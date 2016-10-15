© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 10-15-2016

Published October 15, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:14:22            Dag Wirén         Serenade for Strings Op 11                   William Boughton          English String Orchestra            Nimbus 7020

00:18:00            00:32:02            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 18 in B flat major     Cleveland Orchestra            Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano   Decca   4786763

00:52:00            01:06:05            Ludwig van Beethoven   The Creatures of Prometheus Ballet Op 43                                  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra      DeutGram         419608

02:00:00            00:23:33            Claude Debussy            La mer              Pierre Boulez     Cleveland Orchestra      DeutGram            4795448

02:26:00            00:24:35            Dmitri Shostakovich      Piano Concerto No.  1 in C minor  Op 35            London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert            Alain Lefèvre, piano; Paul Archibald, trumpet      Analekta           9283

02:53:00            00:26:11            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 45 in F sharp minor                    Ádám Fischer            Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch    Nimbus 5530

03:21:00            01:02:49            Franz Schubert  Octet in F major                                    Cleveland Octet Sony    62655

04:26:00            00:26:16            Antonín Dvorák The Golden Spinning Wheel Op 109                   István Kertész   London Symphony        Decca   4785437

04:54:00            00:27:22            Anton Arensky  Piano Quintet in D major  Op 51 Ying Quartet                  Adam Neiman, piano            Sono Lumin      92143

05:23:00            00:14:32            Leopold Mozart Symphony in D major                Georg Mais       Lithuanian Chamber Orchestra          ArteNova          897710

05:40:00            00:07:01            Emmanuel Chabrier       Impromptu                                Angela Hewitt, piano      Hyperion            67515

05:51:00            00:07:31            Antonio Vivaldi  Concerto for Strings in A major              Thomas Hengelbrock     Freiburg Baroque Orchestra        DHM     77289

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week we’ll enjoy dances by the Spanish composers Santiago de Murcia and Gaspar Sanz, as well as the beloved Piano Concerto by Robert Schumann performed by the ultra-Romantic Claudio Arrau.

Esta semana vamos a disfrutar bailes por los compositores españoles Santiago de Murcia y Gaspar Sanz, así como un concierto amado para piano por Robert Schumann interpretado por el ultra-romántico Claudio Arrau.

06:00:50 Santiago de Murcia / Gaspar Sanz: Marionas    Constantinople   Analekta  29989                  

06:04:52 Santiago de Murcia / Lucas Ruis: Rib Pabanas   Constantinople   Analekta   29989                 

06:08:12 Santiago de Murcia: Fandango   Constantinople    Analekta   29989                  

06:14:12 Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto in a, Op. 54   Claudio Arrau, piano; Boston Symphony Orchestra   Sir Colin Davis    Musical Heritage   512860Y                               

06:50:06 Juventino Rosas: Over the Waves, waltz (Sobre las Olas)   Cuarteto Latinamericano   Sono Luminus   93224                                           

07:00:50 Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio Espagnol, Op. 34   Mexico City Philharmonic   Enrique Bátiz  ASV   6089                               

07:17:36 Federico Mompou: Canciones y Dances Nos. 7-12   Gustavo Romero, piano   Koch International   7185                              

07:43:32 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Sonata No. 1 in b, BWV 1014  Jaime Laredo, violin; Glenn Gould, piano   Sony   52615

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Felix Mendelssohn: Hexenlied "Witches' Song" Op. 8, No. 8 Felix Mendelssohn: Auf Flügeln des Gesanges "On Wings of Song" Op. 34, No. 2 Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano Album: Daniel Hope, Mendelssohn DG 477 6634 Music: 4:27

Mikhail Glinka: Overture to Ruslan and Ludmilla Greenville Symphony Orchestra; Edvard Tchivzhel, conductor Peace Center for the Performing Arts, Greenville, SC Concert Record Date: 9/18/2005 Music: 4:52

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Caroline Cassil from Sutherlin, OR Time: 6:24

Puzzler Payoff: Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14, in C-sharp minor, Op. 27 No. 2, "Moonlight": Movement 1 Murray Perahia, piano Album: Immortal Beloved: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Sony 760861 Music: 4:30

Felix Mendelssohn: Twelve Fugues for String Quartet: No. 10 Shanghai String Quartet Museum of Jewish Heritage, New York, NY Concert Record Date: 1/28/2009 Music: 2:30

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet in F minor, Op. 80 No. 6 Miami String Quartet Virginia Arts Festival, Robin Hixon Theater, Norfolk, VA Concert Record Date: 5/21/2013 Music: 25:08

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Leos Janacek: Sonata for Violin and Piano Miriam Fried, violin; Jonathan Biss, piano 92nd Street Y, 92nd Street Y, New York, NY Concert Record Date: 11/2/2013 Music: 16:45

