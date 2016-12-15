Program Guide 12-15-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:24:25 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 99 in E flat major George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 768779

00:31:00 00:34:03 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 4 in A minor Op 63 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 97

01:08:00 00:37:28 Ernest Bloch Violin Concerto Royal Philharmonic José Serebrier Michael Guttman, violin ASV 785

01:49:00 00:41:27 Manuel Rosenthal Gaîté Parisienne Manuel Rosenthal Monte Carlo Philharmonic EMI 63136

02:33:00 00:24:28 Richard Strauss Suite for 13 Wind Instruments in B flat Op 4 Minnesota Orchestra Edo de Waart Members of VirginClas 61460

02:59:00 00:30:02 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Quintet in A minor Op 14 Fine Arts Quartet Cristina Ortiz, piano Naxos 572904

03:34:00 00:51:20 Sir Edward Elgar Symphony No. 1 in A flat major Op 55 Daniel Barenboim Berlin State Orchestra Decca 4789353

04:29:00 00:24:29 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 110 'Unser Mund sei voll Collegium Vocale Orchestra Philippe Herreweghe Vasilika Jezovsek, soprano; Sarah Connolly, mezzo-soprano; Mark Padmore, tenor; Peter Kooy, bass; Collegium Vocale Harm Mundi 901594

04:57:00 00:30:08 Édouard Lalo Symphony in G minor Nikos Athinäos Frankfurt State Orchestra Signum 6600

05:29:00 00:11:00 Leopold Mozart Concerto for 2 Horns in E flat major Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Hermann Baumann, horn; Radovan Vlatkovic, horn Philips 416815

05:44:00 00:05:55 Traditional Wexford Carol Marsha Genensky, soprano; Andrew Lawrence-King, harp Harm Mundi 907325

05:52:00 00:06:15 Gian Carlo Menotti Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2002

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:06:49 John Rutter Opening Chorus from Magnificat City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 114

06:17:00 00:07:11 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 Camerata Salzburg Géza Anda Géza Anda, piano DeutGram 4793449

06:28:00 00:01:31 Johann Walther Joseph Dearest, Joseph Mine Richard Westenburg Musica Sacra DeutGram 429732

06:30:00 00:02:13 James R. Murray Away in a Manger Richard Westenburg Musica Sacra DeutGram 429732

06:32:00 00:02:20 Traditional Of the Father's Love Begotten Richard Westenburg Musica Sacra DeutGram 429732

06:41:00 00:08:01 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Overture Jeffrey Tate Bavarian Radio Symphony EMI 54022

06:48:00 00:01:46 Traditional A la Nanita nana Richard Westenburg Musica Sacra DeutGram 429732

06:53:00 00:02:55 George Frideric Handel The Triumph of Time and Truth: Sonata in D major RCO Chamber Orchestra Joshua Rifkin Peter Hurford, organ Decca 414604

06:57:00 00:02:31 John Philip Sousa March 'Homeward Bound' Loras John Schissel Virginia Grand Military Band WalkFrog 430

07:05:00 00:04:54 Josef Suk Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 6 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447109

07:09:00 00:08:53 Sir Malcolm Arnold Fantasy on Christmas Carols Rumon Gamba BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9851

07:22:00 00:11:54 Luigi Boccherini Symphony No. 15 in D major Op 35 Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999175

07:40:00 00:03:32 John Rutter Donkey Carol City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 121

07:43:00 00:02:43 John David Born on a New Day Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 133

07:49:00 00:04:14 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 3: Scherzo Op 55 Vladimir Jurowski Russian National Orchestra PentaTone 61

07:57:00 00:02:32 Traditional The Coventry Carol Richard Westenburg Musica Sacra DeutGram 429732

08:07:00 00:07:08 Xaver Scharwenka Scherzo from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 32 BBC Scottish Symphony Michael Stern Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67508

08:17:00 00:03:44 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 2: Changing of the Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703

08:23:00 00:12:20 Leroy Anderson Suite of Carols for String Orchestra Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559356

08:40:00 00:08:41 Jacques Offenbach Orpheus in the Underworld: Overture Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4776403

08:54:00 00:03:21 Samuel Scheidt In dulci jubilo City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers; Members of Collegium 512

09:05:00 00:18:11 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Concerto No. 11 in D major Norwegian Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 56960

09:27:00 00:04:23 Michael Chertock God Rest Ye Merry / O Come O Come Michael Chertock, piano Telarc 80485

09:34:00 00:06:18 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 in D flat major Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4793449

09:43:00 00:07:47 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony René Jacobs Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi 2908304

09:55:00 00:02:54 John Rutter Shepherd's Pipe Carol City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 121

WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:00:00 00:02:46 Vince Guaraldi Christmas Time is Here Canadian Brass Steinway 30027

10:03:00 00:01:33 Gloria Shayne Baker Do You Hear What I Hear? Pittsburgh Symphony Brass Four Winds 3029

10:07:00 00:11:44 Sir Edward Elgar Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 55 Daniel Barenboim Berlin State Orchestra Decca 4789353

10:21:00 00:10:42 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata in E flat major Emil Gilels, piano DeutGram 419173

10:33:00 00:03:32 Vladimir Horowitz Carmen Variations Yuja Wang, piano DeutGram 16606

10:40:00 00:04:55 Eduard Strauss Quadrille on Themes from 'Carmen' Op 134 Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 431628

10:50:00 00:24:16 Felix Mendelssohn String Symphony No. 9 in C major Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437528

11:16:00 00:08:49 Maurice Ravel Scarbo from 'Gaspard de la nuit' Andrei Gavrilov, piano DeutGram 437532

A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:26:00 00:03:36 Franz Gruber Silent Night Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Felix Kraus, English horn; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Audience MAA 1996

11:29:00 00:03:27 Traditional The Virgin Mary had a Baby Boy Cleveland Orchestra Clayton H. Krehbiel Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999

11:33:00 00:01:21 Mikola Leontovich Carol of the Bells Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2005

11:34:00 00:05:24 Adolphe Adam O Holy Night Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Robert Sullivan, trumpet; Jack Sutte, trumpet MAA 2005

11:43:00 00:01:53 Mack Wilberg One December, Bright and Clear Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2008

11:44:00 00:03:44 Traditional Patapan George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63309

11:48:00 00:02:18 Traditional Still, still, still Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleve Orch Children's Chorus; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1993

11:50:00 00:03:21 Johann Sebastian Bach Mass in b: Dona nobis pacem Cleveland Orchestra Robert Shaw Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

12:06:00 00:09:03 Giuseppe Verdi La battaglia di Legnano: Overture Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 68468

12:18:00 00:06:54 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 3: Arie di corte Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

12:27:00 00:05:30 Jean Sibelius Romance in C major Op 42 Vladimir Ashkenazy Boston Symphony Orchestra Decca 436566

12:34:00 00:02:16 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 3: Solitary Traveler Op 43 Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207

12:43:00 00:02:30 David Guion Arkansas Traveler Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 67067

12:47:00 00:08:01 Richard Strauss Serenade for 13 Winds in E flat major Op 7 David Zinman Zürich Tonhalle Orchestra ArteNova 98495

12:57:00 00:02:32 Georges Bizet Jeux d'enfants: March Op 22 Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 00:52:05 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Act 3 Dmitry Yablonsky Russian State Symphony Naxos 555873

13:55:00 00:04:23 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Sérénade Op 37 Chamber Orchestra of Europe Sir John Eliot Gardiner Steven Isserlis, cello VirginClas 91134

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:03:00 Daniel Read While Shepherds Watched Peter Bennett Quire Cleveland Quire 101

14:04:00 00:03:03 William Billings The Shepherd's Carol Peter Bennett Quire Cleveland Quire 101

14:09:00 00:14:23 Maurice Ravel Rapsodie espagnole Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430413

14:25:00 00:11:00 Cyril J. Mockridge Miracle on 34th Street: Suite David Newman Royal Philharmonic Telarc 88801

14:38:00 00:11:32 Richard Wagner Rienzi: Overture Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 4778773

14:51:00 00:07:24 Henry Charles Litolff Scherzo from Concerto Symphonique No. 4 Op 102 San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Yuja Wang, piano SF Sym 60

15:02:00 00:16:31 Johann Sebastian Bach Motet 'Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied' Chamber Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Soli Deo 716

15:21:00 00:06:54 Sir Edward Elgar Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 55 Daniel Barenboim Berlin State Orchestra Decca 4789353

15:23:00 00:03:35 Gustav Holst Lullay, my Liking Op 34 Ralph Allwood Rodolfus Choir BBC 326

15:29:00 00:03:58 Karl Jenkins Lullay Stephen Layton Polyphony DeutGram 4793232

15:44:00 00:14:35 Jacques Ibert Escales 'Ports of Call' Charles Dutoit Montreal Symphony Decca 440332

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Dvorák's "Toy Story?"

