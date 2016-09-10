© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 09-10-2016

Published September 10, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:26:43            Muzio Clementi  Symphony No.  1 in C               Francesco La Vecchia   Rome Symphony Orchestra          Naxos   573071

00:34:00            00:38:20            Aram Khachaturian        Flute Concerto  Zürich Tonhalle Orchestra           David Zinman            Emmanuel Pahud, flute  EMI      57563

01:16:00            00:44:23            Antonín Dvorák Symphony No.  6 in D major  Op 60                   Witold Rowicki  London Symphony        Philips  4788977

02:03:00            00:40:08            Ludwig van Beethoven   String Quartet No.  7 in F major  Op 59                           Cleveland Quartet Telarc   80229

02:45:00            00:27:08            Niels Gade        Symphony No.  8 in B minor  Op 47                   Christopher Hogwood            Danish National Radio Sym       Chandos           9862

03:15:00            00:25:26            Henry Purcell     Queen Mary Birthday Ode 'Come Ye Sons          Monteverdi Orchestra    Sir John Eliot Gardiner        Dame Felicity Lott, soprano; Charles Brett, counter-tenor; John Williams, counter-tenor; Sir Thomas Allen, baritone; Monteverdi Choir            Erato    45123

03:45:00            00:29:14            Felix Mendelssohn        String Quintet No. 1 in A major  Op 18                            Raphael Ensemble         Hyperion           66993

04:16:00            00:42:07            Hector Berlioz   Harold in Italy Op 16      London Symphony        Sir Colin Davis  Nobuko Imai, viola         Philips  4788977

05:02:00            00:28:40            Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari     Concertino for English horn in A flat major  Op 34           Rome Symphony Orchestra     Francesco La Vecchia   William Moriconi, English horn   Naxos   572921

05:32:00            00:16:41            Béla Bartók       Two Pictures Op 10                   Antal Doráti       Detroit Symphony            Decca   4785437

05:53:00            00:07:31            Jean Sibelius    Suite champêtre Op 98              William Boughton          English String Orchestra          Nimbus 5169

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This time on Concierto the music ranges from traditional Spanish coplas sung by tenor Plácido Domingo, to a Mexican guitar sonata by Manuel Ponce, and Mozart performed live by the black and Latino musicians of the Sphinx Virtuosi

Esta vez en Concierto la música varía de “coplas” españolas tradicionales cantadas por el tenor Plácido Domingo, hasta una sonata para guitarra por el compositor mexicano Manuel Ponce, y Mozart interpretada en vivo por los músicos negros y latinos de la Esfinge Virtuosi. 

06:00:45 Genaro Monreal Lacosta: Porque te quiero (Because I Love You)   Plácido Domingo, tenor; Orquesta de la Communidad de Madrid  Miguel Roa   Deutsche Grammophon   76590                                                

06:03:45 Manuel Lopez-Quiroga y Miquel: Me embrujaste (You Bewitched Me)   Plácido Domingo, tenor; Orquesta de la Communidad de Madrid  Miguel Roa   Deutsche Grammophon   76590                                                   

06:08:30 Antonio Alvarez Alonso: Suspiros de España (Longing for Spain)  Plácido Domingo, tenor  Orquesta de la Communidad de Madrid  Miguel Roa  Deutsche Grammophon   76590                                                      

06:14:30 Manuel Ponce:  Sonata "Mexicana"   Aleksandr Tsiboulski, guitar   Naxos   573284   

06:41:39 Joan Tower: Chamber Dance   Nashville Symphony  Giancarlo Guerrero   Naxos   8559775                                        

06:47:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in D, K. 136   Sphinx Virtuosi    Recorded at Halton Theater CPCC, Nov 2011

07:00:45 Johann Sebastian Bach: Chaconne, from Partita No. 2 in d, BWV 1004 (arr. by Anne Dudley)  Adela Peña, violin; Sara Sant'Ambrogio, cello; Erika Nickrenz, piano     Eroica Trio   EMI Classics  56873                                                           

07:16:44 Jorge Mejia: Prelude in Bb   Jorge Mejia, piano   Infusion   8676790001                                       

07:18:41 Jorge Mejia: Prelude in e  Jorge Mejia, piano   Infusion  8676790001                                       

07:20:59 Jorge Mejia: Prelude in g#  Jorge Mejia, piano   Infusion   8676790001                                       

07:25:01 Maurice Ravel: Bolero   Chicago Symphony Orchestra  Daniel Barenboim  Erat  45766                                

07:29:25 Joaquín Turina: Danzas fantásticas, Op. 22   London Symphony Orchestra  Enrique Bátiz   EMI Classics   49405                             

