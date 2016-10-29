Program Guide 10-29-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:35:48 Niels Gade Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 5 Dmitri Kitayenko Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9422

00:40:00 00:37:02 Frederick Delius Florida Suite David Lloyd-Jones English Northern Philharmonia Naxos 553535

01:19:00 00:39:08 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Music for Winds from 'Don Giovanni' Netherlands Wind Ensemble Members of Philips 4788977

02:00:00 00:50:14 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 9 in C major Bernard Haitink Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Philips 4788977

02:52:00 00:22:17 Alessandro Scarlatti Dixit Dominus English Concert Trevor Pinnock Nancy Argenta, soprano; Ashley Stafford, counter-tenor; Stephen Varcoe, baritone; English Concert Choir Archiv 423386

03:16:00 00:30:39 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 9 in C major Op 59 Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80268

03:49:00 00:31:40 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 1 in E flat major Op 2 Eliahu Inbal Frankfurt Radio Symphony PentaTone 157

04:23:00 00:28:38 Antonín Dvorák String Sextet in A major Op 48 Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8771

04:54:00 00:25:29 Aaron Copland Rodeo David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Argo 440639

05:21:00 00:18:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Flute Quartet No. 3 in C major Emerson String Quartet Carol Wincenc, flute DeutGram 431770

05:42:00 00:05:02 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Overture Raymond Leppard English Chamber Orchestra EMI 65732

05:49:00 00:09:09 Joseph Bodin de Boismortier Ballet de Village No. 2 Les Délices Délices 2013

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week the second hour of Concierto celebrates “el día de los muertos,” “the Day of the Dead,” the Mexican holiday to remember friends and family who have passed on. We’ll do that with sacred music by Juan del Encina and Tomás Luis de Victoria, as well as Mahler conducted by Spaniard Jesus Lopez-Cobos.

Esta semana la segunda hora de Concierto celebra el día de los muertos, la fiesta mexicana para recordar amigos y familiares que han fallecido. Lo haremos con la música sagrada de Juan del Encina y Tomás Luis de Victoria, así como Mahler realizado por el español Jesús López-Cobos.

06:00:41 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1 in bb, Op. 23 Martha Argerich, piano; Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra Kirill Kondrashin Philips 446673

06:34:41 Mario Lavista Clepsydra (Water Clock) (1991) Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra Sony 75555

06:46:12 Paul Dukas The Sorcerer's Apprentice Symphony Orchestra of the State of Mexico nrique Bátiz ASV 3046

07:01:00 Christoph Willibald Gluck Dance of the Blessed Spirits Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Placido Domingo CBS 42100

07:09:25 Juan del Encina "Oy comamos y bebamos" (Today let us eat and drink) José Lemos, countertenor; The Baltimore Consort Sono Luminus 90901

07:12:08 Tomas Luis de Victoria "Gloria" from the Missa "Laetatus Sum" (I was glad) St. Clement's Choir, Philadelphia Peter Richard Conte Sono Luminus 80146

07:17:07 Julian Menendez Sueño, E.43/6 Oskar Espina Ruiz, clarinet; Noriko Nagasawa, piano Kobaltone 13703

07:22:58 Julian Menendez Ballet, E.43/2 Oskar Espina Ruiz, clarinet; Noriko Nagasawa, piano Kobaltone 13703

07:26:37 Astor Piazzolla La muerta del angel (The Death of the Angel) Ricardo Cobo, guitar Naxos 557329

07:33:22 Gustav Mahler Totenfeier (Funeral Rite) Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Koch Schwann 11637

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Traditional (arr. Sam Amidon and Nico Muhly): Saro The Westerlies Album: The Westerlies Songlines 16172 Music: 3:56

Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langree, conductor Springer Auditorium, Cincinnati Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Concert Record Date: 11/15/2015 Music: 8:11

In studio with The Westerlies: Riley Mulherkar: A Nearer Sun…Zubin Hensler: So So Shy…Willem de Koch: The Shop…Andy Clausen: New Berlin, New York--The Westerlies Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Concert Record Date: 10/10/2016 Music: 25:45

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata for Piano Four-Hands in B-Flat Major, K. 358--Peter Serkin, piano; Julia Hsu, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Concert Record Date: 6/27/2015 Music: 11:13

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Thomas Morley (arr Raymond Mase): Elizabethan Ayres American Brass Quintet; John D. Rojak, conductor BPL Chamber Players Concert Series, Brooklyn Public Library, Brooklyn, NY Concert Record Date: 3/30/2014 Music: 9:02

