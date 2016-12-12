© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 12-12-2016

Published December 12, 2016 at 5:00 AM EST

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00    00:33:18    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Divertimento No. 10 in F major             
Vienna Chamber Ensemble    Denon     9883

00:37:00    00:42:18    Ludwig van Beethoven    Piano Sonata No. 29 in B flat major  Op 106            
Karl Lo, piano    Brioso     152

01:25:00    00:19:01    Sir George Dyson    Children's Suite after Walter de la Mare        
Richard Hickox    City of London Sinfonia    Chandos     9369

01:47:00    00:42:18    Jean Sibelius    Symphony No.  2 in D major  Op 43        
George Szell    Cleveland Orchestra    MAA     10603

02:33:00    00:14:24    Constant Lambert    The Rio Grande    
BBC Concert Orchestra    Barry Wordsworth    Kathryn Stott, piano; Della Jones, mezzo-soprano; BBC Singers    Argo     436118

02:50:00    00:43:10    Richard Strauss    Sinfonia domestica Op 53        
David Zinman    Zürich Tonhalle Orchestra    ArteNova     98495

03:36:00    00:32:18    Various    'Celebration' - Christmas Fanfares,    
Fanfare Tpts, Welsh Guards    John Hugh Thomas    BBC National Chorus of Wales; Huw Tregelles Williams, organ; Aled Jones, narrator    Nimbus     5310

04:12:00    00:52:25    Sir Arthur Bliss    Checkmate        
David Lloyd-Jones    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch    Naxos     557641

05:07:00    00:17:03    Domenico Cimarosa    Concertante in G major     
Academy St. Martin in Fields    Kenneth Sillito    Aurèle Nicolet, flute; Heinz Holliger, oboe    Philips     4788977

05:27:00    00:12:03    Ottorino Respighi    Pastorale afterTartini in C major     
National Arts Centre Orchestra    Pinchas Zukerman    Pinchas Zukerman, violin    Analekta     8783

05:42:00    00:09:02    Franz Schubert    Twelve Waltzes            
Vassily Primakov, piano    Bridge     9327

05:53:00    00:06:13    Johann David Heinichen    Pastorale in A major     
Cologne Musica Antiqua    Reinhard Goebel    Susanne Regel, oboe; Monika Nielen, oboe    Archiv     447644

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O'Connell

06:07:00    00:03:17    Ralph Vaughan Williams    The Oxen from 'Hodie'    
London Symphony    Richard Hickox    Stephen Roberts, baritone    EMI     54128

06:15:00    00:08:22    Engelbert Humperdinck    Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime        
Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra    MAA     2011

06:25:00    00:05:06    Simon Wills    A Prelude & Fugue for Christmas            
Burning River Brass    BurnRiver     2004

06:30:00    00:04:07    Peter Tchaikovsky    The Seasons: December Op 37        
Richard Bonynge    London Symphony    DeutGram     469376

06:40:00    00:07:54    Richard Strauss    Second Waltz Sequence from 'Der    Rosenkavalier'    
Herbert Blomstedt    Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra    Decca     4645

06:50:00    00:06:09    Johann Sebastian Bach    Cantata No.191: Chorus 'Gloria in excelsis Deo'    
Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch    Greg Funfgeld    Bach Choir of Bethlehem    Analekta     9873

06:55:00    00:03:12    Rudolph Ganz    St. Louis Symphony March        
Leonard Slatkin    St. Louis Symphony    RCA     7716

07:05:00    00:05:15    John Foster    While shepherds watched their flocks    
Taverner Players    Andrew Parrott    Taverner Choir    EMI     54529

07:15:00    00:04:17    Leon Jessel    Parade of the Wooden Soldiers        
John Morris Russell    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    FanfareCin     1

07:20:00    00:03:16    Pietro Mascagni    Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo            
Massimo La Rosa, trombone; Elizabeth DeMio, piano    5/4 Prods     2010

