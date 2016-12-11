© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Program Guide 12-11-2016

Published December 11, 2016 at 5:06 PM EST

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 30, 2015 -From the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, New York, today’s show features a virtuosic teenage recorder player (a rare breed in this country) who is not only an amazing musician, but also a formidable researcher of the Baroque era. Also, a 16-year-old pianist performs a Chopin favorite, and a young violinist shares a humorous tale of teenage romance

18-year-old violinist Lucas Stratmann (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from New York, New York, performs Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso, Op. 28, by Camille Saint-Saëns (18351921), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old pianist Elisabeth Tsai from Phenix City, Alabama, performs Andante spianato et grande polonaise brillante in E-flat major, Op. 22, Frédéric Chopin (18101849).

18-year-old recorder player Martin Bernstein from Brooklyn, New York, performs the first movement, Preludio: Allegro, and the second movement, Allemanda: Allegro, from Sonata in F major (originally E major), Op. 5, No. 11, by Arcangelo Corelli (16531713), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old cellist Megan Yip from Portland, Oregon, performs “Venezianisches Gondellied” (Venetian Boat Song) from Songs Without Words, Book 5, No. 5, by Felix Mendelssohn (18091847), arranged by Friedrich Grützmacher (18321903), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

15-year-old violinist Hannah White from Germantown, Wisconsin, joined by cellist Megan Yip and pianist Christopher O’Riley, performs Primavera Porteña from The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires by Astor Piazzolla (19211992).

Martin Bernstein performs Sonata No. 2 by Giovanni Battista Fontana (1580/91630), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

 

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Stéphane Denève, conductor; James Ehnes, violin

Carl Maria von Weber: The Ruler of the Spirits Overture

Dmitri Shostakovich: Violin Concerto No. 1 in A Minor, Op. 99

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique

Hector Berlioz: Queen Mab Scherzo and Romeo at the Tomb of the Capulets from Romeo and Juliet--Sir Mark Elder, conductor

02:57:00            00:02:06            François Couperin         Suite No. 18: Le Tic-Toc-Choc                            Angela Hewitt, piano     Hyperion           67440

 

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Conductors: Alan Gilbert, Lorin Maazel, Zubin Mehta, Kurt Masur, Leonard Bernstein, Pierre Boulez, Dmitri Mitropoulos, Arturo Toscanini; Jaap van Zweden

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 9, “From the New World”

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Christmas Across the Centuries - Some seasonal appropriate music from the middle ages through the renaissance, and then on to Baroque Malta!
 

MUSICA SACRA

06:11:00            00:05:28            John Rutter       All Bells in Paradise                   Andrew Carwood           St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ  Decca   4789225

06:16:00            00:04:35            Philip Stopford  Lully, Lulla, Lullay                      Andrew Carwood           St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Decca   4789225

06:23:00            00:05:10            Hector Berlioz   L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds'                  Andrew Carwood            St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ           Decca   4789225

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

06:56:00            00:02:40            William Billings  The Shepherd's Carol                Richard Westenburg      Musica Sacra            DeutGram         429732

 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Holiday Pipes! -From the stage of the Sharp Concert Hall at Oklahoma University, students and faculty of the American Organ Institute share in some seasonal revelry

J.S. BACH (arr. Snedecor): Jauchzet, Frohlocket, fr Christmas Oratorio

JOHN SCHWANDT: Improvisation (Sweet little Jesus boy; Mary had a boy child)

HUGH MARTIN & RALPH BLANE: Have yourself a merry little Christmas

SCHWANDT: Improvisation (Jingle Bells!; I’ll be home for Christmas, in the style of Bach)

TOM SCOTT: Time Piece

FRANZ LISZT: Weihnachtsbaum, selections (An Old Christmas Carol; Slumber song)

LEROY ANDERSON: Sleigh Ride

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Advent 3 - On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll focus on Mary, Mother of Jesus, the visitation of the Angel Gabriel, and Mary’s response.  Peter DuBois will share great choral and organ music from across the centuries
 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch:   A River Runs Through It

Oscar Hammerstein II & Jerome Kern: “Ol’ Man River” from Showboat   Paul Robeson, bass; Columbia Concert Orchestra/Emanuel Balaban (Sony 63223 CD) 3:09

