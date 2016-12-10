© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 12-10-2016

Published December 10, 2016 at 7:54 PM EST

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00            00:25:20            Franz Joseph Haydn     Symphony No. 98 in B flat major                        Franz Welser-Möst     Vienna Philharmonic      ViennaPhil         2009

00:29:00            00:34:39            Morton Gould    Stephen Foster Gallery              Theodore Kuchar           National Symphony of Ukraine    Naxos   559005

01:06:00            00:29:23            Camille Saint-Saëns      Violin Concerto No.  3 in B minor  Op 61 Philharmonia Orchestra          Antonio Pappano          Maxim Vengerov, violin  EMI      57593

01:37:00            00:41:44            Hector Berlioz   L'Enfance du Christ: Part 1 "Herod's       Lyon Opera Orchestra    Sir John Eliot Gardiner        Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo; Gilles Cachemaille, baritone; José van Dam, baritone; Anthony Rolfe Johnson, tenor; Monteverdi Choir  Erato    45275

02:21:00            00:16:11            Hector Berlioz   L'Enfance du Christ: Part 2 "The Flight   Lyon Opera Orchestra    Sir John Eliot Gardiner        Anthony Rolfe Johnson, tenor; Monteverdi Choir Erato    45275

02:39:00            00:37:09            Hector Berlioz   L'Enfance du Christ: Part 3 "The Arrival  Lyon Opera Orchestra    Sir John Eliot Gardiner        Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo; Gilles Cachemaille, baritone; Jules Bastin, bass; Anthony Rolfe Johnson, tenor; Monteverdi Choir           Erato    45275

03:18:00            00:52:09            Olivier Messiaen            Quartet for the End of Time                                Gil Shaham, violin; Paul Meyer, clarinet; Jian Wang, cello; Myung-Whun Chung, piano DeutGram         469052

04:12:00            00:35:00            George W. Chadwick     Symphony No.  2 in B flat Op 21             Neeme Järvi            Detroit Symphony         Chandos           9334

04:49:00            00:28:26            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Concertone for 2 Violins in C major         English Chamber Orchestra       Shlomo Mintz    Shlomo Mintz, violin; Hagai Shaham, violin         Avie      2058

05:20:00            00:10:00            Antonio Vivaldi  Guitar Concerto in A major         English Chamber Orchestra            George Malcolm            Eduardo Fernández, guitar         Decca   417617

05:32:00            00:05:36            Johannes Brahms          Intermezzo in E major  Op 116                           Stanislav Khristenko, piano          Steinway           30032

05:51:00            00:08:53            Sir Malcolm Arnold        Fantasy on Christmas Carols                 Rumon Gamba  BBC Philharmonic     Chandos           9851

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Listen this time for music by one of the most important figures of the American Baroque, Tomás de Torrejón y Velasco, who spent 50 years as maestro di capella in the Spanish colony of Peru.

Escuche esta vez por la música de una de las figuras más importantes del barroco americano, Tomás de Torrejón y Velasco, quien pasó 50 años como maestro di capella en la colonia española de Perú.

06:00:50 Tomás de Torrejón y Velasco: Missa Octavo Tono  Florilegium; Arakaendar Bolivia Choir   Ashley Solomon   Channel Classics  28009 06:12:15 Francois Boieldieu: Harp Concerto in C  Nicanor Zabeleta, harp   Radio Symphony Orchestra Berlin  Ernst Märzendorfer   Deutsche Grammophon  439693  

06:36:45 Anonymous 15th c. Spanish: "Que bonito Nino chiquito!; Angeles del zielo"  The Rose Ensemble   Jordan Sramek  Orfeo-Catala  Josep Vila  Columna Musica  9129

06:43:10 Traditional 17th century Catalán: "El Desembre Congelat" Orfeo-Catala   Josep Vila  Columna Musica  9129

06:46:46 Jorge Liderman: Aires de Sefarad (Selections)  Beth Ilana Schneider, Violin; Matthew Gould, Guitar  Duo 46   Albany Records   829       

