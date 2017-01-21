© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 01-21-2017

Published January 21, 2017 at 5:15 AM EST

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00            00:35:50            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Concerto No.  1 in C major  Op 15 Vienna Philharmonic            Rudolf Buchbinder         Rudolf Buchbinder, piano           Sony    374521

00:40:00            00:33:05            José Serebrier   Symphony on Bizet's 'Carmen'               José Serebrier   Barcelona Symphony        Bis       1305

01:15:00            00:37:22            Ludwig van Beethoven   String Quartet No.  7 in F major  Op 59                           Amadeus Quartet          DeutGram         4795448

01:54:00            00:17:32            Ivor Gurney       A Gloucestershire Rhapsody                 David Parry       BBC Scottish Symphony        BBC     371

02:14:00            00:18:02            Michael Easton Beasts of the Bush        State Orchestra of Victoria         Brett Kelly            Margaret Haggart, narrator         Naxos   554368

02:34:00            00:49:02            Luigi Cherubini  Requiem No. 1 in C minor          Philharmonia Orchestra  Riccardo Muti            Ambrosian Opera Chorus           EMI      68613

03:25:00            00:31:02            Dmitri Shostakovich      Piano Quintet in G minor  Op 57 Juilliard String Quartet                Yefim Bronfman, piano  Sony    60677

03:58:00            00:37:55            César Franck    Symphony in D minor                Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra            Decca   4787779

04:38:00            00:17:32            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Sonata No. 31 in A flat major  Op 110                                Maurizio Pollini, piano    DeutGram         4796018

04:58:00            00:34:50            Robert Schumann          Symphony No.  2 in C major  Op 61                    Yannick Nézet-Séguin     Chamber Orchestra of Europe   DeutGram         4792437

05:35:00            00:06:10            Percy Grainger  Colonial Song               Jerry Junkin      Dallas Wind Symphony            Reference         117

05:49:00            00:09:53            Sir Arnold Bax   Rogue's Comedy Overture                     Vernon Handley BBC Philharmonic     Chandos           10122

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week Spanish conductor Jesús López Cobos leads the Lausanne Chamber Orchestra in Franz Joseph Haydn’s Symphony No. 73 in D “The Hunt.”

Esta semana el director español Jesús López Cobos lidera la Orquesta de Cámara de Lausana en la Sinfonía No. 73 por Franz Joseph Haydn "La caza.”

06:00:50 Traditional Mexican: La Petenera   Chanticleer  Frank Albinder  Teldec   16676                      

06:05:25 Traditional Ecuadorian: La Vasija de Barro (The Clay Vessel)  Chanticleer  Frank Albinder  Teldec 16676                       

06:11:42 Enrique Granados: Valses Poéticos (Poetic Waltzes)  Xuefei Yang, guitar  EMI Classics   06322                                    

06:28:42 Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 73 in D The Hunt   Lausanne Chamber Orchestra  Jesús López-Cobos  Denon  18079              

06:48:59 Federico Mompou: Fetes Lointaines (Faraway Festival)   Pierre Huybregts, piano  Centaur Records  2055                                                 

07:00:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto in C for Flute, Harp & Orch., K. 299 (1st mvt.)  James Galway, flute; Marisa Robles, harp; Chamber Orchestra of Europe   James Galway  RCA Victor Red Seal  7861                                  07:12:55 Isaac Albéniz: Orchestral Suite from Pepita Jiménez;  Orquesta Sinfónica de Barcelona y Nacional de Cataluña  Jaime Martin  Tritó  00078                               

07:25:08 Claude Debussy: Lindaraja   Vanessa Perez, piano  Steinway & Sons  30036                                            

07:29:48 Claude Debussy: La puerta del Vino, from Preludes, Book 2   Vanessa Perez, piano  Steinway & Sons  30036                                             

07:36:10 Astor Piazzolla: Three Symphonic Movements   Santa Barbara Symphony  Gisele Ben-Dor  Delos  3345

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johannes Brahms: Two Intermezzos, Op. 118, No. 1 and Op. 118. No. 4-- Lang Lang, piano Album: Haydn, Rachmaninov, Brahms, Tchaikovsky Telarc 80524 Music: 4:39

Thierry Escaich: Tango Virtuoso--Equus Saxophone Quartet Classical KING FM 98.1, KING FM Studios, Seattle, WA Music: 4:41

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Lessa Virnya from Syracuse, NY Music: 7:37

