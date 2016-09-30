© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Program Guide 09-30-2016

Published September 30, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier
00:02:00    00:19:58    Ralph Vaughan Williams    Oboe Concerto in A minor     London Symphony    Bryden Thomson    David Theodore, oboe    Chandos     9262
00:24:00    00:25:16    Felix Mendelssohn    String Quartet in E flat major             Pacifica Quartet    Cedille     82
00:51:00    00:53:34    Peter Tchaikovsky    Manfred Symphony Op 58        Igor Markevitch    London Symphony    Philips     4788977
01:47:00    00:41:21    Johan Svendsen    Octet for Strings in A Op 3    Kontra Quartet        Lars Bjornkjaer, violin; Per Lund Madsen, violin; Bjarne Boie Rasmussen, viola; Lars Holm Johansen, cello    Bis     753
02:30:00    00:34:30    Jean Sibelius    Violin Concerto in D minor  Op 47    London Symphony    Sir Colin Davis    Salvatore Accardo, violin    Philips     4788977
03:06:00    00:41:31    Sir Charles Villiers Stanford    Symphony No. 3 in F minor         Vernon Handley    Ulster Orchestra    Chandos     8545
03:49:00    00:26:20    Ludwig van Beethoven    Piano Trio No. 6 in E flat major  Op 70            Beaux Arts Trio    Philips     4788977
04:17:00    00:30:02    Sergei Prokofiev    Symphony No.  7 in C sharp minor  Op 131        Vladimir Ashkenazy    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     470528
04:49:00    00:29:13    Maurice Ravel    String Quartet in F            Cleveland Quartet    Telarc     80111
05:20:00    00:16:36    Goff Richards    Homage to the Noble Grape            London Brass    Teldec     46069
05:39:00    00:06:30    Ferdinand Hérold    Le pré aux clercs: Overture        Wolf-Dieter Hauschild    Swiss Italian Orch    Dynamic     282
05:49:00    00:08:23    Johann Strauss Jr    Waltz 'Where the Lemons Blossom' Op 364        Willi Boskovsky    Vienna Philharmonic    Decca     4785437

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:00    00:03:58    Max Reger    At Play in the Waves Op 128        Neeme Järvi    Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra    Chandos     8794
06:15:00    00:05:50    Dmitri Shostakovich    The Gadfly: Romance Op 97    Detroit Symphony    Neeme Järvi    Emmanuelle Boisvert, violin    Chandos     9227
06:23:00    00:02:13    George Frideric Handel    Messiah: His yoke is easy        Harry Christophers    The Sixteen Choir & Orch    Coro     16062
06:25:00    00:07:55    Georg Philipp Telemann    Suite from 'Tafelmusik' Part 3        Jeanne Lamon    Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra    Reference     2101
06:40:00    00:07:53    Gerald Finzi    Rondo from Clarinet Concerto    City of London Sinfonia    Richard Hickox    Michael Collins, clarinet    VirginClas     90718
06:50:00    00:03:21    Jean-Philippe Rameau    Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Sailors' Chorus    English Chamber Orchestra    Raymond Leppard    Ambrosian Singers    EMI     65732
06:55:00    00:02:49    Gustav Holst    First Suite for Military Band: March Op 28        Frederick Fennell    Cleveland Symphonic Winds    Telarc     80606
07:05:00    00:04:23    John Barry    Out of Africa: Love Theme        Keith Lockhart    Boston Pops Orchestra    BostonPops     4
07:10:00    00:03:30    Jean Sibelius    Humoresque No. 5 in E flat Op 89    London Symphony    Sir Colin Davis    Salvatore Accardo, violin    Philips     4788977
07:15:00    00:08:42    Felix Mendelssohn    Finale from Symphony No. 5 Op 107        Sir John Eliot Gardiner    London Symphony    LSO Live     775
07:24:00    00:01:36    Bohuslav Martinu    Dumka No. 3            Lara Downes, piano    Steinway     30016
07:27:00    00:04:37    George Gershwin    Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman    Opus Two        William Terwilliger, violin; Andrew Cooperstock, piano    Azica     71290
07:32:00    00:01:46    George Gershwin    Porgy and Bess: A Woman is a Sometime    New York Philharmonic    Zubin Mehta    Gregg Baker, baritone; New York Choral Artists    Teldec     46318
07:40:00    00:08:41    Franz Schubert    Rondo from Piano Trio No. 1            Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello    Bridge     9376
07:50:00    00:02:10    Richard Farrant    Lord, for Thy tender mercy's sake            King's Singers    Naxos     572987
07:55:00    00:02:33    Jean Sibelius    Pelléas et Mélisande: Entr'acte        Horst Stein    Orch de la Suisse Romande    Decca     4785437
08:07:00    00:04:58    Lyndol Mitchell    Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Cindy        Howard Hanson    Eastman-Rochester Orchestra    Mercury     434324
08:15:00    00:07:31    Ludwig van Beethoven    Finale from Septet Op 20    Berlin Philharmonic Octet        Members of    Philips     4788977
08:25:00    00:07:31    Antonio Vivaldi    Concerto for Strings in A major         Thomas Hengelbrock    Freiburg Baroque Orchestra    DHM     77289
08:32:00    00:03:05    Leonard Bernstein    Candide: Paris Waltz        John Mauceri    Hollywood Bowl Orchestra    Philips     438685
08:40:00    00:07:54    Peter Tchaikovsky    The Sleeping Beauty: Introduction &        Mikhail Pletnev    Russian National Orchestra    DeutGram     457634
08:50:00    00:02:50    Benjamin Britten    Finale from 'A Simple Symphony' Op 4            Orpheus Chamber Orchestra    DeutGram     423624
08:55:00    00:04:40    Michael Jackson    Billy Jean            Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano    Steinway     30006
09:05:00    00:17:38    Johann Nepomuk Hummel    Trumpet Concerto in E flat major     German Chamber Philharmonic        Alison Balsom, trumpet    EMI     16213
09:26:00    00:07:16    Max Steiner    King Kong: Suite        Charles Gerhardt    National Philharmonic    RCA     81270
09:35:00    00:03:46    Sir Edward Elgar    Lux aeterna ["Nimrod"]            Voces8    Decca     22601
09:42:00    00:10:11    Joaquín Rodrigo    Adagio from Concierto pastoral    Philharmonia Orchestra    Ion Marin    Patrick Gallois, flute    DeutGram     435767
09:54:00    00:03:57    Ralph Vaughan Williams    March 'Sea Songs'        Frederick Fennell    Cleveland Symphonic Winds    Telarc     80099

