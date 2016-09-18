Program Guide 09-18-2016

00:00 LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen - Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 25 in g K 183

Arvo Pärt: Greater Antiphons (World premiere; LAP commission)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in g K 550

02:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:45:45 Reinhold Glière Symphony No. 2 in C minor Op 25 Zdenek Mácal New Jersey Symphony Delos 3178

02:50:00 00:22:44 Maurice Ravel Piano Concerto in G major MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony Kristjan Järvi Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 503245

03:15:00 00:40:11 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 3 in A minor Op 56 Pablo Heras-Casado Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi 902228

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Mary Ann Griebling: Wild Wood, Quiet Wood Richard Stoltzman, clarinet; Warsaw National Philharmonic/George Manahan, cond. (MMC 2094)

Dennis Eberhard: On Celestial Wings Cara Tweed, violin; Scott Dixon, bass; Nicholas Underhill, piano (CCG 12-07-09) 14:22

Paul Schoenfield: Four Parables (1982-3) Jeffrey Kahane, piano; New World Symphony/John Nelson, cond. (Argo 440 212) 27:46

04:54:00 00:04:33 Erik Satie Poudre d'or Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 421713

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Jordi Savall Early & Late - The founder of Hespèrion XX and XXI is celebrated with his latest (“Granada 1013-1502") and his first: the newly-reissued 1981 “Battles and Laments” featuring the young Montserrat Figueras



MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:06:46 Imant Raminsh Ave verum corpus Versija Chamber Choir Jade 48798

06:13:00 00:12:36 Ola Gjeilo Dark Night of the Soul Harrington String Quartet Charles Bruffy Alison Chaney, soprano; Ola Gjeilo, piano; Phoenix Chorale Chandos 5100

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

06:56:00 00:01:57 Claudio Monteverdi Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Deus in Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2206

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Good News from Paris - selections from the inaugural concerts on the new Grenzing pipe organ in the Radio France Auditorium

J. S. BACH: Passacaglia in c, BWV 582 –Michel Bouvard

LUDWIG van BEETHOVEN: Adagio for Mechanical Clock, WoO 33 –Jean-Pierre Leguay

CAMILLE SAINT-SAËNS (trans. Chanon): Danse Macabre –Els Biesemans & Pieter-Jelle de Boer

IGOR STRAVINSKY: Le sacre du printemps (selections) –Olivier Latry & Shin-Young Lee

MAURICE DURUFLÉ: Variations on Veni Creator, Op. 4 –David Cassan

TRADITIONAL: Improvisations on Middle-eastern Themes –Aromates Ensemble; Freddy Eichelberger



08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois : Back to School - Public schools and colleges are well underway by this point, and on this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll listen to some of the fine collegiate choirs (and organists) in the US and abroad. We’ll hear great sacred music from many traditions, performed by the Choir of Trinity College, Cambridge; Concordia College Choir; St Olaf College Choir; Utah State University Chamber Singers; and the Choir of Trinity College, Cambridge



09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Music for Shakespeare Comedies

Otto Nicolai: Merry Wives of Windsor Overture – Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Carlos Kleiber (Sony 48376 CD) 8:56

Otto Nicolai: Merry Wives of Windsor: “Als Büblein klein” (drinking song) – Kurt Böhme, bass; Leipzig Radio Orchestra/Rolf Kleinert (Preiser 89599 CD) 6:01

Franz Schubert: “An Sylvia: Was ist Sylvia?” – Jussi Bjoerling, tenor; Frederick Schauwecker, piano (RCA 60520 CD) 4:13

Erich Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing Suite: Masquerade:Hornpipe – Gil Shaham, violin; André Previn, piano (DG 439886 CD) 2:01

Hector Berlioz: Beatrice & Benedict: Overture – London Symphony Orchestra/Sir Colin Davis (Philips 6700321 LP) 7:38

Franz Schubert: Horch! Horch! Die Lerch’ – Elizabeth Schumann, soprano, with piano accompaniment (EMI 2903593 LP) 2:47

Felix Mendelssohn: Clown Dance & Finale from Incidental Music to A Midsummer Night’s Dream – Amsterdam Concertgebouw Orchestra/Bernard Haitink (Philips 6570021 LP) 6:17

Giuseppe Verdi: Falstaff: Finale - Gabriel Bacquier, Richard Stilwell, Max-René Cosotti, Karan Armstrong, Jutta-Renate Ihloff, Márta Szirmay, vocals; Berlin Deutsche Oper Chorus; Vienna State Opera Chorus; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Georg Solti DG 551109 DVD) 3:21

Cole Porter: “Brush Up Your Shakespeare” from Kiss Me Kate – Harry Clark & Jack Diamond (Original Broadway Cast) (Columbia 32609 LP) 1:45



