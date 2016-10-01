© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 10-01-2016

Published October 1, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:33:18            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Divertimento No. 10 in F major                           Vienna Chamber Ensemble       Denon  9883

00:37:00            00:19:46            Paul Dukas       La Péri              Jesús López-Cobos      Cincinnati Symphony     Telarc   80515

00:59:00            00:32:21            Johannes Brahms          String Quintet No.  2 in G major  Op 111 Cavani String Quartet                 Donald Weilerstein, viola           Azica    71216

01:33:00            00:38:15            Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat BBC Philharmonic         Juanjo Mena     Raquel Lojendio, soprano         Chandos           10694

02:13:00            00:35:21            Sir Edward Elgar           Falstaff Op 68               Sir Andrew Davis           BBC Symphony Orchestra          Teldec  98436

02:50:00            00:40:20            Léo Delibes      Sylvia: Suite                  Martin West       San Francisco Ballet Orchestra            Reference         125

03:32:00            00:33:54            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 31 in D major                 Sir Charles Mackerras            Orchestra of St Luke's   Telarc   80156

04:08:00            00:26:29            Édouard Lalo    Cello Concerto in D minor          Cleveland Orchestra      Daniel Barenboim            Jacqueline Du Pré, cello            EMI      55528

04:36:00            00:41:18            Paul Dukas       Symphony in C major                Jesús López-Cobos      Cincinnati Symphony        Telarc   80515

05:19:00            00:17:05            Robert Schumann          Overture, Scherzo and Finale Op 52                   Thomas Dausgaard            Swedish Chamber Orchestra      Bis       1569

05:38:00            00:06:31            Oskar Nedbal    Chaste Barbara: Overture                       Douglas Bostock          Carlsbad Symphony        Classico           192

05:50:00            00:09:50            Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No.  1                   Riccardo Muti    Philadelphia Orchestra          EMI      63572

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Daniel Binelli performs a Suite by Argentine composer Astor Piazzolla for the instrument that’s the beating heart of tango, the bandoneón.

Daniel Binelli toca una Suite por el compositor argentino Astor Piazzolla para el instrument que es el corazón del tango—el bandoneón .

06:00:50 Astor Piazzolla: Suite Punta del Este for Bandoneon, Ensemble and String Orchestra   Daniel Binelli, bandoneon   Camerata Bariloche, Chamber Orchestra of Argentina   Sono Luminus   DOR-90201                      

06:20:06 Joaquín Turina: Mujeres Españas (Spanish Women): Madrileña clásica, Andaluza sentimental, Morena coqueta   Sara Davis Buechner, piano   Koch International   7590           

06:38:32 Claude Debussy : Danses sacrée et profane  Nicanor Zabeleta, harp   Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra   Ferenc Fricsay   Archipel  466      

06:48:43 Marcelo Coronel: Imaginario popular argentino (Popular Argentine Legends)   Victor Villadangos, guitar  Naxos  8557658                  

07:00:50 Henry Purcell: Fairy Queen: Suite from Act I  Concert des Nations  Jordi Savall   Alia Vox   9866       

07:11:44 Roberto Gerhard: Soirée de Barcelona (Suite for Piano): Allegretto placido, Sostenuto molto enérgico e pesante, Sard Jordi Masó, piano   Marco Polo   223867          

07:31:54 Ernesto Cordero: Concerto Antillano for Guitar & Orchestra (1983)   Carlos Barbosa-Lima, guitar   Sofia Soloists Chamber Ensemble   Plamen Djurov   Zoho   200707

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Alexander Scriabin: Two Etudes: C-sharp minor, F-sharp minor Garrick Ohlsson, piano Album: Alexander Scriabin - The Complete Etudes Bridge 9287 Music: 4:19

Jean-Féry Rebel: Les Elements, overture to the ballet suite ('Le Chaos') Lausanne Chamber Orchestra; Ton Koopman, conductor Salle Metropole, Lausanne, Switzerland Music: 7:16

Sulkhan Tsintsadze: Six Miniatures Avi Avital, mandolin; Dover Quartet Savannah Music Festival, Temple Mickve Israel, Savannah, GA Music: 11:15

Franz Schubert: Wanderer Fantasy, D. 760 Garrick Ohlsson, piano The Cliburn, Bass Performance Hall, Fort Worth, TX Music: 23:23

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Daniel Levitan: Marimba Quartet (2nd movement) Seattle Marimba Quartet In Studio at KING FM, Seattle, WA Music: 5:10

