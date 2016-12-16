Program Guide 12-16-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:25:02 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 21 in C major Op 53 Emil Gilels, piano DeutGram 4795448

00:29:00 00:39:37 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 9 in E minor Op 95 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63151

01:11:00 00:41:13 Franz Schubert Piano Trio No. 2 in E flat major Beaux Arts Trio Philips 4788977

01:54:00 00:22:20 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Part 3 Academy Ancient Music Berlin René Jacobs Dorothea Röschmann, soprano; Andreas Scholl, counter-tenor; Werner Güra, tenor; Klaus Häger, baritone; RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi 2908304

02:18:00 00:48:26 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 3 in E flat major Op 55 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80090

03:09:00 00:27:36 Zoltán Kodály Peacock Variations Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic EMI 54858

03:39:00 00:17:13 John Rutter Gloria Philip Jones Brass Ensemble John Rutter Cambridge Singers; John Scott, organ Collegium 100

03:58:00 00:44:50 Rodion Shchedrin Carmen Suite Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 553038

04:47:00 00:32:11 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4 in G major Op 58 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Leon Fleisher, piano Sony 42445

05:21:00 00:11:18 Johann Melchior Molter Concerto Pastorale in G major La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8730

05:34:00 00:05:01 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp and Circumstance March No.4 in G major Op 39 Sir Adrian Boult London Philharmonic EMI 28379

05:52:00 00:07:22 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Sonata for 2 Pianos Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30022

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:04:00 John Rutter What Sweeter Music? John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Decca 1821

06:11:00 00:02:43 Samuel Scheidt O Little One Sweet John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 503

06:17:00 00:06:44 Johann Sebastian Bach Andante from Violin Concerto No. 1 Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Kahane Hilary Hahn, violin DeutGram 4795448

06:26:00 00:08:11 Giovanni Gabrieli In ecclesiis Vittorio Negri Gregg Smith Singers; Texas Boys' Choir; Edward Tarr Brass Ensemble; E. Power Biggs, organ CBS 42645

06:40:00 00:09:07 Édouard Lalo Deux Aubades Daniel Swift CBC Radio Orchestra CBC 5152

06:52:00 00:03:53 Antonio Vivaldi Final Choruses from Gloria Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch Greg Funfgeld Bach Choir of Bethlehem Analekta 9873

06:57:00 00:02:18 Ludwig van Beethoven Tarpeja: Triumphal March John Storgards Tapiola Sinfonietta Ondine 1001

07:05:00 00:05:47 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo a capriccio in G major Op 129 Russell Sherman, piano GM Records 2068

07:13:00 00:08:40 Anthony DiLorenzo Christmas 'Toons Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2008

07:24:00 00:10:31 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegro from Symphony No. 6 Op 68 Daniel Barenboim West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Decca 16871

07:40:00 00:06:03 David Lovrien Minor Alterations Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 126

07:49:00 00:05:02 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 2: Scherzo burlesque Op 53 Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9454

07:56:00 00:02:58 Felix Mendelssohn Hark! The Herald Angels Sing Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca 4789225

08:07:00 00:06:04 John Williams Hook: The Banquet John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 68419

08:16:00 00:04:17 Francesco Manfredini Pastorale from Concerto Grosso Op 3 Rudolf Baumgartner Lucerne Festival Strings DeutGram 469376

08:20:00 00:03:38 Lars-Erik Larsson Pastoral Andrew Manze Helsingborg Symphony CPO 777671

08:27:00 00:07:18 Igor Stravinsky Finale from Symphony Op 1 Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 453434

08:40:00 00:03:31 Traditional Advent Hymn Cantus Cantus 1211

08:45:00 00:03:51 Traditional Christ Child's Lullaby Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Meredith Hall, soprano; Women of the; Apollo's Singers Avie 2269

08:52:00 00:03:45 Gabriel Fauré Masques et bergamasques: Overture Op 112 Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004

08:55:00 00:05:10 Hector Berlioz L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca 4789225

09:05:00 00:13:51 Mack Wilberg Christmas Carol Medley Symphony Orchestra Jerold Ottley Mormon Tabernacle Choir; Lois Matheson, soprano Bonneville 9402

09:23:00 00:04:28 Michael Chertock Hark! The Herald Angels Sing / Il est ne Michael Chertock, piano Telarc 80485

09:31:00 00:12:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 22 Royal Northern Sinfonia Kenneth Woods Sarah Beth Briggs, piano Avie 2358

09:46:00 00:05:00 Jean de Brébeuf The Huron Carol Patrick Dupré Quigley Seraphic Fire SFM 14

09:52:00 00:05:28 John Rutter All Bells in Paradise Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca 4789225

