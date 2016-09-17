© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 09-17-2016

Published September 17, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:21:00            Saverio Mercadante       Flute Concerto in E major          I Solisti Veneti   Claudio Scimone            Sir James Galway, flute RCA     7703

00:25:00            00:37:10            Antonín Dvorák Symphony No.  5 in F major  Op 76                   Witold Rowicki  London Symphony        Philips  4788977

01:04:00            00:43:49            Ludwig van Beethoven   Violin Sonata No.  9 in A major  Op 47                           Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano        DeutGram         457619

01:50:00            00:31:06            Henry Holden Huss        Piano Concerto in B major  Op 10          BBC Scottish Symphony            Martyn Brabbins            Ian Hobson, piano         Hyperion           66949

02:23:00            00:46:53            Peter Tchaikovsky         Symphony No.  6 in B minor  Op 74                   Manfred Honeck            Pittsburgh Symphony    Reference         720

03:12:00            00:23:36            Claude Debussy            The Martyrdom of St. Sebastian:                        James Conlon            Rotterdam Philharmonic Erato    75330

03:38:00            00:32:38            Léo Delibes      Coppélia: Suite             Martin West       San Francisco Ballet Orchestra            Reference         125

04:13:00            00:44:16            Sir William Walton         Symphony No.  1 in B flat minor                        Leonard Slatkin            London Philharmonic     VirginClas         61146

04:59:00            00:22:34            Franz Liszt        (and others): Hexaméron            Budapest Symphony Orchestra  Karl Anton Rickenbacher    Leslie Howard, piano     Hyperion           67401

05:23:00            00:11:15            Frederick Delius            A Song of Summer                   Sir John Barbirolli          Hallé Orchestra          EMI      65119

05:36:00            00:11:11            Friedrich Kuhlau            Overture to "Elf-Hill" Op 100                   Michael Schonwandt            Danish National Radio Sym       Chandos           9648

05:52:00            00:06:23            Felix Mendelssohn        St. Paul: Overture Op 36                        Philippe Herreweghe            Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Harm Mundi      2908304

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This time during Hispanic Heritage Month Concierto celebrates the accomplishments of Presidential Medal of Freedom winners Arturo Sandoval, Plácido Domingo and Pau Casals.

Esta vez durante el mes de la herencia hispana, Concierto celebra los logros de estos ganadores de la medalla presidencial de la libertad: Arturo Sandoval, Plácido Domingo y Pau Casals.

06:01:00 Arturo Sandoval: Andante cantabile, from Trumpet Concerto   Arturo Sandoval, trumpet; London Symphony Orchestra  Luis Haza   RCA Victor Red Seal   62661                           

06:04:37 Leopold Mozart:Trumpet Concerto in D  Arturo Sandoval, trumpet; London Symphony Orchestra   Luis Haza  RCA Victor Red Sea   62661                            

06:14:58 Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez (1st mvt.)   Manuel Barrueco, guitar;  Philharmonia Orchestra   Placido Domingo   EMI Classics   56175                             

06:21:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Wie stark ist nicht dein Zauberton   Plácido Domingo, tenor;   Royal Philharmonic Orchestra   Placido Domingo  CBS Masterworks   42100                                              

06:27:23 Pablo Casals: El cant dels ocells (The Song of the Birds)   Han-Na Chang, cello; Santa Cecilia Academy Orchestra of Rome  Antonio Pappano   EMI Classics   82390                                           

06:31:57 Johann Sebastian Bach: Bourrées I & II, from Cello Suite No. 3 in C B   Pablo Casals, cello;   Pearl   0045               

06:35:21 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 1 in C, BWV 1066   Pablo Casals, cello; Marlboro Festival Orchestra  Pablo Casals   Sony Classical  46253     

07:01:00 Arturo Marquez: Danzon No. 2   Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas   Alondra de la Parra  Masterworks   75555                               

07:11:39 Jakob Praetorius: Veni in hortum meum   Balthasar-Neumann Choir & Ensemble  Pablo Heras-Casado   Archiv Produktion   002298902                                                   

