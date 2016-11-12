Program Guide 11-12-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:28:01 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 97 in C major George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 768779

00:32:00 00:43:49 Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Sonata No. 9 in A major Op 47 Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano DeutGram 457619

01:18:00 00:43:58 Sir William Walton Richard III: A Shakespeare Scenario Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Ian Watson, organ Chandos 8841

02:04:00 00:28:31 Alexander Borodin String Quartet No. 2 in D major Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80178

02:35:00 00:41:50 Alfredo Casella Symphony No. 3 Op 63 Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10768

03:19:00 00:25:02 Dmitri Shostakovich String Quartet No. 14 in F sharp major Op 142 Emerson String Quartet DeutGram 4795982

03:49:00 00:28:40 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari Concertino for English horn in A flat major Op 34 Rome Symphony Orchestra Francesco La Vecchia William Moriconi, English horn Naxos 572921

04:20:00 00:38:41 Franz Joseph Haydn Mass No. 10 in C major Collegium Musicum 90 Richard Hickox Nancy Argenta, soprano; Catherine Denley, mezzo; Mark Padmore, tenor; Stephen Varcoe, baritone; Collegium Musicum 90 Chorus Chandos 633

05:01:00 00:24:40 Carl Nielsen Clarinet Concerto Op 57 Swedish Radio Symphony Esa-Pekka Salonen Haken Rosengren, clarinet Sony 53276

05:28:00 00:15:42 Gustav Holst Indra Op 13 JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 572914

05:47:00 00:05:48 Giuseppe Matteo Alberti Sonata for 2 Trumpets & Strings in D major Philharmonia Orchestra Simon Wright John Wallace, trumpet; John Miller, trumpet Nimbus 05:54:00 00:04:34 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 4 'Storm' Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 120

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week on Concierto Columbian conductor Andres Orozco-Estrada leads the Houston Symphony Orchestra in music by the Czech composer Antonin Dvorak.

Esta semana en Concierto el director colombiano Andrés Orozco-Estrada dirige la Orquesta Sinfónica de Houston en música por el compositor checo Antonin Dvorak.

06:00:45 Francisco Mignone: Three Spanish Songs (1932) Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 92147

06:05:21 Francisco Mignone: Seresta No. 2 for Double Quartet (1956) Cuarteto Latinamericano; La Catrina String Quartet Sono Luminus 92147

06:10:31 Johann Sebastian Bach:Violin Sonata No. 4 in c, BWV 1017 Itzhak Perlman, violin; Martha Argerich, piano Warner Classics 557553

06:30:53 Federico Mompou:Ballet Jordi Maso, piano Naxos 8570956

06:46:40 Antonin Dvorak:Symphony No. 8 in G, Op. 88 (ii. Adagio) Houston Symphony Andres Orozco-Estrada Pentatone 5186578

07:00:50 Jules Massenet:Le Cid, ballet suite selections Moscow Symphony Orchestra Antonio de Almeida Lydian 18137

07:13:26 Alessandro Grandi: Dixit Dominus" Camerata Vocale Sine Nomine Leonor Suarez Dulzaides Live in WDAV's John Clark Performance Studio, March 3, 2015

07:15:18 Ignacio de Jerusalem: Quem terra pontus sidera Chanticleer; Chanticleer Sinfonia Joseph Jennings Teldec 21829

07:21:48 Xavier Montsalvatge: Fantasia Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71297

07:38:10 Isaac Albeniz:Six Salon Mazurkas, Op. 66 Miguel Baselga, piano

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Piano Sonata in F-sharp minor: Movement 1-- Mikhail Pletnev, piano Album: CPE Bach: Sonatas & Rondos DG 459614 Music: 04:36

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Concerto in A major for Cello and Strings, W. 172-- Jupiter String Quartet Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center, New York, NY Music: 18:30

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Kelly Ferjutz from Cleveland, OH Music: 12:01

Puzzler Payoff: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Sonata No. 32 in B Flat, K. 454 Movement 2 Andante-- Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano Album: Mozart: Violin Sonatas DG 7102 Music: 8:30

Julius Klengel: Hymnus, Op. 57-- Johannes Moser, cello; Cellos of the German Youth Philharmonic Orchestra; Alondra de la Parra, conductor Grand Hall, Concert House, Berlin, Germany Music: 5:04

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento for Strings in D Major, K. 136-- Strings Festival Orchestra; Michael Sachs, conductor Strings Music Festival, Strings Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO Music: 13:07

Richard Danielpour: Concerto for Clarinet and Orchestra, From the Mountaintop-- Anthony McGill, clarinet; Gateways Music Festival Orchestra; Michael Morgan, conductor Gateways Music Festival, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, Rochester, NY Music: 26:45