07:24:00    00:05:20    Traditional    Quelle est cette odeur agréable?        
Ross Duffin    Quire Cleveland    Quire     102

07:30:00    00:04:11    Franz Schubert    Ave Maria            
Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano    Sony     510316

07:40:00    00:08:09    Girolamo Frescobaldi    Aria detto Balletto            
Eliot Fisk, guitar    MusicMast     67130

07:50:00    00:05:15    Traditional    The First Nowell    
Fanfare Tpts, Welsh Guards    John Hugh Thomas    Huw Tregelles Williams, organ; BBC National Chorus of Wales    Nimbus     5310

07:58:00    00:01:18    Traditional    Wassail Song 'Here we come a-wassailing'        
Robert Shaw    Robert Shaw Chamber Singers    Telarc     80377

08:07:00    00:06:54    Michel Corrette    Symphonie des noëls No. 2 in D major             
Arion Baroque Orchestra    early-mus     7768

08:15:00    00:07:16    Ralph Vaughan Williams    Fantasia on Christmas Carols    
Cleveland Orchestra    Robert Porco    Todd Boyce, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     2005

08:30:00    00:05:42    Edvard Grieg    Norwegian Dance No. 4 Op 35        
Petri Sakari    Iceland Symphony    Chandos     9028

08:40:00    00:06:59    John Amner    O Ye Little Flock    
Stile Antico        Fretwork    Harm Mundi     807544

08:51:00    00:03:40    Frédéric Chopin    Etude No. 3 in E major  Op 10            
Maurizio Pollini, piano    DeutGram     4793449

08:57:00    00:02:44    Ottorino Respighi    The Birds: The Hen            
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra    DeutGram     437533

09:05:00    00:16:25    Randol Alan Bass    A Feast of Carols    
National Symphony Orchestra    Randol Alan Bass    Tallis Chamber Choir    Kodanja     2003

09:25:00    00:05:07    Traditional    Suo gân    Orchestra of Temple Square    
Mack Wilberg    Mormon Tabernacle Choir    IntReserve     2009

09:35:00    00:05:06    Carl Stamitz    Rondo from Cello Concerto No. 1    
Prague Chamber Orchestra    Christian Benda    Christian Benda, cello    Naxos     550865

09:39:00    00:12:11    Various    "Songs of Angels" Pt. 1        
Robert Shaw    Robert Shaw Chamber Singers    Telarc     80377

09:52:00    00:04:42    Roger Harvey    Fantasy de Noël            
Burning River Brass    BurnRiver     2008

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:00    00:03:49    Johann Sebastian Bach    Orchestral Suite No. 3: Gavotte        
Pinchas Zukerman    National Arts Centre Orchestra    Analekta     8783

10:05:00    00:03:32    Georg Philipp Telemann    Finale from Viola Concerto in G major     
National Arts Centre Orchestra    Pinchas Zukerman    Pinchas Zukerman, viola    Analekta     8783

10:11:00    00:11:39    Peter Tchaikovsky    The Nutcracker: Act 2 Divertissement        
Antal Doráti    Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra    Philips     4788977

10:25:00    00:06:30    Michael Torke    Run        
Yoel Levi    Atlanta Symphony Orchestra    Ecstatic     92203

10:33:00    00:03:33    Franz Liszt    Schubert Song 'Frühlingsglaube'            
Christopher O'Riley, piano    Oxingale     2020

10:41:00    00:05:45    Frederick Delius    Winter Night 'Sleigh Ride'        
John Rutter    Royal Philharmonic    Collegium     133

10:51:00    00:26:07    Vincent d'Indy    Symphony on a French Mountain Air Op 25    
National Symphony of Ireland    Antonio de Almeida    François-Joël Thiollier, piano    Naxos     550754

11:19:00    00:06:01    Ernest Bloch    Baal Shem: Nigun            
Gil Shaham, violin; Orli Shaham, piano    Canary     10

