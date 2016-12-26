Program Guide 12-26-2016

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

Gustav Holst: Symphony in F Op 8 "The Cotswolds" (1902)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Part 5 BWV 248 (1734)

Sir Edward Elgar: Symphony No. 1 in A-Flat Op 55 (1908)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade Op 35 (1888)

Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat Op 83 (1881)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Suite (1893)

Antonín Dvorák: Violin Concerto in a Op 53 (1880)

Jan Dismas Zelenka: Capriccio No. 4 in A (1718)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in G Wq 182/1 (1773)

Erik Satie (arr Darius Milhaud): Jack in the Box (1899)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Overture (1789)

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Percy Grainger: In a Nutshell Suite: Gum-Suckers March (1916)

Jean Sibelius: Processional Op 113/6 (1938)

Leonard Bernstein (arr William David Brohn): On the Town: Lonely Town (1944)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 26 in E-Flat K 184 (1773)

Kenneth J. Alford: Colonel Bogey March (1914)

Sir Edward Elgar: Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 55 (1908)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 2 in D (1717)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 8 in g Op 46/8 (1878)

Johann Strauss Jr: Polka 'Thunder and Lightning' Op 324

Antonio Vivaldi: Cello Concerto in B-Flat RV 423 (c.1720)

Clive Richardson: Beachcomber (1949)

Richard Strauss: Don Juan Op 20 (1888)

Henry Purcell: Abdelazer: Suite (1695)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Michael Praetorius: Ein Kind geborn in Bethlehem (1619)

Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck: Hodie Christus natus est (1619)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 17 in G K 129 (1772)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Masque 'On Christmas Night' (1926)

Gioacchino Rossini: Eduardo e Cristina: Overture (1819)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Gavotte et Six Doubles (1728)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scherzo-Finale from Sinfonietta Op 31 (1884)

Aaron Copland: An Outdoor Overture (1938)

Virgil Thomson: The River: The Old South (1937)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Sir Edward Elgar: Symphony No. 1 in A-Flat Op 55 (1908)

14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture Op 81 (1881)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo in B-Flat WOO 6 (1793)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 2 Op 55 (1893)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Two Hymn-Tune Preludes (1936)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech : A $400 Finale for Sibelius

Anderson & Roe: Papageno! (2010)

Johannes Brahms: Minuet & Rondo from Serenade No. 2 Op 16 (1859)

Sir Edward Elgar: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 55 (1908)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Wassail Song (1913)

George Butterworth: English Idyll No. 1 (1911)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Viola d'amore & Lute in d RV 540 (1740)

Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Sirens of the Ball Waltzes (1905)

Bruce Healey: Medley 'Caroling Fun' (1999)

John Henry Hopkins Jr (arr Arthur Harris): We Three Kings (1857)

Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 6 'Zapateado' Op 23/2 (1880)

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

Patric Standford: A Christmas Carol Symphony (1978)

Lowell Mason (arr Anthony DiLorenzo): Joy to the World (1839)

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Phil Snedecor): Christmas Oratorio: Final Chorale (1734)

Sir Edward Elgar: Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 55 (1908)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro (1905)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 17 in D K 334 (1779)

20:00 SPECIAL: The Chanukah Story – Western Wind Vocal



21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: A $400 Finale for Sibelius

Jean Sibelius: Tapiola Op 112 (1926)

Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade in G (1887)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in b Op 79/1 (1879)

Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Masque 'On Christmas Night' (1926)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 1 in d BWV 1052 (1740)

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage' Op 27 (1828)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Arthur Foote: A Night Piece for Flute & Strings (1918)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 43 "Mercury" (1771)

Erik Satie (arr Claude Debussy): Gymnopédies Nos. 1 & 3 (1896)

Maurice Ravel: Très lent from String Quartet in F (1903)

Frederick Delius (arr Sir Thomas Beecham): Hassan: Serenade (1923)

Claude Debussy: Beau soir (1878)