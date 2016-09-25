© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 09-25-2016

Published September 25, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

00:00 LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen - Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Carrie Dennis, viola

Zoltan Kodaly: Dances of Galánta

Béla Bartók: Viola Concerto

György Ligeti: Apparitions

Béla Bartók: The Miraculous Mandarin: Suite

           

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00            00:16:57            Václav Pichl      Symphony in D major                Matthias Bamert            London Mozart Players Chandos           9740

02:21:00            00:34:17            Peter Tchaikovsky         Serenade for Strings in C major  Op 48              Christoph Eschenbach      Philadelphia Orchestra   Ondine  1150

02:57:00            00:02:49            Alberto Ginastera          Estancia: The Farm Workers                  Gisèle Ben-Dor  London Symphony        Naxos   570999

 

03:00 SPECIAL: Emerson Quartet at 40: Music from the Deutsche Grammophon 52-CD set of the Complete Recordings of the Emerson Quartet, honoring the 40 th anniversary of the ensemble; WCLV’s Angela Mitchell interviews violinist Eugene Drucker

Dmitri Shostakovich: String Quartet No. 7 in f-Sharp Op 108 (1960)

Alban Berg: Lyric Suite (1929)

03:57:00            00:02:34            Luigi Boccherini Finale from String Quartet in C major  Op 2                                 Quartetto di Cremona           Klanglogo         1400

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margaret Brouwer: Remembrances (1996)  Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra/Gerard Schwarz, cond. (Naxos 559 250) 15:00

Edwin London: Jove’s Nectar (1989)  Gregg Smith Singers; ensemble/Gregg Smith, cond. (New World 80564) 26:24

Jack Gallagher: Nocturne (1976/2008)  Frank Huang, piano (Centaur 3522) 10:32

04:57:00            00:03:00            Modest Mussorgsky      Scherzo in B flat                        Jukka-Pekka Saraste     Toronto Symphony Orchestra     Finlandia           14911

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: A Century of Lute - Three recordings highlighting the 16th century Italian who went to France, Albert de Rippe; pavans from Elizabethan England; and Rolf Lislevand’s latest, taking us into the 17th century 
 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:04:20            Heinrich Schütz Psalm 100 "Jauchzet dem Herren"          La Nuova Musica  John Rutter       Cambridge Singers        Collegium         134

06:10:00            00:17:20            Felix Mendelssohn        Three Psalms Op 78                  Marcus Creed    RIAS Chamber Chorus  Harm Mundi      2908304

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Concert Clips - ‘live’ and lively performances by some ‘rising stars’ and established talents of the American organ scene

RENÉ BECKER:  Prelude, Op. 16; Toccata, fr Sonata No. 1, Op. 40 –Damin Spritzer

BILLY NALLE:  Trio in the Style of Bach (Alles was du bist). 

IAIN FARRINGTON:  Celebration, fr Fiesta. 

CARLYLE SHARPE:  Confitemini Domino –Imperial Brass/James Emery, director; Michael Shake CALVIN HAMPTON:  Antiphon, fr Suite No. 1 –Chris Brunt

HECTOR BERLIOZ (arr. Diaz):  March to the Scaffold, fr Symphonie Fantastique –Imperial Brass; Hyeon Jeong & James Diaz

ROBERT ELMORE:  Donkey Dance. 

JOHN WEAVER:  Introduction & Fugue on St. Denio –Colin Howland

Performances in this hour were presented as a Pipedreams Live! event at St. Michael and All Angels Church in Dallas, TX and its 78-rank 1985 Schudi organ (r. 11/18/14).  Thanks to recording engineer George Gilliam!  Michael Barone returns to Dallas on Sunday afternoon (October 23) for another Pipedreams Live! event at at the Meyerson Symphony Center.  Come on down!

