Program Guide 09-10-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:26:43 Muzio Clementi Symphony No. 1 in C Francesco La Vecchia Rome Symphony Orchestra Naxos 573071

00:34:00 00:38:20 Aram Khachaturian Flute Concerto Zürich Tonhalle Orchestra David Zinman Emmanuel Pahud, flute EMI 57563

01:16:00 00:44:23 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 6 in D major Op 60 Witold Rowicki London Symphony Philips 4788977

02:03:00 00:40:08 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 7 in F major Op 59 Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80229

02:45:00 00:27:08 Niels Gade Symphony No. 8 in B minor Op 47 Christopher Hogwood Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9862

03:15:00 00:25:26 Henry Purcell Queen Mary Birthday Ode 'Come Ye Sons Monteverdi Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner Dame Felicity Lott, soprano; Charles Brett, counter-tenor; John Williams, counter-tenor; Sir Thomas Allen, baritone; Monteverdi Choir Erato 45123

03:45:00 00:29:14 Felix Mendelssohn String Quintet No. 1 in A major Op 18 Raphael Ensemble Hyperion 66993

04:16:00 00:42:07 Hector Berlioz Harold in Italy Op 16 London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Nobuko Imai, viola Philips 4788977

05:02:00 00:28:40 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari Concertino for English horn in A flat major Op 34 Rome Symphony Orchestra Francesco La Vecchia William Moriconi, English horn Naxos 572921

05:32:00 00:16:41 Béla Bartók Two Pictures Op 10 Antal Doráti Detroit Symphony Decca 4785437

05:53:00 00:07:31 Jean Sibelius Suite champêtre Op 98 William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5169

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This time on Concierto the music ranges from traditional Spanish coplas sung by tenor Plácido Domingo, to a Mexican guitar sonata by Manuel Ponce, and Mozart performed live by the black and Latino musicians of the Sphinx Virtuosi

Esta vez en Concierto la música varía de “coplas” españolas tradicionales cantadas por el tenor Plácido Domingo, hasta una sonata para guitarra por el compositor mexicano Manuel Ponce, y Mozart interpretada en vivo por los músicos negros y latinos de la Esfinge Virtuosi.

06:00:45 Genaro Monreal Lacosta: Porque te quiero (Because I Love You) Plácido Domingo, tenor; Orquesta de la Communidad de Madrid Miguel Roa Deutsche Grammophon 76590

06:03:45 Manuel Lopez-Quiroga y Miquel: Me embrujaste (You Bewitched Me) Plácido Domingo, tenor; Orquesta de la Communidad de Madrid Miguel Roa Deutsche Grammophon 76590

06:08:30 Antonio Alvarez Alonso: Suspiros de España (Longing for Spain) Plácido Domingo, tenor Orquesta de la Communidad de Madrid Miguel Roa Deutsche Grammophon 76590

06:14:30 Manuel Ponce: Sonata "Mexicana" Aleksandr Tsiboulski, guitar Naxos 573284

06:41:39 Joan Tower: Chamber Dance Nashville Symphony Giancarlo Guerrero Naxos 8559775

06:47:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in D, K. 136 Sphinx Virtuosi Recorded at Halton Theater CPCC, Nov 2011

07:00:45 Johann Sebastian Bach: Chaconne, from Partita No. 2 in d, BWV 1004 (arr. by Anne Dudley) Adela Peña, violin; Sara Sant'Ambrogio, cello; Erika Nickrenz, piano Eroica Trio EMI Classics 56873

07:16:44 Jorge Mejia: Prelude in Bb Jorge Mejia, piano Infusion 8676790001

07:18:41 Jorge Mejia: Prelude in e Jorge Mejia, piano Infusion 8676790001

07:20:59 Jorge Mejia: Prelude in g# Jorge Mejia, piano Infusion 8676790001

07:25:01 Maurice Ravel: Bolero Chicago Symphony Orchestra Daniel Barenboim Erat 45766

07:29:25 Joaquín Turina: Danzas fantásticas, Op. 22 London Symphony Orchestra Enrique Bátiz EMI Classics 49405

