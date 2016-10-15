Program Guide 10-15-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:14:22 Dag Wirén Serenade for Strings Op 11 William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020

00:18:00 00:32:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 18 in B flat major Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 4786763

00:52:00 01:06:05 Ludwig van Beethoven The Creatures of Prometheus Ballet Op 43 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 419608

02:00:00 00:23:33 Claude Debussy La mer Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 4795448

02:26:00 00:24:35 Dmitri Shostakovich Piano Concerto No. 1 in C minor Op 35 London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Alain Lefèvre, piano; Paul Archibald, trumpet Analekta 9283

02:53:00 00:26:11 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 45 in F sharp minor Ádám Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5530

03:21:00 01:02:49 Franz Schubert Octet in F major Cleveland Octet Sony 62655

04:26:00 00:26:16 Antonín Dvorák The Golden Spinning Wheel Op 109 István Kertész London Symphony Decca 4785437

04:54:00 00:27:22 Anton Arensky Piano Quintet in D major Op 51 Ying Quartet Adam Neiman, piano Sono Lumin 92143

05:23:00 00:14:32 Leopold Mozart Symphony in D major Georg Mais Lithuanian Chamber Orchestra ArteNova 897710

05:40:00 00:07:01 Emmanuel Chabrier Impromptu Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515

05:51:00 00:07:31 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Strings in A major Thomas Hengelbrock Freiburg Baroque Orchestra DHM 77289

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week we’ll enjoy dances by the Spanish composers Santiago de Murcia and Gaspar Sanz, as well as the beloved Piano Concerto by Robert Schumann performed by the ultra-Romantic Claudio Arrau.

Esta semana vamos a disfrutar bailes por los compositores españoles Santiago de Murcia y Gaspar Sanz, así como un concierto amado para piano por Robert Schumann interpretado por el ultra-romántico Claudio Arrau.

06:00:50 Santiago de Murcia / Gaspar Sanz: Marionas Constantinople Analekta 29989

06:04:52 Santiago de Murcia / Lucas Ruis: Rib Pabanas Constantinople Analekta 29989

06:08:12 Santiago de Murcia: Fandango Constantinople Analekta 29989

06:14:12 Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto in a, Op. 54 Claudio Arrau, piano; Boston Symphony Orchestra Sir Colin Davis Musical Heritage 512860Y

06:50:06 Juventino Rosas: Over the Waves, waltz (Sobre las Olas) Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 93224

07:00:50 Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio Espagnol, Op. 34 Mexico City Philharmonic Enrique Bátiz ASV 6089

07:17:36 Federico Mompou: Canciones y Dances Nos. 7-12 Gustavo Romero, piano Koch International 7185

07:43:32 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Sonata No. 1 in b, BWV 1014 Jaime Laredo, violin; Glenn Gould, piano Sony 52615

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Felix Mendelssohn: Hexenlied "Witches' Song" Op. 8, No. 8 Felix Mendelssohn: Auf Flügeln des Gesanges "On Wings of Song" Op. 34, No. 2 Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano Album: Daniel Hope, Mendelssohn DG 477 6634 Music: 4:27

Mikhail Glinka: Overture to Ruslan and Ludmilla Greenville Symphony Orchestra; Edvard Tchivzhel, conductor Peace Center for the Performing Arts, Greenville, SC Concert Record Date: 9/18/2005 Music: 4:52

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Caroline Cassil from Sutherlin, OR Time: 6:24

Puzzler Payoff: Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14, in C-sharp minor, Op. 27 No. 2, "Moonlight": Movement 1 Murray Perahia, piano Album: Immortal Beloved: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Sony 760861 Music: 4:30

Felix Mendelssohn: Twelve Fugues for String Quartet: No. 10 Shanghai String Quartet Museum of Jewish Heritage, New York, NY Concert Record Date: 1/28/2009 Music: 2:30

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet in F minor, Op. 80 No. 6 Miami String Quartet Virginia Arts Festival, Robin Hixon Theater, Norfolk, VA Concert Record Date: 5/21/2013 Music: 25:08

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Leos Janacek: Sonata for Violin and Piano Miriam Fried, violin; Jonathan Biss, piano 92nd Street Y, 92nd Street Y, New York, NY Concert Record Date: 11/2/2013 Music: 16:45

