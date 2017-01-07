Program Guide 01-07-2017

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:28:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 13 in C major CityMusic Cleveland Joel Smirnoff Alexander Schimpf, piano CityMusic 2013

00:32:00 00:40:30 Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Concerto in D major Op 61 German Chamber Philharmonic Paavo Järvi Janine Jansen, violin Decca 13281

01:15:00 00:45:45 Reinhold Glière Symphony No. 2 in C minor Op 25 Zdenek Mácal New Jersey Symphony Delos 3178

02:03:00 00:37:33 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dances Op 45 Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457598

02:43:00 00:30:43 Bohuslav Martinu Symphony No. 6 'Fantaisies Claus Peter Flor Berlin Symphony Orchestra RCA 7805

03:16:00 00:27:22 Francis Poulenc Sinfonietta Paavo Järvi Tapiola Sinfonietta Bis 630

03:45:00 00:30:27 Ralph Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 8 in D minor Bernard Haitink London Philharmonic EMI 57086

04:18:00 00:15:23 Ludwig van Beethoven Leonore Overture No. 2 Op 72 Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 429762

04:35:00 00:25:00 Claude Debussy String Quartet in G minor Op 10 Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80111

05:02:00 00:30:02 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 7 in C sharp minor Op 131 Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 470528

05:34:00 00:08:21 Tomaso Albinoni Oboe Concerto in D major Op 7 London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Anthony Camden, oboe Naxos 553035

05:50:00 00:09:37 Muzio Clementi Overture No. 1 in C major Francesco d'Avalos Philharmonia Orchestra ASV 803

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week guitarist Jason Vieux plays songs from Argentina, Paraguay and Mexico, and Venezuelan-born Vanessa Perez plays Chopin.

Esta semana el guitarrista Jason Vieux toca canciones de Argentina, Paraguay y México, y la pianista nacida en Venezuela Vanessa Perez, toca Chopin.

06:09:33 Julio Sagreras: El Colibri (The Hummingbird) Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287

06:10:47 Agustín Barrios: Las abejas (The Bees) Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287

06:12:48 Traditional Mexican: Por ti mi corazon (For You My Heart) Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287

06:18:12 Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie in f, Op. 49 Vanessa Perez, piano Telarc 33388

06:32:35 Johannes Brahms: Cello Sonata No. 1 in e, Op. 38 Sol Gabetta, cello; Hélène Grimaud, piano Deutsche Grammophon 001752302

07:00:50 Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata No. 2, BWV 1003 (arr. for guitar) Ernesto Tamayo, guitar La Bella 500012

07:25:23 Carlos Guastavino: 3 Cantilenas Argentinas y Final Camerata Bariloche, Chamber Orchestra of Argentina Sono Luminus 90202

07:45:52 Federico Mompou: Tres Paisajes (3 Countrysides) Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 66963

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonatina in c minor, WoO 43 No. 1-- Lajos Mayer, mandolin; Imre Rohmann, piano Album: Beethoven Rarities Hungaroton 12303 Music: 04:34

Charles Griffes: The White Peacock, Op. 7/1-- San Francisco Symphony; Susanna Malkki, conductor Louise M. Davies Symphony Hall, San Francisco, CA Music: 6:57

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Ray Lancaster from Columbia Hill, SC Music: 08:34

Puzzler Payoff: Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude, Opus 34: 8. Allegretto-- Tatiana Nikolayeva, piano Album: Shostakovich Preludes Hyperion 66620 Music: 01:19

Ludwig van Beethoven: Quintet in E-Flat for Piano & Winds, Op. 16-- Gilbert Kalish, piano; Stephen Taylor, oboe; Anthony McGill, clarinet; Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Kevin Rivard, horn Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, CA Music: 25:59

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Antonin Dvorak: Bagatelles for two violins, cello and harmonium--James Ehnes, violin; Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin; Edward Arron, cello; Andrew Armstrong, harmonium Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 17:39

Baden Powell: Tempo Feliz--Sergio and Odair Assad guitar duo Spivey Hall, Morrow, GA Music: 3:31

Americo Jacomino Canhoto: Abismo de rosas--Sergio and Odair Assad guitar duo Spivey Hall, Morrow, GA Music: 4:20

Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 77: Movements 2-3--Joshua Bell, violin; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 17:00

09:59:00 00:02:51 Giovanni Gabrieli Canzon on the 7th tone à 8 No. 2 National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:05:00 00:06:39 Henryk Wieniawski Finale from Violin Concerto No. 2 Op 22 Bamberg Symphony Jan Krenz Henryk Szeryng, violin Philips 4788977

10:14:00 00:10:05 Claude Debussy Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Jeffrey Khaner, flute Decca 417488

10:26:00 00:08:50 Felix Mendelssohn Hebrides Overture 'Fingal's Cave' Op 26 Roy Goodman Hanover Band Nimbus 5318

