WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 10-02-2016

Published October 2, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

00:02:00            00:34:46            Johann Sebastian Bach St. John Passion: Part 1            Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra  Ton Koopman          Barbara Schlick, soprano; Kai Wessel, countertenor; Guy de Mey, tenor; Peter Kooy, bass; Klaus Mertens, bass     Erato    94675

00:38:00            01:13:32            Johann Sebastian Bach St. John Passion: Part 2            Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra  Ton Koopman          Gerd Türk, tenor; Netherlands Bach Society        Erato    94675

01:53:00            00:03:59            Johann Sebastian Bach Easter Oratorio: Sinfonia                       Ton Koopman   Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra        Erato    23416

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00            00:28:05            Darius Milhaud  Symphonie No. 2 Op 247                       Michel Plasson  Orch du Capitole de Toulouse           DeutGram         435437

02:32:00            00:30:32            Camille Saint-Saëns       Piano Concerto No.  5 in F major  Op 103           WDR Symphony Cologne            Thomas Sanderling        Anna Malikova, piano    Audite   92510

03:05:00            00:48:23            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  3 in E flat major  Op 55             Bruno Weil            Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra   Tafelmusik        1032

03:54:00            00:05:06            George Butterworth       English Idyll No. 1                     Andrew Manze   BBC Scottish Symphony        BBC     392

04:53:00            00:06:22            Claude Debussy            Estampes: La soirée dans Grenade                    Geoffrey Simon            Philharmonia Orchestra  Cala      1025

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Eric Charnofsky: In Motion — Solaris Woodwind Quintet (CCG 03-16-14) 10:33

Robert Rollin: Suite for Woodwind Quintet on a Theme from ‘The Music of Erich Zann’ — Solaris Woodwind Quintet (CCG 03-16-14) 9:59

Margaret Brouwer: Quintet for Clarinet (in A) and String Quartet (2005) — Daniel Silver, clarinet; Maia String Quartet (Naxos 559 763) 19:42

Halim El-Dabh: Sweet and Prickly Pear (2002) — Jameson Cooper, violin; Halim El-Dabh, derabucca (Centaur 3310) 7:10

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The Sixteen and Italian Masters - The great English ensemble begins a new series of recordings of music of Monteverdi, and also looks at Italians who came to the royal court of Poland

05:58:00            00:01:06            Claude Debussy            Page d'album                            Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano            Decca   460247

 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:06:08            Johann Sebastian Bach Motet 'Lobet den Herrn' Chamber Ensemble       Sir John Eliot Gardiner            Monteverdi Choir           Soli Deo           716

06:12:00            00:07:12            Johann Sebastian Bach Motet 'Der Geist hilft'     Chamber Ensemble       Sir John Eliot Gardiner            Monteverdi Choir           Soli Deo           716

06:21:00            00:07:23            Johann Sebastian Bach St. John Passion: Chorus 'Ruht wohl,     Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra          Ton Koopman   Netherlands Bach Society          Erato    94675

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Cinema Sensations - Though some instruments were specifically created to accompany silent films, pipe organs have proven that they can tackle movie music of any sort!

MIKLÓS RÓZSA: El Cid Overture  Philipp Pelster (2013 Klais/León Cathedral, Spain) Antes 319296

HANS  ZIMMER: Pirates of the Caribbean (medley)  Charlie Balogh (Wurlitzer/Organ Stop Pizza, Mesa, AZ) ERB Enterprises 120

LESLIE BRICUSSE & ANTHONY NEWLEY: Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (medley)  Mark Herman (Wurlitzer/Aveni Studio, Gates Mills, OH)

CAMERON CARPENTER: Music for an Imaginary Film  Cameron Carpenter (2013 Marshall & Ogletree/International Touring Organ) Sony Classical 379688

ENNIO MORRICONE: Gabriel’s Oboe, fr The Mission  Wilma Jensen (1927 Skinner+1963 Aeolian-Skinner/Cathedral of Saint Paul, St. Paul, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 9/29/09)

JOHN WILLIAMS: Star Wars (Cantina Band; Prince Lea’s Theme; Throne Room/End Title)  John Rose (1962 Austin/Cathedral of St. Joseph, Hartford, CT) Towerhill 1008