Johann Sebastian Bach: Air, from Suite No. 3 in D, BWV 1068-- Italian Saxophone Quartet Beaches Fine Arts Jacksonville, St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 03:06

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:03:19 Peter Tchaikovsky Cherevichki: Cossack Dance Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 554845

10:03:00 00:09:07 John Ireland Epic March Richard Hickox London Symphony Chandos 8879

10:15:00 00:09:37 Johan Wagenaar Waltz Cycle 'Vienna in 3/4 Time' Op 38 Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 425833

10:28:00 00:08:36 Jean Joseph Mouret First Suite of Symphonies Paris Orchestral Ensemble Jean-Pierre Wallez Maurice André, trumpet; Bernard Soustrot, trumpet; Guy Touvron, trumpet; Jean-Pierre Leroy, trumpet EMI 64100

10:39:00 00:12:19 Gustav Holst St. Paul's Suite Op 29 Howard Griffiths English Sinfonia Naxos 570339

10:51:00 00:03:21 Patrick Doyle Henry V: Non nobis Domine Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Brian Home, tenor; May Festival Chorus Telarc 80551

10:58:00 00:01:20 Clara Schumann Romance Op 22/1 Daniel Hope, violin Sebastian Knauer, piano DeutGram 15312

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 4, 2016 - From Lake Jackson, Texas, this week’s From the Top features an energetic 11-year-old pianist from Texas performing the music of Mendelssohn, we’ll hear a brand new work for four cellos written by a brilliant teenage composer from Pennsylvania, and we’ll meet a very confident young trumpet player who thrives on the pressure of playing a brass instrument—he loves the challenge that, because the instrument is so loud, everyone can hear any mistake he might make. Not surprisingly, this young player makes very few

11-year-old pianist Bryant Li from Katy, Texas, performs Etude No. 6 in F major (Presto) from 15 Etudes de Virtuosité, Op. 72, by Moritz Moszkowski (18541925).

17-year-old flutist Mei Stone (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Waco, Texas, and currently a student at the Interlochen Arts Academy, performs the first movement, Moderato, and third movement, Animé, from Sonatine for Flute and Piano, by Pierre Sancan (19162008), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Cellists Patricia Ryan, Jakob Nierenz, Jenaesha Iwaasa, and Matthew Gustafson from the Shepherd School of Music at Rice University perform the third movement, “Meditative, still,” from “Abrasions” for Cello Quartet by 18-year-old composer Aiyana Braun (b. 1997) from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (currently a freshman at the Curtis Institute of Music).

16-year-old violinist Joshua Brown from Gurnee, Illinois, performs Polonaise No. 1 in D Major, Op. 4, for Violin and Piano by Henryk Wieniawski (18351880), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old trumpet player Ayman A. Abouleish from Houston, Texas, performs the first movement, Mit Kraft, from Sonata for Trumpet and Piano by Paul Hindemith (18951963), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Flutist Mei Stone performs the third movement, Animé, from Sonatine for Flute and Piano, by Henri Dutilleux (19162013), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: William Schuman Writes a "Symphony for Strings"; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Clara Schumann’s Life

12:09:00 00:02:33 Clara Schumann Liebst du um Schönheit Op 12 Nicole Cabell, soprano; John Axelrod, piano Telarc 34658

12:14:00 00:17:34 Alexander Borodin Symphony No. 3 in A minor Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572786

12:34:00 00:14:08 Felix Mendelssohn Allegro from the Octet for Strings Op 20 Cleveland Quartet Meliora String Quartet Telarc 80142

12:51:00 00:07:38 Peter Tchaikovsky Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 44 Philharmonia Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Barry Douglas, piano RCA 61633

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00 00:56:18 Marc Minkowski Jean-Philippe Rameau's 'Une symphonie Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre DeutGram 4795448

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:02:00 00:19:05 Sir Edward German Welsh Rhapsody Andrew Penny National Symphony of Ireland MarcoPolo 223726

14:25:00 00:09:33 Giuseppe Verdi Aïda: Grand March 'Gloria all' Egitto!' Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80152

14:37:00 00:10:39 Ralph Vaughan Williams English Folk Song Suite Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80099

14:51:00 00:08:19 Antonio Vivaldi Guitar Concerto in C Orchestra of St Luke's Eliot Fisk, guitar MusicMast 67097

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech:

15:04:00 00:18:06 William Schuman Symphony No. 5 for Strings Mikhail Gurewitsch do.gma chamber orchestra MD+G 9121717

15:25:00 00:22:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 15 in D major Op 28 HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952

15:49:00 00:09:11 John Williams E.T.: Adventures on Earth John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 411185

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:01:00 00:27:59 Alexander Borodin Symphony No. 2 in B minor Sir Simon Rattle Berlin Philharmonic EMI 273

16:32:00 00:06:32 Jorge Martínez Zárate Tres Danzas del Ballet 'Estancia' Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 501592

16:43:00 00:07:24 Frédéric Chopin Ballade No. 3 in A flat Op 47 Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 4795448

16:54:00 00:04:40 Jules Massenet Suite No. 7: At the Tavern Jean-Yves Ossonce New Zealand Symphony Naxos 553125

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: The Sound of DC - Music to movies and television shows based on the superheroes of DC Comics, including scores from versions over the years of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Theme from Batman, 1989 Silva Screen Records SILCD 1276 The Music of Batman Danny Elfman City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.