10:28:00 00:04:43 Claude Bolling Hispanic Dance Sir Angel Romero, guitar; George Shearing, piano; Shelley Manne, percussion; Ray Brown, bass EMI 47192

10:44:00 00:09:37 Johan Wagenaar Waltz Cycle 'Vienna in 3/4 Time' Op 38 Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 425833

10:56:00 00:03:05 William Byrd Earl of Oxford's March Robert Moody Canadian Brass Ensemble OpeningDay 7347

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded May 9, 2016 - From Atlanta, Georgia, this week’s episode features a thrilling performance by a local public school choir, a 14-year-old cellist performs Tchaikovsky’s Pezzo capriccioso with tremendous warmth and spirit, and we’ll meet a young organist with a great story of how his devotion to musical scholarship got him into a bit of troublehis local library once threatened him with over $2000 in fines for keeping so many musical scores out beyond their due date

17-year-old violinist Abigel Kralik from Budapest, Hungary, performs Sonatensatz in C minor, WoO 2, by Johannes Brahms (18331897), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

14-year-old cellist Isaiah Kim from Wallingford, Pennsylvania, performs Pezzo capriccioso, Op. 62, by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (18401893), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

15-year-old organist Forrest Eimold from Winthrop, Massachusetts, performs Carillon de Westminster, Op. 54, No. 6, by Louis Vierne (18701937).

17-year-old violist Erin Pitts from Atlanta, Georgia, performs the first movement, Fantasie, and the second movement, Thema mit Variationen, from Sonata for Viola and Piano, Op. 11, No. 4, by Paul Hindemith (18951963), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

The CCCEPA Chamber Chorus from Pebblebrook High School in Mableton, Georgia, performs “A Jubilant Song” by Norman Dello Joio (19132008).

Cellist Isaiah Kim performs the second movement, Allegro, from Sonata for Cello and Piano in A major, G.4, by Luigi Boccherini (17431805), arranged by Alfredo Piatti, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Pianist and host Christopher O’Riley performs the complete break piece: “A Case of You” by Joni Mitchell, arranged by Christopher O’Riley.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK: Pop Music by Rimsky-Korsakov and Michael Daugherty; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Sergei Prokofiev’s Life

12:09:00 00:20:15 Sergei Prokofiev Lieutenant Kijé Suite Op 60 Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80683

12:32:00 00:08:58 Camille Saint-Saëns Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso Op 28 Royal Philharmonic Barry Wordsworth Janine Jansen, violin Decca 475011

12:43:00 00:07:54 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Introduction & Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457634

12:53:00 00:05:50 Francis Poulenc Mouvements perpétuels Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921

13:00 THE TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco

Conductor: James Levine

Production: Elijah Moshinsky

Nabucco: Plácido Domingo

Abigaille: Liudmyla Monastyrska

Fenena: Jamie Barton

Ismaele: Russell Thomas

Zaccaria: Dmitry Belosselskiy

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

16:12:00 00:15:41 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt Suite No. 1 Op 46 Herbert Blomstedt San Francisco Symphony Decca 425857

16:32:00 00:13:55 Giuseppe Cambini Wind Quintet No. 3 in F major Aulos Wind Quintet Schwann 310011

16:50:00 00:09:59 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dance No. 2 Op 45 Vasily Petrenko Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2188

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Seen and Heard in 2016 - Our annual year-end review with a look back at 12 movies from the past year, including Finding Dory, Star Trek: Beyond, Doctor Strange, and Rogue One and more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Ancient Sorcerer's Secret from Doctor Strange, 2016 Hollywood Records D00242102 Marvel Studios Doctor Strange Michael Giacchino original soundtrack/Cliff Masterson, cond.

Floating 149 Strings Reprise and Manchester Minimalist Piano and Strings (Variation) from Manchester By The Sea, 2016 Milan Records M2-36806 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Lesley Barber original soundtrack/Lesley Barber, cond.

The Bare Necessities, Mowgli's Leaving, Elephant Theme and Jungle Book Closes from The Jungle Book, 2016 Walt Disney Records D002386002 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack John Debney Bill Murray, vocals/original soundtrack

Siberian Overture and Cap's Promise from Captain America: Civil War, 2016 Hollywood Records HR002227702 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Henry Jackman original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Finding Dory (End Titles) and Release from Finding Dory, 2016 Walt Disney Records D002227202 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Thomas Newman original soundtrack/Thomas Newman, cond.

Ley Lines and Battle of Times Square from Ghostbusters, 2016 Sony 532985 Original Motion Picture Score Theodore Shapiro original soundtrack/Mark Graham, cond.

Florence and Whitey and Sing Madame Florence from Florence Foster Jenkins, 2016 Decca B0024951-02 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Alexandre Desplat original soundtrack/Alexandre Desplat, cond.

