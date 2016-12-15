© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 12-15-2016

Published December 15, 2016 at 5:06 PM EST

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00            00:24:25            Franz Joseph Haydn     Symphony No. 99 in E flat major                        George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    768779

00:31:00            00:34:03            Jean Sibelius    Symphony No.  4 in A minor  Op 63                    George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     97

01:08:00            00:37:28            Ernest Bloch     Violin Concerto  Royal Philharmonic        José Serebrier   Michael Guttman, violin  ASV     785

01:49:00            00:41:27            Manuel Rosenthal          Gaîté Parisienne                        Manuel Rosenthal            Monte Carlo Philharmonic          EMI      63136

02:33:00            00:24:28            Richard Strauss Suite for 13 Wind Instruments in B flat Op 4        Minnesota Orchestra            Edo de Waart    Members of      VirginClas         61460

02:59:00            00:30:02            Camille Saint-Saëns      Piano Quintet in A minor  Op 14 Fine Arts Quartet                       Cristina Ortiz, piano       Naxos   572904

03:34:00            00:51:20            Sir Edward Elgar           Symphony No.  1 in A flat major  Op 55              Daniel Barenboim        Berlin State Orchestra    Decca   4789353

04:29:00            00:24:29            Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 110 'Unser Mund sei voll     Collegium Vocale Orchestra          Philippe Herreweghe      Vasilika Jezovsek, soprano; Sarah Connolly, mezzo-soprano; Mark Padmore, tenor; Peter Kooy, bass; Collegium Vocale         Harm Mundi      901594

04:57:00            00:30:08            Édouard Lalo    Symphony in G minor                Nikos Athinäos  Frankfurt State Orchestra          Signum 6600

05:29:00            00:11:00            Leopold Mozart Concerto for 2 Horns in E flat major        Academy St. Martin in Fields            Iona Brown       Hermann Baumann, horn; Radovan Vlatkovic, horn         Philips  416815

05:44:00            00:05:55            Traditional         Wexford Carol                           Marsha Genensky, soprano; Andrew Lawrence-King, harp      Harm Mundi      907325

05:52:00            00:06:15            Gian Carlo Menotti        Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite                     Robert Porco            Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     2002

 

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00            00:06:49            John Rutter       Opening Chorus from Magnificat City of London Sinfonia John Rutter            Cambridge Singers        Collegium         114

06:17:00            00:07:11            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21      Camerata Salzburg           Géza Anda       Géza Anda, piano         DeutGram         4793449

06:28:00            00:01:31            Johann Walther Joseph Dearest, Joseph Mine                Richard Westenburg            Musica Sacra    DeutGram         429732

06:30:00            00:02:13            James R. Murray           Away in a Manger                      Richard Westenburg            Musica Sacra    DeutGram         429732

06:32:00            00:02:20            Traditional         Of the Father's Love Begotten                Richard Westenburg            Musica Sacra    DeutGram         429732

06:41:00            00:08:01            Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Overture                   Jeffrey Tate            Bavarian Radio Symphony        EMI      54022

06:48:00            00:01:46            Traditional         A la Nanita nana                        Richard Westenburg      Musica Sacra            DeutGram         429732

06:53:00            00:02:55            George Frideric Handel  The Triumph of Time and Truth: Sonata in D major          RCO Chamber Orchestra       Joshua Rifkin    Peter Hurford, organ      Decca   414604

06:57:00            00:02:31            John Philip Sousa         March 'Homeward Bound'                      Loras John Schissel            Virginia Grand Military Band       WalkFrog          430

07:05:00            00:04:54            Josef Suk         Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 6                             Orpheus Chamber Orchestra       DeutGram         447109

07:09:00            00:08:53            Sir Malcolm Arnold        Fantasy on Christmas Carols                 Rumon Gamba  BBC Philharmonic     Chandos           9851

07:22:00            00:11:54            Luigi Boccherini Symphony No. 15 in D major  Op 35                   Johannes Goritzki            German Chamber Academy Neuss        CPO     999175

07:40:00            00:03:32            John Rutter       Donkey Carol    City of London Sinfonia John Rutter       Cambridge Singers Collegium         121

07:43:00            00:02:43            John David       Born on a New Day       Royal Philharmonic        John Rutter            Cambridge Singers        Collegium         133

07:49:00            00:04:14            Peter Tchaikovsky         Suite No. 3: Scherzo Op 55                    Vladimir Jurowski            Russian National Orchestra        PentaTone        61

07:57:00            00:02:32            Traditional         The Coventry Carol                   Richard Westenburg      Musica Sacra            DeutGram         429732