Puzzler Payoff: Frederic Chopin: Mazurka Op. 68 No. 2 in A minor Frederic Chiu, piano--Album: Chopin: Complete Mazurkas Harmonia Mundi 907247 Music: 2:49

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C--Lang Lang, piano; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 27:30

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in F-minor, Op. 20 No. 5, Hob. III:35-- Parker Quartet Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA    Music: 20:44

Paulo Bellinati: Jongo--Sergio & Odair Assad guitar duo Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 3:49

Frederic Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2 in F minor, Op. 21: Movements 2 & 3-- Orli Shaham, piano; Aspen Chamber Symphony; David Robertson, conductor Aspen Chamber Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 29:00

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

09:59:00            00:03:20            Luigi Boccherini Minuet from String Quintet in E major  Op 13                               Orpheus Chamber Orchestra      DeutGram         437782

10:03:00            00:08:06            Luigi Boccherini Symphony No. 12 in D major  Op 21                   Johannes Goritzki            German Chamber Academy Neuss        CPO     999174

10:13:00            00:03:55            Johann Strauss Jr         Annen Polka Op 117                  Franz Welser-Möst            Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     10406

10:13:00            00:09:43            George Gershwin           Cuban Overture             James Levine    Chicago Symphony Orchestra          DeutGram         4795448

10:32:00            00:05:14            Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 1 in E flat major  Op 18                                   Alexandre Tharaud, piano  Harm Mundi      2908375

10:39:00            00:09:17            Julius Fucik       Winter Storms Waltz Op 184                  Neeme Järvi     Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch         Chandos           5158

10:52:00            00:04:51            Ennio Morricone            The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe      London Symphony        Keith Lockhart           Anne Akiko Meyers, violin          eOne    7792

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded May 10, 2015 - From the Top comes to you from the premier competition for teenage chamber music in the country this week—The Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. We hear all the adrenaline-filled performances and Christopher O’Riley interviews the young musicians who have made it to the finals as they compete for the gold medal at this amazing gathering

Bronze Medal: The Alegrar Quartet from The Barratt Due Institute of Music in Oslo, Norway, performs Miniatures for String Quartet by Sulkhan Tsintsadze (1925–1991) [9. Shepherd’s Dance, 10. Source, 4. Sachidao, 13. Rustic Dance]--16-year-old violinist Inga Våga Gaustad from Nesoddtangen, Norway; 15-year-old violinist Oda Holt Günther from Kråkstad, Norway; 17-year-old violist Michael Andreas Grolid from Ås, Norway; 16-year-old cellist Brage Botn Seim from Oslo, Norway

Silver Medal: Trio Adonais from The New England Conservatory Preparatory School in Boston, Massachusetts, performs Soliloquy by Shulamit Ran (b. 1949).--17-year-old violinist Sammy Andonian from Lincoln, Massachusetts; 16-year-old cellist Mari Nagahara from Andover, Massachusetts; 18-year-old pianist John Gibson from Florence, South Carolina (?)

Gold Medal: The Incendium Quartet from The Colburn School and The Pasadena Conservatory performs the first movement, Allegro non troppo, from String Quartet No. 2 in A minor, Op. 51, No. 2, by Johannes Brahms (1833–1897)--16-year-old violinist Geneva Lewis from Irvine, California; 17-year-old violinist Mei Zhan from Los Angeles, California; 16-year-old violist Emma Wernig from Woodland Hills, California; 17-year-old cellist Atticus Mellor-Goldman from Los Angeles, California

The Incendium Quartet performs the first movement, Allegro sostenuto, from String Quartet No. 2 in F major, Op. 92, by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953)

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK: The Final Days of John Dowland; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Sergei Prokofiev & ‘How Suite it is’

12:09:00            00:07:47            Federico Moreno Tórroba           Suite castellana                         David Russell, guitar            Telarc   80451

12:18:00            00:07:51            Max Steiner       The Adventures of Don Juan: Suite                    Paul Bateman    City of Prague Philharmonic  Silva     3009

12:30:00            00:19:58            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Sleeping Beauty: Suite Op 66                      Mstislav Rostropovich    Berlin Philharmonic        DeutGram         4795448

12:52:00            00:05:53            Gustav Holst     Brook Green Suite                     Howard Griffiths English Sinfonia            Naxos   570339

 

13:00 THE TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Charles Gounod: Roméo et Juliette

