Program Guide 10-01-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:33:18 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 10 in F major Vienna Chamber Ensemble Denon 9883

00:37:00 00:19:46 Paul Dukas La Péri Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80515

00:59:00 00:32:21 Johannes Brahms String Quintet No. 2 in G major Op 111 Cavani String Quartet Donald Weilerstein, viola Azica 71216

01:33:00 00:38:15 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Raquel Lojendio, soprano Chandos 10694

02:13:00 00:35:21 Sir Edward Elgar Falstaff Op 68 Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 98436

02:50:00 00:40:20 Léo Delibes Sylvia: Suite Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125

03:32:00 00:33:54 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 31 in D major Sir Charles Mackerras Orchestra of St Luke's Telarc 80156

04:08:00 00:26:29 Édouard Lalo Cello Concerto in D minor Cleveland Orchestra Daniel Barenboim Jacqueline Du Pré, cello EMI 55528

04:36:00 00:41:18 Paul Dukas Symphony in C major Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80515

05:19:00 00:17:05 Robert Schumann Overture, Scherzo and Finale Op 52 Thomas Dausgaard Swedish Chamber Orchestra Bis 1569

05:38:00 00:06:31 Oskar Nedbal Chaste Barbara: Overture Douglas Bostock Carlsbad Symphony Classico 192

05:50:00 00:09:50 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 1 Riccardo Muti Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 63572

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Daniel Binelli performs a Suite by Argentine composer Astor Piazzolla for the instrument that’s the beating heart of tango, the bandoneón.

Daniel Binelli toca una Suite por el compositor argentino Astor Piazzolla para el instrument que es el corazón del tango—el bandoneón .

06:00:50 Astor Piazzolla: Suite Punta del Este for Bandoneon, Ensemble and String Orchestra Daniel Binelli, bandoneon Camerata Bariloche, Chamber Orchestra of Argentina Sono Luminus DOR-90201

06:20:06 Joaquín Turina: Mujeres Españas (Spanish Women): Madrileña clásica, Andaluza sentimental, Morena coqueta Sara Davis Buechner, piano Koch International 7590

06:38:32 Claude Debussy : Danses sacrée et profane Nicanor Zabeleta, harp Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra Ferenc Fricsay Archipel 466

06:48:43 Marcelo Coronel: Imaginario popular argentino (Popular Argentine Legends) Victor Villadangos, guitar Naxos 8557658

07:00:50 Henry Purcell: Fairy Queen: Suite from Act I Concert des Nations Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9866

07:11:44 Roberto Gerhard: Soirée de Barcelona (Suite for Piano): Allegretto placido, Sostenuto molto enérgico e pesante, Sard Jordi Masó, piano Marco Polo 223867

07:31:54 Ernesto Cordero: Concerto Antillano for Guitar & Orchestra (1983) Carlos Barbosa-Lima, guitar Sofia Soloists Chamber Ensemble Plamen Djurov Zoho 200707

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Alexander Scriabin: Two Etudes: C-sharp minor, F-sharp minor Garrick Ohlsson, piano Album: Alexander Scriabin - The Complete Etudes Bridge 9287 Music: 4:19

Jean-Féry Rebel: Les Elements, overture to the ballet suite ('Le Chaos') Lausanne Chamber Orchestra; Ton Koopman, conductor Salle Metropole, Lausanne, Switzerland Music: 7:16

Sulkhan Tsintsadze: Six Miniatures Avi Avital, mandolin; Dover Quartet Savannah Music Festival, Temple Mickve Israel, Savannah, GA Music: 11:15

Franz Schubert: Wanderer Fantasy, D. 760 Garrick Ohlsson, piano The Cliburn, Bass Performance Hall, Fort Worth, TX Music: 23:23

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Daniel Levitan: Marimba Quartet (2nd movement) Seattle Marimba Quartet In Studio at KING FM, Seattle, WA Music: 5:10