11:25 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:25:00    00:03:28    Traditional    God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen    
Cleveland Orchestra    Gareth Morrell    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     1993

11:28:00    00:02:02    Traditional    Angels We Have Heard on High        
Robert Page    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     1999

11:30:00    00:03:36    Georges Bizet    L'Arlésienne Suite No.  2: Farandole        
Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra    MAA     2005

11:34:00    00:03:25    Lewis Redner    O Little Town of Bethlehem    
Cleveland Orchestra    Gareth Morrell    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     1996

11:37:00    00:01:23    Anonymous    Spiritual 'Ain'ta That Good News!'        
Robert Page    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     1999

11:41:00    00:02:17    William J. Kirkpatrick    Away in a Manger        
Gareth Morrell    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     1996

11:43:00    00:03:26    Peter Tchaikovsky    The Nutcracker: Arabian Dance        
Lorin Maazel    Cleveland Orchestra    Telarc     80068

11:46:00    00:04:01    Bob Chilcott    Mid-winter    
Cleveland Orchestra    Gareth Morrell    Cleve Orch Children's Chorus    MAA     1996

11:50:00    00:02:05    Lowell Mason    Joy to the World    
Cleveland Orchestra    Robert Page    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     1999

12:00pm BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

12:07:00    00:08:21    Frédéric Chopin    Polonaise No.  1 in C sharp minor  Op 26            
Maurizio Pollini, piano    DeutGram     4793449

12:15:00    00:08:51    Georg Philipp Telemann    Concerto Polonois in G major         
Jeannette Sorrell    Apollo's Fire    Koch Intl     7576

12:24:00    00:03:49    Johann Sebastian Bach    Orchestral Suite No. 3: Gavotte        
Pinchas Zukerman    National Arts Centre Orchestra    Analekta     8783

12:28:00    00:05:01    Heitor Villa-Lobos    Brazilian Suite: Gavotta-Choro            
Kristo Käo, guitar    Kitarrikoo     2008

12:58:00    00:01:28    Alexander Scriabin    Prelude in B major  Op 11            
Yuja Wang, piano    DeutGram     16606

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00    00:34:22    Peter Tchaikovsky    String Sextet in D minor  Op 70    
Emerson String Quartet        Paul Neubauer, viola; Colin Carr, cello    Sony     547060

13:37:00    00:21:40    Louis Théodore Gouvy    Fantaisie symphonique in G minor  Op 59        
Jacques Mercier    German Radio Philharmonic    CPO     777382

14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:00:00    00:01:45    Traditional    My Dancing Day        
Noel Edison    Elora Festival Singers    Naxos     573421

14:02:00    00:01:48    Traditional    The Cherry Tree Carol        
John Rutter    Cambridge Singers    Collegium     106

14:06:00    00:12:08    Kurt Atterberg    Suite No. 3 for Violin, Viola & Strings Op 19    
Swedish Chamber Orchestra    Petter Sundkvist    Sara Tröback, violin; Johanna Persson, viola    Naxos     553715

14:20:00    00:08:53    Ludwig van Beethoven    Leonore Overture No. 1 Op 138        
Daniel Harding    German Chamber Philharmonic    VirginClas     45364

14:41:00    00:09:10    Gaetano Maria Schiassi    Sinfonia Pastorale in D major         
Alun Francis    Northwest Chamber Orch    Helios     88028

14:52:00    00:06:00    Claude Debussy    L'isle joyeuse            
Alexander Schimpf, piano    Oehms     1820

15:00:00    00:15:08    Johann Sebastian Bach    Concerto for Oboe & Violin in C minor     
National Arts Centre Orchestra    Pinchas Zukerman    Charles Hamann, oboe; Pinchas Zukerman, violin    Analekta     8783

15:18:00    00:09:18    Henry Cowell    Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10    
Manhattan Chamber Orchestra    Richard Auldon Clark    Bert Lucarelli, oboe    Koch Intl     7282