Charles Ives: “The Housatonic at Stockbridge”  Cleveland Orchestra/Christoph von Dohnanyi (London 443776 CD) 3:42

Charles Ives: “At the River” Jan DeGaetani, mezzo-soprano; Gilbert Kalish, piano (Nonesuch 71325 LP) 1:11

Bedrich Smetana: “The Moldau” from Ma Vlast (My Country)  Czech Philharmonic Orchestra/Rafael Kubelik (Supraphon 1208 CD) 11:35

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried’s Rhine Journey Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (Sony 46286 CD) 12:00

Johann Strauss, Jr.: Blue Danube Waltz   Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Carlos Kleiber (1989) (Sony 45564 CD) 9:45

09:58:00            00:01:31            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Gigue in G major                                   Richard Goode, piano    Nonesuch         79831

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Claude Debussy: Images Book II Cloches a travers les feuilles  Gilles Vonsattel, piano Album: Gilles Vonsattle  Honens 201103  Music: 04:25

Samuel Barber: Overture to The School for Scandal  Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY  Music: 8:32

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Beatrice "Bee" Newman from Kapa'a, HI Music: 11:19

Robert Schumann: Dichterliebe: Movement 12. Am leuchtenden Sommermorgen Andreas Schmidt, voice; Rudolf Jansen, piano  Album: Andreas Schmidt sings Schumann Hanssler 98159  Music: 02:43

Ludwig van Beethoven: Trio for Clarinet, Cello, and Piano, Op. 11 Stephen Williamson, clarinet; Carter Brey, cello; Gilles Vonsattel, piano Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY Music: 20:48

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 6--Michael Tree, viola; Philip Dukes, viola; and friends Savannah Music Festival, Trinity United Methodist Church, Savannah, GA Music: 18:00

Mel Torme and Robert Wells (arr. Giovanni De Chiaro): The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)--Giovanni De Chiaro, guitar  Album: The Sounds Of Christmas On Guitar Centaur 2262  Music: 04:49

Francis Poulenc: Concerto for Two Pianos in D minor--Christina Naughton, piano; Michelle Naughton, piano; Grand Teton Music Festival  Orchestra; James Feddeck, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 17:49

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part 1 of the life and music of Peter Tchaikovsky

Selections used in Parts 1 and 2:

Piano Concerto No.1 in b-Flat Op 23 (1874-75)--Emil Gilels, piano; Chicago Symphony Orchestra/ Fritz Reiner (Naxos 80068 CD)

Nutcracker Suite Op 71a (1892)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir George Solti (Decca 1170105 CD)

The Seasons Op 37a (1875)--Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano (Decca 898178 CD)

Morceaux Piano Piece No.2 Op 72 (1892-93)--Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano (Decca 898178 CD)

Violin Concerto in D (1878)--Jascha Heifetz, violin; Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Reiner (RCA 67896 CD)

Romeo and Juliet fantasy overture for orchestra in b (1870)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (Sony 47179 CD)

1812 Overture Op 49 (1880)--Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra; Vienna State Opera Chorus/Lorin Maazel (CBS Masterworks 37252 CD)

Scene from Swan Lake Op 20a (1874-75)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir George Solti (Decca 1170105 CD)

String Quartet No.1 in d Op 11 (1871)--Emerson String Quartet (Dg Masters 445551 CD)

Piano Sonata in c-Sharp Op 80 (1865)--Valery Boyev, piano (Etcetera Net 1164 CD)

Symphony No.4 in f Op 36 (1877-78)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir George Solti (Decca 414192 CD)

Symphony No.6 in b Op 74 (1893)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir George Solti (Decca 417 1708-2 CD)

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:02:00            00:02:06            Vincenzo Tommasini      The Good-Humored Ladies: Presto                    Louis Lane            Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    60311

14:05:00            00:02:52            Johann Strauss Jr         Polka 'Thunder and Lightning' Op 324                 Franz Welser-Möst     Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     2003

14:10:00            00:16:09            Hector Berlioz   Love Scene from 'Roméo et Juliette' Op 17                     Paavo Järvi            Cincinnati Symphony     Telarc   80578

14:27:00            00:23:13            Zoltán Kodály   Háry János: Suite Op 35                        George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra          CBS/Sony         218

14:53:00            00:27:32            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Concerto No.  2 in B flat major  Op 19       Cleveland Orchestra          George Szell     Leon Fleisher, piano      Sony    42445

