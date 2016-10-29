© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 10-29-2016

Published October 29, 2016 at 6:06 PM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:35:48            Niels Gade        Symphony No.  1 in C minor  Op 5                     Dmitri Kitayenko            Danish National Radio Sym       Chandos           9422

00:40:00            00:37:02            Frederick Delius            Florida Suite                  David Lloyd-Jones        English Northern Philharmonia   Naxos   553535

01:19:00            00:39:08            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Music for Winds from 'Don Giovanni'      Netherlands Wind Ensemble             Members of      Philips  4788977

02:00:00            00:50:14            Franz Schubert Symphony No.  9 in C major                   Bernard Haitink Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra          Philips  4788977

02:52:00            00:22:17            Alessandro Scarlatti       Dixit Dominus   English Concert Trevor Pinnock  Nancy Argenta, soprano; Ashley Stafford, counter-tenor; Stephen Varcoe, baritone; English Concert Choir           Archiv   423386

03:16:00            00:30:39            Ludwig van Beethoven   String Quartet No.  9 in C major  Op 59                           Cleveland Quartet          Telarc   80268

03:49:00            00:31:40            Camille Saint-Saëns      Symphony No.  1 in E flat major  Op 2                Eliahu Inbal            Frankfurt Radio Symphony        PentaTone        157

04:23:00            00:28:38            Antonín Dvorák String Sextet in A major  Op 48                          Academy Chamber Ensemble         Chandos           8771

04:54:00            00:25:29            Aaron Copland  Rodeo              David Zinman    Baltimore Symphony Orchestra  Argo            440639

05:21:00            00:18:36            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Flute Quartet No. 3 in C major    Emerson String Quartet             Carol Wincenc, flute      DeutGram         431770

05:42:00            00:05:02            Jean-Philippe Rameau   Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Overture                    Raymond Leppard            English Chamber Orchestra       EMI      65732

05:49:00            00:09:09            Joseph Bodin de Boismortier     Ballet de Village No. 2                           Les Délices            Délices 2013

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week the second hour of Concierto celebrates “el día de los muertos,” “the Day of the Dead,” the Mexican holiday to remember friends and family who have passed on. We’ll do that with sacred music by Juan del Encina and Tomás Luis de Victoria, as well as Mahler conducted by Spaniard Jesus Lopez-Cobos.

Esta semana la segunda hora de Concierto celebra el día de los muertos,  la fiesta mexicana para recordar amigos y familiares que han fallecido. Lo haremos con la música sagrada de Juan del Encina y Tomás Luis de Victoria, así como Mahler realizado por el español Jesús López-Cobos.

06:00:41 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1 in bb, Op. 23 Martha Argerich, piano; Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra Kirill Kondrashin  Philips 446673

06:34:41 Mario Lavista Clepsydra (Water Clock) (1991) Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra Sony 75555

06:46:12 Paul Dukas The Sorcerer's Apprentice Symphony Orchestra of the State of Mexico nrique Bátiz ASV 3046

07:01:00 Christoph Willibald Gluck Dance of the Blessed Spirits Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Placido Domingo CBS  42100

07:09:25 Juan del Encina "Oy comamos y bebamos" (Today let us eat and drink) José Lemos, countertenor; The Baltimore Consort Sono Luminus 90901

07:12:08 Tomas Luis de Victoria "Gloria" from the Missa "Laetatus Sum" (I was glad) St. Clement's Choir, Philadelphia Peter Richard Conte Sono Luminus 80146

07:17:07 Julian Menendez Sueño, E.43/6 Oskar Espina Ruiz, clarinet; Noriko Nagasawa, piano Kobaltone 13703

07:22:58 Julian Menendez Ballet, E.43/2 Oskar Espina Ruiz, clarinet; Noriko Nagasawa, piano Kobaltone 13703

07:26:37 Astor Piazzolla La muerta del angel (The Death of the Angel) Ricardo Cobo, guitar Naxos 557329

07:33:22 Gustav Mahler Totenfeier (Funeral Rite) Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Koch Schwann 11637

