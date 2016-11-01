Prokofiev: Symphony No. 6, Waltz Suite Op 110—Sao Paulo Symphony/Marin Alsop (Naxos 573518)

This fifth volume of the Prokofiev’s complete symphonies is part of a series of recordings from the São Paulo Symphony with principal conductor and music director Marin Alsop. Prokofiev’s Sixth was written as an elegy for the victims of the Second World War but was almost instantly condemned as “anti-Soviet” by the Russian music authorities. The Waltz Suite was assembled in 1947, drawing on recent scores for the opera War and Peace, the ballet Cinderella, and the unfinished score for the film Lermontov. Gramophone Magazine said of this recording of the Symphony No. 6: “Alsop and her players handle the great climactic moments with élan…(and) the vibrant Waltz Suite…really swings, with some stylish solo playing in all sections of the orchestra.”

