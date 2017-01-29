Program Guide 01-29-2017

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded; recorded December 2, 2016 - From the Top returns to Honolulu, Hawaii with a program that features the excellent Hawaii Youth Symphony Orchestra performing a wonderful work inspired by vintage popular music from the islands … We hear this year’s 13-year-old junior winner of the prestigious Menuhin International Violin Competition and perform the music of Prokofiev … and we meet a 15-year-old clarinetist who got his start in the visionary free urban music training programs of Los Angeles

The Hawaii Youth Symphony from Honolulu, HI performs I. Allegro from Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes of Carl Maria von Weber by Paul Hindemith (1895–1963).

12-year-old violinist Yesong Sophie Lee from Seattle, WA performs IV. Allegro con brio from the Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 2 by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

The 4U Ukulele Quartet from Honolulu, HI, perform “Tokada” by Jake Shimabukuro (b.1976).

15-year-old clarinetist Javier Morales-Martinez, originally from Mexico and currently studying in Los Angeles, CA performs Première Rhapsodie by Claude Debussy (1862-1918), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

13-year-old cellist Kevin Song, from Irvine, CA performs “Le Grand Tango” for Cello and Piano by Astor Piazzolla (1921–1992), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

The Hawaii Youth Symphony from Honolulu, HI performs Na Mele Overture by Neil McKay (b. 1924).

00:58:00 00:01:14 Boris Pasternak Prelude in E flat minor Lera Auerbach, piano Bis 1502

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Yo-Yo Ma plays Lalo and Saint-Saëns

Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales (Charles Dutoit, conductor)

Claude Debussy: Symphonic Fragments from The Martyrdom of St. Sebastian sentimentales (Charles Dutoit, conductor)

Camille Saint-Saëns: La muse et le poète, Op. 132 (Robert Chen, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Charles Dutoit, conductor)

Eduard Lalo: Cello Concerto in D Minor (Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Charles Dutoit, conductor)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to The Afternoon of a Faun (Christian Macelaru, conductor)



03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor; Emmanuel Ax, piano

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 25 in C major

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 3

04:58:00 00:01:13 Johann Sebastian Bach Fugue in C major Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30034

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Flights of Imagination- Ancient Scandinavia, Armenian liturgy, and a reimagining of Orpheus

05:58:00 00:01:34 Max Reger Wiegenlied Op 79 Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:08:00 Dieterich Buxtehude Magnificat La Nuova Musica John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 134

06:14:00 00:08:50 Johann Sebastian Bach Motet 'Komm, Jesu, komm' Chamber Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Soli Deo 716

06:22:00 00:06:25 Claudio Monteverdi Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Laetatus Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2206

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: A Pipedreams Anniversary - While passing yet another landmark in 2017, we share a bit of history with these selections from the program’s 30th birthday party in 2012

JOHN COOK: Fanfare Bill Chouinard

JOHN GARDNER: Anthem, Fight the Good Fight St. Andrew’s Choir/Jan Gilbertson, director; Michael Barone

KATHERINE KENNICOTT DAVIS: Pastorale.

JAMES H. ROGERS: Concert Overture in b Charles Echols

J.S. BACH (arr. Hohman): Air, fr Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D, BWV 1068 Robert Vickery

ANTHONY NEWMAN: Ah, sweet the moonlight.

WILLIAM CHOUINARD (arr.): A Reformation Hymn Norah Long, soprano; Bill Chouinard

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Hymns of Praise & Prayer - On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll delve into a wonderful group of hymns reflecting themes of both praise and prayer, from across the ages. Join Peter DuBois for this inspiring exploration



09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: David Ellis and his Earth & Air String Orchestra

William Lawes (1602-45): Set in G-minor 1st movement Oberlin Consort of Viols/James Caldwell (Viola da Gamba Society of America CD) 6:09

Edward Elgar : Serenade for strings in e: 1st movement Sinfonia of London/Sir John Barbirolli (EMI 57767 CD) 3:58

Frank Bridge: Suite for Strings: 3rd movement Earth &Air/David Ellis (David Ellis private recording) 5:46

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No.12: 1st movement Earth & Air/David Ellis (David Ellis private recording) 6:00

Edvard Grieg: Elegaic Melodies The last spring Estonian National Symphony Orchestra/Paavo Järvi (Virgin 44722 CD) 5:40

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Präludium (2:45) and Rigaudon (4:32) Estonian National Symphony Orchestra/Paavo Järvi (Virgin 44722 CD) 7:17

09:56:00 00:03:08 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Love's Labour's Lost: Spanish Dance Op 167 Andrew Mogrelia Malmö Symphony Orchestra Naxos 572823

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Leos Janacek: Glagolitic Mass: Movements 1 & 8--Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra; Rafael Kubelik, conductor Album: Janacek Glagolitic Mass, Diary Of One Who Disappeared DG 463672 Music: 4:23

William Babell: Concerto No. 5 for Two Recorders--Tempesta di Mare; Gwyn Roberts, recorder; Aik Shin Tan, recorder Perelmann Hall in the Kimmel Center, Philadelphia, PA Music: 6:01

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Rainer Klauss in Madison, AL Music: 6:53

Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 11, K. 311. 1st movement, variations 1 and 2--Mitsuko Uchida, piano Album: The Mozart Collection - Piano Sonatas 8, 11, 12 / Uchida Philips 552702 Music: 3:06

Leos Janacek: String Quartet No. 2 -- Doric String Quartet Union College Concert Series, Union College Memorial Chapel, Schenectady, NY Music: 27:14