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Toccata Marziale Eastman Wind Ensemble; Donald Hunsberger, conductor Album: Eastman Wind Ensemble: Husa, Copland, Vaughan Williams Sony 44916 Music: 04:31

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 14:11

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Mary Elfner from Richmond, VA Music: 8:08

Puzzler payoff: Dimitri Shostakovich: Three Fantastic Dances, Op. 5 Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Album: Shostakovich: Piano Works Music Label: Decca 1846 Music: 3:51

Frederic Chopin: Two Nocturnes, Op. 27 Maria Joao Pires, piano - Chopin and his Europe International Music Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music: 12:00

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloe Part I: Movements 1-6 Los Angeles Philharmonic; Charles Dutoit, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 28:10

Chet Atkins: Blue Ocean Echo/Country Gentleman (arr. William Kanengiser) Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Spivey Hall, Spivey Hall, Morrow, GA Music: 2:54

09:56:00            00:04:00            Robert Helps     Mendelssohn's 'Schilflied'                                  Alan Feinberg, piano            Argo     430330

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:00            00:05:10            Edvard Grieg    Peer Gynt: Overture                   Oivin Fjeldstad  London Symphony            Decca   4785437

10:12:00            00:04:12            Bruce Broughton           Silverado: Themes                     David Newman  Varèse Sarabande Symphony        Varese Sar        1985

10:18:00            00:03:54            Morton Gould    Pavanne from American Symphonette No.  2                  David Alan Miller            Albany Symphony Orchestra      Albany  1174

10:28:00            00:05:28            Franz Schubert  Moment Musical No. 1 in C major                                   Sviatoslav Richter, piano    Philips  4788977

10:42:00            00:06:49            Camille Saint-Saëns       The Carnival of the Animals: Pt. 1           Atlanta Symphony Orchestra            Yoel Levi          Peter Schickele, narrator; Ralph Markham, piano; Kenneth Broadway, piano         Telarc   80350

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 7, 2016 - Recorded in front of a live audience in the television studios of Ideastream, Cleveland Ohio’s public media station, this week’s From the Top features an Octet of Cleveland area kids performing the music of Mendelssohn, we meet a young pianist who co-founded a youth orchestra as a teenager and a teenage bassoonist with an outspoken and playful personality performs the music of Weber

The Cecilia Octet, ages 14-18 from the Cleveland Institute of Music Young Artist Program performs I. Allegro moderato ma con fuoco from the String Octet in E-flat Major, Op.20 by Felix Mendelssohn. Violins: Jieming Tang, Wenlan Jackson, Phoenix Avalon, and Sean Lim; Violas: Claire Peyrebrune and Sam Rosenthal; Cellos: James Hettinga and Matthew Fields

17-year-old violinist, Sean Lim from Shaker Heights, OH. performs Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso, Op.28 by Camille Saint-Saëns with Christopher O'Riley, piano

18-year-old bassoonist Joshua Elmore from Shaker Heights, OH. performs Andante e Rondo Ungarese, Op. 35 by Carl Maria von Weber with Christopher O’Riley, piano

18-year-old cellist Jessica Hong from Holmdel, NJ. performs I. Andante – Allegro vivace from the Sonata for Cello and Piano No.4, Op.102, No.1 by Ludwig van Beethoven with Christopher O’Riley, piano

18-year-old pianist Shiyi Andy Sheng from San Jose, CA performs Nocturne, Op.33 "Homage to John Field" by Samuel Barber

18-year-old pianist Shiyi Andy Sheng from San Jose, CA. peforms Etude Op. 25, No. 6 by Frédéric Chopin

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: The Parisian Prudes; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Charles Ives & the Country Band March

12:09:00            00:02:33            Franz Liszt        Valse oubliée No.  1 in F sharp major                             Alfred Brendel, piano    Philips  4788977

12:18:00            00:07:29            William Boyce   Symphony No. 5 in D major  Op 2                      Christopher Hogwood            Academy of Ancient Music        l'Oiseau            436761

12:37:00            00:05:38            Felix Mendelssohn        A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61                George Szell            Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra            Philips  4788977

12:43:00            00:04:53            Felix Mendelssohn        A Midsummer Night's Dream: Wedding March Op 61                  George Szell     Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra            Philips  4788977

 

13:00 100 BEST OPERA CLASSICS – Bill O’Connell and Dave Kanzeg explore the 6-CD set offered as a thank-you gift during WCLV’s September Membership Campaign
 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:06:00            00:14:20            Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov           Russian Easter Overture Op 36              Igor Markevitch            London Symphony        Philips  4788977

