Program Guide 01-01-2017
00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded July 12, 2015
From the Top returns to the Aspen Music Festival and School to celebrate the young musicians who gather there to study and perform during the summer. A pianist who’s just twelve years old performs the music of Robert Schumann, we’ll experience a deeply emotional double bass performance by a young man from Seattle, and we’ll hear about a wonderful outreach program called “Back to Bach,” founded by a 15-year-old cellist on the program
16-year-old violinist Emily Shehi from Olathe, Kansas, performs the second movement, Appassionata, from Four Pieces for Violin and Piano, Op. 17, by Josef Suk (18741935).
18-year-old double bassist William Langlie-Miletich from Seattle, Washington, performs the second movement, Andante, from the Concerto for Double Bass by Giovanni Bottesini (18211889), with pianist Christopher O'Riley.
12-year-old pianist Felicia He from Saddle River, New Jersey, performs the first movement, So rasch wie möglich, from the Sonata No. 2 in G minor, Op. 22, by Robert Schumann (18101856).
18-year-old horn player Martin Mangrum from Montreal, Canada, performs the second movement, Poco lento maestoso, from the Sonata for Horn and Piano, Op. 101, by York Bowen (18841961).
Alumni feature: 15-year-old cellist Noah Lee from Oakland, New Jersey, performs "Julie-O" for Solo Cello by Mark Summer (b. 1958).
Alumni finale featuring participants in the Finckel-Wu Han Chamber Music Studio at Aspen: 17-year-old violinist Aubree Oliverson from Orem, Utah, 16-year-old cellist Zlatomir Fung from Westborough, Massachusetts, and 17-year-old pianist Adria Ye from New York, New York, perform the first movement, Moderato assai, from the Piano Trio in G minor, Op. 15, by Bedřich Smetana (18241884)
01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - “From the Archives” Special Program
Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (Theodore Thomas, conductor)
Wagner: Prelude and Liebestod from Tristan and Isolde (Artur Rodzinski, conductor)
Elgar: Enigma Variations (Sir Georg Solti, conductor)
Strauss: Ein Heldenleben (Fritz Reiner, conductor)
Tchaikovsky: Final Waltz and Apotheosis from The Nutcracker (Morton Gould, conductor)
03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - NYP Jukebox—Winter Holiday
STRAUSS, II: Overture to Die Fledermaus from An Evening with Danny Kaye Danny Kaye/Zubin Mehta, conductors from Bel Canto Paramount 12704
MOZART: German Dance in C, K. 605, “Sleigh Ride” Leonard Bernstein, conductor from SMK 64076
BERNARD: Winter Wonderland
SUESSDORF: Moonlight in Vermont
ANDERSON: Sleigh Ride Skitch Henderson, piano and conductor from Columbia MS 6381
GRIEG/SEIDL: No. 4, March of the Dwarfs from Lyric Suite Leonard Bernstein, conductor from MLK 64064
VIVALDI: Winter from The Four Seasons Frank Huang, violin/leader from NYP DD VII-10
VAUGHAN- WILLIAMS: Fantasia on Greensleeves Sir Andrew Davis, conductor from 12/31/1994
POULENC: Gloria in G Leonard Bernstein, conductor Judith Blegen, soprano Westminster Choir from Book-of-the-Month Records 61-7554 PROKOFIEV: Lt. Kijue Suite, Op. 60: Troika
PROKOFIEV: 3 Selections from Winter Bonfire-Children’s Suite, Op. 122: No. 2 Winter Holiday; No. 4 Around the Bonfire; No. 8 Home Again Skitch Henderson, piano/ conductor from Sony Promotional SSK 6381
TCHAIKOVKSY: Selections from The Nutcracker Alan Gilbert conductor, from NYP DD II-6\
MAHLER: Movement 1 from Symphony No. 4 Lorin Maazel, conductor from Maazel Mahler Collection
OFFENBACH: Ballet of the Snowflakes from Le Voyage dans la lune Bramwell Tovey, conductor from NYP 13-43
HUMBERDINCK: Children’s Prayer from Hansel und Gretel Andre Kostelanetz, conductor from ML 6206
05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: O Holy Night - St. Nicholas, Christmas music from the last of the Minnesingers, and a beautiful Noel from Renaissance France.
