Program Guide 01-15-2017

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 30, 2016 - from the town of Kea’au on the ‘Big Island’ of Hawaii, this week’s program features a young Hawaiian vocal ensemble performing segments from an opera inspired by Hawaiian myth and sung in the Hawaiian language. Also a young violinist who grew up in a very unusual home deep in the woods and totally off the power grid, performs the lyrical music of William Grant Still.

17-year-old cellist William Suh from Honolulu, Hawaii performs the third movement, Allegro passionate from the Sonata for Cello and Piano No. 2 in F Major, Op. 99 by Johannes Brahms with Christopher O’Riley.

12-year-old pianist Jairus Rhoades from Mililani, Hawaii performs ‘Concert Praphrase on Rigoletto’ S.434 by Franz Liszt.

Students from the Kamehameha Schools Hawai’i Hō’ike A Ha’l perform selections from the Hawaiian Opera ‘Hā’upu’ with music by Herb Mahelona and libretto by Eric Stack.

16-year-old clarinetist Jack Li from Vancouver, British Columbia performs the third movement, Rondo, from Grand Duo Concertant, op. 48 by Carl Maria von Weber with Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old violinist Maria Sanderson from Morgantown, Indiana performs ‘Summerland’ for violin and piano by William Grant Still with Christopher O’Riley.

12-year-old pianist Jairus Rhoades from Mililani, Hawaii performs Étude Op. 25 in A-flat major by Frédéric Chopin.

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Riccardo Muti, conductor

Mason Bates: Anthology of Fantastic Zoology

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 in E Minor, Op. 64

Maurice Ravel: Boléro

02:56:00 00:02:26 François Couperin Suite No. 25: The Victorious Muse Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67480

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor; Barbara Hannigan, soprano

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3, Op. 72b (1806)

Magnus Lindberg: Souvenir (in memoriam Gérard Grisey)

Gérard Grisey: Quatre chants pour franchir le seuil (Four Songs for Crossing the Threshold)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in G minor, K.550 (1788)

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three Medieval Recordings

2:44 Anonymous Stillat In Stellam Radium

2:39 Anonymous Dou Way, Robyn - Sancta Mater Gratiae

2:00 Anonymous Crist And Sainte Marie

2:16 Anonymous Beata Mater

3:55 Anonymous Ave Maris Stella

0:28 Anonymous Tronus Regis (excerpt)

3:59 Anonymous Alleluia Psallat _ Alleluia Concinat - Virga Jesse

2:39 Anonymous Cantiga 35 O Que A Santa Maria (Arr. J. Ferrero)

3:47 Anonymous Cantiga 419 Des Quando Deus Sa Madre (Arr. J. Ferrero)

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:06:51 Ludwig Senfl Quis dabit oculis Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807595

06:13:00 00:12:47 John Taverner O splendor gloriae Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807572

06:25:00 00:04:13 Ola Gjeilo The Spheres Chamber Orchestra of London Nigel Short Tenebrae Decca 24646

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: A Trip to France - as prelude to the next Pipedreams Tour (May 23-June 4), this selection of instruments featured in our itinerary

CHARLES-MARIE WIDOR: March, fr Symphony No. 3, Op. 13, no. 3 –Susanna Veerman (1894 Cavaillé-Coll/St. Antoine des Quinze-Vingts, Paris) Festivo 6962 202

ANDRÉ FLEURY: Variations, Herr Jesu Christ, du höchstes Gut –Bernhard Leonardy (1845 Cavaillé-Coll, La Madeleine, Paris) Motette 13871

PIERRE DANDRIEU: Joseph est bien marié –Odile Jutten (2005 Quoirin/Notre Dame Cathedral, Evreux) Triton 331155

RENÉ BECKER: Cantilene, Op. 63 –Damin Spritzer (1880 Cavaillé-Coll/Holy Cross Cathedral, Orleans) Raven 949

JEAN LANGLAIS: 2 Pieces (Chant de paix; Chant heroique) –Jean Langlais (1859 Cavaillé-Coll/St. Clothilde, Paris) Solstice 01

OLIVIER MESSIAEN: Verset pour la fete de la dedicace –Louis Thiry (1868 Cavaillé-Coll/La Trinité, Paris) Jade 30296

MARCEL DUPRÉ: Choral and Fugue, Op. 57 –Michael Murray (1862 Cavaillé-Coll/St. Sulpice, Paris) Telarc 60516



08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Songs of Light - In the season after Epiphany, one of the darkest periods of the year, this edition of With Heart and Voice will focus on music of light and hope. Join Peter DuBois for choral and organ music of radiant beauty.



09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Newly Discovered Kapell Performances II

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini – William Kapell, piano; Philadelphia Orchestra/Eugene Ormandy (Marston 53021 CD) 22:48

Johann Sebastian Bach: Suite in A Minor, BWV 818 – William Kapell, piano (Marston 53021 CD) 9:57

Robert Schumann: Piano Quintet in E-flat, Op.44-Scherzo - – William Kapell, piano (Marston 53021 CD) 4:31

Manuel de Falla: ‘The Miller’s Dance’ from The Three Cornered Hat - William Kapell, piano (Marston 53021 CD) 2:04

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No.11– William Kapell, piano (Marston 53021 CD) 4:46



10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude, Op. 23 No. 4 in D-- Major Barry Douglas, piano Album: Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2, Op. 18; 7 Preludes RCA 61679 Music: 4:19