10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Bohuslav Martinu: Sinfonia Concertante for Two Orchestras: Movement 4 Czech Philharmonic Orchestra; Jiri Belohlávek, conductor Album: Concerto Grosso Supraphon 110381 Music: 4:23

Russell Platt: Eurydice Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 14:51

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Andrew Todd from Jackson Hole, WY Music: 7:54

Puzzler Payoff: Bela Bartok: Mikrokosmos Book 6, No. 148: Dances In Bulgarian Rhythm 1 Jenö Jandó, piano Album: Bela Bartok: Mikrokosmos (Complete) Naxos 8557821-22 Music: 1:49

Bohuslav Martinu: Nonet No. 2, H. 374 Julia Bogorad-Kogan, flute; Elizabeth Priestly Siffert, oboe; Thomas LeGrand, clarinet; Christopher Millard, bassoon; Gail Williams, horn; Sarah Schwartz, violin; Anna Kruger, viola; Amy Leung, cello; William Ritchie, bass; Jerry Hou, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 16:32

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Peter Tchaikovsky: Marche Slave Detroit Symphony; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Orchestra Hall, Detroit, MI Music: 9:34

Joseph Jongen: Two Pieces for Four Cellos David Garrett, cello; Thalia Moore, cello; Janet Steinberg, cello; Amy Leung, cello Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music + interview: 16:48

Richard Strauss: Don Juan, Op. 20 New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 18:11

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:01:35 Arthur Benjamin Jamaican Rumba Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63034

14:01:00 00:02:06 Darius Milhaud Brasileira from 'Scaramouche' Stephen Coombs, piano; Artur Pizarro, piano Hyperion 67014

14:03:00 00:16:32 Lord Berners Luna Park Kenneth Alwyn RTÉ Sinfonietta MarcoPolo 223716

14:20:00 00:22:38 Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No. 1 in D minor Berlin State Orchestra Simone Dinnerstein Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 81742

14:50:00 00:24:05 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 94 in G George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 768779

15:14:00 00:08:01 Richard Strauss Serenade for 13 Winds in E flat major Op 7 David Zinman Zürich Tonhalle Orchestra ArteNova 98495

15:22:00 00:08:06 Antonio Vivaldi Violin Concerto in C major Op 8 Raglan Baroque Players Nicholas Kraemer Monica Huggett, violin VirginClas 61172

15:30:00 00:08:29 Michael W. Balfe The Bohemian Girl: Overture Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68793

15:45:00 00:14:08 Franz Schubert Rondo in A major Brandenburg Orchestra Roy Goodman Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin Hyperion 66840

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Yefim Branfman, piano – Brahms Cycle: recorded live in Severance Hall and BBC Proms

16:07:00 00:46:30 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor Op 15

17:03:00 00:39:37 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 68

17:47:00 00:11:35 Georges Bizet Jeux d'enfants: Petite Suite Op 22 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Prokofiev and Leifs Agree: "There's No Place Like Home!"

18:04:00 00:18:27 Johann Sebastian Bach French Suite No. 5 in G major Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80715

18:24:00 00:14:11 Jean Sibelius Karelia Suite Op 11 Lorin Maazel Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437

18:40:00 00:11:51 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 17 in G major Ton Koopman Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Erato 45714

18:53:00 00:06:21 Claude Debussy Images, Book 1: Hommage à Rameau Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:45:45 Reinhold Glière Symphony No. 2 in C minor Op 25 Zdenek Mácal New Jersey Symphony Delos 3178

19:50:00 00:22:44 Maurice Ravel Piano Concerto in G major MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony Kristjan Järvi Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 503245

20:15:00 00:40:11 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 3 in A minor Op 56 Pablo Heras-Casado Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi 902228

20:57:00 00:02:00 Alexander Scriabin Etude in B minor Op 8 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Bridge 9287

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

21:56:00 00:03:53 Federico Mompou Canción y Danza No. 3 Brazilian Guitar Quartet Delos 3466

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Vinyl - Old is new again as composers and performers return to the LP format for their latest releases. We’ll dust off our record player to feature a variety of new music released on vinyl



QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:06:08 Johann Sebastian Bach Partita No. 2: Allemande Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 798943

23:08:00 00:05:17 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Boréades: Entrée de Polymnie Les Délices Délices 2013

23:13:00 00:05:59 Johann Joachim Quantz Arioso from Flute Concerto in G major CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895

23:21:00 00:06:46 Imant Raminsh Ave verum corpus Versija Chamber Choir Jade 48798

23:27:00 00:06:42 Stephen Feigenbaum Serenade for Strings Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80745

23:36:00 00:07:33 Sergei Rachmaninoff Largo from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 40 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano Avie 2191

23:43:00 00:09:56 John Knowles Paine Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 23 Zubin Mehta New York Philharmonic New World 374

23:55:00 00:02:57 Johann Sebastian Bach Largo from Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in F minor Berlin State Orchestra Simone Dinnerstein Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 81742



