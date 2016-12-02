© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 12-02-2016

Published December 2, 2016 at 5:00 AM EST

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:02:49 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book  1: Watchman's Song Op 12   Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur  2930
00:05:00 00:27:44 Sergei Prokofiev Piano Concerto No.  3 in C major  Op 26 BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Chandos  10802
00:37:00 00:39:08 Johannes Brahms Symphony No.  3 in F major  Op 90  Sir Simon Rattle Berlin Philharmonic EMI  67254
01:21:00 00:37:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart String Quintet No.  3 in C major  Tokyo String Quartet  Pinchas Zukerman, viola RCA  60940
02:01:00 00:45:18 Ralph Vaughan Williams Five Tudor Portraits New Philharmonia Orchestra Sir David Willcocks Elizabeth Bainbridge, alto; John Carol Case, baritone; Bach Choir EMI  64722
02:48:00 00:28:06 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.103 in E flat major   Sir Roger Norrington London Classical Players EMI  55002
03:18:00 00:29:48 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition   Sviatoslav Richter, piano Philips  4788977
03:50:00 00:42:08 Franz Schmidt Symphony No.  3 in A major   Neeme Järvi Chicago Symphony Orchestra Chandos  9000
04:34:00 00:22:07 Alexander Voormolen Baron Hop Suite No.  2  Matthias Bamert The Hague Philharmonic Chandos  9815
04:59:00 00:29:48 Mauro Giuliani Guitar Concerto No. 1 in A major  Op 30 Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti John Williams, guitar Sony  63385
05:30:00 00:16:31 Jean-Philippe Rameau Concert No.  6 en sextuor  Christophe Rousset Les Talens Lyriques Decca  1845
05:49:00 00:05:55 Enrique Granados Goyescas: The Lady and the Nightingale   Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca  4782732
05:56:00 00:03:42 Anonymous There is no Rose of Such Virtue  Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire  102

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:00 00:04:31 Gary Ruschman Pat-a-Drummer   Cantus Cantus  1211
06:15:00 00:09:07 Peter Tchaikovsky Scherzo from Symphony No.  6 Op 74  Semyon Bychkov Czech Philharmonic Decca  4830656
06:27:00 00:07:48 Franz Schubert Overture in the Italian Style in D major   Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos  570329
06:40:00 00:06:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Oboe Concerto Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi John Mack, oboe Decca  443176
06:50:00 00:02:24 Camille Saint-Saëns Samson et Dalila: Dance of the  Sir Thomas Beecham Royal Philharmonic EMI  63412
06:51:00 00:04:28 Steven Amundson Angel's Dance  John Morris Russell Cincinnati Pops Orchestra FanfareCin  1
06:55:00 00:03:03 Henry Fillmore March 'His Honor'  Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain  7502
07:05:00 00:05:31 Michael Easton Overture to an Italianate Comedy  Brett Kelly State Orchestra of Victoria Naxos  554368
07:10:00 00:07:46 Sir Arthur Sullivan The Mikado: Overture  Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips  434916
07:24:00 00:11:09 Arcangelo Corelli Concerto Grosso in G minor  Op 6 Bath Festival Orchestra Yehudi Menuhin Robert Masters, violin; Derek Simpson, cello Warner  555053
07:40:00 00:07:35 Robert Schumann Finale from Piano Quartet Op 47   Wu Han, piano; Daniel Hope, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; David Finckel, cello DeutGram  22906
07:50:00 00:04:09 William Mathias Bell Carol  John Hugh Thomas BBC National Chorus of Wales; Huw Tregelles Williams, organ Nimbus  5310
07:57:00 00:02:02 Georg Philipp Telemann Water Music Suite: Sarabande  Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv  413788
08:07:00 00:05:02 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in E major    Stephen Marchionda, guitar MD+G  9031587
08:15:00 00:08:47 Johann Christian Bach Symphony in B flat major  Op 18  Anthony Halstead Hanover Band CPO  999752
08:24:00 00:08:19 Bruce Healey Medley 'Sing With Us of Christmas' Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Singing Hoosiers Telarc  80538
08:40:00 00:08:04 Robert Moran Notturno in Weiss  Eric Banks The Esoterics; Alexis Odell, harp; Melissa Walsh, harp Innova  244
08:49:00 00:05:03 Giovanni Gabrieli Jubilate Deo La Nuova Musica John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium  134
08:55:00 00:04:38 George Gershwin Tip-Toes: Overture  Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Vox  3035
09:05:00 00:15:56 Jacques Ibert Divertissement  Paavo Järvi Tapiola Sinfonietta Bis  630
09:35:00 00:05:26 William Boyce Symphony No. 3 in C major  Op 2  Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau  436761
09:40:00 00:05:00 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Round Dance of the  Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc  80587
09:45:00 00:04:01 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Infernal Dance  Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc  80587
09:52:00 00:02:18 Jack Rollins & Steve Nelson Frosty the Snowman   Canadian Brass Steinway  30027
09:57:00 00:02:33 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in C major    Eliot Fisk, guitar MusicMast  67130

