Program Guide 12-01-2016
CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:33:54 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 31 in D major Sir Charles Mackerras Orchestra of St Luke's Telarc 80156
00:38:00 00:35:50 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 1 in C major Op 15 Vienna Philharmonic Rudolf Buchbinder Rudolf Buchbinder, piano Sony 374521
01:16:00 00:35:56 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 4 Op 29 Alan Gilbert New York Philharmonic DaCapo 220624
01:54:00 00:37:49 Béla Bartók Concerto for Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425694
02:34:00 00:45:52 Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Concerto in D major Op 61 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi William Preucil, violin MAA 19992
03:22:00 00:18:04 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Suite Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 87
03:42:00 00:32:42 Robert Schumann Carnaval Op 9 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3177
04:17:00 00:39:46 Johannes Brahms Clarinet Quintet in B minor Op 115 Chamber Ensemble Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet Mercury 4811409
04:59:00 00:20:48 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D major Pinchas Zukerman National Arts Centre Orchestra Analekta 8783
05:22:00 00:15:16 Franz Schubert Five Minuets with Six Trios Chamber Orchestra of Europe Gidon Kremer, violin DeutGram 437535
05:39:00 00:06:35 Frédéric Chopin Scherzo No. 3 in C sharp minor Op 39 Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421
05:50:00 00:08:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Allegro from Serenade No. 9 Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus Sony 372068
BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:00 00:02:20 Traditional Heleluyan Cantus Cantus 1211
06:12:00 00:06:22 Anatoly Liadov Polonaise No. 1 in C major Op 49 Enrique Bátiz Mexico City Philharmonic ASV 657
06:20:00 00:04:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Idomeneo: Overture Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 31827
06:27:00 00:04:32 Richard Hayman Kid Stuff Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68131
06:32:00 00:02:52 Conrad Kocher As With Gladness Men of Old Richard Westenburg Musica Sacra DeutGram 429732
06:40:00 00:09:17 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Violin & Cello in B flat major National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Pinchas Zukerman, violin; Amanda Forsyth, cello Analekta 8783
06:52:00 00:03:49 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 81742
06:55:00 00:03:11 John Philip Sousa March 'Sabre and Spurs' Loras John Schissel Virginia Grand Military Band WalkFrog 430
07:05:00 00:05:09 Maurice Ravel Jeux d'eau Hélène Grimaud, piano DeutGram 24427
07:10:00 00:06:29 Georg Philipp Telemann Suite for Recorder & Strings: Italian Philomel Baroque Orchestra Elissa Berardi, recorder Centaur 2366
07:20:00 00:09:31 Billy May Holiday Cheer John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 416287
07:30:00 00:03:19 Giovanni Gabrieli Canzon on the 1st tone No. 1 à 8 National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504
07:40:00 00:06:30 Béla Bartók Game of Pairs from Concerto for Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425694
07:51:00 00:02:48 Marguerite Monnot Les amants d'un jour Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015
07:55:00 00:03:31 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 3: To Spring Op 43 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2930
07:58:00 00:01:03 Traditional Boar's Head Carol Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Telarc 80377
08:07:00 00:06:07 Hans Gál Rondo from Symphony No. 1 Op 30 Thomas Zehetmair Royal Northern Sinfonia Avie 2224
08:15:00 00:05:37 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air Pinchas Zukerman National Arts Centre Orchestra Analekta 8783
08:20:00 00:05:00 Zoltán Kodály Háry János: Intermezzo London Symphony István Kertész John Leach, cimbalom Decca 4785437
08:30:00 00:04:44 Frank Bridge Sir Roger de Coverley William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366
08:40:00 00:07:17 Felix Mendelssohn Ruy Blas Overture Op 95 Sir John Eliot Gardiner London Symphony LSO Live 775
08:47:00 00:02:44 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Mother Ginger Seiji Ozawa Boston Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 435619
08:50:00 00:02:40 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 3 in F major Marin Alsop London Philharmonic Naxos 557429
08:55:00 00:04:48 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Children's Prayer Pittsburgh Symphony Brass Four Winds 3029
09:05:00 00:16:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 19 in E flat major Ton Koopman Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Erato 45714
09:26:00 00:05:56 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Glitter and be gay Metropolitan Opera Orchestra James Levine Renée Fleming, soprano Decca 460567
09:35:00 00:07:02 Manuel de Falla Pedrelliana from 'Homenajes' Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10694