07:00:39 Gabriela Montero: Improvisation on Handel's Hallelujah  Gabriela Montero, piano EMI Classics  00234

07:03:00 Gabriela Montero: Improvisation on Vivaldi's Winter  Gabriela Montero, piano  EMI Classics 00234

07:08:10 Gabriela Montero: Improvisation on Pachelbel's Canon  Gabriela Montero, piano  EMI Classics  00234       

07:13:25 Traditional Spanish: "A La Nanita Nana" (Sleep Now, You Little Sleepyhead) Robert DeCormier Singers & Ensemble  Robert DeCormier Arabesque  6684                                       

07:16:52 Traditional Basque: Gabriel's Message  Mark Small, Robert Torres, guitars; Barbara LaFitte, english horn; Eugene Friesen, cello; Siobhan Kelleher, bass  Shadow Mountain  55882                                                     

07:19:46 Traditional Catalan: "El Noi de la Mare" (The Son of the Virgin)  Kathleen Battle, soprano; Christopher Parkening, guitar  Sony Classical 62723                                                     

07:24:57 Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker Suite, Op. 71a  Royal Philharmonic Orchestra  Enrique Bátiz  ASV 3046

07:49:19 Franz Gruber: "Silent Night"  José Carreras, Plácido Domingo, Luciano Pavarotti, tenors; Vienna Symphony  Steven Mercurio  Sony Classical  89131

07:54:43 José Feliciano: "Feliz Navidad" José Carreras, Plácido Domingo, Luciano Pavarotti, tenors; Vienna Symphony; Gumpold Church Choir  Steven Mercurio  Sony Classical  89131

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Claude Debussy: Images Book II Cloches a travers les feuilles  Gilles Vonsattel, piano Album: Gilles Vonsattle  Honens 201103  Music: 04:25

Samuel Barber: Overture to The School for Scandal  Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY  Music: 8:32

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Beatrice "Bee" Newman from Kapa'a, HI Music: 11:19

Robert Schumann: Dichterliebe: Movement 12. Am leuchtenden Sommermorgen Andreas Schmidt, voice; Rudolf Jansen, piano  Album: Andreas Schmidt sings Schumann Hanssler 98159  Music: 02:43

Ludwig van Beethoven: Trio for Clarinet, Cello, and Piano, Op. 11 Stephen Williamson, clarinet; Carter Brey, cello; Gilles Vonsattel, piano

Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY Music: 20:48

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 6--Michael Tree, viola; Philip Dukes, viola; and friends

Savannah Music Festival, Trinity United Methodist Church, Savannah, GA Music: 18:00

Mel Torme and Robert Wells (arr. Giovanni De Chiaro): The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)--Giovanni De Chiaro, guitar  Album: The Sounds Of Christmas On Guitar Centaur 2262  Music: 04:49

Francis Poulenc: Concerto for Two Pianos in D minor--Christina Naughton, piano; Michelle Naughton, piano; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; James Feddeck, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 17:49

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:02:33            Edgar Meyer     The Wassail Song/All Through the Night                         Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Edgar Meyer, double bass; Chris Thile, mandolin   Sony    24414

10:03:00            00:09:11            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Nutcracker: Pas de deux                 Seiji Ozawa            Boston Symphony Orchestra      DeutGram         435619

10:15:00            00:06:21            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 12        Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra       Leon Fleisher    Leon Fleisher, piano      Sony    743505

10:25:00            00:06:51            Leroy Anderson A Christmas Festival                  Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra            MAA     2005

10:33:00            00:04:35            Antonio Vivaldi  Concerto for Strings in A major               Shlomo Mintz    Israel Chamber Orchestra       MusicMast        67096

10:39:00            00:06:15            Billy Strayhorn   Take the 'A' Train                       JoAnn Falletta   Buffalo Philharmonic            Naxos   559737

10:47:00            00:09:58            Randol Alan Bass          Seasonal Sounds          National Symphony Orchestra            Randol Alan Bass          Tallis Chamber Choir     Kodanja            2003

