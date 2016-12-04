Program Guide 12-04-2016

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 13, 2016 - From St. Paul, Minnesota, this week’s program features all Minnesota performers. We’ll enjoy a virtuosic performance of Ernesto Cavallini’s Adagio and Tarantella by 17-year-old clarinetist Anders Peterson, a teenage pianist shares the story of how he handpicked his stepfather when he was four years old, and a brother and sister piano duo perform a raucous four-hands arrangement of Schubert’s Der Erlkonig.

17-year-old clarinetist Anders Peterson from Northfield, Minnesota performs Adagio e Tarantella by Ernesto Cavallini with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old violinist Emma Richman from Minneapolis, Minnesota performs the fourth movement, Allegretto poco mosso, from the Sonata for Violin and Piano by César Franck with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old pianist Evren Ozel from Minneapolis, Minnesota performs Interlude II by Leon Kirchner

The brother and sister piano duo, Taggart Squared, is comprised of 10-year-old Jacob Taggart and 14-year-old Emma Taggart from Blaine, Minnesota. They performed Der Erlkönig by Franz Schubert (1797-1828) arranged for piano four-hands by Greg Anderson.

The Stillwater Area High School Concert Choir from Stillwater, Minnesota performs “Tykus Tykus” by Vaclovas Augustinas and “Alleluia” by Fredrick Sixten

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone –Donald Runnicles, conductor

Benjamin Britten: Sinfonia da Requiem

Richard Strauss: Death and Transfiguration

Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations

Antoni Dvorák: Violin Concerto --Christian Tetzlaff, violin; Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor

02:58:00 00:01:34 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 40 in F minor Op 63 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Overture to The Magic Flute

Franz Schubert: Overture to The Magic Harp

Gustav Malher: Symphony No. 6

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Italy Around 1600—Secular Edition - The secular side of the early Baroque with music from Cremona, consort works by Carlo Farina, and the early songs about Orpheus that were so inspirational in the creation of the art form of the opera

05:58:00 00:01:01 Josef Hofmann Woodbird's Delight Op 55 Michael Lewin, piano Sono Lumin 92103

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:06:59 John Amner O Ye Little Flock Stile Antico Fretwork Harm Mundi 807544

06:13:00 00:11:16 Hieronymus Praetorius Magnificat quinti toni Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807575

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

06:56:00 00:03:30 Francis Poulenc Four Christmas Motets: O magnum Patrick Dupré Quigley Seraphic Fire SFM 14

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: In Anticipation - Music on themes for the season of Advent, heralding the coming of Christmas

HELMUT WALCHA: 4 Advent Chorales (O Heiland, reiss die Himmel auf; Mit Ernst, o Menschenkinder; Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland; Macht hoch die Tür) –Wolfgang Rübsam (2004 Brombaugh/1st Presbyterian Church, Springfield, IL) Naxos 8.572910

DIETRICH BUXTEHUDE: 2 Chorale-preludes (Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland; Gelobet seist du, Jesu Christ Bine Bryndorf (1997 Marcussen/St. Mary’s Church, Elsinore) DaCapo 8.226002

LEO SOWERBY: 2 Holiday Anthems (There comes a ship; The snow lay on the ground) ConVivium Ensemble/Patricia Snyder, director; Ronald Stalford (1933-1963Aeolian-Skinner/All Saints Church, Worcester, MA) Albany 187

CARL RÜTTI: Annunciation Carl Rütti (2006 Kuhn/Hofkirche St. Leodegar, Lucerne, Switzerland) Guild 7337

JOHN LEAVITT/DALE WOOD: Cold December flies away James Welch (1982 Schoenstein/Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Oakland, CA) Arkay 6166

GEORGE OLDROYD: Liturgical Improvisation No. 2 (Creator alme siderum) Jonathan Ryan (2011 Parkey/St. John Berchmans Cathedral, Shreveport, LA) Raven 941

GASTON DETHIER: Variations on Adeste fidelis John Walker (1995 Reuter/Shadyside Presbyterian Church, Pittsburg, PA) Pro Organo 7189

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: With Heart and Voice: Advent 2 - The lectionary readings for this Sunday include the familiar words from Isaiah, “A shoot shall come out from the stump of Jesse” as well as the familiar cry of John the Baptist, “Prepare the way of the Lord!” Music on With Heart and Voice will reflect both of these emphases. Join Peter DuBois for these Advent treasures.



