Program Guide 12-01-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:33:54 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 31 in D major Sir Charles Mackerras Orchestra of St Luke's Telarc 80156

00:38:00 00:35:50 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 1 in C major Op 15 Vienna Philharmonic Rudolf Buchbinder Rudolf Buchbinder, piano Sony 374521

01:16:00 00:35:56 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 4 Op 29 Alan Gilbert New York Philharmonic DaCapo 220624

01:54:00 00:37:49 Béla Bartók Concerto for Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425694

02:34:00 00:45:52 Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Concerto in D major Op 61 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi William Preucil, violin MAA 19992

03:22:00 00:18:04 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Suite Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 87

03:42:00 00:32:42 Robert Schumann Carnaval Op 9 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3177

04:17:00 00:39:46 Johannes Brahms Clarinet Quintet in B minor Op 115 Chamber Ensemble Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet Mercury 4811409

04:59:00 00:20:48 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D major Pinchas Zukerman National Arts Centre Orchestra Analekta 8783

05:22:00 00:15:16 Franz Schubert Five Minuets with Six Trios Chamber Orchestra of Europe Gidon Kremer, violin DeutGram 437535

05:39:00 00:06:35 Frédéric Chopin Scherzo No. 3 in C sharp minor Op 39 Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421

05:50:00 00:08:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Allegro from Serenade No. 9 Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus Sony 372068

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:02:20 Traditional Heleluyan Cantus Cantus 1211

06:12:00 00:06:22 Anatoly Liadov Polonaise No. 1 in C major Op 49 Enrique Bátiz Mexico City Philharmonic ASV 657

06:20:00 00:04:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Idomeneo: Overture Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 31827

06:27:00 00:04:32 Richard Hayman Kid Stuff Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68131

06:32:00 00:02:52 Conrad Kocher As With Gladness Men of Old Richard Westenburg Musica Sacra DeutGram 429732

06:40:00 00:09:17 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Violin & Cello in B flat major National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Pinchas Zukerman, violin; Amanda Forsyth, cello Analekta 8783

06:52:00 00:03:49 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 81742

06:55:00 00:03:11 John Philip Sousa March 'Sabre and Spurs' Loras John Schissel Virginia Grand Military Band WalkFrog 430

07:05:00 00:05:09 Maurice Ravel Jeux d'eau Hélène Grimaud, piano DeutGram 24427

07:10:00 00:06:29 Georg Philipp Telemann Suite for Recorder & Strings: Italian Philomel Baroque Orchestra Elissa Berardi, recorder Centaur 2366

07:20:00 00:09:31 Billy May Holiday Cheer John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 416287

07:30:00 00:03:19 Giovanni Gabrieli Canzon on the 1st tone No. 1 à 8 National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504

07:40:00 00:06:30 Béla Bartók Game of Pairs from Concerto for Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425694

07:51:00 00:02:48 Marguerite Monnot Les amants d'un jour Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015

07:55:00 00:03:31 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 3: To Spring Op 43 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2930

07:58:00 00:01:03 Traditional Boar's Head Carol Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Telarc 80377

08:07:00 00:06:07 Hans Gál Rondo from Symphony No. 1 Op 30 Thomas Zehetmair Royal Northern Sinfonia Avie 2224

08:15:00 00:05:37 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air Pinchas Zukerman National Arts Centre Orchestra Analekta 8783

08:20:00 00:05:00 Zoltán Kodály Háry János: Intermezzo London Symphony István Kertész John Leach, cimbalom Decca 4785437

08:30:00 00:04:44 Frank Bridge Sir Roger de Coverley William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366

08:40:00 00:07:17 Felix Mendelssohn Ruy Blas Overture Op 95 Sir John Eliot Gardiner London Symphony LSO Live 775

08:47:00 00:02:44 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Mother Ginger Seiji Ozawa Boston Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 435619

08:50:00 00:02:40 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 3 in F major Marin Alsop London Philharmonic Naxos 557429

08:55:00 00:04:48 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Children's Prayer Pittsburgh Symphony Brass Four Winds 3029

