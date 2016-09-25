Program Guide 09-25-2016

00:00 LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen - Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Carrie Dennis, viola

Zoltan Kodaly: Dances of Galánta

Béla Bartók: Viola Concerto

György Ligeti: Apparitions

Béla Bartók: The Miraculous Mandarin: Suite

02:02:00 00:16:57 Václav Pichl Symphony in D major Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9740

02:21:00 00:34:17 Peter Tchaikovsky Serenade for Strings in C major Op 48 Christoph Eschenbach Philadelphia Orchestra Ondine 1150

02:57:00 00:02:49 Alberto Ginastera Estancia: The Farm Workers Gisèle Ben-Dor London Symphony Naxos 570999

03:00 SPECIAL: Emerson Quartet at 40: Music from the Deutsche Grammophon 52-CD set of the Complete Recordings of the Emerson Quartet, honoring the 40 th anniversary of the ensemble; WCLV’s Angela Mitchell interviews violinist Eugene Drucker

Dmitri Shostakovich: String Quartet No. 7 in f-Sharp Op 108 (1960)

Alban Berg: Lyric Suite (1929)

03:57:00 00:02:34 Luigi Boccherini Finale from String Quartet in C major Op 2 Quartetto di Cremona Klanglogo 1400

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margaret Brouwer: Remembrances (1996) Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra/Gerard Schwarz, cond. (Naxos 559 250) 15:00

Edwin London: Jove’s Nectar (1989) Gregg Smith Singers; ensemble/Gregg Smith, cond. (New World 80564) 26:24

Jack Gallagher: Nocturne (1976/2008) Frank Huang, piano (Centaur 3522) 10:32

04:57:00 00:03:00 Modest Mussorgsky Scherzo in B flat Jukka-Pekka Saraste Toronto Symphony Orchestra Finlandia 14911

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: A Century of Lute - Three recordings highlighting the 16th century Italian who went to France, Albert de Rippe; pavans from Elizabethan England; and Rolf Lislevand’s latest, taking us into the 17th century



06:04:00 00:04:20 Heinrich Schütz Psalm 100 "Jauchzet dem Herren" La Nuova Musica John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 134

06:10:00 00:17:20 Felix Mendelssohn Three Psalms Op 78 Marcus Creed RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi 2908304

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Concert Clips - ‘live’ and lively performances by some ‘rising stars’ and established talents of the American organ scene

RENÉ BECKER: Prelude, Op. 16; Toccata, fr Sonata No. 1, Op. 40 –Damin Spritzer

BILLY NALLE: Trio in the Style of Bach (Alles was du bist).

IAIN FARRINGTON: Celebration, fr Fiesta.

CARLYLE SHARPE: Confitemini Domino –Imperial Brass/James Emery, director; Michael Shake CALVIN HAMPTON: Antiphon, fr Suite No. 1 –Chris Brunt

HECTOR BERLIOZ (arr. Diaz): March to the Scaffold, fr Symphonie Fantastique –Imperial Brass; Hyeon Jeong & James Diaz

ROBERT ELMORE: Donkey Dance.

JOHN WEAVER: Introduction & Fugue on St. Denio –Colin Howland

Performances in this hour were presented as a Pipedreams Live! event at St. Michael and All Angels Church in Dallas, TX and its 78-rank 1985 Schudi organ (r. 11/18/14). Thanks to recording engineer George Gilliam! Michael Barone returns to Dallas on Sunday afternoon (October 23) for another Pipedreams Live! event at at the Meyerson Symphony Center. Come on down!

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Birthday Blessings - September is a good month for composer birthdays, and on this program, we’ll celebrate by listening to music of several of our “Birthday composers,” including Arvo Pärt, Gustav Holst, John Rutter, and Charles Villiers Stanford. Birthday greetings will come from the Notre Dame Liturgical Choir, the Britten Singers, the Elora Festival Singers, Choir of Worcester Cathedral, and the Cambridge Singers.



09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Jarrod Hartzler Tuesday Musical

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet Op.131: Allegro finale Emerson Quartet (DG 447052 CD) 6:17

Astor Piazzolla: Libertango Imani Winds (YouTube Imani Website PD) 5:10

Edward Elgar: Salut d’amour St. Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra/Yuri Temirkanov (YouTube live performance PD) 3:44

Sō Percussion: Accouchement with Shara Worden (So Percussion website) 5:50

Alexander von Zemlinsky: String Quartet No.2, III Allegretto Escher Quartet (Naxos 573088 CD) 6:04

Niccoló Paganini: Caprice No.24 Jinjoo Cho, violin (Live concert recording YouTube PD) 4:53

00:09:57 00:02:52 William Grant Still Mystic Pool from 'Traceries' Denver Oldham, piano Koch Int’l 7084

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Piccolo in C Major: Movement 1 Jean-Pierre Rampal, piccolo; I Solisti Veneti; Claudio Scimone, conductor Album: Vivaldi Flute Concertos Sony 45623 Music: 4:26

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in C major, Op. 33, No. 3, Hob. III:39 ‘Bird’ Amphion String Quartet The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY Music: 17:16

