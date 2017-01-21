Program Guide 01-21-2017

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:35:50 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 1 in C major Op 15 Vienna Philharmonic Rudolf Buchbinder Rudolf Buchbinder, piano Sony 374521

00:40:00 00:33:05 José Serebrier Symphony on Bizet's 'Carmen' José Serebrier Barcelona Symphony Bis 1305

01:15:00 00:37:22 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 7 in F major Op 59 Amadeus Quartet DeutGram 4795448

01:54:00 00:17:32 Ivor Gurney A Gloucestershire Rhapsody David Parry BBC Scottish Symphony BBC 371

02:14:00 00:18:02 Michael Easton Beasts of the Bush State Orchestra of Victoria Brett Kelly Margaret Haggart, narrator Naxos 554368

02:34:00 00:49:02 Luigi Cherubini Requiem No. 1 in C minor Philharmonia Orchestra Riccardo Muti Ambrosian Opera Chorus EMI 68613

03:25:00 00:31:02 Dmitri Shostakovich Piano Quintet in G minor Op 57 Juilliard String Quartet Yefim Bronfman, piano Sony 60677

03:58:00 00:37:55 César Franck Symphony in D minor Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

04:38:00 00:17:32 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 31 in A flat major Op 110 Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 4796018

04:58:00 00:34:50 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 2 in C major Op 61 Yannick Nézet-Séguin Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 4792437

05:35:00 00:06:10 Percy Grainger Colonial Song Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 117

05:49:00 00:09:53 Sir Arnold Bax Rogue's Comedy Overture Vernon Handley BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10122

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week Spanish conductor Jesús López Cobos leads the Lausanne Chamber Orchestra in Franz Joseph Haydn’s Symphony No. 73 in D “The Hunt.”

Esta semana el director español Jesús López Cobos lidera la Orquesta de Cámara de Lausana en la Sinfonía No. 73 por Franz Joseph Haydn "La caza.”

06:00:50 Traditional Mexican: La Petenera Chanticleer Frank Albinder Teldec 16676

06:05:25 Traditional Ecuadorian: La Vasija de Barro (The Clay Vessel) Chanticleer Frank Albinder Teldec 16676

06:11:42 Enrique Granados: Valses Poéticos (Poetic Waltzes) Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI Classics 06322

06:28:42 Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 73 in D The Hunt Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Denon 18079

06:48:59 Federico Mompou: Fetes Lointaines (Faraway Festival) Pierre Huybregts, piano Centaur Records 2055

07:00:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto in C for Flute, Harp & Orch., K. 299 (1st mvt.) James Galway, flute; Marisa Robles, harp; Chamber Orchestra of Europe James Galway RCA Victor Red Seal 7861 07:12:55 Isaac Albéniz: Orchestral Suite from Pepita Jiménez; Orquesta Sinfónica de Barcelona y Nacional de Cataluña Jaime Martin Tritó 00078

07:25:08 Claude Debussy: Lindaraja Vanessa Perez, piano Steinway & Sons 30036

07:29:48 Claude Debussy: La puerta del Vino, from Preludes, Book 2 Vanessa Perez, piano Steinway & Sons 30036

07:36:10 Astor Piazzolla: Three Symphonic Movements Santa Barbara Symphony Gisele Ben-Dor Delos 3345

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johannes Brahms: Two Intermezzos, Op. 118, No. 1 and Op. 118. No. 4-- Lang Lang, piano Album: Haydn, Rachmaninov, Brahms, Tchaikovsky Telarc 80524 Music: 4:39

Thierry Escaich: Tango Virtuoso--Equus Saxophone Quartet Classical KING FM 98.1, KING FM Studios, Seattle, WA Music: 4:41

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Lessa Virnya from Syracuse, NY Music: 7:37

Puzzler Payoff: Frederic Chopin: Mazurka Op. 68 No. 2 in A minor Frederic Chiu, piano--Album: Chopin: Complete Mazurkas Harmonia Mundi 907247 Music: 2:49