09:05:00 00:16:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 19 in E flat major Ton Koopman Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Erato 45714

09:26:00 00:05:56 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Glitter and be gay Metropolitan Opera Orchestra James Levine Renée Fleming, soprano Decca 460567

09:35:00 00:07:02 Manuel de Falla Pedrelliana from 'Homenajes' Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10694

09:45:00 00:07:23 Ludwig van Beethoven Variations on 'God Save the King' Olli Mustonen, piano Decca 436834

09:53:00 00:04:48 Tchaikovsky & Ellington The Nutcracker: Dance of the Reed Flutes Steven Richman Harmonie Ensemble New York Harm Mundi 907493

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:00 00:03:49 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3: Gavotte Pinchas Zukerman National Arts Centre Orchestra Analekta 8783

10:05:00 00:03:32 Georg Philipp Telemann Finale from Viola Concerto in G major National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Pinchas Zukerman, viola Analekta 8783

10:11:00 00:13:11 Samuel Wesley Symphony No. 4 in D major Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9823

10:26:00 00:03:56 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Baby Serenade: Overture Op 24 Werner Andreas Albert NW German Philharmonic CPO 999077

10:34:00 00:05:16 Aram Khachaturian Gayaneh: Lullaby John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 426247

10:41:00 00:10:40 Max Bruch Kol Nidrei Op 47 Brian Thornton, cello; Spencer Myer, piano Thornton 2013

10:55:00 00:23:24 Dmitri Kabalevsky Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor Op 23 NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis Michael Korstick, piano CPO 777658

A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:24:00 00:02:01 James Pierpont Jingle Bells Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1996

11:26:00 00:02:16 William J. Kirkpatrick Away in a Manger Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014

11:29:00 00:02:53 Lewis Redner O Little Town of Bethlehem Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2011

11:31:00 00:02:18 Traditional Still, still, still Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleve Orch Children's Chorus; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1993

11:35:00 00:02:42 Traditional Bring a Torch, Jeanette, Isabella Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014

11:41:00 00:08:03 Robert Russell Bennett The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2002

11:49:00 00:01:21 Mikola Leontovich Carol of the Bells Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2005

11:51:00 00:02:54 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Blessed Son of God from "Hodie" Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2002

11:54:00 00:02:06 Traditional We Wish You a Merry Christmas Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

12:07:00 00:07:08 Edmund Rubbra Festival Overture Op 62 Vernon Handley New Philharmonia Orchestra Lyrita 235

12:16:00 00:07:05 Isaac Albéniz Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703

12:25:00 00:04:03 John Philip Sousa March 'The Free Lance' Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7504

12:31:00 00:03:10 George Frideric Handel Solomon: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba Pinchas Zukerman National Arts Centre Orchestra Analekta 8783

12:37:00 00:03:46 Richard Rodgers The King and I: March of the Siamese Carl Topilow Cleveland Pops Orchestra Azica 72216

12:43:00 00:14:31 Moritz Moszkowski Spanish Dances Op 12 Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 138

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:00 00:38:49 Béla Bartók Concerto for Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 458841

13:41:00 00:16:25 Zoltán Kodály Summer Evening Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447109

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:02:29 Jean-Féry Rebel Les Élémens: Tambourins Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805

14:03:00 00:01:59 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Indes Galantes: Air des Esclaves Les Délices Délices 2013

14:07:00 00:14:49 Peter Tchaikovsky Mozartiana Suite: Theme & Variations Op 61 Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8777

14:25:00 00:11:53 E. J. Moeran First Rhapsody Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8639

14:40:00 00:11:05 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Op 125 Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Orchestra ASO Media 1007

14:53:00 00:05:32 Jules Massenet Thaïs: Méditation London Symphony Daniel Harding Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 6154

15:00:00 00:16:41 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari The Jewels of the Madonna: Suite Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10511

15:20:00 00:09:17 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Violin & Cello in B flat major National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Pinchas Zukerman, violin; Amanda Forsyth, cello Analekta 8783

15:33:00 00:04:06 Percy Grainger Spoon River Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 117

15:41:00 00:06:19 Modest Mussorgsky Khovanshchina: Prelude 'Dawn on the Claudio Abbado Berlin Philharmonic Sony 62034

15:49:00 00:07:36 Enrique Granados Goyescas: Los Requiebros Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 4782732

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: "Four Weddings And A Funeral" by Clarke and Wagner?

