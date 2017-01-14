Program Guide 01-14-2017

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:33:50 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1 in B flat minor Op 23 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Gary Graffman, piano CBS 37263

00:38:00 00:35:05 Johan Svendsen Symphony No. 1 in D major Op 4 Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 49769

01:15:00 00:27:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Quartet No. 2 in E flat major Fauré Quartet DeutGram 6609

01:45:00 00:20:35 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 1 in C major Monica Huggett Ensemble Sonnerie Avie 2171

02:08:00 00:21:57 Robert Fuchs Serenade No. 3 for Strings in E minor Op 21 Christian Ludwig Cologne Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572607

02:32:00 00:48:54 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Philips 446715

03:23:00 00:29:53 Lars-Erik Larsson Symphony No. 1 in D major Op 2 Andrew Manze Helsingborg Symphony CPO 777671

03:55:00 00:12:01 Karl Goldmark Concert Overture 'In Italy' Op 49 Stephen Gunzenhauser National Symphony of Ireland Naxos 550745

04:09:00 00:31:50 Felix Mendelssohn Octet for Strings in E flat major Op 20 Cleveland Quartet Meliora String Quartet Telarc 80142

04:43:00 00:46:50 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 9 in C major George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS 42415

05:32:00 00:09:01 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Oboe & Bassoon in G major European Union Chamber Orch Hans-Peter Hofmann Julian Lloyd Webber, cello; Jiaxin Lloyd Webber, cello Naxos 573374

05:52:00 00:07:27 Gioacchino Rossini Grand Overture Alun Francis Haydn Orchestra CPO 999063

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Cuban-born violinist Andrés Cárdenes plays 20th century character pieces by Samuel Gardner, and Spaniard Joaquín Turina takes you to visit a ‘Magical Corner.’

Andrés Cárdenes, el violinista de origen cubano, toca piezas del siglo 20 por Samuel Gardner, y el español Joaquín Turina le lleva a visitar un ‘Rincón mágico.’

06:00:50 Bedrich Smetana Overture to ‘The Bartered Bride’ Gran Orquesta Sinfónica Ataúlfo Argenta Ica Classics 5087

06:08:31 Samuel Gardner Jazzetto Andrés Cárdenes, violin; Luz Manriquez, piano Ocean Records 103

06:11:27 Samuel Gardner Coquetterie Andrés Cárdenes, violin; Luz Manriquez, piano Ocean Records 103

06:15:00 Samuel Gardner From the Canebreak Andrés Cárdenes, violin; Luz Manriquez, piano Ocean Records 103

06:19:00 Franz Schubert Entr'acte No. 3 and Ballet Music No. 2 from Rosamunde Berlin Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Sony 7714392

06:34:27 Joaquín Turina Rincón mágico: Desfile en forma de sonata (Magical Corner: Parade in sonata form) Jordi Masó, piano Naxos 557438

07:00:50 Vicente Emilio Sojo Five Pieces from Venezuela Cecilio Perera, guitar Naxos 573025

07:08:33 Morton Gould Pieces of China:The Great Wall, Fable, China Blue, Puppets, Slow Dance-Lotus, China Chips Mirian Conti, piano Albany Records 299

07:23:39 Manuel Blasco De uno en uno vayan entrando; Ventezillo traviesso; La chacona me pieden vaya Ensemble Villancico Peter Pontvik CPO 777568

07:34:08 Antonio Soler Quintet No. 4 in a Rosa Torres-Pardo, piano Columna Musica 1CM0319

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude, Op. 23 No. 4 in D-- Major Barry Douglas, piano Album: Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2, Op. 18; 7 Preludes RCA 61679 Music: 4:19

Alfonso Ferrabosco: Lamentations--The Tallis Scholars; Peter Phillips, conductor Savannah Music Festival, Trinity United Methodist Church, Savannah, GA Music: 10:09

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Mike Miller from New York City, NY Music: 08:12

Puzzler Payoff: Claude Debussy: Preludes, Book 2: Feux d'artifice (Fireworks)-- Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano Album: Debussy: Preludes Deutsche Grammophon 17386 Music: 4:26

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2: Movement 1--Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 19:25

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Fanny Mendelssohn: Overture in C Major--River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Mei Ann Chen, conductor St. John the Devine Church, Houston, TX Music: 9:29

