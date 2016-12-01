© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 12-01-2016

Published December 1, 2016 at 5:06 PM EST

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier

00:02:00            00:33:54            Franz Joseph Haydn     Symphony No. 31 in D major                  Sir Charles Mackerras            Orchestra of St Luke's   Telarc   80156

00:38:00            00:35:50            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Concerto No.  1 in C major  Op 15 Vienna Philharmonic            Rudolf Buchbinder         Rudolf Buchbinder, piano           Sony    374521

01:16:00            00:35:56            Carl Nielsen      Symphony No.  4 Op 29             Alan Gilbert       New York Philharmonic     DaCapo            220624

01:54:00            00:37:49            Béla Bartók       Concerto for Orchestra              Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra          Decca   425694

02:34:00            00:45:52            Ludwig van Beethoven   Violin Concerto in D major  Op 61           Cleveland Orchestra            Christoph von Dohnányi William Preucil, violin     MAA     19992

03:22:00            00:18:04            Leonard Bernstein         Candide: Suite              Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra            Reference         87

03:42:00            00:32:42            Robert Schumann          Carnaval Op 9                           Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano            Centaur 3177

04:17:00            00:39:46            Johannes Brahms          Clarinet Quintet in B minor  Op 115         Chamber Ensemble                        Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet     Mercury            4811409

04:59:00            00:20:48            Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No.  3 in D major                      Pinchas Zukerman          National Arts Centre Orchestra   Analekta           8783

05:22:00            00:15:16            Franz Schubert Five Minuets with Six Trios         Chamber Orchestra of Europe               Gidon Kremer, violin      DeutGram         437535

05:39:00            00:06:35            Frédéric Chopin Scherzo No. 3 in C sharp minor  Op 39                           Benjamin Grosvenor, piano          Decca   16421

05:50:00            00:08:43            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Allegro from Serenade No. 9                  Nikolaus Harnoncourt      Vienna Concentus Musicus        Sony    372068

 

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00            00:02:20            Traditional         Heleluyan                                  Cantus  Cantus  1211

06:12:00            00:06:22            Anatoly Liadov  Polonaise No. 1 in C major  Op 49                      Enrique Bátiz            Mexico City Philharmonic           ASV     657

06:20:00            00:04:26            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Idomeneo: Overture                   Martin Pearlman            Boston Baroque Telarc   31827

06:27:00            00:04:32            Richard Hayman            Kid Stuff                       Arthur Fiedler    Boston Pops Orchestra          RCA     68131

06:32:00            00:02:52            Conrad Kocher  As With Gladness Men of Old                Richard Westenburg            Musica Sacra    DeutGram         429732

06:40:00            00:09:17            Antonio Vivaldi  Concerto for Violin & Cello in B flat major            National Arts Centre Orchestra          Pinchas Zukerman         Pinchas Zukerman, violin; Amanda Forsyth, cello            Analekta           8783

06:52:00            00:03:49            Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's                              Simone Dinnerstein, piano         Sony    81742

06:55:00            00:03:11            John Philip Sousa         March 'Sabre and Spurs'                       Loras John Schissel            Virginia Grand Military Band       WalkFrog          430

07:05:00            00:05:09            Maurice Ravel   Jeux d'eau                                Hélène Grimaud, piano  DeutGram            24427

07:10:00            00:06:29            Georg Philipp Telemann Suite for Recorder & Strings: Italian        Philomel Baroque Orchestra                      Elissa Berardi, recorder Centaur 2366

07:20:00            00:09:31            Billy May           Holiday Cheer                John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra            Philips  416287

07:30:00            00:03:19            Giovanni Gabrieli           Canzon on the 1st tone No. 1 à 8                                   National Brass Ensemble           OberlinMus       1504

07:40:00            00:06:30            Béla Bartók       Game of Pairs from Concerto for                        Christoph von Dohnányi          Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   425694

07:51:00            00:02:48            Marguerite Monnot        Les amants d'un jour                             Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano    Steinway           30015

07:55:00            00:03:31            Edvard Grieg     Lyric Pieces Book  3: To Spring Op 43                            Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano       Centaur 2930

07:58:00            00:01:03            Traditional         Boar's Head Carol                     Robert Shaw     Robert Shaw Chamber Singers          Telarc   80377

