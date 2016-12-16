© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 12-16-2016

Published December 16, 2016 at 5:00 AM EST

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell
00:02:00 00:25:02 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 21 in C major  Op 53   Emil Gilels, piano DeutGram  4795448
00:29:00 00:39:37 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No.  9 in E minor  Op 95  George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony  63151
01:11:00 00:41:13 Franz Schubert Piano Trio No. 2 in E flat major    Beaux Arts Trio Philips  4788977
01:54:00 00:22:20 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Part 3 Academy Ancient Music Berlin René Jacobs Dorothea Röschmann, soprano; Andreas Scholl, counter-tenor; Werner Güra, tenor; Klaus Häger, baritone; RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi  2908304
02:18:00 00:48:26 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No.  3 in E flat major  Op 55  Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc  80090
03:09:00 00:27:36 Zoltán Kodály Peacock Variations  Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic EMI  54858
03:39:00 00:17:13 John Rutter Gloria Philip Jones Brass Ensemble John Rutter Cambridge Singers; John Scott, organ Collegium  100
03:58:00 00:44:50 Rodion Shchedrin Carmen Suite  Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos  553038
04:47:00 00:32:11 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No.  4 in G major  Op 58 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Leon Fleisher, piano Sony  42445
05:21:00 00:11:18 Johann Melchior Molter Concerto Pastorale in G major  La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta  8730
05:34:00 00:05:01 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp and Circumstance March No.4 in G major  Op 39  Sir Adrian Boult London Philharmonic EMI  28379
05:52:00 00:07:22 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Sonata for 2 Pianos   Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway  30022

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:00 00:04:00 John Rutter What Sweeter Music?  John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Decca  1821
06:11:00 00:02:43 Samuel Scheidt O Little One Sweet  John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium  503
06:17:00 00:06:44 Johann Sebastian Bach Andante from Violin Concerto No. 1 Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Kahane Hilary Hahn, violin DeutGram  4795448
06:26:00 00:08:11 Giovanni Gabrieli In ecclesiis  Vittorio Negri Gregg Smith Singers; Texas Boys' Choir; Edward Tarr Brass Ensemble; E. Power Biggs, organ CBS  42645
06:40:00 00:09:07 Édouard Lalo Deux Aubades  Daniel Swift CBC Radio Orchestra CBC  5152
06:52:00 00:03:53 Antonio Vivaldi Final Choruses from Gloria Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch Greg Funfgeld Bach Choir of Bethlehem Analekta  9873
06:57:00 00:02:18 Ludwig van Beethoven Tarpeja: Triumphal March  John Storgards Tapiola Sinfonietta Ondine  1001
07:05:00 00:05:47 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo a capriccio in G major  Op 129   Russell Sherman, piano GM Records  2068
07:13:00 00:08:40 Anthony DiLorenzo Christmas 'Toons   Burning River Brass BurnRiver  2008
07:24:00 00:10:31 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegro from Symphony No. 6 Op 68  Daniel Barenboim West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Decca  16871
07:40:00 00:06:03 David Lovrien Minor Alterations  Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference  126
07:49:00 00:05:02 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 2: Scherzo burlesque Op 53  Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos  9454
07:56:00 00:02:58 Felix Mendelssohn Hark! The Herald Angels Sing  Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca  4789225
08:07:00 00:06:04 John Williams Hook: The Banquet  John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony  68419
08:16:00 00:04:17 Francesco Manfredini Pastorale from Concerto Grosso Op 3  Rudolf Baumgartner Lucerne Festival Strings DeutGram  469376
08:20:00 00:03:38 Lars-Erik Larsson Pastoral  Andrew Manze Helsingborg Symphony CPO  777671
08:27:00 00:07:18 Igor Stravinsky Finale from Symphony Op 1  Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram  453434
08:40:00 00:03:31 Traditional Advent Hymn   Cantus Cantus  1211
08:45:00 00:03:51 Traditional Christ Child's Lullaby Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Meredith Hall, soprano; Women of the; Apollo's Singers Avie  2269
08:52:00 00:03:45 Gabriel Fauré Masques et bergamasques: Overture Op 112  Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM  1004
08:55:00 00:05:10 Hector Berlioz L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds'  Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca  4789225
09:05:00 00:13:51 Mack Wilberg Christmas Carol Medley Symphony Orchestra Jerold Ottley Mormon Tabernacle Choir; Lois Matheson, soprano Bonneville  9402
09:23:00 00:04:28 Michael Chertock Hark! The Herald Angels Sing / Il est ne   Michael Chertock, piano Telarc  80485
09:31:00 00:12:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 22 Royal Northern Sinfonia Kenneth Woods Sarah Beth Briggs, piano Avie  2358
09:46:00 00:05:00 Jean de Brébeuf The Huron Carol  Patrick Dupré Quigley Seraphic Fire SFM  14
09:52:00 00:05:28 John Rutter All Bells in Paradise  Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca  4789225