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Toccata Marziale Eastman Wind Ensemble; Donald Hunsberger, conductor Album: Eastman Wind Ensemble: Husa, Copland, Vaughan Williams Sony 44916 Music: 04:31

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 14:11

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Mary Elfner from Richmond, VA Music: 8:08

Puzzler payoff: Dimitri Shostakovich: Three Fantastic Dances, Op. 5 Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Album: Shostakovich: Piano Works Music Label: Decca 1846 Music: 3:51

Frederic Chopin: Two Nocturnes, Op. 27 Maria Joao Pires, piano - Chopin and his Europe International Music Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music: 12:00

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloe Part I: Movements 1-6 Los Angeles Philharmonic; Charles Dutoit, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 28:10

Chet Atkins: Blue Ocean Echo/Country Gentleman (arr. William Kanengiser) Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Spivey Hall, Spivey Hall, Morrow, GA Music: 2:54

09:56:00 00:04:00 Robert Helps Mendelssohn's 'Schilflied' Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 430330

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:00 00:05:10 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Overture Oivin Fjeldstad London Symphony Decca 4785437

10:12:00 00:04:12 Bruce Broughton Silverado: Themes David Newman Varèse Sarabande Symphony Varese Sar 1985

10:18:00 00:03:54 Morton Gould Pavanne from American Symphonette No. 2 David Alan Miller Albany Symphony Orchestra Albany 1174

10:28:00 00:05:28 Franz Schubert Moment Musical No. 1 in C major Sviatoslav Richter, piano Philips 4788977

10:42:00 00:06:49 Camille Saint-Saëns The Carnival of the Animals: Pt. 1 Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Yoel Levi Peter Schickele, narrator; Ralph Markham, piano; Kenneth Broadway, piano Telarc 80350

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 7, 2016 - Recorded in front of a live audience in the television studios of Ideastream, Cleveland Ohio’s public media station, this week’s From the Top features an Octet of Cleveland area kids performing the music of Mendelssohn, we meet a young pianist who co-founded a youth orchestra as a teenager and a teenage bassoonist with an outspoken and playful personality performs the music of Weber

The Cecilia Octet, ages 14-18 from the Cleveland Institute of Music Young Artist Program performs I. Allegro moderato ma con fuoco from the String Octet in E-flat Major, Op.20 by Felix Mendelssohn. Violins: Jieming Tang, Wenlan Jackson, Phoenix Avalon, and Sean Lim; Violas: Claire Peyrebrune and Sam Rosenthal; Cellos: James Hettinga and Matthew Fields

17-year-old violinist, Sean Lim from Shaker Heights, OH. performs Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso, Op.28 by Camille Saint-Saëns with Christopher O'Riley, piano

18-year-old bassoonist Joshua Elmore from Shaker Heights, OH. performs Andante e Rondo Ungarese, Op. 35 by Carl Maria von Weber with Christopher O’Riley, piano

18-year-old cellist Jessica Hong from Holmdel, NJ. performs I. Andante – Allegro vivace from the Sonata for Cello and Piano No.4, Op.102, No.1 by Ludwig van Beethoven with Christopher O’Riley, piano

18-year-old pianist Shiyi Andy Sheng from San Jose, CA performs Nocturne, Op.33 "Homage to John Field" by Samuel Barber

18-year-old pianist Shiyi Andy Sheng from San Jose, CA. peforms Etude Op. 25, No. 6 by Frédéric Chopin

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: The Parisian Prudes; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Charles Ives & the Country Band March

12:09:00 00:02:33 Franz Liszt Valse oubliée No. 1 in F sharp major Alfred Brendel, piano Philips 4788977

12:18:00 00:07:29 William Boyce Symphony No. 5 in D major Op 2 Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau 436761

12:37:00 00:05:38 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61 George Szell Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Philips 4788977

12:43:00 00:04:53 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Wedding March Op 61 George Szell Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Philips 4788977

13:00 100 BEST OPERA CLASSICS – Bill O’Connell and Dave Kanzeg explore the 6-CD set offered as a thank-you gift during WCLV’s September Membership Campaign



WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:06:00 00:14:20 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Russian Easter Overture Op 36 Igor Markevitch London Symphony Philips 4788977