08:07:00            00:06:07            Hans Gál          Rondo from Symphony No. 1 Op 30                   Thomas Zehetmair            Royal Northern Sinfonia Avie      2224

08:15:00            00:05:37            Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air                     Pinchas Zukerman            National Arts Centre Orchestra   Analekta           8783

08:20:00            00:05:00            Zoltán Kodály   Háry János: Intermezzo  London Symphony        István Kertész   John Leach, cimbalom           Decca   4785437

08:30:00            00:04:44            Frank Bridge     Sir Roger de Coverley               William Boughton          English String Orchestra          Nimbus 5366

08:40:00            00:07:17            Felix Mendelssohn        Ruy Blas Overture Op 95                       Sir John Eliot Gardiner            London Symphony        LSO Live           775

08:47:00            00:02:44            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Nutcracker: Mother Ginger              Seiji Ozawa            Boston Symphony Orchestra      DeutGram         435619

08:50:00            00:02:40            Johannes Brahms          Hungarian Dance No.  3 in F major                     Marin Alsop            London Philharmonic     Naxos   557429

08:55:00            00:04:48            Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Children's Prayer                              Pittsburgh Symphony Brass       Four Winds       3029

09:05:00            00:16:30            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 19 in E flat major                        Ton Koopman          Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra  Erato    45714

09:26:00            00:05:56            Leonard Bernstein         Candide: Glitter and be gay       Metropolitan Opera Orchestra            James Levine    Renée Fleming, soprano           Decca   460567

09:35:00            00:07:02            Manuel de Falla Pedrelliana from 'Homenajes'                 Juanjo Mena     BBC Philharmonic     Chandos           10694

09:45:00            00:07:23            Ludwig van Beethoven   Variations on 'God Save the King'                                  Olli Mustonen, piano           Decca   436834

09:53:00            00:04:48            Tchaikovsky & Ellington The Nutcracker: Dance of the Reed Flutes                      Steven Richman            Harmonie Ensemble New York  Harm Mundi      907493

 

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:00            00:03:49            Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3: Gavotte              Pinchas Zukerman            National Arts Centre Orchestra   Analekta           8783

10:05:00            00:03:32            Georg Philipp Telemann Finale from Viola Concerto in G major    National Arts Centre Orchestra          Pinchas Zukerman         Pinchas Zukerman, viola           Analekta           8783

10:11:00            00:13:11            Samuel Wesley Symphony No.  4 in D major                   Matthias Bamert            London Mozart Players  Chandos           9823

10:26:00            00:03:56            Erich Wolfgang Korngold           Baby Serenade: Overture Op 24             Werner Andreas Albert  NW German Philharmonic          CPO     999077

10:34:00            00:05:16            Aram Khachaturian        Gayaneh: Lullaby                      John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra          Philips  426247

10:41:00            00:10:40            Max Bruch        Kol Nidrei Op 47                                    Brian Thornton, cello; Spencer Myer, piano       Thornton           2013

10:55:00            00:23:24            Dmitri Kabalevsky         Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor  Op 23 NDR Radio Philharmonic     Alun Francis      Michael Korstick, piano CPO     777658

 

A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:24:00            00:02:01            James Pierpont Jingle Bells       Cleveland Orchestra      Gareth Morrell   Cleveland Orchestra Chorus          MAA     1996

11:26:00            00:02:16            William J. Kirkpatrick     Away in a Manger                      Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus          MAA     2014

11:29:00            00:02:53            Lewis Redner    O Little Town of Bethlehem                    Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra          MAA     2011

11:31:00            00:02:18            Traditional         Still, still, still     Cleveland Orchestra      Gareth Morrell   Cleve Orch Children's Chorus; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus  MAA     1993

11:35:00            00:02:42            Traditional         Bring a Torch, Jeanette, Isabella Cleveland Orchestra      Robert Porco            Cleveland Orchestra Chorus      MAA     2014

11:41:00            00:08:03            Robert Russell Bennett  The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley  Cleveland Orchestra            Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus      MAA     2002

11:49:00            00:01:21            Mikola Leontovich         Carol of the Bells                       Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus          MAA     2005