Conductor: Gianandrea Noseda

Production: Bartlett Sher

Roméo: Vittorio Grigolo

Juliette: Diana Damrau

Mercutio: Elliot Madore

Stéphano: Virginie Verrez

Frère Laurent: Mikhail Petrenko

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:25:00            00:24:17            Francis Poulenc Gloria in G major           Atlanta Symphony Orchestra      Robert Shaw            Sylvia McNair, soprano; Atlanta Symphony Chorus         Telarc   80105

16:51:00            00:09:55            Hector Berlioz   Benvenuto Cellini: Overture                    Sir Colin Davis  Dresden State Orchestra RCA     68790

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Secret Identities - Music from films about people with secret identities including V for Vendetta, Mrs. Doubtfire and The Amazing Spider-Man

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Main Title from Superman, 1978  Sony 51333  John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Romance from The Gadfly  RCA 60470  Public Television's Greatest Hits  Dmitri Shostakovich  United Kingdom Symphony Orchestra/Harry Rabinowitz, cond.

Overture to William Tell  Deutsche Grammophon 439513  Mad About The Classics  Giacchino Rossini  Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Herbert von Karajan, cond.

A Dark Knight from The Dark Knight, 2008  Warner Bros 511101-2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Hans Zimmer/James Newton Howard  original soundtrack/Matt Dunkley, cond.

The Incredits from The Incredibles, 2004  Walt Disney 61100-7  An Original Soundtrack  Michael Giacchino  original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.

Main Title from Mrs. Doubtfire, 1993  Varese Sarabande 302 067 059 2  20th Century Fox: 75 Years of Great Film Music  Howard Shore  original soundtrack/Howard Shore, cond.

Tango De Los Asesinos and The Next Adventure from Mr. & Mrs. Smith, 2005  Original Motion Picture Score Music  Lakeshore LKS 33828  John Powell  The Hollywood Studio Orchestra/Pete Anthony, cond.

Promises/End Titles from The Amazing Spider-Man, 2012  Sony 88725438052  Music From The Motion Picture  James Horner  original soundtrack/James Horner, cond.

Theme from Batman, 1989  Naxos 8.572111  Great Movie Themes 2  Danny Elfman  Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra/Carl Davis, cond.

Rooftop Kiss from The Amazing Spider-Man, 2012  Sony 88725438052  Music From The Motion Picture  James Horner  original soundtrack/James Horner, cond.

Theme from A Tale of Two Cities, 1958  Marco Polo 8.223732  British Light Music: Richard Addinsell  Richard Addinsell  Roderick Elms, piano/BBC Concert Orchestra/Kenneth Alwyn, cond.

Main Title and Off Into The Sunset from The Count of Monte Cristo, 1975  The Film Music of Allyn Ferguson Vol. 1  Amazon  Allyn Ferguson  original soundtrack

Catch Me If You Can from Catch Me If You Can, 2002  Dreamworks Records 0044-50410-2  Music From The Motion Picture  John Williams  original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.

Main Title from Superman, 1978  Sony 51333  John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Arc Reaktor from Iron Man, 2008  Lionsgate LGM2-0016  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Ramin Djawadi  original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Kives and Bullets (and cannons too) and Evey Reborn from V For Vendetta, 2005  Music From The Motion Picture  Warner Bros 58414  Dario Marianelli  original soundtrack/Benjamin Wallfisch, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Dream with Me - An hour of songs about entering the “other world” of the subconscious, with selections from Oklahoma!, Walt Disney’s Cinderella, Lady in the Dark and more

18:00:00  00:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin  Nonesuch  979151-2

18:00:56  00:01:28  Cole Porter  Dream Dancing Fred Astaire  From This Moment On: The Songs of Cole Porter            Smithsonian  RD047

18:02:11  00:03:11  Cole Porter  All Through the Night  Mary Martin  From This Moment On: The Songs of Cole Porter            Smithsonian  RD047

18:05:36  00:01:05  Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart  A Tree in the Park  Richard Rodgers   Richard Rodgers: Command Performance  Harbinger HCD2501

18:06:33  00:02:26  Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein  Out of My Dreams  Shirley Jones  Oklahoma!  Film Soundtrack  Angel         7777-64691-2

18:09:14  00:01:44  Leonard Bernstein    Somewhere (Adagio)   Orchestra  West Side Story   Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK60724

18:11:24  00:06:07  Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Tevye's Dream  Zero Mostel, Maria Karnilova  Fiddler on the Roof   Original B'way Cast       Sony 82876-51430