15:29:00    00:03:35    Sergei Prokofiev    The Stone Flower: Waltz Op 118        
Neeme Järvi    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch    Chandos     10481

15:37:00    00:04:33    Dmitri Kabalevsky    Colas Breugnon: Overture        
Eiji Oue    Minnesota Orchestra    Reference     92

15:45:00    00:09:06    Franz Liszt    Venezia e Napoli: Tarantella            
Benjamin Grosvenor, piano    Decca     4830255

15:55:00    00:01:43    John Philip Sousa    March 'The Circumnavigators Club'        
Keith Brion    Central Band of the RAF    Naxos     559730

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Ravel and Zaimont

15:58:00    00:05:03    Peter Tchaikovsky    The Nutcracker: Final Waltz & Apotheosis        
Antal Doráti    Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra    Philips     4788977

16:04:00    00:02:44    Peter Tchaikovsky    The Nutcracker: Mother Ginger        
Seiji Ozawa    Boston Symphony Orchestra    DeutGram     435619

16:10:00    00:13:05    Georg Philipp Telemann    Viola Concerto in G major     
National Arts Centre Orchestra    Pinchas Zukerman    Pinchas Zukerman, viola    Analekta     8783

16:28:00    00:06:24    John Williams    The Force Awakens: Main Title & Attack        
John Williams    Symphony Orchestra    Disney     21772

16:36:00    00:03:44    Camille Saint-Saëns    Gavotte & Finale from Septet Op 65            
Ensemble Vivant    OpeningDay     9379

16:42:00    00:07:30    Newell H. Long    'Twas the Night Before Christmas    
Fennell Symphonic Winds    Frederick Fennell    Robert Conrad, narrator    ELF     991018

16:52:00    00:03:10    George Frideric Handel    Solomon: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba        
Pinchas Zukerman    National Arts Centre Orchestra    Analekta     8783

16:56:00    00:02:41    Giuseppe Verdi    Il trovatore: Anvil Chorus 'Vedi! Le fosche'
Berlin German Opera Orchestra    Giuseppe Sinopoli    Chorus of Berlin German Opera    DeutGram     4795448

17:04:00    00:05:36    Giuseppe Torelli    Concerto Grosso in G minor  Op 8    
La Pietà    Angèle Dubeau    Angèle Dubeau, violin    Analekta     8730

17:12:00    00:11:33    Leroy Anderson    Suite of Carols for Brass        
Leonard Slatkin    BBC Concert Orchestra    Naxos     559357

17:26:00    00:07:15    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    The Magic Flute: Overture        
Karl Böhm    Berlin Philharmonic    DeutGram     4793449

17:39:00    00:04:35    Felix Bernard    Winter Wonderland        
Petri Juutilainen    Northern Lights Orch    WSchatz     5

17:46:00    00:02:49    Joseph Beal & James Boothe    Jingle Bell Rock    
Chamber Ensemble        Vienna Boys' Choir    DeutGram     23692

17:52:00    00:02:58    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Rondo alla Turca from Sonata No. 11    
Gothenburg Symphony    Edward Gardner    Alison Balsom, trumpet    EMI     53255

17:54:00    00:04:45    Edvard Grieg    Peer Gynt: Arabian Dance        
Herbert Blomstedt    San Francisco Symphony    Decca     425857

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00    00:16:02    Peter Tchaikovsky    Capriccio italien Op 45        
Jaap van Zweden    Dallas Symphony Orchestra    DSO Live     2009

18:27:00    00:09:17    Antonio Vivaldi    Concerto for Violin & Cello in B flat major     
National Arts Centre Orchestra    Pinchas Zukerman    Pinchas Zukerman, violin; Amanda Forsyth, cello    Analekta     8783

18:38:00    00:05:37    Johann Sebastian Bach    Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air        
Pinchas Zukerman    National Arts Centre Orchestra    Analekta     8783

18:46:00    00:06:41    Gustav Holst    Choral Fantasy on Old Carols 
Christmas Bay Brass    A. David Krehbiel    John Fenstermaker, organ    Gothic     49120