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt, Suite No. 1, Op. 46 Trondheim Symphony Orchestra; Krzysztof Urbanski, conductor Chopin and his Europe International Music Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Music: 13:54

Johannes Brahms: Violin Sonata No. 3, Op. 108 Joshua Bell, violin; Jeremy Denk, piano Jerome L. Greene Performance Space, WQXR, New York, New York Music: 20:19

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

09:58:00            00:01:23            Sergei Prokofiev           The Love for Three Oranges: March Op 33                                  Gil Shaham, violin; Akira Eguchi, piano       DeutGram         447640

10:00:00            00:02:51            Dmitri Shostakovich      Ballet Suite No. 1: Music Box Waltz                    Constantine Orbelian            Moscow Chamber Orchestra      Delos   3257

10:04:00            00:13:27            Richard Wagner Rienzi: Overture             Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra            MAA     1032

10:19:00            00:07:58            Johann David Heinichen            Concerto Grosso in C                Reinhard Goebel            Cologne Musica Antiqua            Archiv   437549

10:30:00            00:08:57            Franz Waxman  Hotel Berlin: Cafe Waltzes                      John Mauceri    Hollywood Bowl Orchestra          Philips  438685

10:41:00            00:03:50            Johann Sebastian Bach WTC-1: Prelude & Fugue No.  1 in C major                                  Till Fellner, piano    ECM     1853

10:41:00            00:02:42            Paul Schoenfield           Four Souvenirs: Square Dance                           Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano            Telarc   80744

10:47:00            00:04:23            Jules Massenet Cendrillon: March of the Princesses                   Sir Neville Marriner            Academy St. Martin in Fields     Capriccio          10569

10:52:00            00:03:47            Franz Schubert  Five Minuets: Minuet No. 1 in C major     Chamber Orchestra of Europe                Gidon Kremer, violin      DeutGram         437535

10:58:00            00:01:49            Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 6 in D flat major  Op 64                                  Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano           Decca   466357

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 14, 2015 - The world-renowned cellist Matt Haimovitz returns to From the Top as the special guest artist of this week’s program from the San Francisco Conservatory. With the young performers on the program, Maestro Haimovitz performs a very unusual piece—a children’s musical storybook called “Angel Heart”—featuring the internationally best-selling children’s author Cornelia Funke as its narrator. And there’s still the regular lineup of outstanding young musicians, including a 14-year-old violinist performing one of Sarasate’s most spirited show pieces

The Cambiata Quartet performs the first movement, Allegro con brio, from String Quartet No. 6 in B-flat major, Op. 18, by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770–1827).

16-year-old violinist William Copeland from Palo Alto, California; 16-year-old violinist Raymond So from Saratoga, California;17-year-old violist Patricia Tang from Palo Alto, California;16-year-old cellist Elena Ariza from Cupertino, California

16-year-old cellist Elena Ariza from Cupertino, California, performs the third movement, Finale (Animé), from Sonata for Cello and Piano in D minor, L. 135, by Claude Debussy (1862–1918), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

15-year-old pianist Elliot Wuu from Fremont, California, performs the fourth movement, Vivace, from Piano Sonata No. 2 in D minor, Op. 14, by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953) and Prelude in D major, Op. 23, No. 4, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873–1943).

The 24 Strings Guitar Quartet, coached by Scott Cmiel, performs “Von der Jugend” from Das Lied von der Erde (“The Song of the Earth”) by Gustav Mahler (1860–1911), arranged by Stephen Goss.

17-year-old guitarist Ashwin Krishna from Los Altos, California; 14-year-old guitarist Nicholas Padmanabhan from Palo Alto, California; 13-year-old guitarist Chase Onodera from Sacramento, California; 18-year-old guitarist Alexander Stroud from Mountain View, California

Angel Heart, a music storybook, with story by Cornelia Funke, music by Luna Pearl Woolf, with Unter Beymer, a lullaby by Alexander Olshanetsky, arranged by Lewis Spratlan.

