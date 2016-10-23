© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 10-23-2016

Published October 23, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

00:02:00            01:18:14            Johann Sebastian Bach Goldberg Variations                              Simone Dinnerstein, piano            Telarc   80692

01:21:00            00:27:54            Philip Lasser     Piano Concerto 'The Circle and the         MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony            Kristjan Järvi     Simone Dinnerstein, piano         Sony    503245

01:50:00            00:09:37            Ludwig van Beethoven   Variations on 'Ein Mädchen oder                                    Zuill Bailey, cello; Simone Dinnerstein, piano            Telarc   80740

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00            00:11:50            Frederick Delius            Two Pieces for Small Orchestra             Sir Andrew Davis           BBC Symphony Orchestra     Teldec  90845

02:16:00            00:39:57            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Symphony No. 5 in D major                   Robert Spano            Atlanta Symphony Orchestra      Telarc   80676

02:54:00            00:05:30            Johan Halvorsen           Mascarade: Holberg Overture                 Neeme Järvi      Bergen Philharmonic     Chandos           10584

 

03:00 SPECIAL: For the Love of Brahms – WCLV’s Angela Mitchell talks with violinist Joshua Bell about his new recording of the original version of Brahms’s Piano Trio No. 1; we’ll hear that work along with Benjamin Britten’s arrangement of the slow movement from Robert Schumann’s Violin Concerto

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Andrew Rindfleisch: Kaddish Prayer (2010) San Antonio Chamber Choir/Scott MacPherson, cond. (Gothic 49300) 6:25

Loris Chobanian: Divertimento for Six Cellos (2005)  Regina Mushabac, Brianne Sargent, Sarah Guthridge, Sarah Gardner, Vicki Hamm, Pablo Issa, cellos (CCG 02-24-08) 7:51

Katharine Warne: Etude  Martha Schlosser, piano (CCG 11-20-11) 4:08

Katharine Warne: Escape   Jason Fuh, baritone; Madeleine Levitz, piano (CCG 11-20-11) 6:07

Katharine Warne: Serendipity   Hayato Tanaka, trumpet; John Pratt, trombone; Douglas Jones, tuba (CCG 11-20-11) 8:06

Nikola Resanovich: Sonata for Bassoon and Piano (2004)  Barrick Stees, bassoon; Randall Fusco, piano (private CD) 12:34

Jack Gallagher: Happy Birthday, April (1976/2014)  Frank Huang, piano (Centaur 3522) 3:28

04:53:00            00:06:18            William Grant Still          Mother and Child           Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano    Cedille  139

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Women’s Voices - Music of Hildegard von Bingen from the Oxford Girls’ Choir and Vajra Voices, and Benedictine Nuns in Poland
 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:08:39            George Frideric Handel  Coronation Anthem 'Let Thy Hand be      Academy St. Martin in Fields            Sir Neville Marriner         ASMF Chorus   Philips  412733

06:14:00            00:10:37            George Frideric Handel  Coronation Anthem 'The King Shall         Academy St. Martin in Fields            Sir Neville Marriner         ASMF Chorus   Philips  412733

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

06:53:00            00:05:36            Gioacchino Rossini       Stabat Mater: Amen       Academy Ancient Music Berlin   Marcus Creed   RIAS Chamber Chorus   Harm Mundi      2908304

 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Pipedreams Live! at Indiana University (II) - From Alumni Hall at the Jacobs School of Music in Bloomington, this second program featuring organ students of Janette Fishell and Christopher Young, plus their teachers, too

FELIX MENDELSSOHN:  Allegro maestoso e vivace (iv.), fr Sonata No. 4 in B-flat, Op. 65  Brent te Velde

J. S. BACH:  Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland, BWV 659  John Nothaft

NICHOLAUS BRUHNS:  Praeludium in g  Chere Ko

BACH:  Andante & Un poco allegro, fr Trio Sonata No. 4 in e, BWV 528  Jaime Carini

PETR EBEN:  Gretchen, fr Faust  Janette Fishell

JOHN BULL (arr. Ellsasser):  Rondo in G  Kevin Buttle (Arkay 6094)

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Music of Meditation  - On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll explore sacred music that transports our thoughts and spirits beyond our day-to-day realm.  Join Peter DuBois for the journey  

 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Neville Marriner Tribute I

George Frideric Handel: Concerto No.2 in F for two wind choirs – Pomposo & Allegro – Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner (Philips 9500756 LP) 3:54

