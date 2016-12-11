Program Guide 12-11-2016

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 30, 2015 -From the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, New York, today’s show features a virtuosic teenage recorder player (a rare breed in this country) who is not only an amazing musician, but also a formidable researcher of the Baroque era. Also, a 16-year-old pianist performs a Chopin favorite, and a young violinist shares a humorous tale of teenage romance

18-year-old violinist Lucas Stratmann (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from New York, New York, performs Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso, Op. 28, by Camille Saint-Saëns (18351921), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old pianist Elisabeth Tsai from Phenix City, Alabama, performs Andante spianato et grande polonaise brillante in E-flat major, Op. 22, Frédéric Chopin (18101849).

18-year-old recorder player Martin Bernstein from Brooklyn, New York, performs the first movement, Preludio: Allegro, and the second movement, Allemanda: Allegro, from Sonata in F major (originally E major), Op. 5, No. 11, by Arcangelo Corelli (16531713), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old cellist Megan Yip from Portland, Oregon, performs “Venezianisches Gondellied” (Venetian Boat Song) from Songs Without Words, Book 5, No. 5, by Felix Mendelssohn (18091847), arranged by Friedrich Grützmacher (18321903), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

15-year-old violinist Hannah White from Germantown, Wisconsin, joined by cellist Megan Yip and pianist Christopher O’Riley, performs Primavera Porteña from The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires by Astor Piazzolla (19211992).

Martin Bernstein performs Sonata No. 2 by Giovanni Battista Fontana (1580/91630), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Stéphane Denève, conductor; James Ehnes, violin

Carl Maria von Weber: The Ruler of the Spirits Overture

Dmitri Shostakovich: Violin Concerto No. 1 in A Minor, Op. 99

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique

Hector Berlioz: Queen Mab Scherzo and Romeo at the Tomb of the Capulets from Romeo and Juliet--Sir Mark Elder, conductor

02:57:00 00:02:06 François Couperin Suite No. 18: Le Tic-Toc-Choc Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67440

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Conductors: Alan Gilbert, Lorin Maazel, Zubin Mehta, Kurt Masur, Leonard Bernstein, Pierre Boulez, Dmitri Mitropoulos, Arturo Toscanini; Jaap van Zweden

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 9, “From the New World”

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Christmas Across the Centuries - Some seasonal appropriate music from the middle ages through the renaissance, and then on to Baroque Malta!



MUSICA SACRA

06:11:00 00:05:28 John Rutter All Bells in Paradise Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca 4789225

06:16:00 00:04:35 Philip Stopford Lully, Lulla, Lullay Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Decca 4789225

06:23:00 00:05:10 Hector Berlioz L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca 4789225

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

06:56:00 00:02:40 William Billings The Shepherd's Carol Richard Westenburg Musica Sacra DeutGram 429732

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Holiday Pipes! -From the stage of the Sharp Concert Hall at Oklahoma University, students and faculty of the American Organ Institute share in some seasonal revelry

J.S. BACH (arr. Snedecor): Jauchzet, Frohlocket, fr Christmas Oratorio

JOHN SCHWANDT: Improvisation (Sweet little Jesus boy; Mary had a boy child)

HUGH MARTIN & RALPH BLANE: Have yourself a merry little Christmas

SCHWANDT: Improvisation (Jingle Bells!; I’ll be home for Christmas, in the style of Bach)

TOM SCOTT: Time Piece

FRANZ LISZT: Weihnachtsbaum, selections (An Old Christmas Carol; Slumber song)

LEROY ANDERSON: Sleigh Ride

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Advent 3 - On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll focus on Mary, Mother of Jesus, the visitation of the Angel Gabriel, and Mary’s response. Peter DuBois will share great choral and organ music from across the centuries



09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: A River Runs Through It

Oscar Hammerstein II & Jerome Kern: “Ol’ Man River” from Showboat Paul Robeson, bass; Columbia Concert Orchestra/Emanuel Balaban (Sony 63223 CD) 3:09