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt, Suite No. 1, Op. 46 Trondheim Symphony Orchestra; Krzysztof Urbanski, conductor Chopin and his Europe International Music Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Music: 13:54

Johannes Brahms: Violin Sonata No. 3, Op. 108 Joshua Bell, violin; Jeremy Denk, piano Jerome L. Greene Performance Space, WQXR, New York, New York Music: 20:19

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

09:58:00 00:01:23 Sergei Prokofiev The Love for Three Oranges: March Op 33 Gil Shaham, violin; Akira Eguchi, piano DeutGram 447640

10:00:00 00:02:51 Dmitri Shostakovich Ballet Suite No. 1: Music Box Waltz Constantine Orbelian Moscow Chamber Orchestra Delos 3257

10:04:00 00:13:27 Richard Wagner Rienzi: Overture Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

10:19:00 00:07:58 Johann David Heinichen Concerto Grosso in C Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 437549

10:30:00 00:08:57 Franz Waxman Hotel Berlin: Cafe Waltzes John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 438685

10:41:00 00:03:50 Johann Sebastian Bach WTC-1: Prelude & Fugue No. 1 in C major Till Fellner, piano ECM 1853

10:41:00 00:02:42 Paul Schoenfield Four Souvenirs: Square Dance Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744

10:47:00 00:04:23 Jules Massenet Cendrillon: March of the Princesses Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Capriccio 10569

10:52:00 00:03:47 Franz Schubert Five Minuets: Minuet No. 1 in C major Chamber Orchestra of Europe Gidon Kremer, violin DeutGram 437535

10:58:00 00:01:49 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 6 in D flat major Op 64 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 466357

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 14, 2015 - The world-renowned cellist Matt Haimovitz returns to From the Top as the special guest artist of this week’s program from the San Francisco Conservatory. With the young performers on the program, Maestro Haimovitz performs a very unusual piece—a children’s musical storybook called “Angel Heart”—featuring the internationally best-selling children’s author Cornelia Funke as its narrator. And there’s still the regular lineup of outstanding young musicians, including a 14-year-old violinist performing one of Sarasate’s most spirited show pieces

The Cambiata Quartet performs the first movement, Allegro con brio, from String Quartet No. 6 in B-flat major, Op. 18, by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770–1827).

16-year-old violinist William Copeland from Palo Alto, California; 16-year-old violinist Raymond So from Saratoga, California;17-year-old violist Patricia Tang from Palo Alto, California;16-year-old cellist Elena Ariza from Cupertino, California

16-year-old cellist Elena Ariza from Cupertino, California, performs the third movement, Finale (Animé), from Sonata for Cello and Piano in D minor, L. 135, by Claude Debussy (1862–1918), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

15-year-old pianist Elliot Wuu from Fremont, California, performs the fourth movement, Vivace, from Piano Sonata No. 2 in D minor, Op. 14, by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953) and Prelude in D major, Op. 23, No. 4, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873–1943).

The 24 Strings Guitar Quartet, coached by Scott Cmiel, performs “Von der Jugend” from Das Lied von der Erde (“The Song of the Earth”) by Gustav Mahler (1860–1911), arranged by Stephen Goss.

17-year-old guitarist Ashwin Krishna from Los Altos, California; 14-year-old guitarist Nicholas Padmanabhan from Palo Alto, California; 13-year-old guitarist Chase Onodera from Sacramento, California; 18-year-old guitarist Alexander Stroud from Mountain View, California

Angel Heart, a music storybook, with story by Cornelia Funke, music by Luna Pearl Woolf, with Unter Beymer, a lullaby by Alexander Olshanetsky, arranged by Lewis Spratlan.