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture to "Ruy Blas", Op. 95 London Symphony Orchestra; Sir John Eliot Gardiner, conductor The Barbican Centre, London, England Concert Record Date: 3/23/2014 Music: 7:04

Anthony DiLorenzo: Jabberwocky River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Alastair Willis, conductor The Church of St. John the Divine, Houston, TX Concert Record Date: 11/8/2014 Music: 18:17

09:56:00            00:02:48            Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 5                           Cypress String Quartet  Avie      2275

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:03:27            Franz Liszt        Schubert Song 'Frühlingsglaube'                                    Daniil Trifonov, piano    Mariinsky          530

10:05:00            00:13:01            Ludwig van Beethoven   Rondo from 'Triple' Concerto Op 56       Basel Chamber Orchestra            Giovanni Antonini          Giuliano Carmignola, violin; Sol Gabetta, cello; Dejan Lazic, piano           Sony    376362

10:19:00            00:07:13            Miklós Rózsa    Spellbound: Suite                      Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra            Telarc   80708

10:29:00            00:05:26            Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 140: Chorale 'Wachet auf'                            Burning River Brass       BurnRiver          2004

10:35:00            00:04:05            Robert Schumann          Novelette No.  6 in A major  Op 21                                 Kotaro Fukuma, piano  Naxos   557668

10:40:00            00:12:13            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Symphonic Dance No. 1 Op 45              Robert Spano   Atlanta Symphony Orchestra     ASO Media       1003

10:53:00            00:02:52            Johann Strauss Jr         Polka 'Thunder and Lightning' Op 324                 Franz Welser-Möst            Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     2003

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 13, 2016 - From San Jose, California, this week’s From the Top is an all-Californian show featuring young musicians exclusively from The Golden State. A multi-competition-winning choir from Northern California performs a traditional spiritual; a 16-year-old pianist performs a powerfully evocative piece by a Turkish composer; and we meet a teenage guitarist from San Francisco who, with very little resources, began in music by teaching himself through YouTube videos and has since emerged to become a very original composer

18-year-old violinist Tiffany Wee from Redlands, California, performs Banjo and Fiddle by William Kroll (19011980), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old clarinetist Andrew Moses from Los Angeles, California, performs the third movement, Sultry Waltz, and the first movement, Bop, from “Grooves” by Philip Parker (b. 1953), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old composer and guitarist Gianfranco Baltazar, originally from Peru and now living in San Francisco, performs his own work, “Mi Lima Antano” for guitar, violin, viola, and cello.

16-year-old pianist Leyla Kabuli from Davis, California, performs “Black Earth” by Fazil Say (b. 1970).

The Monte Vista Chamber Singers (winners of the “Local Vocals” competition) from Monte Vista High School in Danville, California, perform “Alleluia” by Jake Runestad (b. 1986) and “Rockin’ Jerusalem,” a traditional spiritual arranged by Stacey V. Gibbs (b. 1962.).

Clarinetist Andrew Moses performs the third movement, Allegro con fuoco, from Sonata for Clarinet and Piano by Francis Poulenc (18991963), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Igor Stravinsky and Fire Music

12:08:00            00:13:10            Richard Wagner Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried's               Fritz Reiner        Chicago Symphony Orchestra     RCA     300350

12:23:00            00:10:02            Bernhard Crusell            Divertimento for Oboe & Strings in C major  Op 9           Allegri String Quartet             Sarah Francis, oboe      Helios   55015

12:36:00            00:10:46            Peter Tchaikovsky         Sonatina from Serenade for Strings Op 48                     Christoph Eschenbach      Philadelphia Orchestra   Ondine  1150

12:48:00            00:07:49            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Suite from Bach's Violin Partita No. 3                             Olga Kern, piano    Harm Mundi      907336

12:57:00            00:02:29            Adriano Banchieri          Concerto No. 2 for Brass 'Magnificat'                             Empire Brass    Telarc   80204

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00            00:58:35            Franz Schubert  Rosamunde: Incidental Music     Vienna Philharmonic      Karl Münchinger            Rohangiz Yachmi, alto; Vienna State Opera Chorus         Decca   4785437

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:02:00            00:24:35            Dmitri Shostakovich      Piano Concerto No.  1 in C minor  Op 35            London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert            Alain Lefèvre, piano; Paul Archibald, trumpet      Analekta           9283

14:32:00            00:08:58            Ludwig van Beethoven   Fidelio: Prisoners' Chorus          Berlin German Opera Orchestra            Giuseppe Sinopoli         Chorus of Berlin German Opera  DeutGram         4795448

