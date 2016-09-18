© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 09-18-2016

Program Guide 09-18-2016

Published September 18, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

00:00 LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen - Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 25 in g K 183

Arvo Pärt: Greater Antiphons (World premiere; LAP commission)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in g K 550

 

02:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00            00:45:45            Reinhold Glière  Symphony No. 2 in C minor  Op 25                    Zdenek Mácal   New Jersey Symphony        Delos   3178

02:50:00            00:22:44            Maurice Ravel   Piano Concerto in G major         MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony  Kristjan Järvi            Simone Dinnerstein, piano         Sony    503245

03:15:00            00:40:11            Felix Mendelssohn        Symphony No. 3 in A minor  Op 56                    Pablo Heras-Casado            Freiburg Baroque Orchestra       Harm Mundi      902228

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Mary Ann Griebling: Wild Wood, Quiet Wood   Richard Stoltzman, clarinet; Warsaw National Philharmonic/George Manahan, cond. (MMC 2094)

Dennis Eberhard: On Celestial Wings   Cara Tweed, violin; Scott Dixon, bass; Nicholas Underhill, piano (CCG 12-07-09) 14:22

Paul Schoenfield: Four Parables (1982-3) Jeffrey Kahane, piano; New World Symphony/John Nelson, cond. (Argo 440 212) 27:46

04:54:00            00:04:33            Erik Satie          Poudre d'or                               Pascal Rogé, piano       Decca   421713

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Jordi Savall Early & Late - The founder of Hespèrion XX and XXI is celebrated with his latest (“Granada 1013-1502") and his first: the newly-reissued 1981 “Battles and Laments” featuring the young Montserrat Figueras
 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:06:46            Imant Raminsh  Ave verum corpus                                 Versija Chamber Choir   Jade     48798

06:13:00            00:12:36            Ola Gjeilo          Dark Night of the Soul   Harrington String Quartet           Charles Bruffy            Alison Chaney, soprano; Ola Gjeilo, piano; Phoenix Chorale        Chandos           5100

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
06:56:00            00:01:57            Claudio Monteverdi       Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Deus in  Apollo's Fire     Jeannette Sorrell   Apollo's Singers            Avie      2206

 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Good News from Paris - selections from the inaugural concerts on the new Grenzing pipe organ in the Radio France Auditorium

J. S. BACH:  Passacaglia in c, BWV 582 –Michel Bouvard

LUDWIG van BEETHOVEN:  Adagio for Mechanical Clock, WoO 33 –Jean-Pierre Leguay

CAMILLE SAINT-SAËNS (trans. Chanon):  Danse Macabre –Els Biesemans & Pieter-Jelle de Boer

IGOR STRAVINSKY:  Le sacre du printemps (selections) –Olivier Latry & Shin-Young Lee

MAURICE DURUFLÉ:  Variations on Veni Creator, Op. 4 –David Cassan

TRADITIONAL:  Improvisations on Middle-eastern Themes –Aromates Ensemble; Freddy Eichelberger
 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois : Back to School  -  Public schools and colleges are well underway by this point, and on this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll listen to some of the fine collegiate choirs (and organists) in the US and abroad. We’ll hear great sacred music from  many traditions, performed by the Choir of Trinity College, Cambridge; Concordia College Choir; St Olaf College Choir; Utah State University Chamber Singers; and the Choir of Trinity College, Cambridge
 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Music for Shakespeare Comedies

Otto Nicolai: Merry Wives of Windsor Overture – Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Carlos Kleiber (Sony 48376 CD) 8:56

Otto Nicolai: Merry Wives of Windsor: “Als Büblein klein” (drinking song) – Kurt Böhme, bass; Leipzig Radio Orchestra/Rolf Kleinert (Preiser 89599 CD) 6:01

Franz Schubert:  “An Sylvia: Was ist Sylvia?” – Jussi Bjoerling, tenor; Frederick Schauwecker, piano (RCA 60520 CD) 4:13

