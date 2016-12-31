© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 12-31-2016

Published December 31, 2016 at 5:15 AM EST

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00            00:21:45            Robert Schumann          Vienna Carnival Op 26                           Daniel Gortler, piano            Roméo 7281

00:26:00            00:46:27            E. J. Moeran      Symphony in G minor                Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra            Chandos           8577

01:14:00            00:31:48            Jennifer Higdon Violin Concerto  Royal Liverpool Philharmonic     Vasily Petrenko Hilary Hahn, violin       DeutGram         14698

01:48:00            00:29:52            Silvestre Revueltas        La Noche de los Mayas: Suite                Gustavo Dudamel            Simón Bolívar Symphony          DeutGram         4778775

02:20:00            00:29:34            Franz Schubert Symphony No. 10 in D major                  Sir Charles Mackerras            Scottish Chamber Orchestra      Hyperion           67000

02:52:00            00:52:06            Johannes Brahms          Piano Quartet No.  2 in A major  Op 26                           Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello        Sony    45846

03:46:00            00:33:48            Joachim Raff    Symphony No.  4 in G minor  Op 167                  Hilary Davan Wetton            Milton Keynes City Orchestra     Hyperion           66628

04:22:00            00:20:28            Johann Sebastian Bach English Suite No. 4 in F major                            Angela Hewitt, piano     Hyperion           67451

04:44:00            00:32:37            Johan Svendsen           Symphony No.  2 in B flat major  Op 15              Mariss Jansons            Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra      EMI      49769

05:19:00            00:11:01            César Franck    Les Éolides                   Armin Jordan    Basle Symphony Orchestra            Erato    88167

05:32:00            00:05:24            George Butterworth       English Idyll No. 2                      Andrew Manze  BBC Scottish Symphony        BBC     392

05:44:00            00:14:32            Leopold Mozart Symphony in D major                Georg Mais       Lithuanian Chamber Orchestra          ArteNova          897710

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Tomas Breton: La Dolores: Pasacale y Gran Jota  Banda Municipal de Música de Málaga  Antonio Sánchez

06:14:55 Traditional: Dos germans  Cobla Cuitat de                                         

06:17:45 Traditional: El rossinyol enamorat Cobla Cuitat de Girona 

06:22:48 Juventino Rosas: Over the Waves, waltz (Sobre las Olas) Cuarteto Latinamericano 

06:31:02 Johann Strauss, Jr.: The Blue Danube, Waltz   Vienna Philharmonic (New Year's Concert 2009)  Daniel Barenboim 

06:41:34 Tomás de Torrejón y Velasco: La Púrpura de la rosa (selections)  The Harp Consort  Andrew Lawrence-King

07:00:50 Francisco Asenjo Barbieri: Como nacî en la calle de la Paloma  Orquesta y Coro de la Comunidad de Madrid  Miguel Roa  Deutsche

07:03:55 Federico Moreno Torroba: Es el piropo, piropo madrileño  Placido Domingo  Orquesta y Coro de la Comunidad de Madrid  Miguel Roa 

07:07:00 Pablo Sorazábal: Don Manolito: Viva Madrid  Orquesta y Coro de la Comunidad de Madrid  Miguel Roa  

07:11:35 Felix Pérez Cardozo: Llegada   Marcelo Rojas, harp; Alfredo Gryciuk, guitar; Ariel Burgos, bass  Smithsonian Folkways Reco

07:15:15 Prudencio Giménez:  Caturí Abente polca paraguaya  Marcelo Rojas, harp; Alfredo Gryciuk, guitar; Ariel Burgos, bass 

07:19:04 Isaac Albéniz: Suite Espagnola: Seguidillas  Lucero Tena, castenets  Quartet de Barcelona  José María Franco Gil  

07:22:04 Amadeo Vives:  Doña Francisquita: Fandango  Lucero Tena, castenets  Quartet de Barcelona  José María Franco

07:27:17 Antonín Dvorák: String Quartet No. 12 in F, Op. 96, "American"  Quartet de Barcelona

07:52:11 Ernesto Lecuona: "Siboney"  Juan Diego Flórez, tenor  Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra  Miguel Harth-Bedoya  

