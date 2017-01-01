© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 01-01-2017

Published January 1, 2017 at 5:15 AM EST

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded July 12, 2015

From the Top returns to the Aspen Music Festival and School to celebrate the young musicians who gather there to study and perform during the summer. A pianist who’s just twelve years old performs the music of Robert Schumann, we’ll experience a deeply emotional double bass performance by a young man from Seattle, and we’ll hear about a wonderful outreach program called “Back to Bach,” founded by a 15-year-old cellist on the program

16-year-old violinist Emily Shehi from Olathe, Kansas, performs the second movement, Appassionata, from Four Pieces for Violin and Piano, Op. 17, by Josef Suk (18741935).

18-year-old double bassist William Langlie-Miletich from Seattle, Washington, performs the second movement, Andante, from the Concerto for Double Bass by Giovanni Bottesini (18211889), with pianist Christopher O'Riley.

12-year-old pianist Felicia He from Saddle River, New Jersey, performs the first movement, So rasch wie möglich, from the Sonata No. 2 in G minor, Op. 22, by Robert Schumann (18101856).

18-year-old horn player Martin Mangrum from Montreal, Canada, performs the second movement, Poco lento maestoso, from the Sonata for Horn and Piano, Op. 101, by York Bowen (18841961).

Alumni feature: 15-year-old cellist Noah Lee from Oakland, New Jersey, performs "Julie-O" for Solo Cello by Mark Summer (b. 1958).

Alumni finale featuring participants in the Finckel-Wu Han Chamber Music Studio at Aspen: 17-year-old violinist Aubree Oliverson from Orem, Utah, 16-year-old cellist Zlatomir Fung from Westborough, Massachusetts, and 17-year-old pianist Adria Ye from New York, New York, perform the first movement, Moderato assai, from the Piano Trio in G minor, Op. 15, by Bedřich Smetana (18241884)


01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - “From the Archives” Special Program

Brahms:   Academic Festival Overture (Theodore Thomas, conductor)

Wagner:  Prelude and Liebestod from Tristan and Isolde (Artur Rodzinski, conductor)

Elgar: Enigma Variations (Sir Georg Solti, conductor)

Strauss:   Ein Heldenleben (Fritz Reiner, conductor)

Tchaikovsky:  Final Waltz and Apotheosis from The Nutcracker (Morton Gould, conductor)
 

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - NYP Jukebox—Winter Holiday

STRAUSS, II:  Overture to Die Fledermaus from An Evening with Danny Kaye Danny Kaye/Zubin Mehta, conductors from Bel Canto Paramount 12704

MOZART:  German Dance in C, K. 605, “Sleigh Ride” Leonard Bernstein, conductor from SMK 64076

BERNARD:  Winter Wonderland 

SUESSDORF: Moonlight in Vermont 

ANDERSON:  Sleigh Ride Skitch Henderson, piano and conductor from Columbia MS 6381

GRIEG/SEIDL: No. 4, March of the Dwarfs from Lyric Suite Leonard Bernstein, conductor from MLK 64064

VIVALDI: Winter from The Four Seasons Frank Huang, violin/leader from NYP DD VII-10

VAUGHAN- WILLIAMS: Fantasia on Greensleeves Sir Andrew Davis, conductor from 12/31/1994

POULENC: Gloria in G Leonard Bernstein, conductor Judith Blegen, soprano Westminster Choir from Book-of-the-Month Records 61-7554 PROKOFIEV: Lt. Kijue Suite, Op. 60: Troika

PROKOFIEV: 3 Selections from Winter Bonfire-Children’s Suite, Op. 122: No. 2 Winter Holiday; No. 4 Around the Bonfire; No. 8 Home Again Skitch Henderson, piano/ conductor from Sony Promotional SSK 6381

TCHAIKOVKSY: Selections from The Nutcracker Alan Gilbert conductor, from NYP DD II-6\

MAHLER: Movement 1 from Symphony No. 4 Lorin Maazel, conductor from Maazel Mahler Collection

OFFENBACH: Ballet of the Snowflakes from Le Voyage dans la lune Bramwell Tovey, conductor from NYP 13-43

HUMBERDINCK: Children’s Prayer from Hansel und Gretel Andre Kostelanetz, conductor from ML 6206
 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: O Holy Night - St. Nicholas, Christmas music from the last of the Minnesingers, and a beautiful Noel from Renaissance France.
05:58:00            00:01:42            Edvard Grieg     Lyric Pieces Book 10: Puck Op 71                                  Gil Shaham, violin; Jonathan Feldman, piano DeutGram         463483

 