09:45:00 00:07:23 Ludwig van Beethoven Variations on 'God Save the King' Olli Mustonen, piano Decca 436834
09:53:00 00:04:48 Tchaikovsky & Ellington The Nutcracker: Dance of the Reed Flutes Steven Richman Harmonie Ensemble New York Harm Mundi 907493
CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:01:00 00:03:49 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3: Gavotte Pinchas Zukerman National Arts Centre Orchestra Analekta 8783
10:05:00 00:03:32 Georg Philipp Telemann Finale from Viola Concerto in G major National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Pinchas Zukerman, viola Analekta 8783
10:11:00 00:13:11 Samuel Wesley Symphony No. 4 in D major Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9823
10:26:00 00:03:56 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Baby Serenade: Overture Op 24 Werner Andreas Albert NW German Philharmonic CPO 999077
10:34:00 00:05:16 Aram Khachaturian Gayaneh: Lullaby John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 426247
10:41:00 00:10:40 Max Bruch Kol Nidrei Op 47 Brian Thornton, cello; Spencer Myer, piano Thornton 2013
10:55:00 00:23:24 Dmitri Kabalevsky Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor Op 23 NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis Michael Korstick, piano CPO 777658
A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS
11:24:00 00:02:01 James Pierpont Jingle Bells Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1996
11:26:00 00:02:16 William J. Kirkpatrick Away in a Manger Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014
11:29:00 00:02:53 Lewis Redner O Little Town of Bethlehem Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2011
11:31:00 00:02:18 Traditional Still, still, still Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleve Orch Children's Chorus; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1993
11:35:00 00:02:42 Traditional Bring a Torch, Jeanette, Isabella Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014
11:41:00 00:08:03 Robert Russell Bennett The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2002
11:49:00 00:01:21 Mikola Leontovich Carol of the Bells Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2005
11:51:00 00:02:54 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Blessed Son of God from "Hodie" Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2002
11:54:00 00:02:06 Traditional We Wish You a Merry Christmas Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014
BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
12:07:00 00:07:08 Edmund Rubbra Festival Overture Op 62 Vernon Handley New Philharmonia Orchestra Lyrita 235
12:16:00 00:07:05 Isaac Albéniz Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703
12:25:00 00:04:03 John Philip Sousa March 'The Free Lance' Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7504
12:31:00 00:03:10 George Frideric Handel Solomon: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba Pinchas Zukerman National Arts Centre Orchestra Analekta 8783
12:37:00 00:03:46 Richard Rodgers The King and I: March of the Siamese Carl Topilow Cleveland Pops Orchestra Azica 72216
12:43:00 00:14:31 Moritz Moszkowski Spanish Dances Op 12 Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 138
THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:00:00 00:38:49 Béla Bartók Concerto for Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 458841
13:41:00 00:16:25 Zoltán Kodály Summer Evening Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447109
CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
14:00:00 00:02:29 Jean-Féry Rebel Les Élémens: Tambourins Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805
14:03:00 00:01:59 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Indes Galantes: Air des Esclaves Les Délices Délices 2013
14:07:00 00:14:49 Peter Tchaikovsky Mozartiana Suite: Theme & Variations Op 61 Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8777
14:25:00 00:11:53 E. J. Moeran First Rhapsody Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8639
14:40:00 00:11:05 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Op 125 Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Orchestra ASO Media 1007
14:53:00 00:05:32 Jules Massenet Thaïs: Méditation London Symphony Daniel Harding Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 6154
15:00:00 00:16:41 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari The Jewels of the Madonna: Suite Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10511
15:20:00 00:09:17 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Violin & Cello in B flat major National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Pinchas Zukerman, violin; Amanda Forsyth, cello Analekta 8783
15:33:00 00:04:06 Percy Grainger Spoon River Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 117
15:41:00 00:06:19 Modest Mussorgsky Khovanshchina: Prelude 'Dawn on the Claudio Abbado Berlin Philharmonic Sony 62034
15:49:00 00:07:36 Enrique Granados Goyescas: Los Requiebros Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 4782732
CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: "Four Weddings And A Funeral" by Clarke and Wagner?
