© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 01-14-2017

Published January 14, 2017 at 5:15 AM EST

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00            00:33:50            Peter Tchaikovsky         Piano Concerto No.  1 in B flat minor  Op 23       Cleveland Orchestra          George Szell     Gary Graffman, piano    CBS     37263

00:38:00            00:35:05            Johan Svendsen           Symphony No.  1 in D major  Op 4                     Mariss Jansons            Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra      EMI      49769

01:15:00            00:27:30            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Quartet No.  2 in E flat major                                Fauré Quartet    DeutGram         6609

01:45:00            00:20:35            Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No.  1 in C major                      Monica Huggett Ensemble Sonnerie       Avie      2171

02:08:00            00:21:57            Robert Fuchs    Serenade No. 3 for Strings in E minor  Op 21                  Christian Ludwig  Cologne Chamber Orchestra      Naxos   572607

02:32:00            00:48:54            Igor Stravinsky  The Firebird                  Valéry Gergiev  Mariinsky Theater Orchestra            Philips  446715

03:23:00            00:29:53            Lars-Erik Larsson          Symphony No.  1 in D major  Op 2                     Andrew Manze   Helsingborg Symphony CPO     777671

03:55:00            00:12:01            Karl Goldmark   Concert Overture 'In Italy' Op 49             Stephen Gunzenhauser            National Symphony of Ireland    Naxos   550745

04:09:00            00:31:50            Felix Mendelssohn        Octet for Strings in E flat major  Op 20    Cleveland Quartet                        Meliora String Quartet    Telarc   80142

04:43:00            00:46:50            Franz Schubert Symphony No.  9 in C major                   George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra          CBS     42415

05:32:00            00:09:01            Antonio Vivaldi  Concerto for Oboe & Bassoon in G major           European Union Chamber Orch  Hans-Peter Hofmann     Julian Lloyd Webber, cello; Jiaxin Lloyd Webber, cello     Naxos   573374

05:52:00            00:07:27            Gioacchino Rossini        Grand Overture             Alun Francis      Haydn Orchestra            CPO     999063

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Cuban-born violinist Andrés Cárdenes plays 20th century character pieces by Samuel Gardner, and Spaniard Joaquín Turina takes you to visit a ‘Magical Corner.’

Andrés Cárdenes, el violinista de origen cubano, toca piezas del siglo 20 por Samuel Gardner, y el español Joaquín Turina le lleva a visitar un ‘Rincón mágico.’

06:00:50 Bedrich Smetana Overture to ‘The Bartered Bride’ Gran Orquesta Sinfónica Ataúlfo Argenta Ica Classics 5087

06:08:31 Samuel Gardner Jazzetto Andrés Cárdenes, violin; Luz Manriquez, piano Ocean Records 103 

06:11:27 Samuel Gardner Coquetterie Andrés Cárdenes, violin; Luz Manriquez, piano Ocean Records 103

06:15:00 Samuel Gardner From the Canebreak Andrés Cárdenes, violin; Luz Manriquez, piano Ocean Records 103  

06:19:00 Franz Schubert Entr'acte No. 3 and Ballet Music No. 2 from Rosamunde Berlin Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Sony 7714392

06:34:27 Joaquín Turina Rincón mágico: Desfile en forma de sonata  (Magical Corner: Parade in sonata form) Jordi Masó, piano Naxos 557438

07:00:50 Vicente Emilio Sojo Five Pieces from Venezuela Cecilio Perera, guitar Naxos 573025

07:08:33 Morton Gould Pieces of China:The Great Wall, Fable, China Blue, Puppets, Slow Dance-Lotus, China Chips Mirian Conti, piano Albany Records 299

07:23:39 Manuel Blasco De uno en uno vayan entrando; Ventezillo traviesso; La chacona me pieden vaya Ensemble Villancico Peter Pontvik CPO 777568

07:34:08 Antonio Soler Quintet No. 4 in a Rosa Torres-Pardo, piano Columna Musica 1CM0319

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude, Op. 23 No. 4 in D-- Major Barry Douglas, piano Album: Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2, Op. 18; 7 Preludes RCA 61679 Music: 4:19

Alfonso Ferrabosco: Lamentations--The Tallis Scholars; Peter Phillips, conductor Savannah Music Festival, Trinity United Methodist Church, Savannah, GA Music: 10:09

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Mike Miller from New York City, NY Music: 08:12

Puzzler Payoff: Claude Debussy: Preludes, Book 2: Feux d'artifice (Fireworks)-- Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano Album: Debussy: Preludes Deutsche Grammophon 17386 Music: 4:26

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2: Movement 1--Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 19:25

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Fanny Mendelssohn: Overture in C Major--River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Mei Ann Chen, conductor St. John the Devine Church, Houston, TX Music: 9:29

