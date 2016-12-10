Program Guide 12-10-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:25:20 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 98 in B flat major Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic ViennaPhil 2009

00:29:00 00:34:39 Morton Gould Stephen Foster Gallery Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005

01:06:00 00:29:23 Camille Saint-Saëns Violin Concerto No. 3 in B minor Op 61 Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano Maxim Vengerov, violin EMI 57593

01:37:00 00:41:44 Hector Berlioz L'Enfance du Christ: Part 1 "Herod's Lyon Opera Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo; Gilles Cachemaille, baritone; José van Dam, baritone; Anthony Rolfe Johnson, tenor; Monteverdi Choir Erato 45275

02:21:00 00:16:11 Hector Berlioz L'Enfance du Christ: Part 2 "The Flight Lyon Opera Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner Anthony Rolfe Johnson, tenor; Monteverdi Choir Erato 45275

02:39:00 00:37:09 Hector Berlioz L'Enfance du Christ: Part 3 "The Arrival Lyon Opera Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo; Gilles Cachemaille, baritone; Jules Bastin, bass; Anthony Rolfe Johnson, tenor; Monteverdi Choir Erato 45275

03:18:00 00:52:09 Olivier Messiaen Quartet for the End of Time Gil Shaham, violin; Paul Meyer, clarinet; Jian Wang, cello; Myung-Whun Chung, piano DeutGram 469052

04:12:00 00:35:00 George W. Chadwick Symphony No. 2 in B flat Op 21 Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9334

04:49:00 00:28:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Concertone for 2 Violins in C major English Chamber Orchestra Shlomo Mintz Shlomo Mintz, violin; Hagai Shaham, violin Avie 2058

05:20:00 00:10:00 Antonio Vivaldi Guitar Concerto in A major English Chamber Orchestra George Malcolm Eduardo Fernández, guitar Decca 417617

05:32:00 00:05:36 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in E major Op 116 Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway 30032

05:51:00 00:08:53 Sir Malcolm Arnold Fantasy on Christmas Carols Rumon Gamba BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9851

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Listen this time for music by one of the most important figures of the American Baroque, Tomás de Torrejón y Velasco, who spent 50 years as maestro di capella in the Spanish colony of Peru.

Escuche esta vez por la música de una de las figuras más importantes del barroco americano, Tomás de Torrejón y Velasco, quien pasó 50 años como maestro di capella en la colonia española de Perú.

06:00:50 Tomás de Torrejón y Velasco: Missa Octavo Tono Florilegium; Arakaendar Bolivia Choir Ashley Solomon Channel Classics 28009 06:12:15 Francois Boieldieu: Harp Concerto in C Nicanor Zabeleta, harp Radio Symphony Orchestra Berlin Ernst Märzendorfer Deutsche Grammophon 439693

06:36:45 Anonymous 15th c. Spanish: "Que bonito Nino chiquito!; Angeles del zielo" The Rose Ensemble Jordan Sramek Orfeo-Catala Josep Vila Columna Musica 9129

06:43:10 Traditional 17th century Catalán: "El Desembre Congelat" Orfeo-Catala Josep Vila Columna Musica 9129

06:46:46 Jorge Liderman: Aires de Sefarad (Selections) Beth Ilana Schneider, Violin; Matthew Gould, Guitar Duo 46 Albany Records 829

07:00:39 Gabriela Montero: Improvisation on Handel's Hallelujah Gabriela Montero, piano EMI Classics 00234

07:03:00 Gabriela Montero: Improvisation on Vivaldi's Winter Gabriela Montero, piano EMI Classics 00234

07:08:10 Gabriela Montero: Improvisation on Pachelbel's Canon Gabriela Montero, piano EMI Classics 00234

07:13:25 Traditional Spanish: "A La Nanita Nana" (Sleep Now, You Little Sleepyhead) Robert DeCormier Singers & Ensemble Robert DeCormier Arabesque 6684

07:16:52 Traditional Basque: Gabriel's Message Mark Small, Robert Torres, guitars; Barbara LaFitte, english horn; Eugene Friesen, cello; Siobhan Kelleher, bass Shadow Mountain 55882

07:19:46 Traditional Catalan: "El Noi de la Mare" (The Son of the Virgin) Kathleen Battle, soprano; Christopher Parkening, guitar Sony Classical 62723

07:24:57 Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker Suite, Op. 71a Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 3046