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 30, 2015 -From the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, New York, today’s show features a virtuosic teenage recorder player (a rare breed in this country) who is not only an amazing musician, but also a formidable researcher of the Baroque era. Also, a 16-year-old pianist performs a Chopin favorite, and a young violinist shares a humorous tale of teenage romance

18-year-old violinist Lucas Stratmann (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from New York, New York, performs Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso, Op. 28, by Camille Saint-Saëns (18351921), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old pianist Elisabeth Tsai from Phenix City, Alabama, performs Andante spianato et grande polonaise brillante in E-flat major, Op. 22, Frédéric Chopin (18101849).

18-year-old recorder player Martin Bernstein from Brooklyn, New York, performs the first movement, Preludio: Allegro, and the second movement, Allemanda: Allegro, from Sonata in F major (originally E major), Op. 5, No. 11, by Arcangelo Corelli (16531713), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old cellist Megan Yip from Portland, Oregon, performs “Venezianisches Gondellied” (Venetian Boat Song) from Songs Without Words, Book 5, No. 5, by Felix Mendelssohn (18091847), arranged by Friedrich Grützmacher (18321903), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

15-year-old violinist Hannah White from Germantown, Wisconsin, joined by cellist Megan Yip and pianist Christopher O’Riley, performs Primavera Porteña from The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires by Astor Piazzolla (19211992).

Martin Bernstein performs Sonata No. 2 by Giovanni Battista Fontana (1580/91630), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Morton Gould; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Ralph Vaughan Williams and Musical Fantasies

12:10:00            00:14:48            Morton Gould    Folk Suite                     David Amos      London Symphony        Harm Mundi   906010

12:26:00            00:14:08            Randol Alan Bass          Christmas Ornaments    Symphony Orchestra     Jerold Ottley            Mormon Tabernacle Choir          Bonneville         9402

12:44:00            00:09:27            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Nutcracker: Act 1 excerpts              Fritz Reiner            Chicago Symphony Orchestra    RCA     300350

12:55:00            00:03:31            César Franck    Panis Angelicus            Wolfgang Sawallisch     Philadelphia Orchestra          EMI      55592

 

13:00 THE TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Kaija Saariaho: L’Amour de loin (2000)

Conductor… Susanna Mälkki

Production… Robert Lepage

Jaufré Rudel … Eric Owens

Clémence, the Countess of Tripoli… Susanna Phillips

The Pilgrim… Tamara Mumford

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:59:00            00:04:30            Adolphe Adam  O Holy Night     Orch del Teatro Comunale         Michele Mariotti Juan Diego Flórez, tenor        Decca   14875

16:06:00            00:15:39            Morton Gould    Interplay            Albany Symphony Orchestra      David Alan Miller            Findlay Cockrell, piano  Albany  1174

16:24:00            00:20:34            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Nutcracker: Suite Op 71                  Lorin Maazel            Cleveland Orchestra      Telarc   80068

16:45:00            00:17:42            Johann Christoph Pez    Concerto Pastorale in F major                Bernard Labadie            Les Violons du Roy       Dorian  90180

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Meryl Streep - Music to the Movies of Meryl Streep. From Hollywood's A List: Sophie's Choice, Julie and Julia, The Hours and more

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Doubts from Doubt, 2009  Howe Records HWR 1001  Original Score  Howard Shore  Hollywood Studio Symphony/Howard Shore, cond.

Bethesda Fountain and The Great Work Begins (End Title) from Angels in America, 2003  Nonesuch Records 79837-2  Music from the HBO Film Angels in America  Thomas Newman  original soundtrack recording/Thomas Newman, cond.

Cavatina from The Deer Hunter, 1978  Sony SK 89141  Classic Williams Romance of the Guitar  Stanley Myers  John Williams, guitar

Allegro from Mandolin Concerto in A major, RV 425 used in Kramer vs. Kramer, 1979  Telarc CD-80221  Classics of the Silver Screen  Antonio Vivaldi  Paul Patterson, mandolin/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Her Story from The French Lieutenant's Woman, 1981  Threefold Records CDC010  Heroines in Music Carl Davis  Carl Davis  Philharmonia Orchestra/Carl Davis, cond.