07:56:11 Mozart Camargo Guarnieri: Brazilian Dance (Dansa Brasileira) Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela  Maximiano Valdés 

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Overture to Der Schauspieldirektor--Orchestre de Chambre de Lausanne; Yehudi Menuhin, conductor

Marcel Tournier: Suite for Flute, Violin, Viola, Cello, and Harp, Op. 34--Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Bridget Kibbey, harp; Kristin Lee, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Dmitri Atapine, cello Music@Menlo, Menlo School, Atherton, CA

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Alan Fletcher from Aspen, CO

Puzzler Payoff: Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 8 in c, Op. 13: 1. Grave - Allegro molto--Stephen Kovacevich, piano  Album: Beethoven: The Complete Piano Sonatas 

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 20 in D, K. 133--Boston Symphony Orchestra; James Levine, conductor Symphony Hall, Boston, MA

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Gioacchino Rossini: La Gazza Ladra Overture--NBC Symphony Orchestra; Arturo Toscanini, conductor Album: Rossini Overtures

Jeremy Turner: The Inland Seas-- James Ehnes, violin; Chris Thile, mandolin Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

Ben Folds: Concerto For Piano and Orchestra: Movements 2-3--Ben Folds, piano; Nashville Symphony Orchestra; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor

09:54:00            00:04:40            John Williams    Hook: Flight to Neverland                       John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra          Sony    68419

09:59:00            00:01:12            Modest Mussorgsky      Pictures at an Exhibition: Ballet of the Unhatched Chicks            Nikolai Demidenko, piano          Hyperion           67018

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:00            00:10:50            Johann Strauss Jr         Waltz 'You Millions, I Embrace You' Op 443                    Franz Welser-Möst      Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     20604

10:13:00            00:04:07            Johann Pachelbel          Canon in D major                                  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra          DeutGram         429390

10:19:00            00:02:31            Johann Strauss Jr         Polka 'Tritsch-Tratsch' Op 214                Nikolaus Harnoncourt            Berlin Philharmonic        Teldec  24489

10:22:00            00:07:37            Franz von Suppé           Beautiful Galatea: Overture                    Leonard Bernstein            New York Philharmonic  Sony    61830

10:34:00            00:14:27            Alex North         Cleopatra: Caesar and Cleopatra                       John Mauceri            London Philharmonic     LPO      86

10:49:00            00:07:48            Johann Strauss Jr         A Night in Venice: Overture                    Daniel Barenboim            Vienna Philharmonic      Decca   12569

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded July 12, 2015 -

From the Top returns to the Aspen Music Festival and School to celebrate the young musicians who gather there to study and perform during the summer. A pianist who’s just twelve years old performs the music of Robert Schumann, we’ll experience a deeply emotional double bass performance by a young man from Seattle, and we’ll hear about a wonderful outreach program called “Back to Bach,” founded by a 15-year-old cellist on the program

16-year-old violinist Emily Shehi from Olathe, Kansas, performs the second movement, Appassionata, from Four Pieces for Violin and Piano, Op. 17, by Josef Suk (18741935).

18-year-old double bassist William Langlie-Miletich from Seattle, Washington, performs the second movement, Andante, from the Concerto for Double Bass by Giovanni Bottesini (18211889), with pianist Christopher O'Riley.

12-year-old pianist Felicia He from Saddle River, New Jersey, performs the first movement, So rasch wie möglich, from the Sonata No. 2 in G minor, Op. 22, by Robert Schumann (18101856).

18-year-old horn player Martin Mangrum from Montreal, Canada, performs the second movement, Poco lento maestoso, from the Sonata for Horn and Piano, Op. 101, by York Bowen (18841961).

Alumni feature: 15-year-old cellist Noah Lee from Oakland, New Jersey, performs "Julie-O" for Solo Cello by Mark Summer (b. 1958).

