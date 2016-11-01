The Ergonomic Flute: Works by Mozart, Beethoven & Bach— Aralee Dorough, flute (Aralee Dorough 2016)

This album explores the latest collaborative innovation in the evolution of the modern flute! Aralee Dorough has been the Houston Symphony’s principal flute since 1991 (she joined the orchestra in 1985), and her colleagues are featured on this disc of chamber works by Mozart (two flute quartets) and Beethoven (the delightful Serenade Op 25 and Variations on Mozart’s ‘La ci darem la mano’). The unusual flute used on this recording was created by pairing the body of a traditional flute with a revolutionary head-joint called the UpRite, invented by Sanford Drelinger. Ms. Dorough chose the pieces on The Ergonomic Flute to test the capabilities of this new type of instrument. (Note: Link sends you to the website CD Baby.)