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C--Lang Lang, piano; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 27:30

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in F-minor, Op. 20 No. 5, Hob. III:35-- Parker Quartet Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 20:44

Paulo Bellinati: Jongo--Sergio & Odair Assad guitar duo Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 3:49

Frederic Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2 in F minor, Op. 21: Movements 2 & 3-- Orli Shaham, piano; Aspen Chamber Symphony; David Robertson, conductor Aspen Chamber Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 29:00

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

09:59:00 00:03:20 Luigi Boccherini Minuet from String Quintet in E major Op 13 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437782

10:03:00 00:08:06 Luigi Boccherini Symphony No. 12 in D major Op 21 Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999174

10:13:00 00:03:55 Johann Strauss Jr Annen Polka Op 117 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 10406

10:13:00 00:09:43 George Gershwin Cuban Overture James Levine Chicago Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 4795448

10:32:00 00:05:14 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 1 in E flat major Op 18 Alexandre Tharaud, piano Harm Mundi 2908375

10:39:00 00:09:17 Julius Fucik Winter Storms Waltz Op 184 Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 5158

10:52:00 00:04:51 Ennio Morricone The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe London Symphony Keith Lockhart Anne Akiko Meyers, violin eOne 7792

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded May 10, 2015 - From the Top comes to you from the premier competition for teenage chamber music in the country this week—The Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. We hear all the adrenaline-filled performances and Christopher O’Riley interviews the young musicians who have made it to the finals as they compete for the gold medal at this amazing gathering

Bronze Medal: The Alegrar Quartet from The Barratt Due Institute of Music in Oslo, Norway, performs Miniatures for String Quartet by Sulkhan Tsintsadze (1925–1991) [9. Shepherd’s Dance, 10. Source, 4. Sachidao, 13. Rustic Dance]--16-year-old violinist Inga Våga Gaustad from Nesoddtangen, Norway; 15-year-old violinist Oda Holt Günther from Kråkstad, Norway; 17-year-old violist Michael Andreas Grolid from Ås, Norway; 16-year-old cellist Brage Botn Seim from Oslo, Norway

Silver Medal: Trio Adonais from The New England Conservatory Preparatory School in Boston, Massachusetts, performs Soliloquy by Shulamit Ran (b. 1949).--17-year-old violinist Sammy Andonian from Lincoln, Massachusetts; 16-year-old cellist Mari Nagahara from Andover, Massachusetts; 18-year-old pianist John Gibson from Florence, South Carolina (?)

Gold Medal: The Incendium Quartet from The Colburn School and The Pasadena Conservatory performs the first movement, Allegro non troppo, from String Quartet No. 2 in A minor, Op. 51, No. 2, by Johannes Brahms (1833–1897)--16-year-old violinist Geneva Lewis from Irvine, California; 17-year-old violinist Mei Zhan from Los Angeles, California; 16-year-old violist Emma Wernig from Woodland Hills, California; 17-year-old cellist Atticus Mellor-Goldman from Los Angeles, California

The Incendium Quartet performs the first movement, Allegro sostenuto, from String Quartet No. 2 in F major, Op. 92, by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953)

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK: The Final Days of John Dowland; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Sergei Prokofiev & ‘How Suite it is’

12:09:00 00:07:47 Federico Moreno Tórroba Suite castellana David Russell, guitar Telarc 80451

12:18:00 00:07:51 Max Steiner The Adventures of Don Juan: Suite Paul Bateman City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 3009

12:30:00 00:19:58 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Suite Op 66 Mstislav Rostropovich Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4795448

12:52:00 00:05:53 Gustav Holst Brook Green Suite Howard Griffiths English Sinfonia Naxos 570339

13:00 THE TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Charles Gounod: Roméo et Juliette

