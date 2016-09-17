Program Guide 09-17-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:21:00 Saverio Mercadante Flute Concerto in E major I Solisti Veneti Claudio Scimone Sir James Galway, flute RCA 7703

00:25:00 00:37:10 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 5 in F major Op 76 Witold Rowicki London Symphony Philips 4788977

01:04:00 00:43:49 Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Sonata No. 9 in A major Op 47 Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano DeutGram 457619

01:50:00 00:31:06 Henry Holden Huss Piano Concerto in B major Op 10 BBC Scottish Symphony Martyn Brabbins Ian Hobson, piano Hyperion 66949

02:23:00 00:46:53 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6 in B minor Op 74 Manfred Honeck Pittsburgh Symphony Reference 720

03:12:00 00:23:36 Claude Debussy The Martyrdom of St. Sebastian: James Conlon Rotterdam Philharmonic Erato 75330

03:38:00 00:32:38 Léo Delibes Coppélia: Suite Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125

04:13:00 00:44:16 Sir William Walton Symphony No. 1 in B flat minor Leonard Slatkin London Philharmonic VirginClas 61146

04:59:00 00:22:34 Franz Liszt (and others): Hexaméron Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 67401

05:23:00 00:11:15 Frederick Delius A Song of Summer Sir John Barbirolli Hallé Orchestra EMI 65119

05:36:00 00:11:11 Friedrich Kuhlau Overture to "Elf-Hill" Op 100 Michael Schonwandt Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9648

05:52:00 00:06:23 Felix Mendelssohn St. Paul: Overture Op 36 Philippe Herreweghe Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Harm Mundi 2908304

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This time during Hispanic Heritage Month Concierto celebrates the accomplishments of Presidential Medal of Freedom winners Arturo Sandoval, Plácido Domingo and Pau Casals.

Esta vez durante el mes de la herencia hispana, Concierto celebra los logros de estos ganadores de la medalla presidencial de la libertad: Arturo Sandoval, Plácido Domingo y Pau Casals.

06:01:00 Arturo Sandoval: Andante cantabile, from Trumpet Concerto Arturo Sandoval, trumpet; London Symphony Orchestra Luis Haza RCA Victor Red Seal 62661

06:04:37 Leopold Mozart:Trumpet Concerto in D Arturo Sandoval, trumpet; London Symphony Orchestra Luis Haza RCA Victor Red Sea 62661

06:14:58 Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez (1st mvt.) Manuel Barrueco, guitar; Philharmonia Orchestra Placido Domingo EMI Classics 56175

06:21:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Wie stark ist nicht dein Zauberton Plácido Domingo, tenor; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Placido Domingo CBS Masterworks 42100

06:27:23 Pablo Casals: El cant dels ocells (The Song of the Birds) Han-Na Chang, cello; Santa Cecilia Academy Orchestra of Rome Antonio Pappano EMI Classics 82390

06:31:57 Johann Sebastian Bach: Bourrées I & II, from Cello Suite No. 3 in C B Pablo Casals, cello; Pearl 0045

06:35:21 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 1 in C, BWV 1066 Pablo Casals, cello; Marlboro Festival Orchestra Pablo Casals Sony Classical 46253

07:01:00 Arturo Marquez: Danzon No. 2 Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra Masterworks 75555

07:11:39 Jakob Praetorius: Veni in hortum meum Balthasar-Neumann Choir & Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv Produktion 002298902

07:15:10 Michael Praetorius: Nigra sum sed formosa Balthasar-Neumann Choir & Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv Produktion 002298902

07:19:28 Inocente Carreño: Margariteña Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 4777457

07:36:06 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 1 Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309

07:52:02 Manuel de Zumaya: De Las Flores Adam Lamotte, Lisa Grodin, violins; Paul Hale, cello; Craig Russell, guitar; Chanticleer Joseph Jennings Rhino 512746

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Bohuslav Martinu: Sinfonia Concertante for Two Orchestras: Movement 4 Czech Philharmonic Orchestra; Jiri Belohlávek, conductor Album: Concerto Grosso Supraphon 110381 Music: 4:23

Russell Platt: Eurydice Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 14:51

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Andrew Todd from Jackson Hole, WY Music: 7:54

Puzzler Payoff: Bela Bartok: Mikrokosmos Book 6, No. 148: Dances In Bulgarian Rhythm 1 Jenö Jandó, piano Album: Bela Bartok: Mikrokosmos (Complete) Naxos 8557821-22 Music: 1:49

