2016 Awards

The VIFF 2016 Vienna Independent Film Festival named "Violins of Hope: Strings of the Holocaust"the winner of its Best Documentary award the final day of the festival in Vienna, Austria. WVIZ/PBS ideastream produced the acclaimed film, which was directed by Lance K. Shultz and narrated by Adrien Brody. The film features Israeli Violinmaker Amnon Weinstein and his efforts to restore violins recovered from the Holocaust. Some were played by Jewish prisoners in concentration camps; others belonged to the Klezmer musical culture, which was all but destroyed by the Nazis. Their amazing stories and Weinstein’s mission to collect and restore the instruments was the inspiration for this one-hour documentary.

The American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) announced the recipients of its inaugural AACR June L. Biedler Prize for Cancer Journalism, and Kay Colby, ideastream managing producer, is the winner in the Television category for her work on a series of Be Well health stories, “Cancer in Northeast Ohio,” a WVIZ/PBS ideastream production. Each of the four award-winning “Cancer in Northeast Ohio” stories focuses on a different aspect of the cancer experience in this region:

• living with stage IV breast cancer,

• how targeted therapy works in cancer treatment,

• early integration of palliative care in treatment plans for advanced lung and pancreatic cancers and

• groundbreaking research into colon cancer biology conducted at the Case Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The 56th Annual Cleveland Arts Prize Awards Event presented by The Cleveland Foundation was held at the Cleveland Museum of Art on June 30, 2016. Dee Perry was awarded The Robert P. Bergman Prize. The Robert P. Bergman Prize is awarded annually to an exceptional individual, who has shown passionate leadership and opened his/her field more broadly, and whose life and activities communicate the joys, excitement, and deep human relevance of the arts. Dee Perry has been a part of the Cleveland broadcasting scene since 1976, and with her work at 90.3 WCPN since 1989, she has made herself a Cleveland broadcasting icon. Dee is currently the host and producer of 90.3’s hourlong daily magazine talk show, The Sound of Applause, which focuses on visual and performing arts, cultural trends, and current events. Dee also serves as host and producer for Applause, WVIZ/PBS’ halfhour weekly television series, which is also devoted to arts and culture.

The League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Columbus has announced that the Statehouse News Bureau is a 2016 recipient of a Democracy in Action award from the civic organization. This is the 25th year of Democracy in Action, which, according to a press release from the regional League, “recognizes individuals or organizations for their outstanding participation in civic affairs.”

82nd National Headliner Awards

Broadcast or Cable Television Stations Environmental Reporting

First Place: “Be Well: Lead Poisoning” a two-part television report that highlighted the personal stories of two Cleveland boys produced by Kay Colby, Anne Glausser and edited by Sally Lewis, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Broadcast or Cable Television Stations Health/Science Reporting

Second Place: “Be Well: Cancer in Northeast Ohio” which featured four TV stories about local patients and research produced by Kay Colby and Anne Glausser, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Public Radio News Directors Inc. (PRNDI) Awards

Nationally Edited Continuing Coverage

First Place: "137 Shots: The Trial of Michael Brelo" 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Sports Feature

Second Place: “Cavs Look to End Northeast Ohio’s 51 Year Title Drought” 90.3 WCPN ideastream

The Communicator Awards

News: On Air Talent/News Anchor/Reporter

Award of Distinction: "All Things Considered" Host Tony Ganzer, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

News: Writing/Script

Award of Distinction: "Brick City Tells of the Forgotten Neighborhood" David C. Barnett, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

47th Annual Lower Great Lakes Chapter National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Emmy Awards

Director - Live or Recorded Live

"The Cleveland Orchestra: Violins of Hope Concert" Mike Vendeland, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Research

"Be Well: Lead Poisoning" Kay Colby, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Editor - Program (Non-News)

"Applause Special: Beyond The Dish - Farmer's Market" Jeff Haynes, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Historic/Cultural Program or Special

"Ideas: Violins of Hope" Amy Cummings and Rick Jackson, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Education/Schools - News Single Story/Series/Feature