08:07:00            00:07:08            Xaver Scharwenka         Scherzo from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 32          BBC Scottish Symphony        Michael Stern    Marc-André Hamelin, piano       Hyperion           67508

08:17:00            00:03:44            Georges Bizet   Carmen Suite No. 2: Changing of the                 Erich Kunzel            Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80703

08:23:00            00:12:20            Leroy Anderson Suite of Carols for String Orchestra                     Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra         Naxos   559356

08:40:00            00:08:41            Jacques Offenbach       Orpheus in the Underworld: Overture                  Marc Minkowski         Musicians of the Louvre Archiv   4776403

08:54:00            00:03:21            Samuel Scheidt In dulci jubilo     City of London Sinfonia John Rutter       Cambridge Singers; Members of     Collegium         512

09:05:00            00:18:11            Franz Joseph Haydn     Piano Concerto No. 11 in D major          Norwegian Chamber Orchestra          Leif Ove Andsnes          Leif Ove Andsnes, piano            EMI      56960

09:27:00            00:04:23            Michael Chertock          God Rest Ye Merry / O Come O Come                           Michael Chertock, piano Telarc   80485

09:34:00            00:06:18            Franz Liszt        Hungarian Rhapsody No.  6 in D flat major                                  Martha Argerich, piano  DeutGram         4793449

09:43:00            00:07:47            Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony             René Jacobs            Academy Ancient Music Berlin   Harm Mundi      2908304

09:55:00            00:02:54            John Rutter       Shepherd's Pipe Carol   City of London Sinfonia John Rutter            Cambridge Singers        Collegium         121

 

WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:00:00            00:02:46            Vince Guaraldi   Christmas Time is Here                          Canadian Brass Steinway            30027

10:03:00            00:01:33            Gloria Shayne Baker      Do You Hear What I Hear?                                 Pittsburgh Symphony Brass           Four Winds       3029

10:07:00            00:11:44            Sir Edward Elgar           Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 55                    Daniel Barenboim        Berlin State Orchestra    Decca   4789353

10:21:00            00:10:42            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Sonata in E flat major                               Emil Gilels, piano    DeutGram         419173

10:33:00            00:03:32            Vladimir Horowitz          Carmen Variations                                 Yuja Wang, piano            DeutGram         16606

10:40:00            00:04:55            Eduard Strauss Quadrille on Themes from 'Carmen' Op 134                    Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic      DeutGram         431628

10:50:00            00:24:16            Felix Mendelssohn        String Symphony No.  9 in C major                                 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra      DeutGram         437528

11:16:00            00:08:49            Maurice Ravel   Scarbo from 'Gaspard de la nuit'                         Andrei Gavrilov, piano            DeutGram         437532

 

A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:26:00            00:03:36            Franz Gruber     Silent Night       Cleveland Orchestra      Gareth Morrell   Felix Kraus, English horn; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Audience      MAA     1996

11:29:00            00:03:27            Traditional         The Virgin Mary had a Baby Boy Cleveland Orchestra      Clayton H. Krehbiel            Cleveland Orchestra Chorus      MAA     1999

11:33:00            00:01:21            Mikola Leontovich         Carol of the Bells                       Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus          MAA     2005

11:34:00            00:05:24            Adolphe Adam  O Holy Night     Cleveland Orchestra      Robert Porco    Robert Sullivan, trumpet; Jack Sutte, trumpet     MAA     2005

11:43:00            00:01:53            Mack Wilberg    One December, Bright and Clear            Cleveland Orchestra            Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus      MAA     2008

11:44:00            00:03:44            Traditional         Patapan                        George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra      Sony            63309

11:48:00            00:02:18            Traditional         Still, still, still     Cleveland Orchestra      Gareth Morrell   Cleve Orch Children's Chorus; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus  MAA     1993

11:50:00            00:03:21            Johann Sebastian Bach Mass in b: Dona nobis pacem    Cleveland Orchestra            Robert Shaw     Cleveland Orchestra Chorus      MAA     1999

 

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

12:06:00            00:09:03            Giuseppe Verdi La battaglia di Legnano: Overture                       Riccardo Muti    La Scala Philharmonic        Sony    68468

12:18:00            00:06:54            Ottorino Respighi          Ancient Airs Suite No. 3: Arie di corte                 Jesús López-Cobos  Lausanne Chamber Orchestra    Telarc   80309

12:27:00            00:05:30            Jean Sibelius    Romance in C major  Op 42                   Vladimir Ashkenazy            Boston Symphony Orchestra      Decca   436566

12:34:00            00:02:16            Edvard Grieg     Lyric Pieces Book  3: Solitary Traveler Op 43                              Per Tengstrand, piano         Azica    71207

