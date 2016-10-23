Program Guide 10-23-2016

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

00:02:00 01:18:14 Johann Sebastian Bach Goldberg Variations Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80692

01:21:00 00:27:54 Philip Lasser Piano Concerto 'The Circle and the MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony Kristjan Järvi Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 503245

01:50:00 00:09:37 Ludwig van Beethoven Variations on 'Ein Mädchen oder Zuill Bailey, cello; Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80740

02:02:00 00:11:50 Frederick Delius Two Pieces for Small Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 90845

02:16:00 00:39:57 Ralph Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 5 in D major Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80676

02:54:00 00:05:30 Johan Halvorsen Mascarade: Holberg Overture Neeme Järvi Bergen Philharmonic Chandos 10584

03:00 SPECIAL: For the Love of Brahms – WCLV’s Angela Mitchell talks with violinist Joshua Bell about his new recording of the original version of Brahms’s Piano Trio No. 1; we’ll hear that work along with Benjamin Britten’s arrangement of the slow movement from Robert Schumann’s Violin Concerto

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Andrew Rindfleisch: Kaddish Prayer (2010) San Antonio Chamber Choir/Scott MacPherson, cond. (Gothic 49300) 6:25

Loris Chobanian: Divertimento for Six Cellos (2005) Regina Mushabac, Brianne Sargent, Sarah Guthridge, Sarah Gardner, Vicki Hamm, Pablo Issa, cellos (CCG 02-24-08) 7:51

Katharine Warne: Etude Martha Schlosser, piano (CCG 11-20-11) 4:08

Katharine Warne: Escape Jason Fuh, baritone; Madeleine Levitz, piano (CCG 11-20-11) 6:07

Katharine Warne: Serendipity Hayato Tanaka, trumpet; John Pratt, trombone; Douglas Jones, tuba (CCG 11-20-11) 8:06

Nikola Resanovich: Sonata for Bassoon and Piano (2004) Barrick Stees, bassoon; Randall Fusco, piano (private CD) 12:34

Jack Gallagher: Happy Birthday, April (1976/2014) Frank Huang, piano (Centaur 3522) 3:28

04:53:00 00:06:18 William Grant Still Mother and Child Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Women’s Voices - Music of Hildegard von Bingen from the Oxford Girls’ Choir and Vajra Voices, and Benedictine Nuns in Poland



MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:08:39 George Frideric Handel Coronation Anthem 'Let Thy Hand be Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner ASMF Chorus Philips 412733

06:14:00 00:10:37 George Frideric Handel Coronation Anthem 'The King Shall Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner ASMF Chorus Philips 412733

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

06:53:00 00:05:36 Gioacchino Rossini Stabat Mater: Amen Academy Ancient Music Berlin Marcus Creed RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi 2908304

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Pipedreams Live! at Indiana University (II) - From Alumni Hall at the Jacobs School of Music in Bloomington, this second program featuring organ students of Janette Fishell and Christopher Young, plus their teachers, too

FELIX MENDELSSOHN: Allegro maestoso e vivace (iv.), fr Sonata No. 4 in B-flat, Op. 65 Brent te Velde

J. S. BACH: Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland, BWV 659 John Nothaft

NICHOLAUS BRUHNS: Praeludium in g Chere Ko

BACH: Andante & Un poco allegro, fr Trio Sonata No. 4 in e, BWV 528 Jaime Carini

PETR EBEN: Gretchen, fr Faust Janette Fishell

JOHN BULL (arr. Ellsasser): Rondo in G Kevin Buttle (Arkay 6094)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Music of Meditation - On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll explore sacred music that transports our thoughts and spirits beyond our day-to-day realm. Join Peter DuBois for the journey

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Neville Marriner Tribute I

George Frideric Handel: Concerto No.2 in F for two wind choirs – Pomposo & Allegro – Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner (Philips 9500756 LP) 3:54

Gioacchino Rossini: String Sonata No. 6: Tempesta (Allegro) - Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner (Argo 506 LP) 5:12

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No.25 in C Major: Finale - Ivan Moravec, piano; Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner (Hänssler 98955 CD) 8:36

Bela Bartók: Divertimento for Strings: Molto Assai - Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner (Argo 657 LP) 7:04

Alessandro Stradella: “Pieta Signore” – Dmitri Hvorostovsky, baritone; Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner (Philips 456543 CD) 7:41

Ludwig van Beethoven: Contredanses WoO14: selection - Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner (Philips 9500567 LP) 5:00

09:57:00 00:02:00 Aaron Copland Midsummer Nocturne Leo Smit, piano Sony 82849

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Sonatina, Op. 205: Movement 2; Andrea Lieberknecht, flute; Frank Bungarten, guitar ; Album: Serenade to The Dawn; Dabringhaus 9051540; Music: 4:32

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Capriccio Diabolico; Chaconne Klaverenga, guitar Cleveland Institute of Music, Mixon Hall, Cleveland, OH; Concert Record Date: 5/15/2015; Music: 8:45

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Joe Sorenson from Albuquerque, NM; Music: 7:04

Franz Schubert: Impromptu in G flat Major, Op. 90, No. 3 (D899); Alfred Brendel, piano Album: Schubert Impromptus Op. 90 & OP. 142; Philips 422237; Music: 6:02

Alexander Zhurbin: Symphony No. 1 (Sinfonia Concertante), Op. 26: Movements 3-4 Russian State Symphonic Cappella; Filipp Chizhevsky, conductor; International Performing Arts Centre, Moscow, Russia; Concert Record Date: 10/12/2015; Music: 39:51

