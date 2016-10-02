Program Guide 10-02-2016

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

00:02:00 00:34:46 Johann Sebastian Bach St. John Passion: Part 1 Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Barbara Schlick, soprano; Kai Wessel, countertenor; Guy de Mey, tenor; Peter Kooy, bass; Klaus Mertens, bass Erato 94675

00:38:00 01:13:32 Johann Sebastian Bach St. John Passion: Part 2 Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Gerd Türk, tenor; Netherlands Bach Society Erato 94675

01:53:00 00:03:59 Johann Sebastian Bach Easter Oratorio: Sinfonia Ton Koopman Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Erato 23416

02:02:00 00:28:05 Darius Milhaud Symphonie No. 2 Op 247 Michel Plasson Orch du Capitole de Toulouse DeutGram 435437

02:32:00 00:30:32 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No. 5 in F major Op 103 WDR Symphony Cologne Thomas Sanderling Anna Malikova, piano Audite 92510

03:05:00 00:48:23 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 3 in E flat major Op 55 Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Tafelmusik 1032

03:54:00 00:05:06 George Butterworth English Idyll No. 1 Andrew Manze BBC Scottish Symphony BBC 392

04:53:00 00:06:22 Claude Debussy Estampes: La soirée dans Grenade Geoffrey Simon Philharmonia Orchestra Cala 1025

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Eric Charnofsky: In Motion — Solaris Woodwind Quintet (CCG 03-16-14) 10:33

Robert Rollin: Suite for Woodwind Quintet on a Theme from ‘The Music of Erich Zann’ — Solaris Woodwind Quintet (CCG 03-16-14) 9:59

Margaret Brouwer: Quintet for Clarinet (in A) and String Quartet (2005) — Daniel Silver, clarinet; Maia String Quartet (Naxos 559 763) 19:42

Halim El-Dabh: Sweet and Prickly Pear (2002) — Jameson Cooper, violin; Halim El-Dabh, derabucca (Centaur 3310) 7:10

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The Sixteen and Italian Masters - The great English ensemble begins a new series of recordings of music of Monteverdi, and also looks at Italians who came to the royal court of Poland

05:58:00 00:01:06 Claude Debussy Page d'album Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460247

06:04:00 00:06:08 Johann Sebastian Bach Motet 'Lobet den Herrn' Chamber Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Soli Deo 716

06:12:00 00:07:12 Johann Sebastian Bach Motet 'Der Geist hilft' Chamber Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Soli Deo 716

06:21:00 00:07:23 Johann Sebastian Bach St. John Passion: Chorus 'Ruht wohl, Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Netherlands Bach Society Erato 94675

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Cinema Sensations - Though some instruments were specifically created to accompany silent films, pipe organs have proven that they can tackle movie music of any sort!

MIKLÓS RÓZSA: El Cid Overture Philipp Pelster (2013 Klais/León Cathedral, Spain) Antes 319296

HANS ZIMMER: Pirates of the Caribbean (medley) Charlie Balogh (Wurlitzer/Organ Stop Pizza, Mesa, AZ) ERB Enterprises 120

LESLIE BRICUSSE & ANTHONY NEWLEY: Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (medley) Mark Herman (Wurlitzer/Aveni Studio, Gates Mills, OH)

CAMERON CARPENTER: Music for an Imaginary Film Cameron Carpenter (2013 Marshall & Ogletree/International Touring Organ) Sony Classical 379688

ENNIO MORRICONE: Gabriel’s Oboe, fr The Mission Wilma Jensen (1927 Skinner+1963 Aeolian-Skinner/Cathedral of Saint Paul, St. Paul, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 9/29/09)

JOHN WILLIAMS: Star Wars (Cantina Band; Prince Lea’s Theme; Throne Room/End Title) John Rose (1962 Austin/Cathedral of St. Joseph, Hartford, CT) Towerhill 1008

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: World Communion Sunday - On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll listen to music that reflects on the sacrament of Holy Communion, and on Christian unity around the world.The program will include music for the Eucharist by Edward Bairstow, Dan Locklair, Olivier Messiaen, Vytautas Miskinis, and others. Join Peter DuBois for this international celebration!



09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Debra Nagy Les Delices preview

Joseph-Chabanceau de la Barre: J’avois juré Debra Nagy, oboe; Emily Walhout, viola da gamba; Nigel North, theorbo (Live performance, artists recording CD) (3:17)

The Beatles (arr. Eric Milnes): She’s Leaving Home Les Boréades de Montréal (ATMA 23008 CD) 3:28

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quartet in F major, KV 370, Movement III Rondo/ Allegro Paul Goodwin (oboe; Terzetto Ensemble (Harmonia Mundi 907220 CD) 4:21

Carl Friedrich Abel: Sonata for violoncello and basso continuo: Movement I Allegro Moderato Elinor Frey, cello; Lorenzo Ghielmi, fortepiano (Passacaille 1006 CD) 4:45

Guillaume de Machaut: Beauté parée de valour Ensemble Project Ars Nova (New Albion 068 CD) 2:09

Anonymous: Esperance qui en mon cuer Jason McStoots, tenor; Scott Metcalfe & Debra Nagy, gothic harp. (Artists recording of live performance) 4:33

Louis-Nicolas Clérambault: Cantata Léandre et Héro: “Dieu des mers” Agnes Mellon, soprano; Ensemble Barcarole (Alpha 068 CD) 6:28

