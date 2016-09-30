Program Guide 09-30-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:19:58 Ralph Vaughan Williams Oboe Concerto in A minor London Symphony Bryden Thomson David Theodore, oboe Chandos 9262

00:24:00 00:25:16 Felix Mendelssohn String Quartet in E flat major Pacifica Quartet Cedille 82

00:51:00 00:53:34 Peter Tchaikovsky Manfred Symphony Op 58 Igor Markevitch London Symphony Philips 4788977

01:47:00 00:41:21 Johan Svendsen Octet for Strings in A Op 3 Kontra Quartet Lars Bjornkjaer, violin; Per Lund Madsen, violin; Bjarne Boie Rasmussen, viola; Lars Holm Johansen, cello Bis 753

02:30:00 00:34:30 Jean Sibelius Violin Concerto in D minor Op 47 London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Salvatore Accardo, violin Philips 4788977

03:06:00 00:41:31 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford Symphony No. 3 in F minor Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8545

03:49:00 00:26:20 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Trio No. 6 in E flat major Op 70 Beaux Arts Trio Philips 4788977

04:17:00 00:30:02 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 7 in C sharp minor Op 131 Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 470528

04:49:00 00:29:13 Maurice Ravel String Quartet in F Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80111

05:20:00 00:16:36 Goff Richards Homage to the Noble Grape London Brass Teldec 46069

05:39:00 00:06:30 Ferdinand Hérold Le pré aux clercs: Overture Wolf-Dieter Hauschild Swiss Italian Orch Dynamic 282

05:49:00 00:08:23 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz 'Where the Lemons Blossom' Op 364 Willi Boskovsky Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:03:58 Max Reger At Play in the Waves Op 128 Neeme Järvi Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Chandos 8794

06:15:00 00:05:50 Dmitri Shostakovich The Gadfly: Romance Op 97 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Emmanuelle Boisvert, violin Chandos 9227

06:23:00 00:02:13 George Frideric Handel Messiah: His yoke is easy Harry Christophers The Sixteen Choir & Orch Coro 16062

06:25:00 00:07:55 Georg Philipp Telemann Suite from 'Tafelmusik' Part 3 Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Reference 2101

06:40:00 00:07:53 Gerald Finzi Rondo from Clarinet Concerto City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Michael Collins, clarinet VirginClas 90718

06:50:00 00:03:21 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Sailors' Chorus English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Ambrosian Singers EMI 65732

06:55:00 00:02:49 Gustav Holst First Suite for Military Band: March Op 28 Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80606

07:05:00 00:04:23 John Barry Out of Africa: Love Theme Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops 4

07:10:00 00:03:30 Jean Sibelius Humoresque No. 5 in E flat Op 89 London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Salvatore Accardo, violin Philips 4788977

07:15:00 00:08:42 Felix Mendelssohn Finale from Symphony No. 5 Op 107 Sir John Eliot Gardiner London Symphony LSO Live 775

07:24:00 00:01:36 Bohuslav Martinu Dumka No. 3 Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016

07:27:00 00:04:37 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Opus Two William Terwilliger, violin; Andrew Cooperstock, piano Azica 71290

07:32:00 00:01:46 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: A Woman is a Sometime New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Gregg Baker, baritone; New York Choral Artists Teldec 46318

07:40:00 00:08:41 Franz Schubert Rondo from Piano Trio No. 1 Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Bridge 9376

07:50:00 00:02:10 Richard Farrant Lord, for Thy tender mercy's sake King's Singers Naxos 572987

07:55:00 00:02:33 Jean Sibelius Pelléas et Mélisande: Entr'acte Horst Stein Orch de la Suisse Romande Decca 4785437

08:07:00 00:04:58 Lyndol Mitchell Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Cindy Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434324

08:15:00 00:07:31 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Septet Op 20 Berlin Philharmonic Octet Members of Philips 4788977

08:25:00 00:07:31 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Strings in A major Thomas Hengelbrock Freiburg Baroque Orchestra DHM 77289

08:32:00 00:03:05 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Paris Waltz John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 438685

08:40:00 00:07:54 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Introduction & Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457634

08:50:00 00:02:50 Benjamin Britten Finale from 'A Simple Symphony' Op 4 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423624

08:55:00 00:04:40 Michael Jackson Billy Jean Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30006

09:05:00 00:17:38 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Trumpet Concerto in E flat major German Chamber Philharmonic Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 16213

09:26:00 00:07:16 Max Steiner King Kong: Suite Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81270

09:35:00 00:03:46 Sir Edward Elgar Lux aeterna ["Nimrod"] Voces8 Decca 22601

09:42:00 00:10:11 Joaquín Rodrigo Adagio from Concierto pastoral Philharmonia Orchestra Ion Marin Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 435767