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: World Communion Sunday -  On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll listen to music that reflects on the sacrament of Holy Communion, and on Christian unity around the world.The program will include music for the Eucharist by Edward Bairstow, Dan Locklair, Olivier Messiaen, Vytautas Miskinis, and others. Join Peter DuBois for this international celebration!
 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Debra Nagy Les Delices preview

Joseph-Chabanceau de la Barre: J’avois juré   Debra Nagy, oboe; Emily Walhout, viola da gamba; Nigel North, theorbo (Live performance, artists recording CD) (3:17)

The Beatles (arr. Eric Milnes): She’s Leaving Home   Les Boréades de Montréal (ATMA 23008 CD) 3:28

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quartet in F major, KV 370, Movement III Rondo/ Allegro   Paul Goodwin (oboe; Terzetto Ensemble (Harmonia Mundi 907220 CD) 4:21

Carl Friedrich Abel: Sonata for violoncello and basso continuo: Movement I Allegro Moderato   Elinor Frey, cello; Lorenzo Ghielmi, fortepiano (Passacaille 1006 CD) 4:45

Guillaume de Machaut: Beauté parée de valour   Ensemble Project Ars Nova (New Albion 068 CD) 2:09

Anonymous: Esperance qui en mon cuer   Jason McStoots, tenor; Scott Metcalfe & Debra Nagy, gothic harp. (Artists recording of live performance) 4:33

Louis-Nicolas Clérambault: Cantata Léandre et Héro: “Dieu des mers”  Agnes Mellon, soprano; Ensemble Barcarole  (Alpha 068 CD) 6:28

Jean-Féry Rebel: Ulysse: “C’est vous, mon cher Ulysse” and “Que c’est un plaisir extreme”  Clara Rottsolk, soprano; Les Délices ensemble (Les Délices 36632 CD) 3:30

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Alexander Scriabin: Two Etudes: C-sharp minor, F-sharp minor Garrick Ohlsson, piano Album: Alexander Scriabin - The Complete Etudes Bridge 9287 Music: 4:19

Jean-Féry Rebel: Les Elements, overture to the ballet suite ('Le Chaos') Lausanne Chamber Orchestra; Ton Koopman, conductor Salle Metropole, Lausanne, Switzerland Music: 7:16

Sulkhan Tsintsadze: Six Miniatures Avi Avital, mandolin; Dover Quartet Savannah Music Festival, Temple Mickve Israel, Savannah, GA Music: 11:15

Franz Schubert: Wanderer Fantasy, D. 760 Garrick Ohlsson, piano The Cliburn, Bass Performance Hall, Fort Worth, TX Music: 23:23

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Daniel Levitan: Marimba Quartet (2nd movement) Seattle Marimba Quartet In Studio at KING FM, Seattle, WA Music: 5:10

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt, Suite No. 1, Op. 46 Trondheim Symphony Orchestra; Krzysztof Urbanski, conductor Chopin and his Europe International Music Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Music: 13:54

Johannes Brahms: Violin Sonata No. 3, Op. 108 Joshua Bell, violin; Jeremy Denk, piano Jerome L. Greene Performance Space, WQXR, New York, New York Music: 20:19

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Gabriel Fauré

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00            00:02:06            Traditional         The Keel Row    City of London Sinfonia John Rutter       Cambridge Singers            Collegium         120

14:02:00            00:01:53            Traditional         The Drunken Sailor                                Sharon Isbin, guitar       Sony    745456

14:03:00            00:19:38            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 18 in F major                  Ton Koopman            Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra  Erato    45714

14:23:00            00:15:18            Sergei Prokofiev           Piano Concerto No.  1 in D flat major  Op 10      BBC Philharmonic            Gianandrea Noseda       Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano     Chandos           10802

14:50:00            00:27:12            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 48 in C major                             Orpheus Chamber Orchestra          DeutGram         419607

15:17:00            00:08:56            Arthur Honegger            Pastorale d'été              Michel Plasson  Orch du Capitole de Toulouse           DeutGram         469376

