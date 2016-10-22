Program Guide 10-22-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:32:02 John Field Piano Concerto No. 2 in A flat major Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80370

00:36:00 00:27:57 Franz Krommer Symphony No. 2 in D major Op 40 Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9275

01:03:00 00:52:24 Franz Liszt Dante Symphony Dresden State Orchestra Giuseppe Sinopoli Dresden State Opera Chorus DeutGram 4779525

01:58:00 00:27:25 Henryk Wieniawski Violin Concerto No. 1 in F sharp minor Op 14 London Symphony Lawrence Foster Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 431815

02:27:00 00:27:27 Ottorino Respighi Suite for Strings Salvatore Di Vittorio Respighi Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572332

02:56:00 00:52:23 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique Op 14 Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 453432

03:50:00 00:25:25 Johann Nepomuk Hummel String Quartet No. 2 in G major Op 30 Delmé String Quartet Hyperion 66568

04:17:00 00:26:20 Peter Tchaikovsky Francesca da Rimini Op 32 Christoph Eschenbach Philadelphia Orchestra Ondine 1150

04:45:00 00:31:06 Franz Liszt Piano Sonata in B minor Yuja Wang, piano DeutGram 4795448

05:18:00 00:17:21 Carl Stamitz Clarinet Concerto No. 10 in B flat Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Sabine Meyer, clarinet EMI 55155

05:37:00 00:05:17 Frédéric Chopin Fantaisie-Impromptu in C sharp minor Op 66 Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 2908375

05:51:00 00:08:58 Gustav Holst A Winter Idyll JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 572914

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week experience musical landscapes from Cuban composer Leo Brouwer and Mexican Carlos Chávez, as well as Spaniard Alicia de Larrocha playing Mozart.

Esta semana disfrutar de la experiencia de paisajes musicales por el compositor cubano Leo Brouwer y el mexicano Carlos Chávez, también la pianista española Alicia de Larrocha toca Mozart

06:00:50 Ariel Ramirez: Alfonsina y el Mar (arr. by Jorge Cardoso) Sharon Isbin, guitar Sony Classical 784219

06:06:45 Leo Brouwer: Cuban Landscape with Rain Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Telarc 80593

06:14:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 21 in C, K. 467 Alicia de Larrocha, piano; English Chamber Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA Victor Red Seal 60825-2-RC

06:46:35 Carlos Chávez: Paisajes Mexicanos (Part One - Lentamente) The State of Mexico Symphony Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 927

06:55:17 Jesús Monge Ramirez: "México lindo" Juan Diego Flórez, tenor; Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya Decca 000629502

07:00:50 Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 2 in b Radio Symphony Orchestra, Stuttgart Carlos Kleiber Hänssler Classic 93.116

07:29:34 Jacinto Guerrero: Prelude to Los Gavilanes National Orchestra of Spain Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Alhambra 71439

07:37:01 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Suite Populaire Bresilienne Pepe Romero, guitar Philips 420245

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Sonatina, Op. 205: Movement 2; Andrea Lieberknecht, flute; Frank Bungarten, guitar ; Album: Serenade to The Dawn; Dabringhaus 9051540; Music: 4:32

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Capriccio Diabolico; Chaconne Klaverenga, guitar Cleveland Institute of Music, Mixon Hall, Cleveland, OH; Concert Record Date: 5/15/2015; Music: 8:45

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Joe Sorenson from Albuquerque, NM; Music: 7:04

Franz Schubert: Impromptu in G flat Major, Op. 90, No. 3 (D899); Alfred Brendel, piano Album: Schubert Impromptus Op. 90 & OP. 142; Philips 422237; Music: 6:02

Alexander Zhurbin: Symphony No. 1 (Sinfonia Concertante), Op. 26: Movements 3-4 Russian State Symphonic Cappella; Filipp Chizhevsky, conductor; International Performing Arts Centre, Moscow, Russia; Concert Record Date: 10/12/2015; Music: 39:51

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Felix Mendelssohn: The Hebrides Overture, Op. 26, ('Fingal's Cave'); Radio France Philharmonic Orchestra; Leonidas Kavakos, conductor; Maison de la Radio, Paris, France; Concert Record Date: 11/27/2015; Music: 11:01

Astor Piazzolla: Nightclub 1960 from Histoire du Tango; Claude Debussy: La plus que lente; Phoenix Avalon, violin; Hsin-I Huang, piano; Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN; Concert Record Date: 9/16/2016; Music: 16:25

