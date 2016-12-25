Program Guide 12-25-2016

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded July 9, 2015 -

From the Bravo! Vail Festival in Vail, Colorado, this week’s From the Top features one of the top training orchestras in the United States: The National Repertory Orchestra. We’ll enjoy the youthful energy of this ensemble in performances of the music of Falla and Poulenc. Also, a gifted teenage violinist from Washington State shares the moving story of how music transformed her from a completely emotionally shut-down child to a vivacious leader in her youth orchestra

17-year-old violinist Mira Yamamoto from Seattle, Washington, performs Caprice Basque, Op. 24, by Pablo de Sarasate (18441908), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old pianist Youlan Ji from Beijing and New York, New York, performs Études-Tableaux, Op. 33, No. 6 in E-flat minor and No. 8 in G minor by Sergei Rachmaninoff (18731943).

17-year-old cellist Lisa Strauss from Paris, France, performs "Les ombres de Giverny" for Solo Cello by Philippe Hersant (b. 1948).

The National Repertory Orchestra, conducted by Carl Topilow, performs Danza Final from The Three Cornered Hat by Manuel de Falla (18761946).

The National Repertory Orchestra, conducted by Carl Topilow, performs the third movement, Finale (Allegro molto), from Concerto for Two Pianos and Orchestra in D minor, FP 61, by Francis Poulenc (18991963), featuring pianists Anne-Marie McDermott and Christopher O’Riley.

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Bernard Labadie, conductor; Lydia Teuscher, soprano; Allyson McHardy, mezzo-soprano; Jeremy Ovenden, tenor; Kyle Ketelsen, bass-baritone; Chicago Symphony Chorus, Duain Wolfe chorus director

George Frideric Handel: Messiah



03:00 NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor; Celena Shafer, soprano; Nancy Maultsby, mezzo-soprano; Kurt Streit, tenor; Jonathan Lemalu, bass-baritone; Westminster Symphonic Choir

George Frideric Handel: Messiah



05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: An English Christmas - New seasonal music from The Sixteen, the Choir of Clare College Cambridge, and the Mellstock Band and Choir



06:00 MUSICA SACRA

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Part 3 BWV 248 (1734)

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: On Christmas Day - Whether with carols or noels, anthems or improvisations, these musicians

HERBERT SUMSION: 4 Carol Preludes (Adeste fidelis; Coventry Carol; The Holly and the Ivy; Unto us is born a son) Jane Watts (1877 Lewis/Wellington Cathedral, New Zealand) Priory 775

PATRICK HADLEY: I sing of a maiden.

BENJAMIN BRITTEN: A New Year Carol.

ANDREW CARTER: Angelus ad virginem Choir of St. Paul’s Cathedral, London/Andrew Carwood, director; Simon Johnson (1970 Mander/St. Giles Cripplegate, London, England) Decca 478 8656

LOUIS-CLAUDE DAQUIN: Noel en récit en taille (No. 11) Vincent Boucher (1960 Beckerath/St. Joseph Oratory, Montreal, Quebec, Canada) Atma Classique 2703

GERRE HANCOCK: Personet hodie (improvisation) Gerre Hancock (1995 Taylor & Boody/St. Thomas Church, New York, NY) Gothic 49109

MARK OPSTAD (arr.): Four Old Noëls (Anan auzi las aubados; Noël nouvelet; Dormi, fili, dormi!; Quelle est cette odeur agréable?) La Maitrise de Toulouse/Mark Opstad, director; William Whitehead (2005 Daldasso/Temple du Salin, Toulouse, France) Regent 470 proclaim holiday cheer!



08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: A Listener Favorites Christmas Celebration! - You told us about your favorite Christmas carols and anthems, and Peter DuBois has another program devoted to listener favorites. Merry Christmas!



09:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL - My Christmas with Jacqueline Gerber

Sinatra/Sanicola/Stanford: Mistletoe and Holly—Frank Sinatra

J. Marks: Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer--Dean Martin

H. Martin/TRO, Inc: Christmastime All Over the World--Sammy Davis, Jr

Ralph Vaughan Williams (arr Eaken Piano Trio): Fantasia on ‘Greensleeves--Eaken Piano Trio

S. Cahn/J. Styne: The Christmas Waltz—Frank Sinatra

H. Martin: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas--Judy Garland

Guaraldi: Christmastime is Here--Paul Ferguson Big Band

Irving Berlin: I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm--Mills Brothers

