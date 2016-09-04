© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 09-04-2016

Published September 4, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

12:00 LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen - John Adams, conductor; Leila Josefowicz, violin

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome

Ottorino Respighi: The Fountains of Rome

John Adams: Scheherazade.2 (West Coast Premiere)

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00            00:28:23            Alexander Glazunov       Ballet Scenes Op 52                  Edo de Waart    Minnesota Orchestra            Telarc   80347

02:32:00            00:20:09            John Field         Piano Concerto No.  1 in E flat   London Mozart Players  Matthias Bamert            Míceál O'Rourke, piano  Chandos           9368

02:54:00            00:59:28            Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 9 in D minor                   Bernard Haitink  Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra          Philips  4788977

03:54:00            00:05:14            Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 1 in E flat major  Op 18                                  Alexandre Tharaud, piano    Harm Mundi      2908375

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jeffrey Rathbun: Phases (2007) — Marisela Sager, flute; Jeffrey Rathbun, oboe; Daniel McKelway, clarinet; Barrick Stees, bassoon; Richard King, horn (Kent/Blossom 2013) 16:26

Larry Baker: Imaginaires: Christmas; Current — Karel Paukert, organ (private CD) 9:06

Frank Wiley: Some Hope Upon the Sky: Three Songs on Sonnets by James Agee (1990) — Susan Fletcher, soprano; Weiwen Ma, piano (CCG 04-27-14) 15:11

Ryan Ramer: Piano Trio No. 1 — Almeda Trio (CCG 04-28-13) 12:55

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Oxford vs. Cambridge - Delphian gives us the latest from Merton College, while the Choir of Gonville & Caius recreates music from the lost Palace of Westminster

05:58:00            00:01:15            Alexander Scriabin        Prelude in B minor  Op 13                                  Yuja Wang, piano            DeutGram         16606

 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:05:42            Gioacchino Rossini       Stabat Mater: Cujus animam gementem  London Philharmonic            Jesús López-Cobos      José Carreras, tenor      Philips  4788977

06:12:00            00:15:32            Giuseppe Verdi Te Deum from 'Four Sacred Pieces'       Atlanta Symphony Orchestra            Robert Shaw     Donna Carter, soprano; Atlanta Symphony Chorus          Telarc   80254

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: An American Adventure - Unique concert performances of diverse works by American composers, primarily from the Pipedreams archive

JAMES. H. ROGERS: Concert Overture in b (1913)  Charles Echols (1927 Casavant-2001 Schantz/St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, Mahtomedi, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 7/3/08)

RICHARD KEYS BIGGS: Toccata on Deo Gratias (1942).

FRANCS SNOW: Chorale, Veni Emmanuel (1945).

PIETRO YON: Toccata, Creator alme siderum (1943)  Aaron David Miller (2007 Casavant/Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, Saint Paul, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 10/30/11)

FREDERICK HOHMAN: Variations on Kirken (2011)  Frederick Hohman (1970 Schlicker/1st Lutheran Church, Lyons, NY) Pipedreams Archive (r. 12/4/11)

CRAIG PHILLIPS: Serenade  Guglialmo Manfredi, horn; Margaret Lacey (1942 Aeolian-Skinner/St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Amarillo, TX) Pipedreams Archive (r. 4/23/10)

GERRE HANCOCK: Variations on Ora Labora  Bruce Neswick (1954 Aeolian-Skinner;2008 Quimby/Cathedral of St. John the Divine, New York, NY) Pro Organo 7251

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Listener Favorites - Join Peter DuBois, as we listen to another program devoted to your favorite anthems and hymns!  We’ve been gathering ideas for this program via email and social media, and look forward to sharing more With Heart and Voice listener favorites
 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: In Honor of Labor Day

Leroy Anderson: The Typewriter   St. Louis Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Slatkin (RCA 68048 CD) 1:52

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: “Der Vogelfänger bin ich ja”  Eric Kunz, baritone; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Herbert von Karajan (EMI 69631 CD) 2:39

Dmitri Shostakovich: Song of the Forest: Children’s Chorus”  Children’s Choir; State Orchestra of the USSR/Evgeni Mravinsky (Vanguard 422 LP) 2:51

Traditional: “Song of the Volga Boatmen”  Red Army Chorus/Vladimir Ogarkov (Analekta 8802 CD) 4:11

Traditional: “Blow the Man Down”  Men of the Robert Shaw Chorale (BMG 635282 CD) 1:53

Traditional” Haul Away, Joe”  Leonard Warren, bass-baritone; Orchestra and chorus/Morris Levine (Leonard Warren Foundation CD) 2:56

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg: “Dance of the Apprentices;” “Procession of the Meistersinger” Chicago Symphony Orchestra/fritz Reiner (BMG61792 CD) 6:23

Traditional Folksong: “John Henry”  Paul Robeson, bass-baritone; Lawrence Brown, piano (Sony 63223 CD) 2:32

Giuseppe Verdi: Il Trovatore: “Anvil Chorus”  Staatskapelle Dresden & Chorus/Giuseppe Sinopoli (YouTube public domain) 2:52

Richard Wagner: Siegfried: “Forging song:  Wolfgang Windgassen, tenor; Gerhard Stolze, tenor; Vienna Philharmonic orchestra/Sir Georg Solti (London 414110 CD) 5:58

Kernochan-Kipling: “A Smuggler’s Song”  Leonard Warren, bass-baritone; RCA Victor Orchestra/Frank Black (Leonard Warren Foundation CD) 3:00