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture to "Ruy Blas", Op. 95 London Symphony Orchestra; Sir John Eliot Gardiner, conductor The Barbican Centre, London, England Concert Record Date: 3/23/2014 Music: 7:04

Anthony DiLorenzo: Jabberwocky River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Alastair Willis, conductor The Church of St. John the Divine, Houston, TX Concert Record Date: 11/8/2014 Music: 18:17

09:56:00 00:02:48 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 5 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:03:27 Franz Liszt Schubert Song 'Frühlingsglaube' Daniil Trifonov, piano Mariinsky 530

10:05:00 00:13:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from 'Triple' Concerto Op 56 Basel Chamber Orchestra Giovanni Antonini Giuliano Carmignola, violin; Sol Gabetta, cello; Dejan Lazic, piano Sony 376362

10:19:00 00:07:13 Miklós Rózsa Spellbound: Suite Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80708

10:29:00 00:05:26 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 140: Chorale 'Wachet auf' Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004

10:35:00 00:04:05 Robert Schumann Novelette No. 6 in A major Op 21 Kotaro Fukuma, piano Naxos 557668

10:40:00 00:12:13 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dance No. 1 Op 45 Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra ASO Media 1003

10:53:00 00:02:52 Johann Strauss Jr Polka 'Thunder and Lightning' Op 324 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2003

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 13, 2016 - From San Jose, California, this week’s From the Top is an all-Californian show featuring young musicians exclusively from The Golden State. A multi-competition-winning choir from Northern California performs a traditional spiritual; a 16-year-old pianist performs a powerfully evocative piece by a Turkish composer; and we meet a teenage guitarist from San Francisco who, with very little resources, began in music by teaching himself through YouTube videos and has since emerged to become a very original composer

18-year-old violinist Tiffany Wee from Redlands, California, performs Banjo and Fiddle by William Kroll (19011980), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old clarinetist Andrew Moses from Los Angeles, California, performs the third movement, Sultry Waltz, and the first movement, Bop, from “Grooves” by Philip Parker (b. 1953), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old composer and guitarist Gianfranco Baltazar, originally from Peru and now living in San Francisco, performs his own work, “Mi Lima Antano” for guitar, violin, viola, and cello.

16-year-old pianist Leyla Kabuli from Davis, California, performs “Black Earth” by Fazil Say (b. 1970).

The Monte Vista Chamber Singers (winners of the “Local Vocals” competition) from Monte Vista High School in Danville, California, perform “Alleluia” by Jake Runestad (b. 1986) and “Rockin’ Jerusalem,” a traditional spiritual arranged by Stacey V. Gibbs (b. 1962.).

Clarinetist Andrew Moses performs the third movement, Allegro con fuoco, from Sonata for Clarinet and Piano by Francis Poulenc (18991963), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Igor Stravinsky and Fire Music

12:08:00 00:13:10 Richard Wagner Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried's Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

12:23:00 00:10:02 Bernhard Crusell Divertimento for Oboe & Strings in C major Op 9 Allegri String Quartet Sarah Francis, oboe Helios 55015

12:36:00 00:10:46 Peter Tchaikovsky Sonatina from Serenade for Strings Op 48 Christoph Eschenbach Philadelphia Orchestra Ondine 1150

12:48:00 00:07:49 Sergei Rachmaninoff Suite from Bach's Violin Partita No. 3 Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907336

12:57:00 00:02:29 Adriano Banchieri Concerto No. 2 for Brass 'Magnificat' Empire Brass Telarc 80204

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 00:58:35 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Incidental Music Vienna Philharmonic Karl Münchinger Rohangiz Yachmi, alto; Vienna State Opera Chorus Decca 4785437

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:02:00 00:24:35 Dmitri Shostakovich Piano Concerto No. 1 in C minor Op 35 London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Alain Lefèvre, piano; Paul Archibald, trumpet Analekta 9283

14:32:00 00:08:58 Ludwig van Beethoven Fidelio: Prisoners' Chorus Berlin German Opera Orchestra Giuseppe Sinopoli Chorus of Berlin German Opera DeutGram 4795448

