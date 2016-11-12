© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Program Guide 11-12-2016

Program Guide 11-12-2016

Published November 12, 2016 at 5:06 PM EST

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:28:01            Franz Joseph Haydn     Symphony No. 97 in C major                  George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    768779

00:32:00            00:43:49            Ludwig van Beethoven   Violin Sonata No.  9 in A major  Op 47                            Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano         DeutGram         457619

01:18:00            00:43:58            Sir William Walton         Richard III: A Shakespeare Scenario      Academy St. Martin in Fields   Sir Neville Marriner        Ian Watson, organ         Chandos           8841

02:04:00            00:28:31            Alexander Borodin        String Quartet No. 2 in D major                          Cleveland Quartet Telarc   80178

02:35:00            00:41:50            Alfredo Casella  Symphony No. 3 Op 63              Gianandrea Noseda      BBC Philharmonic     Chandos           10768

03:19:00            00:25:02            Dmitri Shostakovich      String Quartet No. 14 in F sharp major  Op 142                           Emerson String Quartet DeutGram         4795982

03:49:00            00:28:40            Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari    Concertino for English horn in A flat major  Op 34            Rome Symphony Orchestra     Francesco La Vecchia   William Moriconi, English horn    Naxos   572921

04:20:00            00:38:41            Franz Joseph Haydn     Mass No. 10 in C major Collegium Musicum 90   Richard Hickox  Nancy Argenta, soprano; Catherine Denley, mezzo; Mark Padmore, tenor; Stephen Varcoe, baritone; Collegium Musicum 90 Chorus       Chandos           633

05:01:00            00:24:40            Carl Nielsen      Clarinet Concerto Op 57 Swedish Radio Symphony         Esa-Pekka Salonen            Haken Rosengren, clarinet         Sony    53276

05:28:00            00:15:42            Gustav Holst     Indra Op 13                   JoAnn Falletta   Ulster Orchestra            Naxos   572914

05:47:00            00:05:48            Giuseppe Matteo Alberti Sonata for 2 Trumpets & Strings in D major        Philharmonia Orchestra          Simon Wright    John Wallace, trumpet; John Miller, trumpet        Nimbus 05:54:00           00:04:34            Benjamin Britten            Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 4 'Storm'          Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern            Reference 120

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week on Concierto Columbian conductor Andres Orozco-Estrada leads the Houston Symphony Orchestra in music by the Czech composer Antonin Dvorak.

Esta semana en Concierto el director colombiano Andrés Orozco-Estrada dirige la Orquesta Sinfónica de Houston en música por el compositor checo Antonin Dvorak.

06:00:45 Francisco Mignone: Three Spanish Songs (1932)   Cuarteto Latinamericano   Sono Luminus 92147                                                         

06:05:21 Francisco Mignone: Seresta No. 2 for Double Quartet (1956)  Cuarteto Latinamericano; La Catrina String Quartet  Sono Luminus 92147                                                         

06:10:31 Johann Sebastian Bach:Violin Sonata No. 4 in c, BWV 1017  Itzhak Perlman, violin; Martha Argerich, piano  Warner Classics  557553                     

06:30:53 Federico Mompou:Ballet  Jordi Maso, piano   Naxos  8570956                                         

06:46:40 Antonin Dvorak:Symphony No. 8 in G, Op. 88 (ii. Adagio) Houston Symphony  Andres Orozco-Estrada   Pentatone  5186578                                    

07:00:50 Jules Massenet:Le Cid, ballet suite selections  Moscow Symphony Orchestra  Antonio de Almeida  Lydian  18137                                                   

07:13:26 Alessandro Grandi: Dixit Dominus"  Camerata Vocale Sine Nomine  Leonor Suarez Dulzaides Live in WDAV's John Clark Performance Studio, March 3, 2015    

07:15:18 Ignacio de Jerusalem: Quem terra pontus sidera Chanticleer; Chanticleer Sinfonia Joseph Jennings Teldec  21829                                 

07:21:48 Xavier Montsalvatge: Fantasia  Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Jason Vieaux, guitar                                                                                                                                                                                                                 Azica   71297    