14:29:00 00:05:05 Georges Bizet The Pearl Fishers: Au fond du temple Orch du Capitole de Toulouse Michel Plasson John Aler, tenor; Gino Quilico, baritone Warner 86211

14:42:00 00:05:27 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Quintet Dresden State Orchestra Herbert von Karajan Theo Adam, bass; Helen Donath, soprano; René Kollo, tenor; Peter Schreier, tenor; Ruth Hesse, mezzo-soprano Warner 86211

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Berlioz: The Parisian Prudes

15:03:00 00:23:55 Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto Andaluz Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Los Romeros, guitars Philips 4788977

15:34:00 00:02:59 Giacomo Puccini Tosca: Vissi d'arte Paris Conservatoire Orchestra Georges Prêtre Maria Callas, soprano Warner 86211

15:46:00 00:04:34 Georges Bizet Carmen: Habanera 'L'amour est un Orchestre National de France Sir Thomas Beecham Victoria de los Angeles, sop.; Choeurs de Radio France Warner 86211

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00 00:21:02 Franz Schubert Fantasy in C major Alfred Brendel, piano Philips 4788977

16:32:00 00:03:13 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Don Giovanni: Là ci darem la mano Philharmonia Orchestra Carlo Maria Giulini Eberhard Waechter, baritone; Graziella Sciutti, soprano Warner 86211

16:44:00 00:05:32 Gustave Charpentier Louise: Depuis le jour Paris Opera Orchestra Georges Prêtre Beverly Sills, soprano Warner 86211

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Portals - Music from films that take us through the entrance to an alternate reality. We'll hear scores from Contact, Somewhere in Time and more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 - Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Alice's Theme from Alice in Wonderland, 2010 Walt Disney D000490002 An Original Walt Disney Soundtrack Alice in Wonderland Danny Elfman original soundtrack/Pete Anthony, cond.

Theme from Star Trek: Series 1, Episode 28 The City on the Edge of Forever, 1967 La-La Land Records LLLCD-1701 Star Trek: The Original Series Soundtrack Collection Fred Steiner original soundtrack/Fred Steiner, cond.

End Credits from Star Trek, 2009 Varese Sarabande 302 066 966 2 Music from the Motion Picture: Star Trek Michael Giacchino The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Tim Simonec, cond.

Main Title from Lost in Space, 1998 TVT Records TVT1950-2 Sci-Fi's Greatest Hits: Vol. 1 Final Frontiers Bruce Broughton The Sinfonia of London/Bruce Broughton, cond.

Overture from Stargate, 2004 Silva FILMXCD 359 The Science Fiction Album David Arnold The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

End Credits from Contact, 1997 Telarc 80535 Mega Movies Alan Silvestri Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

End Titles from The Final Countdown, 1980 from DVD Music from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack: The Final Countdown John Scott London Symphony Orchestra/John Scott, cond.

We're Losing Him from Somewhere in Time, 1980 Telarc 80243 Movie Love Themes John Barry William Tritt, piano/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Hella Bar Talk from Star Trek, 2009 Varese Sarabande 302 066 966 2 Music from the Motion Picture: Star Trek Michael Giacchino The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Tim Simonec, cond.

Lady Claire and Marek from Timeline, 2003 Varese Sarabande 302 066 531 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Brian Tyler The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Brian Tyler, cond.

Enter The Wormhole and Past and Present from Timeline, 2003 Varese Sarabande 302 066 531 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Brian Tyler The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Brian Tyler, cond.

Andalasia and Enchanted Suite from Enchanted, 2007 Walt Disney D000092502 An Original Walt Disney Soundtrack Enchanted Alan Menken original soundtrack/Michael Kosarin, cond.

Proloxin/Leopold & Charlie Buys Flowers and Charlie Wins Patrice, Leopold Wins Kate from Kate & Leopold, 2001 Milan 73138-35982-2 Music from the Motion Picture: Kate & Leopold Rolfe Kent original soundtrack/William Stromberg, cond.

Alice's Theme from Alice in Wonderland, 2010 Walt Disney D000490002 An Original Walt Disney Soundtrack: Alice in Wonderland Danny Elfman original soundtrack/Pete Anthony, cond.