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Traditional (arr. Sam Amidon and Nico Muhly): Saro The Westerlies Album: The Westerlies Songlines 16172 Music: 3:56

Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langree, conductor    Springer Auditorium, Cincinnati Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Concert Record Date: 11/15/2015 Music: 8:11

In studio with The Westerlies: Riley Mulherkar: A Nearer Sun…Zubin Hensler: So So Shy…Willem de Koch: The Shop…Andy Clausen: New Berlin, New York--The Westerlies Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Concert Record Date: 10/10/2016 Music: 25:45

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata for Piano Four-Hands in B-Flat Major, K. 358--Peter Serkin, piano; Julia Hsu, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Concert Record Date: 6/27/2015 Music: 11:13

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Thomas Morley (arr Raymond Mase): Elizabethan Ayres American Brass Quintet; John D. Rojak, conductor BPL Chamber Players Concert Series, Brooklyn Public Library, Brooklyn, NY Concert Record Date: 3/30/2014 Music: 9:02

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Concerto for Guitar and Small Orchestra, A501 Manuel Barrueco, guitar; Sao Paulo Symphony Orchestra; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Concert Hall, Sao Paulo, Brazil Concert Record Date: 7/30/2015 Music: 17:05

Carl Maria von Weber: Grand Duo Concertante, Op. 48 Anthony McGill, clarinet; Gloria Chien, piano String Theory, Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN Concert Record Date: 2/12/2015 Music: 15:56

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:02:49            Camille Saint-Saëns      The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan                           Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano          Sony    510316

10:05:00            00:12:20            Erich Wolfgang Korngold           The Adventures of Robin Hood: Suite                 Charles Gerhardt           National Philharmonic    RCA     912

10:20:00            00:03:12            Mason Bates     Ford's Farm                              Hilary Hahn, violin; Cory Smythe, piano    DeutGram         19103

10:25:00            00:07:06            Antonín Dvorák Finale from String Quartet No. 10 Op 51                         Emerson String Quartet    DeutGram         4778765

10:33:00            00:07:19            Trevor Pinnock  Passacaille, Gigue & Minuet after Handel            Trevor Pinnock            English Concert Archiv   453451

10:42:00            00:08:06            Johann Strauss Jr         Waltz "Fairy Tales from the Orient" Op 444                     Daniel Barenboim          Vienna Philharmonic      Decca   12569

10:52:00            00:05:49            Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 209: Sinfonia          English Chamber Orchestra            Simon Preston  Philippe Racine, flute     Novalis 150088

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 16, 2016 - From Boston Massachusetts this week’s episode features a 12-year-old cellist performing a show piece by David Popper, we hear a moving setting of a Newfoundland folks song performed by the Young Women’s Chamber Choir of Boston’s famous Handel and Haydn Society … and we’ll meet a Boston teenager so zealous about studying classical music, he managed to cram 4 instruments, 2 Boston orchestras and a chorus into his life. 

12-year-old cellist Sean Yu, from Rye, NY. performs Polonaise de Concert, Op.14 by David Popper (1843-1913) with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old French Horn player Helen Wargelin, from Concord, MA performs Nocturno, Op. 7 by Franz Strauss (1822-1905) with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

The Handel Haydn Young Women’s Chamber Choir, ages 15-18 performs “Early Spring” (est. 4:15) - Traditional Newfoundland Folk Song - Arr. Kathleen Allan.

16-year-old pianist Wenfang Han from New York/China. performs V. Sonata Tragica from Forgotten Melodies II, Op.39 by Nikolai Medtner (1880-1951).

18-year-old violinist Sammy Andonian, from Lincoln, MA. performs I. Allegro vivo from the sonata for violin and piano by Claude Debussy (1862-1918) with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old violinist Sammy Andonian, from Lincoln, MA. peforms Tambourin Chinois, Op.3 (est. 3:40) by Fritz Kreisler (1875-1962) with Christopher O’Riley.