Charles Ives: “The Housatonic at Stockbridge” Cleveland Orchestra/Christoph von Dohnanyi (London 443776 CD) 3:42

Charles Ives: “At the River” Jan DeGaetani, mezzo-soprano; Gilbert Kalish, piano (Nonesuch 71325 LP) 1:11

Bedrich Smetana: “The Moldau” from Ma Vlast (My Country) Czech Philharmonic Orchestra/Rafael Kubelik (Supraphon 1208 CD) 11:35

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried’s Rhine Journey Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (Sony 46286 CD) 12:00

Johann Strauss, Jr.: Blue Danube Waltz Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Carlos Kleiber (1989) (Sony 45564 CD) 9:45

09:58:00 00:01:31 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Gigue in G major Richard Goode, piano Nonesuch 79831

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Claude Debussy: Images Book II Cloches a travers les feuilles Gilles Vonsattel, piano Album: Gilles Vonsattle Honens 201103 Music: 04:25

Samuel Barber: Overture to The School for Scandal Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 8:32

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Beatrice "Bee" Newman from Kapa'a, HI Music: 11:19

Robert Schumann: Dichterliebe: Movement 12. Am leuchtenden Sommermorgen Andreas Schmidt, voice; Rudolf Jansen, piano Album: Andreas Schmidt sings Schumann Hanssler 98159 Music: 02:43

Ludwig van Beethoven: Trio for Clarinet, Cello, and Piano, Op. 11 Stephen Williamson, clarinet; Carter Brey, cello; Gilles Vonsattel, piano Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY Music: 20:48

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 6--Michael Tree, viola; Philip Dukes, viola; and friends Savannah Music Festival, Trinity United Methodist Church, Savannah, GA Music: 18:00

Mel Torme and Robert Wells (arr. Giovanni De Chiaro): The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)--Giovanni De Chiaro, guitar Album: The Sounds Of Christmas On Guitar Centaur 2262 Music: 04:49

Francis Poulenc: Concerto for Two Pianos in D minor--Christina Naughton, piano; Michelle Naughton, piano; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; James Feddeck, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 17:49

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part 1 of the life and music of Peter Tchaikovsky

Selections used in Parts 1 and 2:

Piano Concerto No.1 in b-Flat Op 23 (1874-75)--Emil Gilels, piano; Chicago Symphony Orchestra/ Fritz Reiner (Naxos 80068 CD)

Nutcracker Suite Op 71a (1892)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir George Solti (Decca 1170105 CD)

The Seasons Op 37a (1875)--Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano (Decca 898178 CD)

Morceaux Piano Piece No.2 Op 72 (1892-93)--Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano (Decca 898178 CD)

Violin Concerto in D (1878)--Jascha Heifetz, violin; Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Reiner (RCA 67896 CD)

Romeo and Juliet fantasy overture for orchestra in b (1870)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (Sony 47179 CD)

1812 Overture Op 49 (1880)--Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra; Vienna State Opera Chorus/Lorin Maazel (CBS Masterworks 37252 CD)

Scene from Swan Lake Op 20a (1874-75)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir George Solti (Decca 1170105 CD)

String Quartet No.1 in d Op 11 (1871)--Emerson String Quartet (Dg Masters 445551 CD)

Piano Sonata in c-Sharp Op 80 (1865)--Valery Boyev, piano (Etcetera Net 1164 CD)

Symphony No.4 in f Op 36 (1877-78)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir George Solti (Decca 414192 CD)

Symphony No.6 in b Op 74 (1893)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir George Solti (Decca 417 1708-2 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:02:00 00:02:06 Vincenzo Tommasini The Good-Humored Ladies: Presto Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 60311

14:05:00 00:02:52 Johann Strauss Jr Polka 'Thunder and Lightning' Op 324 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2003