11:51:00            00:02:54            Ralph Vaughan Williams            The Blessed Son of God from "Hodie"                Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus      MAA     2002

11:54:00            00:02:06            Traditional         We Wish You a Merry Christmas            Cleveland Orchestra            Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus      MAA     2014

 

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

12:07:00            00:07:08            Edmund Rubbra            Festival Overture Op 62             Vernon Handley New Philharmonia Orchestra  Lyrita    235

12:16:00            00:07:05            Isaac Albéniz    Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville                      Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc   80703

12:25:00            00:04:03            John Philip Sousa         March 'The Free Lance'             Frederick Fennell            Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra      Brain     7504

12:31:00            00:03:10            George Frideric Handel  Solomon: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba             Pinchas Zukerman          National Arts Centre Orchestra   Analekta           8783

12:37:00            00:03:46            Richard Rodgers           The King and I: March of the Siamese                Carl Topilow            Cleveland Pops Orchestra         Azica    72216

12:43:00            00:14:31            Moritz Moszkowski        Spanish Dances Op 12              Martin West      San Francisco Ballet Orchestra         Reference         138

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:00            00:38:49            Béla Bartók       Concerto for Orchestra              Riccardo Chailly            Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra          Decca   458841

13:41:00            00:16:25            Zoltán Kodály   Summer Evening                                   Orpheus Chamber Orchestra            DeutGram         447109

 

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:00:00            00:02:29            Jean-Féry Rebel            Les Élémens: Tambourins                                  Tempesta di Mare     Chandos           805

14:03:00            00:01:59            Jean-Philippe Rameau   Les Indes Galantes: Air des Esclaves                             Les Délices Délices 2013

14:07:00            00:14:49            Peter Tchaikovsky         Mozartiana Suite: Theme & Variations Op 61                  Neeme Järvi     Philharmonia Orchestra  Chandos           8777

14:25:00            00:11:53            E. J. Moeran      First Rhapsody             Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra            Chandos           8639

14:40:00            00:11:05            Ludwig van Beethoven   Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Op 125               Robert Shaw            Atlanta Symphony Orchestra      ASO Media       1007

14:53:00            00:05:32            Jules Massenet Thaïs: Méditation          London Symphony        Daniel Harding            Nicola Benedetti, violin  DeutGram         6154

15:00:00            00:16:41            Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari    The Jewels of the Madonna: Suite                      Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic         Chandos           10511

15:20:00            00:09:17            Antonio Vivaldi  Concerto for Violin & Cello in B flat major            National Arts Centre Orchestra          Pinchas Zukerman         Pinchas Zukerman, violin; Amanda Forsyth, cello            Analekta           8783

15:33:00            00:04:06            Percy Grainger  Spoon River                  Jerry Junkin      Dallas Wind Symphony            Reference         117

15:41:00            00:06:19            Modest Mussorgsky      Khovanshchina: Prelude 'Dawn on the                Claudio Abbado Berlin Philharmonic        Sony    62034

15:49:00            00:07:36            Enrique Granados         Goyescas: Los Requiebros                                Jorge Luis Prats, piano      Decca   4782732

 

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: "Four Weddings And A Funeral" by Clarke and Wagner?

15:58:00            00:04:18            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Waltz Op 11                              Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano; Emanuela Friscioni, piano          Centaur 3062

16:06:00            00:03:18            Francis Poulenc Improvisation No. 15 in C minor                          Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano    Steinway           30015

16:12:00            00:12:03            Ottorino Respighi          Pastorale afterTartini in C major National Arts Centre Orchestra          Pinchas Zukerman         Pinchas Zukerman, violin           Analekta           8783

16:27:00            00:06:27            John Williams    Stepmom: The Days Between    Symphony Orchestra     John Williams            Christopher Parkening, guitar     Sony    51333

16:35:00            00:04:05            Robert Schumann          Novelette No.  6 in A major  Op 21                                  Kotaro Fukuma, piano   Naxos   557668

16:41:00            00:07:38            Maurice Ravel   Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso                Ludovic Morlot  Seattle Symphony        SeattleSM         1002

16:52:00            00:03:16            Anonymous      Gabriel from heaven's king                    Ross Duffin      Quire Cleveland          Quire    102

