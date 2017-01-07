© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 01-07-2017

Published January 7, 2017 at 4:45 PM EST

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00            00:28:19            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 13 in C major          CityMusic Cleveland          Joel Smirnoff    Alexander Schimpf, piano          CityMusic          2013

00:32:00            00:40:30            Ludwig van Beethoven   Violin Concerto in D major  Op 61           German Chamber Philharmonic     Paavo Järvi       Janine Jansen, violin     Decca   13281

01:15:00            00:45:45            Reinhold Glière  Symphony No. 2 in C minor  Op 25                     Zdenek Mácal   New Jersey Symphony         Delos   3178

02:03:00            00:37:33            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Symphonic Dances Op 45                      Mikhail Pletnev            Russian National Orchestra        DeutGram         457598

02:43:00            00:30:43            Bohuslav Martinu           Symphony No.  6 'Fantaisies                  Claus Peter Flor            Berlin Symphony Orchestra        RCA     7805

03:16:00            00:27:22            Francis Poulenc Sinfonietta                    Paavo Järvi       Tapiola Sinfonietta        Bis            630

03:45:00            00:30:27            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Symphony No. 8 in D minor                   Bernard Haitink  London Philharmonic     EMI      57086

04:18:00            00:15:23            Ludwig van Beethoven   Leonore Overture No. 2 Op 72               Claudio Abbado            Vienna Philharmonic      DeutGram         429762

04:35:00            00:25:00            Claude Debussy           String Quartet in G minor  Op 10                                    Cleveland Quartet          Telarc   80111

05:02:00            00:30:02            Sergei Prokofiev           Symphony No.  7 in C sharp minor  Op 131                     Vladimir Ashkenazy       Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   470528

05:34:00            00:08:21            Tomaso Albinoni           Oboe Concerto in D major  Op 7 London Virtuosi John Georgiadis        Anthony Camden, oboe Naxos   553035

05:50:00            00:09:37            Muzio Clementi  Overture No. 1 in C major                      Francesco d'Avalos            Philharmonia Orchestra  ASV     803

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week guitarist Jason Vieux plays songs from Argentina, Paraguay and Mexico, and Venezuelan-born Vanessa Perez plays Chopin.

Esta semana el guitarrista Jason Vieux toca canciones de Argentina, Paraguay y México, y la pianista nacida en Venezuela Vanessa Perez, toca Chopin.

06:09:33 Julio Sagreras: El Colibri (The Hummingbird)   Jason Vieaux, guitar   Azica  71287                                               

06:10:47 Agustín Barrios: Las abejas (The Bees)   Jason Vieaux, guitar   Azica  71287                                             

06:12:48 Traditional Mexican: Por ti mi corazon (For You My Heart)  Jason Vieaux, guitar  Azica  71287                                                

06:18:12 Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie in f, Op. 49  Vanessa Perez, piano  Telarc  33388                                   

06:32:35 Johannes Brahms: Cello Sonata No. 1 in e, Op. 38   Sol Gabetta, cello; Hélène Grimaud, piano   Deutsche Grammophon  001752302                                                            

07:00:50 Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata No. 2, BWV 1003 (arr. for guitar)  Ernesto Tamayo, guitar   La Bella   500012                                       

07:25:23 Carlos Guastavino: 3 Cantilenas Argentinas y Final  Camerata Bariloche, Chamber Orchestra of Argentina  Sono Luminus  90202                                  

07:45:52 Federico Mompou: Tres Paisajes (3 Countrysides)  Stephen Hough, piano   Hyperion  66963                                     

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonatina in c minor, WoO 43 No. 1-- Lajos Mayer, mandolin; Imre Rohmann, piano Album: Beethoven Rarities Hungaroton 12303 Music: 04:34

Charles Griffes: The White Peacock, Op. 7/1-- San Francisco Symphony; Susanna Malkki, conductor Louise M. Davies Symphony Hall, San Francisco, CA Music: 6:57

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Ray Lancaster from Columbia Hill, SC Music: 08:34

