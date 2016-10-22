© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 10-22-2016

Published October 22, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:32:02            John Field         Piano Concerto No.  2 in A flat major     Scottish Chamber Orchestra      Sir Charles Mackerras         John O'Conor, piano     Telarc   80370

00:36:00            00:27:57            Franz Krommer  Symphony No. 2 in D major  Op 40                    Matthias Bamert            London Mozart Players  Chandos           9275

01:03:00            00:52:24            Franz Liszt        Dante Symphony          Dresden State Orchestra            Giuseppe Sinopoli            Dresden State Opera Chorus     DeutGram         4779525

01:58:00            00:27:25            Henryk Wieniawski         Violin Concerto No.  1 in F sharp minor  Op 14   London Symphony            Lawrence Foster            Gil Shaham, violin         DeutGram         431815

02:27:00            00:27:27            Ottorino Respighi          Suite for Strings                        Salvatore Di Vittorio      Respighi Chamber Orchestra        Naxos   572332

02:56:00            00:52:23            Hector Berlioz   Symphonie fantastique Op 14                Pierre Boulez     Cleveland Orchestra            DeutGram         453432

03:50:00            00:25:25            Johann Nepomuk Hummel         String Quartet No.  2 in G major  Op 30                          Delmé String Quartet     Hyperion           66568

04:17:00            00:26:20            Peter Tchaikovsky         Francesca da Rimini Op 32                    Christoph Eschenbach            Philadelphia Orchestra   Ondine  1150

04:45:00            00:31:06            Franz Liszt        Piano Sonata in B minor                                    Yuja Wang, piano            DeutGram         4795448

05:18:00            00:17:21            Carl Stamitz      Clarinet Concerto No. 10 in B flat           Academy St. Martin in Fields     Iona Brown   Sabine Meyer, clarinet   EMI      55155

05:37:00            00:05:17            Frédéric Chopin Fantaisie-Impromptu in C sharp minor  Op 66                              Olga Kern, piano    Harm Mundi      2908375

05:51:00            00:08:58            Gustav Holst     A Winter Idyll                 JoAnn Falletta   Ulster Orchestra            Naxos   572914

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week experience musical landscapes from Cuban composer Leo Brouwer and Mexican Carlos Chávez, as well as Spaniard Alicia de Larrocha playing Mozart. 

Esta semana disfrutar de la experiencia de paisajes musicales por el compositor cubano Leo Brouwer y el mexicano Carlos Chávez, también la pianista española Alicia de Larrocha toca Mozart

06:00:50 Ariel Ramirez: Alfonsina y el Mar (arr. by Jorge Cardoso)   Sharon Isbin, guitar   Sony Classical   784219                      

06:06:45 Leo Brouwer: Cuban Landscape with Rain   Los Angeles Guitar Quartet  Telarc  80593                                                     

06:14:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 21 in C, K. 467  Alicia de Larrocha, piano; English Chamber Orchestra  Sir Colin Davis   RCA Victor Red Seal   60825-2-RC                           

06:46:35 Carlos Chávez: Paisajes Mexicanos (Part One - Lentamente)   The State of Mexico Symphony Orchestra   Enrique Bátiz  ASV  927                                           

06:55:17 Jesús Monge Ramirez: "México lindo"  Juan Diego Flórez, tenor; Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra   Miguel Harth-Bedoya   Decca   000629502                       

07:00:50 Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 2 in b   Radio Symphony Orchestra, Stuttgart  Carlos Kleiber   Hänssler Classic  93.116                  

07:29:34 Jacinto Guerrero: Prelude to Los Gavilanes   National Orchestra of Spain   Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos   Alhambra  71439                                          

07:37:01 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Suite Populaire Bresilienne   Pepe Romero, guitar   Philips   420245              

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Sonatina, Op. 205: Movement 2; Andrea Lieberknecht, flute; Frank Bungarten, guitar ; Album: Serenade to The Dawn; Dabringhaus 9051540; Music: 4:32

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Capriccio Diabolico; Chaconne Klaverenga, guitar Cleveland Institute of Music, Mixon Hall, Cleveland, OH; Concert Record Date: 5/15/2015; Music: 8:45