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois:  Birthday Blessings - September is a good month for composer birthdays, and on this program, we’ll celebrate by listening to music of several of our “Birthday composers,” including Arvo Pärt, Gustav Holst, John Rutter, and Charles Villiers Stanford. Birthday greetings will come from the Notre Dame Liturgical Choir, the Britten Singers, the Elora Festival Singers, Choir of Worcester Cathedral, and the Cambridge Singers.
 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Jarrod Hartzler Tuesday Musical  

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet Op.131: Allegro finale  Emerson Quartet (DG 447052 CD) 6:17

Astor Piazzolla: Libertango   Imani Winds (YouTube Imani Website PD) 5:10

Edward Elgar: Salut d’amour   St. Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra/Yuri Temirkanov (YouTube live performance PD) 3:44

Sō Percussion: Accouchement with Shara Worden (So Percussion website) 5:50

Alexander von Zemlinsky: String Quartet No.2, III Allegretto   Escher Quartet (Naxos 573088 CD) 6:04

Niccoló Paganini: Caprice No.24   Jinjoo Cho, violin (Live concert recording YouTube PD) 4:53

00:09:57            00:02:52            William Grant Still          Mystic Pool from 'Traceries'       Denver Oldham, piano   Koch Int’l 7084    

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Piccolo in C Major: Movement 1 Jean-Pierre Rampal, piccolo; I Solisti Veneti; Claudio Scimone, conductor Album: Vivaldi Flute Concertos Sony 45623 Music: 4:26

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in C major, Op. 33, No. 3, Hob. III:39 ‘Bird’ Amphion String Quartet The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY Music: 17:16

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is David Engel from Norfolk, VA Music: 6:30

Puzzler Payoff: Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 17 "The Tempest": Movement 1 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Album: Garrick Ohlsson: Complete Beethoven Sonatas, Volume 9 Bridge 9274 Music: 8:51

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Two Cellos and String Orchestra in G minor Gabriel Cabezas, cello; Christine Lamprea, cello; Sphinx Virtuosi St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 10:03

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Edvard Grieg: Violin Sonata No. 2 in G Major, Op. 13 Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Orion Weiss, piano Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, The Mar-a-Lago Club, Palm Beach, FL Music: 19:48

Astor Piazzolla: Concierto para Quinteto Hector del Curto Quintet The Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 8:39

Peter Tchaikovsky: Concerto No. 1 in B-flat minor for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 23: Movements 2-3 Joyce Yang, piano; Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 14:27

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music - Favorite Concertos

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No.5 in D (1720-21)--Philharmonia Virtuosi/Richard Kapp (Ess.a.y 1037/38 CD)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No.20 in d K 466 (1785)--Friedrich Gulda, piano; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (DeutGram 453079 CD)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No.26 in D K 537 (1788)--Alfred Brendel, piano; Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner (Philips 411468 CD)

 

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00            00:05:50            Dmitri Shostakovich      The Gadfly: Romance Op 97      Detroit Symphony         Neeme Järvi            Emmanuelle Boisvert, violin       Chandos           9227

14:05:00            00:02:36            Dmitri Shostakovich      The Gadfly: Folk Feast Op 97                Theodore Kuchar            National Symphony of Ukraine   Brilliant 6735

14:08:00            00:15:43            Franz Liszt        Hungarian Fantasy         Budapest Symphony Orchestra  Karl Anton Rickenbacher    Leslie Howard, piano     Hyperion           67403

14:24:00            00:16:16            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Idomeneo: Ballet Music             Jeannette Sorrell            Apollo's Fire     Avie      2159

14:50:00            00:26:30            Dmitri Shostakovich      Symphony No.  9 in E flat major  Op 70             Andris Nelsons            Boston Symphony Orchestra     DeutGram         4795201

15:16:00            00:09:07            Felix Mendelssohn        Trumpet Overture Op 101                       Claudio Abbado            London Symphony        DeutGram         423104

15:25:00            00:09:04            Jean-Philippe Rameau   Concert No.  4 en sextuor                      Christophe Rousset       Les Talens Lyriques Decca   1845

15:34:00            00:11:56            Franz Joseph Haydn      Piano Sonata No. 50 in D major                                     Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano            Chandos           10668

15:53:00            00:06:22            Anatoly Liadov  Polonaise No. 1 in C major  Op 49                     Enrique Bátiz     Mexico City Philharmonic     ASV     657

