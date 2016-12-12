Program Guide 12-12-2016

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:33:18 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 10 in F major

Vienna Chamber Ensemble Denon 9883

00:37:00 00:42:18 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 29 in B flat major Op 106

Karl Lo, piano Brioso 152

01:25:00 00:19:01 Sir George Dyson Children's Suite after Walter de la Mare

Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9369

01:47:00 00:42:18 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 2 in D major Op 43

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 10603

02:33:00 00:14:24 Constant Lambert The Rio Grande

BBC Concert Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Kathryn Stott, piano; Della Jones, mezzo-soprano; BBC Singers Argo 436118

02:50:00 00:43:10 Richard Strauss Sinfonia domestica Op 53

David Zinman Zürich Tonhalle Orchestra ArteNova 98495

03:36:00 00:32:18 Various 'Celebration' - Christmas Fanfares,

Fanfare Tpts, Welsh Guards John Hugh Thomas BBC National Chorus of Wales; Huw Tregelles Williams, organ; Aled Jones, narrator Nimbus 5310

04:12:00 00:52:25 Sir Arthur Bliss Checkmate

David Lloyd-Jones Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 557641

05:07:00 00:17:03 Domenico Cimarosa Concertante in G major

Academy St. Martin in Fields Kenneth Sillito Aurèle Nicolet, flute; Heinz Holliger, oboe Philips 4788977

05:27:00 00:12:03 Ottorino Respighi Pastorale afterTartini in C major

National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Pinchas Zukerman, violin Analekta 8783

05:42:00 00:09:02 Franz Schubert Twelve Waltzes

Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9327

05:53:00 00:06:13 Johann David Heinichen Pastorale in A major

Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Susanne Regel, oboe; Monika Nielen, oboe Archiv 447644

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O'Connell

06:07:00 00:03:17 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Oxen from 'Hodie'

London Symphony Richard Hickox Stephen Roberts, baritone EMI 54128

06:15:00 00:08:22 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2011

06:25:00 00:05:06 Simon Wills A Prelude & Fugue for Christmas

Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004

06:30:00 00:04:07 Peter Tchaikovsky The Seasons: December Op 37

Richard Bonynge London Symphony DeutGram 469376

06:40:00 00:07:54 Richard Strauss Second Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier'

Herbert Blomstedt Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4645

06:50:00 00:06:09 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.191: Chorus 'Gloria in excelsis Deo'

Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch Greg Funfgeld Bach Choir of Bethlehem Analekta 9873

06:55:00 00:03:12 Rudolph Ganz St. Louis Symphony March

Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 7716

07:05:00 00:05:15 John Foster While shepherds watched their flocks

Taverner Players Andrew Parrott Taverner Choir EMI 54529

07:15:00 00:04:17 Leon Jessel Parade of the Wooden Soldiers

John Morris Russell Cincinnati Pops Orchestra FanfareCin 1

07:20:00 00:03:16 Pietro Mascagni Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo

Massimo La Rosa, trombone; Elizabeth DeMio, piano 5/4 Prods 2010

07:24:00 00:05:20 Traditional Quelle est cette odeur agréable?

Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 102

07:30:00 00:04:11 Franz Schubert Ave Maria

Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Sony 510316

07:40:00 00:08:09 Girolamo Frescobaldi Aria detto Balletto

Eliot Fisk, guitar MusicMast 67130

07:50:00 00:05:15 Traditional The First Nowell

Fanfare Tpts, Welsh Guards John Hugh Thomas Huw Tregelles Williams, organ; BBC National Chorus of Wales Nimbus 5310

07:58:00 00:01:18 Traditional Wassail Song 'Here we come a-wassailing'

Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Telarc 80377

08:07:00 00:06:54 Michel Corrette Symphonie des noëls No. 2 in D major

Arion Baroque Orchestra early-mus 7768

08:15:00 00:07:16 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on Christmas Carols

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Todd Boyce, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2005

08:30:00 00:05:42 Edvard Grieg Norwegian Dance No. 4 Op 35

Petri Sakari Iceland Symphony Chandos 9028

08:40:00 00:06:59 John Amner O Ye Little Flock

Stile Antico Fretwork Harm Mundi 807544

08:51:00 00:03:40 Frédéric Chopin Etude No. 3 in E major Op 10

Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 4793449

08:57:00 00:02:44 Ottorino Respighi The Birds: The Hen

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533

09:05:00 00:16:25 Randol Alan Bass A Feast of Carols

National Symphony Orchestra Randol Alan Bass Tallis Chamber Choir Kodanja 2003

09:25:00 00:05:07 Traditional Suo gân Orchestra of Temple Square

Mack Wilberg Mormon Tabernacle Choir IntReserve 2009

09:35:00 00:05:06 Carl Stamitz Rondo from Cello Concerto No. 1

Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Christian Benda, cello Naxos 550865