I. There, do you hear it?; II. Unter Beymer; III. The East is dress in leaves…; IV. Oh the North; V. The West is even bigger than the raven man

Cornelia Funke, narrator; Lisa Delan, soprano;Matt Haimowitz, cello;Konpeito Cello Quartet

17-year-old cellist Irene Jeong from Palo Alto, California;17-year-old cellist Catherine Kim from Palo Alto, California;18-year-old cellist Minku Lee from Palo Alto, California;’16-year-old cellist Jeremy Tai from Cupertino, California; Christopher O’Riley, conductor

14-year-old violinist Kevin Zhu from Cupertino, California, performs “Zapateado” by Pablo de Sarasate (1844–1908), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech; Flagg-waving in Colonial Boston? - CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Igor Stravinsky’s Life

12:08:00 00:01:58 Igor Stravinsky Pulcinella: Overture Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 419628

12:12:00 00:10:52 Paul Dukas The Sorcerer's Apprentice Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80515

12:25:00 00:12:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Horn Concerto No. 2 in E flat major Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Eric Ruske, horn Telarc 80367

12:41:00 00:13:17 Franz Liszt Rapsodie espagnole Roberto Szidon, piano DeutGram 4779525

12:55:00 00:04:21 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 9 in B major Op 72 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430171

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 00:35:21 Sir Edward Elgar Falstaff Op 68 Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 98436

13:37:00 00:21:00 Sir Edward Elgar Sea Pictures Op 37 English Chamber Orchestra Kenneth Woods Rodolfus Choir Avie 2362

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:01:00 00:22:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 14 in E flat major Chamber Players of Canada Janina Fialkowska, piano Atma 2532

14:26:00 00:06:11 Gioacchino Rossini The Barber of Seville: Una voce poco fa Orchestra of La Scala Riccardo Chailly Marilyn Horne, mezzo-soprano CBS 37862

14:35:00 00:15:56 Jacques Ibert Divertissement Paavo Järvi Tapiola Sinfonietta Bis 630

14:54:00 00:04:21 John Williams Olympic Fanfare & Theme John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 420178

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Flagg-waving in Colonial Boston?

15:03:00 00:33:05 José Serebrier Symphony on Bizet's 'Carmen' José Serebrier Barcelona Symphony Bis 1305

15:39:00 00:11:54 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 in F major Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell John Thiessen, trumpet; Michael Lynn, recorder; Gonzalo X. Ruiz, oboe; Cynthia Roberts, violin Avie 2207

15:55:00 00:04:33 Johann Strauss Jr Die Fledermaus: Csárdás 'Klänge der English Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Tate Renée Fleming, soprano Decca 458858

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:01:00 00:13:36 Frederick Loewe Camelot: Suite Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80375

16:18:00 00:14:34 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Piano Trio No. 3 in G Op 35 Beaux Arts Trio Philips 446077

16:37:00 00:14:49 Peter Tchaikovsky Mozartiana Suite: Theme & Variations Op 61 Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8777

16:54:00 00:05:43 Franz Liszt Ballade from 'The Flying Dutchman' Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 4779525

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Music for Your Inner Child - Movies based on classic children's stories including The Wizard of Oz, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The Little Mermaid, The Chronicles of Narnia and more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Alice Returns from Alice in Wonderland, 2010 Walt Disney Records D0004900002 An Original Walt Disney Records Soundtrack Danny Elfman original soundtrack recording/Pete Anthony, cond.

The Wizard of Oz Concert Suite from The Wizard of Oz, 1939 Philips 432 109-2 Hollywood Dreams Herbert Stothard/Harold Arlen/E.Y. Harburg Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

When You Wish Upon a Star from Pinocchio, 1940 Walt Disney Records 0946 3 65028 2 3 Classic Disney, Volume II 60 Years of Musical Magic Ned Washington/Leigh Harline Cliff Edwards, vocals/original soundtrack recording

When You Wish Upon a Star from Pinocchio, 1940 Telarc CD-80196 A Disney Spectacular Leigh Harline Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes from Cinderella, 1950 Walt Disney Records D001412702 Disney Cinderella Collector's Edition Mack David,/Al Hoffman/Jerry Livingston Ilene Woods, vocals/original soundtrack recording

You Shall Go from Cinderella, 2015 Walt Disney Records D002179702 Disney Cinderella An Original Walt Disney Records Soundtrack Patrick Doyle original soundtrack recording/James Shearman, cond.