14:29:00            00:05:05            Georges Bizet   The Pearl Fishers: Au fond du temple     Orch du Capitole de Toulouse            Michel Plasson  John Aler, tenor; Gino Quilico, baritone  Warner  86211

14:42:00            00:05:27            Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Quintet Dresden State Orchestra            Herbert von Karajan Theo Adam, bass; Helen Donath, soprano; René Kollo, tenor; Peter Schreier, tenor; Ruth Hesse, mezzo-soprano            Warner  86211

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Berlioz: The Parisian Prudes

15:03:00            00:23:55            Joaquín Rodrigo           Concierto Andaluz         Academy St. Martin in Fields     Sir Neville Marriner            Los Romeros, guitars    Philips  4788977

15:34:00            00:02:59            Giacomo Puccini           Tosca: Vissi d'arte         Paris Conservatoire Orchestra    Georges Prêtre   Maria Callas, soprano    Warner  86211

15:46:00            00:04:34            Georges Bizet   Carmen: Habanera 'L'amour est un         Orchestre National de France     Sir Thomas Beecham          Victoria de los Angeles, sop.; Choeurs de Radio France Warner  86211

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00            00:21:02            Franz Schubert  Fantasy in C major                                Alfred Brendel, piano     Philips  4788977

16:32:00            00:03:13            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Don Giovanni: Là ci darem la mano        Philharmonia Orchestra          Carlo Maria Giulini         Eberhard Waechter, baritone; Graziella Sciutti, soprano   Warner  86211

16:44:00            00:05:32            Gustave Charpentier      Louise: Depuis le jour    Paris Opera Orchestra   Georges Prêtre            Beverly Sills, soprano    Warner  86211

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Portals - Music from films that take us through the entrance to an alternate reality. We'll hear scores from Contact, Somewhere in Time and more
20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168 - Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Alice's Theme from Alice in Wonderland, 2010  Walt Disney D000490002  An Original Walt Disney Soundtrack  Alice in Wonderland  Danny Elfman  original soundtrack/Pete Anthony, cond.

Theme from Star Trek: Series 1, Episode 28 The City on the Edge of Forever, 1967  La-La Land Records LLLCD-1701  Star Trek: The Original Series  Soundtrack Collection  Fred Steiner  original soundtrack/Fred Steiner, cond.

End Credits from Star Trek, 2009  Varese Sarabande 302 066 966 2  Music from the Motion Picture: Star Trek  Michael Giacchino  The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Tim Simonec, cond.

Main Title from Lost in Space, 1998  TVT Records TVT1950-2  Sci-Fi's Greatest Hits: Vol. 1  Final Frontiers  Bruce Broughton  The Sinfonia of London/Bruce Broughton, cond.

Overture from Stargate, 2004  Silva FILMXCD 359  The Science Fiction Album  David Arnold  The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

End Credits from Contact, 1997  Telarc 80535  Mega Movies  Alan Silvestri  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

End Titles from The Final Countdown, 1980  from DVD  Music from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack: The Final Countdown  John Scott  London Symphony Orchestra/John Scott, cond.

We're Losing Him from Somewhere in Time, 1980  Telarc 80243  Movie Love Themes  John Barry  William Tritt, piano/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Hella Bar Talk from Star Trek, 2009  Varese Sarabande 302 066 966 2  Music from the Motion Picture: Star Trek  Michael Giacchino  The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Tim Simonec, cond.

Lady Claire and Marek from Timeline, 2003  Varese Sarabande 302 066 531 2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Brian Tyler  The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Brian Tyler, cond.

Enter The Wormhole and Past and Present from Timeline, 2003  Varese Sarabande 302 066 531 2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Brian Tyler  The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Brian Tyler, cond.

Andalasia and Enchanted Suite from Enchanted, 2007  Walt Disney D000092502  An Original Walt Disney Soundtrack  Enchanted  Alan Menken  original soundtrack/Michael Kosarin, cond.

Proloxin/Leopold & Charlie Buys Flowers and Charlie Wins Patrice, Leopold Wins Kate from Kate & Leopold, 2001  Milan 73138-35982-2  Music from the Motion Picture: Kate & Leopold  Rolfe Kent  original soundtrack/William Stromberg, cond.

Alice's Theme from Alice in Wonderland, 2010  Walt Disney D000490002  An Original Walt Disney Soundtrack: Alice in Wonderland  Danny Elfman  original soundtrack/Pete Anthony, cond.