Gioacchino Rossini: String Sonata No. 6: Tempesta (Allegro) - Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner (Argo 506 LP) 5:12

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No.25 in C Major: Finale - Ivan Moravec, piano; Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner (Hänssler 98955 CD) 8:36

Bela Bartók: Divertimento for Strings: Molto Assai - Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner (Argo 657 LP) 7:04

Alessandro Stradella: “Pieta Signore” – Dmitri Hvorostovsky, baritone; Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner (Philips 456543 CD) 7:41

Ludwig van Beethoven: Contredanses WoO14: selection - Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner (Philips 9500567 LP) 5:00

09:57:00            00:02:00            Aaron Copland  Midsummer Nocturne                             Leo Smit, piano Sony    82849

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Sonatina, Op. 205: Movement 2; Andrea Lieberknecht, flute; Frank Bungarten, guitar ; Album: Serenade to The Dawn; Dabringhaus 9051540; Music: 4:32

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Capriccio Diabolico; Chaconne Klaverenga, guitar Cleveland Institute of Music, Mixon Hall, Cleveland, OH; Concert Record Date: 5/15/2015; Music: 8:45

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Joe Sorenson from Albuquerque, NM; Music: 7:04

Franz Schubert: Impromptu in G flat Major, Op. 90, No. 3 (D899); Alfred Brendel, piano Album: Schubert Impromptus Op. 90 & OP. 142; Philips 422237; Music: 6:02

Alexander Zhurbin: Symphony No. 1 (Sinfonia Concertante), Op. 26: Movements 3-4 Russian State Symphonic Cappella; Filipp Chizhevsky, conductor; International Performing Arts Centre, Moscow, Russia; Concert Record Date: 10/12/2015; Music: 39:51

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Felix Mendelssohn: The Hebrides Overture, Op. 26,  ('Fingal's Cave'); Radio France Philharmonic Orchestra; Leonidas Kavakos, conductor; Maison de la Radio, Paris, France; Concert Record Date: 11/27/2015; Music: 11:01

Astor Piazzolla: Nightclub 1960 from Histoire du Tango; Claude Debussy: La plus que lente; Phoenix Avalon, violin; Hsin-I Huang, piano; Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN; Concert Record Date: 9/16/2016; Music: 16:25

Benjamin Britten: Simple Symphony for String Orchestra No. 4; Sphinx Virtuosi; St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL; Concert Record Date: 10/25/2013; Music: 17:42

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Manuel de Falla

Nights in the gardens of Spain (1911-15)--Alicia De Larrocha, piano; London Philharmonic Orchestra/Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos (Decca 466128 CD)

El sombrero de tres picos (1919)--Montreal Symphony Orchestra/Charles Dutoit (Decca 466128 CD)

Concerto for Harpsichord, Flute, Oboe, Clarinet, Violin and Cello (1923-26)--John Constable, harpsichord; London Sinfonietta/Sir Simon Rattle (Decca 466128 CD)

La vida breve Interlude and Dance (1904-05)--Suisse Romande Orchestra/Ernest Ansermet (Decca 466128 CD)

Danza Ritual del Fuego (1914-15)--Artur Rubinstein, piano (EMI TOCE-15036 CD)

Four Spanish pieces for piano (1908)--Ricardo Requejo, piano (Claves 9615 CD)

Mazurka in c (1899)--Ricardo Requejo, piano (Claves 9615 CD)

Nocturno (1896)--Ricardo Requejo, piano (Claves 9615 CD)

Allegro de concierto for piano (1903-04)--Ricardo Requejo, piano (Claves 9615 CD)

Pour le tombeau de Paul Dukas (1935)--Ricardo Requejo, piano (Claves 9615 CD)

Homenaje pour 'Le tombeau de Claude Debussy (1920)--Ricardo Requejo, piano (Claves 9615 CD)

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00            00:01:45            Gabriel Pierné   Ramuntcho: Fandango              Juanjo Mena     BBC Philharmonic            Chandos           10633

14:01:00            00:02:34            Isaac Albéniz     España: Tango Op 165                          Duo Amaral       DuoAmaral        2013

14:04:00            00:16:50            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Sonata No. 26 in E flat major  Op 81                                 Peter Takács, piano       Cambria            1175

14:21:00            00:16:28            Leos Janácek    The Cunning Little Vixen: Suite               José Serebrier   Czech State Philharmonic Brno         Reference         75

14:50:00            00:26:33            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 23 in A major          Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra          Leon Fleisher    Leon Fleisher, piano      Sony    743505