Erich Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing Suite: Masquerade:Hornpipe – Gil Shaham, violin; André Previn, piano (DG 439886 CD) 2:01

Hector Berlioz: Beatrice & Benedict: Overture – London Symphony Orchestra/Sir Colin Davis (Philips 6700321 LP) 7:38

Franz Schubert: Horch! Horch! Die Lerch’ – Elizabeth Schumann, soprano, with piano accompaniment (EMI 2903593 LP) 2:47

Felix Mendelssohn: Clown Dance & Finale from Incidental Music to A Midsummer Night’s Dream – Amsterdam Concertgebouw Orchestra/Bernard Haitink (Philips 6570021 LP) 6:17

Giuseppe Verdi: Falstaff: Finale - Gabriel Bacquier, Richard Stilwell, Max-René Cosotti, Karan Armstrong, Jutta-Renate Ihloff, Márta Szirmay, vocals; Berlin Deutsche Oper Chorus; Vienna State Opera Chorus; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Georg Solti DG 551109 DVD) 3:21

Cole Porter: “Brush Up Your Shakespeare” from Kiss Me Kate – Harry Clark & Jack Diamond (Original Broadway Cast) (Columbia 32609 LP) 1:45
 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Bohuslav Martinu: Sinfonia Concertante for Two Orchestras: Movement 4 Czech Philharmonic Orchestra; Jiri Belohlávek, conductor Album: Concerto Grosso Supraphon 110381 Music: 4:23

Russell Platt: Eurydice Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 14:51

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Andrew Todd from Jackson Hole, WY Music: 7:54

Puzzler Payoff: Bela Bartok: Mikrokosmos Book 6, No. 148: Dances In Bulgarian Rhythm 1 Jenö Jandó, piano Album: Bela Bartok: Mikrokosmos (Complete) Naxos 8557821-22 Music: 1:49

Bohuslav Martinu: Nonet No. 2, H. 374 Julia Bogorad-Kogan, flute; Elizabeth Priestly Siffert, oboe; Thomas LeGrand, clarinet; Christopher Millard, bassoon; Gail Williams, horn; Sarah Schwartz, violin; Anna Kruger, viola; Amy Leung, cello; William Ritchie, bass; Jerry Hou, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 16:32

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Peter Tchaikovsky: Marche Slave Detroit Symphony; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Orchestra Hall, Detroit, MI Music: 9:34

Joseph Jongen: Two Pieces for Four Cellos David Garrett, cello; Thalia Moore, cello; Janet Steinberg, cello; Amy Leung, cello Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music + interview: 16:48

Richard Strauss: Don Juan, Op. 20 New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 18:11

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00            00:01:35            Arthur Benjamin Jamaican Rumba                       Louis Lane        Cleveland Orchestra            Sony    63034

14:01:00            00:02:06            Darius Milhaud  Brasileira from 'Scaramouche'                            Stephen Coombs, piano; Artur Pizarro, piano        Hyperion           67014

14:03:00            00:16:32            Lord Berners     Luna Park                     Kenneth Alwyn  RTÉ Sinfonietta MarcoPolo        223716

14:20:00            00:22:38            Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No.  1 in D minor     Berlin State Orchestra            Simone Dinnerstein       Simone Dinnerstein, piano         Sony    81742

14:50:00            00:24:05            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 94 in G              George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra            Sony    768779

15:14:00            00:08:01            Richard Strauss Serenade for 13 Winds in E flat major  Op 7                   David Zinman            Zürich Tonhalle Orchestra           ArteNova          98495

15:22:00            00:08:06            Antonio Vivaldi  Violin Concerto in C major  Op 8            Raglan Baroque Players            Nicholas Kraemer          Monica Huggett, violin   VirginClas         61172

15:30:00            00:08:29            Michael W. Balfe           The Bohemian Girl: Overture                   Arthur Fiedler    Boston Pops Orchestra RCA     68793