07:49:19 Franz Gruber: "Silent Night" José Carreras, Plácido Domingo, Luciano Pavarotti, tenors; Vienna Symphony Steven Mercurio Sony Classical 89131

07:54:43 José Feliciano: "Feliz Navidad" José Carreras, Plácido Domingo, Luciano Pavarotti, tenors; Vienna Symphony; Gumpold Church Choir Steven Mercurio Sony Classical 89131

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Claude Debussy: Images Book II Cloches a travers les feuilles Gilles Vonsattel, piano Album: Gilles Vonsattle Honens 201103 Music: 04:25

Samuel Barber: Overture to The School for Scandal Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 8:32

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Beatrice "Bee" Newman from Kapa'a, HI Music: 11:19

Robert Schumann: Dichterliebe: Movement 12. Am leuchtenden Sommermorgen Andreas Schmidt, voice; Rudolf Jansen, piano Album: Andreas Schmidt sings Schumann Hanssler 98159 Music: 02:43

Ludwig van Beethoven: Trio for Clarinet, Cello, and Piano, Op. 11 Stephen Williamson, clarinet; Carter Brey, cello; Gilles Vonsattel, piano

Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY Music: 20:48

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 6--Michael Tree, viola; Philip Dukes, viola; and friends

Savannah Music Festival, Trinity United Methodist Church, Savannah, GA Music: 18:00

Mel Torme and Robert Wells (arr. Giovanni De Chiaro): The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)--Giovanni De Chiaro, guitar Album: The Sounds Of Christmas On Guitar Centaur 2262 Music: 04:49

Francis Poulenc: Concerto for Two Pianos in D minor--Christina Naughton, piano; Michelle Naughton, piano; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; James Feddeck, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 17:49

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:02:33 Edgar Meyer The Wassail Song/All Through the Night Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Edgar Meyer, double bass; Chris Thile, mandolin Sony 24414

10:03:00 00:09:11 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Pas de deux Seiji Ozawa Boston Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 435619

10:15:00 00:06:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 12 Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra Leon Fleisher Leon Fleisher, piano Sony 743505

10:25:00 00:06:51 Leroy Anderson A Christmas Festival Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2005

10:33:00 00:04:35 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Strings in A major Shlomo Mintz Israel Chamber Orchestra MusicMast 67096

10:39:00 00:06:15 Billy Strayhorn Take the 'A' Train JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559737

10:47:00 00:09:58 Randol Alan Bass Seasonal Sounds National Symphony Orchestra Randol Alan Bass Tallis Chamber Choir Kodanja 2003

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 30, 2015 -From the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, New York, today’s show features a virtuosic teenage recorder player (a rare breed in this country) who is not only an amazing musician, but also a formidable researcher of the Baroque era. Also, a 16-year-old pianist performs a Chopin favorite, and a young violinist shares a humorous tale of teenage romance

18-year-old violinist Lucas Stratmann (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from New York, New York, performs Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso, Op. 28, by Camille Saint-Saëns (18351921), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old pianist Elisabeth Tsai from Phenix City, Alabama, performs Andante spianato et grande polonaise brillante in E-flat major, Op. 22, Frédéric Chopin (18101849).

18-year-old recorder player Martin Bernstein from Brooklyn, New York, performs the first movement, Preludio: Allegro, and the second movement, Allemanda: Allegro, from Sonata in F major (originally E major), Op. 5, No. 11, by Arcangelo Corelli (16531713), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old cellist Megan Yip from Portland, Oregon, performs “Venezianisches Gondellied” (Venetian Boat Song) from Songs Without Words, Book 5, No. 5, by Felix Mendelssohn (18091847), arranged by Friedrich Grützmacher (18321903), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

15-year-old violinist Hannah White from Germantown, Wisconsin, joined by cellist Megan Yip and pianist Christopher O’Riley, performs Primavera Porteña from The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires by Astor Piazzolla (19211992).