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:01:00 00:02:49 Gustav Holst First Suite for Military Band: March Op 28  Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc  80606
10:04:00 00:04:48 Frédéric Chopin Polonaise No.  3 in A Op 40   Jon Nakamatsu, piano Harm Mundi  907244
10:11:00 00:12:25 Antonín Dvorák Hussite Overture Op 67  Theodore Kuchar Janácek Philharmonic Brilliant  92297
10:26:00 00:04:10 Reinhard Keiser The Ridiculous Prince Jodelet: Sinfonia   Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi  901852
10:32:00 00:03:38 Adolph von Henselt Scherzo in B minor  Op 9   Rüdiger Steinfatt, piano Schwann  310023
10:39:00 00:05:03 Franz Liszt Transcendental Etude No. 10 in F minor    Marina Lomazov, piano Lomazov  100
10:45:00 00:02:36 Percy Grainger In a Nutshell Suite: Arrival Platform  Sir Simon Rattle City of Birmingham Symphony EMI  56412
10:51:00 00:23:44 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No.  2 in G minor  Op 22 Norwegian Radio Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya Vadym Kholodenko, piano Harm Mundi  907629
11:17:00 00:07:31 Ralph Vaughan Williams Scherzo: The Waves from 'A Sea Symphony' Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc  80588

A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS
11:25:00 00:03:07 John Rutter Shepherd's Pipe Carol Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA  2008
11:28:00 00:02:13 John Francis Wade O Come, All Ye Faithful  Robert Page Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA  1999
11:30:00 00:06:15 Gian Carlo Menotti Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite  Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA  2002
11:39:00 00:02:18 Traditional Deck the Halls Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA  1999
11:41:00 00:03:01 Anonymous Personet hodie Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA  2005
11:44:00 00:01:47 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Dance of the Sugar Plum  Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA  2002
11:46:00 00:03:01 Anonymous The Angel Gabriel (Gabriel's Message) Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleve Orch Children's Chorus MAA  1996
11:49:00 00:03:52 George Frideric Handel Messiah: For unto us a Child is born Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA  2002

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
11:57:00 00:02:30 Johann Strauss Jr Polka 'Express' Op 311  Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA  2003
12:07:00 00:07:27 Camille Saint-Saëns Samson et Dalila: Bacchanale  Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc  80595
12:16:00 00:07:15 Maurice Ravel Menuet antique  Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram  2121
12:27:00 00:02:35 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: The girl with the Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe Decca  4782564
12:31:00 00:03:03 Fritz Kreisler Liebesfreud Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram  449923
12:38:00 00:03:34 Alex North Spartacus: Love Theme   Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca  455512
12:43:00 00:11:46 Gabriel Pierné Divertissements on a Pastoral Theme  Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos  10633
12:56:00 00:02:32 Antonín Dvorák Humoresque No. 1 in E flat minor  Op 101   Orion Weiss, piano Bridge  9355

THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:00:00 00:40:20 Léo Delibes Sylvia: Suite  Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference  125
13:44:00 00:16:09 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Symphony No.1 'A Night in the Tropics'  Richard Rosenberg Hot Springs Festival Orchestra Naxos  559320

FIRST FRIDAYS: Musicians from the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra Advanced Performance Seminar with WCLV’s Angela Mitchell
14:05:00        00:14:00       Ludwig van Beethoven    String Quartet #2 in G major, Op.18    Sonja Molloy, v; Constant Clermont, v; Claire Peyrebrune, va; Matthew Fields, cello
14:25:00        00:07:00       Ludwig van Beethoven    String Quartet #1 in F major, Op.18    Yun-Ting Lee, v; Daniel Fields, v; Ayano Nakamura, va; Zachary Keum, cello
14:38:00        00:15:00       Ludwig van Beethoven    String Quartet #6 in B flat major, Op.18    Masayoshi Arakawa, v; Formosa Deppman, v; Natalie Brennecke, va; Paul Kushious, cello
14:54:00 00:06:00 Maria Schneider How Important It Must Be Australian Chamber Orchestra Dawn Upshaw, soprano; Frank Kimbrough, piano;
Jay Anderson, double bass; Scott Robinson, clarinet; Members of ArtistShar  121

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
15:03:00 00:16:51 Ralph Vaughan Williams Concerto Grosso for Strings  Bryden Thomson London Symphony Chandos  9262
15:22:00 00:07:32 Jean Sibelius Suite for Violin & Strings Op 117 Danish National Symphony Thomas Dausgaard Christian Tetzlaff, violin VirginClas  45534
15:32:00 00:03:41 Giuseppe Martucci Giga Op 61  Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony  53280
15:40:00 00:05:04 Giuseppe Verdi I Lombardi: Gerusalem! Chicago Symphony Orchestra Sir Georg Solti Chicago Symphony Chorus Decca  430226
15:46:00 00:09:01 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz 'Vienna Blood' Op 354  Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram  4763793
15:58:00 00:04:58 Josquin Desprez Ave Maria  Joe Miller Westminster Choir WCC  1009

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Bartok in Minneapolis
16:07:00 00:02:24 George Vosburgh A 'Spike Jones' Jingle Bells   Pittsburgh Symphony Brass Four Winds  3029
16:12:00 00:10:31 George Butterworth Rhapsody 'A Shropshire Lad'  Andrew Manze BBC Scottish Symphony BBC  392
16:26:00 00:04:50 Michael Chertock Carol of the Bells / I Wonder as I   Michael Chertock, piano Telarc  80485
16:35:00 00:04:15 Édouard Lalo Scherzando from Symphonie espagnole Op 21 Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano Maxim Vengerov, violin EMI  57593
16:41:00 00:08:22 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime  Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA  2011
16:52:00 00:02:58 Franz Liszt Christmas Tree: Adeste Fidelis   Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion  66388
16:57:00 00:03:32 Léo Delibes Coppélia: Czárdás  Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference  125
17:05:00 00:05:09 Gioacchino Rossini La cambiale di matrimonio: Overture   Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram  415363
17:12:00 00:09:07 Peter Tchaikovsky Scherzo from Symphony No.  6 Op 74  Semyon Bychkov Czech Philharmonic Decca  4830656
17:23:00 00:11:26 Felix Mendelssohn String Symphony No.  1 in C major   Nicholas Ward Northern Chamber Orchestra Naxos  553161
17:40:00 00:05:32 Michel-Richard Delalande Symphonies of Carols  Bernard Labadie Les Violons du Roy Dorian  90180
17:47:00 00:02:26 Michel Corrette Nouveau noël from Symphonie des noëls   Arion Baroque Orchestra early-mus  7768
17:52:00 00:03:17 Miklós Rózsa Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers  José Serebrier Royal Philharmonic Royal Phil  17
17:56:00 00:02:42 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Lady Radnor's Suite: Bourrée  William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus  5068

DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:17:17 Robert Schumann Scenes from Childhood Op 15   Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram  4795096
18:28:00 00:03:52 Traditional Sleep, Baby Jesus   West Edge String Quartet Centaur  3087
18:34:00 00:03:46 Kermit Poling Christmas Cornucopia   West Edge String Quartet Centaur  3087
18:40:00 00:12:58 George Frideric Handel Trio Sonata in G major  Op 5  Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua DeutGram  4795448
18:54:00 00:05:23 Paul Lewis An English Overture  Gavin Sutherland Royal Ballet Sinfonia ASV  2126

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:06:52 Felix Mendelssohn The Marriage of Camacho: Overture Op 10  Klauspeter Seibel Nuremberg Symphony Orchestra Colosseum  9007
19:11:00 00:44:36 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No.  6 in B minor  Op 74  Semyon Bychkov Czech Philharmonic Decca  4830656
19:58:00 00:01:24 Maurice Ravel In the Style of Chabrier   Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca  433515

WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:05:00 Ludwig van Beethoven The Ruins of Athens: Overture Op 113  Daniel Harding German Chamber Philharmonic VirginClas  45364
20:09:00 00:12:23 George Enescu Roumanian Rhapsody No. 1 in A major  Op 11  Antal Doráti Detroit Symphony Decca  4785437
20:23:00 00:34:22 Johannes Brahms Symphony No.  3 in F major  Op 90  Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca  4787779
20:57:00 00:02:11 Claude Debussy Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd   Simon Trpceski, piano EMI  272

CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Mozart & Britten
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Grande Sestetto Concertante for String Sextet after Sinfonia Concertante K 364-- Erin Keefe, Jorja Fleezanis, violins; Paul Neubauer, Richard O'Neill, violas; LiWei Qin, Efe Baltacigil, cello
Benjamin Britten: Cello Sonata in C Op 65-- David Finckel, cello; Wu Han, piano
21:54:00 00:07:04 John Lunn Downton Abbey: Suite  Alastair King Chamber Orchestra of London Decca  16260

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, The Future of Our Political System - John Boehner, 53rd Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives;
the presidential election of 2016 is historic, and not just because it featured the first female nominee of a major political party pitted against a famous real estate developer
with no appointed, elected, or military experience. It can be argued that the themes that have dominated this election cycle -- WikiLeaks daily release of emails, accusations of a possible rigged election,
questions about the objectivity of the media -- coupled with an overall increase in intolerance and decrease in civility, will reverberate throughout society long after the election.
Is our political system at a crossroads? What can we expect from Congress, our new President, and both major political parties after #Election2016?
John Boehner, former Speaker of the House, will discuss the future of American politics after this historic election cycle.

QUIET HOUR
23:02:00 00:05:07 Edvard Grieg Holberg Suite: Air Op 40  Domenico Boyagian Ohio Philharmonic Centaur  3311
23:07:00 00:09:23 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio cantabile from Septet Op 20 Berlin Philharmonic Octet  Members of Philips  4788977
23:18:00 00:06:16 Camille Saint-Saëns Samson et Dalila: Mon coeur s'ouvre à ta London Symphony Klauspeter Seibel Sir James Galway, flute DeutGram  3024
23:24:00 00:06:02 Giacomo Puccini Chrysanthemums   Quartetto di Cremona Klanglogo  1400
23:32:00 00:09:20 Jean Sibelius Andantino from Symphony No. 3 Op 52  Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA  60434
23:41:00 00:11:51 Gustav Mahler Adagietto from Symphony No.  5  Herbert von Karajan Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram  4793449
23:55:00 00:03:04 Sir Edward Elgar Salut d'amour Op 12 Basel Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope Daniel Hope, violin; Jacques Ammon, piano DeutGram  4795305
23:56:00 00:03:07 Felix Mendelssohn Song without Words No. 12 in F sharp minor  Op 30   Sergei Babayan, piano Discover  920155