Jean-Féry Rebel: Ulysse: “C’est vous, mon cher Ulysse” and “Que c’est un plaisir extreme” Clara Rottsolk, soprano; Les Délices ensemble (Les Délices 36632 CD) 3:30

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Alexander Scriabin: Two Etudes: C-sharp minor, F-sharp minor Garrick Ohlsson, piano Album: Alexander Scriabin - The Complete Etudes Bridge 9287 Music: 4:19

Jean-Féry Rebel: Les Elements, overture to the ballet suite ('Le Chaos') Lausanne Chamber Orchestra; Ton Koopman, conductor Salle Metropole, Lausanne, Switzerland Music: 7:16

Sulkhan Tsintsadze: Six Miniatures Avi Avital, mandolin; Dover Quartet Savannah Music Festival, Temple Mickve Israel, Savannah, GA Music: 11:15

Franz Schubert: Wanderer Fantasy, D. 760 Garrick Ohlsson, piano The Cliburn, Bass Performance Hall, Fort Worth, TX Music: 23:23

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Daniel Levitan: Marimba Quartet (2nd movement) Seattle Marimba Quartet In Studio at KING FM, Seattle, WA Music: 5:10

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt, Suite No. 1, Op. 46 Trondheim Symphony Orchestra; Krzysztof Urbanski, conductor Chopin and his Europe International Music Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Music: 13:54

Johannes Brahms: Violin Sonata No. 3, Op. 108 Joshua Bell, violin; Jeremy Denk, piano Jerome L. Greene Performance Space, WQXR, New York, New York Music: 20:19

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Gabriel Fauré

14:00:00 00:02:06 Traditional The Keel Row City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 120

14:02:00 00:01:53 Traditional The Drunken Sailor Sharon Isbin, guitar Sony 745456

14:03:00 00:19:38 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 18 in F major Ton Koopman Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Erato 45714

14:23:00 00:15:18 Sergei Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 1 in D flat major Op 10 BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Chandos 10802

14:50:00 00:27:12 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 48 in C major Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 419607

15:17:00 00:08:56 Arthur Honegger Pastorale d'été Michel Plasson Orch du Capitole de Toulouse DeutGram 469376

15:26:00 00:09:15 Franz Liszt Soirées de Vienne: Valse-Caprice No. 6 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3280

15:35:00 00:08:23 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Finale & Apotheosis Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457634

15:44:00 00:12:45 George Frideric Handel Organ Concerto No. 13 in F major Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Richard Egarr, organ Harm Mundi 807447

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor; Christoph Eschenbach, piano – recorded live in Severance Hall, this is an archival concert in observance of the 50th anniversary of the Cleveland Orchestra broadcasts, recorded 1/16/69, marking Christoph Eschenbach’s American debut

16:04:00 00:19:05 Sergei Prokofiev Lieutenant Kijé Suite Op 60

16:27:00 00:20:24 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 95 in C minor

16:51:00 00:27:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 19 in F major

17:25:00 00:35:31 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 1 in C major Op 15 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Emil Gilels, piano EMI 69506

18:04:00 00:18:24 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 7 in D major Ton Koopman Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Erato 45713

18:24:00 00:11:30 Arthur Benjamin Oboe Concerto after Cimarosa in C major City of London Sinfonia Nicholas Ward Anthony Camden, oboe Naxos 553433

18:37:00 00:12:46 César Franck Prelude, Fugue & Variations Op 18 Paul Crossley, piano Sony 58914

18:52:00 00:05:08 John Johnson Lute Duet 'Greensleeves' Sharon Isbin, guitar Sony 745456

18:57:00 00:02:10 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.167: Chorale 'Sei Lob und Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 60680

19:02:00 00:28:05 Darius Milhaud Symphonie No. 2 Op 247 Michel Plasson Orch du Capitole de Toulouse DeutGram 435437

19:32:00 00:30:32 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No. 5 in F major Op 103 WDR Symphony Cologne Thomas Sanderling Anna Malikova, piano Audite 92510

20:05:00 00:48:23 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 3 in E flat major Op 55 Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Tafelmusik 1032

20:55:00 00:04:12 Edvard Grieg Holberg Suite: Sarabande Op 40 Domenico Boyagian Ohio Philharmonic Centaur 3311

21:53:00 00:06:11 Enrique Granados Goyescas: El fandango de candil Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 4782732

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: The Art of Spoken Word - It takes fine craftsmanship to achieve a perfect partnership between text and music in which neither element overshadows the other. This week, we’ll listen to a fascinating array of spoken word and music by composers who are striving to achieve this symmetry. This week, we’ll hear music by Aaron Jay Kernis, Joseph Schwantner, David Lang, and more



23:02:00 00:04:06 Robert Schumann Nachtstuck No. 4 in F major Op 23 András Schiff, piano ECM 1806

23:06:00 00:09:34 Johannes Brahms Andante from String Quartet No. 2 Op 51 Chiara String Quartet Azica 71289

23:18:00 00:05:01 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 8 in D flat major Op 27 Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091

23:23:00 00:09:38 Joachim Raff In the Twilight from Symphony No. 3 Op 153 Hilary Davan Wetton Milton Keynes City Orchestra Hyperion 66628

23:35:00 00:03:26 Robert Schumann Abendlied Op 107 Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9227

23:38:00 00:16:12 Ralph Vaughan Williams Lento from Symphony No. 2 Richard Hickox London Symphony Chandos 9902

23:56:00 00:03:22 Johann Sebastian Bach Chorale Prelude 'I Call to Thee' José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572050

23:56:00 00:02:55 Emmerich Kálmán What does a rosy mouth that has never Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67043