I. There, do you hear it?; II. Unter Beymer; III. The East is dress in leaves…; IV. Oh the North; V. The West is even bigger than the raven man

Cornelia Funke, narrator; Lisa Delan, soprano;Matt Haimowitz, cello;Konpeito Cello Quartet

17-year-old cellist Irene Jeong from Palo Alto, California;17-year-old cellist Catherine Kim from Palo Alto, California;18-year-old cellist Minku Lee from Palo Alto, California;’16-year-old cellist Jeremy Tai from Cupertino, California; Christopher O’Riley, conductor

14-year-old violinist Kevin Zhu from Cupertino, California, performs “Zapateado” by Pablo de Sarasate (1844–1908), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech; Flagg-waving in Colonial Boston? - CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Igor Stravinsky’s Life

12:08:00            00:01:58            Igor Stravinsky  Pulcinella: Overture                                Orpheus Chamber Orchestra            DeutGram         419628

12:12:00            00:10:52            Paul Dukas       The Sorcerer's Apprentice                      Jesús López-Cobos      Cincinnati Symphony        Telarc   80515

12:25:00            00:12:40            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Horn Concerto No. 2 in E flat major        Scottish Chamber Orchestra          Sir Charles Mackerras    Eric Ruske, horn            Telarc   80367

12:41:00            00:13:17            Franz Liszt        Rapsodie espagnole                             Roberto Szidon, piano   DeutGram            4779525

12:55:00            00:04:21            Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No.  9 in B major  Op 72                        Christoph von Dohnányi          Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   430171

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00            00:35:21            Sir Edward Elgar           Falstaff Op 68               Sir Andrew Davis           BBC Symphony Orchestra          Teldec  98436

13:37:00            00:21:00            Sir Edward Elgar           Sea Pictures Op 37       English Chamber Orchestra        Kenneth Woods Rodolfus Choir  Avie      2362

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:01:00            00:22:00            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 14 in E flat major     Chamber Players of Canada             Janina Fialkowska, piano           Atma    2532

14:26:00            00:06:11            Gioacchino Rossini       The Barber of Seville: Una voce poco fa            Orchestra of La Scala    Riccardo Chailly            Marilyn Horne, mezzo-soprano   CBS     37862

14:35:00            00:15:56            Jacques Ibert    Divertissement              Paavo Järvi       Tapiola Sinfonietta        Bis       630

14:54:00            00:04:21            John Williams    Olympic Fanfare & Theme                      John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra          Philips  420178

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Flagg-waving in Colonial Boston?

15:03:00            00:33:05            José Serebrier   Symphony on Bizet's 'Carmen'               José Serebrier   Barcelona Symphony        Bis       1305

15:39:00            00:11:54            Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No.  2 in F major             Apollo's Fire            Jeannette Sorrell           John Thiessen, trumpet; Michael Lynn, recorder; Gonzalo X. Ruiz, oboe; Cynthia Roberts, violin    Avie      2207

15:55:00            00:04:33            Johann Strauss Jr         Die Fledermaus: Csárdás 'Klänge der     English Chamber Orchestra            Jeffrey Tate      Renée Fleming, soprano            Decca   458858

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:01:00            00:13:36            Frederick Loewe            Camelot: Suite              Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra            Telarc   80375

16:18:00            00:14:34            Johann Nepomuk Hummel         Piano Trio No.  3 in G Op 35                              Beaux Arts Trio       Philips  446077

16:37:00            00:14:49            Peter Tchaikovsky         Mozartiana Suite: Theme & Variations Op 61                   Neeme Järvi            Philharmonia Orchestra  Chandos           8777

16:54:00            00:05:43            Franz Liszt        Ballade from 'The Flying Dutchman'                               Daniel Barenboim, piano    DeutGram         4779525

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Music for Your Inner Child - Movies based on classic children's stories including The Wizard of Oz, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The Little Mermaid, The Chronicles of Narnia and more

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Alice Returns from Alice in Wonderland, 2010  Walt Disney Records D0004900002  An Original Walt Disney Records Soundtrack  Danny Elfman  original soundtrack recording/Pete Anthony, cond.

The Wizard of Oz Concert Suite from The Wizard of Oz, 1939  Philips 432 109-2  Hollywood Dreams  Herbert Stothard/Harold Arlen/E.Y. Harburg  Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

When You Wish Upon a Star from Pinocchio, 1940  Walt Disney Records 0946 3 65028 2 3  Classic Disney, Volume II 60 Years of Musical Magic  Ned Washington/Leigh Harline  Cliff Edwards, vocals/original soundtrack recording

When You Wish Upon a Star from Pinocchio, 1940  Telarc CD-80196  A Disney Spectacular  Leigh Harline  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes from Cinderella, 1950  Walt Disney Records D001412702  Disney Cinderella Collector's Edition  Mack David,/Al Hoffman/Jerry Livingston  Ilene Woods, vocals/original soundtrack recording

You Shall Go from Cinderella, 2015  Walt Disney Records D002179702  Disney Cinderella An Original Walt Disney Records Soundtrack  Patrick Doyle  original soundtrack recording/James Shearman, cond.