Martin Bernstein performs Sonata No. 2 by Giovanni Battista Fontana (1580/91630), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Morton Gould; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Ralph Vaughan Williams and Musical Fantasies

12:10:00 00:14:48 Morton Gould Folk Suite David Amos London Symphony Harm Mundi 906010

12:26:00 00:14:08 Randol Alan Bass Christmas Ornaments Symphony Orchestra Jerold Ottley Mormon Tabernacle Choir Bonneville 9402

12:44:00 00:09:27 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Act 1 excerpts Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

12:55:00 00:03:31 César Franck Panis Angelicus Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 55592

13:00 THE TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Kaija Saariaho: L’Amour de loin (2000)

Conductor… Susanna Mälkki

Production… Robert Lepage

Jaufré Rudel … Eric Owens

Clémence, the Countess of Tripoli… Susanna Phillips

The Pilgrim… Tamara Mumford

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:59:00 00:04:30 Adolphe Adam O Holy Night Orch del Teatro Comunale Michele Mariotti Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Decca 14875

16:06:00 00:15:39 Morton Gould Interplay Albany Symphony Orchestra David Alan Miller Findlay Cockrell, piano Albany 1174

16:24:00 00:20:34 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Suite Op 71 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80068

16:45:00 00:17:42 Johann Christoph Pez Concerto Pastorale in F major Bernard Labadie Les Violons du Roy Dorian 90180

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Meryl Streep - Music to the Movies of Meryl Streep. From Hollywood's A List: Sophie's Choice, Julie and Julia, The Hours and more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Doubts from Doubt, 2009 Howe Records HWR 1001 Original Score Howard Shore Hollywood Studio Symphony/Howard Shore, cond.

Bethesda Fountain and The Great Work Begins (End Title) from Angels in America, 2003 Nonesuch Records 79837-2 Music from the HBO Film Angels in America Thomas Newman original soundtrack recording/Thomas Newman, cond.

Cavatina from The Deer Hunter, 1978 Sony SK 89141 Classic Williams Romance of the Guitar Stanley Myers John Williams, guitar

Allegro from Mandolin Concerto in A major, RV 425 used in Kramer vs. Kramer, 1979 Telarc CD-80221 Classics of the Silver Screen Antonio Vivaldi Paul Patterson, mandolin/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Her Story from The French Lieutenant's Woman, 1981 Threefold Records CDC010 Heroines in Music Carl Davis Carl Davis Philharmonia Orchestra/Carl Davis, cond.

Love Theme from Sophie's Choice, 1982 Southern Cross Records Audiophile SCCD 902 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Marvin Hamlisch original soundtrack recording/Marvin Hamlisch, cond.

Main Theme from Out of Africa, 1985 Telarc CD-80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Volume 1 John Barry Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Doe Eyes (Love Theme) from The Bridges of Madison County, 1995 Warner Bros 9 45949-2 Music From The Motion Picture Clint Eastwood original soundtrack recording/Lennie Niehaus, cond.

Discord and Harmony and MT from The Iron Lady, 2011 Sony SK 91434 Music From The Motion Picture Thomas Newman original soundtrack recording/Thomas Newman, cond.

Why Does Someone Have to Die? From The Hours, 2002 Nonesuch Records 79693-2 Music From The Motion Picture Philip Glass Michael Riesman, piano/Lyric Quartet/Nick Ingman, cond.

Suite from The Devil Wears Prada, 2006 Warner Bros 44383-2 Music From The Motion Picture Theodore Shapiro Hollywood Studio Symphony/Pete Anthony, cond.

What Should I Do?, Eggs and Julia's Theme from Julie & Julia, 2009 Sony 62888 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Alexandra Desplat original soundtrack recording/Alexandra Desplat, cond.

The Witch's Transformation from Into The Woods, 2014 Walt Disney Records D002076392 Into The Woods Deluxe Edition Stephen Sondheim original soundtrack recording/Paul Gemignani, cond.

The Difficult Decisions and Discord and Harmony from The Iron Lady, 2011 Sony SK 91434 Music From The Motion Picture Thomas Newman original soundtrack recording/Thomas Newman, cond.

Florence Foster Jenkins, Sing Madame Florence, Bedtime and I Think I Am Going To Read from Florence Foster Jenkins, 2016 Decca B0024951 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Alexandra Desplat original soundtrack recording/Alexandra Desplat, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Wiliams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Let’s Personify! - Songs from Broadway and Hollywood that literally come alive thanks to that age-old device called personification … and you’ll know it when you hear it: “Ol’ Man River,” “Luck Be a Lady,” “They Call the Wind Maria” and much more

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:08 00:03:34 Jerome Kern-Oscar Hammerstein Ol' Man River William Warfield Show Boat 1962 Studio Cast Sony SK61877

18:05:50 00:03:29 Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein Bali Ha'I Juanita Hall South Pacific Original B'way Cast Sony SK60722