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:00:00 00:03:07 Ludwig van Beethoven Minuet in G major    Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano DeutGram  457619
10:04:00 00:03:14 Ludwig van Beethoven Für Elise   Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca  17091
10:09:00 00:12:47 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in C major   Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv  415291
10:24:00 00:08:00 Irvin L. Wagner Variations on 'Happy Birthday'   Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler  98623
10:33:00 00:03:42 John Jacob Niles I Wonder As I Wander Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Melanie Marshall, soprano; Andrew Williams, viola Collegium  133
10:42:00 00:02:31 Jeremiah Ingalls Jesus Christ the Apple Tree  Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire  105
10:46:00 00:03:00 John Lennon/Paul McCartney Yesterday   Milos Karadaglic, guitar Mercury  24425
10:50:00 00:23:27 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 23 in F minor  Op 57   Peter Takács, piano Cambria  1175
11:15:00 00:08:46 David Popper Hungarian Rhapsody Op 68 Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Matthew Allen, cello Telarc  80745

A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS
11:26:00 00:08:03 Robert Russell Bennett The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA  2002
11:34:00 00:00:53 Anonymous Gaudete, Christus est natus  Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA  1996
11:35:00 00:01:20 Traditional Fum, fum, fum Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA  2011
11:36:00 00:02:15 John Frederick Coots Santa Claus is Coming to Town Cleveland Orchestra Robert Page Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA  1999
11:41:00 00:02:47 Traditional Sussex Carol 'On Christmas Night' Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA  2011
11:44:00 00:03:37 Howard Blake The Snowman: Walking in the Air Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA  2014
11:48:00 00:03:01 Anonymous The Angel Gabriel (Gabriel's Message) Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleve Orch Children's Chorus MAA  1996
11:51:00 00:01:48 Traditional In dulci jubilo Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA  1999
11:53:00 00:02:42 John Williams Home Alone 2: Merry Christmas, Merry Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA  2014

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
12:06:00 00:10:55 Johannes Brahms Academic Festival Overture Op 80  George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony  203
12:19:00 00:06:53 Emile Waldteufel Waltz 'Estudiantina' Op 191  Michel Swierczewski Gulbenkian Orchestra Nimbus  5264
12:29:00 00:04:11 Franz Liszt Two Concert Etudes: Waldesrauschen   Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram  4795529
12:37:00 00:06:53 Richard Wagner Siegfried: Forest Murmurs  George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS  46286
12:47:00 00:10:38 Gustav Holst The Perfect Fool: Ballet Music Op 39  André Previn London Symphony EMI  66934

THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:02:00 01:02:20 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No.  9 in D minor  Op 125 Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Angela Denoke, soprano; Marianna Tarasova, mezzo;
Endrik Wottrich, tenor; Matthias Goerne, baritone; Moscow State Chamber Choir DeutGram  4776409

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
14:05:00 00:03:17 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Oxen from 'Hodie' London Symphony Richard Hickox Stephen Roberts, baritone EMI  54128
14:08:00 00:02:38 Philip Radcliffe The Oxen  Ralph Allwood Rodolfus Choir BBC  326
14:14:00 00:14:09 Zoltán Kodály Theater Overture  Antal Doráti Philharmonia Hungarica Decca  443006
14:31:00 00:11:52 Johan Halvorsen Norwegian Rhapsody No.  2  Ole Kristian Ruud Trondheim Symphony Orchestra Simax  1085
14:44:00 00:10:33 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 36  Sir John Eliot Gardiner Révolutionaire et Romantique Soli Deo  721
14:56:00 00:04:20 Camille Saint-Saëns Marche militaire française Op 60  Geoffrey Simon London Philharmonic Cala  4031
15:02:00 00:16:26 Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto for 3 Keyboards & Strings in C major  English Concert Trevor Pinnock Kenneth Gilbert, harpsichord; Trevor Pinnock, harpsichord; Lars Ulrik Mortensen, hpschrd Archiv  413634
15:21:00 00:09:13 Ottorino Respighi Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of  James Gaffigan CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic  2
15:32:00 00:03:37 Anonymous There is no Rose of Such Virtue   Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi  907099
15:40:00 00:02:12 John Joubert There is no Rose  Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA  1996
15:46:00 00:11:53 Gioacchino Rossini String Sonata No.  3 in C major    Ensemble Explorations Harm Mundi  901847
15:59:00 00:04:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Christ on Mount of Olives: Hallelujah Op 85 Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc  80119