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Felix Mendelssohn: The Hebrides Overture, Op. 26, ('Fingal's Cave'); Radio France Philharmonic Orchestra; Leonidas Kavakos, conductor; Maison de la Radio, Paris, France; Concert Record Date: 11/27/2015; Music: 11:01

Astor Piazzolla: Nightclub 1960 from Histoire du Tango; Claude Debussy: La plus que lente; Phoenix Avalon, violin; Hsin-I Huang, piano; Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN; Concert Record Date: 9/16/2016; Music: 16:25

Benjamin Britten: Simple Symphony for String Orchestra No. 4; Sphinx Virtuosi; St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL; Concert Record Date: 10/25/2013; Music: 17:42

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Manuel de Falla

Nights in the gardens of Spain (1911-15)--Alicia De Larrocha, piano; London Philharmonic Orchestra/Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos (Decca 466128 CD)

El sombrero de tres picos (1919)--Montreal Symphony Orchestra/Charles Dutoit (Decca 466128 CD)

Concerto for Harpsichord, Flute, Oboe, Clarinet, Violin and Cello (1923-26)--John Constable, harpsichord; London Sinfonietta/Sir Simon Rattle (Decca 466128 CD)

La vida breve Interlude and Dance (1904-05)--Suisse Romande Orchestra/Ernest Ansermet (Decca 466128 CD)

Danza Ritual del Fuego (1914-15)--Artur Rubinstein, piano (EMI TOCE-15036 CD)

Four Spanish pieces for piano (1908)--Ricardo Requejo, piano (Claves 9615 CD)

Mazurka in c (1899)--Ricardo Requejo, piano (Claves 9615 CD)

Nocturno (1896)--Ricardo Requejo, piano (Claves 9615 CD)

Allegro de concierto for piano (1903-04)--Ricardo Requejo, piano (Claves 9615 CD)

Pour le tombeau de Paul Dukas (1935)--Ricardo Requejo, piano (Claves 9615 CD)

Homenaje pour 'Le tombeau de Claude Debussy (1920)--Ricardo Requejo, piano (Claves 9615 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:01:45 Gabriel Pierné Ramuntcho: Fandango Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10633

14:01:00 00:02:34 Isaac Albéniz España: Tango Op 165 Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 2013

14:04:00 00:16:50 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 26 in E flat major Op 81 Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175

14:21:00 00:16:28 Leos Janácek The Cunning Little Vixen: Suite José Serebrier Czech State Philharmonic Brno Reference 75

14:50:00 00:26:33 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 23 in A major Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra Leon Fleisher Leon Fleisher, piano Sony 743505

15:16:00 00:07:22 Frederick Delius On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60

15:23:00 00:08:55 Robert Schumann Genoveva: Overture Op 81 Karl Münchinger Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437

15:32:00 00:15:28 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 in B flat major Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Avie 2207

15:44:00 00:11:21 Felix Mendelssohn Rondo brilliant in E flat Op 29 Sinfonia da Camera Ian Hobson Ian Hobson, piano Arabesque 6688

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor; Abraham Skernick, viola; an archival program in celebration of the 50th anniversary of The Cleveland Orchestra radio broadcasts, recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00 00:14:07 Arcangelo Corelli Concerto Grosso in G minor Op 6

16:22:00 00:17:22 Johannes Brahms Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56

16:44:00 00:40:26 Hector Berlioz Harold in Italy Op 16

17:33:00 00:26:57 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 98 in B flat major George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 768779

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Night Music by Delius and Danielpour

18:04:00 00:21:57 Robert Fuchs Serenade No. 3 for Strings in E minor Op 21 Christian Ludwig Cologne Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572607

18:28:00 00:12:44 Carlos Baguer Symphony No. 13 in E flat Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9456

18:43:00 00:09:49 Josef Strauss Waltz 'Music of the Spheres' Op 235 Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071

18:55:00 00:04:39 Franz Schmidt Notre Dame: Intermezzo Lawrence Foster Monte Carlo Philharmonic Erato 88103

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:57:00 00:01:53 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 41 in C sharp minor Op 63 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289

21:53:00 00:06:33 Silvestre Revueltas Sensemayá Alondra de la Parra Philharmonic Orch of Americas Sony 75555

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: In the Field: Warsaw Autumn Part I - Since its beginning in 1956 the Warsaw Autumn International Festival of Contemporary Music, for many years the only festival of its kind in Eastern Europe, has presented new music by leading Polish composers and composers from around the world. Today it is one of the most prestigious contemporary music festivals in the world and we are honored to have the chance to travel to Warsaw to bring the music from artists like Wojciech Blazejczyk, Krzysztof Wolek, and current Artistic Director of Warsaw Autumn, Tadeusz Wielecki, to you



QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:05:53 Frederick Delius On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 90845

23:07:00 00:14:40 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Lark Ascending Cleveland Sinfonietta Louis Lane Rafael Druian, violin Sony 62645

23:25:00 00:03:13 Amy Beach Scottish Legend Op 54 Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 436121

23:28:00 00:07:34 Henryk Wieniawski Légende in G minor Op 17 London Symphony Lawrence Foster Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 431815

23:38:00 00:05:57 Frederick Delius Summer Night on the River Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 90845

23:43:00 00:11:49 Eric Whitacre The River Cam London Symphony Eric Whitacre Julian Lloyd Webber, cello Decca 16636

23:56:00 00:02:31 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 10: Summer Evening Op 71 Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207

23:57:00 00:02:00 Francisco Tárrega Lágrima Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 15579