Jennifer Higdon: Legacy--Emma Resmini, flute; Hugh Sung, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 6:25

Emily Doolittle: Falling Still--Harriet Mackenzie, violin; English String Orchestra; Kenneth Woods, conductor English String Orchestra, LSO St

Amy Beach: Symphony in E minor, Op. 32 ‘Gaelic’: Movements 3 & 4--Emmanuelle Boisvert, violin; Detroit Symphony Orchestra; Neeme Järvi, conductor Album: Barber: 1st Symphony/Beach: Gaelic Symphony Chandos 8958 Music: 22:01

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:01:00            00:03:16            Edvard Grieg     Peer Gynt: Wedding March                    Esa-Pekka Salonen       Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra  CBS     44528

10:05:00            00:03:01            Antonín Dvorák Romantic Pieces: Allegro moderato Op 75                                  Caroline Goulding, violin; Danae Dörken, piano   Ars Prod.          38536

10:10:00            00:06:42            Camille Saint-Saëns      Scherzo from Piano Quartet Op 41         Fine Arts Quartet                        Cristina Ortiz, piano; Members of           Naxos   572904

10:19:00            00:12:57            Georges Bizet   Carmen Suite No. 1                   Sir Neville Marriner        London Symphony        Philips  4788977

10:35:00            00:05:26            Domenico Cimarosa      I nemici generosi: Overture         Sinfonia Finlandia            Patrick Gallois   Denitsa Laffchieva, clarinet        Naxos   572734

10:42:00            00:07:19            Trevor Pinnock  Passacaille, Gigue & Minuet after                       Trevor Pinnock            English Concert Archiv   453451

10:51:00            00:05:52            Dmitri Shostakovich      The Gadfly: Romance Op 97                  Theodore Kuchar            National Symphony of Ukraine   Naxos   553299

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 30, 2016 - from the town of Kea’au on the ‘Big Island’ of Hawaii, this week’s program features a young Hawaiian vocal ensemble performing segments from an opera inspired by Hawaiian myth and sung in the Hawaiian language. Also a young violinist who grew up in a very unusual home deep in the woods and totally off the power grid, performs the lyrical music of William Grant Still.

17-year-old cellist William Suh from Honolulu, Hawaii performs the third movement, Allegro passionate from the Sonata for Cello and Piano No. 2 in F Major, Op. 99 by Johannes Brahms with Christopher O’Riley.

12-year-old pianist Jairus Rhoades from Mililani, Hawaii performs ‘Concert Praphrase on Rigoletto’ S.434 by Franz Liszt.

Students from the Kamehameha Schools Hawai’i Hō’ike A Ha’l perform selections from the Hawaiian Opera ‘Hā’upu’ with music by Herb Mahelona and libretto by Eric Stack.

16-year-old clarinetist Jack Li from Vancouver, British Columbia performs the third movement, Rondo, from Grand Duo Concertant, op. 48 by Carl Maria von Weber with Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old violinist Maria Sanderson from Morgantown, Indiana performs ‘Summerland’ for violin and piano by William Grant Still with Christopher O’Riley.

12-year-old pianist Jairus Rhoades from Mililani, Hawaii performs Étude Op. 25 in A-flat major by Frédéric Chopin.

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK: Harp Concertos by Villa-Lobos and Rautavaara; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Sergei Prokofiev & Musical Sleigh Rides

12:09:00            00:01:56            Bernard Herrmann         The Devil and Daniel Webster: Sleigh                 James Sedares            New Zealand Symphony            Koch Intl           7224

12:14:00            00:10:09            Lars-Erik Larsson          A Winter's Tale: Suite Op 18                  Andrew Manze            Helsingborg Symphony CPO     777671

12:27:00            00:22:44            Maurice Ravel   Piano Concerto in G major         MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony            Kristjan Järvi     Simone Dinnerstein, piano         Sony    503245

12:52:00            00:06:29            Bedrich Smetana           The Bartered Bride: Overture                  Christoph von Dohnányi          Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   44486

 

13:00 THE TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

The 2016-17 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Puccini’s La Bohème, the most-performed opera in the company’s history, starring Ailyn Pérez as Mimì, Michael Fabiano as Rodolfo, Susanna Phillips as Musetta, and Alessio Arduini as Marcello. Carlo Rizzi leads the cast which also features Alexey Lavrov in the role of Schaunard, Christian Van Horn as Colline, and Paul Plishka as Benoit/Alcindoro.