Finding Absolem and Alice Returns from Alice in Wonderland, 2010  Walt Disney D000490002  An Original Walt Disney Soundtrack: Alice in Wonderland  Danny Elfman  original soundtrack/Pete Anthony, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Wiliams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: The Cradle Will Rock - In 1937 when Marc Blitzstein conceived The Cradle Will Rock, he felt the American dream was at risk and urged the people to reclaim it. Sound familiar? These days it seems that all of us, whatever our political views, are asking ourselves lots of big pre-November questions, and you’ll be stunned by Cradle’s timeliness in this turbulent election year. The show is funny, it is angry, and it dares to dream of a more humane, less polarized society

00:00:00  00:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch  979151-2

00:01:40  00:02:17  Marc Blitzstein  Nickel Under the Foot  Patti LuPone  Patti LuPone Live  RCA  09026-61797

00:03:57  00:03:33  Marc Blitzstein  Joe Worker  Audra McDonald  Cracle Will Rock: Film Soundtrack RCA  09026-63577

00:08:52  00:05:23  Marc Blitzstein  Lawn of Mr. Mister's Home    Rita Gardner, Joe Bova The Cradle Will Rock: 1964 Revival  CRI  SD266

00:15:45  00:06:12  Marc Blitzstein  Mission  Christopher Carroll, Mary-Pat Green  The Cradle Will Rock: 1994 LA Cast            Lockett Palmer  LPR940411

00:22:32  00:03:04  Marc Blitzstein  Night Court   Jerry Orbach, Lauri Peters  The Cradle Wil Rock: 1964 Revival       CRI  SD266

00:26:58  00:11:01  Marc Blitzstein  Reminiscence  Marc Blitzstein  Marc Blitzstein Presents "The Cradle Will Rock"  Spoken Arts   SA717

00:38:21  00:07:45  Marc Blitzstein  Hotel Lobby David Shine, Jorden Lund, Mary-Pat Green  The Cradle Will Rock: 1994 LA Cast  Lockett Palmer  LPR940411

00:48:16  00:02:06  Marc Blitzstein  The Cradle Will Rock  Company  Cradle Will Rock: Film Soundtrack RCA  09026-63577

00:51:04  00:00:56  David Robbins  Cradle Finale  Orchestra  Cradle Will Rock: Film Soundtrack   RCA 9026-63577

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:12:25            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No.  1 in E flat major                        Sir Charles Mackerras         Prague Chamber Orchestra        Telarc   80256

19:14:00            00:37:15            Johannes Brahms          Symphony No.  3 in F major  Op 90                   Kurt Masur            Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra  Philips  4788977

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra and Youth Chorus, Brett Mitchell, conductor; recorded live in Severance Hall

20:04:00            00:37:04            Igor Stravinsky  Pétrouchka                  

20:46:00            00:17:55            Johannes Brahms          Song of Destiny Op 54 

21:08:00            00:13:46            Aaron Copland  Canticle of Freedom     

21:26:00            00:33:08            Robert Schumann          Symphony No.  1 in B flat major  Op 38             Christoph von Dohnányi          Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   421439

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - This is the season of public radio fund raising.  We have a sample of “Listener Sponsored Radio” from National Lampoon… Radio phone in shows from Monty Python, the Royal Canadian Air Farce and Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara… Stuart McLean tells the story of “Le Morte d’Arthur”… Jan C. Snow says “Have a Nice Day”…  This Week in the Media

 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:06:06            Felix Mendelssohn        Andante from String Quartet No. 4 Op 44                                   American String Project MSR     1386

23:08:00            00:09:33            Frédéric Chopin Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 11       Vienna Symphony            Heinrich Hollreiser          Adam Harasiewicz, piano           Philips  4788977

23:20:00            00:06:36            Robert Schumann          Andante from Piano Quartet Op 47                                 Wu Han, piano; Daniel Hope, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; David Finckel, cello      DeutGram         22906

23:26:00            00:09:23            Ludwig van Beethoven   Adagio cantabile from Septet Op 20      Berlin Philharmonic Octet                        Members of      Philips  4788977

23:38:00            00:07:06            Andrea Luchesi Piano Sonata in B-Flat [No.  1]                           Roberto Plano, piano            Concerto           2069

23:45:00            00:11:15            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Andante from Sinfonia Concertante        London Symphony            Sir Colin Davis  Arthur Grumiaux, violin; Arrigo Pellicia, viola       Philips  4788977

23:57:00            00:02:18            William Boyce   Moderato from Symphony No. 1 Op 2                Christopher Hogwood            Academy of Ancient Music        l'Oiseau            436761

 

 