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Don Giovanni in Prague (and Vienna); CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Igor Stravinsky & Halloween Music

12:09:00            00:06:01            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Don Giovanni: Overture              Jeannette Sorrell            Apollo's Fire      Koch Intl           7574

12:15:00            00:02:50            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Don Giovanni: Là ci darem la mano        Orch of Age of Enlightenment           Sir Charles Mackerras   Danielle de Niese, soprano; Bryn Terfel, baritone            Decca   13277

12:20:00            00:20:54            Franz Joseph Haydn     String Quartet No. 23 in F minor  Op 20                          Angeles Quartet            Decca   4783695

12:45:00            00:05:26            Peter Tchaikovsky         Swan Lake: Waltz                      Valéry Gergiev  Mariinsky Theater Orchestra         Decca   10104

12:53:00            00:05:42            Vasily Kalinnikov           Intermezzo No. 1 in F sharp minor                      Neeme Järvi            London Symphony        Chandos           8614

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00            00:37:29            Dmitri Shostakovich      Violin Concerto No. 1 in A minor  Op 99  Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra          Marek Janowski Hilary Hahn, violin         Sony    89921

13:39:00            00:19:05            Sergei Prokofiev           Lieutenant Kijé Suite Op 60                    George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      CBS/Sony         218

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:02:00            00:18:04            Leonard Bernstein         Candide: Suite              Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra            Reference         87

14:22:00            00:09:00            Antonio Vivaldi  Violin Concerto in E flat Op 8     Chamber Orchestra of Europe               Daniel Hope, violin        DeutGram         4777463

14:33:00            00:09:30            Antonín Dvorák Overture 'My Home' Op 62                     István Kertész   London Symphony        Decca   4785437

14:45:00            00:08:30            Félix Godefroid Danse des sylphes Op 31                                  Claire Jones, harp            Silva     6051

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech:

15:04:00            00:29:10            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Concerto for Flute & Harp in C major      Cleveland Orchestra          Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Smith, flute; Lisa Wellbaum, harp            Decca   443175

15:35:00            00:08:44            Franz Liszt        Hungarian Rhapsody No. 15 in A minor              Willi Boskovsky            Philharmonia Hungarica EMI      64627

15:46:00            00:09:42            Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach         Sinfonia in G major                    Karl Richter            Munich Bach Orchestra  DeutGram         4795448

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00            00:15:16            Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Concerto No.  2 in E major            Academy St. Martin in Fields   Joshua Bell       Joshua Bell, violin         Sony    308779

16:19:00            00:11:31            Franz Joseph Haydn     Symphony No. 19 in D               Roy Goodman   Hanover Band    Hyperion           66533

16:33:00            00:12:00            John Field         Piano Sonata No. 1 in E flat major  Op 1                         John O'Conor, piano  Telarc   80290

16:47:00            00:08:41            Arcangelo Corelli           Concerto Grosso in F major  Op 6                      Fabio Biondi            Europa Galante Naïve    20012

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: A Haunting We Will Go - The annual Halloween show features music from films about haunted houses, castles and even people: The Haunting, The Conjuring, Poltergeist, The Others and more
20th Century Fox Theme ¿ Telarc 80168 - Hollywood's Greatest Hits - Alfred Newman - Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Theme from The Haunting, 1963 - Silva Screen Records SILCD 1183 - Jerry Goldsmith: 40 Years of Film Music - Jerry Goldsmith - City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.

Main Title, The Werewolf/The Drainpipe and End Credit from Haunted Honeymoon, 1986 - La-La-Land Records LLLCD 1156 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - John Morris - London Symphony Orchestra/John Morris, cond.

Theme from Ghostbusters, 1984 - Denon CO-75288 - Elmer Bernstein By Elmer Bernstein - Elmer Bernstein - Royal Philharmonic Pops Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Battle of Times Square from Ghostbusters, 2016 - Sony 88985329852 - Original Motion Picture Score - Theodore Shapiro - original soundtrack/Mark Graham, cond.