Bohuslav Martinu: Nonet No. 2, H. 374 Julia Bogorad-Kogan, flute; Elizabeth Priestly Siffert, oboe; Thomas LeGrand, clarinet; Christopher Millard, bassoon; Gail Williams, horn; Sarah Schwartz, violin; Anna Kruger, viola; Amy Leung, cello; William Ritchie, bass; Jerry Hou, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 16:32

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Peter Tchaikovsky: Marche Slave Detroit Symphony; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Orchestra Hall, Detroit, MI Music: 9:34

Joseph Jongen: Two Pieces for Four Cellos David Garrett, cello; Thalia Moore, cello; Janet Steinberg, cello; Amy Leung, cello Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music + interview: 16:48

Richard Strauss: Don Juan, Op. 20 New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 18:11

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:03:00 00:08:07 Richard Strauss Neapolitan Folk Life from 'Aus Italien" Op 16 Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425941

10:12:00 00:04:36 Tomaso Albinoni Concerto for Strings in B flat major Op 5 Simon Standage Collegium Musicum 90 Chandos 663

10:20:00 00:11:06 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz 'Tales from the Vienna Woods' Op 325 Willi Boskovsky Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437

10:32:00 00:07:48 Ottorino Respighi Rossiniana: Tarantella Salvatore Di Vittorio Respighi Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572332

10:42:00 00:11:02 Ralph Vaughan Williams Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 442427

10:54:00 00:03:13 Leigh Harline Pinocchio: When You Wish Upon a Star London Symphony Keith Lockhart Anne Akiko Meyers, violin eOne 7792

10:57:00 00:02:56 Paul Schoenfield Four Souvenirs: Samba Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 28, 2015 - In the contemporary spirit of performance trends like Groupmuse in which young performers organize impromptu house concerts to play chamber music, From the Top presents its first “House Concert” from Boston, Massachusetts, and it has a decidedly more intimate feel. A cellist who’s just 11 years old performs the music of David Popper, and we meet a teenage classical guitarist who’s also a poet, a neuroscience nerd, and a serious skateboarder.

17-year-old violinist Valerie Kim from New York, New York, performs Tango (Por una Cabeza) by Carlos Gardel (1890–1935), arranged by John Williams (b. 1932)

18-year-old bassoonist Margaret O’Leary from Claremont, California, performs the first movement, Allegretto moderato, and the second movement, Allegro scherzando, from Sonata for Bassoon and Piano in G major, Op. 168, by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835–1921), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old pianist Harry Rylance from Boston, Massachusetts, performs Etude, Op. 2, No. 1, and Etude Op. 8, No. 12, by Alexander Scriabin (1872–1915)

18-year-old guitarist Jason Lewis from Glencoe, Illinois, performs the third movement, La Toccata de Pasquini, from Sonata by Leo Brouwer (b. 1939)

11-year-old cellist Dylan Wu from New York, New York, performs Tarantella, Op. 33, by David Popper (1843–1913), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Jason Lewis performs the third movement, Fuoco, from Libra Sonatine by Roland Dyens (b. 1955)

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Cowell in Teheran; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Charles Ives & Classical Music that Uses Folk Songs

12:08:00 00:04:10 Charles Tomlinson Griffes Clouds Op 7 JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559164

12:16:00 00:08:56 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 Op 92 Manfred Honeck Pittsburgh Symphony Reference 718

12:28:00 00:11:15 Frederick Delius A Song of Summer Sir John Barbirolli Hallé Orchestra EMI 65119

12:41:00 00:18:28 Alexander Glazunov Piano Concerto No. 2 in B major Op 100 Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Alexander Romanovsky, piano Warner 67946

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 00:31:18 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 5 in C minor Op 67 Manfred Honeck Pittsburgh Symphony Reference 718

13:33:00 00:22:49 Leos Janácek Jenufa: Symphonic Suite Manfred Honeck Pittsburgh Symphony Reference 710

14:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:01:00 00:20:27 Vincenzo Tommasini The Good-Humored Ladies: Suite Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 60311

14:24:00 00:10:31 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Overture Riccardo Muti Vienna Philharmonic EMI 54873