12:43:00            00:02:30            David Guion      Arkansas Traveler                      Ronald Corp     New London Orchestra          Hyperion           67067

12:47:00            00:08:01            Richard Strauss Serenade for 13 Winds in E flat major  Op 7                    David Zinman            Zürich Tonhalle Orchestra          ArteNova          98495

12:57:00            00:02:32            Georges Bizet   Jeux d'enfants: March Op 22                  Martin West      San Francisco Ballet Orchestra         Reference         131

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00            00:52:05            Peter Tchaikovsky         Swan Lake: Act 3                      Dmitry Yablonsky            Russian State Symphony          Naxos   555873

13:55:00            00:04:23            Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov           Sérénade Op 37            Chamber Orchestra of Europe            Sir John Eliot Gardiner   Steven Isserlis, cello      VirginClas         91134

 

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:00:00            00:03:00            Daniel Read      While Shepherds Watched                     Peter Bennett    Quire Cleveland          Quire    101

14:04:00            00:03:03            William Billings  The Shepherd's Carol                Peter Bennett    Quire Cleveland Quire            101

14:09:00            00:14:23            Maurice Ravel   Rapsodie espagnole                  Vladimir Ashkenazy       Cleveland Orchestra          Decca   430413

14:25:00            00:11:00            Cyril J. Mockridge         Miracle on 34th Street: Suite                  David Newman  Royal Philharmonic     Telarc   88801

14:38:00            00:11:32            Richard Wagner            Rienzi: Overture                         Franz Welser-Möst            Cleveland Orchestra      DeutGram         4778773

14:51:00            00:07:24            Henry Charles Litolff     Scherzo from Concerto Symphonique No. 4 Op 102        San Francisco Symphony     Michael Tilson Thomas  Yuja Wang, piano          SF Sym 60

15:02:00            00:16:31            Johann Sebastian Bach Motet 'Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied' Chamber Ensemble            Sir John Eliot Gardiner   Monteverdi Choir           Soli Deo           716

15:21:00            00:06:54            Sir Edward Elgar           Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 55                 Daniel Barenboim        Berlin State Orchestra    Decca   4789353

15:23:00            00:03:35            Gustav Holst     Lullay, my Liking Op 34              Ralph Allwood   Rodolfus Choir  BBC            326

15:29:00            00:03:58            Karl Jenkins      Lullay                Stephen Layton Polyphony        DeutGram         4793232

15:44:00            00:14:35            Jacques Ibert    Escales 'Ports of Call'                Charles Dutoit   Montreal Symphony            Decca   440332

 

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Dvorák's "Toy Story?"

15:59:00            00:05:32            Michel-Richard Delalande          Symphonies of Carols               Bernard Labadie            Les Violons du Roy       Dorian  90180

16:07:00            00:03:10            Michel Corrette  Noël suisse from Symphonie des noëls                          Arion Baroque Orchestra        early-mus          7768

16:14:00            00:10:32            Maurice Ravel   Sonatine                                   Alexandre Tharaud, piano          Harm Mundi   901811

16:28:00            00:04:54            John Williams    Home Alone: Somewhere in My Memory Symphony Orchestra     John Williams            Chorus  Sony    51333

16:36:00            00:03:23            Franz Schubert Hungarian Melody in B minor                             Alfred Brendel, piano            Philips  422229

16:43:00            00:07:28            Peter Tchaikovsky         Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 13                 Claudio Abbado Chicago Symphony Orchestra    Sony    48056

16:52:00            00:02:56            David Guion      Turkey in the Straw                                Michael Lewin, piano     Sono Lumin   92103

16:57:00            00:02:32            Robert Schumann          Fantasy Pieces: Dream Tangles Op 12                           Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano       Centaur 3177

17:05:00            00:04:48            Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Children's Prayer                              Pittsburgh Symphony Brass       Four Winds       3029

17:13:00            00:08:46            Jaromir Weinberger       Schwanda the Bagpiper: Polka & Fugue             Erich Kunzel            Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80595

17:23:00            00:09:48            Robert Schumann          Vienna Carnival: Allegro Op 26                           Daniel Gortler, piano    Roméo 7281

17:38:00            00:03:52            Armas Toivo Valdemar Maasalo The Bells of Christmas               Angèle Dubeau La Pietà     Analekta           8730

17:43:00            00:03:06            John Ireland      The Holy Boy    La Pietà            Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin            Analekta           8730

17:51:00            00:03:32            Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 29: Sinfonia            Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra          Jeanne Lamon  Jeanne Lamon, violin    Tafelmusik        1001