Main Titles and Finale and End Titles from The Innocents, 1961 - Chandos Records CHAN 9774 - The Film Music of Georges Auric - Georges Auric - BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba, cond.

Prelude and End of Ghost, Finale from The Uninvited, 1944 - Marco Polo 8.225063 - The Classic Film Music of Victor Young - Victor Young - Moscow Symphony Orchestra/William T Stromberg, cond.

Amityville Horror End Credits from The Amityville Horror, 1979 - Aleph Records 026 - Original MGM Motion Picture Soundtrack - Lalo Schifrin - Czech National Symphony Orchestra/Lalo Schifrin, cond.

The Conjuring from The Conjuring, 2013 - La-La-Land Records LLLCD 1265 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Joseph Bishara - original soundtrack/Jeffrey Holmes, cond.

The Universe Shall Bend from Ghostbusters, 2016 - Sony 88985329852 - Original Motion Picture Score - Theodore Shapiro - original soundtrack/Mark Graham, cond.

Romance/Love/Farewell from The Ghost and Mrs. Muir, 1947 - Varese Sarabande VCD 47254 - Original Motion Picture Score - Bernard Herrmann - original soundtrack/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Rebirth from Poltergeist, 1982 - Rhino/Turner Movie Music R2 72725 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Jerry Goldsmith - original soundtrack/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

Finale from Ghost Story, 1981 - Varese Sarabande VSD 5259 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Philippe Sarde - original soundtrack

Finale/Resolution from The Changeling, 1980 - Percepto Records 006XE - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Deluxe Edition - Ken Wannberg/Rick Wilkins/Howard Blake - original soundtrack

End Credits from Ghost, 1990 - Milan ML2 35733 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Maurice Jarre - original soundtrack/Maurice Jarre, cond.

End Credits from The Others, 2001 - Sony SK 89705 - Music From The Dimension Motion Picture - Alejandro Amenabar - The London Session Orchestra/Claudio Ianni, cond.

The Light from Poltergeist, 1982 - Rhino/Turner Movie Music R2 72725 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Jerry Goldsmith - original soundtrack/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 ¿ Sony 51333 - John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: It Takes Two - The electric current that’s generated when not one, but two, performers are singing on stage … and the duets include Eddy & MacDonald, Chenoweth & Menzel and Garland & Rooney.

00:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

00:01:14            00:03:14            Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim   Tonight Larry Kern, Carol Lawrence        West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast            Sony    SK60724

00:04:45            00:04:57            George Gershwin-DuBose Heyward       Bess, You Is My Woman Now    Leontyne Price, William Warfield   I Got Rhythm: The Music of George Gershwin     Smithsonian      33251-10702

00:10:12            00:02:28            Frank Loesser   Sue Me Vivian Blaine, Sam Levene         Guys and Dolls -- Original B'way Cast        Decca B'way     012-159112-2

00:12:42            00:04:28            Stephen Schwartz          For Good          Idina Menzel, Kristen Chenoweth            Wicked -- Original B'way Cast    Decca B'way     B0001682

00:17:12            00:01:54            Peggy Lee-Sonny Burke            The Siamese Cat Song Peggy Lee        The Magical Music of Disney Ovation OV5000

00:19:55            00:01:25            Gallagher-Shean            Mr. Gallagher and Mr. Shean     Gallagher-Shean            Originals in Musical Comedy, 1909-35     Masterworks B'way        Sony82405

00:21:20            00:01:01            Jerome Kern-Anne Caldwell       The Bullfrog Patrol        Duncan Sisters Music from the New York Stage, 1890-1920  Pavilion 27031-90582

00:22:57            00:01:34            Stephen Sondheim        A Little Priest     Angela Lansbury, Len Cariou     The Essential Stephen Sondheim        B'way Masterworks        88875-18032

00:25:12            00:02:44            Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion  Man of La Mancha         Richard Kiley, Irving Jacobson   Man of La Mancha -- Original B'way Cast       Decca B'way     012-159387-2