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Concerto for Guitar and Small Orchestra, A501 Manuel Barrueco, guitar; Sao Paulo Symphony Orchestra; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Concert Hall, Sao Paulo, Brazil Concert Record Date: 7/30/2015 Music: 17:05

Carl Maria von Weber: Grand Duo Concertante, Op. 48 Anthony McGill, clarinet; Gloria Chien, piano String Theory, Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN Concert Record Date: 2/12/2015 Music: 15:56

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:02:49 Camille Saint-Saëns The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Sony 510316

10:05:00 00:12:20 Erich Wolfgang Korngold The Adventures of Robin Hood: Suite Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 912

10:20:00 00:03:12 Mason Bates Ford's Farm Hilary Hahn, violin; Cory Smythe, piano DeutGram 19103

10:25:00 00:07:06 Antonín Dvorák Finale from String Quartet No. 10 Op 51 Emerson String Quartet DeutGram 4778765

10:33:00 00:07:19 Trevor Pinnock Passacaille, Gigue & Minuet after Handel Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv 453451

10:42:00 00:08:06 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Fairy Tales from the Orient" Op 444 Daniel Barenboim Vienna Philharmonic Decca 12569

10:52:00 00:05:49 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 209: Sinfonia English Chamber Orchestra Simon Preston Philippe Racine, flute Novalis 150088

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 16, 2016 - From Boston Massachusetts this week’s episode features a 12-year-old cellist performing a show piece by David Popper, we hear a moving setting of a Newfoundland folks song performed by the Young Women’s Chamber Choir of Boston’s famous Handel and Haydn Society … and we’ll meet a Boston teenager so zealous about studying classical music, he managed to cram 4 instruments, 2 Boston orchestras and a chorus into his life.

12-year-old cellist Sean Yu, from Rye, NY. performs Polonaise de Concert, Op.14 by David Popper (1843-1913) with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old French Horn player Helen Wargelin, from Concord, MA performs Nocturno, Op. 7 by Franz Strauss (1822-1905) with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

The Handel Haydn Young Women’s Chamber Choir, ages 15-18 performs “Early Spring” (est. 4:15) - Traditional Newfoundland Folk Song - Arr. Kathleen Allan.

16-year-old pianist Wenfang Han from New York/China. performs V. Sonata Tragica from Forgotten Melodies II, Op.39 by Nikolai Medtner (1880-1951).

18-year-old violinist Sammy Andonian, from Lincoln, MA. performs I. Allegro vivo from the sonata for violin and piano by Claude Debussy (1862-1918) with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old violinist Sammy Andonian, from Lincoln, MA. peforms Tambourin Chinois, Op.3 (est. 3:40) by Fritz Kreisler (1875-1962) with Christopher O’Riley.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Don Giovanni in Prague (and Vienna); CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Igor Stravinsky & Halloween Music

12:09:00 00:06:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Don Giovanni: Overture Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7574

12:15:00 00:02:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Don Giovanni: Là ci darem la mano Orch of Age of Enlightenment Sir Charles Mackerras Danielle de Niese, soprano; Bryn Terfel, baritone Decca 13277

12:20:00 00:20:54 Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet No. 23 in F minor Op 20 Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695

12:45:00 00:05:26 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Waltz Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Decca 10104

12:53:00 00:05:42 Vasily Kalinnikov Intermezzo No. 1 in F sharp minor Neeme Järvi London Symphony Chandos 8614

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00 00:37:29 Dmitri Shostakovich Violin Concerto No. 1 in A minor Op 99 Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra Marek Janowski Hilary Hahn, violin Sony 89921

13:39:00 00:19:05 Sergei Prokofiev Lieutenant Kijé Suite Op 60 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 218

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:02:00 00:18:04 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Suite Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 87

14:22:00 00:09:00 Antonio Vivaldi Violin Concerto in E flat Op 8 Chamber Orchestra of Europe Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 4777463

14:33:00 00:09:30 Antonín Dvorák Overture 'My Home' Op 62 István Kertész London Symphony Decca 4785437

14:45:00 00:08:30 Félix Godefroid Danse des sylphes Op 31 Claire Jones, harp Silva 6051

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech:

15:04:00 00:29:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Concerto for Flute & Harp in C major Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Smith, flute; Lisa Wellbaum, harp Decca 443175

15:35:00 00:08:44 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 15 in A minor Willi Boskovsky Philharmonia Hungarica EMI 64627