14:38:00 00:09:57 Charles Tomlinson Griffes Poem for Flute & Orchestra The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Sharon Bezaly, flute Bis 1679

14:51:00 00:08:31 Frédéric Chopin Three Waltzes Op 64 Ingrid Fliter, piano EMI 14899

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Cowell in Teheran

15:04:00 00:31:06 Henry Holden Huss Piano Concerto in B major Op 10 BBC Scottish Symphony Martyn Brabbins Ian Hobson, piano Hyperion 66949

15:38:00 00:10:55 Zoltán Kodály Hungarian Rondo Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447109

15:51:00 00:07:37 Gioacchino Rossini La Cenerentola: Nacqui all'affanno…Non più mesta Munich Radio Orchestra Friedrich Haider Vesselina Kasarova, mezzo; Bavarian Radio Chorus RCA 68522

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:01:00 00:19:10 George Frideric Handel Music for the Royal Fireworks Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Apollo’s Fire 2002

16:23:00 00:11:46 Jacques Offenbach Orpheus in the Underworld: Ballet Michel Swierczewski Gulbenkian Orchestra Nimbus 5303

16:39:00 00:12:08 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Rhapsody No. 1 in D major Op 45 Kurt Masur Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Philips 416623

16:53:00 00:05:52 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat: Final Dance Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10694

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Horse Power - Horses star on The Score this week. Their bond to humans have been the subject of movies over the decades and this week we'll explore this attachment with music from The Black Stallion, Seabiscuit, The Horse Whisperer, War Horse and more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Dartmoor, 1912 from War Horse, 2011 Sony Classical 886979 75282 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack John Williams original soundtrack recording/John Williams, cond.

Parade of the Charioteers from Ben-Hur, 1959 Valois V4841 Miklos Rozsa Ben-Hur Concertos for Piano Miklos Rozsa North Hungarian Symphony Orchestra, Miskolc/Lazlo Kovacs, cond.

Paul's Last Ride from The Rocking Horse Winner, 1949 Chandos CHAN 10349 The Film Music of William Alwyn Vol 3 William Alwyn BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba, cond.

Theme from The Black Stallion, 1979 Prometheus PCD 151 Original MGM Motion Picture Soundtracks The Black Stallion and The Black Stallion Returns Carmine Coppola The Zoetrope Film Symphony Orchestra/Carmine Coppola, cond.

Main Titles and Hard Times/Epilogue Saved Memories from Black Beauty, 1994 La-La-Land Records LLLCD 1273 Music from the Motion Picture Black Beauty Danny Elfman original soundtrack recording/J.A.C. Redford, cond.

Morning on the Ranch from The Red Pony, 1949 Sony Classical SMK 60991 National Public Radio Milestones of the Millennium Music in Film Aaron Copland New Philharmonia Orchestra/Aaron Copland, cond.

End Title from The Man From Snowy River, 1992 Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 2 Varese Sarabande A 25th Anniversary Celebration Bruce Rowland original soundtrack recording

End Title from The Horse Whisperer, 1998 Silva Screen Records SILCD 1262 The Film Music of Thomas Newman Thomas Newman The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

The Reunion from War Horse, 2011 Sony Classical 886979 75282 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack John Williams original soundtrack recording/John Williams, cond.

Birth from Black Beauty, 1994 La-La-Land Records LLLCD 1273 Music from the Motion Picture Black Beauty Danny Elfman original soundtrack recording/J.A.C. Redford, cond.

Homeland (Main Title) from Spirit Stallion of the Cimarron, 2002 Silva Screen Records SILCD 1362 The Film Music of Hans Zimmer Hans Zimmer London Music Works

Seabiscuit and The Derby from Seabiscuit, 2003 London B0000772-12 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Randy Newman original soundtrack recording/Randy Newman, cond.

Frank Pushes On and Let 'Er Buck from Hidalgo, 2004 Hollywood Records 2061-62419-2 Hidalgo Original Score James Newton Howard original soundtrack recording/Pete Anthony, cond.

Main Title from Flicka, 2006 Varese Sarabande 302 066 900-2 Varese Sarabande A 30th Anniversary Celebration Aaron Zigman The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Aaron Zigman, cond.