15:59:00 00:05:32 Michel-Richard Delalande Symphonies of Carols Bernard Labadie Les Violons du Roy Dorian 90180

16:07:00 00:03:10 Michel Corrette Noël suisse from Symphonie des noëls Arion Baroque Orchestra early-mus 7768

16:14:00 00:10:32 Maurice Ravel Sonatine Alexandre Tharaud, piano Harm Mundi 901811

16:28:00 00:04:54 John Williams Home Alone: Somewhere in My Memory Symphony Orchestra John Williams Chorus Sony 51333

16:36:00 00:03:23 Franz Schubert Hungarian Melody in B minor Alfred Brendel, piano Philips 422229

16:43:00 00:07:28 Peter Tchaikovsky Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 13 Claudio Abbado Chicago Symphony Orchestra Sony 48056

16:52:00 00:02:56 David Guion Turkey in the Straw Michael Lewin, piano Sono Lumin 92103

16:57:00 00:02:32 Robert Schumann Fantasy Pieces: Dream Tangles Op 12 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3177

17:05:00 00:04:48 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Children's Prayer Pittsburgh Symphony Brass Four Winds 3029

17:13:00 00:08:46 Jaromir Weinberger Schwanda the Bagpiper: Polka & Fugue Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80595

17:23:00 00:09:48 Robert Schumann Vienna Carnival: Allegro Op 26 Daniel Gortler, piano Roméo 7281

17:38:00 00:03:52 Armas Toivo Valdemar Maasalo The Bells of Christmas Angèle Dubeau La Pietà Analekta 8730

17:43:00 00:03:06 John Ireland The Holy Boy La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8730

17:51:00 00:03:32 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 29: Sinfonia Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Jeanne Lamon, violin Tafelmusik 1001

17:55:00 00:03:43 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Procession of the Sardar David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80378

BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:19:20 Alexander Glazunov Chopiniana Suite Op 46 Vladimir Ziva Moscow Symphony Naxos 555048

18:30:00 00:03:26 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Arabian Dance Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80068

18:36:00 00:02:21 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Dance of the Reed Pipes Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80068

18:40:00 00:11:23 Sir Arthur Sullivan Overture di ballo Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916

18:53:00 00:06:26 Franz Schreker Intermezzo for String Orchestra Op 8 James Conlon Gürzenich Orchestra Cologne EMI 56784

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:04:00 00:51:20 Sir Edward Elgar Symphony No. 1 in A flat major Op 55 Daniel Barenboim Berlin State Orchestra Decca 4789353

19:57:00 00:03:04 Sir Edward Elgar Salut d'amour Op 12 Basel Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope Daniel Hope, violin; Jacques Ammon, piano DeutGram 4795305

WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:03:33 Manuel de Falla La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 1 Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625

20:08:00 00:17:38 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 2 Sir Neville Marriner London Symphony Philips 4788977

20:28:00 00:12:17 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 2 Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10694

20:42:00 00:16:17 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Capriccio espagnol Op 34 Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572788

20:57:00 00:02:38 Johann Sebastian Bach Siciliano from Violin Sonata No. 4 José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572050

NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Dvorák's "Toy Story?"

21:04:00 00:15:13 Hans Gál Serenade for Strings Georg Tintner Symphony Nova Scotia CBC 5167

21:22:00 00:08:21 Michael Praetorius Christmas Vespers: Processional Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Scott Mello, tenor; Apollo's Singers Koch Intl 7673

21:31:00 00:04:04 Eric Whitacre Lux aurumque Ragnar Bohlin Capella SF Delos 3485

21:37:00 00:11:44 Sir Edward Elgar Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 55 Daniel Barenboim Berlin State Orchestra Decca 4789353

21:50:00 00:37:46 Franz Schubert Piano Quintet in A major Emanuel Ax, piano; Pamela Frank, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Edgar Meyer, double bass; Rebecca Young, viola Sony 61964

22:30:00 00:13:19 Claude Debussy Images, Book 2 Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 1820

22:45:00 00:14:02 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dance No. 3 Op 45 Vasily Petrenko Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2188

22:57:00 00:02:12 Traditional I Saw Three Ships Canadian Brass Steinway 30027

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:12:01 Sir Edward Elgar Andante from Violin Concerto Op 61 Chicago Symphony Orchestra David Zinman Gil Shaham, violin Canary 6

23:16:00 00:09:56 Frédéric Chopin Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 21 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Jerzy Semkow Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 4795448

23:25:00 00:08:22 Christopher Rouse Karolju: Finale 'Italian' BBC Symphony Orchestra David Zinman Philharmonia Chorus RCA 11561

23:36:00 00:09:46 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Flute Concerto No. 1 English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Peter-Lukas Graf, flute Brilliant 93290

23:45:00 00:08:33 Ludwig van Beethoven Romance No. 2 in F major Op 50 Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 144

23:56:00 00:02:34 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Blessed Son of God from 'Hodie' Richard Hickox London Symphony Chorus EMI 54128

23:56:00 00:04:20 Ludwig Bonvin Christmas Night's Dream Op 10 Reuben Blundell Gowanus Arts Ensemble New Focus 166