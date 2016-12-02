Program Guide 12-02-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:02:49 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 1: Watchman's Song Op 12 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2930

00:05:00 00:27:44 Sergei Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 3 in C major Op 26 BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Chandos 10802

00:37:00 00:39:08 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 3 in F major Op 90 Sir Simon Rattle Berlin Philharmonic EMI 67254

01:21:00 00:37:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart String Quintet No. 3 in C major Tokyo String Quartet Pinchas Zukerman, viola RCA 60940

02:01:00 00:45:18 Ralph Vaughan Williams Five Tudor Portraits New Philharmonia Orchestra Sir David Willcocks Elizabeth Bainbridge, alto; John Carol Case, baritone; Bach Choir EMI 64722

02:48:00 00:28:06 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.103 in E flat major Sir Roger Norrington London Classical Players EMI 55002

03:18:00 00:29:48 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition Sviatoslav Richter, piano Philips 4788977

03:50:00 00:42:08 Franz Schmidt Symphony No. 3 in A major Neeme Järvi Chicago Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9000

04:34:00 00:22:07 Alexander Voormolen Baron Hop Suite No. 2 Matthias Bamert The Hague Philharmonic Chandos 9815

04:59:00 00:29:48 Mauro Giuliani Guitar Concerto No. 1 in A major Op 30 Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti John Williams, guitar Sony 63385

05:30:00 00:16:31 Jean-Philippe Rameau Concert No. 6 en sextuor Christophe Rousset Les Talens Lyriques Decca 1845

05:49:00 00:05:55 Enrique Granados Goyescas: The Lady and the Nightingale Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 4782732

05:56:00 00:03:42 Anonymous There is no Rose of Such Virtue Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 102

06:07:00 00:04:31 Gary Ruschman Pat-a-Drummer Cantus Cantus 1211

06:15:00 00:09:07 Peter Tchaikovsky Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 Op 74 Semyon Bychkov Czech Philharmonic Decca 4830656

06:27:00 00:07:48 Franz Schubert Overture in the Italian Style in D major Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570329

06:40:00 00:06:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Oboe Concerto Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi John Mack, oboe Decca 443176

06:50:00 00:02:24 Camille Saint-Saëns Samson et Dalila: Dance of the Sir Thomas Beecham Royal Philharmonic EMI 63412

06:51:00 00:04:28 Steven Amundson Angel's Dance John Morris Russell Cincinnati Pops Orchestra FanfareCin 1

06:55:00 00:03:03 Henry Fillmore March 'His Honor' Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7502

07:05:00 00:05:31 Michael Easton Overture to an Italianate Comedy Brett Kelly State Orchestra of Victoria Naxos 554368

07:10:00 00:07:46 Sir Arthur Sullivan The Mikado: Overture Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916

07:24:00 00:11:09 Arcangelo Corelli Concerto Grosso in G minor Op 6 Bath Festival Orchestra Yehudi Menuhin Robert Masters, violin; Derek Simpson, cello Warner 555053

07:40:00 00:07:35 Robert Schumann Finale from Piano Quartet Op 47 Wu Han, piano; Daniel Hope, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; David Finckel, cello DeutGram 22906

07:50:00 00:04:09 William Mathias Bell Carol John Hugh Thomas BBC National Chorus of Wales; Huw Tregelles Williams, organ Nimbus 5310

07:57:00 00:02:02 Georg Philipp Telemann Water Music Suite: Sarabande Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 413788

08:07:00 00:05:02 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in E major Stephen Marchionda, guitar MD+G 9031587

08:15:00 00:08:47 Johann Christian Bach Symphony in B flat major Op 18 Anthony Halstead Hanover Band CPO 999752

08:24:00 00:08:19 Bruce Healey Medley 'Sing With Us of Christmas' Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Singing Hoosiers Telarc 80538

08:40:00 00:08:04 Robert Moran Notturno in Weiss Eric Banks The Esoterics; Alexis Odell, harp; Melissa Walsh, harp Innova 244

08:49:00 00:05:03 Giovanni Gabrieli Jubilate Deo La Nuova Musica John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 134

08:55:00 00:04:38 George Gershwin Tip-Toes: Overture Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Vox 3035

09:05:00 00:15:56 Jacques Ibert Divertissement Paavo Järvi Tapiola Sinfonietta Bis 630

09:35:00 00:05:26 William Boyce Symphony No. 3 in C major Op 2 Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau 436761

09:40:00 00:05:00 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Round Dance of the Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80587

09:45:00 00:04:01 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Infernal Dance Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80587

09:52:00 00:02:18 Jack Rollins & Steve Nelson Frosty the Snowman Canadian Brass Steinway 30027

09:57:00 00:02:33 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in C major Eliot Fisk, guitar MusicMast 67130