09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Winter is a cummin in

William Shakespeare/Thomas Arne: “Blow blow thou winter wind” Folger Consort (Delos 1003 CD) 1:47

Sergei Prokofiev: Winter Bonfire, Op.122: Selections Paisley Abbey Boy Choristers; Scottish Chamber Orchestra/Jose Serebrier (ASV 760 CD) 12:58

Franz Schubert: Die Winterreise: “Der Lindenbaum” Hans Hotter, bass; Gerald Moore, piano (EMI 610022 CD) 4:45

Franz Schubert: Die Winterreise: “Frühlingtraum” Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, baritone; Gerald Moore, piano (DG415187 CD) 3:54

Josef Strauss: Wintermärchen Walzer Slovak State Philharmonic Orchestra/Michael Dittrich (Marco Polo 223573 CD) 9:30

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 1 “Winter Reveries:” Finale London Symphony Orchestra/Igor Markevitch (Philips 6670160 LP) 12:11

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Five Minuets, K. 461; No. 1 in C & No. 2 in E flat-- Salzburg Mozarteum Orchestra; Hans Graf, conductor Album: Dances & Minuets Laserlight 15887 Music: 04:22

Enrique Granados (arr. Brian Smith): Spanish Dance No. 2, Orientale-- Georgia Guitar Quartet Pensacola Christian College, The Crowne Centre, Pensacola, FL Music: 5:20

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Andy Zerman from New York, NY Music: 7:10

Puzzler Payoff: Claude Debussy: Beau Soir Renee Fleming, soprano; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Album: Night Songs Decca 467697 Music: 02:47

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Clarinet Concerto, K. 622-- Jorg Widmann, clarinet and conductor; Zurich Tonhalle Orchestra Tonhalle, Zurich, Switzerland Music: 27:50

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in D Major, Op. 6, No. 4 Venice Baroque Orchestra; Andrea Marcon, conductor Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia, Athens, GA Music: 8:40

Eric Whitacre (arr. Chris Lennard): Sleep-- Seattle Marimba Quartet In Studio at KING FM, Seattle, WA Music: 5:38

Johannes Brahms (arr. Arnold Schoenberg): Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor, Op. 25: Movements 2-4-- Danish National Symphony Orchestra; Otto Tausk, conductor Concert Hall, DR Concert House, Copenhagen, Denmark Music: 27:58

11:57:00 00:02:37 Gabriel Fauré Après un rêve Op 7 Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Sony 510316

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part 2 of the life and music of George Frideric Handel

Music used in Parts 1 & 2:

Water Music Suites No.1-3 (1717)—Aradia Ensemble/Kevin Mallon (Naxos 557764)

Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749)—Aradia Ensemble/Kevin Mallon (Naxos 557764)

Overture to Esther (1718)—The 16/Harry Christophers (Coro 6740825 CD)

Overture to Rodrigo (1718)—Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Kenneth Sillito (Capriccio C71080 CD)

Overture to Agrippina (1709-10)—Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Kenneth Sillito (Capriccio C71080 CD)

Messiah (1741)—Academy of Ancient Music; Choir of Christ Church Cathedral/Simon Preston Academy of Ancient Music/Christopher Hogwood

(DeutGram 0289 430 4882 8 oh2 CD)

Messiah “Behold the Lamb of God (1741)—Academy of Ancient Music; Choir of Christ Church Cathedral/Simon Preston; Academy of Ancient Music/Christopher Hogwood (DeutGram 0289 430 4882 8 oh2 CD)

Messiah “Hallelujah (1741)—Academy of Ancient Music; Choir of Christ Church Cathedral/Simon Preston; Academy of Ancient Music/Christopher Hogwood (DeutGram 0289 430 4882 8 oh2 CD)

Keyboard Suite No.1 in B-Flat (1733)—Byron Schenkman, harpsichord (Centaur Records CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:02:51 André Campra Idoménée: Rigaudon Empire Brass Robert Woods Michael Murray, organ Telarc 80218

14:02:00 00:05:27 Eugène Gigout Grand Chorus in Dialogue Empire Brass Michael Murray, organ Telarc 80218

14:08:00 00:14:07 Sir Hamilton Harty A Comedy Overture Bryden Thomson Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8314

14:22:00 00:25:05 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Flute Concerto in G major CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895

14:50:00 00:25:11 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Wasps: Aristophanic Suite Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 129

15:15:00 00:08:01 Oskar Nedbal The Winegrower's Bride: Overture Douglas Bostock Carlsbad Symphony Classico 192