Farewell Charlotte and Wilbur's Homecoming from Charlotte's Web, 2006  Sony Classical 88697-02989-2  Music from the Motion Picture Charlotte's Web  Danny Elfman  The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Pete Anthony, cond.

Finale from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005  Silva Screen Records SILCD 1268  The Film Music of Danny Elfman  Danny Elfman  The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra and Choir/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

Cinderella's Slipper/Finale from Cinderella, 1950  Walt Disney Records D001412702  Disney Cinderella Collector's Edition  Mack David,/Al Hoffman/Jerry Livingston  original soundtrack recording

Farewell Charlotte from Charlotte's Web, 2006  Sony Classical 88697-02989-2  Music from the Motion Picture Charlotte's Web  Danny Elfman  The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Pete Anthony, cond.

Overture/Spoonful of Sugar/Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious/Let's Go Fly A Kite/Chim Chim Cher-ee/Feed The Birds from Mary Poppins, 1964  Walt Disney Records D002036292  Walt Disney Records The Legacy Collection: Mary Poppins  Richard M. Sherman/Robert B. Sherman  Julie Andrews, Vocals/original soundtrack recording/Irwin Kostal, cond.

Main Title/Once Upon a Dream/Prologue and Finale from Sleeping Beauty, 1959  Walt Disney Records D00205592  Walt Disney Records The Legacy Collection: Sleeping Beauty  George Bruns  original soundtrack recording

Flying from Peter Pan, 2003  Varese Sarabande 302 066 900 2  Varese Sarabande: A 30th Anniversary Celebration  James Newton Howard  original soundtrack recording/Pete Anthony, cond.

Happy Ending from The Little Mermaid, 1989  Walt Disney Records D002065692  Walt Disney Records The Legacy Collection: The Little Mermaid  Alan Menken  Disney Chorus/original soundtrack recording/J.A.C. Redford, cond.

Beauty and the Beast from Beauty and the Beast, 1991  Telarc CD-80381  The Magical Music of Disney  Alan Menken  Indiana University Singing Hoosiers/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Only the Beginning of the Adventure from The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, 2005  Walt Disney Records 61374  Original Soundtrack  Harry Gregson-Williams  The Los Angeles Recording Arts Orchestra/Harry Gregson-Williams, cond.

Alice Reprise #5 from Alice in Wonderland, 2010  Walt Disney Records D0004900002  An Original Walt Disney Records Soundtrack  Danny Elfman  original soundtrack recording/Pete Anthony, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Wiliams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman : Do Exaggerate! - The virtues of hype!  Seventeen songs that exaggerate everything from the trouble with  women, to the evils of a pool table, to the glories of P.T. Barnum’s Museum

00:00:00  00:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch  979151-2

00:01:11  00:01:28  Cole Porter  You're the Top Hal Linden, Eileen Rodgers  American Songbook Series: Cole Porter  Smithsonian  RD048-2

00:03:25  00:01:22  Jerome Kern-Oscar Hammerstein  The Song Is You    Frank Sinatra     American Songbook Series: Jerome Kern     Smithsonian  RD048-4

00:04:45  00:02:57  Frank Loesser  If I Were a Bell   Isabel Bigley  Guys and Dolls  Original B'way Cast Decca B'way  012159-112

00:07:34  00:00:50  Richard Adler-Jerry Ross  There Once Was a Man      Harry Conick, Jr., Kelli O'Hara The Pajama Game   2006 Revival  Columbia  CK99035

00:08:46  00:02:43  Trey Parker-Robert Lopez-Matt Stone  You and Me (but Mostly Me)   Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells  The Book of Mormon   Original B'way Cast  Ghostlight          91558-44482

00:11:52  00:02:45  A.J.Lerner-F.Loewe   I'm an Ordinary Man      Rex Harrison     My Fair Lady  Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK60539

00:15:12  00:02:23  Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion  The Impossible Dream  Richard Kiley  Man of La Mancha Decca B'way  012159387-2

00:18:00  00:03:00  L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green  I Get Carried Away   Betty Comden, Adolph Green On the Town  1960 Studio Cast       Sony  SK60538