07:38:10 Isaac Albeniz:Six Salon Mazurkas, Op. 66  Miguel Baselga, piano 

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Piano Sonata in F-sharp minor: Movement 1-- Mikhail Pletnev, piano Album: CPE Bach: Sonatas & Rondos DG 459614 Music: 04:36

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Concerto in A major for Cello and Strings, W. 172-- Jupiter String Quartet Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center, New York, NY Music: 18:30

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Kelly Ferjutz from Cleveland, OH Music: 12:01

Puzzler Payoff: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Sonata No. 32 in B Flat, K. 454 Movement 2 Andante-- Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano Album: Mozart: Violin Sonatas DG 7102 Music: 8:30

Julius Klengel: Hymnus, Op. 57-- Johannes Moser, cello; Cellos of the German Youth Philharmonic Orchestra; Alondra de la Parra, conductor Grand Hall, Concert House, Berlin, Germany Music: 5:04

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento for Strings in D Major, K. 136-- Strings Festival Orchestra; Michael Sachs, conductor Strings Music Festival, Strings Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO Music: 13:07

Richard Danielpour: Concerto for Clarinet and Orchestra, From the Mountaintop-- Anthony McGill, clarinet; Gateways Music Festival Orchestra; Michael Morgan, conductor Gateways Music Festival, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, Rochester, NY Music: 26:45

Johann Sebastian Bach: Air, from Suite No. 3 in D, BWV 1068-- Italian Saxophone Quartet Beaches Fine Arts Jacksonville, St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 03:06

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:03:19            Peter Tchaikovsky         Cherevichki: Cossack Dance                  Theodore Kuchar            National Symphony of Ukraine   Naxos   554845

10:03:00            00:09:07            John Ireland      Epic March                    Richard Hickox London Symphony            Chandos           8879

10:15:00            00:09:37            Johan Wagenaar           Waltz Cycle 'Vienna in 3/4 Time' Op 38               Riccardo Chailly  Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra            Decca   425833

10:28:00            00:08:36            Jean Joseph Mouret      First Suite of Symphonies          Paris Orchestral Ensemble            Jean-Pierre Wallez        Maurice André, trumpet; Bernard Soustrot, trumpet; Guy Touvron, trumpet; Jean-Pierre Leroy, trumpet   EMI      64100

10:39:00            00:12:19            Gustav Holst     St. Paul's Suite Op 29                Howard Griffiths English Sinfonia            Naxos   570339

10:51:00            00:03:21            Patrick Doyle    Henry V: Non nobis Domine       Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Erich Kunzel  Brian Home, tenor; May Festival Chorus Telarc   80551

10:58:00            00:01:20            Clara Schumann                        Romance Op 22/1         Daniel Hope, violin Sebastian Knauer, piano   DeutGram 15312

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 4, 2016 - From Lake Jackson, Texas, this week’s From the Top features an energetic 11-year-old pianist from Texas performing the music of Mendelssohn, we’ll hear a brand new work for four cellos written by a brilliant teenage composer from Pennsylvania, and we’ll meet a very confident young trumpet player who thrives on the pressure of playing a brass instrument—he loves the challenge that, because the instrument is so loud, everyone can hear any mistake he might make. Not surprisingly, this young player makes very few

11-year-old pianist Bryant Li from Katy, Texas, performs Etude No. 6 in F major (Presto) from 15 Etudes de Virtuosité, Op. 72, by Moritz Moszkowski (18541925).

17-year-old flutist Mei Stone (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Waco, Texas, and currently a student at the Interlochen Arts Academy, performs the first movement, Moderato, and third movement, Animé, from Sonatine for Flute and Piano, by Pierre Sancan (19162008), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Cellists Patricia Ryan, Jakob Nierenz, Jenaesha Iwaasa, and Matthew Gustafson from the Shepherd School of Music at Rice University perform the third movement, “Meditative, still,” from “Abrasions” for Cello Quartet by 18-year-old composer Aiyana Braun (b. 1997) from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (currently a freshman at the Curtis Institute of Music).