15:23:00 00:08:03 Frédéric Chopin Barcarolle in F sharp major Op 60 Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4793449

15:31:00 00:17:30 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 4 in D major Monica Huggett Ensemble Sonnerie Avie 2171

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Louis Lane, conductor; Daniel Barenboim, conductor - Archival compilation concert featuring cellist Jacqueline du Pré

16:04:00 00:22:14 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose: Suite

16:30:00 00:31:11 Sir Edward Elgar Cello Concerto in E minor Op 85

17:04:00 00:26:29 Édouard Lalo Cello Concerto in D minor

17:31:00 00:27:12 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose Ballet Franz Welser-Most Cleveland Orchestra MAA 20604

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Tchaikovsky and North Endure Unkind Cuts

18:04:00 00:19:44 Antonín Dvorák A Hero's Song Op 111 Theodore Kuchar Janácek Philharmonic Brilliant 92297

18:25:00 00:14:56 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 3 Op 43 Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207

18:42:00 00:10:37 Felix Mendelssohn Overture 'The Fair Melusina' Op 32 Ilan Volkov BBC Scottish Symphony BBC 225

18:54:00 00:04:34 Sir Hamilton Harty A John Field Suite: Rondo Raymond Leppard Indianapolis Symphony Koss Class 3303

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:33:54 Sir Hamilton Harty An Irish Symphony Bryden Thomson Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8314

19:38:00 00:35:59 Peter Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto in D major Op 35 London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Salvatore Accardo, violin Philips 4788977

20:16:00 00:38:14 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op 78 Cleveland Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Joela Jones, organ MAA 2001

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Edward J. Miller: Seven Sides of a Crystal (1984) Peter Takacs, piano (Centaur 2938) 12:08

Tom Lopez: The Piper’s Son (2010) Thomas Rosenkranz, piano, active electronics (Oberlin 1502) 11:03

Edward Miller: Anacrusis (1976) Russian State Symphonic Capella/Edwin London, cond. (New World 80511) 11:32

Howie Smith: Songs for the Children Howie Smith, alto saxophone, WX7 MIDI wind controller; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond. (Albany 298) 11:38

Nicholas Underhill: Nocturne (1995) Katherine DeJongh, flute; Polish National Chamber Orchestra of Slupsk/Bohdan Jarmolowitz, cond. (Centaur 2585) 5:56

21:57:00 00:02:25 Sir Arthur Bliss Checkmate: Dance of the Red Pawns David Lloyd-Jones Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 557641

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, The Future of Our Political System - John Boehner, 53rd Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives; the presidential election of 2016 is historic, and not just because it featured the first female nominee of a major political party pitted against a famous real estate developer with no appointed, elected, or military experience. It can be argued that the themes that have dominated this election cycle -- WikiLeaks daily release of emails, accusations of a possible rigged election, questions about the objectivity of the media -- coupled with an overall increase in intolerance and decrease in civility, will reverberate throughout society long after the election. Is our political system at a crossroads? What can we expect from Congress, our new President, and both major political parties after #Election2016? John Boehner, former Speaker of the House, will discuss the future of American politics after this historic election cycle.

22:58:00 00:01:48 Frédéric Chopin Etude No. 5 in G flat major Op 10 Irena Portenko, piano Blue Griff 213

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:06:39 Peter Tchaikovsky Canzonetta from Violin Concerto Op 35 Royal Philharmonic Sir Adrian Boult Yehudi Menuhin, violin Warner 1

23:08:00 00:07:05 Sergei Rachmaninoff Suite No. 2: Romance Op 17 Yefim Bronfman, piano; Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 61767

23:18:00 00:06:40 Johann Sebastian Bach Largo from Concerto for 2 Violins Academy St. Martin in Fields Julia Fischer Julia Fischer, violin; Alexander Sitkovetsky, violin Decca 12490

23:24:00 00:09:40 Johann Friedrich Fasch Air No. 1 from Suite for Winds & Strings in D minor Ludwig Güttler Virtuosi Saxoniae Capriccio 10218

23:36:00 00:07:34 Isaac Albéniz Rêverie from Piano Sonata No. 5 Op 82 Albert Guinovart, piano Harm Mundi 987007

23:43:00 00:10:37 Peter Tchaikovsky Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Méditation Op 42 Odense Symphony Alexander Vedernikov Jennifer Koh, violin Cedille 166

23:56:00 00:02:41 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Sadko: Song of India Gil Shaham, violin; Akira Eguchi, piano DeutGram 447640