15:16:00            00:07:22            Frederick Delius            On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring                Michael Tilson Thomas            San Francisco Symphony          SF Sym            60

15:23:00            00:08:55            Robert Schumann          Genoveva: Overture Op 81                     Karl Münchinger            Vienna Philharmonic      Decca   4785437

15:32:00            00:15:28            Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No.  6 in B flat major                   Jeannette Sorrell   Apollo's Fire     Avie      2207

15:44:00            00:11:21            Felix Mendelssohn        Rondo brilliant in E flat Op 29    Sinfonia da Camera       Ian Hobson            Ian Hobson, piano         Arabesque        6688

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor; Abraham Skernick, viola; an archival program in celebration of the 50th anniversary of The Cleveland Orchestra radio broadcasts, recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00            00:14:07            Arcangelo Corelli           Concerto Grosso in G minor  Op 6

16:22:00            00:17:22            Johannes Brahms          Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56

16:44:00            00:40:26            Hector Berlioz   Harold in Italy Op 16

17:33:00            00:26:57            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 98 in B flat major                        George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    768779

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Night Music by Delius and Danielpour

18:04:00            00:21:57            Robert Fuchs    Serenade No. 3 for Strings in E minor  Op 21                 Christian Ludwig            Cologne Chamber Orchestra      Naxos   572607

18:28:00            00:12:44            Carlos Baguer   Symphony No. 13 in E flat                     Matthias Bamert            London Mozart Players  Chandos           9456

18:43:00            00:09:49            Josef Strauss   Waltz 'Music of the Spheres' Op 235                  Franz Welser-Möst            Vienna Philharmonic      Sony    544071

18:55:00            00:04:39            Franz Schmidt   Notre Dame: Intermezzo             Lawrence Foster            Monte Carlo Philharmonic     Erato    88103

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:11:50            Frederick Delius            Two Pieces for Small Orchestra             Sir Andrew Davis           BBC Symphony Orchestra     Teldec  90845

19:16:00            00:39:57            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Symphony No. 5 in D major                   Robert Spano            Atlanta Symphony Orchestra      Telarc   80676

19:57:00            00:01:53            Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 41 in C sharp minor  Op 63                         Vassily Primakov, piano    Bridge  9289

 

20:00 SPECIAL: For the Love of Brahms – WCLV’s Angela Mitchell talks with violinist Joshua Bell about his new recording of the original version of Brahms’s Piano Trio No. 1; we’ll hear that work along with Benjamin Britten’s arrangement of the slow movement from Robert Schumann’s Violin Concerto

 

21:53:00            00:06:33            Silvestre Revueltas        Sensemayá                   Alondra de la Parra        Philharmonic Orch of Americas      Sony    75555

 

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: In the Field: Warsaw Autumn Part I - Since its beginning in 1956 the Warsaw Autumn International Festival of Contemporary Music, for many years the only festival of its kind in Eastern Europe, has presented new music by leading Polish composers and composers from around the world.  Today it is one of the most prestigious contemporary music festivals in the world and we are honored to have the chance to travel to Warsaw to bring the music from artists like Wojciech Blazejczyk, Krzysztof Wolek, and current Artistic Director of Warsaw Autumn, Tadeusz Wielecki, to you
 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:05:53            Frederick Delius            On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring                Sir Andrew Davis            BBC Symphony Orchestra         Teldec  90845

23:07:00            00:14:40            Ralph Vaughan Williams            The Lark Ascending       Cleveland Sinfonietta     Louis Lane            Rafael Druian, violin      Sony    62645

23:25:00            00:03:13            Amy Beach       Scottish Legend Op 54                          Alan Feinberg, piano     Argo     436121

23:28:00            00:07:34            Henryk Wieniawski         Légende in G minor  Op 17        London Symphony        Lawrence Foster   Gil Shaham, violin         DeutGram         431815

23:38:00            00:05:57            Frederick Delius            Summer Night on the River                    Sir Andrew Davis           BBC Symphony Orchestra     Teldec  90845

23:43:00            00:11:49            Eric Whitacre     The River Cam   London Symphony        Eric Whitacre     Julian Lloyd Webber, cello    Decca   16636

23:56:00            00:02:31            Edvard Grieg    Lyric Pieces Book 10: Summer Evening Op 71                           Per Tengstrand, piano         Azica    71207

23:57:00            00:02:00            Francisco Tárrega          Lágrima                                    Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram            15579


 