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Joe Sorenson from Albuquerque, NM; Music: 7:04 

Franz Schubert: Impromptu in G flat Major, Op. 90, No. 3 (D899); Alfred Brendel, piano Album: Schubert Impromptus Op. 90 & OP. 142; Philips 422237; Music: 6:02

Alexander Zhurbin: Symphony No. 1 (Sinfonia Concertante), Op. 26: Movements 3-4 Russian State Symphonic Cappella; Filipp Chizhevsky, conductor; International Performing Arts Centre, Moscow, Russia; Concert Record Date: 10/12/2015; Music: 39:51

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Felix Mendelssohn: The Hebrides Overture, Op. 26,  ('Fingal's Cave'); Radio France Philharmonic Orchestra; Leonidas Kavakos, conductor; Maison de la Radio, Paris, France; Concert Record Date: 11/27/2015; Music: 11:01

Astor Piazzolla: Nightclub 1960 from Histoire du Tango; Claude Debussy: La plus que lente; Phoenix Avalon, violin; Hsin-I Huang, piano; Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN; Concert Record Date: 9/16/2016; Music: 16:25

Benjamin Britten: Simple Symphony for String Orchestra No. 4; Sphinx Virtuosi; St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL; Concert Record Date: 10/25/2013; Music: 17:42

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:03:44            Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov           Dubinushka Op 62                     Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony        Naxos   572788

10:06:00            00:13:47            Gabriel Fauré    Dolly Suite Op 56                                  Kathryn Stott, piano; Martin Roscoe, piano    Hyperion           66911

10:22:00            00:07:08            Sir William Walton         Coronation March 'Orb and Sceptre'                   André Previn            Royal Philharmonic        Telarc   80125

10:33:00            00:03:55            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Minuet & Trio in C major                         Erich Leinsdorf            Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    86793

10:39:00            00:07:19            Alfred Newman  How the West Was Won: Suite               Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80141

10:47:00            00:04:15            John Adams     Short Ride in a Fast Machine                 Sir Simon Rattle            City of Birmingham Symphony  EMI      55051

10:54:00            00:04:40            Franz Liszt        Schubert Song 'Auf dem Wasser zu singen'                                Sergei Babayan, piano Discover           920155

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians - Highlights Episode featuring nearly twice as much music as From the Top's regular episodes, this highlights program celebrates some of the best performances by young people From the Top has presented over the past couple of seasons. An irresistibly charming 11-year-old violinist performs the music of Claude Debussy, a teenage soprano describes her charmed meeting with the great opera diva Renee Fleming, and we’ll hear one of the greatest young trumpet players we’ve ever had on the program perform Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue.

11-year-old violinist Elli Choi from San Diego, California, performs the first movement, I. Allegro vivo, from the Sonata in G minor for Violin and Piano, by Claude Debussy (1862–1918), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old guitarist Xavier Jara from Arlington, Minnesota, performs Sonata in D major, K. 53, by Domenico Scarlatti (1685–1757).

17-year-old pianist Dong Won Lee from Redmond, Washington, performs Prelude No. 8, “Un reflet dans le vent,” by Olivier Messiaen (1908–1992).

16-year-old trumpeter Elmer Churampi from Lima, Peru, performs “Rhapsody in Blue” for Trumpet and Piano by George Gershwin (1898–1937), arranged by Timofei Dokshitser, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old cellist Taeguk Mun from Westbury, New York, performs Humoresque, Op. 5, by Mstislav Rostropovich, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old cellist Miriam Liske-Coorandish from Eggleston, Virginia, 18-year-old cellist Taeguk Mun from Westbury, New York, and special guest artist and world-renowned cellist Matt Haimovitz perform Requiem, for Three Cellos and Piano, Op. 66, by David Popper (1843–1913), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old soprano Emily Helenbrook from Alexander, New York, performs “O luce di quest’anima” (Oh! Star that guid’st my fervent love) from the opera Linda di Chamounix, by Gaetano Donizetti (1797–1848), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

The American Boychoir from Princeton, New Jersey, performs “The Stars and Stripes Forever” by John Philip Sousa (1854–1932), arranged by John Kuzman.