09:54:00 00:03:57 Ralph Vaughan Williams March 'Sea Songs' Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80099

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:00 00:01:43 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Oh, I Can't Sit Down New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta New York Choral Artists Teldec 46318

10:02:00 00:02:09 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: There's a Boat That's San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Brian Stokes Mitchell, bar. RCA 68931

10:06:00 00:13:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento for Strings in F major Ton Koopman Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Erato 45471

10:21:00 00:06:41 Gabriel Fauré Cantique de Jean Racine Op 11 City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 109

10:29:00 00:03:44 Carl Maria von Weber Turandot: Overture Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8766

10:36:00 00:07:31 Paul Hindemith Turandot Scherzo from 'Symphonic Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

10:46:00 00:02:31 Johann Strauss Jr Polka 'Tritsch-Tratsch' Op 214 Nikolaus Harnoncourt Berlin Philharmonic Teldec 24489

10:51:00 00:26:02 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford Concert Variations on an English Theme Op 71 Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Margaret Fingerhut, piano Chandos 8736

11:19:00 00:07:05 Henry Purcell Abdelazer: Suite Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Reference 2101

11:27:00 00:09:33 Johan Svendsen Allegro from Symphony No. 1 Op 4 Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 49769

11:40:00 00:10:11 Johann Christian Bach Symphony in D major Op 18 Anthony Halstead Hanover Band CPO 999752

11:53:00 00:05:01 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp and Circumstance March No.4 in G major Op 39 Sir Adrian Boult London Philharmonic EMI 28379

12:07:00 00:07:13 Adolphe Adam If I Were King: Overture Lance Friedel Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 573418

12:16:00 00:07:08 Sir William Walton Coronation March 'Orb and Sceptre' André Previn Royal Philharmonic Telarc 80125

12:24:00 00:05:25 Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS 46286

12:32:00 00:03:14 Sergei Rachmaninoff Prelude No. 3 in B flat major Op 23 Sviatoslav Richter, piano DeutGram 4795448

12:39:00 00:04:03 Sergei Rachmaninoff Paraphrase on Kreisler's 'Liebesleid' Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907336

12:45:00 00:12:33 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: The Moldau Sir Colin Davis London Symphony LSO Live 516

12:58:00 00:02:17 Aram Khachaturian Gayaneh: Dance of the Rose Maidens Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00 00:39:08 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Music for Winds from 'Don Giovanni' Netherlands Wind Ensemble Members of Philips 4788977

13:43:00 00:17:03 Domenico Cimarosa Concertante in G major Academy St. Martin in Fields Kenneth Sillito Aurèle Nicolet, flute; Heinz Holliger, oboe Philips 4788977

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:01:00 00:01:58 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 6 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275

14:04:00 00:02:35 Franz Liszt Paraphrase on Schumann's Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2020

14:08:00 00:14:16 Jerome Moross Variations on a Waltz JoAnn Falletta London Symphony Albany 1403

14:39:00 00:11:00 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G major Trevor Pinnock English Concert DeutGram 4795448

14:51:00 00:06:10 Ludwig van Beethoven Fidelio: Overture Op 72 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 46533

14:58:00 00:01:27 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Flight of the Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572693

15:01:00 00:20:06 Igor Stravinsky Violin Concerto in D major Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Ernest Bour Arthur Grumiaux, violin Philips 4788977

15:23:00 00:06:08 Sergei Rachmaninoff Suite No. 2: Tarantella Op 17 Yefim Bronfman, piano; Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 61767

15:32:00 00:04:22 Johan Svendsen Scherzo from String Quartet Op 1 Kontra Quartet Bis 753

15:39:00 00:04:20 Ola Gjeilo Northern Lights Charles Bruffy Phoenix Chorale Chandos 5100

15:47:00 00:10:40 Joseph Joachim Finale from Violin Concerto No. 2 Op 11 London Philharmonic Leon Botstein Elmar Oliveira, violin IMP 27

15:58:00 00:05:05 Georges Bizet The Pearl Fishers: Au fond du temple Orch du Capitole de Toulouse Michel Plasson John Aler, tenor; Gino Quilico, baritone Warner 86211

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech:

16:07:00 00:02:46 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Magic Flute: Der Vogelfänger bin ich Metropolitan Opera Orchestra James Levine Bryn Terfel, baritone DeutGram 4795448

16:13:00 00:13:22 Johan Svendsen Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Op 18 Ole Kristian Ruud Trondheim Symphony Orchestra VirginClas 45128

16:29:00 00:03:37 Florence Foster Jenkins Aria from Mozart's 'The Magic Flute' Florence Foster Jenkins, sop?; Cosme McMoon, piano RCA 61175