10:01:00 00:02:49 Gustav Holst First Suite for Military Band: March Op 28 Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80606

10:04:00 00:04:48 Frédéric Chopin Polonaise No. 3 in A Op 40 Jon Nakamatsu, piano Harm Mundi 907244

10:11:00 00:12:25 Antonín Dvorák Hussite Overture Op 67 Theodore Kuchar Janácek Philharmonic Brilliant 92297

10:26:00 00:04:10 Reinhard Keiser The Ridiculous Prince Jodelet: Sinfonia Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi 901852

10:32:00 00:03:38 Adolph von Henselt Scherzo in B minor Op 9 Rüdiger Steinfatt, piano Schwann 310023

10:39:00 00:05:03 Franz Liszt Transcendental Etude No. 10 in F minor Marina Lomazov, piano Lomazov 100

10:45:00 00:02:36 Percy Grainger In a Nutshell Suite: Arrival Platform Sir Simon Rattle City of Birmingham Symphony EMI 56412

10:51:00 00:23:44 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor Op 22 Norwegian Radio Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya Vadym Kholodenko, piano Harm Mundi 907629

11:17:00 00:07:31 Ralph Vaughan Williams Scherzo: The Waves from 'A Sea Symphony' Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80588

11:25:00 00:03:07 John Rutter Shepherd's Pipe Carol Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2008

11:28:00 00:02:13 John Francis Wade O Come, All Ye Faithful Robert Page Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999

11:30:00 00:06:15 Gian Carlo Menotti Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2002

11:39:00 00:02:18 Traditional Deck the Halls Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999

11:41:00 00:03:01 Anonymous Personet hodie Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2005

11:44:00 00:01:47 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Dance of the Sugar Plum Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2002

11:46:00 00:03:01 Anonymous The Angel Gabriel (Gabriel's Message) Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleve Orch Children's Chorus MAA 1996

11:49:00 00:03:52 George Frideric Handel Messiah: For unto us a Child is born Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2002

11:57:00 00:02:30 Johann Strauss Jr Polka 'Express' Op 311 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2003

12:07:00 00:07:27 Camille Saint-Saëns Samson et Dalila: Bacchanale Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80595

12:16:00 00:07:15 Maurice Ravel Menuet antique Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121

12:27:00 00:02:35 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: The girl with the Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe Decca 4782564

12:31:00 00:03:03 Fritz Kreisler Liebesfreud Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 449923

12:38:00 00:03:34 Alex North Spartacus: Love Theme Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512

12:43:00 00:11:46 Gabriel Pierné Divertissements on a Pastoral Theme Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10633

12:56:00 00:02:32 Antonín Dvorák Humoresque No. 1 in E flat minor Op 101 Orion Weiss, piano Bridge 9355

13:00:00 00:40:20 Léo Delibes Sylvia: Suite Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125

13:44:00 00:16:09 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Symphony No.1 'A Night in the Tropics' Richard Rosenberg Hot Springs Festival Orchestra Naxos 559320

FIRST FRIDAYS: Musicians from the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra Advanced Performance Seminar with WCLV’s Angela Mitchell

14:05:00 00:14:00 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet #2 in G major, Op.18 Sonja Molloy, v; Constant Clermont, v; Claire Peyrebrune, va; Matthew Fields, cello

14:25:00 00:07:00 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet #1 in F major, Op.18 Yun-Ting Lee, v; Daniel Fields, v; Ayano Nakamura, va; Zachary Keum, cello

14:38:00 00:15:00 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet #6 in B flat major, Op.18 Masayoshi Arakawa, v; Formosa Deppman, v; Natalie Brennecke, va; Paul Kushious, cello

14:54:00 00:06:00 Maria Schneider How Important It Must Be Australian Chamber Orchestra Dawn Upshaw, soprano; Frank Kimbrough, piano;

Jay Anderson, double bass; Scott Robinson, clarinet; Members of ArtistShar 121

15:03:00 00:16:51 Ralph Vaughan Williams Concerto Grosso for Strings Bryden Thomson London Symphony Chandos 9262

15:22:00 00:07:32 Jean Sibelius Suite for Violin & Strings Op 117 Danish National Symphony Thomas Dausgaard Christian Tetzlaff, violin VirginClas 45534

15:32:00 00:03:41 Giuseppe Martucci Giga Op 61 Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 53280

15:40:00 00:05:04 Giuseppe Verdi I Lombardi: Gerusalem! Chicago Symphony Orchestra Sir Georg Solti Chicago Symphony Chorus Decca 430226

15:46:00 00:09:01 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz 'Vienna Blood' Op 354 Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4763793

15:58:00 00:04:58 Josquin Desprez Ave Maria Joe Miller Westminster Choir WCC 1009