16-year-old violinist Joshua Brown from Gurnee, Illinois, performs Polonaise No. 1 in D Major, Op. 4, for Violin and Piano by Henryk Wieniawski (18351880), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old trumpet player Ayman A. Abouleish from Houston, Texas, performs the first movement, Mit Kraft, from Sonata for Trumpet and Piano by Paul Hindemith (18951963), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Flutist Mei Stone performs the third movement, Animé, from Sonatine for Flute and Piano, by Henri Dutilleux (19162013), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: William Schuman Writes a "Symphony for Strings"; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Clara Schumann’s Life

12:09:00            00:02:33            Clara Schumann            Liebst du um Schönheit Op 12                           Nicole Cabell, soprano; John Axelrod, piano     Telarc   34658

12:14:00            00:17:34            Alexander Borodin        Symphony No.  3 in A minor                   Gerard Schwarz            Seattle Symphony         Naxos   572786

12:34:00            00:14:08            Felix Mendelssohn        Allegro from the Octet for Strings Op 20  Cleveland Quartet                        Meliora String Quartet    Telarc   80142

12:51:00            00:07:38            Peter Tchaikovsky         Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 44 Philharmonia Orchestra          Leonard Slatkin Barry Douglas, piano     RCA     61633

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00            00:56:18            Marc Minkowski Jean-Philippe Rameau's 'Une symphonie                       Marc Minkowski         Musicians of the Louvre DeutGram         4795448

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:02:00            00:19:05            Sir Edward German       Welsh Rhapsody                       Andrew Penny   National Symphony of Ireland      MarcoPolo        223726

14:25:00            00:09:33            Giuseppe Verdi Aïda: Grand March 'Gloria all' Egitto!'     Atlanta Symphony Orchestra            Robert Shaw     Atlanta Symphony Chorus          Telarc   80152

14:37:00            00:10:39            Ralph Vaughan Williams            English Folk Song Suite             Frederick Fennell            Cleveland Symphonic Winds      Telarc   80099

14:51:00            00:08:19            Antonio Vivaldi  Guitar Concerto in C      Orchestra of St Luke's               Eliot Fisk, guitar    MusicMast        67097

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech:

15:04:00            00:18:06            William Schuman           Symphony No.  5 for Strings                  Mikhail Gurewitsch            do.gma chamber orchestra        MD+G  9121717

15:25:00            00:22:00            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Sonata No. 15 in D major  Op 28                           HJ Lim, piano         EMI      64952

15:49:00            00:09:11            John Williams    E.T.: Adventures on Earth                      John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra          Philips  411185

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:01:00            00:27:59            Alexander Borodin        Symphony No.  2 in B minor                   Sir Simon Rattle            Berlin Philharmonic        EMI      273

16:32:00            00:06:32            Jorge Martínez Zárate    Tres Danzas del Ballet 'Estancia'                                   Duo Amaral  DuoAmaral        501592

16:43:00            00:07:24            Frédéric Chopin Ballade No.  3 in A flat Op 47                             Krystian Zimerman, piano    DeutGram         4795448

16:54:00            00:04:40            Jules Massenet Suite No. 7: At the Tavern                      Jean-Yves Ossonce      New Zealand Symphony       Naxos   553125

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: The Sound of DC - Music to movies and television shows based on the superheroes of DC Comics, including scores from versions over the years of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and more
20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Theme from Batman, 1989  Silva Screen Records SILCD 1276  The Music of Batman  Danny Elfman  City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.

Lex Luther's Lair from Superman, 1978  WaterTower Music WTM 39793  The Music of DC Comics Volume 2  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Waltz to the Death from Batman, 1989  Silva Screen Records SILCD 1276  The Music of Batman  Danny Elfman  City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.

Ares End from Wonder Woman, 2010  La-La Land Records LLLCD 1115  Soundtrack from the DC Universe Animated Original Movie Wonder Woman  Christopher Drake  original soundtrack/Christopher Drake, cond.

Love Theme from Superman, 1978  Telarc 4CD-80700  The Ultimate Movie Music Collection  John Williams  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Main Title from Superman, 1978  Sony S2K 51333  John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

What Are You Going To Do When You Are Not Saving The World? from Man of Steel, 2013  WaterTower Music WTM 39793  The Music of DC Comics Volume 2  Hans Zimmer  original soundtrack/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

Theme and The Final Confrontation & Finale from Batman, 1989  Silva Screen Records SILCD 1276  The Music of Batman  Danny Elfman  City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.