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Musical Carpentry? - CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Igor Stravinsky: Composer-Teachers and Their Students

12:09:00            00:15:43            Franz Liszt        Hungarian Fantasy         Budapest Symphony Orchestra  Karl Anton Rickenbacher    Leslie Howard, piano     Hyperion           67403

12:28:00            00:12:23            John Adams     The Chairman Dances                David Zinman    Baltimore Symphony Orchestra          Argo     444454

12:43:00            00:06:00            Peter Tchaikovsky         Waltz from Symphony No.  5 Op 64                   Pierre Monteux            Boston Symphony Orchestra     RCA     300350

12:51:00            00:06:20            Franz Liszt        Paraphrase on Verdi's 'Rigoletto'                                   Yundi, piano            DeutGram         851

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00            00:49:48            Dmitri Shostakovich      Symphony No.  5 in D minor  Op 47                   Andris Nelsons            Boston Symphony Orchestra     DeutGram         4795201

13:51:00            00:05:57            Hector Berlioz   Festivities at the Capulets from 'Roméo             Charles Munch  Boston Symphony Orchestra     RCA     300350

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:00:00            00:18:21            Franz Liszt        Piano Concerto No.  1 in E flat major     Dallas Symphony Orchestra            Andrew Litton    André Watts, piano        Telarc   80429

14:23:00            00:10:53            Franz Liszt        Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 for Orchestra                        Iván Fischer            Budapest Festival Orchestra      DeutGram         4779525

14:38:00            00:12:09            Richard Strauss Der Rosenkavalier: Final Trio      Dresden State Orchestra            Fabio Luisi            Elina Garanca, mezzo; Diana Damrau, soprano; Adrienne Pieczonka, soprano; Dominik Licht, baritone     DeutGram            4795448

14:53:00            00:06:20            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Rondo in D major                                  Vladimir Horowitz, piano    DeutGram         4795448

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Musical Carpentry?

15:04:00            00:25:23            Aaron Copland  Appalachian Spring: Suite                      Aaron Copland  Boston Symphony Orchestra          RCA     300350

15:33:00            00:19:11            Manuel Rosenthal          Gaîté parisienne: Suite               Seiji Ozawa       Boston Symphony Orchestra          DeutGram         423698

15:56:00            00:02:41            Giuseppe Verdi Requiem: Sanctus         Boston Symphony Orchestra     Erich Leinsdorf            Boston Chorus Pro Musica        RCA     300350

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:01:00            00:26:45            Sergei Prokofiev           Peter and the Wolf Op 67          BBC Philharmonic         Yan Pascal Tortelier            David Attenborough, narrator     BBC     94

16:32:00            00:12:26            Franz Liszt        Symphonic Poem No. 5 'Prometheus'                Sir Georg Solti  London Philharmonic     DeutGram         4779525

16:49:00            00:05:32            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Don Giovanni: Catalogue Aria    Orch of Valencian Community       Riccardo Frizza Erwin Schrott, baritone  Decca   11838

16:56:00            00:03:42            Marie-Auguste Durand   Waltz No. 1 in E flat Op 83                                 John O'Conor, piano            Telarc   80391

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Wishes and Curses - Music from films about wishes and their less-noble equivalent, curses. The Ring, Maleficient, Beauty and the Beast and more

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Burning Tree from The Ring, 2002  Decca B0004405-02  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Hans Zimmer  Henning Lohner/Martin Tillman, cellos/original soundtrack recording/Fiachra Trench, cond.

Concerto To Hell from Drag Me To Hell, 2009  Lakeshore Records LKS 340912  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Christopher Young  Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

Maleficient Suite from Maleficient, 2014  Walt Disney Records D001908702  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  James Newton Howard  original soundtrack recording

When You Wish Upon A Star from Pinocchio, 1940  Telarc CD-80196  A Disney Spectacular  Leigh Harline  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Beauty and the Beast from Beauty and the Beast, 1991  Telarc CD-80381  The Magical Music of Disney  Alan Menken  Indiana University Singing Hoosiers/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel,cond.