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: On Beethoven, Saint-Saens, and Fossil-Hunting
16:06:00 00:04:09 Ludwig van Beethoven Variations on Arne's 'Rule Britannia'   Olli Mustonen, piano Decca  436834
16:14:00 00:11:00 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No.  3 in G major   Trevor Pinnock English Concert DeutGram  4795448
16:31:00 00:05:46 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Devotion: Suite  Richard Kaufman Brandenburg Philharmonic MarcoPolo  223608
16:41:00 00:03:51 John Francis Wade O Come, All Ye Faithful  Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca  4789225
16:45:00 00:03:04 Henry J. Gauntlett Once in Royal David's City  Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca  4789225
16:52:00 00:02:47 Peter Schickele Last Tango in Bayreuth   Daniele Damiano, bassoon; Clelia Goldings, bassoon; Richard Galler, bassoon; Milan Turkovic, bassoon Koch Intl  1374
16:57:00 00:02:45 Giuseppe Verdi Scherzo from String Quartet   Quartetto di Cremona Klanglogo  1400
17:04:00 00:05:03 Giovanni Gabrieli Jubilate Deo La Nuova Musica John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium  134
17:12:00 00:08:39 Sir Malcolm Arnold English Dances Set 1 Op 27  Bryden Thomson Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos  8867
17:24:00 00:10:56 Robert Russell Bennett The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc  80087
17:41:00 00:04:35 Philip Stopford Lully, Lulla, Lullay  Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Decca  4789225
17:47:00 00:03:23 Traditional O Little Town of Bethlehem  Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca  4789225
17:52:00 00:03:33 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Rondo from Piano Trio No. 4 Op 65   Beaux Arts Trio Philips  446077
17:58:00 00:01:35 Ludwig van Beethoven The Ruins of Athens: Turkish March Op 113  Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA  7716

DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:17:39 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Trio No. 4 in B flat major  Op 11   Beaux Arts Trio Philips  4788977
18:29:00 00:04:37 Ludwig van Beethoven The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture Op 43  Daniel Harding German Chamber Philharmonic VirginClas  45364
18:36:00 00:03:11 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Septet Op 20 Berlin Philharmonic Octet  Members of Philips  4788977
18:41:00 00:13:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from 'Triple' Concerto Op 56 Basel Chamber Orchestra Giovanni Antonini   Giuliano Carmignola, violin; Sol Gabetta, cello; Dejan Lazic, piano Sony  376362
18:55:00 00:04:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Christ on Mount of Olives: Hallelujah Op 85 Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc  80119

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:20:24 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 95 in C minor   George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony  768779
19:24:00 00:29:15 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No.  5 in C minor  Op 67  Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc  80163
19:53:00 00:01:45 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 28 in B major  Op 41   Richard Goode, piano Nonesuch  79452
19:55:00 00:04:06 George Frideric Handel Aria from Concerto Grosso Op 6   Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram  447733

SPECIAL: HANDEL’S MESSIAH with Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell; Meredith Hall, soprano; Amanda Crider, mezzo-soprano; Karim Sulayman, tenor; Jeffrey Strauss, baritone;
Apollo’s Singers, live from First Baptist Church, Shaker Heights
George Frideric Handel: Messiah (1743)
20:00:00 00:54:42 George Frideric Handel Messiah, Part 1 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Amanda Forsythe, soprano; Elizabeth Shammash, mezzo; Ross Hauck, tenor; Jeffrey Strauss, bass; Apollo's Singers Avie  2208
21:09:00 00:43:34 George Frideric Handel Messiah, Part 2 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Amanda Forsythe, soprano; Elizabeth Shammash, mezzo; Ross Hauck, tenor; Ian Honeyman, tenor; Jeffrey Strauss, bass Avie  2208
21:53:00 00:33:25 George Frideric Handel Messiah, Part 3 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Amanda Forsythe, soprano; Elizabeth Shammash, mezzo; Ian Honeyman, tenor; Jeffrey Strauss, bass; Apollo's Singers Avie  2208

22:30 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded 12/14 at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Perils or Promises:
Education in the Age of Smart Machines - Yong Zhao, Ph.D.  Prof. in the School of Education, Univ. of Kansas

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
23:00:00 00:04:58 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Piano Trio Op 11   Beaux Arts Trio Philips  4788977
23:04:00 00:04:39 Gustav Holst In the Bleak Midwinter  Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca  4789225
23:09:00 00:01:57 Zoltán Kodály Háry János: The Flute-playing Hussar Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Erika Sebök, flute Philips  462824
23:11:00 00:05:10 Joseph Joachim Romance in B flat Op 2   Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano DeutGram  15312
23:16:00 00:11:47 Antonín Dvorák Largo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95  Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca  414421
23:28:00 00:05:03 Johann Sebastian Bach Goldberg Variation No. 13   Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc  80715
23:33:00 00:05:05 Henryk Wieniawski Romance from Violin Concerto No. 2 Op 22 London Symphony Lawrence Foster Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram  431815
23:38:00 00:05:11 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo  Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference  99
23:43:00 00:05:13 Patrick Doyle Hamlet: Ophelia's Funeral  Kenneth Alwyn City of Prague Philharmonic Silva  1094
23:49:00 00:05:15 Paul Schoenfield Café Music: Andante   Almeda Trio Albany  1386