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:10:00            00:02:53            Giacomo Puccini           Tosca: Recondita armonia          St Cecilia Academy Orchestra            Antonio Pappano          Jonas Kaufmann, tenor; Antonio Pirozzi, bass    Sony    509249

16:13:00            00:04:56            Giacomo Puccini           Tosca: Te Deum 'Tre sbirri'        National Philharmonic    Sir Georg Solti       Leo Nucci, baritone; Welsh National Opera Chorus          Decca   414597

16:18:00            00:02:59            Giacomo Puccini           Tosca: Vissi d'arte         Paris Conservatoire Orchestra            Georges Prêtre  Maria Callas, soprano    Warner  86211

16:23:00            00:32:37            Johan Svendsen           Symphony No.  2 in B flat major  Op 15              Mariss Jansons            Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra      EMI      49769

16:57:00            00:02:30            Giovanni Gabrieli           Canzoni e Sonate: Canzon 13                            Empire Brass            Telarc   80204

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Piano Music for Film - A surprising amount of great piano music was written specifically for film soundtracks. We'll hear pieces including Miklos Rosza's Spellbound Concerto and Richard Addinsell's Warsaw Concerto

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Hollywood's Greatest Hits - Alfred Newman - Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Warsaw Concerto from Dangerous Moonlight, 1941 – Naxos 8.554323 - Piano Concertos From The Movies - Richard Addinsell - Philip Fowke, piano/RTE Concert Orchestra/Proinnsias O Duinn, cond.

Portrait of Isla from The Case of the Frightened Lady, 1940 - Naxos 8.554323 - Piano Concertos From The Movies - Jack Beaver - Philip Fowke, piano/RTE Concert Orchestra/Proinnsias O Duinn, cond.

Warsaw Concerto from Dangerous Moonlight, 1941 – Naxos 8.554323 - Piano Concertos From The Movies - Richard Addinsell - Philip Fowke, piano/RTE Concert Orchestra/Proinnsias O Duinn, cond.

Rhapsody for Piano and Orchestra from The Paradine Case, 1947 – Koch 3-7225-2H1 - Herrmann/Waxman/North Piano Concertos - Franz Waxman - David Buechner, piano/New Zealand Symphony Orchestra/James Sedares, cond.

Concerto Macabre for Piano and Orchestra from Hangover Square, 1944 – Koch 3-7225-2H1 - Herrmann/Waxman/North Piano Concertos - Bernard Herrmann - David Buechner, piano/New Zealand Symphony Orchestra/James Sedares, cond.

Midnight on the Cliffs from Midnight on the Cliffs, 1956 – Naxos 8.554323 - Piano Concertos From The Movies - Leonard Pennario - Philip Fowke, piano/RTE Concert Orchestra/Proinnsias O Duinn, cond.

The Legend of the Glass Mountain from The Glass Mountain, 1948 – Naxos 8.554323 - Piano Concertos From The Movies - Nino Rota - Philip Fowke, piano/RTE Concert Orchestra/Proinnsias O Duinn, cond.

Dream of Olwen from While I Live, 1947 - Naxos 8.554323 - Piano Concertos From The Movies - Charles Williams - Philip Fowke, piano/RTE Concert Orchestra/Proinnsias O Duinn, cond.

Cornish Rhapsody from Love Story, 1945 - Naxos 8.554323 - Piano Concertos From The Movies - Herbert Bath - Philip Fowke, piano/RTE Concert Orchestra/Proinnsias O Duinn, cond.

Spellbound Concerto from themes created for Spellbound, 1945 - Naxos 8.554323 - Piano Concertos From The Movies - Miklos Rosza - Philip Fowke, piano/RTE Concert Orchestra/Proinnsias O Duinn, cond.

Jurassic World Suite from Jurassic World, 2015 - Back Lot Music BLM0605 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Michael Giacchino - Mark Gasbarro, piano/original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Over the Top - Fourteen Broadway and Hollywood singers who go for broke, including Al Jolson, Mandy Patinkin, Judy Garland, Patti LuPone, Ethel Merman and Nathan Lane.

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:01:07            00:02:29            Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg           Over the Rainbow          Mandy Patinkin Mandy Patinkin CBS     MK44943

18:03:50            00:01:49            Gerard Allessandrini      Somewhat Overindulgent           Kevin Ligon       Forbidden Broadway         DRG     DRG12626

18:06:45            00:02:10            Gus Kahn-Dan Russo    Toot Toot Tootsie          Al Jolson          Al Jolson at Warner Bros.    Rhino    R272544

18:09:29            00:01:18            DeSylv-Brown-Henderson          Sonny Boy        Al Jolson          Al Jolson at Warner Bros.    Rhino    R272544

18:11:12            00:00:36            Schwartz-Lewis-Young   Rockabye Your Baby With a Dixie Melody          Al Jolson            The Best of Al Jolson    MCA     MCA2-10002