15:58:00 00:04:18 Sergei Rachmaninoff Waltz Op 11 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano; Emanuela Friscioni, piano Centaur 3062
16:06:00 00:03:18 Francis Poulenc Improvisation No. 15 in C minor Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015
16:12:00 00:12:03 Ottorino Respighi Pastorale afterTartini in C major National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Pinchas Zukerman, violin Analekta 8783
16:27:00 00:06:27 John Williams Stepmom: The Days Between Symphony Orchestra John Williams Christopher Parkening, guitar Sony 51333
16:35:00 00:04:05 Robert Schumann Novelette No. 6 in A major Op 21 Kotaro Fukuma, piano Naxos 557668
16:41:00 00:07:38 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1002
16:52:00 00:03:16 Anonymous Gabriel from heaven's king Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 102
16:57:00 00:03:16 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 11 in D minor Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572770
17:05:00 00:05:19 Sir William Walton Portsmouth Point Overture Leonard Slatkin London Philharmonic VirginClas 61146
17:13:00 00:10:07 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 58 Vienna Philharmonic Rudolf Buchbinder Rudolf Buchbinder, piano Sony 374521
17:26:00 00:08:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 24 in B flat major Sir Charles Mackerras Prague Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80186
17:40:00 00:05:00 Jean de Brébeuf The Huron Carol Patrick Dupré Quigley Seraphic Fire SFM 14
17:47:00 00:02:01 Arthur Farwell From Mesa and Plain: Pawnee Horses Op 20 James Morrow Univ of Texas Chamber Singers Naxos 559777
17:52:00 00:03:21 Alberto Ginastera Estancia: Malambo Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 4795448
17:57:00 00:02:30 Frédéric Chopin Etude No. 13 in A flat major Op 25 Nikita Magaloff, piano Philips 4788977
BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:15:41 Maurice Ravel Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80601
18:27:00 00:03:47 Traditional Today in Bethlehem West Edge String Quartet Centaur 3087
18:33:00 00:02:01 Kermit Poling A Holly and Ivy Calypso West Edge String Quartet Centaur 3087
18:37:00 00:15:08 Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto for Oboe & Violin in C minor National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Charles Hamann, oboe; Pinchas Zukerman, violin Analekta 8783
18:53:00 00:06:08 Emmanuel Chabrier España Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:07:00 00:14:03 Ludwig van Beethoven Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80145
19:23:00 00:37:59 Georges Bizet Symphony No. 1 in C major Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131
WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:05:00 00:07:10 Johann Strauss Jr The Gypsy Baron: Overture Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic Seraphim 73295
20:15:00 00:13:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento for Strings in F major Ton Koopman Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Erato 45471
20:32:00 00:30:21 Edvard Grieg Piano Concerto in A minor Op 16 Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3311
21:00 MILWAUKE SYMPHONY with Lori Skelton: Joshua Weilerstein, conductor; Frank Almond, violin
Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56a
John Corigliano: The Red Violin: Chaconne for Violin and Orchestra
Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 7 in d Op 70
QUIET HOUR
23:06:00 00:06:02 Johann Sebastian Bach Adagio from Concerto for Oboe & Violin National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Charles Hamann, oboe; Pinchas Zukerman, violin Analekta 8783
23:12:00 00:08:56 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Largo from Flute Concerto in A major Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber Sir James Galway, flute RCA 60244
23:22:00 00:07:13 Franz Liszt Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Les Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3280
23:30:00 00:09:38 Joachim Raff In the Twilight from Symphony No. 3 Op 153 Hilary Davan Wetton Milton Keynes City Orchestra Hyperion 66628
23:41:00 00:05:52 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121
23:47:00 00:10:45 Frederick Delius Late Swallows Sir John Barbirolli Hallé Orchestra EMI 65119
23:57:00 00:02:10 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 3 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275