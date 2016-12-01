© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Recording of the Week

Carols with St. Paul’s Cathedral Choir

Published December 1, 2016 at 6:13 PM EST

Carols with St. Paul’s Cathedral Choir —Andrew Carwood, conductor (Decca 4789225)

We featured this disc last Christmas, and it was such a hit with our audience that we brought it back this year.  Formed 900 years ago, the St. Paul’s Cathedral Choir – one of the world’s most celebrated cathedral choirs – made its debut on Decca with this album of traditional and brand new festive carols from the heart of London, under the direction of Andrew Carwood. Old and new sit side by side as classic carols in famous arrangements rub shoulders with new works, such as Philip Stopford’s beautiful setting of the 16th Century Lully Lulla Lullay.

Featured Wed 12/7, Fri 12/16, Tue 12/27 