15:45:00            00:14:08            Franz Schubert  Rondo in A major          Brandenburg Orchestra  Roy Goodman  Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin Hyperion           66840

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Yefim Branfman, piano – Brahms Cycle: recorded live in Severance Hall and BBC Proms

16:07:00            00:46:30            Johannes Brahms          Piano Concerto No.  1 in D minor  Op 15

17:03:00            00:39:37            Johannes Brahms          Symphony No.  1 in C minor  Op 68

17:47:00            00:11:35            Georges Bizet   Jeux d'enfants: Petite Suite Op 22                     Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra          Decca   4787779

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Prokofiev and Leifs Agree: "There's No Place Like Home!"

18:04:00            00:18:27            Johann Sebastian Bach French Suite No. 5 in G major                            Simone Dinnerstein, piano    Telarc   80715

18:24:00            00:14:11            Jean Sibelius    Karelia Suite Op 11                    Lorin Maazel      Vienna Philharmonic            Decca   4785437

18:40:00            00:11:51            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 17 in G major                 Ton Koopman            Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra  Erato    45714

18:53:00            00:06:21            Claude Debussy            Images, Book 1: Hommage à Rameau                            Simon Trpceski, piano EMI      272

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:45:45            Reinhold Glière  Symphony No. 2 in C minor  Op 25                    Zdenek Mácal   New Jersey Symphony        Delos   3178

19:50:00            00:22:44            Maurice Ravel   Piano Concerto in G major         MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony  Kristjan Järvi            Simone Dinnerstein, piano         Sony    503245

20:15:00            00:40:11            Felix Mendelssohn        Symphony No. 3 in A minor  Op 56                    Pablo Heras-Casado            Freiburg Baroque Orchestra       Harm Mundi      902228

20:57:00            00:02:00            Alexander Scriabin        Etude in B minor  Op 8                          Garrick Ohlsson, piano            Bridge  9287

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Mary Ann Griebling: Wild Wood, Quiet Wood   Richard Stoltzman, clarinet; Warsaw National Philharmonic/George Manahan, cond. (MMC 2094)

Dennis Eberhard: On Celestial Wings   Cara Tweed, violin; Scott Dixon, bass; Nicholas Underhill, piano (CCG 12-07-09) 14:22

Paul Schoenfield: Four Parables (1982-3) Jeffrey Kahane, piano; New World Symphony/John Nelson, cond. (Argo 440 212) 27:46

21:56:00            00:03:53            Federico Mompou         Canción y Danza No. 3                          Brazilian Guitar Quartet            Delos   3466

 

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Vinyl - Old is new again as composers and performers return to the LP format for their latest releases. We’ll dust off our record player to feature a variety of new music released on vinyl
 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:06:08            Johann Sebastian Bach Partita No. 2: Allemande                                    Simone Dinnerstein, piano    Sony    798943

23:08:00            00:05:17            Jean-Philippe Rameau   Les Boréades: Entrée de Polymnie                                 Les Délices            Délices 2013

23:13:00            00:05:59            Johann Joachim Quantz Arioso from Flute Concerto in G major   CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra          Peter Schreier   Patrick Gallois, flute      DeutGram         439895

23:21:00            00:06:46            Imant Raminsh  Ave verum corpus                                 Versija Chamber Choir   Jade     48798

23:27:00            00:06:42            Stephen Feigenbaum     Serenade for Strings                 Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80745

23:36:00            00:07:33            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Largo from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 40 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic     Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano   Avie      2191

23:43:00            00:09:56            John Knowles Paine      Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 23                 Zubin Mehta      New York Philharmonic         New World        374

23:55:00            00:02:57            Johann Sebastian Bach Largo from Keyboard Concerto No.  5 in F minor            Berlin State Orchestra          Simone Dinnerstein       Simone Dinnerstein, piano         Sony    81742


 