14:45:00 00:09:08 Peter Tchaikovsky Marche slav Op 31 Zubin Mehta Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Teldec 90201

14:55:00 00:04:09 Ludwig van Beethoven Variations on Arne's 'Rule Britannia' Olli Mustonen, piano Decca 436834

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech

15:05:00 00:31:18 Deems Taylor Through the Looking Glass Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Ilkka Talvi, violin; Raymond Davis, cello; Victoria Bogdashevskaya, piano Delos 3099

15:41:00 00:10:41 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 9 in E flat major Roberto Szidon, piano DeutGram 4779525

15:55:00 00:04:48 Friedrich von Flotow Martha: 'Tis the Last Rose of Summer English Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Tate Renée Fleming, soprano; Osian Ellis, harp Decca 458858

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00 00:17:09 Benjamin Britten The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra Op 34 Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80660

16:22:00 00:10:53 Frederick Loewe Paint Your Wagon: Suite Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80375

16:38:00 00:14:22 Dag Wirén Serenade for Strings Op 11 William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020

16:54:00 00:04:59 Antonín Dvorák Rusalka: Song to the Moon Vienna Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Anna Netrebko, soprano DeutGram 4795448

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Riddle Me This - A good riddle begs to be unraveled and some excellent suspense movies keep us guessing, taking us on a journey to unravel codes and cyphers. This week on The Score music from The Da Vinci Code, National Treasure, The Imitation Game and more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Treasure from National Treasure, 2004 Walt Disney Records 62493-2 Original Score by Trevor Rabin Trevor Rabin Hollywood Studio Symphony

A New Assignment from Windtalkers, 2002 RCA 9026-63867-2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack James Horner original soundtrack/James Horner, cond.

CheValiers De Sangreal from The Da Vinci Code, 2006 London B0006479-02 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Hans Zimmer original soundtrack/Richard Harvey, cond.

Election By Adoration and 503 from Angels & Demons, 2009 Sony 88697-52096-2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Hans Zimmer Joshua Bell, violin/original soundtrack/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

National Treasure Suite and Treasure from National Treasure, 2004 Walt Disney Records 62493-2 Original Score by Trevor Rabin Trevor Rabin Hollywood Studio Symphony

End Titlew from Clue, 1985 La-La-Land Records LLLCD 1154 Music from the Paramount Motion Picture John Morris original soundtrack/John Morris, cond.

Main Title from It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World 1963 Rykodisc RCD 10704 Original MGM Motion Picture Soundtrack Ernest Gold original soundtrack/Ernest Gold, cond.

Dies Mercurii I Martius CheValiers from The Da Vinci Code, 2006 London B0006479-02 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Hans Zimmer original soundtrack/Richard Harvey, cond.

End of War from The Imitation Game, 2014 Sony 88875012122 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Alexandre Desplat London Symphony Orchestra/Alexandre Desplat, cond.

The Raiders' March from Raiders of the Lost Ark, 1981 Sony S2K 51333 John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

End Title from Romancing The Stone, 1984 Varese Sarabande 302 067 059 2 20th Century Fox: 75 Years of Great Film Music Alan Silvestri original soundtrack/Alan Silvestri, cond.

The Goonies Theme and Jailbreak from The Goonies, 1985 Silva Screen Records SILCD 1309 100 Greatest Film Themes Take 2 Dave Grusin City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

Riddles in the Dark from The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012 Water Tower Music WTM 39373 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Special Edition Howard Shore The London Philharmonic Orchestra/Howard Shore, cond.