Jennifer Higdon: Legacy--Emma Resmini, flute; Hugh Sung, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 6:25

Emily Doolittle: Falling Still--Harriet Mackenzie, violin; English String Orchestra; Kenneth Woods, conductor English String Orchestra, LSO St

Amy Beach: Symphony in E minor, Op. 32 ‘Gaelic’: Movements 3 & 4--Emmanuelle Boisvert, violin; Detroit Symphony Orchestra; Neeme Järvi, conductor Album: Barber: 1st Symphony/Beach: Gaelic Symphony Chandos 8958 Music: 22:01

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:01:00 00:03:16 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Wedding March Esa-Pekka Salonen Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra CBS 44528

10:05:00 00:03:01 Antonín Dvorák Romantic Pieces: Allegro moderato Op 75 Caroline Goulding, violin; Danae Dörken, piano Ars Prod. 38536

10:10:00 00:06:42 Camille Saint-Saëns Scherzo from Piano Quartet Op 41 Fine Arts Quartet Cristina Ortiz, piano; Members of Naxos 572904

10:19:00 00:12:57 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 1 Sir Neville Marriner London Symphony Philips 4788977

10:35:00 00:05:26 Domenico Cimarosa I nemici generosi: Overture Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Denitsa Laffchieva, clarinet Naxos 572734

10:42:00 00:07:19 Trevor Pinnock Passacaille, Gigue & Minuet after Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv 453451

10:51:00 00:05:52 Dmitri Shostakovich The Gadfly: Romance Op 97 Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 553299

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 30, 2016 - from the town of Kea’au on the ‘Big Island’ of Hawaii, this week’s program features a young Hawaiian vocal ensemble performing segments from an opera inspired by Hawaiian myth and sung in the Hawaiian language. Also a young violinist who grew up in a very unusual home deep in the woods and totally off the power grid, performs the lyrical music of William Grant Still.

17-year-old cellist William Suh from Honolulu, Hawaii performs the third movement, Allegro passionate from the Sonata for Cello and Piano No. 2 in F Major, Op. 99 by Johannes Brahms with Christopher O’Riley.

12-year-old pianist Jairus Rhoades from Mililani, Hawaii performs ‘Concert Praphrase on Rigoletto’ S.434 by Franz Liszt.

Students from the Kamehameha Schools Hawai’i Hō’ike A Ha’l perform selections from the Hawaiian Opera ‘Hā’upu’ with music by Herb Mahelona and libretto by Eric Stack.

16-year-old clarinetist Jack Li from Vancouver, British Columbia performs the third movement, Rondo, from Grand Duo Concertant, op. 48 by Carl Maria von Weber with Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old violinist Maria Sanderson from Morgantown, Indiana performs ‘Summerland’ for violin and piano by William Grant Still with Christopher O’Riley.

12-year-old pianist Jairus Rhoades from Mililani, Hawaii performs Étude Op. 25 in A-flat major by Frédéric Chopin.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK: Harp Concertos by Villa-Lobos and Rautavaara; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Sergei Prokofiev & Musical Sleigh Rides

12:09:00 00:01:56 Bernard Herrmann The Devil and Daniel Webster: Sleigh James Sedares New Zealand Symphony Koch Intl 7224

12:14:00 00:10:09 Lars-Erik Larsson A Winter's Tale: Suite Op 18 Andrew Manze Helsingborg Symphony CPO 777671

12:27:00 00:22:44 Maurice Ravel Piano Concerto in G major MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony Kristjan Järvi Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 503245

12:52:00 00:06:29 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Overture Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 44486

13:00 THE TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

The 2016-17 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Puccini’s La Bohème, the most-performed opera in the company’s history, starring Ailyn Pérez as Mimì, Michael Fabiano as Rodolfo, Susanna Phillips as Musetta, and Alessio Arduini as Marcello. Carlo Rizzi leads the cast which also features Alexey Lavrov in the role of Schaunard, Christian Van Horn as Colline, and Paul Plishka as Benoit/Alcindoro.