18:54:00    00:04:57    Modest Mussorgsky    Solemn March 'The Capture of Kars'        
Jukka-Pekka Saraste    Toronto Symphony Orchestra    Finlandia     14911

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00    00:23:14    E. J. Moeran    Serenade in G major         
JoAnn Falletta    Ulster Orchestra    Naxos     573034

19:27:00    00:28:16    Frédéric Chopin    Les Sylphides        
Richard Bonynge    National Philharmonic    Decca     433864

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00    00:08:10    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Horn Concerto No. 1 in D major     
Scottish Chamber Orchestra    Sir Charles Mackerras    Eric Ruske, horn    Telarc     80367

20:12:00    00:20:48    Johann Sebastian Bach    Orchestral Suite No.  3 in D major         
Pinchas Zukerman    National Arts Centre Orchestra    Analekta     8783

20:35:00    00:22:17    Joaquín Rodrigo    Fantasía para un gentilhombre    
London Philharmonic    Yannick Nézet-Séguin    Milos Karadaglic, guitar    DeutGram     20039

21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Ravel and Zaimont

21:03:00    00:14:24    Constant Lambert    The Rio Grande    
BBC Concert Orchestra    Barry Wordsworth    Kathryn Stott, piano; Della Jones, mezzo-soprano; BBC Singers    Argo     436118

21:19:00    00:08:35    Ottorino Respighi    Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of    the Magi        
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra    DeutGram     437533

21:30:00    00:08:17    Alexander Borodin    Nocturne from String Quartet No.  2        
Neeme Järvi    Gothenburg Symphony    DeutGram     435757

21:39:00    00:07:22    Gabriel Fauré    Nocturne No.  1 in E flat minor  Op 33            
Kathryn Stott, piano    Hyperion     66911

21:48:00    00:29:01    Ralph Vaughan Williams    Nativity Play 'The First Nowell'    
City of London Sinfonia    Richard Hickox    Sarah Fox, soprano; Roderick Williams, baritone; Joyful Company of Singers    Chandos     10385

22:20:00    00:20:28    Igor Stravinsky    The Song of the Nightingale        
Pierre Boulez    Cleveland Orchestra    DeutGram     471197

22:41:00    00:18:09    Franz Joseph Haydn    String Quartet No. 53 in D major  Op 64            
Angeles Quartet    Decca     4783695

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:00    00:06:02    Johann Sebastian Bach    Adagio from Concerto for Oboe & Violin    
National Arts Centre Orchestra    Pinchas Zukerman    Charles Hamann, oboe; Pinchas Zukerman, violin    Analekta     8783

23:08:00    00:08:08    Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach    Largo from Flute Concerto    
CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra    Peter Schreier    Patrick Gallois, flute    DeutGram     439895

23:18:00    00:09:43    John Cage    In a Landscape            
Yolanda Kondonassis, harp    Azica     71281

23:27:00    00:07:06    Samuel Barber    Andante from Cello Concerto Op 22    
St. Louis Symphony    Leonard Slatkin    Steven Isserlis, cello    RCA     68283

23:37:00    00:05:57    Alec Wilder    Air for Flute    
Manhattan Chamber Orchestra    Richard Auldon Clark    Eugenia Zukerman, flute    Newport     85570

23:42:00    00:05:42    Ottorino Respighi    Ancient Airs Suite No. 2: Aria        
Jesús López-Cobos    Lausanne Chamber Orchestra    Telarc     80309

23:48:00    00:05:37    Johann Sebastian Bach    Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air        
Pinchas Zukerman    National Arts Centre Orchestra    Analekta     8783

23:56:00    00:02:50    Erik Satie    Gymnopédie No.  3            
Bruce Levingston, piano    Sono Lumin     92148

23:56:00    00:02:35    Traditional    The Coventry Carol        
Richard Westenburg    Musica Sacra    DeutGram     445766