2016 Awards
The VIFF 2016 Vienna Independent Film Festival named "Violins of Hope: Strings of the Holocaust"the winner of its Best Documentary award the final day of the festival in Vienna, Austria. WVIZ/PBS ideastream produced the acclaimed film, which was directed by Lance K. Shultz and narrated by Adrien Brody. The film features Israeli Violinmaker Amnon Weinstein and his efforts to restore violins recovered from the Holocaust. Some were played by Jewish prisoners in concentration camps; others belonged to the Klezmer musical culture, which was all but destroyed by the Nazis. Their amazing stories and Weinstein’s mission to collect and restore the instruments was the inspiration for this one-hour documentary.
The American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) announced the recipients of its inaugural AACR June L. Biedler Prize for Cancer Journalism, and Kay Colby, ideastream managing producer, is the winner in the Television category for her work on a series of Be Well health stories, “Cancer in Northeast Ohio,” a WVIZ/PBS ideastream production. Each of the four award-winning “Cancer in Northeast Ohio” stories focuses on a different aspect of the cancer experience in this region:
• living with stage IV breast cancer,
• how targeted therapy works in cancer treatment,
• early integration of palliative care in treatment plans for advanced lung and pancreatic cancers and
• groundbreaking research into colon cancer biology conducted at the Case Comprehensive Cancer Center.
The 56th Annual Cleveland Arts Prize Awards Event presented by The Cleveland Foundation was held at the Cleveland Museum of Art on June 30, 2016. Dee Perry was awarded The Robert P. Bergman Prize. The Robert P. Bergman Prize is awarded annually to an exceptional individual, who has shown passionate leadership and opened his/her field more broadly, and whose life and activities communicate the joys, excitement, and deep human relevance of the arts. Dee Perry has been a part of the Cleveland broadcasting scene since 1976, and with her work at 90.3 WCPN since 1989, she has made herself a Cleveland broadcasting icon. Dee is currently the host and producer of 90.3’s hourlong daily magazine talk show, The Sound of Applause, which focuses on visual and performing arts, cultural trends, and current events. Dee also serves as host and producer for Applause, WVIZ/PBS’ halfhour weekly television series, which is also devoted to arts and culture.
The League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Columbus has announced that the Statehouse News Bureau is a 2016 recipient of a Democracy in Action award from the civic organization. This is the 25th year of Democracy in Action, which, according to a press release from the regional League, “recognizes individuals or organizations for their outstanding participation in civic affairs.”
82nd National Headliner Awards
Broadcast or Cable Television Stations Environmental Reporting
First Place: “Be Well: Lead Poisoning” a two-part television report that highlighted the personal stories of two Cleveland boys produced by Kay Colby, Anne Glausser and edited by Sally Lewis, WVIZ/PBS ideastream
Broadcast or Cable Television Stations Health/Science Reporting
Second Place: “Be Well: Cancer in Northeast Ohio” which featured four TV stories about local patients and research produced by Kay Colby and Anne Glausser, WVIZ/PBS ideastream
Public Radio News Directors Inc. (PRNDI) Awards
Nationally Edited Continuing Coverage
First Place: "137 Shots: The Trial of Michael Brelo" 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Sports Feature
Second Place: “Cavs Look to End Northeast Ohio’s 51 Year Title Drought” 90.3 WCPN ideastream
The Communicator Awards
News: On Air Talent/News Anchor/Reporter
Award of Distinction: "All Things Considered" Host Tony Ganzer, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
News: Writing/Script
Award of Distinction: "Brick City Tells of the Forgotten Neighborhood" David C. Barnett, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
47th Annual Lower Great Lakes Chapter National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Emmy Awards
Director - Live or Recorded Live
"The Cleveland Orchestra: Violins of Hope Concert" Mike Vendeland, WVIZ/PBS ideastream
Research
"Be Well: Lead Poisoning" Kay Colby, WVIZ/PBS ideastream
Editor - Program (Non-News)
"Applause Special: Beyond The Dish - Farmer's Market" Jeff Haynes, WVIZ/PBS ideastream
Historic/Cultural Program or Special