Alfonso Ferrabosco: Lamentations--The Tallis Scholars; Peter Phillips, conductor Savannah Music Festival, Trinity United Methodist Church, Savannah, GA Music: 10:09

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Mike Miller from New York City, NY Music: 08:12

Puzzler Payoff: Claude Debussy: Preludes, Book 2: Feux d'artifice (Fireworks)-- Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano Album: Debussy: Preludes Deutsche Grammophon 17386 Music: 4:26

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2: Movement 1--Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 19:25

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Fanny Mendelssohn: Overture in C Major--River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Mei Ann Chen, conductor St. John the Devine Church, Houston, TX Music: 9:29

Jennifer Higdon: Legacy--Emma Resmini, flute; Hugh Sung, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 6:25

Emily Doolittle: Falling Still--Harriet Mackenzie, violin; English String Orchestra; Kenneth Woods, conductor English String Orchestra, LSO St

Amy Beach: Symphony in E minor, Op. 32 ‘Gaelic’: Movements 3 & 4--Emmanuelle Boisvert, violin; Detroit Symphony Orchestra; Neeme Järvi, conductor Album: Barber: 1st Symphony/Beach: Gaelic Symphony Chandos 8958 Music: 22:01

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:03:23 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Panorama Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457634

14:03:00 00:03:11 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: March from Act 3 Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457634

14:06:00 00:13:05 Franz Schubert Rondo in A major Martha Argerich, piano; Lang Lang, piano DeutGram 4795096

14:19:00 00:19:59 Camille Saint-Saëns Cello Concerto No. 1 in A minor Op 33 Munich Radio Orchestra Ari Rasilainen Sol Gabetta, cello RCA 75951

14:50:00 00:32:44 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Prologue Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457634

15:22:00 00:09:31 Josef Myslivecek Overture No. 2 in A major Werner Ehrhardt Concerto Cologne Archiv 4776418

15:32:00 00:12:17 Gunnar de Frumerie Pastoral Suite Op 13 Swedish Chamber Orchestra Petter Sundkvist Sarah Lindloff, flute Naxos 553715

15:44:00 00:05:16 Giuseppe Verdi Un giorno di regno: Overture Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 62373

15:56:00 00:03:58 Johann Sebastian Bach Lute Suite No. 4: Preludio David Russell, guitar Telarc 80584

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Yefim Bronfman, piano – Brahms Cycle: recorded live in Severance Hall and at the BBC Proms

16:06:00 00:46:30 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor Op 15

16:58:00 00:39:37 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 68

17:40:00 00:18:32 Claude Debussy Images: Ibéria Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 435766

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: A Messiaen Premiere in a German Prisoner of War Camp

18:03:00 00:18:34 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Trio No. 44 in E major Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Dorian 90164

18:24:00 00:12:18 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Rhapsody No. 3 in A flat major Op 45 Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8589

18:38:00 00:13:48 Giovanni Battista Sammartini Symphony for Strings in D minor Kevin Mallon Aradia Ensemble Naxos 557298

18:52:00 00:05:16 Johannes Brahms Rhapsody in E flat major Op 119 Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15

19:00 SPECIAL: 2017 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. CELEBRATION CONCERT, live from Severance Hall - The Cleveland Orchestra, Thomas Wilkins, conductor; Thomas Mesa, cello; Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Chorus, William Henry Caldwell, director

John Stafford Smith: The Star-Spangled Banner

John Rosamond Johnson (arr. Hale Smith): Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing

Peter Boyer: Silver Fanfare

Charles Floyd: The Lord’s Prayer

Antonin Dvorak: Allegro moderato from Cello Concerto in b

Duke Ellington: ‘King of the Magi’ from Three Black Kings

Traditional (arr. Moses Hogan): oshua Fit the Battle of Jericho

Traditional (arr. Roland Carter): You Must Have That True Religion

Morton Gould: ‘Jubilee’ from Spirituals

Kurt Carr: For Every Mountain

Traditional (arr. Uzee Brown Jr.): We Shall Overcome



21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Loris Chobanian: Dowland in Armenia (1984) — William Kanengiser, guitar (GSP 1006) 4:50

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Bocadillos Floridianos — Mary Ashley Barrett, oboe; Inara Zandmane, piano (Centaur 3182) 21:57

Frederick Koch: Quiet Music ; Toccata — Spencer Myer, piano (Dimension 2004) 8:08

Donald Erb: Solstice (1988) — Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond. (Albany 342) 11:54

Ty Alan Emerson: Song for Bri — Michaela Trnkova, harp (private CD) 4:57

21:57:00 00:03:15 Alexander Scriabin Two Poèmes Op 69 Grigory Sokolov, piano DeutGram 4794342

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Sisters in Service for 100 years: Dorothy Buckhanan Wilson, LHD. International President, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:04:02 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 25 in C sharp minor Op 45 Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4795448

23:06:00 00:10:49 Ludwig van Beethoven Largo from Piano Trio No. 2 in G major Op 1 Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Koch Intl 7724

23:19:00 00:03:23 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Panorama Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457634

23:22:00 00:09:10 Johannes Brahms Ballade No. 4 in B major Op 10 Alessio Bax, piano Signum 309

23:34:00 00:10:45 Frederick Delius Late Swallows Sir John Barbirolli Hallé Orchestra EMI 65119

23:44:00 00:10:10 Olivier Messiaen Quartet for the End of Time: Louange à Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Sony 510316

23:56:00 00:02:50 John Dowland Lacrimae Pavan Sylvain Bergeron, lute Atma 2650