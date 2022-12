Vivaldi—Les Violons du Roy/Mathieu Lussier (Atma 2602)

John Simna, WCLV Music Director:

“Contrary to an opinion voiced by Stravinsky among others, Vivaldi did NOT write the same concerto four hundred times. Without a single Season in sight, Matthieu Lussier and friends provide a wide sampling of Vivaldi’s concerted output.”

Featured Mon 1/9, Mon 1/30