MUSICA SACRA

06:02:00            00:04:07            Johann Sebastian Bach Motet 'Jauchzet dem Herrn, alle Welt'                 Anton Armstrong         St. Olaf Choir    St.Olaf  2967

06:08:00            00:15:01            Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.153 'Schau, lieber Gott, wie  Bach-Collegium Stuttgart           Helmut Rilling    Ann Murray, mezzo-soprano; Adalbert Kraus, tenor; Walter Heldwein, bass; Gächinger Kantorei            Hänssler           98836

06:24:00            00:05:38            Cristóbal de Morales      Jubilate Deo                             Stile Antico       Harm Mundi            807595

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: An Organist’s Yearbook - The annual Olde Yeare-New Year reflection, with highlights from recent recordings, concert excerpts, prize-winning performances, memorial tributes, and more

PHILIP MOORE: Magnificat University Singers/Brady Knapp, conductor (1998 Schoenstein/University of St. Thomas, Houston, TX)

FREDERICK HOHMAN: Festive Trumpet Voluntary in E (after Jeremiah Clarke)  Frederick Hohman (1954 Aeolian-Skinner/Cathedral of St. John the Divine, New York, NY)

DMITRI SHOSTAKOVICH: Festive Overture  Ken Cowan & Bardley Hunter Welch (1996 Casavant/Broadway Baptist Church, Fort Worth, TX)

LOUIS VIERNE: Naiades, Op. 55, no. 4  Katelyn Emerson (1981 Schantz/St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Houston, TX) Pipedreams Archive (r. 6/18/16).  Ms. Emerson took 1st Prize in the AGO Performance Competition.

KURT KNECHT: Current, fr Missouri Sonata  Wyatt Smith (1925 Skinner/Aalfs Auditorium, University of South Dakota, Vermillion, SD)

DUKE ELLINGTON: Star-crossed lovers  Anders Paulsson, saxophone; Harry Huff (1975 Åkerman & Lund/Katarina Church, Stockholm, Sweden)

CRAIG PHILLIPS: Tribute – A Lullaby  Jonathan Biggers (2006 Holtkamp/Boe Chapel, St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN) Pipedreams Archive (2/19/2016)

BACH:  Vor deinen Thron tret ich, BWV 668  André Isoir (1998 Westenfelder/Eglise Saint-Macre, Fere-en-Tardenois, France)

MICHAEL FERGUSON: Ricercar upon an Ancient Chorales (Nos. 3)  Michael Ferguson (2007 Casavant/Nativity of Our Lord RC Church, Saint Paul, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 12/4/16)

GUSTAV MAHLER (trans. Briggs):  Veni, Creator Spiritus (excerpt), fr Symphony No. 8  singers from the Oratorio Society of New York, Manhattan School of Music, and the Cathedral of St. John the Divine/Kent Tritle, conductor; David Briggs (1954 Aeolian-Skinner/Cathedral of St. John the Divine, New York, NY)

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: More Listener Christmas Favorites! -  Joyous music of the Christmas season continues this week on With Heart and Voice, as Peter DuBois shares more seasonal favorites chosen by our listeners!
 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: New Year, New Beginnings

Richard Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra – Opening (Dawn) – Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Reiner

Edvard Grieg: “Morning” from Peer Gynt Suite – Hallé Orchestra/Sir John Barbirolli

Ferde Grofé: “Sunrise” from Grand Canyon Suite – New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein

Benjamin Britten: A New Year Carol – Anonymous Four, vocal; Andrew Lawrence King, harp

Gioachino  Rossini: Toast pour le nouvel ans - San Francisco Symphony Chorus/Vance George

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: January – Alexander Budyonny, piano

Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forging Song – Wolfgang Windgassen, tenor; Gerhard Stolze, tenor; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Georg Solti

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No.1: Allegro – Bruce Hungerford, piano

Antonin Dvořák: Symphony No.9 “From the New World” – Finale – London Symphony Orchestra/Witold Rowicki

09:57:00            00:02:54            Claude Debussy           Preludes Book 1: Les collines d'                         Pascal Rogé, piano    Decca   4785437

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Overture to Der Schauspieldirektor--Orchestre de Chambre de Lausanne; Yehudi Menuhin, conductor

Marcel Tournier: Suite for Flute, Violin, Viola, Cello, and Harp, Op. 34--Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Bridget Kibbey, harp; Kristin Lee, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Dmitri Atapine, cello Music@Menlo, Menlo School, Atherton, CA

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Alan Fletcher from Aspen, CO

Puzzler Payoff: Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 8 in c, Op. 13: 1. Grave - Allegro molto--Stephen Kovacevich, piano  Album: Beethoven: The Complete Piano Sonatas 