07:15:10 Michael Praetorius: Nigra sum sed formosa  Balthasar-Neumann Choir & Ensemble   Pablo Heras-Casado  Archiv Produktion   002298902                                                    

07:19:28 Inocente Carreño: Margariteña   Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela  Gustavo Dudamel  Deutsche Grammophon  4777457                                                          

07:36:06 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 1  Lausanne Chamber Orchestra   Jesús López-Cobos  Telarc   80309       

07:52:02 Manuel de Zumaya: De Las Flores   Adam Lamotte, Lisa Grodin, violins; Paul Hale, cello; Craig Russell, guitar; Chanticleer   Joseph Jennings   Rhino   512746                     

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Bohuslav Martinu: Sinfonia Concertante for Two Orchestras: Movement 4 Czech Philharmonic Orchestra; Jiri Belohlávek, conductor Album: Concerto Grosso Supraphon 110381 Music: 4:23

Russell Platt: Eurydice Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 14:51

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Andrew Todd from Jackson Hole, WY Music: 7:54

Puzzler Payoff: Bela Bartok: Mikrokosmos Book 6, No. 148: Dances In Bulgarian Rhythm 1 Jenö Jandó, piano Album: Bela Bartok: Mikrokosmos (Complete) Naxos 8557821-22 Music: 1:49

Bohuslav Martinu: Nonet No. 2, H. 374 Julia Bogorad-Kogan, flute; Elizabeth Priestly Siffert, oboe; Thomas LeGrand, clarinet; Christopher Millard, bassoon; Gail Williams, horn; Sarah Schwartz, violin; Anna Kruger, viola; Amy Leung, cello; William Ritchie, bass; Jerry Hou, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 16:32

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Peter Tchaikovsky: Marche Slave Detroit Symphony; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Orchestra Hall, Detroit, MI Music: 9:34

Joseph Jongen: Two Pieces for Four Cellos David Garrett, cello; Thalia Moore, cello; Janet Steinberg, cello; Amy Leung, cello Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music + interview: 16:48

Richard Strauss: Don Juan, Op. 20 New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 18:11

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:03:00            00:08:07            Richard Strauss Neapolitan Folk Life from 'Aus Italien" Op 16                  Vladimir Ashkenazy            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   425941

10:12:00            00:04:36            Tomaso Albinoni           Concerto for Strings in B flat major  Op 5                       Simon Standage          Collegium Musicum 90   Chandos           663

10:20:00            00:11:06            Johann Strauss Jr         Waltz 'Tales from the Vienna Woods' Op 325                  Willi Boskovsky       Vienna Philharmonic      Decca   4785437

10:32:00            00:07:48            Ottorino Respighi          Rossiniana: Tarantella                Salvatore Di Vittorio      Respighi Chamber Orchestra        Naxos   572332

10:42:00            00:11:02            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus'                      Sir Neville Marriner            Academy St. Martin in Fields     Philips  442427

10:54:00            00:03:13            Leigh Harline     Pinocchio: When You Wish Upon a Star London Symphony        Keith Lockhart           Anne Akiko Meyers, violin          eOne    7792

10:57:00            00:02:56            Paul Schoenfield           Four Souvenirs: Samba                         Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano         Telarc   80744

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 28, 2015 - In the contemporary spirit of performance trends like Groupmuse in which young performers organize impromptu house concerts to play chamber music, From the Top presents its first “House Concert” from Boston, Massachusetts, and it has a decidedly more intimate feel. A cellist who’s just 11 years old performs the music of David Popper, and we meet a teenage classical guitarist who’s also a poet, a neuroscience nerd, and a serious skateboarder.