15:22:00            00:09:49            Max Bruch        Swedish Dances Op 63              Kurt Masur        Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra          Philips  420932

15:33:00            00:12:43            Hector Berlioz   Overture to 'Les Francs Juges' Op 3                   Sir Colin Davis            London Symphony        Philips  4788977

15:48:00            00:11:15            George Frideric Handel  Saul: Act 1 Sinfonia                   Paul McCreesh  Gabrieli Players Archiv   474510

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, recorded live in Severance Hall - Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Frank Peter Zimmermann, violin

16:04:00            00:10:17            Franz Liszt        Symphonic Poem No. 4 'Orpheus'

16:19:00            00:38:24            Béla Bartók       Violin Concerto No.  2   

17:02:00            00:30:03            Béla Bartók       Music for Strings, Percussion & Celesta 

17:45:00            00:13:31            Johannes Brahms          Tragic Overture Op 81               Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      Teldec  43711

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Bizet and Menotti on TV in the 1950s

18:05:00            00:19:05            Sergei Prokofiev           Lieutenant Kijé Suite Op 60                    George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      CBS/Sony         218

18:26:00            00:05:55            Giuseppe Verdi Otello: Ballet Music                    Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra            Decca   4787779

18:35:00            00:12:35            Antonín Dvorák Scherzo capriccioso Op 66                    Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   414422

18:49:00            00:10:44            Bedrich Smetana           Má vlast: The Moldau                Franz Welser-Möst            Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     2013

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00            00:17:08            Claude Debussy           Jeux                 Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra            Decca   4787779

19:21:00            00:36:31            Antonín Dvorák Piano Concerto in G minor  Op 33          Cleveland Orchestra            George Szell     Rudolf Firkusný, piano   Unitd Arch         13

20:00:00            00:54:30            Hector Berlioz   Symphonie fantastique Op 14                Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   430201

20:56:00            00:03:03            George Frideric Handel  Sarabande from Keyboard Suite in D minor        Chamber Orchestra of Europe                  Daniel Hope, violin; Members of DeutGram         13993

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Klaus George Roy: Fannyfare  — Jack Sutte, Allan Couch, trumpets; Jason Smith, trombone; Javier Gonzales, piano (private CD) 0:49

Bascom Little: Three Songs from  “Dunder – A Puppet Show” — Sandra Simon, soprano; Javier Gonzales, piano (private CD) 6:09

Beryl Rubinstein: Flute Sonata — Mary Kay Robinson, flute; Javier Gonzales, piano (private CD) 7:46

H. Leslie Adams: “For You There Is No Song;” “The Return from Town” — Sandra Simon, soprano; Javier Gonzales, piano (private CD) 4:54

Paul Schoenfield: Charleston from Sonatine for Flute, Clarinet and Piano — Mary Kay Robinson, flute; Benjamin Chen, clarinet; Javier Gonzales, piano (private CD) 5:36

Ernest Bloch:  Prelude for String Quartet — Belka Quartet (private CD) 4:29

Margaret Brouwer: Whom Do You Call Angel Now? — Sandra Simon, soprano; Kirsten Docter, viola; Jody Guinn, harp (private CD) 6:55

J. S. Zamecnik: Co-Ed; The Cleveland News — Panoramicos Large Ensemble (private CD) 5:46

 

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, From Apple to IBM: One Creative Company’s 30-year Journey - Nancy Kramer, Founder and Chairman, Resource/Ammirati, an IBM Company.

 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:04:29            Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No.  12 in D flat major  Op 72                 George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      CBS/Sony         209

23:06:00            00:11:47            Antonín Dvorák Largo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95                     Christoph von Dohnányi          Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   414421

23:20:00            00:17:01            Anton Bruckner Adagio from Symphony No. 6                Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   436153

23:39:00            00:14:39            Ludwig van Beethoven   Adagio from Symphony No. 9 Op 125                 Franz Welser-Möst     Cleveland Orchestra      DeutGram         9661

23:55:00            00:03:24            John Rutter       Mary's Lullaby   Cleveland Orchestra      Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus          MAA     2008

23:56:00            00:02:54            George Frideric Handel  Messiah: Pastoral Symphony                 William Christie Les Arts Florissants Harm Mundi      2908304


 