18:11:46            00:00:17            Schwartz-Lewis-Young   Rockabye Your Baby With a Dixie Melody          Mandy Patinkin Mandy Patinkin CBS     MK44943

18:13:14            00:02:03            Harold Arlen-Ira Gershwin          The Man That Got Away            Judy Garland            Warner Bros. -- 75 Years of Film Music  Rhino    R275287

18:15:46            00:00:59            Sam Coslow     Mr. Paganini      Martha Raye     Martha Raye     Legenda           100-5/6

18:16:39            00:03:08            Livingston-Evans           His Rocking Horse Ran Away     Betty Hutton      Spotlight on Betty Hutton      Capitol  CDP077789942

18:20:41            00:02:27            Sylvia Fine        Melody in 4F     Danny Kaye      Let's Face It -- Original Recordings            Smithsonian      R016

18:23:40            00:03:12            Jule Styne-Leo Robin    Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend          Carol Channning            Carol Channing on Tour 51 West            Q16009

18:27:56            00:01:38            Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim   Everything's Coming Up Roses  Bette Midler            Gypsy -- Original TV Cast          Atlantic 82551-2

18:29:34            00:01:18            Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim   Everything's Coming Up Roses  Ethel Merman            Gypsy -- Original B'way Cast      Sony    SK60848

18:31:29            00:02:56            Cole Porter       Anything Goes  Patti LuPone     Anything Goes -- 1987 B'way Revival            RCA     7769-2-RC

18:34:40            00:02:57            Stephen Sondheim        Lovely (Reprise)            Zero Mostel, Jack Gilford           A Funny Thing… -- Original B'way Cast     Angel    7777-64770

18:38:05            00:03:06            Marc Shaiman-Scott Witman      You're Timeless to Me   Harvey Fierstein, Dick Latessa Hairspray -- Original B'way Cast Sony    SK87708

18:41:51            00:04:19            Mel Brooks       Betrayed           Nathan Lane     The Producers -- Original B'way Cast            Sony    SK89646

18:47:21            00:04:00            Stephen Sondheim        Buddy's Blues   Mandy Patinkin Follies in Concert            Masterworks B'way        88697-95374

18:51:49            00:01:11            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Joshua Bell            Sony    SK60659

1853:06             00:03:47            Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg           Filler: I Could Go On Singing      Judy Garland     Judy Garland in Hollywood    Rhino    R275292

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:13:38            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Serenade No.  6 in D major                    Andrew Manze   English Concert Harm Mundi      907280

19:18:00            00:37:10            Antonín Dvorák Symphony No.  5 in F major  Op 76                    Witold Rowicki            London Symphony        Philips  4788977

19:58:00            00:01:42            George Enescu Wedding Dance                         Daniel Hope, violin; Jacques Ammon, piano    DeutGram         4795305

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Jaap van Zweden, conductor; Daniil Trifonov, piano; recorded live earlier this season in Severance Hall

20:05:00            00:22:08            Benjamin Britten            Sinfonia da requiem Op 20

20:33:00            00:31:00            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 23 in A major

21:08:00            00:41:20            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  5 in C minor Op 67

21:45:00            00:11:03            Robert Schumann          Overture to Byron's 'Manfred' Op 115                 George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    62349

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - The second of two All-Request programs
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:03:21            Lars-Erik Larsson          A Winter's Tale: Siciliana Op 18              Andrew Manze            Helsingborg Symphony CPO     777671

23:05:00            00:04:39            Gustav Holst     In the Bleak Midwinter                Andrew Carwood           St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ  Decca   4789225

23:10:00            00:05:15            Wayne Barlow   The Winter's Passed     Brooklyn Philharmonic   Michael Barrett  Bert Lucarelli, oboe  Koch Intl           7187

23:17:00            00:06:58            Ottorino Respighi          The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the                 Mariss Jansons            Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra      EMI      55600

23:23:00            00:09:38            Joachim Raff    In the Twilight from Symphony No. 3 Op 153                   Hilary Davan Wetton  Milton Keynes City Orchestra     Hyperion           66628

23:36:00            00:04:54            Sir John Tavener           Song of the Angel          Academy of Ancient Music         Paul Goodwin           Patricia Rozario, soprano; Andrew Manze, violin Harm Mundi      907231

23:40:00            00:13:37            Anton Webern   Langsamer Satz                        Gerard Schwarz             Seattle Symphony        Naxos   572770

23:56:00            00:02:41            Johann Sebastian Bach Anna Magdalena Notebook: Bist du bei mir                                 Alison Balsom, trumpet; Alastair Ross, organ; Mark Caudle, viola da gamba         EMI      58047

23:58:00            00:03:05            Mikhail Antsev   Berceuse                                  Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano     Cedille  139

 

 

 