"Ideas: Violins of Hope" Amy Cummings and Rick Jackson, WVIZ/PBS ideastream
Education/Schools - News Single Story/Series/Feature
"Steelworker for the Future" Mary Fecteau, WVIZ/PBS ideastream
Special Event Coverage
"The Cleveland Orchestra: Violins of Hope Concert" Mike Vendeland, Bill O'Connell and Mark Rosenberger, WVIZ/PBS ideastream
Ohio Society of Professional Journalists 2016 Awards
RADIO
Best Minority Issues Coverage
First Place: “What’s with the ‘T’ in “LGBT”? Joanna Richards, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Best Sports Reporting
First Place: “Cavs Look to Bring NE Ohio First Title in 51 Years” Mark Urycki, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Best Criminal Justice Reporting
First Place: “Police Treated Differently” Joanna Richards, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Best Continuing Coverage
First Place: “Tamir Rice” News Team, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Best Government Reporting
First Place: "Adoptees Make Emotional Choices To See Long-Hidden Adoption Records" Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau
Best Enterprise Reporting
Second Place: “Lead Crisis Abandoned” Health Unit, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Best General Assignment Reporting
Second Place: “Official Michael Brelo Trial Begins” Joanna Richards, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Best Documentary
Second Place: “Our Land” Tony Ganzer, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
BEST OF SHOW-RADIO
Best News Operation
First Place: “90.3 WCPN ideastream” News Team, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Best Public Affairs Program
First Place: “Sound of Ideas: International Literacy Day” SOI Team, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
DIGITAL MEDIA
Best Medical/Science Story
Second Place: “Lead Poisoning Maps in Cuyahoga County” Nick Castele, ideastream
BEST OF SHOW-TELEVISION
Best Public Affairs Program
First Place: “Ideas: Violins of Hope” Amy Cummings and Rick Jackson, WVIZ/PBS ideastream
Best Anchor
First Place: "Rick Jackson” WVIZ/PBS ideastream
Best Public Affairs Program
Second Place: “The State of Ohio” Karen Kasler and Ron Corby, Statehouse News Bureau
TELEVISION
Best Documentary
Second Place: “The Original North Pole” WVIZ/PBS ideastream and Jennifer Boresz/Larry Baker Productions
Best Medical/Health Reporting
Second Place: “Be Well: Cancer in Northeast Ohio” Kay Colby, WVIZ/PBS ideastream
Ohio Associated Press Media Editors Awards
First Place: General Excellence 2015: “90.3 WCPN ideastream”
Best Feature Reporting
First Place: "Brick City Tells Tales of the Forgotten Neighborhood" David C. Barnett, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Best Reporter
First Place: "Sarah Jane Tribble” 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Best Documentary or Series
First Place: "Our Land: A Conversation About Community Policing" Tony Ganzer, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Best Continuing Coverage
First Place: "The Case of Police Shooting of 12 year-old Tamir Rice" News Staff, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Best Enterprise Reporting
First Place: "Lead: Crisis Abandoned" News Staff, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Best Use of Sound
Second Place: "Ice Fishing Hooks the Brave and the Cold" Brian Bull, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
2016 All Ohio Excellence in Journalism Awards – The Press Club of Cleveland
Radio
On-Going Coverage
First Place: “Wrapping Up 2016” Andy Chow, Jo Ingles and Karen Kasler, Ohio Public Radio
Documentary
First Place: “Out Land: A Conversation About Community Policing” Tony Ganzer, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Human Interest
First Place: “Brick City Tells Tales of the Forgotten Neighborhood” David C. Barnett, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Radio Show
First Place: “Sound of Ideas: Syrian Refugees” Amy Cummings and Mike McIntyre, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
On-Going Coverage
Second Place: “Tamir Rice” News Team, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
In-Depth Coverage
Second Place: “Election Day 2015” Karen Kasler, Jo Ingles and Andy Chow, Ohio Public Radio
Third Place: “Adoptees Make Emotional Choices To See Long-Hidden Adoption Records” Karen Kasler, Ohio Public Radio
Television
Television Show
Second Place: “Ideas: Violins of Hope” Amy Cummings, Rick Jackson and Lance Shultz, WVIZ/PBS ideastream