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:00:00    00:01:43    George Gershwin    Porgy and Bess: Oh, I Can't Sit Down    New York Philharmonic    Zubin Mehta    New York Choral Artists    Teldec     46318
10:02:00    00:02:09    George Gershwin    Porgy and Bess: There's a Boat That's    San Francisco Symphony    Michael Tilson Thomas    Brian Stokes Mitchell, bar.    RCA     68931
10:06:00    00:13:36    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Divertimento for Strings in F major         Ton Koopman    Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra    Erato     45471
10:21:00    00:06:41    Gabriel Fauré    Cantique de Jean Racine Op 11    City of London Sinfonia    John Rutter    Cambridge Singers    Collegium     109
10:29:00    00:03:44    Carl Maria von Weber    Turandot: Overture        Neeme Järvi    Philharmonia Orchestra    Chandos     8766
10:36:00    00:07:31    Paul Hindemith    Turandot Scherzo from 'Symphonic        Christoph von Dohnányi    Cleveland Orchestra    MAA     1032
10:46:00    00:02:31    Johann Strauss Jr    Polka 'Tritsch-Tratsch' Op 214        Nikolaus Harnoncourt    Berlin Philharmonic    Teldec     24489
10:51:00    00:26:02    Sir Charles Villiers Stanford    Concert Variations on an English Theme Op 71    Ulster Orchestra    Vernon Handley    Margaret Fingerhut, piano    Chandos     8736
11:19:00    00:07:05    Henry Purcell    Abdelazer: Suite        Jeanne Lamon    Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra    Reference     2101
11:27:00    00:09:33    Johan Svendsen    Allegro from Symphony No. 1 Op 4        Mariss Jansons    Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra    EMI     49769
11:40:00    00:10:11    Johann Christian Bach    Symphony in D major  Op 18        Anthony Halstead    Hanover Band    CPO     999752
11:53:00    00:05:01    Sir Edward Elgar    Pomp and Circumstance March No.4 in G major  Op 39        Sir Adrian Boult    London Philharmonic    EMI     28379
12:07:00    00:07:13    Adolphe Adam    If I Were King: Overture        Lance Friedel    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch    Naxos     573418
12:16:00    00:07:08    Sir William Walton    Coronation March 'Orb and Sceptre'        André Previn    Royal Philharmonic    Telarc     80125
12:24:00    00:05:25    Richard Wagner    Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries        George Szell    Cleveland Orchestra    CBS     46286
12:32:00    00:03:14    Sergei Rachmaninoff    Prelude No. 3 in B flat major  Op 23            Sviatoslav Richter, piano    DeutGram     4795448
12:39:00    00:04:03    Sergei Rachmaninoff    Paraphrase on Kreisler's 'Liebesleid'            Olga Kern, piano    Harm Mundi     907336
12:45:00    00:12:33    Bedrich Smetana    Má vlast: The Moldau        Sir Colin Davis    London Symphony    LSO Live     516
12:58:00    00:02:17    Aram Khachaturian    Gayaneh: Dance of the Rose Maidens        Neeme Järvi    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch    Chandos     8542

THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:02:00    00:39:08    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Music for Winds from 'Don Giovanni'    Netherlands Wind Ensemble        Members of    Philips     4788977
13:43:00    00:17:03    Domenico Cimarosa    Concertante in G major     Academy St. Martin in Fields    Kenneth Sillito    Aurèle Nicolet, flute; Heinz Holliger, oboe    Philips     4788977

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
14:01:00    00:01:58    Antonín Dvorák    Cypress No. 6            Cypress String Quartet    Avie     2275
14:04:00    00:02:35    Franz Liszt    Paraphrase on Schumann's            Christopher O'Riley, piano    Oxingale     2020
14:08:00    00:14:16    Jerome Moross    Variations on a Waltz        JoAnn Falletta    London Symphony    Albany     1403
14:39:00    00:11:00    Johann Sebastian Bach    Brandenburg Concerto No.  3 in G major         Trevor Pinnock    English Concert    DeutGram     4795448
14:51:00    00:06:10    Ludwig van Beethoven    Fidelio: Overture Op 72        George Szell    Cleveland Orchestra    Sony     46533
14:58:00    00:01:27    Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov    The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Flight of the        Gerard Schwarz    Seattle Symphony    Naxos     572693
15:01:00    00:20:06    Igor Stravinsky    Violin Concerto in D major     Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra    Ernest Bour    Arthur Grumiaux, violin    Philips     4788977
15:23:00    00:06:08    Sergei Rachmaninoff    Suite No. 2: Tarantella Op 17            Yefim Bronfman, piano; Emanuel Ax, piano    Sony     61767
15:32:00    00:04:22    Johan Svendsen    Scherzo from String Quartet Op 1            Kontra Quartet    Bis     753
15:39:00    00:04:20    Ola Gjeilo    Northern Lights        Charles Bruffy    Phoenix Chorale    Chandos     5100
15:47:00    00:10:40    Joseph Joachim    Finale from Violin Concerto No. 2 Op 11    London Philharmonic    Leon Botstein    Elmar Oliveira, violin    IMP     27
15:58:00    00:05:05    Georges Bizet    The Pearl Fishers: Au fond du temple    Orch du Capitole de Toulouse    Michel Plasson    John Aler, tenor; Gino Quilico, baritone    Warner     86211

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech:
16:07:00    00:02:46    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    The Magic Flute: Der Vogelfänger bin ich    Metropolitan Opera Orchestra    James Levine    Bryn Terfel, baritone    DeutGram     4795448
16:13:00    00:13:22    Johan Svendsen    Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Op 18        Ole Kristian Ruud    Trondheim Symphony Orchestra    VirginClas     45128
16:29:00    00:03:37    Florence Foster Jenkins    Aria from Mozart's 'The Magic Flute'            Florence Foster Jenkins, sop?; Cosme McMoon, piano    RCA     61175
16:35:00    00:03:58    Ernest Schelling    Suite Fantastique: Scherzo Op 7    BBC Scottish Symphony    Martyn Brabbins    Ian Hobson, piano    Hyperion     66949
16:41:00    00:07:15    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    The Magic Flute: Overture        Karl Böhm    Berlin Philharmonic    DeutGram     4793449
16:52:00    00:02:54    George Gershwin    Porgy and Bess: Summertime    London Philharmonic    Sir Andrew Davis    Nicole Cabell, soprano    Decca     6590
16:56:00    00:02:57    Johann Sebastian Bach    Lute Suite No. 4: Gavotte            David Russell, guitar    Telarc     80584
17:05:00    00:05:12    Frédéric Chopin    Impromptu No.  3 in G flat major  Op 51            Jon Nakamatsu, piano    Harm Mundi     907244
17:13:00    00:11:06    Maurice Ravel    Introduction & Allegro    Chamber Ensemble        Joshua Smith, flute; Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Martin Chalifour, violin    Telarc     80361
17:26:00    00:08:51    John Williams    Cowboys Overture        John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra    Philips     420178
17:41:00    00:04:49    Pietro Mascagni    L'amico Fritz: Intermezzo        Gianandrea Noseda    BBC Philharmonic    Chandos     10634
17:48:00    00:02:08    Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari    Strimpellata from Suite Concertino Op 16    BBC Philharmonic    Gianandrea Noseda    Karen Geoghegan, bassoon    Chandos     10511
17:52:00    00:02:33    George Gershwin    Porgy and Bess: I Got Plenty of Nothing    Cleveland Orchestra    Lorin Maazel    Sir Willard White, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    Decca     4787779
17:56:00    00:02:58    Antonín Dvorák    American Suite: Finale Op 98            Benjamin Pasternack, piano    Naxos     559777

DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00    00:19:58    Ralph Vaughan Williams    Oboe Concerto in A minor     London Symphony    Bryden Thomson    David Theodore, oboe    Chandos     9262
18:31:00    00:02:09    François Couperin    Suite No. 6: Les barricades mystérieuses            David Greilsammer, piano    Sony     792969
18:35:00    00:02:44    Padre Antonio Soler    Sonata No. 84 in D major             David Greilsammer, piano    Sony     792969
18:40:00    00:14:27    Sir Charles Villiers Stanford    Irish Rhapsody No. 5        Vernon Handley    Ulster Orchestra    Chandos     8545
18:56:00    00:02:27    Domenico Scarlatti    Sonata in B flat major             Ivo Pogorelich, piano    DeutGram     4795448

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00    00:22:34    Franz Joseph Haydn    Symphony No.100 in G major         Marc Minkowski    Musicians of the Louvre    Naïve     5176
19:27:00    00:29:02    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Symphony No. 40 in G minor         Josef Krips    Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra    Philips     4788977

WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00    00:18:48    Aaron Copland    Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes        JoAnn Falletta    Buffalo Philharmonic    Naxos     559240
20:23:00    00:08:46    Jaromir Weinberger    Schwanda the Bagpiper: Polka & Fugue        Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80595
20:34:00    00:22:51    Zoltán Kodály    Háry János: Suite Op 35        Iván Fischer    Budapest Festival Orchestra    Philips     462824

21:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Celebration
Luigi Boccherini: Guitar Quintet No. 4 in D G 448   Jason Vieaux, guitar; Escher String Quartet (Adam Barnett-Hart, Aaron Boyd, violins; Pierre Lapointe, viola; Brook Speltz, cello)
Felix Mendelssohn: Octet in E-flat Op 20            Sean Lee, Danbi Um, Arnaud Sussmann, Paul Huang, violins; Matthew Lipman, Mark Holloway, violas; David Finckel, Paul Watkins, cellos

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Pursuing Justice - Carole S. Rendon, US Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio;
repairing community police relations is one part of justice here in Ohio, but the Department of Justice has a broader portfolio than just that consent decree in Cleveland.
It includes human trafficking, the ongoing opioid crisis, gun violence, fraud, and crime reduction across the region. Hear from our region's new U.S. attorney about the work ahead to make Cleveland
and the state a fairer,more just place.

QUIET HOUR
23:02:00    00:04:07    Edvard Grieg    Lyric Suite: Shepherd Boy Op 54        Neeme Järvi    Gothenburg Symphony    DeutGram     437524
23:06:00    00:11:23    Johan Svendsen    Andante from Octet for Strings Op 3    Kontra Quartet        Lars Bjornkjaer, violin; Per Lund Madsen, violin; Bjarne Boie Rasmussen, viola; Lars Holm Johansen, cello    Bis     753
23:20:00    00:06:59    Claude Debussy    Pastorale from Sonata for Flute, Viola            Joshua Smith, flute; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Yolanda Kondonassis, harp    Telarc     80694
23:26:00    00:04:03    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    The Magic Flute: Ach, ich fühl's    Philharmonia Zürich    Nikolaus Harnoncourt    Barbara Bonney, soprano    Teldec     242716
23:31:00    00:09:14    Arthur Foote    A Night Piece for Flute & Strings    New Zealand Chamber Orch    Nicholas Braithwaite    Alexa Still, flute    Koch Intl     7063
23:42:00    00:06:35    Alexandre Desplat    L'Étreinte from Trois études            Gloria Cheng, piano    Harm Mundi     907635
23:48:00    00:05:59    Eric Whitacre    Water Night        Eric Whitacre    London Symphony    Decca     16636
23:56:00    00:02:55    Frederick S. Converse    Serenade        Reuben Blundell    Gowanus Arts Ensemble    New Focus     166
23:57:00    00:02:55    Igor Stravinsky    The Firebird: Berceuse            Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano    Cedille     139