14:10:00 00:16:09 Hector Berlioz Love Scene from 'Roméo et Juliette' Op 17 Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80578

14:27:00 00:23:13 Zoltán Kodály Háry János: Suite Op 35 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 218

14:53:00 00:27:32 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat major Op 19 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Leon Fleisher, piano Sony 42445

15:22:00 00:09:49 Max Bruch Swedish Dances Op 63 Kurt Masur Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Philips 420932

15:33:00 00:12:43 Hector Berlioz Overture to 'Les Francs Juges' Op 3 Sir Colin Davis London Symphony Philips 4788977

15:48:00 00:11:15 George Frideric Handel Saul: Act 1 Sinfonia Paul McCreesh Gabrieli Players Archiv 474510

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, recorded live in Severance Hall - Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Frank Peter Zimmermann, violin

16:04:00 00:10:17 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 4 'Orpheus'

16:19:00 00:38:24 Béla Bartók Violin Concerto No. 2

17:02:00 00:30:03 Béla Bartók Music for Strings, Percussion & Celesta

17:45:00 00:13:31 Johannes Brahms Tragic Overture Op 81 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Teldec 43711

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Bizet and Menotti on TV in the 1950s

18:05:00 00:19:05 Sergei Prokofiev Lieutenant Kijé Suite Op 60 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 218

18:26:00 00:05:55 Giuseppe Verdi Otello: Ballet Music Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

18:35:00 00:12:35 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo capriccioso Op 66 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 414422

18:49:00 00:10:44 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: The Moldau Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2013

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:17:08 Claude Debussy Jeux Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

19:21:00 00:36:31 Antonín Dvorák Piano Concerto in G minor Op 33 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Rudolf Firkusný, piano Unitd Arch 13

20:00:00 00:54:30 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique Op 14 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430201

20:56:00 00:03:03 George Frideric Handel Sarabande from Keyboard Suite in D minor Chamber Orchestra of Europe Daniel Hope, violin; Members of DeutGram 13993

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Klaus George Roy: Fannyfare — Jack Sutte, Allan Couch, trumpets; Jason Smith, trombone; Javier Gonzales, piano (private CD) 0:49

Bascom Little: Three Songs from “Dunder – A Puppet Show” — Sandra Simon, soprano; Javier Gonzales, piano (private CD) 6:09

Beryl Rubinstein: Flute Sonata — Mary Kay Robinson, flute; Javier Gonzales, piano (private CD) 7:46

H. Leslie Adams: “For You There Is No Song;” “The Return from Town” — Sandra Simon, soprano; Javier Gonzales, piano (private CD) 4:54

Paul Schoenfield: Charleston from Sonatine for Flute, Clarinet and Piano — Mary Kay Robinson, flute; Benjamin Chen, clarinet; Javier Gonzales, piano (private CD) 5:36

Ernest Bloch: Prelude for String Quartet — Belka Quartet (private CD) 4:29

Margaret Brouwer: Whom Do You Call Angel Now? — Sandra Simon, soprano; Kirsten Docter, viola; Jody Guinn, harp (private CD) 6:55

J. S. Zamecnik: Co-Ed; The Cleveland News — Panoramicos Large Ensemble (private CD) 5:46

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, From Apple to IBM: One Creative Company’s 30-year Journey - Nancy Kramer, Founder and Chairman, Resource/Ammirati, an IBM Company.

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:04:29 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 12 in D flat major Op 72 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 209

23:06:00 00:11:47 Antonín Dvorák Largo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 414421

23:20:00 00:17:01 Anton Bruckner Adagio from Symphony No. 6 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436153

23:39:00 00:14:39 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Symphony No. 9 Op 125 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 9661

23:55:00 00:03:24 John Rutter Mary's Lullaby Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2008

23:56:00 00:02:54 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Pastoral Symphony William Christie Les Arts Florissants Harm Mundi 2908304