18:09:13 00:03:20 A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe They Call the Wind Maria Rufus Smith Paint Your Wagon Original B'way Cast RCA 60243-2-RG

18:13:05 00:02:50 Fats Waller-Andy Rasaf Honeysuckle Rose Lena Horne Lena Horne at MGM Rhino R272246

18:15:53 00:02:09 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Fred Astaire The Astaire Story DRG DARC-3-1102

18:18:28 00:01:52 Jerry Herman Love, Look in My Window Ethel Merman Mermania Harbinger HCD1806

18:20:11 00:02:59 Irving Berlin Love, You Didn't Do Right By Me Rosemary Clooney Irving Berlin Book-of-the-Month 60-5256

18:23:45 00:02:54 Frank Loesser Luck, Be a Lady Peter Gallagher Guys and Dolls 1992 B'way Revival RCA 09026-61317

18:27:17 00:02:53 Irving Berlin Heat Wave Mary Beth Peil As Thousands Cheeri Off B'way Cast Varese Sarabande VSD-5999

18:30:40 00:02:37 Jimmy Van Heusen-Johnny Burke My Heart Is a Hobo Bing Crosby The Classic Movie Musicals of James Van Heusen JJA JJA1986B

18:33:09 00:02:18 Duke Ellington-Marshall Barer My Heart Is a Stranger Barbara Lea Pousse Café Studio Cast Audiophile ACD-263

18:35:47 00:03:23 Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler Sing My Heart KT Sullivan Sing My Heart DRG DRG91437

18:39:27 00:02:48 Jimmy Van Heusen-Johnny Burke Oh! You Crazy Moon Mary Martin Mary Martin: The Decca Years Koch 3-7906-2

18:42:09 00:01:51 Leroy Anderson-Kerrs Lazy Moon Company Goldilocks Original B'way Cast Sony SK48222

18:44:19 00:02:43 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart This Funny World Matt Dennis American Songbook Series: Rodgers & Hart Smithsonian RD048-6

18:47:40 00:04:34 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart My Friend the Night Mary Cleere Haran This Funny World Varese Sarabande VSC-5584

18:52:24 00:00:36 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:13 00:03:42 Burton Lane-Yip Harburg Filler: Old Devil Moon Kate Baldwin, Cheyenne Jackson Finian's Rainbow 2010 B'way Revival PS Classics PS-1088

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:10:11 Camille Saint-Saëns Rhapsodie d'Auvergne Op 73 Royal Philharmonic André Previn Jean-Philippe Collard, piano EMI 49757

19:14:00 00:41:27 César Franck Symphony in D minor Yannick Nézet-Séguin Orchestre Métropolitaine Atma 2647

19:58:00 00:01:39 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 4 in E minor Op 28 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, recorded live in Severance Hall - Jane Glover, conductor; Joshua Smith, flute; Yolanda Kondonassis, harp

20:04:00 00:21:46 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 6 in D

20:30:00 00:29:57 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Concerto for Flute & Harp in C major

21:06:00 00:31:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 39 in E flat major

21:47:00 00:11:35 Georges Bizet Jeux d'enfants: Petite Suite Op 22 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Being on the radio: Gary Owen’s “The Golden Voice Announcer’s School” … “The Classical Announcers Meet,” with Robert and Mel… “You Don’t need Pictures on the Radio,” by National Lampoon, “Early Morning Radio” with Fred Allen and Tallulah Bankhead and some commercials: “Terminal House,” and “The Indiana Academy of the French Accent”… Richard Howland-Bolton warns about “Christmasarborical Maniacs” … This Week in the Media



QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:05:10 Hector Berlioz L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca 4789225

23:07:00 00:04:53 William Pursell Christ Looking Over Jerusalem Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434347

23:12:00 00:10:10 Olivier Messiaen Quartet for the End of Time: Louange à Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Sony 510316

23:24:00 00:04:02 Reynaldo Hahn À Chloris Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, English horn Decca 4782564

23:28:00 00:11:14 César Franck Sleep of Psyché Armin Jordan Basle Symphony Orchestra Erato 88167

23:41:00 00:07:19 Morton Gould American Ballads: Amber Waves Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005

23:48:00 00:06:10 George Walker Lyric for Strings Edwin London Cleveland Chamber Symphony Albany 270

23:56:00 00:02:31 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 10: Summer Evening Op 71 Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207