Main Theme from It's A Wonderful Life, 1946  Prime Time TVPMCD 011  The Alamo Dimitri Tiomkin The Essential Film Music Collection  Dimitri Tiomkin  City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine,cond.

Final Transformation from The Curse of the Werewolf, 1961  Naxos 8.557850  Curse of the Werewolf and Other Film Music by Benjamin Frankel  Benjamin Frankel  Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra/Carl Davis, cond.

The Wish and Home from Big, 1988  Varese Sarabande VCL-1015  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Howard Shore  original soundtrack recording/Howard Shore, cond.

The Well from The Ring, 2002  Decca B0004405-02  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Hans Zimmer  Henning Lohner/Martin Tillman, cellos/original soundtrack recording/Fiachra Trench, cond.

Before You Die You See The Ring from The Ring, 2002  Decca B0004405-02  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Hans Zimmer  Henning Lohner/Martin Tillman, cellos/original soundtrack recording/Fiachra Trench, cond.

Practical Magic from Practical Magic, 1998  Warner Bros 9 47140-2  Music from The Motion Picture  Alan Silvestri  original soundtrack recording/Alan Silvestri, cond.

Stay With Me from Into the Woods, 2014  Walt Disney Records D002076392  Into the Woods Deluxe Edition  Stephen Sondheim  original soundtrack recording/Paul Gemignani, cond.

True Love's First Kiss from Shrek, 2001  Dreamworks 0044-50305-2  0044-50305-2  Harry Gregson-Williams/John Powell  original soundtrack recording

The Cave of Wonders from Aladdin, 1992  Walt Disney Records 61163-7  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Alan Menken  original soundtrack recording/Dave Friedman, cond.

Fogbound, The Medallion Calls and He's A Pirate from Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, 2003  Walt Disney Records D0000102400  Pirates of the Caribbean Soundtrack Treasures Collection  Klaus Badelt  original soundtrack recording/Blake Neely, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Wiliams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: “I Love a Piano, Etc.” - Come follow the band!  It’s an hour of songs that glorify musical instruments: 76  trombones (naturally!), a cornet, a cello, a violin, a whole bunch of ukeleles—and even an  ocarina   

18:00:00  00:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch  979151-2

18:00:56  00:00:35  Irving Berlin   I Love a Piano  Billy Murray  American Popular Song  Smithsonian RD031

18:01:31  00:01:24  Irving Berlin    I Love a Piano Barbara Cook    It's Better With a Band   Moss Music Group        MCD10010

18:03:19  00:00:23  Andrew Lloyd Webber  Overture from "Phantom of the Opera"  Orchestra  Phantom of the Opera   Original B'way Cast  Polydor  831-273

18:03:40  00:01:59  Meredith Willson       Piano Lesson    Shirley Jones    The Music Man   Film Soundtrack  Warner Bros.   BS1459

18:06:11  00:00:55  Roger Edens  Drummer Boy   Mickey Rooney  Mickey and Judy  Rhino  R271921

18:07:02  00:02:19  David Heneker  Money to Burn  Tommy Steele  Half a Sixpence   Original B'way Cast RCA  09026-63691

18:09:16  00:01:33  Hugh Martin   Banjos  Michael O'Steen  Meet Me in St. Louis   Original B'way Cast DRG  CDSBL19002

18:11:27  00:02:48  Irving Berlin   Drum Crazy  Fred Astaire  Easter Parade   Film Soundtrack  Rhino R271960

18:14:52  00:02:27  Irving Berlin   Dance to the Music of the Ocarina  Company    Call Me Madam  Original B'way Cast  Masterworks B'way          88725-42773

18:17:12  00:01:04  Vincent Youmans-Irving Caesar  I Want to Be Happy   Jack Gilford     No, No, Nanette  Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK60890

18:18:19  00:03:05  Sherman Edwards    He Plays the Violin  Betty Buckley  1776  Original B'way Cast Sony  SK48215