Alumni finale featuring participants in the Finckel-Wu Han Chamber Music Studio at Aspen: 17-year-old violinist Aubree Oliverson from Orem, Utah, 16-year-old cellist Zlatomir Fung from Westborough, Massachusetts, and 17-year-old pianist Adria Ye from New York, New York, perform the first movement, Moderato assai, from the Piano Trio in G minor, Op. 15, by Bedřich Smetana (18241884)

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Antheil's "Joyous" Symphony; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Ralph Vaughan Williams & Winter in Music

12:09:00            00:06:39            Ralph Vaughan Williams            The Poisoned Kiss: Overture                  George Hurst            Bournemouth Sinfonietta           Chandos           2419

12:17:00            00:15:23            Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry        Lady Radnor's Suite                  William Boughton            English String Orchestra            Nimbus 5068

12:34:00            00:05:05            Sir Arthur Sullivan          The Yeoman of the Guard: Overture                   Sir Neville Marriner            Academy St. Martin in Fields      Philips  434916

12:41:00            00:16:03            Ralph Vaughan Williams            The Lark Ascending      Academy St. Martin in Fields            Sir Neville Marriner        Iona Brown, violin          Decca   414595

 

13:00 THE TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Gioachino Rossini: L’Italiana in Algeri

Conductor: James Levine

Production: Jean-Pierre Ponnelle

Isabella: Marianna Pizzolato

Lindoro: René Barbera

Taddeo: Nicola Alaimo

Mustafà: Ildar Abdrazakov

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:15:00            00:13:10            Giacomo Meyerbeer      Dinorah: Overture                      Darrell Ang       New Zealand Symphony        Naxos   573195

16:33:00            00:17:21            Carl Stamitz      Clarinet Concerto No. 10 in B flat           Academy St. Martin in Fields            Iona Brown       Sabine Meyer, clarinet   EMI      55155

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: New Beginnings for the New Year - For some the New Year suggests a fresh start and making changes, some movies offer this, too. This week on The Score we celebrate New Beginnings with music from Bridget Jones's Diary, Pretty Woman, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and more

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops  Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

It's Only a Diary from Bridget Jones's Diary, 2001  Island 314 548 797-2  Music From The Motion Picture  Patrick Doyle  original soundtrack recording/James Shearman, cond.

Apotheosis and End Title from Shane, 1953  La-La Land Records LLLCD 1224  Music From The Motion Picture  Victor Young  original soundtrack recording/Victor Young, cond.

Claudia's Theme from Unforgiven, 1992  Varese Sarabande 302 066 460  Varese Sarabande A 25th Anniversary Celebration  Clint Eastwood/Lennie Niehaus  original soundtrack recording/Lennie Niehaus, cond.

Che fai?/Nulla from La Traviata used in Pretty Woman, 1990  Deutsche Grammophon 00289 477 5665  Verdi La Traviata  Giuseppe Verdi  Renata Scotto, soprano/Orchestra del Teatro alla Scala/Antonio Votto, Cond.

Attraversiamo from Eat Pray Love, 2010  Madison Gate Records 34793  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Dario Marianelli  original soundtrack recording

It's Only a Diary from Bridget Jones's Diary, 2001  Island 314 548 797-2  Music From The Motion Picture  Patrick Doyle  original soundtrack recording/James Shearman, cond.

It's A Wonderful Life Original Finale and Old Lang Syne/End Title from It's A Wonderful Life, 1946  Kritzerland On Demand  Music From The Motion Picture  Dimitri Tiomkin  original soundtrack recording/Dimitri Tiomkin, cond.

Forbidden Friendship from How to Train Your Dragon, 2010  Varese Sarabande 302 067 012  Music From The Motion Picture  John Powell  original soundtrack recording

Mother Nozipo used in Fearless, 1993  Elektra Nonesuch 9 79334-2  Music From The Origional Soundtrack  Dumisani Maraire  Dumisani Maraire, soprano/Kronis Quartet

Bramasole from Under the Tuscan Sun, 2003  Hollywood Records 2061-62407-2  Music From The Origional Soundtrack  Christophe Beck  original soundtrack recording/Mike Nowak, cond.

Finale from The Color Purple, 1985  Silva Screen Records SILCD 1182  Music From The Films of Steven Spielberg  Quincy Jones  City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

So Was Red and End Title from The Shawshank Redemption, 1994  epix soundtrax EK 66621  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Thomas Newman  original soundtrack recording/Thomas Newman, cond.