Puzzler Payoff: Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude, Opus 34: 8. Allegretto-- Tatiana Nikolayeva, piano Album: Shostakovich Preludes Hyperion 66620 Music: 01:19

Ludwig van Beethoven: Quintet in E-Flat for Piano & Winds, Op. 16-- Gilbert Kalish, piano; Stephen Taylor, oboe; Anthony McGill, clarinet; Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Kevin Rivard, horn Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, CA Music: 25:59

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Antonin Dvorak: Bagatelles for two violins, cello and harmonium--James Ehnes, violin; Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin; Edward Arron, cello; Andrew Armstrong, harmonium Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 17:39

Baden Powell: Tempo Feliz--Sergio and Odair Assad guitar duo Spivey Hall, Morrow, GA Music: 3:31

Americo Jacomino Canhoto: Abismo de rosas--Sergio and Odair Assad guitar duo Spivey Hall, Morrow, GA Music: 4:20

Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 77: Movements 2-3--Joshua Bell, violin; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 17:00

09:59:00            00:02:51            Giovanni Gabrieli           Canzon on the 7th tone à 8 No. 2                                   National Brass Ensemble           OberlinMus       1504

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:05:00            00:06:39            Henryk Wieniawski        Finale from Violin Concerto No. 2 Op 22 Bamberg Symphony            Jan Krenz          Henryk Szeryng, violin   Philips  4788977

10:14:00            00:10:05            Claude Debussy           Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun         Cleveland Orchestra            Vladimir Ashkenazy       Jeffrey Khaner, flute      Decca   417488

10:26:00            00:08:50            Felix Mendelssohn        Hebrides Overture 'Fingal's Cave' Op 26             Roy Goodman         Hanover Band   Nimbus 5318

10:28:00            00:04:43            Claude Bolling  Hispanic Dance                         Sir Angel Romero, guitar; George Shearing, piano; Shelley Manne, percussion; Ray Brown, bass    EMI      47192

10:44:00            00:09:37            Johan Wagenaar           Waltz Cycle 'Vienna in 3/4 Time' Op 38               Riccardo Chailly  Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra            Decca   425833

10:56:00            00:03:05            William Byrd     Earl of Oxford's March               Robert Moody   Canadian Brass Ensemble         OpeningDay      7347

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded May 9, 2016 -  From Atlanta, Georgia, this week’s episode features a thrilling performance by a local public school choir, a 14-year-old cellist performs Tchaikovsky’s Pezzo capriccioso with tremendous warmth and spirit, and we’ll meet a young organist with a great story of how his devotion to musical scholarship got him into a bit of troublehis local library once threatened him with over $2000 in fines for keeping so many musical scores out beyond their due date

17-year-old violinist Abigel Kralik from Budapest, Hungary, performs Sonatensatz in C minor, WoO 2, by Johannes Brahms (18331897), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

14-year-old cellist Isaiah Kim from Wallingford, Pennsylvania, performs Pezzo capriccioso, Op. 62, by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (18401893), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

15-year-old organist Forrest Eimold from Winthrop, Massachusetts, performs Carillon de Westminster, Op. 54, No. 6, by Louis Vierne (18701937).

17-year-old violist Erin Pitts from Atlanta, Georgia, performs the first movement, Fantasie, and the second movement, Thema mit Variationen, from Sonata for Viola and Piano, Op. 11, No. 4, by Paul Hindemith (18951963), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

The CCCEPA Chamber Chorus from Pebblebrook High School in Mableton, Georgia, performs “A Jubilant Song” by Norman Dello Joio (19132008).

Cellist Isaiah Kim performs the second movement, Allegro, from Sonata for Cello and Piano in A major, G.4, by Luigi Boccherini (17431805), arranged by Alfredo Piatti, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Pianist and host Christopher O’Riley performs the complete break piece: “A Case of You” by Joni Mitchell, arranged by Christopher O’Riley.