Conductor: Gianandrea Noseda

Production: Bartlett Sher

Roméo: Vittorio Grigolo

Juliette: Diana Damrau

Mercutio: Elliot Madore

Stéphano: Virginie Verrez

Frère Laurent: Mikhail Petrenko

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:25:00 00:24:17 Francis Poulenc Gloria in G major Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Sylvia McNair, soprano; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80105

16:51:00 00:09:55 Hector Berlioz Benvenuto Cellini: Overture Sir Colin Davis Dresden State Orchestra RCA 68790

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Secret Identities - Music from films about people with secret identities including V for Vendetta, Mrs. Doubtfire and The Amazing Spider-Man

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Main Title from Superman, 1978 Sony 51333 John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Romance from The Gadfly RCA 60470 Public Television's Greatest Hits Dmitri Shostakovich United Kingdom Symphony Orchestra/Harry Rabinowitz, cond.

Overture to William Tell Deutsche Grammophon 439513 Mad About The Classics Giacchino Rossini Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Herbert von Karajan, cond.

A Dark Knight from The Dark Knight, 2008 Warner Bros 511101-2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Hans Zimmer/James Newton Howard original soundtrack/Matt Dunkley, cond.

The Incredits from The Incredibles, 2004 Walt Disney 61100-7 An Original Soundtrack Michael Giacchino original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.

Main Title from Mrs. Doubtfire, 1993 Varese Sarabande 302 067 059 2 20th Century Fox: 75 Years of Great Film Music Howard Shore original soundtrack/Howard Shore, cond.

Tango De Los Asesinos and The Next Adventure from Mr. & Mrs. Smith, 2005 Original Motion Picture Score Music Lakeshore LKS 33828 John Powell The Hollywood Studio Orchestra/Pete Anthony, cond.

Promises/End Titles from The Amazing Spider-Man, 2012 Sony 88725438052 Music From The Motion Picture James Horner original soundtrack/James Horner, cond.

Theme from Batman, 1989 Naxos 8.572111 Great Movie Themes 2 Danny Elfman Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra/Carl Davis, cond.

Rooftop Kiss from The Amazing Spider-Man, 2012 Sony 88725438052 Music From The Motion Picture James Horner original soundtrack/James Horner, cond.

Theme from A Tale of Two Cities, 1958 Marco Polo 8.223732 British Light Music: Richard Addinsell Richard Addinsell Roderick Elms, piano/BBC Concert Orchestra/Kenneth Alwyn, cond.

Main Title and Off Into The Sunset from The Count of Monte Cristo, 1975 The Film Music of Allyn Ferguson Vol. 1 Amazon Allyn Ferguson original soundtrack

Catch Me If You Can from Catch Me If You Can, 2002 Dreamworks Records 0044-50410-2 Music From The Motion Picture John Williams original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.

Main Title from Superman, 1978 Sony 51333 John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Arc Reaktor from Iron Man, 2008 Lionsgate LGM2-0016 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Ramin Djawadi original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Kives and Bullets (and cannons too) and Evey Reborn from V For Vendetta, 2005 Music From The Motion Picture Warner Bros 58414 Dario Marianelli original soundtrack/Benjamin Wallfisch, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Dream with Me - An hour of songs about entering the “other world” of the subconscious, with selections from Oklahoma!, Walt Disney’s Cinderella, Lady in the Dark and more

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:56 00:01:28 Cole Porter Dream Dancing Fred Astaire From This Moment On: The Songs of Cole Porter Smithsonian RD047

18:02:11 00:03:11 Cole Porter All Through the Night Mary Martin From This Moment On: The Songs of Cole Porter Smithsonian RD047

18:05:36 00:01:05 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart A Tree in the Park Richard Rodgers Richard Rodgers: Command Performance Harbinger HCD2501

18:06:33 00:02:26 Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein Out of My Dreams Shirley Jones Oklahoma! Film Soundtrack Angel 7777-64691-2

18:09:14 00:01:44 Leonard Bernstein Somewhere (Adagio) Orchestra West Side Story Original B'way Cast Sony SK60724