05:58:00 00:01:42 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 10: Puck Op 71 Gil Shaham, violin; Jonathan Feldman, piano DeutGram 463483
MUSICA SACRA
06:02:00 00:04:07 Johann Sebastian Bach Motet 'Jauchzet dem Herrn, alle Welt' Anton Armstrong St. Olaf Choir St.Olaf 2967
06:08:00 00:15:01 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.153 'Schau, lieber Gott, wie Bach-Collegium Stuttgart Helmut Rilling Ann Murray, mezzo-soprano; Adalbert Kraus, tenor; Walter Heldwein, bass; Gächinger Kantorei Hänssler 98836
06:24:00 00:05:38 Cristóbal de Morales Jubilate Deo Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807595
06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: An Organist’s Yearbook - The annual Olde Yeare-New Year reflection, with highlights from recent recordings, concert excerpts, prize-winning performances, memorial tributes, and more
PHILIP MOORE: Magnificat University Singers/Brady Knapp, conductor (1998 Schoenstein/University of St. Thomas, Houston, TX)
FREDERICK HOHMAN: Festive Trumpet Voluntary in E (after Jeremiah Clarke) Frederick Hohman (1954 Aeolian-Skinner/Cathedral of St. John the Divine, New York, NY)
DMITRI SHOSTAKOVICH: Festive Overture Ken Cowan & Bardley Hunter Welch (1996 Casavant/Broadway Baptist Church, Fort Worth, TX)
LOUIS VIERNE: Naiades, Op. 55, no. 4 Katelyn Emerson (1981 Schantz/St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Houston, TX) Pipedreams Archive (r. 6/18/16). Ms. Emerson took 1st Prize in the AGO Performance Competition.
KURT KNECHT: Current, fr Missouri Sonata Wyatt Smith (1925 Skinner/Aalfs Auditorium, University of South Dakota, Vermillion, SD)
DUKE ELLINGTON: Star-crossed lovers Anders Paulsson, saxophone; Harry Huff (1975 Åkerman & Lund/Katarina Church, Stockholm, Sweden)
CRAIG PHILLIPS: Tribute – A Lullaby Jonathan Biggers (2006 Holtkamp/Boe Chapel, St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN) Pipedreams Archive (2/19/2016)
BACH: Vor deinen Thron tret ich, BWV 668 André Isoir (1998 Westenfelder/Eglise Saint-Macre, Fere-en-Tardenois, France)
MICHAEL FERGUSON: Ricercar upon an Ancient Chorales (Nos. 3) Michael Ferguson (2007 Casavant/Nativity of Our Lord RC Church, Saint Paul, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 12/4/16)
GUSTAV MAHLER (trans. Briggs): Veni, Creator Spiritus (excerpt), fr Symphony No. 8 singers from the Oratorio Society of New York, Manhattan School of Music, and the Cathedral of St. John the Divine/Kent Tritle, conductor; David Briggs (1954 Aeolian-Skinner/Cathedral of St. John the Divine, New York, NY)
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: More Listener Christmas Favorites! - Joyous music of the Christmas season continues this week on With Heart and Voice, as Peter DuBois shares more seasonal favorites chosen by our listeners!