Eptesicus from Batman Begins, 2005  Silva Screen Records SILCD 1390  Music From The Batman Trilogy  Hans Zimmer/James Newton Howard  City of Prague Philharmonic/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

Fight Night from Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, 2016  WaterTower Music WTM 39793  The Music of DC Comics Volume 2  Hans Zimmer/Junkie XL  original soundtrack/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

Genesis of Good and Evil from Green Lantern, 2011  WaterTower Music WTM 39251  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  James Newton Howard  The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Pete Anthony, cond.

A Father Mourns from Arrow, Season 3, 2015  La-La Land Records LLLCD 1364  Original Television Soundtrack Season 3  Blake Neely  original soundtrack

World's Finest and Theme from Supergirl from Supergirl, 2015  La-La Land Records LLLCD 1401  Original Television Soundtrack Season 1 Supergirl  Blake Neely  original soundtrack/Blake Neely, cond.

Wonder Woman End Titles from Wonder Woman, 2009  La-La Land Records LLLCD 1115  Soundtrack from the DC Universe Animated Original Movie Wonder Woman  Christopher Drake  original soundtrack/Christopher Drake, cond.

Is She With You? From Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, 2016  WaterTower Music WTM 39793  The Music of DC Comics Volume 2  Hans Zimmer/Junkie XL  original soundtrack/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

Main Title, Telepathic Message and Imperium Retreats/The Justice League from The Justice League, 2001  La-La Land Records LLLCD 1393  Original Soundtrack from The Warner Bros Television Series Justice League  Lolita Ritmanis/Michael McCuistion/Kristopher Carter - original soundtrack/Lolita Ritmanis, cond.

I Want to Assemble a Task Force and The Worst of the Worst from Suicide Squad, 2016  Sony 88985362632  Original Motion Picture Score  Steven Price  original soundtrack/Pete Anthony, cond.

Rise from The Dark Knight Rises, 2012  WaterTower Music WTM 39313  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Hans Zimmer  original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Wiliams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman : Pick Yourself Up - Not only that, but we want you to dream the impossible dream, keep a stiff upper lip and chase the blues away in this hour of optimistic voices

00:00:00  00:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch  979151-2

00:00:54  00:02:32  Jerome Kern-Dorothy Fields Pick Yourself Up  Ginger Rogers, Fred Astaire    Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at RKO  Rhino  R272957

00:03:26  00:02:26  Jerome Kern-B.G. DeSylva  Look for the Siver Lining Sylvia McNair    Sure Thing

The Jerome Kern Songbook  Philips  442-129-2

00:06:40  00:02:21  R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein   My Favorite Things  Julie Andrews  The Best of Julie Andrews  Rhino            R272281

00:08:57  00:02:23  Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion  The Impossible Dream  Richard Kiley  Man of La Mancha  Original B'way Cast  Decca B'way  012-159-387

00:11:16  00:02:08  Charles Strouse-Martin Charnin  Tomorrow   Andrea McCardle  Annie   Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK60723

00:13:59  00:00:46  Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg  Optimistic Voices Chorus  The Wizard of Oz   The Deluxe Edition   Rhino            R271964

00:14:45  00:01:02  Harry Warren-Al Dubin  We're in the Money  Ginger Rogers  Busby Berkeley at Warner Bros. Rhino            R272169

00:15:47  00:01:59  Irving Berlin Let's Have Another Cup of Coffee  Company  As Thousands Cheer Drama Dept Production  Varese Sarabande  VSD-5999

00:18:02   00:01:11  Leon Carr-Earl Shuman  Confidence  Marc London  The Secret Life of Walter Mitty  Original Cast            Masterworks B'way  8697-84153

00:19:06  00:01:53  Meredith Willson  I Ain't Down Yet  Tammy Grimes    The Unsinkable Molly Brown Original B'way Cast  Angel  7777-64761-2

00:21:28  00:03:08  Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim  Everything's Coming Up Roses  Ethel Merman  Gypsy  Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK60848

00:25:07  00:01:58  Leigh Harline-Ned Washington  When You Wish Upon a Star Cliff Edwards  The Magical Music of Walt Disney  Ovation  OV5000

00:27:20  00:02:27  George and Ira Gershwin  Stiff Upper Lip  Kaye Ballard  Gershwin Rarities  Harbinger HCD1603

