WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 01-15-2017

Published January 15, 2017 at 5:15 AM EST

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 30, 2016 - from the town of Kea’au on the ‘Big Island’ of Hawaii, this week’s program features a young Hawaiian vocal ensemble performing segments from an opera inspired by Hawaiian myth and sung in the Hawaiian language. Also a young violinist who grew up in a very unusual home deep in the woods and totally off the power grid, performs the lyrical music of William Grant Still.

17-year-old cellist William Suh from Honolulu, Hawaii performs the third movement, Allegro passionate from the Sonata for Cello and Piano No. 2 in F Major, Op. 99 by Johannes Brahms with Christopher O’Riley.

12-year-old pianist Jairus Rhoades from Mililani, Hawaii performs ‘Concert Praphrase on Rigoletto’ S.434 by Franz Liszt.

Students from the Kamehameha Schools Hawai’i Hō’ike A Ha’l perform selections from the Hawaiian Opera ‘Hā’upu’ with music by Herb Mahelona and libretto by Eric Stack.

16-year-old clarinetist Jack Li from Vancouver, British Columbia performs the third movement, Rondo, from Grand Duo Concertant, op. 48 by Carl Maria von Weber with Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old violinist Maria Sanderson from Morgantown, Indiana performs ‘Summerland’ for violin and piano by William Grant Still with Christopher O’Riley.

12-year-old pianist Jairus Rhoades from Mililani, Hawaii performs Étude Op. 25 in A-flat major by Frédéric Chopin.

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Riccardo Muti, conductor

Mason Bates: Anthology of Fantastic Zoology

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 in E Minor, Op. 64

Maurice Ravel: Boléro

02:56:00            00:02:26            François Couperin         Suite No. 25: The Victorious Muse                                  Angela Hewitt, piano     Hyperion           67480

 

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor; Barbara Hannigan, soprano

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3, Op. 72b (1806)

Magnus Lindberg: Souvenir (in memoriam Gérard Grisey)

Gérard Grisey: Quatre chants pour franchir le seuil (Four Songs for Crossing the Threshold)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in G minor, K.550 (1788)

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three Medieval Recordings

2:44 Anonymous Stillat In Stellam Radium

2:39 Anonymous Dou Way, Robyn - Sancta Mater Gratiae

2:00 Anonymous Crist And Sainte Marie

2:16 Anonymous Beata Mater

3:55 Anonymous Ave Maris Stella

0:28 Anonymous Tronus Regis (excerpt)

3:59 Anonymous Alleluia Psallat _ Alleluia Concinat - Virga Jesse

2:39 Anonymous Cantiga 35 O Que A Santa Maria (Arr. J. Ferrero)

3:47 Anonymous Cantiga 419 Des Quando Deus Sa Madre (Arr. J. Ferrero)

 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:06:51            Ludwig Senfl     Quis dabit oculis                                   Stile Antico       Harm Mundi            807595

06:13:00            00:12:47            John Taverner   O splendor gloriae                                 Stile Antico       Harm Mundi            807572

06:25:00            00:04:13            Ola Gjeilo          The Spheres     Chamber Orchestra of London   Nigel Short            Tenebrae           Decca   24646

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: A Trip to France - as prelude to the next Pipedreams Tour (May 23-June 4), this selection of instruments featured in our itinerary

CHARLES-MARIE WIDOR:  March, fr Symphony No. 3, Op. 13, no. 3 –Susanna Veerman (1894 Cavaillé-Coll/St. Antoine des Quinze-Vingts, Paris) Festivo 6962 202

ANDRÉ FLEURY:  Variations, Herr Jesu Christ, du höchstes Gut –Bernhard Leonardy (1845 Cavaillé-Coll, La Madeleine, Paris) Motette 13871

PIERRE DANDRIEU:  Joseph est bien marié –Odile Jutten (2005 Quoirin/Notre Dame Cathedral, Evreux) Triton 331155

RENÉ BECKER:  Cantilene, Op. 63 –Damin Spritzer (1880 Cavaillé-Coll/Holy Cross Cathedral, Orleans) Raven 949