"Steelworker for the Future" Mary Fecteau, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Special Event Coverage

"The Cleveland Orchestra: Violins of Hope Concert" Mike Vendeland, Bill O'Connell and Mark Rosenberger, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Ohio Society of Professional Journalists 2016 Awards

RADIO

Best Minority Issues Coverage

First Place: “What’s with the ‘T’ in “LGBT”? Joanna Richards, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Best Sports Reporting

First Place: “Cavs Look to Bring NE Ohio First Title in 51 Years” Mark Urycki, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Best Criminal Justice Reporting

First Place: “Police Treated Differently” Joanna Richards, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Best Continuing Coverage

First Place: “Tamir Rice” News Team, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Best Government Reporting

First Place: "Adoptees Make Emotional Choices To See Long-Hidden Adoption Records" Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau

Best Enterprise Reporting

Second Place: “Lead Crisis Abandoned” Health Unit, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Best General Assignment Reporting

Second Place: “Official Michael Brelo Trial Begins” Joanna Richards, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Best Documentary

Second Place: “Our Land” Tony Ganzer, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

BEST OF SHOW-RADIO

Best News Operation

First Place: “90.3 WCPN ideastream” News Team, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Best Public Affairs Program

First Place: “Sound of Ideas: International Literacy Day” SOI Team, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

DIGITAL MEDIA

Best Medical/Science Story

Second Place: “Lead Poisoning Maps in Cuyahoga County” Nick Castele, ideastream

BEST OF SHOW-TELEVISION

Best Public Affairs Program

First Place: “Ideas: Violins of Hope” Amy Cummings and Rick Jackson, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Best Anchor

First Place: "Rick Jackson” WVIZ/PBS ideastream



Best Public Affairs Program

Second Place: “The State of Ohio” Karen Kasler and Ron Corby, Statehouse News Bureau

TELEVISION

Best Documentary

Second Place: “The Original North Pole” WVIZ/PBS ideastream and Jennifer Boresz/Larry Baker Productions

Best Medical/Health Reporting

Second Place: “Be Well: Cancer in Northeast Ohio” Kay Colby, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Ohio Associated Press Media Editors Awards

First Place: General Excellence 2015: “90.3 WCPN ideastream”

Best Feature Reporting

First Place: "Brick City Tells Tales of the Forgotten Neighborhood" David C. Barnett, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Best Reporter

First Place: "Sarah Jane Tribble” 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Best Documentary or Series

First Place: "Our Land: A Conversation About Community Policing" Tony Ganzer, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Best Continuing Coverage

First Place: "The Case of Police Shooting of 12 year-old Tamir Rice" News Staff, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Best Enterprise Reporting

First Place: "Lead: Crisis Abandoned" News Staff, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Best Use of Sound

Second Place: "Ice Fishing Hooks the Brave and the Cold" Brian Bull, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

2016 All Ohio Excellence in Journalism Awards – The Press Club of Cleveland

Radio

On-Going Coverage

First Place: “Wrapping Up 2016” Andy Chow, Jo Ingles and Karen Kasler, Ohio Public Radio



Documentary

First Place: “Out Land: A Conversation About Community Policing” Tony Ganzer, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Human Interest

First Place: “Brick City Tells Tales of the Forgotten Neighborhood” David C. Barnett, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Radio Show

First Place: “Sound of Ideas: Syrian Refugees” Amy Cummings and Mike McIntyre, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

On-Going Coverage

Second Place: “Tamir Rice” News Team, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

In-Depth Coverage

Second Place: “Election Day 2015” Karen Kasler, Jo Ingles and Andy Chow, Ohio Public Radio

Third Place: “Adoptees Make Emotional Choices To See Long-Hidden Adoption Records” Karen Kasler, Ohio Public Radio

Television

Television Show

Second Place: “Ideas: Violins of Hope” Amy Cummings, Rick Jackson and Lance Shultz, WVIZ/PBS ideastream