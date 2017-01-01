Best of 2016: Under Stalin’s Shadow

Under Stalin’s Shadow – Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9; Suite from Hamlet Op 32a —Boston Symphony/Andris Nelsons (DeutGram 4795201)

Angela Mitchell, host of WCLV All Night:

“Shostakovich has always been one of those composers for me. I am fascinated not only by his music, but by his life and how he had to walk a tightrope with Stalin’s regime. He spent most of his career falling in and out of favor with the Soviets, and despite the toll it took on his mental health, he produced some of the 20 th centuries greatest musical works of art. It doesn’t get much better than this recording made by the Boston Symphony and Andris Nelsons of Shostakovich’s 5 th, 8 th, and 9 th symphonies. Also featured on the CD is his music for a production of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, an excellent example of his proficiency at writing for the stage.”