Lex Luther's Lair from Superman, 1978 WaterTower Music WTM 39793 The Music of DC Comics Volume 2 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Waltz to the Death from Batman, 1989 Silva Screen Records SILCD 1276 The Music of Batman Danny Elfman City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.

Ares End from Wonder Woman, 2010 La-La Land Records LLLCD 1115 Soundtrack from the DC Universe Animated Original Movie Wonder Woman Christopher Drake original soundtrack/Christopher Drake, cond.

Love Theme from Superman, 1978 Telarc 4CD-80700 The Ultimate Movie Music Collection John Williams Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Main Title from Superman, 1978 Sony S2K 51333 John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

What Are You Going To Do When You Are Not Saving The World? from Man of Steel, 2013 WaterTower Music WTM 39793 The Music of DC Comics Volume 2 Hans Zimmer original soundtrack/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

Theme and The Final Confrontation & Finale from Batman, 1989 Silva Screen Records SILCD 1276 The Music of Batman Danny Elfman City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.

Eptesicus from Batman Begins, 2005 Silva Screen Records SILCD 1390 Music From The Batman Trilogy Hans Zimmer/James Newton Howard City of Prague Philharmonic/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

Fight Night from Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, 2016 WaterTower Music WTM 39793 The Music of DC Comics Volume 2 Hans Zimmer/Junkie XL original soundtrack/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

Genesis of Good and Evil from Green Lantern, 2011 WaterTower Music WTM 39251 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack James Newton Howard The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Pete Anthony, cond.

A Father Mourns from Arrow, Season 3, 2015 La-La Land Records LLLCD 1364 Original Television Soundtrack Season 3 Blake Neely original soundtrack

World's Finest and Theme from Supergirl from Supergirl, 2015 La-La Land Records LLLCD 1401 Original Television Soundtrack Season 1 Supergirl Blake Neely original soundtrack/Blake Neely, cond.

Wonder Woman End Titles from Wonder Woman, 2009 La-La Land Records LLLCD 1115 Soundtrack from the DC Universe Animated Original Movie Wonder Woman Christopher Drake original soundtrack/Christopher Drake, cond.

Is She With You? From Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, 2016 WaterTower Music WTM 39793 The Music of DC Comics Volume 2 Hans Zimmer/Junkie XL original soundtrack/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

Main Title, Telepathic Message and Imperium Retreats/The Justice League from The Justice League, 2001 La-La Land Records LLLCD 1393 Original Soundtrack from The Warner Bros Television Series Justice League Lolita Ritmanis/Michael McCuistion/Kristopher Carter - original soundtrack/Lolita Ritmanis, cond.

I Want to Assemble a Task Force and The Worst of the Worst from Suicide Squad, 2016 Sony 88985362632 Original Motion Picture Score Steven Price original soundtrack/Pete Anthony, cond.

Rise from The Dark Knight Rises, 2012 WaterTower Music WTM 39313 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Hans Zimmer original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Wiliams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman : Pick Yourself Up - Not only that, but we want you to dream the impossible dream, keep a stiff upper lip and chase the blues away in this hour of optimistic voices

00:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

00:00:54 00:02:32 Jerome Kern-Dorothy Fields Pick Yourself Up Ginger Rogers, Fred Astaire Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at RKO Rhino R272957

00:03:26 00:02:26 Jerome Kern-B.G. DeSylva Look for the Siver Lining Sylvia McNair Sure Thing

The Jerome Kern Songbook Philips 442-129-2

00:06:40 00:02:21 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein My Favorite Things Julie Andrews The Best of Julie Andrews Rhino R272281

00:08:57 00:02:23 Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion The Impossible Dream Richard Kiley Man of La Mancha Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159-387

00:11:16 00:02:08 Charles Strouse-Martin Charnin Tomorrow Andrea McCardle Annie Original B'way Cast Sony SK60723

00:13:59 00:00:46 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Optimistic Voices Chorus The Wizard of Oz The Deluxe Edition Rhino R271964