NY Heart GB from Ghostbusters, 2016 Sony 532985 Original Motion Picture Score Theodore Shapiro original soundtrack/Mark Graham, cond.

Guardians of the Whills Suite from Rogue One, 2016 Hollywood Records D002424702 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Michael Giacchino original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.

Bogart and Bergman and Epilogue from La La Land, 2016 Interscope Records B0025620-02 Original Motion Picture Score Justin Hurwitz original soundtrack/Tim Davies, cond.

Meet The Pets from The Secret Life of Pets, 2016 Back Lot Music BLM 0646 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Alexandre Desplat original soundtrack/Alexandre Desplat, cond.

Suite from Zootopia, 2016 Walt Disney Records D002228002 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Michael Giacchino original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.

Night on the Yorktown and Star Trek Main Theme from Star Trek: Beyond, 2016 Varese Sarabande 302 067 397 8 Music From The Motion Picture Michael Giacchino original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.

The Master of the Mystic End Credits from Doctor Strange, 2016 Hollywood Records D00242102 Marvel Studios Doctor Strange Michael Giacchino original soundtrack/Cliff Masterson, cond.

Guardians of the Whills Suite and Your Father Would Be Proud from Rogue One, 2016 Hollywood Records D002424702 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Michael Giacchino original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Spotlight on Barbara Cook (Part 2) - We chat with Cook about her two legendary concerts at Carnegie Hall, “Follies in Concert” and more

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:02:06 00:02:31 Walter Donaldson-Gus Kahn Carolina in the Morning Barbara Cook Barbara Cook at Carnegie Hall Sony SMK62017

18:08:47 00:03:15 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Wait Till You See Him Barbara Cook Barbara Cook at Carnegie Hall Sony SMK62017

18:13:41 00:02:24 Wally Harper-David Zippel The Ingenue Barbara Cook Barbara Cook: It's Better With a Band Moss Music Group 4716-30010

18:19:49 00:06:18 Harry Nillson/Melissa Manchester Remember/Come in From the Rain Barbara Cook Barbara Cook: It's Better With a Band Moss Music Group 4716-30010

18:27:30 00:03:08 Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz Dancing in the Dark Barbara Cook Barbara Cook at Carnegie Hall Sony SMK62017

18:32:43 00:03:09 Noel Coward If Love Were All Barbara Cook Barbara Cook: It's Better With a Band Moss Music Group 4716-30017

18:36:56 00:02:59 Stephen Sondheim In Buddy's Eyes Barbara Cook Follies in Concert Masterworks B'way 88697-95374

18:41:27 00:04:18 Stephen Sondheim Losing My Mind Barbara Cook Follies in Concert Masterworks B'way 88697-95374

18:47:13 00:03:50 Wally Harper/Irving Berlin Sing a Song With Me/Let Me Sing and I'm Happy Barbara Cook Barbara Cook: As of Today CBS A-20708

18:51:32 00:01:28 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:03:56 Walter Donaldson-Gus Kahn Filler: Makin' Whoopee Barbara Cook Barbara Cook: Lover Man DRG DRGCD-91530

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:21:51 Franz Liszt Piano Concerto No. 2 in A major Boston Symphony Orchestra Seiji Ozawa Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 4795448

19:26:00 00:29:40 Muzio Clementi Symphony No. 3 in G Francesco d'Avalos Philharmonia Orchestra ASV 803

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded live in Severance Hall

20:04:00 00:26:18 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 8 in F major Op 93

20:35:00 00:25:16 Ottorino Respighi Roman Festivals

21:05:00 00:15:19 Ottorino Respighi The Fountains of Rome

21:24:00 00:21:01 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome

21:53:00 00:05:44 Frederick Delius Irmelin Prelude Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – The second All-Request program

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:08:27 Max Bruch Romance for Viola & Orchestra Op 85 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Janine Jansen, viola Decca 7260

23:10:00 00:09:34 Franz Schubert Andante from Symphony No. 5 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 60803

23:22:00 00:06:33 Francis Poulenc Mélancolie Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921

23:28:00 00:10:34 Peter Tchaikovsky Sérénade mélancolique Op 26 Odense Symphony Alexander Vedernikov Jennifer Koh, violin Cedille 166

23:41:00 00:07:54 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 16 in A flat major Op 72 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430171

23:48:00 00:06:05 Christoph Willibald Gluck Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Susan Palma-Nidel, flute DeutGram 437782

23:55:00 00:02:04 Johannes Brahms Sapphische Ode Op 94 Zuill Bailey, cello; Awadagin Pratt, piano Telarc 32664

23:57:00 00:02:37 Gabriel Fauré Après un rêve Op 7 Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Sony 510316