Farewell Charlotte and Wilbur's Homecoming from Charlotte's Web, 2006 Sony Classical 88697-02989-2 Music from the Motion Picture Charlotte's Web Danny Elfman The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Pete Anthony, cond.

Finale from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005 Silva Screen Records SILCD 1268 The Film Music of Danny Elfman Danny Elfman The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra and Choir/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

Cinderella's Slipper/Finale from Cinderella, 1950 Walt Disney Records D001412702 Disney Cinderella Collector's Edition Mack David,/Al Hoffman/Jerry Livingston original soundtrack recording

Farewell Charlotte from Charlotte's Web, 2006 Sony Classical 88697-02989-2 Music from the Motion Picture Charlotte's Web Danny Elfman The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Pete Anthony, cond.

Overture/Spoonful of Sugar/Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious/Let's Go Fly A Kite/Chim Chim Cher-ee/Feed The Birds from Mary Poppins, 1964 Walt Disney Records D002036292 Walt Disney Records The Legacy Collection: Mary Poppins Richard M. Sherman/Robert B. Sherman Julie Andrews, Vocals/original soundtrack recording/Irwin Kostal, cond.

Main Title/Once Upon a Dream/Prologue and Finale from Sleeping Beauty, 1959 Walt Disney Records D00205592 Walt Disney Records The Legacy Collection: Sleeping Beauty George Bruns original soundtrack recording

Flying from Peter Pan, 2003 Varese Sarabande 302 066 900 2 Varese Sarabande: A 30th Anniversary Celebration James Newton Howard original soundtrack recording/Pete Anthony, cond.

Happy Ending from The Little Mermaid, 1989 Walt Disney Records D002065692 Walt Disney Records The Legacy Collection: The Little Mermaid Alan Menken Disney Chorus/original soundtrack recording/J.A.C. Redford, cond.

Beauty and the Beast from Beauty and the Beast, 1991 Telarc CD-80381 The Magical Music of Disney Alan Menken Indiana University Singing Hoosiers/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Only the Beginning of the Adventure from The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, 2005 Walt Disney Records 61374 Original Soundtrack Harry Gregson-Williams The Los Angeles Recording Arts Orchestra/Harry Gregson-Williams, cond.

Alice Reprise #5 from Alice in Wonderland, 2010 Walt Disney Records D0004900002 An Original Walt Disney Records Soundtrack Danny Elfman original soundtrack recording/Pete Anthony, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Wiliams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman : Do Exaggerate! - The virtues of hype! Seventeen songs that exaggerate everything from the trouble with women, to the evils of a pool table, to the glories of P.T. Barnum’s Museum

00:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

00:01:11 00:01:28 Cole Porter You're the Top Hal Linden, Eileen Rodgers American Songbook Series: Cole Porter Smithsonian RD048-2

00:03:25 00:01:22 Jerome Kern-Oscar Hammerstein The Song Is You Frank Sinatra American Songbook Series: Jerome Kern Smithsonian RD048-4

00:04:45 00:02:57 Frank Loesser If I Were a Bell Isabel Bigley Guys and Dolls Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012159-112

00:07:34 00:00:50 Richard Adler-Jerry Ross There Once Was a Man Harry Conick, Jr., Kelli O'Hara The Pajama Game 2006 Revival Columbia CK99035

00:08:46 00:02:43 Trey Parker-Robert Lopez-Matt Stone You and Me (but Mostly Me) Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells The Book of Mormon Original B'way Cast Ghostlight 91558-44482

00:11:52 00:02:45 A.J.Lerner-F.Loewe I'm an Ordinary Man Rex Harrison My Fair Lady Original B'way Cast Sony SK60539