00:21:30  00:03:09  Cy Coleman-B.Comden-A.Green  I Rise Again  John Cullum   On the 20th Century  Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK35330

00:25:28  00:01:50  Cy Coleman-Michael Stewart  Museum Song  Jim Dale  Barnum  Original B'way Cast Sony  SK89999

00:27:47  00:03:48  Meredith Willson  Trouble      Robert Preston  The Music Man  Original B'way Cast Angel  7777-64663

00:31:33  00:04:00  Jule Styne-Bob Merrill  I'm the Greatest Star    Barbra Streisand  Funny Girl  Original B'way Cast  Angel  7777-64661

00:36:16  00:01:53  Cole Porter   Night and Day  Fred Astaire  American Songbook Series: Cole Porter Smithsonian  RD048-2

00:38:09  00:03:30  Stephen Sondheim   Not a Day Goes By  Bernadette Peters   I'll Be Your Baby Tonight   Angel            7777-54699

00:42:00  00:01:36  R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein   Like a God   Ed Kenney  Flower Drum Song    Original B'way Cast  Sony  CK2009

00:43:46  00:04:22  Jonathan Larson  Without You  Adam Pascal, Daphne Rubin-Vega  Rent  Original B'way Cast  Dreamworks  DRMD2-50003

00:48:19  00:03:23  Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson  It Never Was You  Judy Garland  American Songbook Series: Kurt Weill  Smithsonian      RD048-17

00:52:07  00:00:53  George and Ira Gershwin  Sweet and Low Down  Joshua Bell  Gershwin Fantasy Sony  SK60659

00:55:11  00:00:20  A.J.Lerner-F.Loewe   Filler: Overture from "Camelot"  Orchestra  Camelot    Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK60542

00:55:30  00:03:25  A.J. Lerner-F.Loewe    Filler: C'est Moi  Robert Goulet  Camelot  Original B'way Cast Sony  SK60543

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:14:44            Antonín Dvorák Overture 'In Nature's Realm' Op 91                     Jun Märkl          Indianapolis Symphony        Telarc   32927

19:19:00            00:36:54            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  6 in F major  Op 68                   Mikhail Pletnev            Russian National Orchestra        DeutGram         4776409

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Johannes Moser, cello; Joela Jones, organ, recorded in the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County

20:04:00            00:12:22            Carlos Chávez   Symphony No.  2         

20:20:00            00:29:08            Dmitri Shostakovich      Cello Concerto No.  1 in E flat major  Op 107

20:53:00            00:35:12            Camille Saint-Saëns       Symphony No.  3 in C minor  Op 78

21:42:00            00:17:43            Maurice Ravel   Le tombeau de Couperin                        Pierre Boulez     Cleveland Orchestra            DeutGram         2121

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Way-past bedtime stories: Joey Carter’s “Daddy tell me a Story,” “Story Time” from Saturday Night Live; Joyce Grenfell’s “Nursery School; “ and Monty Python’s “Hello, Children”…  Robert Conrad reads his “The Frabus Loves Raspberry Ripple Ice Cream”…Jan C. Snow asks for “Quiet Please”… This Week in the Media
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:08:56            Arthur Honegger            Pastorale d'été              Michel Plasson  Orch du Capitole de Toulouse           DeutGram         469376

23:10:00            00:07:57            Gabriel Fauré    Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 1 Op 15                         Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony    48066

23:21:00            00:08:48            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Adagio in E major         English Chamber Orchestra            Peter Maag       Joshua Bell, violin         Decca   436376

23:29:00            00:07:15            Ludwig van Beethoven   Romance No. 1 in G major  Op 40          Royal Philharmonic        Sir Eugene Goossens         David Oistrakh, violin    DeutGram         4793449

23:39:00            00:05:37            Alan Hovhaness            Prayer of Saint Gregory Op 62   I Fiamminghi     Rudolf Werthen            Benny Wiame, trumpet   Telarc   80392

23:44:00            00:09:20            Jean Sibelius    Andantino from Symphony No. 3 Op 52             Jukka-Pekka Saraste            Finnish Radio Symphony Orch   RCA     60434

23:55:00            00:03:20            Peter Tchaikovsky         Solitude Op 73              José Serebrier   Bournemouth Symphony            Naxos   557645

23:57:00            00:02:40            Gabriel Fauré    Dolly Suite: Berceuse Op 56                              Kathryn Stott, piano; Martin Roscoe, piano  Hyperion           66911

 

 