The Maze from Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire, 2005 Sony 88875012122 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Alexandre Desplat London Symphony Orchestra/Alexandre Desplat, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Wiliams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: “Funny Ladies” - We’ll go back as far as Fanny Brice in the 1920s and Bea Lillie in the 1930s … and also hear from Carol Channing, Kristen Chenoweth and Sutton Foster, among others

00:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

00:01:24 00:03:24 Frank Loesser Adelaide's Lament Faith Prince Guys and Dols 1992 B'way Revival RCA 09026-61317

00:05:38 00:02:37 Hanley-Clark Second Hand Rose Fanny Brice Fanny Brice/Helen Morgan RCA LPV-561

00:08:46 00:03:25 Irving Berlin Doin' What Comes Natur'lly Ethel Merman Annie Get Your Gun Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159243

00:12:46 00:04:13 David Craig Irving Nancy Walker Nancy Walker: The Blonde Bombshell Sings DRG SOT2002

00:17:52 00:03:39 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Rhythm Bea Lillie Queen Bea DRG DARC-2-1101

00:22:30 00:04:20 Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Is It a Crime? Judy Holliday Bells Are Ringing Original B'way Cast Sony SK89545

00:27:24 00:01:32 Jule Styne Overture from "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" Orchestra Gentlemen Prefer Blondes Original B'way Cast Sony SK48013

00:28:52 00:03:04 Jule Styne-Leo Robin I'm Just a Little Girl from Little Rock Carol Channing Gentlemen Prefer Blondes Original B'way Cast Sony SK48013

00:32:44 00:03:19 Mary Rodgers-Marshall Barer The Swamps of Home Carol Burnett Once Upon a Mattress Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD10768

00:37:07 00:02:21 Cole Porter Nobody's Chasing Me Charlotte Greenwood Out of This World Original B'way Cast Sony SK48223

00:39:28 00:01:53 Cole Porter Nobody's Chasing Me Andrea Martin Out of This World City Center Revival DRG DRG94764

00:41:22 00:02:56 Lynn Ahrens-Stephen Flaherty Prof. Showbizness Comedy Andrea Martin My Favorite Year Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61617

00:44:53 00:03:24 Jeanine Tesori-David Lindsay-Abaire Morning Person Sutton Foster Shrek: The Musical Original Broadway Cast Decca 2710551

00:48:49 00:02:56 Andrew Lippa My New Philosophy Kristen Chenoweth You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown RCA 09026-63384

00:52:04 00:00:56 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

00:53:15 00:03:41 Arthur Schwartz-Dorothy Fields Filler: He Had Refinement Shirley Booth A Tree Grows in Brooklyn Original B'way Cast Smithsonian RD036

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:15:02 Joseph Martin Kraus Symphony in E minor Petter Sundkvist Swedish Chamber Orchestra Naxos 554777

19:19:00 00:36:21 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 1 in D minor Op 43 Sir Neville Marriner Stuttgart Radio Symphony Capriccio 10227

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Jahja Ling, conductor; Danill Trifonov, piano; Michael Sachs, trumpet; recorded live in Severance Hall

20:06:00 00:22:42 Dmitri Shostakovich Piano Concerto No. 1 in C minor Op 35

20:34:00 01:02:18 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 2 in E minor Op 27

21:54:00 00:05:07 Antonín Dvorák Larghetto from Serenade for Strings Op 22 Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 433549

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - A review of revues including selections from ”New Faces” of 1952 and 1962, “On the Brighter Side” from Great Britain, and several of the Julius Monk productions… Also, “Share My Lettuce” featuring a 22 year old Maggie Smith… Mark Levy talks about “The Shortest Memory”… This Week in the Media.



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:04:37 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 2: La terrasse des Spencer Myer, piano Harm Mundi 907477

23:06:00 00:11:04 Jean Sibelius Rakastava Op 14 Mario Bernardi CBC Radio Orchestra CBC 5157

23:20:00 00:06:37 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in F minor Soyeon Kate Lee, piano Naxos 570010

23:26:00 00:09:40 Johann Friedrich Fasch Air No. 1 from Suite for Winds & Strings in D minor Ludwig Güttler Virtuosi Saxoniae Capriccio 10218

23:38:00 00:04:56 Domenico Cimarosa Larghetto from Serenade for Flute & Sir James Galway, flute; Kazuhito Yamashita, guitar RCA 5679

23:42:00 00:11:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Divertimento No. 15 Jeffrey Tate English Chamber Orchestra EMI 69823

23:55:00 00:03:58 Robert Schumann Liederkreis: Mondnacht Op 39 Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30006

23:56:00 00:03:04 Sir Edward Elgar Salut d'amour Op 12 Basel Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope Daniel Hope, violin; Jacques Ammon, piano DeutGram 4795305