan, recorder Perelmann Hall in the Kimmel Center, Philadelphia, PA  Music: 6:01

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Rainer Klauss in Madison, AL Music: 6:53

Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 11, K. 311. 1st movement, variations 1 and 2--Mitsuko Uchida, piano  Album: The Mozart Collection - Piano Sonatas 8, 11, 12 / Uchida Philips 552702  Music: 3:06

Leos Janacek: String Quartet No. 2 -- Doric String Quartet Union College Concert Series, Union College Memorial Chapel, Schenectady, NY Music: 27:14

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Jean Sibelius: The Bard, Op. 64-- Houston Symphony; John Storgards, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX  Music: 8:30

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe d'amore in A Major, BWV 1055R--James Austin Smith, oboe d'amore; Livia Sohn, violin; Geoff Nuttall, violin; Lesley Robertson, viola; Christopher Costanza, cello Spoleto Festival, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC  Music: 13:19

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio in B-flat Major, Op. 11--Eroica Trio: Erika Nickrenz, piano; Sara Parkins, violin; Sara Sant'Ambrogio, cello Isabel Stewart Gardner Museum, Boston, MA Music: 20:21

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00            00:01:34            Anthony Holborne         Galliard "The Fairie Round"                    Jordi Savall            Hespèrion XXI   AliaVox 9813

14:01:00            00:01:34            Michael Praetorius         Terpsichore: Courante à 4                                  New London Consort l'Oiseau 4759101

14:03:00            00:16:36            Frederick Delius            Brigg Fair: An English Rhapsody                        Sir Andrew Davis    BBC Symphony Orchestra         Teldec  90845

14:19:00            00:04:45            Frederick Delius            Two Aquarelles             Sir Charles Mackerras   Welsh National Opera Orchestra           Argo     433704

14:24:00            00:16:16            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Idomeneo: Ballet Music             Jeannette Sorrell            Apollo's Fire      Avie      2159

14:50:00            00:25:13            Peter Tchaikovsky         Swan Lake: Suite Op 20            Mstislav Rostropovich   Berlin Philharmonic     DeutGram         4795448

15:15:00            00:02:49            Camille Saint-Saëns      The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan                           Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano          Sony    510316

15:18:00            00:07:17            Daniel Auber     The Bronze Horse: Overture                   Yan Pascal Tortelier       BBC Philharmonic     Chandos           9765

15:25:00            00:15:59            Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov           Capriccio espagnol Op 34                      Zubin Mehta            Israel Philharmonic Orchestra     Decca   4785437

15:41:00            00:07:58            Frederick Delius            Dance Rhapsody No. 2              Sir Charles Mackerras            Welsh National Opera Orchestra            Argo     433704

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra; Brett Mitchell, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:05:00            00:10:00            Kevin Puts        River's Rush

16:19:00            00:24:02            Leonard Bernstein         Symphony No.  1 'Jeremiah'

16:48:00            00:37:41            Igor Stravinsky  Pétrouchka

17:30:00            00:29:48            Felix Mendelssohn        Symphony No. 4 in A major  Op 90                     Christoph von Dohnányi          Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     1032

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK: John Williams in the Concert Hall

18:03:00            00:12:23            John Williams    Three Pieces from 'Schindler's List'                                Gil Shaham, violin; Orli Shaham, piano          Canary  10

18:17:00            00:20:33            Franz Joseph Haydn     Symphony No. 63 in C major                              Orpheus Chamber Orchestra       DeutGram         427337

18:40:00            00:13:23            Frederick Delius            Over the Hills and Far Away                   David Lloyd-Jones            English Northern Philharmonia   Naxos   553535

18:55:00            00:03:57            Antonín Dvorák Humoresque No. 7 in G flat Op 101                                Leonidas Kavakos, violin; Enrico Pace, piano        Decca   4789377

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:34:17            Peter Tchaikovsky         Serenade for Strings in C major  Op 48               Christoph Eschenbach      Philadelphia Orchestra   Ondine  1150

19:38:00            00:30:17            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 26 in D major          Odense Symphony        Scott Yoo         Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge  9328

20:10:00            00:37:02            Frederick Delius            Florida Suite                  David Lloyd-Jones        English Northern Philharmonia   Naxos   553535

20:51:00            00:08:37            Lars-Erik Larsson          Lyric Fantasy Op 54                  Andrew Manze  Helsingborg Symphony        CPO     777671

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Dolores White: Three Pieces for Violin and Piano   Charles Morey, violin; Dolores White, piano (CCG 11-20-11) 9:41

Dawn Sonntag: Hope Carols   Dawn Sonntag, soprano; Margi Griebling-Haigh, oboe; Kent Collier, cello; Randall Fusco, piano (CCG 11-20-11) 15:07

Katharine Warne: Etude  Maria Schlosser, piano (CCG 11-20-11) 4:07

Stephen T. Griebling: Eight Songs to words by Edna St. Vincent Millay and Sara Teasdale   Bonnie L. Banks, soprano; Kim Bakkum, piano (CCG 11-20-11) 22:34

21:54:00            00:04:34            Benjamin Britten            Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 4                      Michael Stern            Kansas City Symphony Reference         120

 

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Rally Together: Lessons from a Winning Team - 2016 was a banner year for the Cleveland Indians. Beset by injuries and owning one of the lowest payrolls in Major League Baseball, the Indians - under the guidance and direction of Manager Terry Francona - clinched the franchise's first American League pennant since 1997 in an improbable journey that captured the hearts and minds of fans in Cleveland and across the country.  WKSU's M.L. Schultze talks with Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona and General Manager Mike Chernoff during Tribe Fest as we look back at the 2016 season, the leadership styles that made it all possible, and the prospects for the future. 

 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:03:32            Percy Grainger  Early One Morning                    Richard Hickox BBC Philharmonic            Chandos           9584

23:05:00            00:05:31            Gerald Finzi      Fear No More the Heat of the Sun Op 18            Aurora Orchestra            Nicholas Collon Amy Dickson, saxophone          Decca   4825281

23:11:00            00:05:53            Frederick Delius            A Song Before Sunrise              Richard Hickox Royal Northern Sinfonia          EMI      65067

23:19:00            00:07:47            Edvard Grieg     In Folk Style from "Nordic Melodies" Op 63                     Neeme Järvi            Gothenburg Symphony  DeutGram         437520

23:26:00            00:09:38            Jean Sibelius    Adagio from String Quartet Op 56                                   Daedalus Quartet Bridge  9202

23:38:00            00:07:17            Agustín Barrios Un sueño en la floresta                          Milos Karadaglic, guitar            DeutGram         17000

23:45:00            00:07:22            Frederick Delius            On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring                Michael Tilson Thomas   San Francisco Symphony          SF Sym 60

23:54:00            00:02:58            Manuel de Falla Homenaje 'Le tombeau de Claude Debussy'                               Vanessa Perez, piano   Steinway           30036

23:55:00            00:04:19            Anthony Holborne         Pavan No. 3                  Jordi Savall       Hespèrion XXI            AliaVox 9813

 

 

 