Program Guide 12-26-2016
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell
Gustav Holst: Symphony in F Op 8 "The Cotswolds" (1902)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Part 5 BWV 248 (1734)
Sir Edward Elgar: Symphony No. 1 in A-Flat Op 55 (1908)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade Op 35 (1888)
Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat Op 83 (1881)
Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Suite (1893)
Antonín Dvorák: Violin Concerto in a Op 53 (1880)
Jan Dismas Zelenka: Capriccio No. 4 in A (1718)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in G Wq 182/1 (1773)
Erik Satie (arr Darius Milhaud): Jack in the Box (1899)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Overture (1789)
06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Percy Grainger: In a Nutshell Suite: Gum-Suckers March (1916)
Jean Sibelius: Processional Op 113/6 (1938)
Leonard Bernstein (arr William David Brohn): On the Town: Lonely Town (1944)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 26 in E-Flat K 184 (1773)
Kenneth J. Alford: Colonel Bogey March (1914)
Sir Edward Elgar: Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 55 (1908)
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 2 in D (1717)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 8 in g Op 46/8 (1878)
Johann Strauss Jr: Polka 'Thunder and Lightning' Op 324
Antonio Vivaldi: Cello Concerto in B-Flat RV 423 (c.1720)
Clive Richardson: Beachcomber (1949)
Richard Strauss: Don Juan Op 20 (1888)
Henry Purcell: Abdelazer: Suite (1695)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Michael Praetorius: Ein Kind geborn in Bethlehem (1619)
Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck: Hodie Christus natus est (1619)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 17 in G K 129 (1772)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Masque 'On Christmas Night' (1926)
Gioacchino Rossini: Eduardo e Cristina: Overture (1819)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Gavotte et Six Doubles (1728)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scherzo-Finale from Sinfonietta Op 31 (1884)
Aaron Copland: An Outdoor Overture (1938)
Virgil Thomson: The River: The Old South (1937)
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
Sir Edward Elgar: Symphony No. 1 in A-Flat Op 55 (1908)
14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture Op 81 (1881)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo in B-Flat WOO 6 (1793)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 2 Op 55 (1893)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Two Hymn-Tune Preludes (1936)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech : A $400 Finale for Sibelius
Anderson & Roe: Papageno! (2010)
Johannes Brahms: Minuet & Rondo from Serenade No. 2 Op 16 (1859)
Sir Edward Elgar: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 55 (1908)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Wassail Song (1913)
George Butterworth: English Idyll No. 1 (1911)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Viola d'amore & Lute in d RV 540 (1740)
Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Sirens of the Ball Waltzes (1905)
Bruce Healey: Medley 'Caroling Fun' (1999)
John Henry Hopkins Jr (arr Arthur Harris): We Three Kings (1857)
Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 6 'Zapateado' Op 23/2 (1880)
18:00 DINNER CLASSICS
Patric Standford: A Christmas Carol Symphony (1978)
Lowell Mason (arr Anthony DiLorenzo): Joy to the World (1839)
Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Phil Snedecor): Christmas Oratorio: Final Chorale (1734)
Sir Edward Elgar: Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 55 (1908)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro (1905)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 17 in D K 334 (1779)
20:00 SPECIAL: The Chanukah Story – Western Wind Vocal
21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: A $400 Finale for Sibelius
Jean Sibelius: Tapiola Op 112 (1926)
Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade in G (1887)
Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in b Op 79/1 (1879)
Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Masque 'On Christmas Night' (1926)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 1 in d BWV 1052 (1740)
Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage' Op 27 (1828)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Arthur Foote: A Night Piece for Flute & Strings (1918)
Franz Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 43 "Mercury" (1771)
Erik Satie (arr Claude Debussy): Gymnopédies Nos. 1 & 3 (1896)
Maurice Ravel: Très lent from String Quartet in F (1903)
Frederick Delius (arr Sir Thomas Beecham): Hassan: Serenade (1923)
Claude Debussy: Beau soir (1878)