18:11:24 00:06:07 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Tevye's Dream Zero Mostel, Maria Karnilova Fiddler on the Roof Original B'way Cast Sony 82876-51430

18:17:36 00:01:30 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Everybody Loves You (When You're Asleep) Mary Cleere Haran This Funny World Varese Sarabande VSD-5584

18:18:35 00:04:13 Jimmy Van Heusen-Eddie DeLange Darn That Drean Maxine Sulllivan Close as Pages in a Book Audiophile ACD-203

18:23:35 00:01:42 Mack David-Jerry Livingston A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes Ilene Woods The Music of Disney: A Legacy in Song Disney 60957

18:24:57 00:04:50 Galt McDermot-James Rado-Gerome Ragni Walking in Space Company Hair Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-56085

18:29:47 00:03:06 Hugh Martin-Timothy Gray Go Into Your Trance Bea Lillie High Spirits Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-10767

18:33:00 00:03:28 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein I Have Dreamed Doretta Morrow, Larry Douglass The King and I Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD10049

18:37:15 00:02:17 Kurt Weill-Ira Gershwin The Greatest Show on Earth Company Lady in the Dark London Cast Jay CD Jay1278

18:39:30 00:06:48 Kurt Weill-Ira Gershwin The Saga of Jenny Maria Friedman Lady in the Dark London Cast Jay CD Jay1278

18:46:41 00:04:41 Leonard Bernstein Dream With Me Linda Eder Peter Pan Studio Cast Koch 99923-75962

18:51:33 00:01:27 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Joshua Bell Sony SK60659

18:53:04 00:03:51 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Filler: Dancing on the Ceiling Barbara Cook Barbara Cook Sings "From the Heart" DRG DRG91485

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:18:28 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 89 in F major Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 66253

19:22:00 00:33:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 4 in B flat major Op 60 Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 4776409

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra; recorded live in Severance Hall - Matthew Halls, conductor; Sasha Cooke, mezzo-soprano; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus

20:05:00 00:08:10 Franz Joseph Haydn Te Deum No. 2 in C

20:19:00 00:31:44 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 4 in C minor S

20:55:00 00:4w:04 Maurice Duruflé Requiem Op 9 C

21:44:00 00:15:52 Richard Strauss Don Juan Op 20 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63123

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - We celebrate Burns Night with Anna Russell’s “How to play a Bagpipe… Peter Schickle’s Pervertimento for Bagpipes, Bicycle and Balloons (really by PDQ Bach)… some Burns poetry – “Mary Morrison” and “John Anderson, My Jo”… Jean Redpath sings “The Mauchlin Lady” and Andy Stewart sings “A Scottish Soldier”… Richard Howland-Bolton talks about (yuck) “Burns and Haggis… This Week in the Media returns



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:04:17 Henri Duparc Chanson triste Mischa Maisky, cello; Daria Hovora, piano DeutGram 457657

23:06:00 00:07:05 Miguel Llobet Catalan Folksongs Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 49404

23:13:00 00:02:44 Joseph Canteloube Lullaby from 'Songs of the Auvergne' Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Charles Olivieri-Munroe Sol Gabetta, cello RCA 735962

23:18:00 00:08:06 Edvard Grieg Two Elegiac Melodies Op 34 Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437520

23:26:00 00:11:23 Johan Svendsen Andante from Octet for Strings Op 3 Kontra Quartet Lars Bjornkjaer, violin; Per Lund Madsen, violin; Bjarne Boie Rasmussen, viola; Lars Holm Johansen, cello Bis 753

23:39:00 00:08:09 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 24 Odense Symphony Scott Yoo Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9328

23:47:00 00:09:14 Felix Mendelssohn Adagio from String Symphony No. 11 Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss Claves 9002

23:57:00 00:01:57 Zoltán Kodály Háry János: The Flute-playing Hussar Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Erika Sebök, flute Philips 462824