16:07:00 00:02:24 George Vosburgh A 'Spike Jones' Jingle Bells Pittsburgh Symphony Brass Four Winds 3029

16:12:00 00:10:31 George Butterworth Rhapsody 'A Shropshire Lad' Andrew Manze BBC Scottish Symphony BBC 392

16:26:00 00:04:50 Michael Chertock Carol of the Bells / I Wonder as I Michael Chertock, piano Telarc 80485

16:35:00 00:04:15 Édouard Lalo Scherzando from Symphonie espagnole Op 21 Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano Maxim Vengerov, violin EMI 57593

16:41:00 00:08:22 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2011

16:52:00 00:02:58 Franz Liszt Christmas Tree: Adeste Fidelis Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 66388

16:57:00 00:03:32 Léo Delibes Coppélia: Czárdás Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125

17:05:00 00:05:09 Gioacchino Rossini La cambiale di matrimonio: Overture Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415363

17:12:00 00:09:07 Peter Tchaikovsky Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 Op 74 Semyon Bychkov Czech Philharmonic Decca 4830656

17:23:00 00:11:26 Felix Mendelssohn String Symphony No. 1 in C major Nicholas Ward Northern Chamber Orchestra Naxos 553161

17:40:00 00:05:32 Michel-Richard Delalande Symphonies of Carols Bernard Labadie Les Violons du Roy Dorian 90180

17:47:00 00:02:26 Michel Corrette Nouveau noël from Symphonie des noëls Arion Baroque Orchestra early-mus 7768

17:52:00 00:03:17 Miklós Rózsa Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers José Serebrier Royal Philharmonic Royal Phil 17

17:56:00 00:02:42 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Lady Radnor's Suite: Bourrée William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5068

18:09:00 00:17:17 Robert Schumann Scenes from Childhood Op 15 Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4795096

18:28:00 00:03:52 Traditional Sleep, Baby Jesus West Edge String Quartet Centaur 3087

18:34:00 00:03:46 Kermit Poling Christmas Cornucopia West Edge String Quartet Centaur 3087

18:40:00 00:12:58 George Frideric Handel Trio Sonata in G major Op 5 Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua DeutGram 4795448

18:54:00 00:05:23 Paul Lewis An English Overture Gavin Sutherland Royal Ballet Sinfonia ASV 2126

19:02:00 00:06:52 Felix Mendelssohn The Marriage of Camacho: Overture Op 10 Klauspeter Seibel Nuremberg Symphony Orchestra Colosseum 9007

19:11:00 00:44:36 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6 in B minor Op 74 Semyon Bychkov Czech Philharmonic Decca 4830656

19:58:00 00:01:24 Maurice Ravel In the Style of Chabrier Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 433515

20:02:00 00:05:00 Ludwig van Beethoven The Ruins of Athens: Overture Op 113 Daniel Harding German Chamber Philharmonic VirginClas 45364

20:09:00 00:12:23 George Enescu Roumanian Rhapsody No. 1 in A major Op 11 Antal Doráti Detroit Symphony Decca 4785437

20:23:00 00:34:22 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 3 in F major Op 90 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

20:57:00 00:02:11 Claude Debussy Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Grande Sestetto Concertante for String Sextet after Sinfonia Concertante K 364-- Erin Keefe, Jorja Fleezanis, violins; Paul Neubauer, Richard O'Neill, violas; LiWei Qin, Efe Baltacigil, cello

Benjamin Britten: Cello Sonata in C Op 65-- David Finckel, cello; Wu Han, piano

21:54:00 00:07:04 John Lunn Downton Abbey: Suite Alastair King Chamber Orchestra of London Decca 16260

23:02:00 00:05:07 Edvard Grieg Holberg Suite: Air Op 40 Domenico Boyagian Ohio Philharmonic Centaur 3311

23:07:00 00:09:23 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio cantabile from Septet Op 20 Berlin Philharmonic Octet Members of Philips 4788977

23:18:00 00:06:16 Camille Saint-Saëns Samson et Dalila: Mon coeur s'ouvre à ta London Symphony Klauspeter Seibel Sir James Galway, flute DeutGram 3024

23:24:00 00:06:02 Giacomo Puccini Chrysanthemums Quartetto di Cremona Klanglogo 1400

23:32:00 00:09:20 Jean Sibelius Andantino from Symphony No. 3 Op 52 Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 60434

23:41:00 00:11:51 Gustav Mahler Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 Herbert von Karajan Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449

23:55:00 00:03:04 Sir Edward Elgar Salut d'amour Op 12 Basel Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope Daniel Hope, violin; Jacques Ammon, piano DeutGram 4795305

23:56:00 00:03:07 Felix Mendelssohn Song without Words No. 12 in F sharp minor Op 30 Sergei Babayan, piano Discover 920155