16:35:00 00:03:58 Ernest Schelling Suite Fantastique: Scherzo Op 7 BBC Scottish Symphony Martyn Brabbins Ian Hobson, piano Hyperion 66949

16:41:00 00:07:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Magic Flute: Overture Karl Böhm Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449

16:52:00 00:02:54 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Summertime London Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Nicole Cabell, soprano Decca 6590

16:56:00 00:02:57 Johann Sebastian Bach Lute Suite No. 4: Gavotte David Russell, guitar Telarc 80584

17:05:00 00:05:12 Frédéric Chopin Impromptu No. 3 in G flat major Op 51 Jon Nakamatsu, piano Harm Mundi 907244

17:13:00 00:11:06 Maurice Ravel Introduction & Allegro Chamber Ensemble Joshua Smith, flute; Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Martin Chalifour, violin Telarc 80361

17:26:00 00:08:51 John Williams Cowboys Overture John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 420178

17:41:00 00:04:49 Pietro Mascagni L'amico Fritz: Intermezzo Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634

17:48:00 00:02:08 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari Strimpellata from Suite Concertino Op 16 BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Karen Geoghegan, bassoon Chandos 10511

17:52:00 00:02:33 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: I Got Plenty of Nothing Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Sir Willard White, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 4787779

17:56:00 00:02:58 Antonín Dvorák American Suite: Finale Op 98 Benjamin Pasternack, piano Naxos 559777

DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:19:58 Ralph Vaughan Williams Oboe Concerto in A minor London Symphony Bryden Thomson David Theodore, oboe Chandos 9262

18:31:00 00:02:09 François Couperin Suite No. 6: Les barricades mystérieuses David Greilsammer, piano Sony 792969

18:35:00 00:02:44 Padre Antonio Soler Sonata No. 84 in D major David Greilsammer, piano Sony 792969

18:40:00 00:14:27 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford Irish Rhapsody No. 5 Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8545

18:56:00 00:02:27 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in B flat major Ivo Pogorelich, piano DeutGram 4795448

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:22:34 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.100 in G major Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176

19:27:00 00:29:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 40 in G minor Josef Krips Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Philips 4788977

WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:18:48 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559240

20:23:00 00:08:46 Jaromir Weinberger Schwanda the Bagpiper: Polka & Fugue Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80595

20:34:00 00:22:51 Zoltán Kodály Háry János: Suite Op 35 Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra Philips 462824

21:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Celebration

Luigi Boccherini: Guitar Quintet No. 4 in D G 448 Jason Vieaux, guitar; Escher String Quartet (Adam Barnett-Hart, Aaron Boyd, violins; Pierre Lapointe, viola; Brook Speltz, cello)

Felix Mendelssohn: Octet in E-flat Op 20 Sean Lee, Danbi Um, Arnaud Sussmann, Paul Huang, violins; Matthew Lipman, Mark Holloway, violas; David Finckel, Paul Watkins, cellos

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Pursuing Justice - Carole S. Rendon, US Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio;

repairing community police relations is one part of justice here in Ohio, but the Department of Justice has a broader portfolio than just that consent decree in Cleveland.

It includes human trafficking, the ongoing opioid crisis, gun violence, fraud, and crime reduction across the region. Hear from our region's new U.S. attorney about the work ahead to make Cleveland

and the state a fairer,more just place.

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:04:07 Edvard Grieg Lyric Suite: Shepherd Boy Op 54 Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437524

23:06:00 00:11:23 Johan Svendsen Andante from Octet for Strings Op 3 Kontra Quartet Lars Bjornkjaer, violin; Per Lund Madsen, violin; Bjarne Boie Rasmussen, viola; Lars Holm Johansen, cello Bis 753

23:20:00 00:06:59 Claude Debussy Pastorale from Sonata for Flute, Viola Joshua Smith, flute; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Telarc 80694

23:26:00 00:04:03 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Magic Flute: Ach, ich fühl's Philharmonia Zürich Nikolaus Harnoncourt Barbara Bonney, soprano Teldec 242716

23:31:00 00:09:14 Arthur Foote A Night Piece for Flute & Strings New Zealand Chamber Orch Nicholas Braithwaite Alexa Still, flute Koch Intl 7063

23:42:00 00:06:35 Alexandre Desplat L'Étreinte from Trois études Gloria Cheng, piano Harm Mundi 907635

23:48:00 00:05:59 Eric Whitacre Water Night Eric Whitacre London Symphony Decca 16636

23:56:00 00:02:55 Frederick S. Converse Serenade Reuben Blundell Gowanus Arts Ensemble New Focus 166

23:57:00 00:02:55 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Berceuse Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139