JEAN LANGLAIS:  2 Pieces (Chant de paix; Chant heroique) –Jean Langlais (1859 Cavaillé-Coll/St. Clothilde, Paris) Solstice 01

OLIVIER MESSIAEN:  Verset pour la fete de la dedicace –Louis Thiry (1868 Cavaillé-Coll/La Trinité, Paris) Jade 30296

MARCEL DUPRÉ:  Choral and Fugue, Op. 57 –Michael Murray (1862 Cavaillé-Coll/St. Sulpice, Paris) Telarc 60516
 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Songs of Light - In the season after Epiphany, one of the darkest periods of the year, this edition of With Heart and Voice will focus on music of light and hope.  Join Peter DuBois for choral and organ music of radiant beauty.
 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch:   Newly Discovered Kapell Performances II

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini – William Kapell, piano; Philadelphia Orchestra/Eugene Ormandy (Marston 53021 CD) 22:48

Johann Sebastian Bach: Suite in A Minor, BWV 818 – William Kapell, piano (Marston 53021 CD) 9:57

Robert Schumann: Piano Quintet in E-flat, Op.44-Scherzo - – William Kapell, piano (Marston 53021 CD) 4:31

Manuel de Falla: ‘The Miller’s Dance’ from The Three Cornered Hat - William Kapell, piano (Marston 53021 CD) 2:04

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No.11– William Kapell, piano (Marston 53021 CD) 4:46
 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude, Op. 23 No. 4 in D-- Major Barry Douglas, piano Album: Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2, Op. 18; 7 Preludes RCA 61679 Music: 4:19

Alfonso Ferrabosco: Lamentations--The Tallis Scholars; Peter Phillips, conductor Savannah Music Festival, Trinity United Methodist Church, Savannah, GA Music: 10:09

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Mike Miller from New York City, NY Music: 08:12

Puzzler Payoff: Claude Debussy: Preludes, Book 2: Feux d'artifice (Fireworks)-- Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano Album: Debussy: Preludes Deutsche Grammophon 17386 Music: 4:26

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2: Movement 1--Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 19:25

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Fanny Mendelssohn: Overture in C Major--River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Mei Ann Chen, conductor St. John the Devine Church, Houston, TX Music: 9:29

Jennifer Higdon: Legacy--Emma Resmini, flute; Hugh Sung, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 6:25

Emily Doolittle: Falling Still--Harriet Mackenzie, violin; English String Orchestra; Kenneth Woods, conductor English String Orchestra, LSO St

Amy Beach: Symphony in E minor, Op. 32 ‘Gaelic’: Movements 3 & 4--Emmanuelle Boisvert, violin; Detroit Symphony Orchestra; Neeme Järvi, conductor Album: Barber: 1st Symphony/Beach: Gaelic Symphony Chandos 8958 Music: 22:01

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00            00:03:23            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Sleeping Beauty: Panorama                        Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra        DeutGram         457634

14:03:00            00:03:11            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Sleeping Beauty: March from Act 3              Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra        DeutGram         457634

14:06:00            00:13:05            Franz Schubert Rondo in A major                                  Martha Argerich, piano; Lang Lang, piano       DeutGram         4795096

14:19:00            00:19:59            Camille Saint-Saëns      Cello Concerto No.  1 in A minor  Op 33  Munich Radio Orchestra          Ari Rasilainen    Sol Gabetta, cello          RCA     75951

14:50:00            00:32:44            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Sleeping Beauty: Prologue              Mikhail Pletnev            Russian National Orchestra        DeutGram         457634

15:22:00            00:09:31            Josef Myslivecek          Overture No. 2 in A major                      Werner Ehrhardt            Concerto Cologne         Archiv   4776418

15:32:00            00:12:17            Gunnar de Frumerie       Pastoral Suite Op 13      Swedish Chamber Orchestra      Petter Sundkvist         Sarah Lindloff, flute       Naxos   553715

