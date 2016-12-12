Program Guide 12-12-2016
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell
00:02:00 00:33:18 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 10 in F major
Vienna Chamber Ensemble Denon 9883
00:37:00 00:42:18 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 29 in B flat major Op 106
Karl Lo, piano Brioso 152
01:25:00 00:19:01 Sir George Dyson Children's Suite after Walter de la Mare
Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9369
01:47:00 00:42:18 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 2 in D major Op 43
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 10603
02:33:00 00:14:24 Constant Lambert The Rio Grande
BBC Concert Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Kathryn Stott, piano; Della Jones, mezzo-soprano; BBC Singers Argo 436118
02:50:00 00:43:10 Richard Strauss Sinfonia domestica Op 53
David Zinman Zürich Tonhalle Orchestra ArteNova 98495
03:36:00 00:32:18 Various 'Celebration' - Christmas Fanfares,
Fanfare Tpts, Welsh Guards John Hugh Thomas BBC National Chorus of Wales; Huw Tregelles Williams, organ; Aled Jones, narrator Nimbus 5310
04:12:00 00:52:25 Sir Arthur Bliss Checkmate
David Lloyd-Jones Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 557641
05:07:00 00:17:03 Domenico Cimarosa Concertante in G major
Academy St. Martin in Fields Kenneth Sillito Aurèle Nicolet, flute; Heinz Holliger, oboe Philips 4788977
05:27:00 00:12:03 Ottorino Respighi Pastorale afterTartini in C major
National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Pinchas Zukerman, violin Analekta 8783
05:42:00 00:09:02 Franz Schubert Twelve Waltzes
Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9327
05:53:00 00:06:13 Johann David Heinichen Pastorale in A major
Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Susanne Regel, oboe; Monika Nielen, oboe Archiv 447644
06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O'Connell
06:07:00 00:03:17 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Oxen from 'Hodie'
London Symphony Richard Hickox Stephen Roberts, baritone EMI 54128
06:15:00 00:08:22 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2011
06:25:00 00:05:06 Simon Wills A Prelude & Fugue for Christmas
Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004
06:30:00 00:04:07 Peter Tchaikovsky The Seasons: December Op 37
Richard Bonynge London Symphony DeutGram 469376
06:40:00 00:07:54 Richard Strauss Second Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier'
Herbert Blomstedt Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4645
06:50:00 00:06:09 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.191: Chorus 'Gloria in excelsis Deo'
Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch Greg Funfgeld Bach Choir of Bethlehem Analekta 9873
06:55:00 00:03:12 Rudolph Ganz St. Louis Symphony March
Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 7716
07:05:00 00:05:15 John Foster While shepherds watched their flocks
Taverner Players Andrew Parrott Taverner Choir EMI 54529
07:15:00 00:04:17 Leon Jessel Parade of the Wooden Soldiers
John Morris Russell Cincinnati Pops Orchestra FanfareCin 1
07:20:00 00:03:16 Pietro Mascagni Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo
Massimo La Rosa, trombone; Elizabeth DeMio, piano 5/4 Prods 2010
07:24:00 00:05:20 Traditional Quelle est cette odeur agréable?
Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 102
07:30:00 00:04:11 Franz Schubert Ave Maria
Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Sony 510316
07:40:00 00:08:09 Girolamo Frescobaldi Aria detto Balletto
Eliot Fisk, guitar MusicMast 67130
07:50:00 00:05:15 Traditional The First Nowell
Fanfare Tpts, Welsh Guards John Hugh Thomas Huw Tregelles Williams, organ; BBC National Chorus of Wales Nimbus 5310
07:58:00 00:01:18 Traditional Wassail Song 'Here we come a-wassailing'
Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Telarc 80377
08:07:00 00:06:54 Michel Corrette Symphonie des noëls No. 2 in D major
Arion Baroque Orchestra early-mus 7768
08:15:00 00:07:16 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on Christmas Carols
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Todd Boyce, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2005
08:30:00 00:05:42 Edvard Grieg Norwegian Dance No. 4 Op 35
Petri Sakari Iceland Symphony Chandos 9028
08:40:00 00:06:59 John Amner O Ye Little Flock
Stile Antico Fretwork Harm Mundi 807544
08:51:00 00:03:40 Frédéric Chopin Etude No. 3 in E major Op 10
Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 4793449
08:57:00 00:02:44 Ottorino Respighi The Birds: The Hen
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533
09:05:00 00:16:25 Randol Alan Bass A Feast of Carols
National Symphony Orchestra Randol Alan Bass Tallis Chamber Choir Kodanja 2003
09:25:00 00:05:07 Traditional Suo gân Orchestra of Temple Square
Mack Wilberg Mormon Tabernacle Choir IntReserve 2009
09:35:00 00:05:06 Carl Stamitz Rondo from Cello Concerto No. 1
Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Christian Benda, cello Naxos 550865
09:39:00 00:12:11 Various "Songs of Angels" Pt. 1
Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Telarc 80377
09:52:00 00:04:42 Roger Harvey Fantasy de Noël
Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2008
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:00:00 00:03:49 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3: Gavotte
Pinchas Zukerman National Arts Centre Orchestra Analekta 8783