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Kelley O’Conner, soprano; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Women’s Voices; Cleveland Orchestra Children’s Chorus  – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:06:00            01:39:20            Gustav Mahler   Symphony No.  3 in D minor 

17:51:00            00:08:22            Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime                Robert Porco            Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     2011

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech:   Shostakovich's 60th

18:04:00            00:19:53            Dmitri Shostakovich      Moscow-Cheryomushki: Suite Op 105                Riccardo Chailly            Philadelphia Orchestra   Decca   452597

18:26:00            00:09:29            Jean-Philippe Rameau   Gavotte et Six Doubles                         David Greilsammer, piano            Sony    792969

18:38:00            00:13:31            Dmitri Shostakovich      Ballet Suite No. 1 Op 84                        Neeme Järvi      Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch        Chandos           8730

18:52:00            00:06:57            Dmitri Shostakovich      Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 35            London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert            Alain Lefèvre, piano; Paul Archibald, trumpet      Analekta           9283

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:16:57            Václav Pichl      Symphony in D major                Matthias Bamert            London Mozart Players Chandos           9740

19:21:00            00:34:17            Peter Tchaikovsky         Serenade for Strings in C major  Op 48              Christoph Eschenbach      Philadelphia Orchestra   Ondine  1150

19:58:00            00:01:22            Alexander Griboyedov   Waltz in A flat                            Lera Auerbach, piano     Bis       1502

 

20:00 SPECIAL: Emerson Quartet at 40: Music from the Deutsche Grammophon 52-CD set of the Complete Recordings of the Emerson Quartet, honoring the 40 th anniversary of the ensemble; WCLV’s Angela Mitchell interviews violinist Eugene Drucker

Dmitri Shostakovich: String Quartet No. 7 in f-Sharp Op 108 (1960)

Alban Berg: Lyric Suite (1929)

20:57:00            00:01:10            Edvard Grieg    Lyric Pieces Book  4: Norwegian Dance Op 47                           Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano       Centaur 2930

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margaret Brouwer: Remembrances (1996)  Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra/Gerard Schwarz, cond. (Naxos 559 250) 15:00

Edwin London: Jove’s Nectar (1989)  Gregg Smith Singers; ensemble/Gregg Smith, cond. (New World 80564) 26:24

Jack Gallagher: Nocturne (1976/2008)  Frank Huang, piano (Centaur 3522) 10:32

21:55:00            00:04:19            Vasily Kalinnikov           Intermezzo No. 2 in G major                   Neeme Järvi      London Symphony        Chandos           8614

 

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Radiohead - Crossover between classical and rock musicians was common in the 1970’s but has taken a bit of a break until recently. Now instead of composers influencing rock musicians like Brian Eno, a rock band is having a huge influence on a diverse array of composers around the globe. The music of Radiohead has been arranged by countless composers and has yielded fascinating results
 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:08:07            Dmitri Shostakovich      Prelude & Fugue No.  1 in C major  Op 87                                  Keith Jarrett, piano        ECM     1469

23:10:00            00:07:36            Poul Schierbeck            Prelude for Strings Op 43                      Ole Schmidt      Odense Symphony        DaCapo            226047

23:20:00            00:08:15            Sergei Prokofiev           Andante for Strings Op 50                     Neeme Järvi      Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch        Chandos           10481

23:28:00            00:10:06            Peter Tchaikovsky         Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Méditation Op 42  Bavarian Radio Symphony        Mariss Jansons Nikolaj Znaider, violin    RCA     87454

23:40:00            00:06:58            Ottorino Respighi          The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the                 Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra  EMI      55600

23:46:00            00:07:13            Dmitri Shostakovich      Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 102       BBC Symphony Orchestra          Hugh Wolff       Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano       Decca   460503

23:56:00            00:03:03            Antonín Dvorák Songs My Mother Taught Me Op 55       Prague Philharmonia      Emmanuel Villaume            Anna Netrebko, soprano            DeutGram         12217

23:58:00            00:01:52            Ernesto Lecuona           Yo te qiero siempre                               Kathryn Stott, piano      EMI            56803

 

 