00:30:11  00:02:44  Burton Lane-Yip Harburg  Chin Up! Cheerio! Carry On!   Judy Garland  Mickey and Judy  Rhino  R271921

00:33:03  00:00:53  Cole Porter  Swingin' the Jinx Away   Eleanor Powell  That's Entertainment!   Rhino R272182

00:33:54  00:02:31  Irving Berlin  Shakin' the Blues Away  Ann Miller  Easter Parade   Film Soundtrack Rhino            R271960

00:36:46  00:02:26  Jerry Herman  Tap Your Troubles Away  Lisa Kirk  Mack and Mabel  Original B'way Cast  MCA  MCAD-10523

00:39:25  00:01:49  Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Put On a Happy Face  Dick Van Dyke    Bye Bye Birdie  Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK89254

00:41:14  00:03:02  Jule Styne-Betty Comden-Adolph Green  Smile  Lillian Hayman, Leslie Uggams, Robert Hooks            Hallelujah, Baby!   Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK48218

00:44:24  00:03:47  Henry Mancini-Johnny Mercer  Whistling Away the Dark  Julie Andrews  American Songbook Series: Johnny Mercer  Smithsonian       RD046-11

00:48:32  00:03:16  Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg     I Don't Think I'll End It All Today  Lena Horne, Ricardo Montalban  Jamaica  Original B'way Cast  RCA        09026-68041

00:52:03  00:00:57  George and Ira Gershwin  Sweet and Low Down  Joshua Bell  Gerhwin Fantasy  Sony  SK60959

00:53:11  00:03:41  Jerry Herman  Filler: Open a New Window  Angela Lansbury Mame   Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK60659

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:16:00            Carl Maria von Weber    Konzertstück in F minor  Op 79  Bavarian Radio Symphony            Sir Colin Davis  Gerhard Oppitz, piano   RCA     68219

19:20:00            00:35:28            Alexander Borodin        Symphony No. 1 in E flat major              Valéry Gergiev            Rotterdam Philharmonic Philips  422996

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Pierre Boulez , conductor; Phyllis Curtin, soprano;  Helen Watts, alto; Ernst Haefliger, tenor; Yi-Kwei Sae, bass-baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chamber Chorus; archival concert observing the 50th anniversary of The Cleveland Orchestra broadcast series recorded in Severance Hall, March 1972  

20:04:00            00:23:52            Igor Stravinsky  Agon   

20:30:00            00:10:15            Igor Stravinsky  Symphonies of Wind Instruments

20:44:00            00:04:00            Igor Stravinsky  Four Russian Peasant Songs   

20:52:00            00:22:00            Igor Stravinsky  Les Noces

21:23:00            00:36:31            Antonín Dvorák Piano Concerto in G minor  Op 33          Cleveland Orchestra            George Szell     Rudolf Firkusný, piano   Unitd Arch         13

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad -  Stuart McLean tells his story about “The Jock Strap” …Peter Schickele presents excerpts from “The Short Tempered Clavier” and “The Little Pickle Book” … Jan C. Snow offers thoughts on “New Words” …  This Week in the Media
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:07:45            Alexander Borodin        In the Steppes of Central Asia                Valéry Gergiev            Mariinsky Theater Orchestra      Philips  470840

23:09:00            00:07:56            Richard Wagner            Siegfried: Forest Murmurs                      Donald Runnicles            Dresden State Orchestra            Teldec  17109

23:20:00            00:09:15            George W. Chadwick     Suite Symphonique: Romanza                José Serebrier            Czech State Philharmonic Brno  Reference         2104

23:29:00            00:07:31            Jean Sibelius    Suite champêtre Op 98              William Boughton          English String Orchestra          Nimbus 5169

23:39:00            00:08:17            Alexander Borodin        Nocturne from String Quartet No.  2                    Neeme Järvi            Gothenburg Symphony  DeutGram         435757

23:47:00            00:09:14            Arthur Foote     A Night Piece for Flute & Strings New Zealand Chamber Orch            Nicholas Braithwaite      Alexa Still, flute Koch Intl           7063

23:58:00            00:02:03            Ernesto Lecuona           Canción de luna                                    Kathryn Stott, piano            EMI      56803

 

 