Fearless from Fearless, 1993  Elektra Nonesuch 9 79334-2  Music From The Origional Soundtrack  Maurice Jarre  original soundtrack recording/Maurice Jarre, cond.

Follow the Flower and End Titles from Under the Tuscan Sun, 2003  Hollywood Records 2061-62407-2  Music From The Origional Soundtrack  Christophe Beck  original soundtrack recording/Mike Nowak, cond.

The Chimes at Midnight, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and What Happens Instead from The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, 2011  Sony Classical 88691942912  Music From The Motion Picture  Thomas Newman  original soundtrack recording/Thomas Newman, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: “Spotlight on Barbara Cook (Part 1)” -To mark the recent publication of her memoirs, here’s an interview Bill Rudman did with the great singer in 1986, with this installment focusing on such musicals as “She Loves Me,” “The Music Man” and “Candide.”

18:00:00   00:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin 

18:00:54  00:00:53  Meredith Willson  Overture from "The Music Man"  Cyril Ornadel  Opening Night 

18:04:12  00:03:32  Sammy Fain-Yip Harburg     Here's to Your Illusions  Barbara Cook, Jerome Courtland  Flahooley   Original B'way

18:09:02  00:02:00  R. Rodgers-O.Hammerstein  Mr. Snow  Barbara Cook  Barbara Cook at Carnegie Hall  

18:11:25  00:02:56  Albert Hague-Arnold Horwitt This Is All Very New to Me  Barbara Cook  Plain and Fancy   Original B'way Cast

18:20:17  00:01:52  Leonard Bernstein-Richard Wilbur  Oh, Happy We!    Barbara Cook, Robert Rounseville  Candide    Original B'way Cast  18:23:53  00:02:46  Meredith Willson  Till There Was You   Barbara Cook, Robert Preston  The Music Man   Original B'way Cast

18:30:10  00:03:13  R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein   Hello, Young Lovers  Barbara Cook  Barbara Cook: The Broadway Years  

18:35:06  00:04:07  Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz  Magic Moment  Barbara Cook  Barbara Cook: The Broadway Years           

18:39:57  00:06:00  Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Will He Like Me?   Barbara Cook  She Loves Me    Original B'way Cast           

18:47:39  00:03:12  Claibe Richardson-Kenward Elmslie Chain of Love   Barbara Cook   Star Spangled Rhythm  

18:51:18  00:01:42  George and Ira Gershwin  Sweet and Low Down  Joshua Bell  Gershwin Fantasy 

18:53:03  00:03:56  Meredith Willson  Filler: Lida Rose/Will I Ever Tell You?   Barbara Cook  The Music Man  Original B'way Cast       

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:25:36            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 12 in A major           Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra       Leon Fleisher    Leon Fleisher, piano      Sony    743505

19:30:00            00:25:08            Felix Mendelssohn        Symphony No. 5 in D minor  Op 107                   Louis Lortie            Quebec Symphony Orchestra     Atma    2617

19:56:00            00:03:38            Samuel Barber  Souvenirs Suite: Hesitation Tango Op 28                                    Leon McCawley, piano           VirginClas         45270

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; New Year’s Gala by The Cleveland Orchestra with selections given at Severance Hall

Johann Strauss Jr.: Die Fledermaus Overture

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 28 in C , K. 200

Johann Strauss Jr.: Emperor Waltz, Op. 437

Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 5 in Bb, D. 485

Johann Strauss Jr.: Express Polka Op. 311

Johann Strauss Jr.: Tales from the Vienna Woods , Op. 325

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn, Op. 56a

Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry Overture

Johann Strauss Jr.: Kuenstlerleben (Artist’s Life) Waltz

Johann Strauss Jr.: Annen Polka

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture

Johann Strauss Jr.: Par Force Polka

Johann Strauss Jr.: Figaro Polka

Johann Strauss Jr.: Be Embraced, You Millions Waltz

Johann Strauss Jr.: The First Day of Happiness (Quadrille)

Johann Strauss Jr.: Thunder and Lightning Polka
 

23:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad

23:56:00            00:02:24            Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 51 in F minor  Op 68 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge  9289

 

 