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 20 in D, K. 133--Boston Symphony Orchestra; James Levine, conductor Symphony Hall, Boston, MA

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Gioacchino Rossini: La Gazza Ladra Overture--NBC Symphony Orchestra; Arturo Toscanini, conductor

Jeremy Turner: The Inland Seas-- James Ehnes, violin; Chris Thile, mandolin Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

Ben Folds: Concerto For Piano and Orchestra: Movements 2-3--Ben Folds, piano; Nashville Symphony Orchestra; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Peter Tchaikovsky and Sergei Prokofiev

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00            00:03:09            Edwin Franko Goldman March "On the Mall"       Blossom Festival Band  Loras John Schissel            Cleveland Orch Youth Chorus    MAA     40601

14:03:00            00:02:12            Henry Fillmore   March 'Men of Ohio'                  Loras John Schissel      Virginia Grand Military Band       WalkFrog          430

14:05:00            00:18:12            Sir William Walton         The Wise Virgins: Suite              David Lloyd-Jones            English Northern Philharmonia   Naxos   555868

14:23:00            00:18:25            Charles Gounod            Petite Symphonie for Winds in B flat major                      Gerard Oskamp Norwegian Winds          Victoria 19095

14:50:00            00:30:12            Robert Schumann          Piano Concerto in A minor  Op 54          London Symphony            André Previn     Radu Lupu, piano          Decca   4785437

15:20:00            00:08:30            Irving Fine         Diversions for Orchestra            Joel Spiegelman            Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra     Delos   3139

15:28:00            00:10:13            André Grétry     Zémire et Azor: Ballet Suite                    Stefan Sanderling            Orchestre de Bretagne   ASV     1095

15:38:00            00:12:26            Pablo de Sarasate         Carmen Fantasy Op 25  Orchestra of Castille & Leon            Alejandro Posada          Gil Shaham, violin         Canary  7

 

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad: Brahms Cycle - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Julia Fischer, violin  – recorded live in Severance Hall

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture

Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 in e

17:40:00            00:17:02            Georges Bizet   L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1             George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra            CBS/Sony         488

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: On the Mall with Goldman

18:02:00            00:15:07            Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto for 2 Violins in D minor            Curtis 20/21 Ensemble         Vinay Parameswaran     Jennifer Koh, violin; Jaime Laredo, violin Cedille  146

18:19:00            00:06:01            Gioacchino Rossini        La scala di seta: Overture                       Piero Gamba            London Symphony        Decca   4785437

18:27:00            00:06:06            Sir William Walton         Coronation March 'Crown Imperial'                                 Chicago Symphony Brass          CSO Res          9011101

18:35:00            00:16:08            Antonio Rosetti Symphony in G minor                            Concerto Cologne            Teldec  98420

18:50:00            00:08:05            Arthur Honegger            Pastorale d'été              Leonard Bernstein         New York Philharmonic     Sony    82849

 

19:00 SPECIAL: New Year’s from Vienna – Gustavo Dudamel conducts the annual New Year’s Day concert by the Vienna Philharmonic, recorded in the Golden Hall at the Musikverien

20:54:00            00:05:06            Maurice Ravel   Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet                                   Alexander Schimpf, piano  Oehms  867

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
 

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded in August at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Cleveland Driven: The future of automotive design. A panel of automotive design managers from General Motors and Fiat Chrysler - all graduates of the Cleveland Institute of Art - share their thoughts on the future of automotive design in America.  (tentative)

22:58:00            00:01:06            Claude Debussy           Page d'album                            Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano            Decca   460247

 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:05:31            Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 18 in E major  Op 62                                 Nelson Freire, piano    Decca   14053

23:07:00            00:09:20            Johannes Brahms          Adagio from Violin Concerto Op 77         New York Philharmonic     Kurt Masur        Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin         DeutGram         457075

23:19:00            00:04:49            John Ireland      A Downland Suite: Minuet                      William Boughton            English String Orchestra            Nimbus 7020

23:23:00            00:10:10            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Molto moderato from Symphony No. 3                Bernard Haitink London Philharmonic     EMI      56564

23:36:00            00:06:31            Ludwig van Beethoven   Cavatina from String Quartet No. 13 Op 130                               Cypress String Quartet   Cypress            2012

23:42:00            00:11:45            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Andantino from Piano Concerto No. 9     Cleveland Orchestra          Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano   Decca   17181

23:55:00            00:04:47            Louis Moreau Gottschalk           Berceuse Op 47                                    Alan Marks, piano    Nimbus 5014

23:56:00            00:02:52            Georges Bizet   Jeux d'enfants: Duo Op 22                     Martin West      San Francisco Ballet Orchestra         Reference         131
 

 