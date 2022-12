Ginastera: One Hundred—Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Jason Vieaux, guitar; Gil Shaham, violin; Orli Shaham, piano; Oberlin Orchestra/Raphael Jiménez (Oberlin 16)

Mark Satola, WCLV host:

“A compendium of highlights from the vast catalogue of works by the great Argentinian composer Alberto Ginastera, whose exciting music deserves to be heard much more frequently than it is.”

Featured Tue 1/3, Tue 1/24