00:27:54            00:03:34            Mel Brooks       Til Him  Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick           The Producers -- Original B'way Cast       Sony    SK89646

00:31:37            00:02:16            Friml-Harbach-Hammerstein       Indian Love Call Jeannette MacDonald, Nelson Eddy            30  Greatest Hits from the World's Greatest Operettas     RCA     ARL2-0553

00:33:49            00:01:15            Sigmund Romberg-Dorothy Donnelly      Deep in My Heart, Dear Mario Lanza, Ann Blyth     Mario Lanza at MGM     Rhino    R272958

00:35:42            00:02:35            Stephen Sondheim        One More Kiss  Erie Mills, Licia Albanese           Follies -- 1985 Cast         B'way Masterworks        88697-95374

00:38:19            00:03:34            Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart     Small Hotel       Bobby Van, Kay Coulter Front Row Center: The B’way Gold Box      MCA     411353

00:41:50            00:02:26            Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart     I Wish I Were in Love Again       Mickey Rooney, Judy Garland That's Entertainment      Rhino    R272182

00:44:35            00:03:57            Lynn Ahrens-Stephen Flaherty   Wheels of a Dream        Brian Stokes Mitchell, Audra McDonald         Ragtime -- Original B'way Cast   RCA     09026-63167

00:48:52            00:02:46            Harvey Schmidt-Tom Jones       They Were You Rita Gardner, Kenneth Nelson    The Fantasticks -- Original Cast        Decca B'way     314-543665-2

00:51:56            00:01:04            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

00:53:14            00:03:49            Arlen-Harburg-Gershwin             Filler: Let's Take a Walk Around the Block            Graham Rowat, Jessica Stone   Life Begins at 8:40 -- Studio Cast           PS Classics      PS-1090

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:18:19            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 31 in D major                  Jane Glover            London Mozart Players  ASV     647

19:22:00            00:32:20            Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No.  2 in F minor  Op 21 Berlin State Orchestra            Andris Nelsons  Daniel Barenboim, piano            DeutGram         15387

19:56:00            00:02:57            Isaac Albéniz    Suite Española: Castilla Op 47               Enrique Bátiz    State of Mexico Symphony         ASV     888

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra Yehudi Menuhin, conductor and violinist; Hephzibah Menuhin, pianist - recorded live in Severance Hall, January 2, 1970, an archival concert in tribute to the centenary of Yehudi Menuhin

20:04:00            00:18:11            Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Concerto No.  2 in E

20:25:00            00:27:23            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 15 in B flat

20:55:00            00:26:13            Béla Bartók       Divertimento for Strings

21:24:00            00:29:58            Franz Schubert Symphony No.  4 in C minor 'Tragic'

21:54:00            00:04:22            Modest Mussorgsky      Khovanshchina: Act 4 Entr'acte              Oliver Knussen            Cleveland Orchestra      DeutGram         2123

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - A “Little Red Riding Hood” orgy with variations on the story by Thurber Carnival, Henry Morgan, Mickey Katz and Steve Allen... Jan C. Snow promotes “Meat Eater’s TV”…This Week in the Media
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:12:32            Wilhelm Stenhammar     Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1       Royal Stockholm Philharmonic     Gennady Rozhdestvensky         Mats Widlund, piano      Chandos           9074

23:17:00            00:10:09            Franz Liszt        Transcendental Etude No.  9 in A flat major                                Alice Sara Ott, piano  DeutGram         4778362

23:27:00            00:10:37            Peter Tchaikovsky         Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Méditation Op 42   Odense Symphony        Alexander Vedernikov   Jennifer Koh, violin        Cedille  166

23:40:00            00:13:37            Anton Webern   Langsamer Satz                        Gerard Schwarz             Seattle Symphony        Naxos   572770

23:55:00            00:04:10            Domenico Scarlatti        Sonata in B flat major                            András Schiff, piano            Decca   421422

23:57:00            00:02:29            Claude Debussy           Syrinx                           Joshua Smith, flute        Telarc   80694

 

 