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is David Engel from Norfolk, VA Music: 6:30

Puzzler Payoff: Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 17 "The Tempest": Movement 1 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Album: Garrick Ohlsson: Complete Beethoven Sonatas, Volume 9 Bridge 9274 Music: 8:51

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Two Cellos and String Orchestra in G minor Gabriel Cabezas, cello; Christine Lamprea, cello; Sphinx Virtuosi St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 10:03

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Edvard Grieg: Violin Sonata No. 2 in G Major, Op. 13 Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Orion Weiss, piano Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, The Mar-a-Lago Club, Palm Beach, FL Music: 19:48

Astor Piazzolla: Concierto para Quinteto Hector del Curto Quintet The Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 8:39

Peter Tchaikovsky: Concerto No. 1 in B-flat minor for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 23: Movements 2-3 Joyce Yang, piano; Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 14:27

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music - Favorite Concertos

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No.5 in D (1720-21)--Philharmonia Virtuosi/Richard Kapp (Ess.a.y 1037/38 CD)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No.20 in d K 466 (1785)--Friedrich Gulda, piano; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (DeutGram 453079 CD)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No.26 in D K 537 (1788)--Alfred Brendel, piano; Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner (Philips 411468 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:05:50 Dmitri Shostakovich The Gadfly: Romance Op 97 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Emmanuelle Boisvert, violin Chandos 9227

14:05:00 00:02:36 Dmitri Shostakovich The Gadfly: Folk Feast Op 97 Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Brilliant 6735

14:08:00 00:15:43 Franz Liszt Hungarian Fantasy Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 67403

14:24:00 00:16:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Idomeneo: Ballet Music Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Avie 2159

14:50:00 00:26:30 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 9 in E flat major Op 70 Andris Nelsons Boston Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 4795201

15:16:00 00:09:07 Felix Mendelssohn Trumpet Overture Op 101 Claudio Abbado London Symphony DeutGram 423104

15:25:00 00:09:04 Jean-Philippe Rameau Concert No. 4 en sextuor Christophe Rousset Les Talens Lyriques Decca 1845

15:34:00 00:11:56 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Sonata No. 50 in D major Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Chandos 10668

15:53:00 00:06:22 Anatoly Liadov Polonaise No. 1 in C major Op 49 Enrique Bátiz Mexico City Philharmonic ASV 657

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Kelley O’Conner, soprano; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Women’s Voices; Cleveland Orchestra Children’s Chorus – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:06:00 01:39:20 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 3 in D minor

17:51:00 00:08:22 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2011

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Shostakovich's 60th

18:04:00 00:19:53 Dmitri Shostakovich Moscow-Cheryomushki: Suite Op 105 Riccardo Chailly Philadelphia Orchestra Decca 452597

18:26:00 00:09:29 Jean-Philippe Rameau Gavotte et Six Doubles David Greilsammer, piano Sony 792969

18:38:00 00:13:31 Dmitri Shostakovich Ballet Suite No. 1 Op 84 Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8730

18:52:00 00:06:57 Dmitri Shostakovich Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 35 London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Alain Lefèvre, piano; Paul Archibald, trumpet Analekta 9283

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:16:57 Václav Pichl Symphony in D major Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9740

19:21:00 00:34:17 Peter Tchaikovsky Serenade for Strings in C major Op 48 Christoph Eschenbach Philadelphia Orchestra Ondine 1150

19:58:00 00:01:22 Alexander Griboyedov Waltz in A flat Lera Auerbach, piano Bis 1502

20:57:00 00:01:10 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 4: Norwegian Dance Op 47 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2930

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

21:55:00 00:04:19 Vasily Kalinnikov Intermezzo No. 2 in G major Neeme Järvi London Symphony Chandos 8614

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Radiohead - Crossover between classical and rock musicians was common in the 1970’s but has taken a bit of a break until recently. Now instead of composers influencing rock musicians like Brian Eno, a rock band is having a huge influence on a diverse array of composers around the globe. The music of Radiohead has been arranged by countless composers and has yielded fascinating results



QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:08:07 Dmitri Shostakovich Prelude & Fugue No. 1 in C major Op 87 Keith Jarrett, piano ECM 1469

23:10:00 00:07:36 Poul Schierbeck Prelude for Strings Op 43 Ole Schmidt Odense Symphony DaCapo 226047

23:20:00 00:08:15 Sergei Prokofiev Andante for Strings Op 50 Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 10481

23:28:00 00:10:06 Peter Tchaikovsky Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Méditation Op 42 Bavarian Radio Symphony Mariss Jansons Nikolaj Znaider, violin RCA 87454

23:40:00 00:06:58 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 55600

23:46:00 00:07:13 Dmitri Shostakovich Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 102 BBC Symphony Orchestra Hugh Wolff Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460503

23:56:00 00:03:03 Antonín Dvorák Songs My Mother Taught Me Op 55 Prague Philharmonia Emmanuel Villaume Anna Netrebko, soprano DeutGram 12217

23:58:00 00:01:52 Ernesto Lecuona Yo te qiero siempre Kathryn Stott, piano EMI 56803