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:00 00:03:07 Ludwig van Beethoven Minuet in G major Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano DeutGram 457619

10:04:00 00:03:14 Ludwig van Beethoven Für Elise Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091

10:09:00 00:12:47 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in C major Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv 415291

10:24:00 00:08:00 Irvin L. Wagner Variations on 'Happy Birthday' Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623

10:33:00 00:03:42 John Jacob Niles I Wonder As I Wander Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Melanie Marshall, soprano; Andrew Williams, viola Collegium 133

10:42:00 00:02:31 Jeremiah Ingalls Jesus Christ the Apple Tree Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 105

10:46:00 00:03:00 John Lennon/Paul McCartney Yesterday Milos Karadaglic, guitar Mercury 24425

10:50:00 00:23:27 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 23 in F minor Op 57 Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175

11:15:00 00:08:46 David Popper Hungarian Rhapsody Op 68 Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Matthew Allen, cello Telarc 80745

A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:26:00 00:08:03 Robert Russell Bennett The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2002

11:34:00 00:00:53 Anonymous Gaudete, Christus est natus Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1996

11:35:00 00:01:20 Traditional Fum, fum, fum Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2011

11:36:00 00:02:15 John Frederick Coots Santa Claus is Coming to Town Cleveland Orchestra Robert Page Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999

11:41:00 00:02:47 Traditional Sussex Carol 'On Christmas Night' Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2011

11:44:00 00:03:37 Howard Blake The Snowman: Walking in the Air Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014

11:48:00 00:03:01 Anonymous The Angel Gabriel (Gabriel's Message) Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleve Orch Children's Chorus MAA 1996

11:51:00 00:01:48 Traditional In dulci jubilo Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999

11:53:00 00:02:42 John Williams Home Alone 2: Merry Christmas, Merry Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

12:06:00 00:10:55 Johannes Brahms Academic Festival Overture Op 80 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 203

12:19:00 00:06:53 Emile Waldteufel Waltz 'Estudiantina' Op 191 Michel Swierczewski Gulbenkian Orchestra Nimbus 5264

12:29:00 00:04:11 Franz Liszt Two Concert Etudes: Waldesrauschen Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4795529

12:37:00 00:06:53 Richard Wagner Siegfried: Forest Murmurs George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS 46286

12:47:00 00:10:38 Gustav Holst The Perfect Fool: Ballet Music Op 39 André Previn London Symphony EMI 66934

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00 01:02:20 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 9 in D minor Op 125 Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Angela Denoke, soprano; Marianna Tarasova, mezzo;

Endrik Wottrich, tenor; Matthias Goerne, baritone; Moscow State Chamber Choir DeutGram 4776409

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:05:00 00:03:17 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Oxen from 'Hodie' London Symphony Richard Hickox Stephen Roberts, baritone EMI 54128

14:08:00 00:02:38 Philip Radcliffe The Oxen Ralph Allwood Rodolfus Choir BBC 326

14:14:00 00:14:09 Zoltán Kodály Theater Overture Antal Doráti Philharmonia Hungarica Decca 443006

14:31:00 00:11:52 Johan Halvorsen Norwegian Rhapsody No. 2 Ole Kristian Ruud Trondheim Symphony Orchestra Simax 1085

14:44:00 00:10:33 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 36 Sir John Eliot Gardiner Révolutionaire et Romantique Soli Deo 721

14:56:00 00:04:20 Camille Saint-Saëns Marche militaire française Op 60 Geoffrey Simon London Philharmonic Cala 4031

15:02:00 00:16:26 Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto for 3 Keyboards & Strings in C major English Concert Trevor Pinnock Kenneth Gilbert, harpsichord; Trevor Pinnock, harpsichord; Lars Ulrik Mortensen, hpschrd Archiv 413634

15:21:00 00:09:13 Ottorino Respighi Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of James Gaffigan CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 2

15:32:00 00:03:37 Anonymous There is no Rose of Such Virtue Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 907099

15:40:00 00:02:12 John Joubert There is no Rose Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1996

15:46:00 00:11:53 Gioacchino Rossini String Sonata No. 3 in C major Ensemble Explorations Harm Mundi 901847

15:59:00 00:04:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Christ on Mount of Olives: Hallelujah Op 85 Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80119

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: On Beethoven, Saint-Saens, and Fossil-Hunting

16:06:00 00:04:09 Ludwig van Beethoven Variations on Arne's 'Rule Britannia' Olli Mustonen, piano Decca 436834

16:14:00 00:11:00 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G major Trevor Pinnock English Concert DeutGram 4795448

16:31:00 00:05:46 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Devotion: Suite Richard Kaufman Brandenburg Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223608