Tormé & Wells: The Christmas Song-- Mel Tormé

Tormé & Wells (arr G. Puerling): The Christmas Song--Manhattan Transfer & Tony Bennett

J. Carlton/J. Boothe: Jingle Bell Rock--Bobby Helms

L Anderson: Sleigh Ride--Eaken Piano Trio

L. Anderson & M. Parrish: Sleigh Ride--Andrews Sisters

Lennon/McCartney (vocal arr Johnny Mandel): Goodnight--Manhattan Transfer

10:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL - My Christmas with Jim Mehrling

David (arr Knight, Lawson): Born on a New Day--King’s Singers

Pierpont (arr Vosburgh): Spike Jones Jingle Bells--Pittsburgh Symphony.Brass

Noel, Shayne (arr Vosburgh): Do You Hear What I Hear?--Pittsburgh Symphony.Brass

Trad. (arr Arthur Harris): We Wish You a Merry Christmas—May Festival Chorus; Cincinnati Pops/John Morris Russell

Trad. (arr Roger Harvey): Coventry Carol--London Brass

Trad. (arr Robert. Page): Gloucestershire Wassail & Boar’s Head Carol --Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh & River City Brass Band

Robert Page: A Joyous Sound-- Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh & River City Brass Band

John Frederick Coots (arr George Andrews): Santa Claus is Coming to Town--Northern Lights Orch

Hopkins (arr. J.R. Baker): We Three Kings / Nocturne--Jeffrey Reid Baker

Bagdasarian (arr Mitch Farber): The Chipmunk Song--Northern Lights Orch.

Satie (arr J.R. Baker): First Noel / Gymnopédie--Jeffrey Reid Baker

Trad (arr Roger Harvey): Gabriel’s Message--London Brass

Trad: Still, Still, Still--Musica Sacra

John Rutter: Shepherd’s Pipe Carol--London Brass

Trad (arr Robert Russell Bennett: Good Christian Men Rejoice, O Sanctissima, Joy to the World, I Saw Three Ships, Deck the Halls--Robert Shaw Chorale

Pierpont (arr Vosburgh): Spike Jones Jingle Bells--Pittsburgh Symphony.Brass

11:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL - My Christmas with Angela Mitchell

Hector Berlioz L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Farewell--Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ

Benjamin Britten: A Ceremony of Carols Op 28--Martin Neary/Westminster Abbey Choir; Aline Brewer, harp

Victor Hely-Hutchinson: A Carol Symphony--Gavin Sutherland/City of Prague Philharmonic

12:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL - My Christmas with Jenny Northern

Isaac Watts: Joy to the World -- Julie Andrews, Firestone Orchestra and Chorus/And’e Previn

John Rutter: What Sweeter Music -- The Cambridge Singers, City of London Sinfonia

Vince Guaraldi: Christmas Time is Here -- Vince Guaraldi Trio and Glenn Mendelson’s Sixth Grade Class

G.F. Handel: Messiah (selections) -- Apollo’s Fire, Apollo’s Singers, Amanda Forsyth

Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium - - Voces8

Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride -- Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Neeme Järvi

Thad Jones and Alec Wilder: A Child Is Born -- Maureen McGovern

Ned Rorem: While All Things Were In Quiet Silence - - The New York Concert Singers, Judith Clurman

Bach/Gounod: Ave Maria -- Arturo Delmoni and Friends

Traditional arr: Overton: Past Three O’clock -- James Galway, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, BBC Singers

John Henry Hopkins arr: Ian Anderson: We Five Kings -- Jethro Tull

Maria Schneider/Ted Kooser: Perfectly Still This Solstice Morning -- Dawn Upshaw, Australian Chamber Orchestra, Maria Schneider

Adolph Adam (arr Stevan Pasero): O Holy Night -- Stevan Pasero, Michael Ludwig, Brad White, Anna Maria Mendietta,

Hugh Martin: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas -- Mel Tormé

Leslie Bricusse: Sing a Christmas Carol

13:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: Hodie

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Christmas Cantata ‘Hodie’ (1954)

14:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL- My Christmas with Rob Grier

George Frideric Handel: Excerpts from ‘Messiah’--Kaaren Erickson & Sylvia McNair, sops; Alfreda Hodgson, mezzo; John Humphrey, ten; Richard Stiwell,bar; Layton James, harpsichord; Atlanta Symphony & Chamber Chorus/Robert Shaw

Peter Tchaikovsky: Selections from the Nutcracker Suite Op 71a—Cleveland Orchestra/Lorin Maazel