18:21:19  00:03:53  Jule Styne-Bpb Merrill  Cornet Man    Barbra Streisand  Funny Girl   Original B'way Cast  Angel  ZDM764661

18:26:04  00:02:14  Cole Porter  Blow, Gabriel, Blow  Ethel Merman  Ethel Merman: Her Greatest Hits Stanyan   ST10070

18:28:24  00:01:40  George and Ira Gershwin  Slap That Bass  Fred Astaire  Starring Fred Astaire Columbia  C2K44233

18:30:28  00:02:36  Yip Harburg-Jacques Offenbach  Lovesick Serenade   Lu Leonard, Cyril Ritchard  The Happiest Girl in the World   Original B'way Cast  DRG  DRG19032

18:33:00  00:01:42  Edvard Grieg-Wright-Forrest Freddy and His Fiddle  Company  Song of Norway Jones Beach Cast  Columbia  CL1328

18:34:41  00:04:10  Georges Bizet-Oscar Hammerstein    Beat Out Dat Rhythm on a Drum  Cozy Cole, Company  Carmen Jones   Original B'way Cast       Decca B'way  440-066780-2

18:39:41  00:02:51  Stephen Sondheim   Later     Mark Lambert    A Little Night Music   Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK65284

18:42:46  00:02:43  Jim Jacobs-Warren Casey    Those Magic Changes   Barry Bostwick  Grease  Original Cast  Polydor   827-548-2

18:45:43  00:03:43  Irving Berlin    Mr. Monotony Judy Garland   That's Entertainment  Rhino  R272182

18:49:19  00:01:52  Meredith Willson  76 Trombones  Robert Preston, Company   The Music Man  Original B'way Cast  Angel  7777-64663

18:51:33  00:01:27  George and Ira Gershwin  Sweet and Low Down  Joshua Bell  Gershwin Fantasy Sony  SK60659

18:53:16  00:03:39  Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein  Filler: Edelweiss  Theodore Bikel  The Sound of Music  Original B'way Cast   Sony  58661

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:21:51            Franz Liszt        Piano Concerto No.  2 in A major           Boston Symphony Orchestra     Seiji Ozawa  Krystian Zimerman, piano          DeutGram         4795448

19:26:00            00:29:22            Robert Schumann          Symphony No.  1 in B flat major  Op 38             Yannick Nézet-Séguin  Chamber Orchestra of Europe    DeutGram         4792437

19:58:00            00:01:06            Claude Debussy            Page d'album                            Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano            Decca   460247

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Louis Lane, conductor; Daniel Barenboim, conductor; recorded live in Severance Hall - Archival concert from 1967 featuring cellist Jacqueline du Pré (1945-1987)

20:04:00            00:22:14            Maurice Ravel   Mother Goose: Suite

20:30:00            00:31:11            Sir Edward Elgar           Cello Concerto in E minor  Op 85

21:05:00            00:26:29            Édouard Lalo    Cello Concerto in D minor 

21:33:00            00:25:38            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 97 in C major                 George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra          Sony    768779

21:58:00            00:01:41            Gustav Holst     Japanese Suite: Dance of the Wolves Op 33                  JoAnn Falletta            Ulster Orchestra            Naxos   572914

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad -  Broadcast news explored by Bob and Ray, the Little Review, George Carlin, Peter Schickele, and Firesign Theatre… Richard Howland-Bolton discusses “Panic”… This Week in the Media
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:16:05            Ludwig van Beethoven   Adagio from String Quartet No. 15 Op 132                                 Cypress String Quartet  Cypress            2012

23:20:00            00:19:04            Franz Liszt        A Faust Symphony: Gretchen                Giuseppe Sinopoli         Dresden State Orchestra DeutGram         4779525

23:41:00            00:13:25            Franz Schubert  Adagio from Octet                                Cleveland Octet Sony    62655

23:56:00            00:02:31            Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 9                           Cypress String Quartet  Avie      2275

23:56:00            00:02:50            John Dowland   Lacrimae Pavan                         Sylvain Bergeron, lute    Atma    2650

 

 

 