16:41:00 00:03:51 John Francis Wade O Come, All Ye Faithful Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca 4789225

16:45:00 00:03:04 Henry J. Gauntlett Once in Royal David's City Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca 4789225

16:52:00 00:02:47 Peter Schickele Last Tango in Bayreuth Daniele Damiano, bassoon; Clelia Goldings, bassoon; Richard Galler, bassoon; Milan Turkovic, bassoon Koch Intl 1374

16:57:00 00:02:45 Giuseppe Verdi Scherzo from String Quartet Quartetto di Cremona Klanglogo 1400

17:04:00 00:05:03 Giovanni Gabrieli Jubilate Deo La Nuova Musica John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 134

17:12:00 00:08:39 Sir Malcolm Arnold English Dances Set 1 Op 27 Bryden Thomson Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8867

17:24:00 00:10:56 Robert Russell Bennett The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80087

17:41:00 00:04:35 Philip Stopford Lully, Lulla, Lullay Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Decca 4789225

17:47:00 00:03:23 Traditional O Little Town of Bethlehem Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca 4789225

17:52:00 00:03:33 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Rondo from Piano Trio No. 4 Op 65 Beaux Arts Trio Philips 446077

17:58:00 00:01:35 Ludwig van Beethoven The Ruins of Athens: Turkish March Op 113 Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 7716

DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:17:39 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Trio No. 4 in B flat major Op 11 Beaux Arts Trio Philips 4788977

18:29:00 00:04:37 Ludwig van Beethoven The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture Op 43 Daniel Harding German Chamber Philharmonic VirginClas 45364

18:36:00 00:03:11 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Septet Op 20 Berlin Philharmonic Octet Members of Philips 4788977

18:41:00 00:13:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from 'Triple' Concerto Op 56 Basel Chamber Orchestra Giovanni Antonini Giuliano Carmignola, violin; Sol Gabetta, cello; Dejan Lazic, piano Sony 376362

18:55:00 00:04:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Christ on Mount of Olives: Hallelujah Op 85 Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80119

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:20:24 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 95 in C minor George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 768779

19:24:00 00:29:15 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 5 in C minor Op 67 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80163

19:53:00 00:01:45 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 28 in B major Op 41 Richard Goode, piano Nonesuch 79452

19:55:00 00:04:06 George Frideric Handel Aria from Concerto Grosso Op 6 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733

SPECIAL: HANDEL’S MESSIAH with Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell; Meredith Hall, soprano; Amanda Crider, mezzo-soprano; Karim Sulayman, tenor; Jeffrey Strauss, baritone;

Apollo’s Singers, live from First Baptist Church, Shaker Heights

George Frideric Handel: Messiah (1743)

20:00:00 00:54:42 George Frideric Handel Messiah, Part 1 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Amanda Forsythe, soprano; Elizabeth Shammash, mezzo; Ross Hauck, tenor; Jeffrey Strauss, bass; Apollo's Singers Avie 2208

21:09:00 00:43:34 George Frideric Handel Messiah, Part 2 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Amanda Forsythe, soprano; Elizabeth Shammash, mezzo; Ross Hauck, tenor; Ian Honeyman, tenor; Jeffrey Strauss, bass Avie 2208

21:53:00 00:33:25 George Frideric Handel Messiah, Part 3 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Amanda Forsythe, soprano; Elizabeth Shammash, mezzo; Ian Honeyman, tenor; Jeffrey Strauss, bass; Apollo's Singers Avie 2208

22:30 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded 12/14 at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Perils or Promises:

Education in the Age of Smart Machines - Yong Zhao, Ph.D. Prof. in the School of Education, Univ. of Kansas

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:00:00 00:04:58 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Piano Trio Op 11 Beaux Arts Trio Philips 4788977

23:04:00 00:04:39 Gustav Holst In the Bleak Midwinter Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca 4789225

23:09:00 00:01:57 Zoltán Kodály Háry János: The Flute-playing Hussar Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Erika Sebök, flute Philips 462824

23:11:00 00:05:10 Joseph Joachim Romance in B flat Op 2 Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano DeutGram 15312

23:16:00 00:11:47 Antonín Dvorák Largo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 414421

23:28:00 00:05:03 Johann Sebastian Bach Goldberg Variation No. 13 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80715

23:33:00 00:05:05 Henryk Wieniawski Romance from Violin Concerto No. 2 Op 22 London Symphony Lawrence Foster Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 431815

23:38:00 00:05:11 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 99

23:43:00 00:05:13 Patrick Doyle Hamlet: Ophelia's Funeral Kenneth Alwyn City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1094

23:49:00 00:05:15 Paul Schoenfield Café Music: Andante Almeda Trio Albany 1386