Peter Tchaikovsky (arr Ellington/Strayhorn): Selections from the Nutcracker Suite--Duke Ellington Band/Ellington

15:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL - My Christmas with Bill O’Connell

Michael Praetorius: Lo, How a Rose e’er Blooming

Redner: O Little Town of Bethlehem

Traditional: For Christ is Born

Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Break forth, O beauteous heavenly light

Holst: Christmas Day—Mormon Tabernacle Choir/Richard P. Condie (‘The Spirit of Christmas’)

Vaughan Williams: Hodie: The Oxen—John Shirley-Quirk, baritone; London Symphony/Sir David Willcocks

Brahms: Ave Maria

Praetorius: Psallite

Traditional (arr George): Christmas is Here Again—San Francisco Symphony Chorus/Vance George; John Fenstermaker, organ (‘Christmas by the Bay’)

Franz Biebl: Ave Maria—Chanticleer

Charles Ives: A Christmas Carol—Chanticleer

Mantovani: Christmas Bells

Traditional: Deck the Halls

Hairston: Mary’s Boy Child

Gauntlett: Once in Royal David’s City

Traditional: While Shepherds Watched

Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy—Mike Sammes Chorus & Singers; Mantovani & his Orchestra (‘Mantovani’s Christmas Favorites’)

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - Robert Page, conductor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – In memory of Robert Page, Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Director and Associate Conductor, who died on August 7, 2016, we present a Christmas Festival Concert conducted by him in 1981.

HARRIS: We wish You a Merry Christmas

arr BROWN: Oh, come All Ye Faithful

arr BENNETT: Twelve Days of Christmas

KODALY: Christmas Dance of the Shepherds

arr WILLCOCKS: Hark the Herald Angels Sing

arr HARRIS: O come, O come Emanuel

BRITTEN: A Hymn to the Virgin

BACH: To Jesu, so Sweet

arr BROHN: Fantasia on It came on a Midnight Clear

INTERMISSION: Todd Wilson performing on the Norton Memorial Organ: God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen; Fum, Fum Fum; Pastoral Dance on Christmas Night; WIDOR: Organ Symphony No. 5: Toccata

SWEELINCK: Hodie, Christus Natus Est

PAGE: There Once was a Star

VAUGHAN WILLIAMS: Fantasia on Christmas Carols

arr: HARRIS: O, Tannenbaum

arr RUTTER: King Jesus has a Garden

PAGE/JENNINGS: Gifts of Love

arr HARRIS: Oh, Little Town of Bethlehem

HOVHANESS: Prayer of St. Gregory

ARGENTO: Peace on Earth

SAMSON: Peace on Earth, Goodwill to Men

HANDEL: Messiah: Hallelujah Chorus

18:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 2 Op 71 (1892)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs Suite No. 3: Siciliana (1931)

Traditional (arr Hershy Kay): Patapan

Franz Liszt: Christmas Tree: In dulci jubilo (1876)

19:00 A FESTIVAL OF NINE LESSONS AND CAROLS 2016 - A music and spoken-word broadcast from the chapel of King's College in Cambridge, England with the 30-voice King's College Choir performing the legendary Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols service of Biblical readings and music, hosted by Michael Barone

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Nikola Resanovich: Sonata for Flute and Piano (2001) George Pope, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano (Capstone 8736) 12:22

H. Leslie Adams: Etudes Part II, nos. 6–11 Thomas Otten, piano

Jack Gallagher: Quiet Reflections (1996) London Symphony Orchestra/JoAnn Falletta, cond.

22:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL - My Christmas with John Simna

Giovanni Gabrieli : Sonata pian' e forte-- National Brass Ensemble

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No.191 ‘Gloria in excelsis Deo’--Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch/Greg Funfgeld; Julia Doyle, soprano; Benjamin Butterfield, tenor; Bach Choir of Bethlehem

Johann Christoph Pez: Concerto Pastorale in F major--Bernard Labadie, Les Violons du Roy

John Rutter: Five Meditations for Orchestra--John Rutter, Royal Philharmonic

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Franz Biebl: Ave Maria (1964)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi (1927)

Traditional: Wexford Carol

Robert Parsons: Ave Maria (c.1565)

Pietro A. Yon (arr Stephen Bulla): Gesu Bambino (1917)

Morten Lauridsen (arr Feza Zweifel): O magnum mysterium (1994)

Christopher Rouse: Karolju: Finale 'Italian' (1991)