10:05:00 00:03:32 Georg Philipp Telemann Finale from Viola Concerto in G major
National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Pinchas Zukerman, viola Analekta 8783
10:11:00 00:11:39 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Act 2 Divertissement
Antal Doráti Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Philips 4788977
10:25:00 00:06:30 Michael Torke Run
Yoel Levi Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Ecstatic 92203
10:33:00 00:03:33 Franz Liszt Schubert Song 'Frühlingsglaube'
Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2020
10:41:00 00:05:45 Frederick Delius Winter Night 'Sleigh Ride'
John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Collegium 133
10:51:00 00:26:07 Vincent d'Indy Symphony on a French Mountain Air Op 25
National Symphony of Ireland Antonio de Almeida François-Joël Thiollier, piano Naxos 550754
11:19:00 00:06:01 Ernest Bloch Baal Shem: Nigun
Gil Shaham, violin; Orli Shaham, piano Canary 10
11:25 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS
11:25:00 00:03:28 Traditional God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen
Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1993
11:28:00 00:02:02 Traditional Angels We Have Heard on High
Robert Page Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999
11:30:00 00:03:36 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Farandole
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2005
11:34:00 00:03:25 Lewis Redner O Little Town of Bethlehem
Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1996
11:37:00 00:01:23 Anonymous Spiritual 'Ain'ta That Good News!'
Robert Page Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999
11:41:00 00:02:17 William J. Kirkpatrick Away in a Manger
Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1996
11:43:00 00:03:26 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Arabian Dance
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80068
11:46:00 00:04:01 Bob Chilcott Mid-winter
Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleve Orch Children's Chorus MAA 1996
11:50:00 00:02:05 Lowell Mason Joy to the World
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Page Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999
12:00pm BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
12:07:00 00:08:21 Frédéric Chopin Polonaise No. 1 in C sharp minor Op 26
Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 4793449
12:15:00 00:08:51 Georg Philipp Telemann Concerto Polonois in G major
Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7576
12:24:00 00:03:49 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3: Gavotte
Pinchas Zukerman National Arts Centre Orchestra Analekta 8783
12:28:00 00:05:01 Heitor Villa-Lobos Brazilian Suite: Gavotta-Choro
Kristo Käo, guitar Kitarrikoo 2008
12:58:00 00:01:28 Alexander Scriabin Prelude in B major Op 11
Yuja Wang, piano DeutGram 16606
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:01:00 00:34:22 Peter Tchaikovsky String Sextet in D minor Op 70
Emerson String Quartet Paul Neubauer, viola; Colin Carr, cello Sony 547060
13:37:00 00:21:40 Louis Théodore Gouvy Fantaisie symphonique in G minor Op 59
Jacques Mercier German Radio Philharmonic CPO 777382
14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
14:00:00 00:01:45 Traditional My Dancing Day
Noel Edison Elora Festival Singers Naxos 573421
14:02:00 00:01:48 Traditional The Cherry Tree Carol
John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 106
14:06:00 00:12:08 Kurt Atterberg Suite No. 3 for Violin, Viola & Strings Op 19
Swedish Chamber Orchestra Petter Sundkvist Sara Tröback, violin; Johanna Persson, viola Naxos 553715
14:20:00 00:08:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Leonore Overture No. 1 Op 138
Daniel Harding German Chamber Philharmonic VirginClas 45364
14:41:00 00:09:10 Gaetano Maria Schiassi Sinfonia Pastorale in D major
Alun Francis Northwest Chamber Orch Helios 88028
14:52:00 00:06:00 Claude Debussy L'isle joyeuse
Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 1820
15:00:00 00:15:08 Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto for Oboe & Violin in C minor
National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Charles Hamann, oboe; Pinchas Zukerman, violin Analekta 8783
15:18:00 00:09:18 Henry Cowell Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10
Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Bert Lucarelli, oboe Koch Intl 7282
15:29:00 00:03:35 Sergei Prokofiev The Stone Flower: Waltz Op 118
Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 10481
15:37:00 00:04:33 Dmitri Kabalevsky Colas Breugnon: Overture
Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 92
15:45:00 00:09:06 Franz Liszt Venezia e Napoli: Tarantella
Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4830255
15:55:00 00:01:43 John Philip Sousa March 'The Circumnavigators Club'
Keith Brion Central Band of the RAF Naxos 559730
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Ravel and Zaimont
15:58:00 00:05:03 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Final Waltz & Apotheosis
Antal Doráti Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Philips 4788977
16:04:00 00:02:44 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Mother Ginger
Seiji Ozawa Boston Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 435619
16:10:00 00:13:05 Georg Philipp Telemann Viola Concerto in G major
National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Pinchas Zukerman, viola Analekta 8783