15:46:00 00:09:42 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Sinfonia in G major Karl Richter Munich Bach Orchestra DeutGram 4795448

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00 00:15:16 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Concerto No. 2 in E major Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Joshua Bell, violin Sony 308779

16:19:00 00:11:31 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 19 in D Roy Goodman Hanover Band Hyperion 66533

16:33:00 00:12:00 John Field Piano Sonata No. 1 in E flat major Op 1 John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80290

16:47:00 00:08:41 Arcangelo Corelli Concerto Grosso in F major Op 6 Fabio Biondi Europa Galante Naïve 20012

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: A Haunting We Will Go - The annual Halloween show features music from films about haunted houses, castles and even people: The Haunting, The Conjuring, Poltergeist, The Others and more

20th Century Fox Theme ¿ Telarc 80168 - Hollywood's Greatest Hits - Alfred Newman - Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Theme from The Haunting, 1963 - Silva Screen Records SILCD 1183 - Jerry Goldsmith: 40 Years of Film Music - Jerry Goldsmith - City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.

Main Title, The Werewolf/The Drainpipe and End Credit from Haunted Honeymoon, 1986 - La-La-Land Records LLLCD 1156 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - John Morris - London Symphony Orchestra/John Morris, cond.

Theme from Ghostbusters, 1984 - Denon CO-75288 - Elmer Bernstein By Elmer Bernstein - Elmer Bernstein - Royal Philharmonic Pops Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Battle of Times Square from Ghostbusters, 2016 - Sony 88985329852 - Original Motion Picture Score - Theodore Shapiro - original soundtrack/Mark Graham, cond.

Main Titles and Finale and End Titles from The Innocents, 1961 - Chandos Records CHAN 9774 - The Film Music of Georges Auric - Georges Auric - BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba, cond.

Prelude and End of Ghost, Finale from The Uninvited, 1944 - Marco Polo 8.225063 - The Classic Film Music of Victor Young - Victor Young - Moscow Symphony Orchestra/William T Stromberg, cond.

Amityville Horror End Credits from The Amityville Horror, 1979 - Aleph Records 026 - Original MGM Motion Picture Soundtrack - Lalo Schifrin - Czech National Symphony Orchestra/Lalo Schifrin, cond.

The Conjuring from The Conjuring, 2013 - La-La-Land Records LLLCD 1265 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Joseph Bishara - original soundtrack/Jeffrey Holmes, cond.

The Universe Shall Bend from Ghostbusters, 2016 - Sony 88985329852 - Original Motion Picture Score - Theodore Shapiro - original soundtrack/Mark Graham, cond.

Romance/Love/Farewell from The Ghost and Mrs. Muir, 1947 - Varese Sarabande VCD 47254 - Original Motion Picture Score - Bernard Herrmann - original soundtrack/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Rebirth from Poltergeist, 1982 - Rhino/Turner Movie Music R2 72725 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Jerry Goldsmith - original soundtrack/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

Finale from Ghost Story, 1981 - Varese Sarabande VSD 5259 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Philippe Sarde - original soundtrack

Finale/Resolution from The Changeling, 1980 - Percepto Records 006XE - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Deluxe Edition - Ken Wannberg/Rick Wilkins/Howard Blake - original soundtrack

End Credits from Ghost, 1990 - Milan ML2 35733 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Maurice Jarre - original soundtrack/Maurice Jarre, cond.

End Credits from The Others, 2001 - Sony SK 89705 - Music From The Dimension Motion Picture - Alejandro Amenabar - The London Session Orchestra/Claudio Ianni, cond.

The Light from Poltergeist, 1982 - Rhino/Turner Movie Music R2 72725 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Jerry Goldsmith - original soundtrack/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 ¿ Sony 51333 - John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: It Takes Two - The electric current that’s generated when not one, but two, performers are singing on stage … and the duets include Eddy & MacDonald, Chenoweth & Menzel and Garland & Rooney.

00:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

00:01:14 00:03:14 Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim Tonight Larry Kern, Carol Lawrence West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60724

00:04:45 00:04:57 George Gershwin-DuBose Heyward Bess, You Is My Woman Now Leontyne Price, William Warfield I Got Rhythm: The Music of George Gershwin Smithsonian 33251-10702

00:10:12 00:02:28 Frank Loesser Sue Me Vivian Blaine, Sam Levene Guys and Dolls -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159112-2

00:12:42 00:04:28 Stephen Schwartz For Good Idina Menzel, Kristen Chenoweth Wicked -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way B0001682

00:17:12 00:01:54 Peggy Lee-Sonny Burke The Siamese Cat Song Peggy Lee The Magical Music of Disney Ovation OV5000

00:19:55 00:01:25 Gallagher-Shean Mr. Gallagher and Mr. Shean Gallagher-Shean Originals in Musical Comedy, 1909-35 Masterworks B'way Sony82405

00:21:20 00:01:01 Jerome Kern-Anne Caldwell The Bullfrog Patrol Duncan Sisters Music from the New York Stage, 1890-1920 Pavilion 27031-90582

00:22:57 00:01:34 Stephen Sondheim A Little Priest Angela Lansbury, Len Cariou The Essential Stephen Sondheim B'way Masterworks 88875-18032

00:25:12 00:02:44 Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion Man of La Mancha Richard Kiley, Irving Jacobson Man of La Mancha -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159387-2

00:27:54 00:03:34 Mel Brooks Til Him Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick The Producers -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89646

00:31:37 00:02:16 Friml-Harbach-Hammerstein Indian Love Call Jeannette MacDonald, Nelson Eddy 30 Greatest Hits from the World's Greatest Operettas RCA ARL2-0553

00:33:49 00:01:15 Sigmund Romberg-Dorothy Donnelly Deep in My Heart, Dear Mario Lanza, Ann Blyth Mario Lanza at MGM Rhino R272958

00:35:42 00:02:35 Stephen Sondheim One More Kiss Erie Mills, Licia Albanese Follies -- 1985 Cast B'way Masterworks 88697-95374

00:38:19 00:03:34 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Small Hotel Bobby Van, Kay Coulter Front Row Center: The B’way Gold Box MCA 411353

00:41:50 00:02:26 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart I Wish I Were in Love Again Mickey Rooney, Judy Garland That's Entertainment Rhino R272182

00:44:35 00:03:57 Lynn Ahrens-Stephen Flaherty Wheels of a Dream Brian Stokes Mitchell, Audra McDonald Ragtime -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63167

00:48:52 00:02:46 Harvey Schmidt-Tom Jones They Were You Rita Gardner, Kenneth Nelson The Fantasticks -- Original Cast Decca B'way 314-543665-2

00:51:56 00:01:04 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

00:53:14 00:03:49 Arlen-Harburg-Gershwin Filler: Let's Take a Walk Around the Block Graham Rowat, Jessica Stone Life Begins at 8:40 -- Studio Cast PS Classics PS-1090

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:18:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 31 in D major Jane Glover London Mozart Players ASV 647

19:22:00 00:32:20 Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No. 2 in F minor Op 21 Berlin State Orchestra Andris Nelsons Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 15387

19:56:00 00:02:57 Isaac Albéniz Suite Española: Castilla Op 47 Enrique Bátiz State of Mexico Symphony ASV 888

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra Yehudi Menuhin, conductor and violinist; Hephzibah Menuhin, pianist - recorded live in Severance Hall, January 2, 1970, an archival concert in tribute to the centenary of Yehudi Menuhin

20:04:00 00:18:11 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Concerto No. 2 in E

20:25:00 00:27:23 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 15 in B flat

20:55:00 00:26:13 Béla Bartók Divertimento for Strings

21:24:00 00:29:58 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 4 in C minor 'Tragic'

21:54:00 00:04:22 Modest Mussorgsky Khovanshchina: Act 4 Entr'acte Oliver Knussen Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2123

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - A “Little Red Riding Hood” orgy with variations on the story by Thurber Carnival, Henry Morgan, Mickey Katz and Steve Allen... Jan C. Snow promotes “Meat Eater’s TV”…This Week in the Media



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:12:32 Wilhelm Stenhammar Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Gennady Rozhdestvensky Mats Widlund, piano Chandos 9074

23:17:00 00:10:09 Franz Liszt Transcendental Etude No. 9 in A flat major Alice Sara Ott, piano DeutGram 4778362

23:27:00 00:10:37 Peter Tchaikovsky Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Méditation Op 42 Odense Symphony Alexander Vedernikov Jennifer Koh, violin Cedille 166

23:40:00 00:13:37 Anton Webern Langsamer Satz Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572770

23:55:00 00:04:10 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in B flat major András Schiff, piano Decca 421422

23:57:00 00:02:29 Claude Debussy Syrinx Joshua Smith, flute Telarc 80694