09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: New Year, New Beginnings
Richard Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra – Opening (Dawn) – Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Reiner
Edvard Grieg: “Morning” from Peer Gynt Suite – Hallé Orchestra/Sir John Barbirolli
Ferde Grofé: “Sunrise” from Grand Canyon Suite – New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein
Benjamin Britten: A New Year Carol – Anonymous Four, vocal; Andrew Lawrence King, harp
Gioachino Rossini: Toast pour le nouvel ans - San Francisco Symphony Chorus/Vance George
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: January – Alexander Budyonny, piano
Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forging Song – Wolfgang Windgassen, tenor; Gerhard Stolze, tenor; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Georg Solti
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No.1: Allegro – Bruce Hungerford, piano
Antonin Dvořák: Symphony No.9 “From the New World” – Finale – London Symphony Orchestra/Witold Rowicki
09:57:00 00:02:54 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: Les collines d' Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437
10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Overture to Der Schauspieldirektor--Orchestre de Chambre de Lausanne; Yehudi Menuhin, conductor
Marcel Tournier: Suite for Flute, Violin, Viola, Cello, and Harp, Op. 34--Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Bridget Kibbey, harp; Kristin Lee, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Dmitri Atapine, cello Music@Menlo, Menlo School, Atherton, CA
The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Alan Fletcher from Aspen, CO
Puzzler Payoff: Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 8 in c, Op. 13: 1. Grave - Allegro molto--Stephen Kovacevich, piano Album: Beethoven: The Complete Piano Sonatas
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 20 in D, K. 133--Boston Symphony Orchestra; James Levine, conductor Symphony Hall, Boston, MA
11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Gioacchino Rossini: La Gazza Ladra Overture--NBC Symphony Orchestra; Arturo Toscanini, conductor
Jeremy Turner: The Inland Seas-- James Ehnes, violin; Chris Thile, mandolin Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA
Ben Folds: Concerto For Piano and Orchestra: Movements 2-3--Ben Folds, piano; Nashville Symphony Orchestra; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor
12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Peter Tchaikovsky and Sergei Prokofiev
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola
14:00:00 00:03:09 Edwin Franko Goldman March "On the Mall" Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel Cleveland Orch Youth Chorus MAA 40601
14:03:00 00:02:12 Henry Fillmore March 'Men of Ohio' Loras John Schissel Virginia Grand Military Band WalkFrog 430
14:05:00 00:18:12 Sir William Walton The Wise Virgins: Suite David Lloyd-Jones English Northern Philharmonia Naxos 555868
14:23:00 00:18:25 Charles Gounod Petite Symphonie for Winds in B flat major Gerard Oskamp Norwegian Winds Victoria 19095
14:50:00 00:30:12 Robert Schumann Piano Concerto in A minor Op 54 London Symphony André Previn Radu Lupu, piano Decca 4785437
15:20:00 00:08:30 Irving Fine Diversions for Orchestra Joel Spiegelman Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra Delos 3139
15:28:00 00:10:13 André Grétry Zémire et Azor: Ballet Suite Stefan Sanderling Orchestre de Bretagne ASV 1095
15:38:00 00:12:26 Pablo de Sarasate Carmen Fantasy Op 25 Orchestra of Castille & Leon Alejandro Posada Gil Shaham, violin Canary 7
16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad: Brahms Cycle - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Julia Fischer, violin – recorded live in Severance Hall
Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture
Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 in e
17:40:00 00:17:02 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 488
DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: On the Mall with Goldman
18:02:00 00:15:07 Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto for 2 Violins in D minor Curtis 20/21 Ensemble Vinay Parameswaran Jennifer Koh, violin; Jaime Laredo, violin Cedille 146
18:19:00 00:06:01 Gioacchino Rossini La scala di seta: Overture Piero Gamba London Symphony Decca 4785437
18:27:00 00:06:06 Sir William Walton Coronation March 'Crown Imperial' Chicago Symphony Brass CSO Res 9011101
18:35:00 00:16:08 Antonio Rosetti Symphony in G minor Concerto Cologne Teldec 98420
18:50:00 00:08:05 Arthur Honegger Pastorale d'été Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 82849
19:00 SPECIAL: New Year’s from Vienna – Gustavo Dudamel conducts the annual New Year’s Day concert by the Vienna Philharmonic, recorded in the Golden Hall at the Musikverien
20:54:00 00:05:06 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 867
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded in August at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Cleveland Driven: The future of automotive design. A panel of automotive design managers from General Motors and Fiat Chrysler - all graduates of the Cleveland Institute of Art - share their thoughts on the future of automotive design in America. (tentative)
22:58:00 00:01:06 Claude Debussy Page d'album Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460247
QUIET HOUR
23:02:00 00:05:31 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 18 in E major Op 62 Nelson Freire, piano Decca 14053
23:07:00 00:09:20 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Violin Concerto Op 77 New York Philharmonic Kurt Masur Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 457075
23:19:00 00:04:49 John Ireland A Downland Suite: Minuet William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020
23:23:00 00:10:10 Ralph Vaughan Williams Molto moderato from Symphony No. 3 Bernard Haitink London Philharmonic EMI 56564
23:36:00 00:06:31 Ludwig van Beethoven Cavatina from String Quartet No. 13 Op 130 Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012
23:42:00 00:11:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andantino from Piano Concerto No. 9 Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 17181
23:55:00 00:04:47 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Berceuse Op 47 Alan Marks, piano Nimbus 5014
23:56:00 00:02:52 Georges Bizet Jeux d'enfants: Duo Op 22 Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131