17-year-old violinist Valerie Kim from New York, New York, performs Tango (Por una Cabeza) by Carlos Gardel (1890–1935), arranged by John Williams (b. 1932)

18-year-old bassoonist Margaret O’Leary from Claremont, California, performs the first movement, Allegretto moderato, and the second movement, Allegro scherzando, from Sonata for Bassoon and Piano in G major, Op. 168, by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835–1921), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old pianist Harry Rylance from Boston, Massachusetts, performs Etude, Op. 2, No. 1, and Etude Op. 8, No. 12, by Alexander Scriabin (1872–1915)

18-year-old guitarist Jason Lewis from Glencoe, Illinois, performs the third movement, La Toccata de Pasquini, from Sonata by Leo Brouwer (b. 1939)

11-year-old cellist Dylan Wu from New York, New York, performs Tarantella, Op. 33, by David Popper (1843–1913), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Jason Lewis performs the third movement, Fuoco, from Libra Sonatine by Roland Dyens (b. 1955)

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Cowell in Teheran; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Charles Ives & Classical Music that Uses Folk Songs

12:08:00            00:04:10            Charles Tomlinson Griffes          Clouds Op 7                 JoAnn Falletta   Buffalo Philharmonic            Naxos   559164

12:16:00            00:08:56            Ludwig van Beethoven   Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 Op 92                Manfred Honeck            Pittsburgh Symphony    Reference         718

12:28:00            00:11:15            Frederick Delius            A Song of Summer                   Sir John Barbirolli          Hallé Orchestra          EMI      65119

12:41:00            00:18:28            Alexander Glazunov       Piano Concerto No. 2 in B major  Op 100           Russian National Orchestra          José Serebrier   Alexander Romanovsky, piano   Warner  67946

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00            00:31:18            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  5 in C minor  Op 67                   Manfred Honeck            Pittsburgh Symphony    Reference         718

13:33:00            00:22:49            Leos Janácek    Jenufa: Symphonic Suite                       Manfred Honeck            Pittsburgh Symphony        Reference         710

 

14:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:01:00            00:20:27            Vincenzo Tommasini      The Good-Humored Ladies: Suite                       Louis Lane            Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    60311

14:24:00            00:10:31            Franz Schubert  Rosamunde: Overture                Riccardo Muti    Vienna Philharmonic      EMI            54873

14:38:00            00:09:57            Charles Tomlinson Griffes          Poem for Flute & Orchestra       The Hague Philharmonic            Neeme Järvi      Sharon Bezaly, flute      Bis       1679

14:51:00            00:08:31            Frédéric Chopin Three Waltzes Op 64                              Ingrid Fliter, piano         EMI      14899

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Cowell in Teheran

15:04:00            00:31:06            Henry Holden Huss        Piano Concerto in B major  Op 10          BBC Scottish Symphony            Martyn Brabbins            Ian Hobson, piano         Hyperion           66949

15:38:00            00:10:55            Zoltán Kodály   Hungarian Rondo                                  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra            DeutGram         447109

15:51:00            00:07:37            Gioacchino Rossini       La Cenerentola: Nacqui all'affanno…Non più mesta         Munich Radio Orchestra            Friedrich Haider Vesselina Kasarova, mezzo; Bavarian Radio Chorus       RCA     68522

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:01:00            00:19:10            George Frideric Handel  Music for the Royal Fireworks                Jeannette Sorrell            Apollo's Fire     Apollo’s Fire     2002

16:23:00            00:11:46            Jacques Offenbach       Orpheus in the Underworld: Ballet                       Michel Swierczewski            Gulbenkian Orchestra    Nimbus 5303

16:39:00            00:12:08            Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Rhapsody No.  1 in D major  Op 45                  Kurt Masur            Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra  Philips  416623

16:53:00            00:05:52            Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat: Final Dance                  Juanjo Mena     BBC Philharmonic     Chandos           10694

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Horse Power - Horses star on The Score this week. Their bond to humans have been the subject of movies over the decades and this week we'll explore this attachment with music from The Black Stallion, Seabiscuit, The Horse Whisperer, War Horse and more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Dartmoor, 1912 from War Horse, 2011  Sony Classical 886979 75282  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  John Williams  original soundtrack recording/John Williams, cond.