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Jean Sibelius: The Bard, Op. 64-- Houston Symphony; John Storgards, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 8:30

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe d'amore in A Major, BWV 1055R--James Austin Smith, oboe d'amore; Livia Sohn, violin; Geoff Nuttall, violin; Lesley Robertson, viola; Christopher Costanza, cello Spoleto Festival, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 13:19

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio in B-flat Major, Op. 11--Eroica Trio: Erika Nickrenz, piano; Sara Parkins, violin; Sara Sant'Ambrogio, cello Isabel Stewart Gardner Museum, Boston, MA Music: 20:21

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:01:34 Anthony Holborne Galliard "The Fairie Round" Jordi Savall Hespèrion XXI AliaVox 9813

14:01:00 00:01:34 Michael Praetorius Terpsichore: Courante à 4 New London Consort l'Oiseau 4759101

14:03:00 00:16:36 Frederick Delius Brigg Fair: An English Rhapsody Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 90845

14:19:00 00:04:45 Frederick Delius Two Aquarelles Sir Charles Mackerras Welsh National Opera Orchestra Argo 433704

14:24:00 00:16:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Idomeneo: Ballet Music Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Avie 2159

14:50:00 00:25:13 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Suite Op 20 Mstislav Rostropovich Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4795448

15:15:00 00:02:49 Camille Saint-Saëns The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Sony 510316

15:18:00 00:07:17 Daniel Auber The Bronze Horse: Overture Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9765

15:25:00 00:15:59 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Capriccio espagnol Op 34 Zubin Mehta Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Decca 4785437

15:41:00 00:07:58 Frederick Delius Dance Rhapsody No. 2 Sir Charles Mackerras Welsh National Opera Orchestra Argo 433704

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra; Brett Mitchell, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:05:00 00:10:00 Kevin Puts River's Rush

16:19:00 00:24:02 Leonard Bernstein Symphony No. 1 'Jeremiah'

16:48:00 00:37:41 Igor Stravinsky Pétrouchka

17:30:00 00:29:48 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 4 in A major Op 90 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK: John Williams in the Concert Hall

18:03:00 00:12:23 John Williams Three Pieces from 'Schindler's List' Gil Shaham, violin; Orli Shaham, piano Canary 10

18:17:00 00:20:33 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 63 in C major Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 427337

18:40:00 00:13:23 Frederick Delius Over the Hills and Far Away David Lloyd-Jones English Northern Philharmonia Naxos 553535

18:55:00 00:03:57 Antonín Dvorák Humoresque No. 7 in G flat Op 101 Leonidas Kavakos, violin; Enrico Pace, piano Decca 4789377

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:34:17 Peter Tchaikovsky Serenade for Strings in C major Op 48 Christoph Eschenbach Philadelphia Orchestra Ondine 1150

19:38:00 00:30:17 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 26 in D major Odense Symphony Scott Yoo Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9328

20:10:00 00:37:02 Frederick Delius Florida Suite David Lloyd-Jones English Northern Philharmonia Naxos 553535

20:51:00 00:08:37 Lars-Erik Larsson Lyric Fantasy Op 54 Andrew Manze Helsingborg Symphony CPO 777671

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Dolores White: Three Pieces for Violin and Piano Charles Morey, violin; Dolores White, piano (CCG 11-20-11) 9:41

Dawn Sonntag: Hope Carols Dawn Sonntag, soprano; Margi Griebling-Haigh, oboe; Kent Collier, cello; Randall Fusco, piano (CCG 11-20-11) 15:07

Katharine Warne: Etude Maria Schlosser, piano (CCG 11-20-11) 4:07

Stephen T. Griebling: Eight Songs to words by Edna St. Vincent Millay and Sara Teasdale Bonnie L. Banks, soprano; Kim Bakkum, piano (CCG 11-20-11) 22:34

21:54:00 00:04:34 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 4 Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 120

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Rally Together: Lessons from a Winning Team - 2016 was a banner year for the Cleveland Indians. Beset by injuries and owning one of the lowest payrolls in Major League Baseball, the Indians - under the guidance and direction of Manager Terry Francona - clinched the franchise's first American League pennant since 1997 in an improbable journey that captured the hearts and minds of fans in Cleveland and across the country. WKSU's M.L. Schultze talks with Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona and General Manager Mike Chernoff during Tribe Fest as we look back at the 2016 season, the leadership styles that made it all possible, and the prospects for the future.

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:03:32 Percy Grainger Early One Morning Richard Hickox BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9584

23:05:00 00:05:31 Gerald Finzi Fear No More the Heat of the Sun Op 18 Aurora Orchestra Nicholas Collon Amy Dickson, saxophone Decca 4825281

23:11:00 00:05:53 Frederick Delius A Song Before Sunrise Richard Hickox Royal Northern Sinfonia EMI 65067

23:19:00 00:07:47 Edvard Grieg In Folk Style from "Nordic Melodies" Op 63 Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437520

23:26:00 00:09:38 Jean Sibelius Adagio from String Quartet Op 56 Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9202

23:38:00 00:07:17 Agustín Barrios Un sueño en la floresta Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000

23:45:00 00:07:22 Frederick Delius On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60

23:54:00 00:02:58 Manuel de Falla Homenaje 'Le tombeau de Claude Debussy' Vanessa Perez, piano Steinway 30036

23:55:00 00:04:19 Anthony Holborne Pavan No. 3 Jordi Savall Hespèrion XXI AliaVox 9813