Program Guide 09-30-2016
CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:19:58 Ralph Vaughan Williams Oboe Concerto in A minor London Symphony Bryden Thomson David Theodore, oboe Chandos 9262
00:24:00 00:25:16 Felix Mendelssohn String Quartet in E flat major Pacifica Quartet Cedille 82
00:51:00 00:53:34 Peter Tchaikovsky Manfred Symphony Op 58 Igor Markevitch London Symphony Philips 4788977
01:47:00 00:41:21 Johan Svendsen Octet for Strings in A Op 3 Kontra Quartet Lars Bjornkjaer, violin; Per Lund Madsen, violin; Bjarne Boie Rasmussen, viola; Lars Holm Johansen, cello Bis 753
02:30:00 00:34:30 Jean Sibelius Violin Concerto in D minor Op 47 London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Salvatore Accardo, violin Philips 4788977
03:06:00 00:41:31 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford Symphony No. 3 in F minor Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8545
03:49:00 00:26:20 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Trio No. 6 in E flat major Op 70 Beaux Arts Trio Philips 4788977
04:17:00 00:30:02 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 7 in C sharp minor Op 131 Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 470528
04:49:00 00:29:13 Maurice Ravel String Quartet in F Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80111
05:20:00 00:16:36 Goff Richards Homage to the Noble Grape London Brass Teldec 46069
05:39:00 00:06:30 Ferdinand Hérold Le pré aux clercs: Overture Wolf-Dieter Hauschild Swiss Italian Orch Dynamic 282
05:49:00 00:08:23 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz 'Where the Lemons Blossom' Op 364 Willi Boskovsky Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437
CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:00 00:03:58 Max Reger At Play in the Waves Op 128 Neeme Järvi Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Chandos 8794
06:15:00 00:05:50 Dmitri Shostakovich The Gadfly: Romance Op 97 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Emmanuelle Boisvert, violin Chandos 9227
06:23:00 00:02:13 George Frideric Handel Messiah: His yoke is easy Harry Christophers The Sixteen Choir & Orch Coro 16062
06:25:00 00:07:55 Georg Philipp Telemann Suite from 'Tafelmusik' Part 3 Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Reference 2101
06:40:00 00:07:53 Gerald Finzi Rondo from Clarinet Concerto City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Michael Collins, clarinet VirginClas 90718
06:50:00 00:03:21 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Sailors' Chorus English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Ambrosian Singers EMI 65732
06:55:00 00:02:49 Gustav Holst First Suite for Military Band: March Op 28 Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80606
07:05:00 00:04:23 John Barry Out of Africa: Love Theme Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops 4
07:10:00 00:03:30 Jean Sibelius Humoresque No. 5 in E flat Op 89 London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Salvatore Accardo, violin Philips 4788977
07:15:00 00:08:42 Felix Mendelssohn Finale from Symphony No. 5 Op 107 Sir John Eliot Gardiner London Symphony LSO Live 775
07:24:00 00:01:36 Bohuslav Martinu Dumka No. 3 Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016
07:27:00 00:04:37 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Opus Two William Terwilliger, violin; Andrew Cooperstock, piano Azica 71290
07:32:00 00:01:46 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: A Woman is a Sometime New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Gregg Baker, baritone; New York Choral Artists Teldec 46318
07:40:00 00:08:41 Franz Schubert Rondo from Piano Trio No. 1 Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Bridge 9376
07:50:00 00:02:10 Richard Farrant Lord, for Thy tender mercy's sake King's Singers Naxos 572987
07:55:00 00:02:33 Jean Sibelius Pelléas et Mélisande: Entr'acte Horst Stein Orch de la Suisse Romande Decca 4785437
08:07:00 00:04:58 Lyndol Mitchell Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Cindy Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434324
08:15:00 00:07:31 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Septet Op 20 Berlin Philharmonic Octet Members of Philips 4788977
08:25:00 00:07:31 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Strings in A major Thomas Hengelbrock Freiburg Baroque Orchestra DHM 77289
08:32:00 00:03:05 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Paris Waltz John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 438685
08:40:00 00:07:54 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Introduction & Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457634
08:50:00 00:02:50 Benjamin Britten Finale from 'A Simple Symphony' Op 4 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423624
08:55:00 00:04:40 Michael Jackson Billy Jean Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30006
09:05:00 00:17:38 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Trumpet Concerto in E flat major German Chamber Philharmonic Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 16213
09:26:00 00:07:16 Max Steiner King Kong: Suite Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81270
09:35:00 00:03:46 Sir Edward Elgar Lux aeterna ["Nimrod"] Voces8 Decca 22601