00:15:12 00:02:23 Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion The Impossible Dream Richard Kiley Man of La Mancha Decca B'way 012159387-2

00:18:00 00:03:00 L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green I Get Carried Away Betty Comden, Adolph Green On the Town 1960 Studio Cast Sony SK60538

00:21:30 00:03:09 Cy Coleman-B.Comden-A.Green I Rise Again John Cullum On the 20th Century Original B'way Cast Sony SK35330

00:25:28 00:01:50 Cy Coleman-Michael Stewart Museum Song Jim Dale Barnum Original B'way Cast Sony SK89999

00:27:47 00:03:48 Meredith Willson Trouble Robert Preston The Music Man Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64663

00:31:33 00:04:00 Jule Styne-Bob Merrill I'm the Greatest Star Barbra Streisand Funny Girl Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64661

00:36:16 00:01:53 Cole Porter Night and Day Fred Astaire American Songbook Series: Cole Porter Smithsonian RD048-2

00:38:09 00:03:30 Stephen Sondheim Not a Day Goes By Bernadette Peters I'll Be Your Baby Tonight Angel 7777-54699

00:42:00 00:01:36 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Like a God Ed Kenney Flower Drum Song Original B'way Cast Sony CK2009

00:43:46 00:04:22 Jonathan Larson Without You Adam Pascal, Daphne Rubin-Vega Rent Original B'way Cast Dreamworks DRMD2-50003

00:48:19 00:03:23 Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson It Never Was You Judy Garland American Songbook Series: Kurt Weill Smithsonian RD048-17

00:52:07 00:00:53 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

00:55:11 00:00:20 A.J.Lerner-F.Loewe Filler: Overture from "Camelot" Orchestra Camelot Original B'way Cast Sony SK60542

00:55:30 00:03:25 A.J. Lerner-F.Loewe Filler: C'est Moi Robert Goulet Camelot Original B'way Cast Sony SK60543

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:14:44 Antonín Dvorák Overture 'In Nature's Realm' Op 91 Jun Märkl Indianapolis Symphony Telarc 32927

19:19:00 00:36:54 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 6 in F major Op 68 Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 4776409

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Johannes Moser, cello; Joela Jones, organ, recorded in the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County

20:04:00 00:12:22 Carlos Chávez Symphony No. 2

20:20:00 00:29:08 Dmitri Shostakovich Cello Concerto No. 1 in E flat major Op 107

20:53:00 00:35:12 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op 78

21:42:00 00:17:43 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Way-past bedtime stories: Joey Carter’s “Daddy tell me a Story,” “Story Time” from Saturday Night Live; Joyce Grenfell’s “Nursery School; “ and Monty Python’s “Hello, Children”… Robert Conrad reads his “The Frabus Loves Raspberry Ripple Ice Cream”…Jan C. Snow asks for “Quiet Please”… This Week in the Media



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:08:56 Arthur Honegger Pastorale d'été Michel Plasson Orch du Capitole de Toulouse DeutGram 469376

23:10:00 00:07:57 Gabriel Fauré Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 1 Op 15 Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 48066

23:21:00 00:08:48 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio in E major English Chamber Orchestra Peter Maag Joshua Bell, violin Decca 436376

23:29:00 00:07:15 Ludwig van Beethoven Romance No. 1 in G major Op 40 Royal Philharmonic Sir Eugene Goossens David Oistrakh, violin DeutGram 4793449

23:39:00 00:05:37 Alan Hovhaness Prayer of Saint Gregory Op 62 I Fiamminghi Rudolf Werthen Benny Wiame, trumpet Telarc 80392

23:44:00 00:09:20 Jean Sibelius Andantino from Symphony No. 3 Op 52 Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 60434

23:55:00 00:03:20 Peter Tchaikovsky Solitude Op 73 José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 557645

23:57:00 00:02:40 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite: Berceuse Op 56 Kathryn Stott, piano; Martin Roscoe, piano Hyperion 66911