16:57:00            00:03:16            Johannes Brahms          Hungarian Dance No. 11 in D minor                   Gerard Schwarz            Seattle Symphony         Naxos   572770

17:05:00            00:05:19            Sir William Walton         Portsmouth Point Overture                     Leonard Slatkin            London Philharmonic     VirginClas         61146

17:13:00            00:10:07            Ludwig van Beethoven   Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 58            Vienna Philharmonic     Rudolf Buchbinder         Rudolf Buchbinder, piano           Sony    374521

17:26:00            00:08:52            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 24 in B flat major                        Sir Charles Mackerras        Prague Chamber Orchestra        Telarc   80186

17:40:00            00:05:00            Jean de Brébeuf            The Huron Carol                        Patrick Dupré Quigley            Seraphic Fire     SFM     14

17:47:00            00:02:01            Arthur Farwell    From Mesa and Plain: Pawnee Horses Op 20                 James Morrow Univ of Texas Chamber Singers Naxos   559777

17:52:00            00:03:21            Alberto Ginastera           Estancia: Malambo                    Gustavo Dudamel            Simón Bolívar Symphony          DeutGram         4795448

17:57:00            00:02:30            Frédéric Chopin Etude No. 13 in A flat major  Op 25                                 Nikita Magaloff, piano Philips  4788977

 

BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00            00:15:41            Maurice Ravel   Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother                 Paavo Järvi            Cincinnati Symphony     Telarc   80601

18:27:00            00:03:47            Traditional         Today in Bethlehem                               West Edge String Quartet            Centaur 3087

18:33:00            00:02:01            Kermit Poling    A Holly and Ivy Calypso                         West Edge String Quartet            Centaur 3087

18:37:00            00:15:08            Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto for Oboe & Violin in C minor    National Arts Centre Orchestra          Pinchas Zukerman         Charles Hamann, oboe; Pinchas Zukerman, violin           Analekta           8783

18:53:00            00:06:08            Emmanuel Chabrier       España             Neeme Järvi     Orch de la Suisse Romande            Chandos           5122

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:07:00            00:14:03            Ludwig van Beethoven   Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72               Christoph von Dohnányi          Cleveland Orchestra      Telarc   80145

19:23:00            00:37:59            Georges Bizet   Symphony No. 1 in C major                   Martin West      San Francisco Ballet Orchestra         Reference         131

 

WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:05:00            00:07:10            Johann Strauss Jr         The Gypsy Baron: Overture                    Franz Welser-Möst            London Philharmonic     Seraphim          73295

20:15:00            00:13:36            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Divertimento for Strings in F major                      Ton Koopman          Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra  Erato    45471

20:32:00            00:30:21            Edvard Grieg     Piano Concerto in A minor  Op 16          Ohio Philharmonic            Domenico Boyagian      Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano       Centaur 3311

 

21:00 MILWAUKE SYMPHONY with Lori Skelton: Joshua Weilerstein, conductor; Frank Almond, violin

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56a

John Corigliano: The Red Violin: Chaconne for Violin and Orchestra

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 7 in d Op 70
 

QUIET HOUR

23:06:00            00:06:02            Johann Sebastian Bach Adagio from Concerto for Oboe & Violin National Arts Centre Orchestra          Pinchas Zukerman         Charles Hamann, oboe; Pinchas Zukerman, violin           Analekta           8783

23:12:00            00:08:56            Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach         Largo from Flute Concerto in A major     Württemberg Chamber Orch  Jörg Faerber     Sir James Galway, flute RCA     60244

23:22:00            00:07:13            Franz Liszt        Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Les                                  Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano       Centaur 3280

23:30:00            00:09:38            Joachim Raff    In the Twilight from Symphony No. 3 Op 153                   Hilary Davan Wetton  Milton Keynes City Orchestra     Hyperion           66628

23:41:00            00:05:52            Maurice Ravel   Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane                       Pierre Boulez            Cleveland Orchestra      DeutGram         2121

23:47:00            00:10:45            Frederick Delius            Late Swallows               Sir John Barbirolli          Hallé Orchestra          EMI      65119

23:57:00            00:02:10            Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 3                           Cypress String Quartet   Avie      2275

 

 