09:39:00 00:12:11 Various "Songs of Angels" Pt. 1

Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Telarc 80377

09:52:00 00:04:42 Roger Harvey Fantasy de Noël

Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2008

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:00 00:03:49 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3: Gavotte

Pinchas Zukerman National Arts Centre Orchestra Analekta 8783

10:05:00 00:03:32 Georg Philipp Telemann Finale from Viola Concerto in G major

National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Pinchas Zukerman, viola Analekta 8783

10:11:00 00:11:39 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Act 2 Divertissement

Antal Doráti Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Philips 4788977

10:25:00 00:06:30 Michael Torke Run

Yoel Levi Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Ecstatic 92203

10:33:00 00:03:33 Franz Liszt Schubert Song 'Frühlingsglaube'

Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2020

10:41:00 00:05:45 Frederick Delius Winter Night 'Sleigh Ride'

John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Collegium 133

10:51:00 00:26:07 Vincent d'Indy Symphony on a French Mountain Air Op 25

National Symphony of Ireland Antonio de Almeida François-Joël Thiollier, piano Naxos 550754

11:19:00 00:06:01 Ernest Bloch Baal Shem: Nigun

Gil Shaham, violin; Orli Shaham, piano Canary 10

11:25 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:25:00 00:03:28 Traditional God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen

Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1993

11:28:00 00:02:02 Traditional Angels We Have Heard on High

Robert Page Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999

11:30:00 00:03:36 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Farandole

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2005

11:34:00 00:03:25 Lewis Redner O Little Town of Bethlehem

Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1996

11:37:00 00:01:23 Anonymous Spiritual 'Ain'ta That Good News!'

Robert Page Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999

11:41:00 00:02:17 William J. Kirkpatrick Away in a Manger

Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1996

11:43:00 00:03:26 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Arabian Dance

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80068

11:46:00 00:04:01 Bob Chilcott Mid-winter

Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleve Orch Children's Chorus MAA 1996

11:50:00 00:02:05 Lowell Mason Joy to the World

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Page Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999

12:00pm BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

12:07:00 00:08:21 Frédéric Chopin Polonaise No. 1 in C sharp minor Op 26

Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 4793449

12:15:00 00:08:51 Georg Philipp Telemann Concerto Polonois in G major

Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7576

12:24:00 00:03:49 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3: Gavotte

Pinchas Zukerman National Arts Centre Orchestra Analekta 8783

12:28:00 00:05:01 Heitor Villa-Lobos Brazilian Suite: Gavotta-Choro

Kristo Käo, guitar Kitarrikoo 2008

12:58:00 00:01:28 Alexander Scriabin Prelude in B major Op 11

Yuja Wang, piano DeutGram 16606

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 00:34:22 Peter Tchaikovsky String Sextet in D minor Op 70

Emerson String Quartet Paul Neubauer, viola; Colin Carr, cello Sony 547060

13:37:00 00:21:40 Louis Théodore Gouvy Fantaisie symphonique in G minor Op 59

Jacques Mercier German Radio Philharmonic CPO 777382

14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:01:45 Traditional My Dancing Day

Noel Edison Elora Festival Singers Naxos 573421

14:02:00 00:01:48 Traditional The Cherry Tree Carol

John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 106

14:06:00 00:12:08 Kurt Atterberg Suite No. 3 for Violin, Viola & Strings Op 19

Swedish Chamber Orchestra Petter Sundkvist Sara Tröback, violin; Johanna Persson, viola Naxos 553715

14:20:00 00:08:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Leonore Overture No. 1 Op 138

Daniel Harding German Chamber Philharmonic VirginClas 45364

14:41:00 00:09:10 Gaetano Maria Schiassi Sinfonia Pastorale in D major

Alun Francis Northwest Chamber Orch Helios 88028

14:52:00 00:06:00 Claude Debussy L'isle joyeuse

Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 1820

15:00:00 00:15:08 Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto for Oboe & Violin in C minor

National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Charles Hamann, oboe; Pinchas Zukerman, violin Analekta 8783

15:18:00 00:09:18 Henry Cowell Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10

Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Bert Lucarelli, oboe Koch Intl 7282

15:29:00 00:03:35 Sergei Prokofiev The Stone Flower: Waltz Op 118

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 10481

15:37:00 00:04:33 Dmitri Kabalevsky Colas Breugnon: Overture

Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 92

15:45:00 00:09:06 Franz Liszt Venezia e Napoli: Tarantella

Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4830255

15:55:00 00:01:43 John Philip Sousa March 'The Circumnavigators Club'

Keith Brion Central Band of the RAF Naxos 559730

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Ravel and Zaimont

15:58:00 00:05:03 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Final Waltz & Apotheosis

Antal Doráti Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Philips 4788977

16:04:00 00:02:44 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Mother Ginger

Seiji Ozawa Boston Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 435619

16:10:00 00:13:05 Georg Philipp Telemann Viola Concerto in G major

National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Pinchas Zukerman, viola Analekta 8783