Benjamin Britten: Simple Symphony for String Orchestra No. 4; Sphinx Virtuosi; St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL; Concert Record Date: 10/25/2013; Music: 17:42

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:03:44 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Dubinushka Op 62 Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572788

10:06:00 00:13:47 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite Op 56 Kathryn Stott, piano; Martin Roscoe, piano Hyperion 66911

10:22:00 00:07:08 Sir William Walton Coronation March 'Orb and Sceptre' André Previn Royal Philharmonic Telarc 80125

10:33:00 00:03:55 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Minuet & Trio in C major Erich Leinsdorf Cleveland Orchestra Sony 86793

10:39:00 00:07:19 Alfred Newman How the West Was Won: Suite Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80141

10:47:00 00:04:15 John Adams Short Ride in a Fast Machine Sir Simon Rattle City of Birmingham Symphony EMI 55051

10:54:00 00:04:40 Franz Liszt Schubert Song 'Auf dem Wasser zu singen' Sergei Babayan, piano Discover 920155

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians - Highlights Episode featuring nearly twice as much music as From the Top's regular episodes, this highlights program celebrates some of the best performances by young people From the Top has presented over the past couple of seasons. An irresistibly charming 11-year-old violinist performs the music of Claude Debussy, a teenage soprano describes her charmed meeting with the great opera diva Renee Fleming, and we’ll hear one of the greatest young trumpet players we’ve ever had on the program perform Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue.

11-year-old violinist Elli Choi from San Diego, California, performs the first movement, I. Allegro vivo, from the Sonata in G minor for Violin and Piano, by Claude Debussy (1862–1918), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old guitarist Xavier Jara from Arlington, Minnesota, performs Sonata in D major, K. 53, by Domenico Scarlatti (1685–1757).

17-year-old pianist Dong Won Lee from Redmond, Washington, performs Prelude No. 8, “Un reflet dans le vent,” by Olivier Messiaen (1908–1992).

16-year-old trumpeter Elmer Churampi from Lima, Peru, performs “Rhapsody in Blue” for Trumpet and Piano by George Gershwin (1898–1937), arranged by Timofei Dokshitser, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old cellist Taeguk Mun from Westbury, New York, performs Humoresque, Op. 5, by Mstislav Rostropovich, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old cellist Miriam Liske-Coorandish from Eggleston, Virginia, 18-year-old cellist Taeguk Mun from Westbury, New York, and special guest artist and world-renowned cellist Matt Haimovitz perform Requiem, for Three Cellos and Piano, Op. 66, by David Popper (1843–1913), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old soprano Emily Helenbrook from Alexander, New York, performs “O luce di quest’anima” (Oh! Star that guid’st my fervent love) from the opera Linda di Chamounix, by Gaetano Donizetti (1797–1848), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

The American Boychoir from Princeton, New Jersey, performs “The Stars and Stripes Forever” by John Philip Sousa (1854–1932), arranged by John Kuzman.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Musical Carpentry? - CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Igor Stravinsky: Composer-Teachers and Their Students

12:09:00 00:15:43 Franz Liszt Hungarian Fantasy Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 67403

12:28:00 00:12:23 John Adams The Chairman Dances David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Argo 444454

12:43:00 00:06:00 Peter Tchaikovsky Waltz from Symphony No. 5 Op 64 Pierre Monteux Boston Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

12:51:00 00:06:20 Franz Liszt Paraphrase on Verdi's 'Rigoletto' Yundi, piano DeutGram 851

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 00:49:48 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 5 in D minor Op 47 Andris Nelsons Boston Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 4795201

13:51:00 00:05:57 Hector Berlioz Festivities at the Capulets from 'Roméo Charles Munch Boston Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:00:00 00:18:21 Franz Liszt Piano Concerto No. 1 in E flat major Dallas Symphony Orchestra Andrew Litton André Watts, piano Telarc 80429

14:23:00 00:10:53 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 for Orchestra Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525

14:38:00 00:12:09 Richard Strauss Der Rosenkavalier: Final Trio Dresden State Orchestra Fabio Luisi Elina Garanca, mezzo; Diana Damrau, soprano; Adrienne Pieczonka, soprano; Dominik Licht, baritone DeutGram 4795448

14:53:00 00:06:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo in D major Vladimir Horowitz, piano DeutGram 4795448

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Musical Carpentry?