09:42:00 00:10:11 Joaquín Rodrigo Adagio from Concierto pastoral Philharmonia Orchestra Ion Marin Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 435767
09:54:00 00:03:57 Ralph Vaughan Williams March 'Sea Songs' Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80099
CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:00:00 00:01:43 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Oh, I Can't Sit Down New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta New York Choral Artists Teldec 46318
10:02:00 00:02:09 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: There's a Boat That's San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Brian Stokes Mitchell, bar. RCA 68931
10:06:00 00:13:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento for Strings in F major Ton Koopman Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Erato 45471
10:21:00 00:06:41 Gabriel Fauré Cantique de Jean Racine Op 11 City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 109
10:29:00 00:03:44 Carl Maria von Weber Turandot: Overture Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8766
10:36:00 00:07:31 Paul Hindemith Turandot Scherzo from 'Symphonic Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032
10:46:00 00:02:31 Johann Strauss Jr Polka 'Tritsch-Tratsch' Op 214 Nikolaus Harnoncourt Berlin Philharmonic Teldec 24489
10:51:00 00:26:02 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford Concert Variations on an English Theme Op 71 Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Margaret Fingerhut, piano Chandos 8736
11:19:00 00:07:05 Henry Purcell Abdelazer: Suite Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Reference 2101
11:27:00 00:09:33 Johan Svendsen Allegro from Symphony No. 1 Op 4 Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 49769
11:40:00 00:10:11 Johann Christian Bach Symphony in D major Op 18 Anthony Halstead Hanover Band CPO 999752
11:53:00 00:05:01 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp and Circumstance March No.4 in G major Op 39 Sir Adrian Boult London Philharmonic EMI 28379
12:07:00 00:07:13 Adolphe Adam If I Were King: Overture Lance Friedel Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 573418
12:16:00 00:07:08 Sir William Walton Coronation March 'Orb and Sceptre' André Previn Royal Philharmonic Telarc 80125
12:24:00 00:05:25 Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS 46286
12:32:00 00:03:14 Sergei Rachmaninoff Prelude No. 3 in B flat major Op 23 Sviatoslav Richter, piano DeutGram 4795448
12:39:00 00:04:03 Sergei Rachmaninoff Paraphrase on Kreisler's 'Liebesleid' Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907336
12:45:00 00:12:33 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: The Moldau Sir Colin Davis London Symphony LSO Live 516
12:58:00 00:02:17 Aram Khachaturian Gayaneh: Dance of the Rose Maidens Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542
THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:02:00 00:39:08 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Music for Winds from 'Don Giovanni' Netherlands Wind Ensemble Members of Philips 4788977
13:43:00 00:17:03 Domenico Cimarosa Concertante in G major Academy St. Martin in Fields Kenneth Sillito Aurèle Nicolet, flute; Heinz Holliger, oboe Philips 4788977
CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
14:01:00 00:01:58 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 6 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275
14:04:00 00:02:35 Franz Liszt Paraphrase on Schumann's Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2020
14:08:00 00:14:16 Jerome Moross Variations on a Waltz JoAnn Falletta London Symphony Albany 1403
14:39:00 00:11:00 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G major Trevor Pinnock English Concert DeutGram 4795448
14:51:00 00:06:10 Ludwig van Beethoven Fidelio: Overture Op 72 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 46533
14:58:00 00:01:27 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Flight of the Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572693
15:01:00 00:20:06 Igor Stravinsky Violin Concerto in D major Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Ernest Bour Arthur Grumiaux, violin Philips 4788977
15:23:00 00:06:08 Sergei Rachmaninoff Suite No. 2: Tarantella Op 17 Yefim Bronfman, piano; Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 61767
15:32:00 00:04:22 Johan Svendsen Scherzo from String Quartet Op 1 Kontra Quartet Bis 753
15:39:00 00:04:20 Ola Gjeilo Northern Lights Charles Bruffy Phoenix Chorale Chandos 5100
15:47:00 00:10:40 Joseph Joachim Finale from Violin Concerto No. 2 Op 11 London Philharmonic Leon Botstein Elmar Oliveira, violin IMP 27
15:58:00 00:05:05 Georges Bizet The Pearl Fishers: Au fond du temple Orch du Capitole de Toulouse Michel Plasson John Aler, tenor; Gino Quilico, baritone Warner 86211
CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech:
16:07:00 00:02:46 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Magic Flute: Der Vogelfänger bin ich Metropolitan Opera Orchestra James Levine Bryn Terfel, baritone DeutGram 4795448
16:13:00 00:13:22 Johan Svendsen Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Op 18 Ole Kristian Ruud Trondheim Symphony Orchestra VirginClas 45128