Dartmoor 1912 and The Homecoming from War Horse, 2011 Sony Classical 886979 75282 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack John Williams original soundtrack recording/John Williams, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Making A Splash - Sensational performers in the shows that made Broadway take notice … lots of ’em, from Helen Morgan in “Show Boat” to Audra McDonald in “Carousel”

00:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

00:01:06 00:03:31 John Kander-Fred Ebb Sing Happy Liza Minnelli Flora, the Red Menace Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-60821

00:05:06 00:03:04 Jule Styne-Leo Robin A Little Girl From Little Rock Carol Channing Gentlemen Prefer Blondes Original B'way Cast Sony SK48013

00:08:06 00:03:47 Mary Rodgers-Marshall Barer Shy Carol Burnett Once Upon a Mattress Original Cast MCA MCAD-10768

00:12:48 00:02:24 John Kander-Fred Ebb Two Ladies Joel Grey Cabaret Original B'way Cast Sony SK60533

00:15:32 00:03:17 Jerome Kern-Oscar Hammerstein Bill Helen Morgan The Ultimate Show Boat Pearl GEMS 0060

00:19:29 00:02:14 A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe Show Me Julie Andrews My Fair Lady Original B'way Cast Sony SK60539

00:22:27 00:02:45 George Haimsohn-Jim Wise Star Tar Bernadette Peters Dames at Sea Original Cast Sony SK48214

00:26:36 00:02:24 George and Ira Gershwin I Got Rhythm Ethel Merman Ethel Merman: You're the Top Fanfare CDD473

00:28:56 00:02:34 Cole Porter My Heart Belongs to Daddy Mary Martin American Musical Theater Smithsonian RD036

00:32:02 00:01:04 Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice What a Circus! Mandy Patinkin Evita Original B'way Cast MCA D210017

00:33:32 00:03:41 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Mister Snow Audra McDonald Carousel 1994 B'way Revival Angel CDQ55519924

00:38:21 00:03:46 Jerry Herman Open a New Window Angela Lansbury Mame Original B'way Cast Sony SK60559

00:42:02 00:01:51 Meredith Willson 76 Trombones Robert Preston The Music Man Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64663

00:44:41 00:03:23 Harold Rome Miss Marmelstein Barbra Streisand I Can Get It for You Wholesale Original B'way Cast Columbia CK53020

00:48:00 00:02:53 Jule Styne-Bob Merrill People Barbra Streisand Funny Girl Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM7646125

00:51:20 00:01:40 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

00:53:09 00:03:49 Jerry Herman Filler: If He Walked Into My Life Angela Lansbury Mame Original B'way Cast Sony SK60559

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:11:00 Carl Friedrich Abel Symphony in D major Op 7 Adrian Shepherd Cantilena Chandos 8648

19:15:00 00:39:52 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A major Op 92 Manfred Honeck Pittsburgh Symphony Reference 718

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Brett Mitchell, conductor; Jieming Tang, violin; recorded live in Severance Hall

20:04:00 00:10:00 Richard Danielpour Toward the Splendid City

20:18:00 00:25:06 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Violin Concerto in D major Op 35

20:48:00 00:37:51 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dances Op 45

21:45:00 00:14:45 Peter Tchaikovsky Capriccio italien Op 45 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 78744

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - The legal system is cross examined with David Frost’s “Just Four Just Men”… “Aleebee” from Not the 9 O’Clock News”… Peter Cook and Dudley Moore’s “The Trial,” and “Judge Not” from the Cambridge Circus… Also, “BBC.BC,” and “The Devil” by John Cleese and Rowen Atkinson… Mark Levy remarks on ”Bibliophile or Bibliomaniac?”… This Week in the Media



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:06:49 Johannes Brahms Romanze from String Quartet No. 1 Op 51 Chiara String Quartet Azica 71289

23:08:00 00:08:39 Max Bruch Adagio from Scottish Fantasy Op 46 London Symphony Jascha Horenstein David Oistrakh, violin Decca 4785437

23:19:00 00:08:35 Ottorino Respighi Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533

23:27:00 00:08:29 Charles Tomlinson Griffes Three Tone Pictures Op 5 JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559164

23:38:00 00:06:33 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Larghetto from Piano Trio No. 6 Op 93 Trio Parnassus MD+G 3307

23:44:00 00:08:59 Franz Schubert Andante from Symphony No. 5 James Gaffigan CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 3

23:53:00 00:02:56 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: Danseuses de Delphes Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437

23:58:00 00:01:54 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 10: Remembrances Op 71 Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207