18:17:36  00:01:30  Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart  Everybody Loves You (When You're Asleep)   Mary Cleere Haran  This Funny World  Varese Sarabande  VSD-5584

18:18:35  00:04:13  Jimmy Van Heusen-Eddie DeLange   Darn That Drean  Maxine Sulllivan  Close as Pages in a Book  Audiophile  ACD-203

18:23:35  00:01:42  Mack David-Jerry Livingston   A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes  Ilene Woods  The Music of Disney: A Legacy in Song Disney           60957

18:24:57  00:04:50  Galt McDermot-James Rado-Gerome Ragni  Walking in Space  Company  Hair  Original B'way Cast  RCA  82876-56085

18:29:47  00:03:06  Hugh Martin-Timothy Gray   Go Into Your Trance  Bea Lillie   High Spirits   Original B'way Cast  MCA     MCAD-10767

18:33:00  00:03:28  Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein      I Have Dreamed  Doretta Morrow, Larry Douglass  The King and I   Original B'way Cast MCA  MCAD10049

18:37:15  00:02:17  Kurt Weill-Ira Gershwin  The Greatest Show on Earth  Company  Lady in the Dark  London Cast  Jay  CD  Jay1278

18:39:30  00:06:48  Kurt Weill-Ira Gershwin  The Saga of Jenny  Maria Friedman Lady in the Dark  London Cast   Jay  CD  Jay1278

18:46:41  00:04:41  Leonard Bernstein    Dream With Me Linda Eder  Peter Pan  Studio Cast  Koch  99923-75962

18:51:33  00:01:27  George and Ira Gershwin  Sweet and Low Down  Joshua Bell  Joshua Bell     Sony  SK60659

18:53:04  00:03:51  Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart  Filler: Dancing on the Ceiling   Barbara Cook   Barbara Cook Sings "From the Heart"  DRG DRG91485

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:18:28            Franz Joseph Haydn     Symphony No. 89 in F major                  Bruno Weil            Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra   Sony    66253

19:22:00            00:33:00            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  4 in B flat major  Op 60              Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra        DeutGram         4776409

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra; recorded live in Severance Hall - Matthew Halls, conductor; Sasha Cooke, mezzo-soprano; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus

20:05:00            00:08:10            Franz Joseph Haydn     Te Deum No. 2 in C

20:19:00            00:31:44            Franz Schubert Symphony No.  4 in C minor                   S

20:55:00            00:4w:04            Maurice Duruflé Requiem Op 9   C

21:44:00            00:15:52            Richard Strauss Don Juan Op 20                        George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra            Sony    63123

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - We celebrate Burns Night with Anna Russell’s “How to play a Bagpipe… Peter Schickle’s Pervertimento for Bagpipes, Bicycle and Balloons (really by PDQ Bach)… some Burns poetry – “Mary Morrison” and “John Anderson, My Jo”… Jean Redpath sings “The Mauchlin Lady” and Andy Stewart sings “A Scottish Soldier”…  Richard Howland-Bolton talks about (yuck) “Burns and Haggis…  This Week in the Media returns
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:04:17            Henri Duparc    Chanson triste                           Mischa Maisky, cello; Daria Hovora, piano    DeutGram         457657

23:06:00            00:07:05            Miguel Llobet    Catalan Folksongs                                Christopher Parkening, guitar            EMI      49404

23:13:00            00:02:44            Joseph Canteloube        Lullaby from 'Songs of the Auvergne'      Prague Philharmonic Orchestra          Charles Olivieri-Munroe  Sol Gabetta, cello          RCA     735962

23:18:00            00:08:06            Edvard Grieg     Two Elegiac Melodies Op 34                  Neeme Järvi     Gothenburg Symphony        DeutGram         437520

23:26:00            00:11:23            Johan Svendsen           Andante from Octet for Strings Op 3       Kontra Quartet               Lars Bjornkjaer, violin; Per Lund Madsen, violin; Bjarne Boie Rasmussen, viola; Lars Holm Johansen, cello            Bis       753

23:39:00            00:08:09            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 24    Odense Symphony        Scott Yoo         Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge  9328

23:47:00            00:09:14            Felix Mendelssohn        Adagio from String Symphony No. 11                 Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss        Claves  9002

23:57:00            00:01:57            Zoltán Kodály   Háry János: The Flute-playing Hussar     Budapest Festival Orchestra            Iván Fischer      Erika Sebök, flute          Philips  462824

 

 