15:04:00 00:25:23 Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring: Suite Aaron Copland Boston Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

15:33:00 00:19:11 Manuel Rosenthal Gaîté parisienne: Suite Seiji Ozawa Boston Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 423698

15:56:00 00:02:41 Giuseppe Verdi Requiem: Sanctus Boston Symphony Orchestra Erich Leinsdorf Boston Chorus Pro Musica RCA 300350

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:01:00 00:26:45 Sergei Prokofiev Peter and the Wolf Op 67 BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier David Attenborough, narrator BBC 94

16:32:00 00:12:26 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 5 'Prometheus' Sir Georg Solti London Philharmonic DeutGram 4779525

16:49:00 00:05:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Don Giovanni: Catalogue Aria Orch of Valencian Community Riccardo Frizza Erwin Schrott, baritone Decca 11838

16:56:00 00:03:42 Marie-Auguste Durand Waltz No. 1 in E flat Op 83 John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80391

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Wishes and Curses - Music from films about wishes and their less-noble equivalent, curses. The Ring, Maleficient, Beauty and the Beast and more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Burning Tree from The Ring, 2002 Decca B0004405-02 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Hans Zimmer Henning Lohner/Martin Tillman, cellos/original soundtrack recording/Fiachra Trench, cond.

Concerto To Hell from Drag Me To Hell, 2009 Lakeshore Records LKS 340912 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Christopher Young Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

Maleficient Suite from Maleficient, 2014 Walt Disney Records D001908702 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack James Newton Howard original soundtrack recording

When You Wish Upon A Star from Pinocchio, 1940 Telarc CD-80196 A Disney Spectacular Leigh Harline Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Beauty and the Beast from Beauty and the Beast, 1991 Telarc CD-80381 The Magical Music of Disney Alan Menken Indiana University Singing Hoosiers/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel,cond.

Main Theme from It's A Wonderful Life, 1946 Prime Time TVPMCD 011 The Alamo Dimitri Tiomkin The Essential Film Music Collection Dimitri Tiomkin City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine,cond.

Final Transformation from The Curse of the Werewolf, 1961 Naxos 8.557850 Curse of the Werewolf and Other Film Music by Benjamin Frankel Benjamin Frankel Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra/Carl Davis, cond.

The Wish and Home from Big, 1988 Varese Sarabande VCL-1015 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Howard Shore original soundtrack recording/Howard Shore, cond.

The Well from The Ring, 2002 Decca B0004405-02 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Hans Zimmer Henning Lohner/Martin Tillman, cellos/original soundtrack recording/Fiachra Trench, cond.

Practical Magic from Practical Magic, 1998 Warner Bros 9 47140-2 Music from The Motion Picture Alan Silvestri original soundtrack recording/Alan Silvestri, cond.

Stay With Me from Into the Woods, 2014 Walt Disney Records D002076392 Into the Woods Deluxe Edition Stephen Sondheim original soundtrack recording/Paul Gemignani, cond.

True Love's First Kiss from Shrek, 2001 Dreamworks 0044-50305-2 0044-50305-2 Harry Gregson-Williams/John Powell original soundtrack recording

The Cave of Wonders from Aladdin, 1992 Walt Disney Records 61163-7 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Alan Menken original soundtrack recording/Dave Friedman, cond.

Fogbound, The Medallion Calls and He's A Pirate from Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, 2003 Walt Disney Records D0000102400 Pirates of the Caribbean Soundtrack Treasures Collection Klaus Badelt original soundtrack recording/Blake Neely, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Wiliams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: “I Love a Piano, Etc.” - Come follow the band! It’s an hour of songs that glorify musical instruments: 76 trombones (naturally!), a cornet, a cello, a violin, a whole bunch of ukeleles—and even an ocarina

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:56 00:00:35 Irving Berlin I Love a Piano Billy Murray American Popular Song Smithsonian RD031

18:01:31 00:01:24 Irving Berlin I Love a Piano Barbara Cook It's Better With a Band Moss Music Group MCD10010

18:03:19 00:00:23 Andrew Lloyd Webber Overture from "Phantom of the Opera" Orchestra Phantom of the Opera Original B'way Cast Polydor 831-273

18:03:40 00:01:59 Meredith Willson Piano Lesson Shirley Jones The Music Man Film Soundtrack Warner Bros. BS1459