15:26:00            00:09:15            Franz Liszt        Soirées de Vienne: Valse-Caprice No.  6                         Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano      Centaur 3280

15:35:00            00:08:23            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Sleeping Beauty: Finale & Apotheosis                      Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra        DeutGram         457634

15:44:00            00:12:45            George Frideric Handel  Organ Concerto No. 13 in F major          Academy of Ancient Music            Richard Egarr    Richard Egarr, organ     Harm Mundi      807447

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor; Christoph Eschenbach, piano – recorded live in Severance Hall, this is an archival concert in observance of the 50th anniversary of the Cleveland Orchestra broadcasts,  recorded 1/16/69, marking Christoph Eschenbach’s American debut

16:04:00            00:19:05            Sergei Prokofiev           Lieutenant Kijé Suite Op 60       

16:27:00            00:20:24            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 95 in C minor

16:51:00            00:27:36            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 19 in F major

17:25:00            00:35:31            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Concerto No.  1 in C major  Op 15            Cleveland Orchestra            George Szell     Emil Gilels, piano          EMI      69506

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech

18:04:00            00:18:24            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Divertimento No. 7 in D major                Ton Koopman            Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra  Erato    45713

18:24:00            00:11:30            Arthur Benjamin Oboe Concerto after Cimarosa in C major           City of London Sinfonia            Nicholas Ward   Anthony Camden, oboe Naxos   553433

18:37:00            00:12:46            César Franck     Prelude, Fugue & Variations Op 18                                 Paul Crossley, piano            Sony    58914

18:52:00            00:05:08            John Johnson   Lute Duet 'Greensleeves'           Sharon Isbin, guitar       Sony    745456

18:57:00            00:02:10            Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.167: Chorale 'Sei Lob und    Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra          Ton Koopman   Yo-Yo Ma, cello            Sony    60680

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:28:05            Darius Milhaud  Symphonie No. 2 Op 247                       Michel Plasson  Orch du Capitole de Toulouse           DeutGram         435437

19:32:00            00:30:32            Camille Saint-Saëns       Piano Concerto No.  5 in F major  Op 103           WDR Symphony Cologne            Thomas Sanderling        Anna Malikova, piano    Audite   92510

20:05:00            00:48:23            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  3 in E flat major  Op 55             Bruno Weil            Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra   Tafelmusik        1032

20:55:00            00:04:12            Edvard Grieg    Holberg Suite: Sarabande Op 40                        Domenico Boyagian      Ohio Philharmonic     Centaur 3311

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

21:53:00            00:06:11            Enrique Granados         Goyescas: El fandango de candil                                  Jorge Luis Prats, piano      Decca   4782732

 

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: The Art of Spoken Word - It takes fine craftsmanship to achieve a perfect partnership between text and music in which neither element overshadows the other. This week, we’ll listen to a fascinating array of spoken word and music by composers who are striving to achieve this symmetry. This week, we’ll hear music by Aaron Jay Kernis, Joseph Schwantner, David Lang, and more
 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:04:06            Robert Schumann          Nachtstuck No.  4 in F major  Op 23                               András Schiff, piano     ECM     1806

23:06:00            00:09:34            Johannes Brahms          Andante from String Quartet No. 2 Op 51                                   Chiara String Quartet     Azica    71289

23:18:00            00:05:01            Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No.  8 in D flat major  Op 27                            Valentina Lisitsa, piano    Decca   17091

23:23:00            00:09:38            Joachim Raff    In the Twilight from Symphony No. 3 Op 153                  Hilary Davan Wetton            Milton Keynes City Orchestra     Hyperion           66628

23:35:00            00:03:26            Robert Schumann          Abendlied Op 107                     Neeme Järvi      Detroit Symphony            Chandos           9227

23:38:00            00:16:12            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Lento from Symphony No. 2                  Richard Hickox            London Symphony        Chandos           9902

23:56:00            00:03:22            Johann Sebastian Bach Chorale Prelude 'I Call to Thee'               José Serebrier            Bournemouth Symphony           Naxos   572050

23:56:00            00:02:55            Emmerich Kálmán         What does a rosy mouth that has never                          Stephen Hough, piano    Hyperion           67043

 

 