15:44:00            00:05:16            Giuseppe Verdi Un giorno di regno: Overture                  Riccardo Muti    La Scala Philharmonic     Sony    62373

15:56:00            00:03:58            Johann Sebastian Bach Lute Suite No. 4: Preludio                                  David Russell, guitar   Telarc   80584

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Yefim Bronfman, piano – Brahms Cycle: recorded live in Severance Hall and at the BBC Proms

16:06:00            00:46:30            Johannes Brahms          Piano Concerto No.  1 in D minor  Op 15

16:58:00            00:39:37            Johannes Brahms          Symphony No.  1 in C minor  Op 68

17:40:00            00:18:32            Claude Debussy           Images: Ibéria               Pierre Boulez    Cleveland Orchestra            DeutGram         435766

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: A Messiaen Premiere in a German Prisoner of War Camp

18:03:00            00:18:34            Franz Joseph Haydn     Piano Trio No. 44 in E major                              Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello  Dorian  90164

18:24:00            00:12:18            Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Rhapsody No.  3 in A flat major  Op 45              Neeme Järvi            Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch           Chandos           8589

18:38:00            00:13:48            Giovanni Battista Sammartini      Symphony for Strings in D minor                        Kevin Mallon  Aradia Ensemble           Naxos   557298

18:52:00            00:05:16            Johannes Brahms          Rhapsody in E flat major  Op 119                                   Orli Shaham, piano  Canary  15

 

19:00 SPECIAL: 2017 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. CELEBRATION CONCERT, live from Severance Hall - The Cleveland Orchestra, Thomas Wilkins, conductor; Thomas Mesa, cello; Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Chorus, William Henry Caldwell, director

John Stafford Smith: The Star-Spangled Banner

John Rosamond Johnson (arr. Hale Smith): Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing

Peter Boyer: Silver Fanfare

Charles Floyd: The Lord’s Prayer

Antonin Dvorak: Allegro moderato from Cello Concerto in b

Duke Ellington: ‘King of the Magi’ from Three Black Kings

Traditional (arr. Moses Hogan): oshua Fit the Battle of Jericho

Traditional (arr. Roland Carter): You Must Have That True Religion

Morton Gould: ‘Jubilee’ from Spirituals

Kurt Carr:  For Every Mountain

Traditional (arr. Uzee Brown Jr.): We Shall Overcome
 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Loris Chobanian: Dowland in Armenia (1984) — William Kanengiser, guitar (GSP 1006) 4:50

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Bocadillos Floridianos  — Mary Ashley Barrett, oboe; Inara Zandmane, piano (Centaur 3182) 21:57

Frederick Koch: Quiet Music ; Toccata — Spencer Myer, piano (Dimension 2004) 8:08

Donald Erb: Solstice (1988) — Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond. (Albany 342) 11:54

Ty Alan Emerson: Song for Bri  — Michaela Trnkova, harp (private CD) 4:57

21:57:00            00:03:15            Alexander Scriabin        Two Poèmes Op 69                               Grigory Sokolov, piano    DeutGram         4794342

 

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Sisters in Service for 100 years: Dorothy Buckhanan Wilson, LHD. International President, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:04:02            Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 25 in C sharp minor  Op 45                          Martha Argerich, piano  DeutGram         4795448

23:06:00            00:10:49            Ludwig van Beethoven   Largo from Piano Trio No. 2 in G major  Op 1                              Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello  Koch Intl           7724

23:19:00            00:03:23            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Sleeping Beauty: Panorama                        Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra        DeutGram         457634

23:22:00            00:09:10            Johannes Brahms          Ballade No. 4 in B major  Op 10                         Alessio Bax, piano    Signum 309

23:34:00            00:10:45            Frederick Delius            Late Swallows               Sir John Barbirolli          Hallé Orchestra          EMI      65119

23:44:00            00:10:10            Olivier Messiaen            Quartet for the End of Time: Louange à                          Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano          Sony    510316

23:56:00            00:02:50            John Dowland   Lacrimae Pavan                                    Sylvain Bergeron, lute    Atma            2650

 

 