Parade of the Charioteers from Ben-Hur, 1959  Valois V4841  Miklos Rozsa Ben-Hur Concertos for Piano  Miklos Rozsa  North Hungarian Symphony Orchestra, Miskolc/Lazlo Kovacs, cond.

Paul's Last Ride from The Rocking Horse Winner, 1949  Chandos CHAN 10349  The Film Music of William Alwyn Vol 3  William Alwyn  BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba, cond.

Theme from The Black Stallion, 1979  Prometheus PCD 151  Original MGM Motion Picture Soundtracks The Black Stallion and The Black Stallion Returns  Carmine Coppola  The Zoetrope Film Symphony Orchestra/Carmine Coppola, cond.

Main Titles and Hard Times/Epilogue Saved Memories from Black Beauty, 1994  La-La-Land Records LLLCD 1273  Music from the Motion Picture Black Beauty  Danny Elfman  original soundtrack recording/J.A.C. Redford, cond.

Morning on the Ranch from The Red Pony, 1949  Sony Classical SMK 60991  National Public Radio Milestones of the Millennium Music in Film  Aaron Copland  New Philharmonia Orchestra/Aaron Copland, cond.

End Title from The Man From Snowy River, 1992  Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 2  Varese Sarabande A 25th Anniversary Celebration  Bruce Rowland  original soundtrack recording

End Title from The Horse Whisperer, 1998  Silva Screen Records SILCD 1262  The Film Music of Thomas Newman  Thomas Newman  The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

The Reunion from War Horse, 2011  Sony Classical 886979 75282  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  John Williams  original soundtrack recording/John Williams, cond.

Birth from Black Beauty, 1994  La-La-Land Records LLLCD 1273  Music from the Motion Picture Black Beauty  Danny Elfman  original soundtrack recording/J.A.C. Redford, cond.

Homeland (Main Title) from Spirit Stallion of the Cimarron, 2002  Silva Screen Records SILCD 1362  The Film Music of Hans Zimmer  Hans Zimmer  London Music Works

Seabiscuit and The Derby from Seabiscuit, 2003  London B0000772-12  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Randy Newman  original soundtrack recording/Randy Newman, cond.

Frank Pushes On and Let 'Er Buck from Hidalgo, 2004  Hollywood Records 2061-62419-2  Hidalgo Original Score  James Newton Howard  original soundtrack recording/Pete Anthony, cond.

Main Title from Flicka, 2006  Varese Sarabande 302 066 900-2  Varese Sarabande A 30th Anniversary Celebration  Aaron Zigman  The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Aaron Zigman, cond.

Dartmoor 1912 and The Homecoming from War Horse, 2011  Sony Classical 886979 75282  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  John Williams  original soundtrack recording/John Williams, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Making A Splash - Sensational performers in the shows that made Broadway take notice … lots of ’em, from Helen Morgan in “Show Boat” to Audra McDonald in “Carousel”

00:00:00  00:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin  Nonesuch  979151-2

00:01:06  00:03:31  John Kander-Fred Ebb  Sing Happy  Liza Minnelli  Flora, the Red Menace  Original B'way Cast  RCA  09026-60821

00:05:06  00:03:04  Jule Styne-Leo Robin  A Little Girl From Little Rock    Carol Channing  Gentlemen Prefer Blondes  Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK48013

00:08:06  00:03:47  Mary Rodgers-Marshall Barer  Shy  Carol Burnett  Once Upon a Mattress  Original Cast  MCA  MCAD-10768

00:12:48  00:02:24  John Kander-Fred Ebb  Two Ladies   Joel Grey  Cabaret  Original B'way Cast  Sony SK60533

00:15:32  00:03:17  Jerome Kern-Oscar Hammerstein  Bill  Helen Morgan  The Ultimate Show Boat  Pearl GEMS  0060

00:19:29  00:02:14  A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe  Show Me  Julie Andrews  My Fair Lady  Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK60539

00:22:27  00:02:45  George Haimsohn-Jim Wise  Star Tar  Bernadette Peters  Dames at Sea  Original Cast  Sony  SK48214