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:10:00 00:02:53 Giacomo Puccini Tosca: Recondita armonia St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Jonas Kaufmann, tenor; Antonio Pirozzi, bass Sony 509249

16:13:00 00:04:56 Giacomo Puccini Tosca: Te Deum 'Tre sbirri' National Philharmonic Sir Georg Solti Leo Nucci, baritone; Welsh National Opera Chorus Decca 414597

16:18:00 00:02:59 Giacomo Puccini Tosca: Vissi d'arte Paris Conservatoire Orchestra Georges Prêtre Maria Callas, soprano Warner 86211

16:23:00 00:32:37 Johan Svendsen Symphony No. 2 in B flat major Op 15 Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 49769

16:57:00 00:02:30 Giovanni Gabrieli Canzoni e Sonate: Canzon 13 Empire Brass Telarc 80204

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Piano Music for Film - A surprising amount of great piano music was written specifically for film soundtracks. We'll hear pieces including Miklos Rosza's Spellbound Concerto and Richard Addinsell's Warsaw Concerto

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Hollywood's Greatest Hits - Alfred Newman - Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Warsaw Concerto from Dangerous Moonlight, 1941 – Naxos 8.554323 - Piano Concertos From The Movies - Richard Addinsell - Philip Fowke, piano/RTE Concert Orchestra/Proinnsias O Duinn, cond.

Portrait of Isla from The Case of the Frightened Lady, 1940 - Naxos 8.554323 - Piano Concertos From The Movies - Jack Beaver - Philip Fowke, piano/RTE Concert Orchestra/Proinnsias O Duinn, cond.

Warsaw Concerto from Dangerous Moonlight, 1941 – Naxos 8.554323 - Piano Concertos From The Movies - Richard Addinsell - Philip Fowke, piano/RTE Concert Orchestra/Proinnsias O Duinn, cond.

Rhapsody for Piano and Orchestra from The Paradine Case, 1947 – Koch 3-7225-2H1 - Herrmann/Waxman/North Piano Concertos - Franz Waxman - David Buechner, piano/New Zealand Symphony Orchestra/James Sedares, cond.

Concerto Macabre for Piano and Orchestra from Hangover Square, 1944 – Koch 3-7225-2H1 - Herrmann/Waxman/North Piano Concertos - Bernard Herrmann - David Buechner, piano/New Zealand Symphony Orchestra/James Sedares, cond.

Midnight on the Cliffs from Midnight on the Cliffs, 1956 – Naxos 8.554323 - Piano Concertos From The Movies - Leonard Pennario - Philip Fowke, piano/RTE Concert Orchestra/Proinnsias O Duinn, cond.

The Legend of the Glass Mountain from The Glass Mountain, 1948 – Naxos 8.554323 - Piano Concertos From The Movies - Nino Rota - Philip Fowke, piano/RTE Concert Orchestra/Proinnsias O Duinn, cond.

Dream of Olwen from While I Live, 1947 - Naxos 8.554323 - Piano Concertos From The Movies - Charles Williams - Philip Fowke, piano/RTE Concert Orchestra/Proinnsias O Duinn, cond.

Cornish Rhapsody from Love Story, 1945 - Naxos 8.554323 - Piano Concertos From The Movies - Herbert Bath - Philip Fowke, piano/RTE Concert Orchestra/Proinnsias O Duinn, cond.

Spellbound Concerto from themes created for Spellbound, 1945 - Naxos 8.554323 - Piano Concertos From The Movies - Miklos Rosza - Philip Fowke, piano/RTE Concert Orchestra/Proinnsias O Duinn, cond.

Jurassic World Suite from Jurassic World, 2015 - Back Lot Music BLM0605 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Michael Giacchino - Mark Gasbarro, piano/original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Over the Top - Fourteen Broadway and Hollywood singers who go for broke, including Al Jolson, Mandy Patinkin, Judy Garland, Patti LuPone, Ethel Merman and Nathan Lane.