Finding Absolem and Alice Returns from Alice in Wonderland, 2010 Walt Disney D000490002 An Original Walt Disney Soundtrack: Alice in Wonderland Danny Elfman original soundtrack/Pete Anthony, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Wiliams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: The Cradle Will Rock - In 1937 when Marc Blitzstein conceived The Cradle Will Rock, he felt the American dream was at risk and urged the people to reclaim it. Sound familiar? These days it seems that all of us, whatever our political views, are asking ourselves lots of big pre-November questions, and you’ll be stunned by Cradle’s timeliness in this turbulent election year. The show is funny, it is angry, and it dares to dream of a more humane, less polarized society

00:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

00:01:40 00:02:17 Marc Blitzstein Nickel Under the Foot Patti LuPone Patti LuPone Live RCA 09026-61797

00:03:57 00:03:33 Marc Blitzstein Joe Worker Audra McDonald Cracle Will Rock: Film Soundtrack RCA 09026-63577

00:08:52 00:05:23 Marc Blitzstein Lawn of Mr. Mister's Home Rita Gardner, Joe Bova The Cradle Will Rock: 1964 Revival CRI SD266

00:15:45 00:06:12 Marc Blitzstein Mission Christopher Carroll, Mary-Pat Green The Cradle Will Rock: 1994 LA Cast Lockett Palmer LPR940411

00:22:32 00:03:04 Marc Blitzstein Night Court Jerry Orbach, Lauri Peters The Cradle Wil Rock: 1964 Revival CRI SD266

00:26:58 00:11:01 Marc Blitzstein Reminiscence Marc Blitzstein Marc Blitzstein Presents "The Cradle Will Rock" Spoken Arts SA717

00:38:21 00:07:45 Marc Blitzstein Hotel Lobby David Shine, Jorden Lund, Mary-Pat Green The Cradle Will Rock: 1994 LA Cast Lockett Palmer LPR940411

00:48:16 00:02:06 Marc Blitzstein The Cradle Will Rock Company Cradle Will Rock: Film Soundtrack RCA 09026-63577

00:51:04 00:00:56 David Robbins Cradle Finale Orchestra Cradle Will Rock: Film Soundtrack RCA 9026-63577

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:12:25 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 1 in E flat major Sir Charles Mackerras Prague Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80256

19:14:00 00:37:15 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 3 in F major Op 90 Kurt Masur Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Philips 4788977

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra and Youth Chorus, Brett Mitchell, conductor; recorded live in Severance Hall

20:04:00 00:37:04 Igor Stravinsky Pétrouchka

20:46:00 00:17:55 Johannes Brahms Song of Destiny Op 54

21:08:00 00:13:46 Aaron Copland Canticle of Freedom

21:26:00 00:33:08 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 1 in B flat major Op 38 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 421439

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - This is the season of public radio fund raising. We have a sample of “Listener Sponsored Radio” from National Lampoon… Radio phone in shows from Monty Python, the Royal Canadian Air Farce and Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara… Stuart McLean tells the story of “Le Morte d’Arthur”… Jan C. Snow says “Have a Nice Day”… This Week in the Media

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:06:06 Felix Mendelssohn Andante from String Quartet No. 4 Op 44 American String Project MSR 1386

23:08:00 00:09:33 Frédéric Chopin Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 11 Vienna Symphony Heinrich Hollreiser Adam Harasiewicz, piano Philips 4788977

23:20:00 00:06:36 Robert Schumann Andante from Piano Quartet Op 47 Wu Han, piano; Daniel Hope, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; David Finckel, cello DeutGram 22906

23:26:00 00:09:23 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio cantabile from Septet Op 20 Berlin Philharmonic Octet Members of Philips 4788977

23:38:00 00:07:06 Andrea Luchesi Piano Sonata in B-Flat [No. 1] Roberto Plano, piano Concerto 2069

23:45:00 00:11:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Sinfonia Concertante London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Arthur Grumiaux, violin; Arrigo Pellicia, viola Philips 4788977

23:57:00 00:02:18 William Boyce Moderato from Symphony No. 1 Op 2 Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau 436761