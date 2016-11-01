Tribute - Mozart: String Quartets Nos. 22 & 23, String Quintet No. 2 —Dover Quartet; Michael Tree (Cedille 167)

From Arnold Steinhardt about Tribute: “Several years ago, four gifted students who had just formed the Dover Quartet while at the Curtis Institute of Music played for me. At the time, I was sufficiently impressed by their musicianship and their ensemble to think to myself: If they work hard and long, if their musical ideas continue to mesh, and if the group chemistry remains healthy and collegial, (a lot of “ifs” there for any young quartet), the Dovers could become one of the most brilliant and musically significant string quartets in chamber music. I’m delighted to report that it has come to pass, and this debut CD will give the listener a confirmation of the Dover Quartet’s remarkable musical gifts and the impressive career they have already embarked upon. On a personal note, I feel privileged to have been one of their coaches, and touched that this CD pays tribute to the Guarneri String Quartet of which I was a proud member. The Dovers have recorded the same last two Mozart string quartets, K. 589 and K. 590, that were on the Guarneri Quartet’s debut album some fifty years ago, and the final work on this CD, Mozart’s Viola Quintet in C minor, K. 406, includes none other than Michael Tree, violist in the Guarneri Quartet, playing second viola.”

