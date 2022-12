Elgar (arr Fraser): Piano Quintet & Sea Pictures—English Symphony Orchestra; English Chamber Orchestra; Rodolfus Choir, Kenneth Woods, conductor (Avie 2362)

John Simna, WCLV Music Director:

“But not what you might expect. Two Elgar compositions reimagined: the Piano Quintet as an orchestral piece, and the absolutely gorgeous Sea Pictures, originally for solo voice with orchestra, set for full chorus and orchestra.”

Featured Thu 1/19