15:58:00 00:04:18 Sergei Rachmaninoff Waltz Op 11 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano; Emanuela Friscioni, piano Centaur 3062

16:06:00 00:03:18 Francis Poulenc Improvisation No. 15 in C minor Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015

16:12:00 00:12:03 Ottorino Respighi Pastorale afterTartini in C major National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Pinchas Zukerman, violin Analekta 8783

16:27:00 00:06:27 John Williams Stepmom: The Days Between Symphony Orchestra John Williams Christopher Parkening, guitar Sony 51333

16:35:00 00:04:05 Robert Schumann Novelette No. 6 in A major Op 21 Kotaro Fukuma, piano Naxos 557668

16:41:00 00:07:38 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1002

16:52:00 00:03:16 Anonymous Gabriel from heaven's king Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 102

16:57:00 00:03:16 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 11 in D minor Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572770

17:05:00 00:05:19 Sir William Walton Portsmouth Point Overture Leonard Slatkin London Philharmonic VirginClas 61146

17:13:00 00:10:07 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 58 Vienna Philharmonic Rudolf Buchbinder Rudolf Buchbinder, piano Sony 374521

17:26:00 00:08:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 24 in B flat major Sir Charles Mackerras Prague Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80186

17:40:00 00:05:00 Jean de Brébeuf The Huron Carol Patrick Dupré Quigley Seraphic Fire SFM 14

17:47:00 00:02:01 Arthur Farwell From Mesa and Plain: Pawnee Horses Op 20 James Morrow Univ of Texas Chamber Singers Naxos 559777

17:52:00 00:03:21 Alberto Ginastera Estancia: Malambo Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 4795448

17:57:00 00:02:30 Frédéric Chopin Etude No. 13 in A flat major Op 25 Nikita Magaloff, piano Philips 4788977

BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:15:41 Maurice Ravel Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80601

18:27:00 00:03:47 Traditional Today in Bethlehem West Edge String Quartet Centaur 3087

18:33:00 00:02:01 Kermit Poling A Holly and Ivy Calypso West Edge String Quartet Centaur 3087

18:37:00 00:15:08 Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto for Oboe & Violin in C minor National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Charles Hamann, oboe; Pinchas Zukerman, violin Analekta 8783

18:53:00 00:06:08 Emmanuel Chabrier España Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:07:00 00:14:03 Ludwig van Beethoven Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80145

19:23:00 00:37:59 Georges Bizet Symphony No. 1 in C major Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131

WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:05:00 00:07:10 Johann Strauss Jr The Gypsy Baron: Overture Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic Seraphim 73295

20:15:00 00:13:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento for Strings in F major Ton Koopman Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Erato 45471

20:32:00 00:30:21 Edvard Grieg Piano Concerto in A minor Op 16 Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3311

21:00 MILWAUKE SYMPHONY with Lori Skelton: Joshua Weilerstein, conductor; Frank Almond, violin

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56a

John Corigliano: The Red Violin: Chaconne for Violin and Orchestra

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 7 in d Op 70



QUIET HOUR

23:06:00 00:06:02 Johann Sebastian Bach Adagio from Concerto for Oboe & Violin National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Charles Hamann, oboe; Pinchas Zukerman, violin Analekta 8783

23:12:00 00:08:56 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Largo from Flute Concerto in A major Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber Sir James Galway, flute RCA 60244

23:22:00 00:07:13 Franz Liszt Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Les Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3280

23:30:00 00:09:38 Joachim Raff In the Twilight from Symphony No. 3 Op 153 Hilary Davan Wetton Milton Keynes City Orchestra Hyperion 66628

23:41:00 00:05:52 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121

23:47:00 00:10:45 Frederick Delius Late Swallows Sir John Barbirolli Hallé Orchestra EMI 65119

23:57:00 00:02:10 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 3 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275