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:07 00:02:29 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Over the Rainbow Mandy Patinkin Mandy Patinkin CBS MK44943

18:03:50 00:01:49 Gerard Allessandrini Somewhat Overindulgent Kevin Ligon Forbidden Broadway DRG DRG12626

18:06:45 00:02:10 Gus Kahn-Dan Russo Toot Toot Tootsie Al Jolson Al Jolson at Warner Bros. Rhino R272544

18:09:29 00:01:18 DeSylv-Brown-Henderson Sonny Boy Al Jolson Al Jolson at Warner Bros. Rhino R272544

18:11:12 00:00:36 Schwartz-Lewis-Young Rockabye Your Baby With a Dixie Melody Al Jolson The Best of Al Jolson MCA MCA2-10002

18:11:46 00:00:17 Schwartz-Lewis-Young Rockabye Your Baby With a Dixie Melody Mandy Patinkin Mandy Patinkin CBS MK44943

18:13:14 00:02:03 Harold Arlen-Ira Gershwin The Man That Got Away Judy Garland Warner Bros. -- 75 Years of Film Music Rhino R275287

18:15:46 00:00:59 Sam Coslow Mr. Paganini Martha Raye Martha Raye Legenda 100-5/6

18:16:39 00:03:08 Livingston-Evans His Rocking Horse Ran Away Betty Hutton Spotlight on Betty Hutton Capitol CDP077789942

18:20:41 00:02:27 Sylvia Fine Melody in 4F Danny Kaye Let's Face It -- Original Recordings Smithsonian R016

18:23:40 00:03:12 Jule Styne-Leo Robin Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend Carol Channning Carol Channing on Tour 51 West Q16009

18:27:56 00:01:38 Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim Everything's Coming Up Roses Bette Midler Gypsy -- Original TV Cast Atlantic 82551-2

18:29:34 00:01:18 Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim Everything's Coming Up Roses Ethel Merman Gypsy -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60848

18:31:29 00:02:56 Cole Porter Anything Goes Patti LuPone Anything Goes -- 1987 B'way Revival RCA 7769-2-RC

18:34:40 00:02:57 Stephen Sondheim Lovely (Reprise) Zero Mostel, Jack Gilford A Funny Thing… -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64770

18:38:05 00:03:06 Marc Shaiman-Scott Witman You're Timeless to Me Harvey Fierstein, Dick Latessa Hairspray -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK87708

18:41:51 00:04:19 Mel Brooks Betrayed Nathan Lane The Producers -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89646

18:47:21 00:04:00 Stephen Sondheim Buddy's Blues Mandy Patinkin Follies in Concert Masterworks B'way 88697-95374

18:51:49 00:01:11 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Joshua Bell Sony SK60659

1853:06 00:03:47 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Filler: I Could Go On Singing Judy Garland Judy Garland in Hollywood Rhino R275292

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:13:38 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 6 in D major Andrew Manze English Concert Harm Mundi 907280

19:18:00 00:37:10 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 5 in F major Op 76 Witold Rowicki London Symphony Philips 4788977

19:58:00 00:01:42 George Enescu Wedding Dance Daniel Hope, violin; Jacques Ammon, piano DeutGram 4795305

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Jaap van Zweden, conductor; Daniil Trifonov, piano; recorded live earlier this season in Severance Hall

20:05:00 00:22:08 Benjamin Britten Sinfonia da requiem Op 20

20:33:00 00:31:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 23 in A major

21:08:00 00:41:20 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 5 in C minor Op 67

21:45:00 00:11:03 Robert Schumann Overture to Byron's 'Manfred' Op 115 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62349

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - The second of two All-Request programs



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:03:21 Lars-Erik Larsson A Winter's Tale: Siciliana Op 18 Andrew Manze Helsingborg Symphony CPO 777671

23:05:00 00:04:39 Gustav Holst In the Bleak Midwinter Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca 4789225

23:10:00 00:05:15 Wayne Barlow The Winter's Passed Brooklyn Philharmonic Michael Barrett Bert Lucarelli, oboe Koch Intl 7187

23:17:00 00:06:58 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 55600

23:23:00 00:09:38 Joachim Raff In the Twilight from Symphony No. 3 Op 153 Hilary Davan Wetton Milton Keynes City Orchestra Hyperion 66628

23:36:00 00:04:54 Sir John Tavener Song of the Angel Academy of Ancient Music Paul Goodwin Patricia Rozario, soprano; Andrew Manze, violin Harm Mundi 907231

23:40:00 00:13:37 Anton Webern Langsamer Satz Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572770

23:56:00 00:02:41 Johann Sebastian Bach Anna Magdalena Notebook: Bist du bei mir Alison Balsom, trumpet; Alastair Ross, organ; Mark Caudle, viola da gamba EMI 58047

23:58:00 00:03:05 Mikhail Antsev Berceuse Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139