16:28:00 00:06:24 John Williams The Force Awakens: Main Title & Attack
John Williams Symphony Orchestra Disney 21772
16:36:00 00:03:44 Camille Saint-Saëns Gavotte & Finale from Septet Op 65
Ensemble Vivant OpeningDay 9379
16:42:00 00:07:30 Newell H. Long 'Twas the Night Before Christmas
Fennell Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Robert Conrad, narrator ELF 991018
16:52:00 00:03:10 George Frideric Handel Solomon: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba
Pinchas Zukerman National Arts Centre Orchestra Analekta 8783
16:56:00 00:02:41 Giuseppe Verdi Il trovatore: Anvil Chorus 'Vedi! Le fosche'
Berlin German Opera Orchestra Giuseppe Sinopoli Chorus of Berlin German Opera DeutGram 4795448
17:04:00 00:05:36 Giuseppe Torelli Concerto Grosso in G minor Op 8
La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8730
17:12:00 00:11:33 Leroy Anderson Suite of Carols for Brass
Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559357
17:26:00 00:07:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Magic Flute: Overture
Karl Böhm Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449
17:39:00 00:04:35 Felix Bernard Winter Wonderland
Petri Juutilainen Northern Lights Orch WSchatz 5
17:46:00 00:02:49 Joseph Beal & James Boothe Jingle Bell Rock
Chamber Ensemble Vienna Boys' Choir DeutGram 23692
17:52:00 00:02:58 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo alla Turca from Sonata No. 11
Gothenburg Symphony Edward Gardner Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 53255
17:54:00 00:04:45 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Arabian Dance
Herbert Blomstedt San Francisco Symphony Decca 425857
18:00 DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:16:02 Peter Tchaikovsky Capriccio italien Op 45
Jaap van Zweden Dallas Symphony Orchestra DSO Live 2009
18:27:00 00:09:17 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Violin & Cello in B flat major
National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Pinchas Zukerman, violin; Amanda Forsyth, cello Analekta 8783
18:38:00 00:05:37 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air
Pinchas Zukerman National Arts Centre Orchestra Analekta 8783
18:46:00 00:06:41 Gustav Holst Choral Fantasy on Old Carols
Christmas Bay Brass A. David Krehbiel John Fenstermaker, organ Gothic 49120
18:54:00 00:04:57 Modest Mussorgsky Solemn March 'The Capture of Kars'
Jukka-Pekka Saraste Toronto Symphony Orchestra Finlandia 14911
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:23:14 E. J. Moeran Serenade in G major
JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 573034
19:27:00 00:28:16 Frédéric Chopin Les Sylphides
Richard Bonynge National Philharmonic Decca 433864
20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:08:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Horn Concerto No. 1 in D major
Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Eric Ruske, horn Telarc 80367
20:12:00 00:20:48 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D major
Pinchas Zukerman National Arts Centre Orchestra Analekta 8783
20:35:00 00:22:17 Joaquín Rodrigo Fantasía para un gentilhombre
London Philharmonic Yannick Nézet-Séguin Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 20039
21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Ravel and Zaimont
21:03:00 00:14:24 Constant Lambert The Rio Grande
BBC Concert Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Kathryn Stott, piano; Della Jones, mezzo-soprano; BBC Singers Argo 436118
21:19:00 00:08:35 Ottorino Respighi Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533
21:30:00 00:08:17 Alexander Borodin Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2
Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 435757
21:39:00 00:07:22 Gabriel Fauré Nocturne No. 1 in E flat minor Op 33
Kathryn Stott, piano Hyperion 66911
21:48:00 00:29:01 Ralph Vaughan Williams Nativity Play 'The First Nowell'
City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Sarah Fox, soprano; Roderick Williams, baritone; Joyful Company of Singers Chandos 10385
22:20:00 00:20:28 Igor Stravinsky The Song of the Nightingale
Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 471197
22:41:00 00:18:09 Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet No. 53 in D major Op 64
Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695
23:00 QUIET HOUR
23:02:00 00:06:02 Johann Sebastian Bach Adagio from Concerto for Oboe & Violin
National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Charles Hamann, oboe; Pinchas Zukerman, violin Analekta 8783
23:08:00 00:08:08 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Largo from Flute Concerto
CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895
23:18:00 00:09:43 John Cage In a Landscape
Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281
23:27:00 00:07:06 Samuel Barber Andante from Cello Concerto Op 22
St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin Steven Isserlis, cello RCA 68283
23:37:00 00:05:57 Alec Wilder Air for Flute
Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Eugenia Zukerman, flute Newport 85570
23:42:00 00:05:42 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 2: Aria
Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309
23:48:00 00:05:37 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air
Pinchas Zukerman National Arts Centre Orchestra Analekta 8783
23:56:00 00:02:50 Erik Satie Gymnopédie No. 3
Bruce Levingston, piano Sono Lumin 92148
23:56:00 00:02:35 Traditional The Coventry Carol
Richard Westenburg Musica Sacra DeutGram 445766