Love Theme from Sophie's Choice, 1982  Southern Cross Records Audiophile SCCD 902  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Marvin Hamlisch  original soundtrack recording/Marvin Hamlisch, cond.

Main Theme from Out of Africa, 1985  Telarc CD-80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits Volume 1  John Barry  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Doe Eyes (Love Theme) from The Bridges of Madison County, 1995  Warner Bros 9 45949-2  Music From The Motion Picture  Clint Eastwood  original soundtrack recording/Lennie Niehaus, cond.

Discord and Harmony and MT from The Iron Lady, 2011  Sony SK 91434  Music From The Motion Picture  Thomas Newman  original soundtrack recording/Thomas Newman, cond.

Why Does Someone Have to Die? From The Hours, 2002  Nonesuch Records 79693-2  Music From The Motion Picture  Philip Glass  Michael Riesman, piano/Lyric Quartet/Nick Ingman, cond.

Suite from The Devil Wears Prada, 2006  Warner Bros 44383-2  Music From The Motion Picture  Theodore Shapiro  Hollywood Studio Symphony/Pete Anthony, cond.

What Should I Do?, Eggs and Julia's Theme from Julie & Julia, 2009  Sony 62888  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Alexandra Desplat  original soundtrack recording/Alexandra Desplat, cond.

The Witch's Transformation from Into The Woods, 2014  Walt Disney Records D002076392  Into The Woods Deluxe Edition  Stephen Sondheim  original soundtrack recording/Paul Gemignani, cond.

The Difficult Decisions and Discord and Harmony from The Iron Lady, 2011  Sony SK 91434  Music From The Motion Picture  Thomas Newman  original soundtrack recording/Thomas Newman, cond.

Florence Foster Jenkins, Sing Madame Florence, Bedtime and I Think I Am Going To Read from Florence Foster Jenkins, 2016  Decca B0024951  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Alexandra Desplat  original soundtrack recording/Alexandra Desplat, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Wiliams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Let’s Personify! - Songs from Broadway and Hollywood that literally come alive thanks to that age-old device called personification … and you’ll know it when you hear it: “Ol’ Man River,” “Luck Be a Lady,” “They Call the Wind Maria” and much more

18:00:00  00:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin  Nonesuch  979151-2

18:01:08  00:03:34  Jerome Kern-Oscar Hammerstein     Ol' Man River    William Warfield Show Boat   1962 Studio Cast            Sony  SK61877

18:05:50  00:03:29  Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein  Bali Ha'I  Juanita Hall  South Pacific   Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK60722

18:09:13  00:03:20  A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe   They Call the Wind Maria  Rufus Smith  Paint Your Wagon   Original B'way Cast   RCA 60243-2-RG

18:13:05  00:02:50  Fats Waller-Andy Rasaf  Honeysuckle Rose  Lena Horne  Lena Horne at MGM  Rhino  R272246

18:15:53  00:02:09  George and Ira Gershwin      Fascinating Rhythm  Fred Astaire  The Astaire Story  DRG  DARC-3-1102

18:18:28  00:01:52  Jerry Herman  Love, Look in My Window  Ethel Merman  Mermania    Harbinger  HCD1806

18:20:11  00:02:59  Irving Berlin   Love, You Didn't Do Right By Me  Rosemary Clooney   Irving Berlin  Book-of-the-Month  60-5256

18:23:45  00:02:54  Frank Loesser  Luck, Be a Lady  Peter Gallagher  Guys and Dolls   1992 B'way Revival  RCA 09026-61317

18:27:17  00:02:53  Irving Berlin   Heat Wave  Mary Beth Peil  As Thousands Cheeri   Off B'way Cast  Varese Sarabande   VSD-5999