00:14:45 00:01:02 Harry Warren-Al Dubin We're in the Money Ginger Rogers Busby Berkeley at Warner Bros. Rhino R272169

00:15:47 00:01:59 Irving Berlin Let's Have Another Cup of Coffee Company As Thousands Cheer Drama Dept Production Varese Sarabande VSD-5999

00:18:02 00:01:11 Leon Carr-Earl Shuman Confidence Marc London The Secret Life of Walter Mitty Original Cast Masterworks B'way 8697-84153

00:19:06 00:01:53 Meredith Willson I Ain't Down Yet Tammy Grimes The Unsinkable Molly Brown Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64761-2

00:21:28 00:03:08 Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim Everything's Coming Up Roses Ethel Merman Gypsy Original B'way Cast Sony SK60848

00:25:07 00:01:58 Leigh Harline-Ned Washington When You Wish Upon a Star Cliff Edwards The Magical Music of Walt Disney Ovation OV5000

00:27:20 00:02:27 George and Ira Gershwin Stiff Upper Lip Kaye Ballard Gershwin Rarities Harbinger HCD1603

00:30:11 00:02:44 Burton Lane-Yip Harburg Chin Up! Cheerio! Carry On! Judy Garland Mickey and Judy Rhino R271921

00:33:03 00:00:53 Cole Porter Swingin' the Jinx Away Eleanor Powell That's Entertainment! Rhino R272182

00:33:54 00:02:31 Irving Berlin Shakin' the Blues Away Ann Miller Easter Parade Film Soundtrack Rhino R271960

00:36:46 00:02:26 Jerry Herman Tap Your Troubles Away Lisa Kirk Mack and Mabel Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-10523

00:39:25 00:01:49 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Put On a Happy Face Dick Van Dyke Bye Bye Birdie Original B'way Cast Sony SK89254

00:41:14 00:03:02 Jule Styne-Betty Comden-Adolph Green Smile Lillian Hayman, Leslie Uggams, Robert Hooks Hallelujah, Baby! Original B'way Cast Sony SK48218

00:44:24 00:03:47 Henry Mancini-Johnny Mercer Whistling Away the Dark Julie Andrews American Songbook Series: Johnny Mercer Smithsonian RD046-11

00:48:32 00:03:16 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg I Don't Think I'll End It All Today Lena Horne, Ricardo Montalban Jamaica Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68041

00:52:03 00:00:57 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gerhwin Fantasy Sony SK60959

00:53:11 00:03:41 Jerry Herman Filler: Open a New Window Angela Lansbury Mame Original B'way Cast Sony SK60659

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:16:00 Carl Maria von Weber Konzertstück in F minor Op 79 Bavarian Radio Symphony Sir Colin Davis Gerhard Oppitz, piano RCA 68219

19:20:00 00:35:28 Alexander Borodin Symphony No. 1 in E flat major Valéry Gergiev Rotterdam Philharmonic Philips 422996

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Pierre Boulez , conductor; Phyllis Curtin, soprano; Helen Watts, alto; Ernst Haefliger, tenor; Yi-Kwei Sae, bass-baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chamber Chorus; archival concert observing the 50th anniversary of The Cleveland Orchestra broadcast series recorded in Severance Hall, March 1972

20:04:00 00:23:52 Igor Stravinsky Agon

20:30:00 00:10:15 Igor Stravinsky Symphonies of Wind Instruments

20:44:00 00:04:00 Igor Stravinsky Four Russian Peasant Songs

20:52:00 00:22:00 Igor Stravinsky Les Noces

21:23:00 00:36:31 Antonín Dvorák Piano Concerto in G minor Op 33 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Rudolf Firkusný, piano Unitd Arch 13

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Stuart McLean tells his story about “The Jock Strap” …Peter Schickele presents excerpts from “The Short Tempered Clavier” and “The Little Pickle Book” … Jan C. Snow offers thoughts on “New Words” … This Week in the Media



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:07:45 Alexander Borodin In the Steppes of Central Asia Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Philips 470840

23:09:00 00:07:56 Richard Wagner Siegfried: Forest Murmurs Donald Runnicles Dresden State Orchestra Teldec 17109

23:20:00 00:09:15 George W. Chadwick Suite Symphonique: Romanza José Serebrier Czech State Philharmonic Brno Reference 2104

23:29:00 00:07:31 Jean Sibelius Suite champêtre Op 98 William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5169

23:39:00 00:08:17 Alexander Borodin Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 435757

23:47:00 00:09:14 Arthur Foote A Night Piece for Flute & Strings New Zealand Chamber Orch Nicholas Braithwaite Alexa Still, flute Koch Intl 7063

23:58:00 00:02:03 Ernesto Lecuona Canción de luna Kathryn Stott, piano EMI 56803