14:45:00            00:09:08            Peter Tchaikovsky         Marche slav Op 31                    Zubin Mehta      Israel Philharmonic Orchestra          Teldec  90201

14:55:00            00:04:09            Ludwig van Beethoven   Variations on Arne's 'Rule Britannia'                                Olli Mustonen, piano           Decca   436834

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech

15:05:00            00:31:18            Deems Taylor    Through the Looking Glass        Seattle Symphony         Gerard Schwarz Ilkka Talvi, violin; Raymond Davis, cello; Victoria Bogdashevskaya, piano       Delos   3099

15:41:00            00:10:41            Franz Liszt        Hungarian Rhapsody No.  9 in E flat major                                 Roberto Szidon, piano    DeutGram         4779525

15:55:00            00:04:48            Friedrich von Flotow      Martha: 'Tis the Last Rose of Summer    English Chamber Orchestra            Jeffrey Tate      Renée Fleming, soprano; Osian Ellis, harp          Decca   458858

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00            00:17:09            Benjamin Britten            The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra Op 34               Paavo Järvi            Cincinnati Symphony     Telarc   80660

16:22:00            00:10:53            Frederick Loewe            Paint Your Wagon: Suite                        Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc   80375

16:38:00            00:14:22            Dag Wirén         Serenade for Strings Op 11                   William Boughton          English String Orchestra            Nimbus 7020

16:54:00            00:04:59            Antonín Dvorák Rusalka: Song to the Moon       Vienna Philharmonic      Gianandrea Noseda            Anna Netrebko, soprano            DeutGram         4795448

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Riddle Me This - A good riddle begs to be unraveled and some excellent suspense movies keep us guessing, taking us on a journey to unravel codes and cyphers. This week on The Score music from The Da Vinci Code, National Treasure, The Imitation Game and more

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Treasure from National Treasure, 2004  Walt Disney Records 62493-2  Original Score by Trevor Rabin  Trevor Rabin  Hollywood Studio Symphony

A New Assignment from Windtalkers, 2002  RCA 9026-63867-2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  James Horner  original soundtrack/James Horner, cond.

CheValiers De Sangreal from The Da Vinci Code, 2006  London B0006479-02  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Hans Zimmer  original soundtrack/Richard Harvey, cond.

Election By Adoration and 503 from Angels & Demons, 2009  Sony 88697-52096-2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Hans Zimmer  Joshua Bell, violin/original soundtrack/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

National Treasure Suite and Treasure from National Treasure, 2004  Walt Disney Records 62493-2  Original Score by Trevor Rabin  Trevor Rabin  Hollywood Studio Symphony

End Titlew from Clue, 1985  La-La-Land Records LLLCD 1154  Music from the Paramount Motion Picture  John Morris  original soundtrack/John Morris, cond.

Main Title from It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World 1963  Rykodisc RCD 10704  Original MGM Motion Picture Soundtrack  Ernest Gold  original soundtrack/Ernest Gold, cond.

Dies Mercurii I Martius CheValiers from The Da Vinci Code, 2006  London B0006479-02  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Hans Zimmer  original soundtrack/Richard Harvey, cond.

End of War from The Imitation Game, 2014  Sony 88875012122  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Alexandre Desplat  London Symphony Orchestra/Alexandre Desplat, cond.

The Raiders' March from Raiders of the Lost Ark, 1981  Sony S2K 51333  John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  Boston Pops Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

End Title from Romancing The Stone, 1984  Varese Sarabande 302 067 059 2  20th Century Fox: 75 Years of Great Film Music  Alan Silvestri  original soundtrack/Alan Silvestri, cond.

The Goonies Theme and Jailbreak from The Goonies, 1985  Silva Screen Records SILCD 1309  100 Greatest Film Themes Take 2  Dave Grusin  City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

Riddles in the Dark from The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012  Water Tower Music WTM 39373  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Special Edition  Howard Shore  The London Philharmonic Orchestra/Howard Shore, cond.

The Maze from Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire, 2005  Sony 88875012122  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Alexandre Desplat  London Symphony Orchestra/Alexandre Desplat, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Wiliams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: “Funny Ladies” - We’ll go back as far as Fanny Brice in the 1920s and Bea Lillie in the 1930s … and also  hear from Carol Channing, Kristen Chenoweth and Sutton Foster, among others

00:00:00  00:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch  979151-2

00:01:24  00:03:24  Frank Loesser  Adelaide's Lament  Faith Prince  Guys and Dols    1992 B'way Revival RCA  09026-61317

00:05:38  00:02:37  Hanley-Clark  Second Hand Rose  Fanny Brice  Fanny Brice/Helen Morgan RCA LPV-561