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK: Pop Music by Rimsky-Korsakov and Michael Daugherty; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Sergei Prokofiev’s Life

12:09:00            00:20:15            Sergei Prokofiev           Lieutenant Kijé Suite Op 60                    Paavo Järvi            Cincinnati Symphony     Telarc   80683

12:32:00            00:08:58            Camille Saint-Saëns      Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso Op 28 Royal Philharmonic            Barry Wordsworth         Janine Jansen, violin     Decca   475011

12:43:00            00:07:54            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Sleeping Beauty: Introduction &                   Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra        DeutGram         457634

12:53:00            00:05:50            Francis Poulenc Mouvements perpétuels                         Paul Crossley, piano     CBS            44921

 

13:00 THE TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco

Conductor: James Levine

Production: Elijah Moshinsky

Nabucco: Plácido Domingo

Abigaille: Liudmyla Monastyrska

Fenena: Jamie Barton

Ismaele: Russell Thomas

Zaccaria: Dmitry Belosselskiy

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

16:12:00            00:15:41            Edvard Grieg     Peer Gynt Suite No. 1 Op 46                  Herbert Blomstedt         San Francisco Symphony     Decca   425857

16:32:00            00:13:55            Giuseppe Cambini         Wind Quintet No.  3 in F major                           Aulos Wind Quintet  Schwann           310011

16:50:00            00:09:59            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Symphonic Dance No. 2 Op 45              Vasily Petrenko Royal Liverpool Philharmonic   Avie      2188

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Seen and Heard in 2016 - Our annual year-end review with a look back at 12 movies from the past year, including Finding Dory, Star Trek: Beyond, Doctor Strange, and Rogue One and more

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops  Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Ancient Sorcerer's Secret from Doctor Strange, 2016  Hollywood Records D00242102  Marvel Studios Doctor Strange  Michael Giacchino  original soundtrack/Cliff Masterson, cond.

Floating 149 Strings Reprise and Manchester Minimalist Piano and Strings (Variation) from Manchester By The Sea, 2016  Milan Records M2-36806  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Lesley Barber  original soundtrack/Lesley Barber, cond.

The Bare Necessities, Mowgli's Leaving, Elephant Theme and Jungle Book Closes from The Jungle Book, 2016  Walt Disney Records D002386002  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  John Debney  Bill Murray, vocals/original soundtrack

Siberian Overture and Cap's Promise from Captain America: Civil War, 2016  Hollywood Records HR002227702  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Henry Jackman  original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Finding Dory (End Titles) and Release from Finding Dory, 2016  Walt Disney Records D002227202  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Thomas Newman  original soundtrack/Thomas Newman, cond.

Ley Lines and Battle of Times Square from Ghostbusters, 2016  Sony 532985  Original Motion Picture Score  Theodore Shapiro  original soundtrack/Mark Graham, cond.

Florence and Whitey and Sing Madame Florence from Florence Foster Jenkins, 2016  Decca B0024951-02  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Alexandre Desplat  original soundtrack/Alexandre Desplat, cond.

NY Heart GB from Ghostbusters, 2016  Sony 532985  Original Motion Picture Score  Theodore Shapiro  original soundtrack/Mark Graham, cond.

Guardians of the Whills Suite from Rogue One, 2016  Hollywood Records D002424702  Rogue One: A Star Wars Story  Michael Giacchino  original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.

Bogart and Bergman and Epilogue from La La Land, 2016  Interscope Records B0025620-02  Original Motion Picture Score  Justin Hurwitz  original soundtrack/Tim Davies, cond.

Meet The Pets from The Secret Life of Pets, 2016  Back Lot Music BLM 0646  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Alexandre Desplat  original soundtrack/Alexandre Desplat, cond.

Suite from Zootopia, 2016  Walt Disney Records D002228002  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Michael Giacchino  original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.

Night on the Yorktown and Star Trek Main Theme from Star Trek: Beyond, 2016  Varese Sarabande 302 067 397 8  Music From The Motion Picture  Michael Giacchino  original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.

The Master of the Mystic End Credits from Doctor Strange, 2016  Hollywood Records D00242102  Marvel Studios Doctor Strange  Michael Giacchino  original soundtrack/Cliff Masterson, cond.

