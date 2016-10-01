Homages: Bach-Busoni, Mendelssohn, Franck, Chopin, Liszt— Benjamin Grosvenor, piano (Decca 4830255)

Gramophone’s website expressed fairly unbridled excitement about the latest release from the young English pianist: “Benjamin Grosvenor's new album, Homages, features Chopin's Barcarolle in F sharp major, Liszt's Venezia e Napoli, Franck's Prélude, Choral et Fugue, Bach's Partita in D Minor for Solo Violin (arranged by Busoni), and Preludes and Fugues by Mendelssohn…Grosvenor is, of course, no stranger to Gramophone's readers, having been named our Young Artist of the Year in 2012, as well as winning the Instrumental category in the same year for his recording of Chopin, Liszt and Ravel, his debut recording for Decca Classics. Our reviewer, Rob Cowan, wrote of that outstanding release: 'While listening I thought to myself, this is the artistry of an era I thought was long gone, the era of Cortot, Horowitz, Friedman, Cherkassky. You see, their sort of playing isn’t just the province of "wrinklies" like me. There’s a hugely gifted 20-year-old out there who can actually make that world come alive, who lives it as authentically as they did. We should rejoice that a voice such as his is thriving among us.'” Listen for yourself!