00:26:36  00:02:24  George and Ira Gershwin  I Got Rhythm  Ethel Merman  Ethel Merman: You're the Top  Fanfare            CDD473

00:28:56  00:02:34  Cole Porter  My Heart Belongs to Daddy  Mary Martin  American Musical Theater Smithsonian  RD036

00:32:02  00:01:04  Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice  What a Circus!   Mandy Patinkin  Evita  Original B'way Cast   MCA  D210017

00:33:32  00:03:41  R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein   Mister Snow  Audra McDonald   Carousel  1994 B'way Revival  Angel  CDQ55519924

00:38:21  00:03:46  Jerry Herman  Open a New Window   Angela Lansbury  Mame  Original B'way Cast Sony  SK60559

00:42:02  00:01:51  Meredith Willson  76 Trombones  Robert Preston  The Music Man  Original B'way Cast  Angel  7777-64663

00:44:41  00:03:23  Harold Rome  Miss Marmelstein  Barbra Streisand  I Can Get It for You Wholesale  Original B'way Cast  Columbia          CK53020

00:48:00  00:02:53  Jule Styne-Bob Merrill  People  Barbra Streisand  Funny Girl  Original B'way Cast Angel  ZDM7646125

00:51:20  00:01:40  George and Ira Gershwin  Sweet and Low Down  Joshua Bell  Gershwin Fantasy Sony  SK60659

00:53:09  00:03:49  Jerry Herman  Filler: If He Walked Into My Life  Angela Lansbury  Mame   Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK60559

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:11:00            Carl Friedrich Abel         Symphony in D major  Op 7                   Adrian Shepherd            Cantilena           Chandos           8648

19:15:00            00:39:52            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  7 in A major  Op 92                   Manfred Honeck            Pittsburgh Symphony    Reference         718

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - Cleveland Orchestra  Youth Orchestra, Brett Mitchell, conductor; Jieming Tang, violin; recorded live in Severance Hall

20:04:00            00:10:00            Richard Danielpour        Toward the Splendid City          

20:18:00            00:25:06            Erich Wolfgang Korngold          Violin Concerto in D major  Op 35

20:48:00            00:37:51            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Symphonic Dances Op 45        

21:45:00            00:14:45            Peter Tchaikovsky         Capriccio italien Op 45               George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra            Sony    78744

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - The legal system is cross examined with David Frost’s “Just Four Just Men”… “Aleebee” from Not the 9 O’Clock News”… Peter Cook and Dudley Moore’s “The Trial,” and “Judge Not” from the Cambridge Circus… Also, “BBC.BC,” and “The Devil”  by John Cleese and Rowen Atkinson…  Mark Levy remarks on ”Bibliophile or Bibliomaniac?”…  This Week in the Media
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:06:49            Johannes Brahms          Romanze from String Quartet No. 1 Op 51                                  Chiara String Quartet     Azica    71289

23:08:00            00:08:39            Max Bruch        Adagio from Scottish Fantasy Op 46     London Symphony        Jascha Horenstein        David Oistrakh, violin    Decca   4785437

23:19:00            00:08:35            Ottorino Respighi          Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of                             Orpheus Chamber Orchestra        DeutGram         437533

23:27:00            00:08:29            Charles Tomlinson Griffes          Three Tone Pictures Op 5                       JoAnn Falletta            Buffalo Philharmonic     Naxos   559164

23:38:00            00:06:33            Johann Nepomuk Hummel         Larghetto from Piano Trio No. 6 Op 93                           Trio Parnassus         MD+G  3307

23:44:00            00:08:59            Franz Schubert  Andante from Symphony No. 5              James Gaffigan            CityMusic Cleveland          CityMusic          3

23:53:00            00:02:56            Claude Debussy            Preludes Book 1: Danseuses de Delphes                                   Pascal Rogé, piano       Decca   4785437

23:58:00            00:01:54            Edvard Grieg    Lyric Pieces Book 10: Remembrances Op 71                              Per Tengstrand, piano         Azica    71207
 

 