18:06:11 00:00:55 Roger Edens Drummer Boy Mickey Rooney Mickey and Judy Rhino R271921

18:07:02 00:02:19 David Heneker Money to Burn Tommy Steele Half a Sixpence Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63691

18:09:16 00:01:33 Hugh Martin Banjos Michael O'Steen Meet Me in St. Louis Original B'way Cast DRG CDSBL19002

18:11:27 00:02:48 Irving Berlin Drum Crazy Fred Astaire Easter Parade Film Soundtrack Rhino R271960

18:14:52 00:02:27 Irving Berlin Dance to the Music of the Ocarina Company Call Me Madam Original B'way Cast Masterworks B'way 88725-42773

18:17:12 00:01:04 Vincent Youmans-Irving Caesar I Want to Be Happy Jack Gilford No, No, Nanette Original B'way Cast Sony SK60890

18:18:19 00:03:05 Sherman Edwards He Plays the Violin Betty Buckley 1776 Original B'way Cast Sony SK48215

18:21:19 00:03:53 Jule Styne-Bpb Merrill Cornet Man Barbra Streisand Funny Girl Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM764661

18:26:04 00:02:14 Cole Porter Blow, Gabriel, Blow Ethel Merman Ethel Merman: Her Greatest Hits Stanyan ST10070

18:28:24 00:01:40 George and Ira Gershwin Slap That Bass Fred Astaire Starring Fred Astaire Columbia C2K44233

18:30:28 00:02:36 Yip Harburg-Jacques Offenbach Lovesick Serenade Lu Leonard, Cyril Ritchard The Happiest Girl in the World Original B'way Cast DRG DRG19032

18:33:00 00:01:42 Edvard Grieg-Wright-Forrest Freddy and His Fiddle Company Song of Norway Jones Beach Cast Columbia CL1328

18:34:41 00:04:10 Georges Bizet-Oscar Hammerstein Beat Out Dat Rhythm on a Drum Cozy Cole, Company Carmen Jones Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 440-066780-2

18:39:41 00:02:51 Stephen Sondheim Later Mark Lambert A Little Night Music Original B'way Cast Sony SK65284

18:42:46 00:02:43 Jim Jacobs-Warren Casey Those Magic Changes Barry Bostwick Grease Original Cast Polydor 827-548-2

18:45:43 00:03:43 Irving Berlin Mr. Monotony Judy Garland That's Entertainment Rhino R272182

18:49:19 00:01:52 Meredith Willson 76 Trombones Robert Preston, Company The Music Man Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64663

18:51:33 00:01:27 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:16 00:03:39 Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein Filler: Edelweiss Theodore Bikel The Sound of Music Original B'way Cast Sony 58661

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:21:51 Franz Liszt Piano Concerto No. 2 in A major Boston Symphony Orchestra Seiji Ozawa Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 4795448

19:26:00 00:29:22 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 1 in B flat major Op 38 Yannick Nézet-Séguin Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 4792437

19:58:00 00:01:06 Claude Debussy Page d'album Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460247

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Louis Lane, conductor; Daniel Barenboim, conductor; recorded live in Severance Hall - Archival concert from 1967 featuring cellist Jacqueline du Pré (1945-1987)

20:04:00 00:22:14 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose: Suite

20:30:00 00:31:11 Sir Edward Elgar Cello Concerto in E minor Op 85

21:05:00 00:26:29 Édouard Lalo Cello Concerto in D minor

21:33:00 00:25:38 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 97 in C major George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 768779

21:58:00 00:01:41 Gustav Holst Japanese Suite: Dance of the Wolves Op 33 JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 572914

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Broadcast news explored by Bob and Ray, the Little Review, George Carlin, Peter Schickele, and Firesign Theatre… Richard Howland-Bolton discusses “Panic”… This Week in the Media



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:16:05 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from String Quartet No. 15 Op 132 Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012

23:20:00 00:19:04 Franz Liszt A Faust Symphony: Gretchen Giuseppe Sinopoli Dresden State Orchestra DeutGram 4779525

23:41:00 00:13:25 Franz Schubert Adagio from Octet Cleveland Octet Sony 62655

23:56:00 00:02:31 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 9 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275

23:56:00 00:02:50 John Dowland Lacrimae Pavan Sylvain Bergeron, lute Atma 2650