16:29:00 00:03:37 Florence Foster Jenkins Aria from Mozart's 'The Magic Flute' Florence Foster Jenkins, sop?; Cosme McMoon, piano RCA 61175
16:35:00 00:03:58 Ernest Schelling Suite Fantastique: Scherzo Op 7 BBC Scottish Symphony Martyn Brabbins Ian Hobson, piano Hyperion 66949
16:41:00 00:07:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Magic Flute: Overture Karl Böhm Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449
16:52:00 00:02:54 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Summertime London Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Nicole Cabell, soprano Decca 6590
16:56:00 00:02:57 Johann Sebastian Bach Lute Suite No. 4: Gavotte David Russell, guitar Telarc 80584
17:05:00 00:05:12 Frédéric Chopin Impromptu No. 3 in G flat major Op 51 Jon Nakamatsu, piano Harm Mundi 907244
17:13:00 00:11:06 Maurice Ravel Introduction & Allegro Chamber Ensemble Joshua Smith, flute; Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Martin Chalifour, violin Telarc 80361
17:26:00 00:08:51 John Williams Cowboys Overture John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 420178
17:41:00 00:04:49 Pietro Mascagni L'amico Fritz: Intermezzo Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634
17:48:00 00:02:08 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari Strimpellata from Suite Concertino Op 16 BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Karen Geoghegan, bassoon Chandos 10511
17:52:00 00:02:33 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: I Got Plenty of Nothing Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Sir Willard White, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 4787779
17:56:00 00:02:58 Antonín Dvorák American Suite: Finale Op 98 Benjamin Pasternack, piano Naxos 559777
DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:19:58 Ralph Vaughan Williams Oboe Concerto in A minor London Symphony Bryden Thomson David Theodore, oboe Chandos 9262
18:31:00 00:02:09 François Couperin Suite No. 6: Les barricades mystérieuses David Greilsammer, piano Sony 792969
18:35:00 00:02:44 Padre Antonio Soler Sonata No. 84 in D major David Greilsammer, piano Sony 792969
18:40:00 00:14:27 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford Irish Rhapsody No. 5 Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8545
18:56:00 00:02:27 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in B flat major Ivo Pogorelich, piano DeutGram 4795448
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:22:34 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.100 in G major Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176
19:27:00 00:29:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 40 in G minor Josef Krips Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Philips 4788977
WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:18:48 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559240
20:23:00 00:08:46 Jaromir Weinberger Schwanda the Bagpiper: Polka & Fugue Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80595
20:34:00 00:22:51 Zoltán Kodály Háry János: Suite Op 35 Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra Philips 462824
21:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Celebration
Luigi Boccherini: Guitar Quintet No. 4 in D G 448 Jason Vieaux, guitar; Escher String Quartet (Adam Barnett-Hart, Aaron Boyd, violins; Pierre Lapointe, viola; Brook Speltz, cello)
Felix Mendelssohn: Octet in E-flat Op 20 Sean Lee, Danbi Um, Arnaud Sussmann, Paul Huang, violins; Matthew Lipman, Mark Holloway, violas; David Finckel, Paul Watkins, cellos
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Pursuing Justice - Carole S. Rendon, US Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio;
repairing community police relations is one part of justice here in Ohio, but the Department of Justice has a broader portfolio than just that consent decree in Cleveland.
It includes human trafficking, the ongoing opioid crisis, gun violence, fraud, and crime reduction across the region. Hear from our region's new U.S. attorney about the work ahead to make Cleveland
and the state a fairer,more just place.
QUIET HOUR
23:02:00 00:04:07 Edvard Grieg Lyric Suite: Shepherd Boy Op 54 Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437524
23:06:00 00:11:23 Johan Svendsen Andante from Octet for Strings Op 3 Kontra Quartet Lars Bjornkjaer, violin; Per Lund Madsen, violin; Bjarne Boie Rasmussen, viola; Lars Holm Johansen, cello Bis 753
23:20:00 00:06:59 Claude Debussy Pastorale from Sonata for Flute, Viola Joshua Smith, flute; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Telarc 80694
23:26:00 00:04:03 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Magic Flute: Ach, ich fühl's Philharmonia Zürich Nikolaus Harnoncourt Barbara Bonney, soprano Teldec 242716
23:31:00 00:09:14 Arthur Foote A Night Piece for Flute & Strings New Zealand Chamber Orch Nicholas Braithwaite Alexa Still, flute Koch Intl 7063
23:42:00 00:06:35 Alexandre Desplat L'Étreinte from Trois études Gloria Cheng, piano Harm Mundi 907635
23:48:00 00:05:59 Eric Whitacre Water Night Eric Whitacre London Symphony Decca 16636
23:56:00 00:02:55 Frederick S. Converse Serenade Reuben Blundell Gowanus Arts Ensemble New Focus 166
23:57:00 00:02:55 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Berceuse Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139