00:08:46  00:03:25  Irving Berlin   Doin' What Comes Natur'lly  Ethel Merman  Annie Get Your Gun  Original B'way Cast  Decca B'way  012-159243

00:12:46  00:04:13  David Craig   Irving   Nancy Walker  Nancy Walker: The Blonde Bombshell Sings DRG  SOT2002

00:17:52  00:03:39  Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart  Rhythm  Bea Lillie  Queen Bea  DRG    DARC-2-1101

00:22:30  00:04:20  Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green  Is It a Crime?   Judy Holliday   Bells Are Ringing  Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK89545

00:27:24  00:01:32  Jule Styne    Overture from "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes"  Orchestra     Gentlemen Prefer Blondes   Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK48013

00:28:52  00:03:04  Jule Styne-Leo Robin  I'm Just a Little Girl from Little Rock  Carol Channing Gentlemen Prefer Blondes  Original B'way Cast       Sony  SK48013

00:32:44  00:03:19  Mary Rodgers-Marshall Barer  The Swamps of Home  Carol Burnett    Once Upon a Mattress  Original B'way Cast  MCA  MCAD10768

00:37:07  00:02:21  Cole Porter  Nobody's Chasing Me  Charlotte Greenwood  Out of This World   Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK48223

00:39:28  00:01:53  Cole Porter  Nobody's Chasing Me  Andrea Martin    Out of This World   City Center Revival     DRG            DRG94764

00:41:22  00:02:56  Lynn Ahrens-Stephen Flaherty  Prof. Showbizness  Comedy  Andrea Martin    My Favorite Year  Original B'way Cast  RCA  09026-61617

00:44:53  00:03:24  Jeanine Tesori-David Lindsay-Abaire  Morning Person  Sutton Foster Shrek: The Musical   Original Broadway Cast  Decca  2710551

00:48:49  00:02:56  Andrew Lippa  My New Philosophy   Kristen Chenoweth  You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown   RCA  09026-63384

00:52:04  00:00:56  George and Ira Gershwin  Sweet and Low Down  Joshua Bell  Gershwin Fantasy Sony  SK60659

00:53:15  00:03:41  Arthur Schwartz-Dorothy Fields  Filler: He Had Refinement  Shirley Booth  A Tree Grows in Brooklyn  Original B'way Cast       Smithsonian  RD036

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:15:02            Joseph Martin Kraus      Symphony in E minor                Petter Sundkvist            Swedish Chamber Orchestra        Naxos   554777

19:19:00            00:36:21            Peter Tchaikovsky         Suite No.  1 in D minor  Op 43               Sir Neville Marriner            Stuttgart Radio Symphony         Capriccio          10227

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Jahja Ling, conductor; Danill Trifonov, piano; Michael Sachs, trumpet; recorded live in Severance Hall

20:06:00            00:22:42            Dmitri Shostakovich      Piano Concerto No.  1 in C minor  Op 35

20:34:00            01:02:18            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Symphony No.  2 in E minor  Op 27      

21:54:00            00:05:07            Antonín Dvorák Larghetto from Serenade for Strings Op 22                    Vladimir Ashkenazy            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   433549

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad -  A review of revues including selections from ”New Faces” of 1952 and 1962, “On the Brighter Side” from Great Britain, and several of the Julius Monk productions… Also, “Share My Lettuce” featuring a 22 year old Maggie Smith… Mark Levy talks about “The Shortest Memory”… This Week in the Media.
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:04:37            Claude Debussy            Preludes Book 2: La terrasse des                                   Spencer Myer, piano       Harm Mundi      907477

23:06:00            00:11:04            Jean Sibelius    Rakastava Op 14                       Mario Bernardi   CBC Radio Orchestra    CBC            5157

23:20:00            00:06:37            Domenico Scarlatti        Sonata in F minor                                  Soyeon Kate Lee, piano            Naxos   570010

23:26:00            00:09:40            Johann Friedrich Fasch  Air No. 1 from Suite for Winds & Strings in D minor                    Ludwig Güttler   Virtuosi Saxoniae          Capriccio          10218

23:38:00            00:04:56            Domenico Cimarosa      Larghetto from Serenade for Flute &                              Sir James Galway, flute; Kazuhito Yamashita, guitar           RCA     5679

23:42:00            00:11:06            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Adagio from Divertimento No. 15                       Jeffrey Tate            English Chamber Orchestra        EMI      69823

23:55:00            00:03:58            Robert Schumann          Liederkreis: Mondnacht Op 39                            Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway           30006

23:56:00            00:03:04            Sir Edward Elgar           Salut d'amour Op 12      Basel Chamber Orchestra          Daniel Hope            Daniel Hope, violin; Jacques Ammon, piano       DeutGram         4795305

 

 