18:30:40  00:02:37  Jimmy Van Heusen-Johnny Burke  My Heart Is a Hobo  Bing Crosby   The Classic Movie Musicals of James Van Heusen  JJA JJA1986B

18:33:09  00:02:18  Duke Ellington-Marshall Barer  My Heart Is a Stranger  Barbara Lea   Pousse Café   Studio Cast  Audiophile        ACD-263

18:35:47  00:03:23  Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler  Sing My Heart  KT Sullivan  Sing My Heart  DRG   DRG91437

18:39:27  00:02:48  Jimmy Van Heusen-Johnny Burke    Oh! You Crazy Moon  Mary Martin  Mary Martin: The Decca Years  Koch      3-7906-2

18:42:09  00:01:51  Leroy Anderson-Kerrs  Lazy Moon    Company  Goldilocks   Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK48222

18:44:19  00:02:43  Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart  This Funny World  Matt Dennis  American Songbook Series: Rodgers & Hart  Smithsonian RD048-6

18:47:40  00:04:34  Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart  My Friend the Night  Mary Cleere Haran  This Funny World  Varese Sarabande  VSC-5584

18:52:24  00:00:36  George and Ira Gershwin  Sweet and Low Down  Joshua Bell  Gershwin Fantasy  Sony  SK60659

18:53:13  00:03:42  Burton Lane-Yip Harburg  Filler: Old Devil Moon  Kate Baldwin, Cheyenne Jackson  Finian's Rainbow   2010 B'way Revival PS Classics  PS-1088

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:10:11            Camille Saint-Saëns      Rhapsodie d'Auvergne Op 73     Royal Philharmonic        André Previn   Jean-Philippe Collard, piano      EMI      49757

19:14:00            00:41:27            César Franck    Symphony in D minor                Yannick Nézet-Séguin    Orchestre Métropolitaine   Atma    2647

19:58:00            00:01:39            Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 4 in E minor  Op 28                         Daniil Trifonov, piano            DeutGram         4791728

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, recorded live in Severance Hall - Jane Glover, conductor; Joshua Smith, flute; Yolanda Kondonassis, harp

20:04:00            00:21:46            Franz Joseph Haydn     Symphony No.  6 in D

20:30:00            00:29:57            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Concerto for Flute & Harp in C major     

21:06:00            00:31:06            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 39 in E flat major                       

21:47:00            00:11:35            Georges Bizet   Jeux d'enfants: Petite Suite Op 22          Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra          Decca   4787779

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad -  Being on the radio: Gary Owen’s “The Golden Voice Announcer’s School” … “The Classical Announcers Meet,” with Robert and Mel… “You Don’t need Pictures on the Radio,”  by National Lampoon, “Early Morning Radio” with Fred Allen and Tallulah Bankhead and some commercials: “Terminal House,” and “The Indiana Academy of the French Accent”…  Richard Howland-Bolton warns about “Christmasarborical Maniacs” … This Week in the Media
 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00            00:05:10            Hector Berlioz   L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds'                  Andrew Carwood            St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ           Decca   4789225

23:07:00            00:04:53            William Pursell  Christ Looking Over Jerusalem               Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra      Mercury            434347

23:12:00            00:10:10            Olivier Messiaen            Quartet for the End of Time: Louange à                          Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano          Sony    510316

23:24:00            00:04:02            Reynaldo Hahn  À Chloris           Academy St. Martin in Fields      Mathias Mönius            Albrecht Mayer, English horn      Decca   4782564

23:28:00            00:11:14            César Franck    Sleep of Psyché                        Armin Jordan    Basle Symphony Orchestra          Erato    88167

23:41:00            00:07:19            Morton Gould    American Ballads: Amber Waves                        Theodore Kuchar            National Symphony of Ukraine   Naxos   559005

23:48:00            00:06:10            George Walker  Lyric for Strings             Edwin London   Cleveland Chamber Symphony        Albany  270

23:56:00            00:02:31            Edvard Grieg     Lyric Pieces Book 10: Summer Evening Op 71                            Per Tengstrand, piano         Azica    71207

 

 