17:55:00            00:03:43            Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Procession of the Sardar                        David Zinman            Baltimore Symphony Orchestra  Telarc   80378

 

BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00            00:19:20            Alexander Glazunov      Chopiniana Suite Op 46             Vladimir Ziva     Moscow Symphony        Naxos   555048

18:30:00            00:03:26            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Nutcracker: Arabian Dance              Lorin Maazel            Cleveland Orchestra      Telarc   80068

18:36:00            00:02:21            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Nutcracker: Dance of the Reed Pipes                      Lorin Maazel  Cleveland Orchestra      Telarc   80068

18:40:00            00:11:23            Sir Arthur Sullivan          Overture di ballo                       Sir Neville Marriner            Academy St. Martin in Fields      Philips  434916

18:53:00            00:06:26            Franz Schreker  Intermezzo for String Orchestra Op 8                  James Conlon            Gürzenich Orchestra Cologne    EMI      56784

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:04:00            00:51:20            Sir Edward Elgar           Symphony No.  1 in A flat major  Op 55              Daniel Barenboim        Berlin State Orchestra    Decca   4789353

19:57:00            00:03:04            Sir Edward Elgar           Salut d'amour Op 12      Basel Chamber Orchestra            Daniel Hope      Daniel Hope, violin; Jacques Ammon, piano        DeutGram         4795305

 

WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00            00:03:33            Manuel de Falla La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 1                   Erich Kunzel            Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80625

20:08:00            00:17:38            Georges Bizet   Carmen Suite No. 2                   Sir Neville Marriner        London Symphony        Philips  4788977

20:28:00            00:12:17            Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 2                  Juanjo Mena     BBC Philharmonic     Chandos           10694

20:42:00            00:16:17            Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov           Capriccio espagnol Op 34                      Gerard Schwarz            Seattle Symphony         Naxos   572788

20:57:00            00:02:38            Johann Sebastian Bach Siciliano from Violin Sonata No.  4                      José Serebrier           Bournemouth Symphony           Naxos   572050

 

NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Dvorák's "Toy Story?"

21:04:00            00:15:13            Hans Gál          Serenade for Strings                 Georg Tintner    Symphony Nova Scotia   CBC     5167

21:22:00            00:08:21            Michael Praetorius         Christmas Vespers: Processional           Apollo's Fire            Jeannette Sorrell           Scott Mello, tenor; Apollo's Singers        Koch Intl           7673

21:31:00            00:04:04            Eric Whitacre     Lux aurumque               Ragnar Bohlin   Capella SF        Delos   3485

21:37:00            00:11:44            Sir Edward Elgar           Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 55                    Daniel Barenboim        Berlin State Orchestra    Decca   4789353

21:50:00            00:37:46            Franz Schubert Piano Quintet in A major                                    Emanuel Ax, piano; Pamela Frank, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Edgar Meyer, double bass; Rebecca Young, viola Sony    61964

22:30:00            00:13:19            Claude Debussy           Images, Book 2                         Alexander Schimpf, piano            Oehms  1820

22:45:00            00:14:02            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Symphonic Dance No. 3 Op 45              Vasily Petrenko Royal Liverpool Philharmonic   Avie      2188

22:57:00            00:02:12            Traditional         I Saw Three Ships                                 Canadian Brass Steinway            30027

 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:12:01            Sir Edward Elgar           Andante from Violin Concerto Op 61       Chicago Symphony Orchestra          David Zinman    Gil Shaham, violin         Canary  6

23:16:00            00:09:56            Frédéric Chopin Larghetto from Piano Concerto No.  2 Op 21       Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra          Jerzy Semkow  Rafal Blechacz, piano    DeutGram         4795448

23:25:00            00:08:22            Christopher Rouse        Karolju: Finale 'Italian'    BBC Symphony Orchestra         David Zinman Philharmonia Chorus     RCA     11561

23:36:00            00:09:46            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Adagio from Flute Concerto No. 1           English Chamber Orchestra       Raymond Leppard         Peter-Lukas Graf, flute  Brilliant 93290

23:45:00            00:08:33            Ludwig van Beethoven   Romance No. 2 in F major  Op 50          Göttingen Symphony Orchestra          Christoph-Mathias Mueller          Rachel Barton Pine, violin          Cedille  144

23:56:00            00:02:34            Ralph Vaughan Williams            The Blessed Son of God from 'Hodie'                 Richard Hickox London Symphony Chorus         EMI      54128

23:56:00            00:04:20            Ludwig Bonvin  Christmas Night's Dream Op 10             Reuben Blundell            Gowanus Arts Ensemble            New Focus       166

 