16:28:00 00:06:24 John Williams The Force Awakens: Main Title & Attack

John Williams Symphony Orchestra Disney 21772

16:36:00 00:03:44 Camille Saint-Saëns Gavotte & Finale from Septet Op 65

Ensemble Vivant OpeningDay 9379

16:42:00 00:07:30 Newell H. Long 'Twas the Night Before Christmas

Fennell Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Robert Conrad, narrator ELF 991018

16:52:00 00:03:10 George Frideric Handel Solomon: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba

Pinchas Zukerman National Arts Centre Orchestra Analekta 8783

16:56:00 00:02:41 Giuseppe Verdi Il trovatore: Anvil Chorus 'Vedi! Le fosche'

Berlin German Opera Orchestra Giuseppe Sinopoli Chorus of Berlin German Opera DeutGram 4795448

17:04:00 00:05:36 Giuseppe Torelli Concerto Grosso in G minor Op 8

La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8730

17:12:00 00:11:33 Leroy Anderson Suite of Carols for Brass

Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559357

17:26:00 00:07:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Magic Flute: Overture

Karl Böhm Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449

17:39:00 00:04:35 Felix Bernard Winter Wonderland

Petri Juutilainen Northern Lights Orch WSchatz 5

17:46:00 00:02:49 Joseph Beal & James Boothe Jingle Bell Rock

Chamber Ensemble Vienna Boys' Choir DeutGram 23692

17:52:00 00:02:58 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo alla Turca from Sonata No. 11

Gothenburg Symphony Edward Gardner Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 53255

17:54:00 00:04:45 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Arabian Dance

Herbert Blomstedt San Francisco Symphony Decca 425857

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:16:02 Peter Tchaikovsky Capriccio italien Op 45

Jaap van Zweden Dallas Symphony Orchestra DSO Live 2009

18:27:00 00:09:17 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Violin & Cello in B flat major

National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Pinchas Zukerman, violin; Amanda Forsyth, cello Analekta 8783

18:38:00 00:05:37 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air

Pinchas Zukerman National Arts Centre Orchestra Analekta 8783

18:46:00 00:06:41 Gustav Holst Choral Fantasy on Old Carols

Christmas Bay Brass A. David Krehbiel John Fenstermaker, organ Gothic 49120

18:54:00 00:04:57 Modest Mussorgsky Solemn March 'The Capture of Kars'

Jukka-Pekka Saraste Toronto Symphony Orchestra Finlandia 14911

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:23:14 E. J. Moeran Serenade in G major

JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 573034

19:27:00 00:28:16 Frédéric Chopin Les Sylphides

Richard Bonynge National Philharmonic Decca 433864

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:08:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Horn Concerto No. 1 in D major

Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Eric Ruske, horn Telarc 80367

20:12:00 00:20:48 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D major

Pinchas Zukerman National Arts Centre Orchestra Analekta 8783

20:35:00 00:22:17 Joaquín Rodrigo Fantasía para un gentilhombre

London Philharmonic Yannick Nézet-Séguin Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 20039

21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Ravel and Zaimont

21:03:00 00:14:24 Constant Lambert The Rio Grande

BBC Concert Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Kathryn Stott, piano; Della Jones, mezzo-soprano; BBC Singers Argo 436118

21:19:00 00:08:35 Ottorino Respighi Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533

21:30:00 00:08:17 Alexander Borodin Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2

Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 435757

21:39:00 00:07:22 Gabriel Fauré Nocturne No. 1 in E flat minor Op 33

Kathryn Stott, piano Hyperion 66911

21:48:00 00:29:01 Ralph Vaughan Williams Nativity Play 'The First Nowell'

City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Sarah Fox, soprano; Roderick Williams, baritone; Joyful Company of Singers Chandos 10385

22:20:00 00:20:28 Igor Stravinsky The Song of the Nightingale

Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 471197

22:41:00 00:18:09 Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet No. 53 in D major Op 64

Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:06:02 Johann Sebastian Bach Adagio from Concerto for Oboe & Violin

National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Charles Hamann, oboe; Pinchas Zukerman, violin Analekta 8783

23:08:00 00:08:08 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Largo from Flute Concerto

CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895

23:18:00 00:09:43 John Cage In a Landscape

Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281

23:27:00 00:07:06 Samuel Barber Andante from Cello Concerto Op 22

St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin Steven Isserlis, cello RCA 68283

23:37:00 00:05:57 Alec Wilder Air for Flute

Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Eugenia Zukerman, flute Newport 85570

23:42:00 00:05:42 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 2: Aria

Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

23:48:00 00:05:37 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air

Pinchas Zukerman National Arts Centre Orchestra Analekta 8783

23:56:00 00:02:50 Erik Satie Gymnopédie No. 3

Bruce Levingston, piano Sono Lumin 92148

23:56:00 00:02:35 Traditional The Coventry Carol

Richard Westenburg Musica Sacra DeutGram 445766