Guardians of the Whills Suite and Your Father Would Be Proud from Rogue One, 2016  Hollywood Records D002424702  Rogue One: A Star Wars Story  Michael Giacchino  original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Spotlight on Barbara Cook (Part 2) - We chat with Cook about her two legendary concerts at Carnegie Hall, “Follies in Concert” and more

18:00:00  00:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin  Nonesuch  979151-2

18:02:06  00:02:31  Walter Donaldson-Gus Kahn  Carolina in the Morning  Barbara Cook   Barbara Cook at Carnegie Hall  Sony  SMK62017

18:08:47  00:03:15  Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart  Wait Till You See Him   Barbara Cook    Barbara Cook at Carnegie Hall  Sony         SMK62017

18:13:41  00:02:24  Wally Harper-David Zippel  The Ingenue  Barbara Cook  Barbara Cook: It's Better With a Band  Moss Music Group  4716-30010

18:19:49  00:06:18  Harry Nillson/Melissa Manchester  Remember/Come in From the Rain  Barbara Cook   Barbara Cook: It's Better With a Band Moss Music Group  4716-30010

18:27:30  00:03:08  Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz  Dancing in the Dark   Barbara Cook   Barbara Cook at Carnegie Hall       Sony  SMK62017

18:32:43  00:03:09  Noel Coward  If Love Were All  Barbara Cook  Barbara Cook: It's Better With a Band  Moss Music Group  4716-30017

18:36:56  00:02:59  Stephen Sondheim  In Buddy's Eyes  Barbara Cook   Follies in Concert  Masterworks B'way            88697-95374

18:41:27  00:04:18  Stephen Sondheim Losing My Mind Barbara Cook   Follies in Concert  Masterworks B'way            88697-95374

18:47:13  00:03:50  Wally Harper/Irving Berlin     Sing a Song With Me/Let Me Sing and I'm Happy  Barbara Cook   Barbara Cook: As of Today CBS  A-20708

18:51:32  00:01:28  George and Ira Gershwin  Sweet and Low Down  Joshua Bell  Gershwin Fantasy  Sony  SK60659

18:53:03  00:03:56  Walter Donaldson-Gus Kahn  Filler: Makin' Whoopee    Barbara Cook  Barbara Cook: Lover Man   DRG  DRGCD-91530

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:21:51            Franz Liszt        Piano Concerto No.  2 in A major           Boston Symphony Orchestra            Seiji Ozawa       Krystian Zimerman, piano          DeutGram         4795448

19:26:00            00:29:40            Muzio Clementi  Symphony No.  3 in G                Francesco d'Avalos       Philharmonia Orchestra          ASV     803

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded live in Severance Hall

20:04:00            00:26:18            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  8 in F major Op 93

20:35:00            00:25:16            Ottorino Respighi          Roman Festivals

21:05:00            00:15:19            Ottorino Respighi          The Fountains of Rome

21:24:00            00:21:01            Ottorino Respighi          The Pines of Rome

21:53:00            00:05:44            Frederick Delius            Irmelin Prelude              Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra          MAA     1032

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – The second All-Request program

 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:08:27            Max Bruch        Romance for Viola & Orchestra Op 85    Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra          Riccardo Chailly            Janine Jansen, viola      Decca   7260

23:10:00            00:09:34            Franz Schubert Andante from Symphony No. 5               Franz Welser-Möst            Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     60803

23:22:00            00:06:33            Francis Poulenc Mélancolie                                Paul Crossley, piano     CBS     44921

23:28:00            00:10:34            Peter Tchaikovsky         Sérénade mélancolique Op 26   Odense Symphony            Alexander Vedernikov   Jennifer Koh, violin        Cedille  166

23:41:00            00:07:54            Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No.  16 in A flat major  Op 72                 Christoph von Dohnányi          Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   430171

23:48:00            00:06:05            Christoph Willibald Gluck           Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Orpheus Chamber Orchestra                   Susan Palma-Nidel, flute           DeutGram         437782

23:55:00            00:02:04            Johannes Brahms          Sapphische Ode Op 94                          Zuill Bailey, cello; Awadagin Pratt, piano   Telarc   32664

23:57:00            00:02:37            Gabriel Fauré    Après un rêve Op 7                               Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano       Sony    510316

 

 