W.S. Gilbert & Arthur Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: “Oh better far to live and die” and “A policemen’s lot”  Donald Adams; Owen Brannigan; D’oyly Carte Opera Company; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Isidore Godfrey (London 414286 CD) 4:28; 2:30

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Gioacchino Rossini (arr. Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco): The Barber of Seville, paraphrase on "Largo al factotum" Gil Shaham, violin; Akira Eguchi, piano Album: The Fiddler of the Opera DG 447 640 Music: 4:39

Richard Wagner: Prelude and Isolde's Liebestod, from "Tristan und Isolde", WWV 90 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra; Andris Nelsons, conductor Gewandhaus, Leipzig, Germany Music: 17:24

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Tony Villecco from New York, NY Music: 6:30

Puzzler Payoff: Frederic Chopin: Waltz Op. 18, No. 1 Waltz No. 8 (Op. 64. No. 3) Zoltan Kocsis, piano Album: Chopin: The 19 Waltzes Philips 412890 Music: 7:33

Gioacchino Rossini: Introduction, Theme and Variations in E flat Jörg Widmann, clarinet; SWR Radio Symphony Orchestra, Baden-Baden and Freiburg; Tito Munoz, conductor Heidelberg Spring Festival, Congress House, Stadthalle, Heidelberg, Germany Music: 11:26

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in D Major, Op. 6, No. 4 Venice Baroque Orchestra; Andrea Marcon, conductor Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia, Athens, GA Music: 8:40

Eric Whitacre (arr. Chris Lennard): Sleep Seattle Marimba Quartet In Studio at KING FM, Seattle, WA Music: 5:38

Johannes Brahms (arr. Arnold Schoenberg): Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor, Op. 25: Movements 2-4 Danish National Symphony Orchestra; Otto Tausk, conductor Concert Hall, DR Concert House, Copenhagen, Denmark Music: 27:58

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Bela Bartók

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00            00:03:05            Amy Beach       Fireflies Op 15                          Joel Fan, piano Reference         119

14:03:00            00:06:22            Claude Debussy            Estampes: La soirée dans Grenade                    Geoffrey Simon            Philharmonia Orchestra  Cala      1025

14:09:00            00:14:50            Darius Milhaud  Suite française Op 248              Timothy Reynish            Royal NCM Wind Orchestra          Chandos           9897

14:24:00            00:15:51            Charles Gounod            Faust: Ballet Music                    Sir Georg Solti  Orch of the Royal Opera House     Decca   4785437

14:50:00            00:29:41            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 38 in D              Yehudi Menuhin Sinfonia Varsovia           VirginClas         91078

15:19:00            00:10:14            Anton Bruckner Scherzo from Symphony No. 7              Daniel Barenboim          Berlin State Orchestra          DeutGram         4790320

15:29:00            00:09:18            Antonio Vivaldi  Cello Concerto in B flat major    Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra  Ton Koopman          Yo-Yo Ma, cello            Sony    90916

15:39:00            00:10:18            Benjamin Britten            Gloriana: Courtly Dances                       André Previn     Royal Philharmonic     Telarc   80126

15:48:00            00:07:44            Robert Schumann          Arabeske in C Op 18                             Vassily Primakov, piano            Bridge  9300

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Frank Peter Zimmermann, violin – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00            00:10:17            Franz Liszt        Symphonic Poem No. 4 'Orpheus'         

16:18:00            00:38:24            Béla Bartók       Violin Concerto No.  2

17:00:00            00:30:07            Béla Bartók       Music for Strings, Percussion & Celesta

17:43:00            00:15:35            Franz Liszt        Symphonic Poem No. 3 'Les Préludes'               Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     1032

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Milhaud's ‘Symphonies’

18:04:00            00:27:20            Darius Milhaud  Symphonie No. 1 Op 210                       Michel Plasson  Orch du Capitole de Toulouse           DeutGram         435437

18:34:00            00:09:32            Franz Schubert  Impromptu No. 10 in E flat major                                    Alfred Brendel, piano    Philips  4788977

18:46:00            00:12:23            Christopher Palmer        Fantasy on Puccini's 'La bohème'          Academy St. Martin in Fields            Sir Neville Marriner         Christopher Warren-Green, vn     EMI      49552

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:28:23            Alexander Glazunov       Ballet Scenes Op 52                  Edo de Waart    Minnesota Orchestra            Telarc   80347

19:32:00            00:20:09            John Field         Piano Concerto No.  1 in E flat   London Mozart Players  Matthias Bamert            Míceál O'Rourke, piano  Chandos           9368

19:54:00            01:02:40            Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 9 in D minor                   Bernard Haitink  Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra          Philips  410039

20:55:00            00:04:06            Jean Sibelius    Humoresque No. 3 in G minor  Op 89     London Symphony        Sir Colin Davis    Salvatore Accardo, violin           Philips  4788977

 

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Ear Taxi Preview - Chicago is rapidly becoming known as one of the country’s premiere cities for contemporary music and the Ear Taxi festival aims to showcase this great work. We’ll choose the highlights from the festival’s
ambitious lineup of 300 musicians, 75 composers, 25 ensembles, and 53 world premieres

 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:02:23            Darius Milhaud  Corcovado from "Saudades do Brasil" Op 67                             Christopher O'Riley, piano   CPI       3294112

23:04:00            00:07:57            Heitor Villa-Lobos          Bachianas Brasileiras No. 1: Prelúdio     Nashville Symphony            Andrew Mogrelia           Members of      Naxos   557460

23:14:00            00:25:09            Anton Bruckner Adagio from Symphony No. 7               Sir Georg Solti  Chicago Symphony Orchestra          Decca   417631

23:41:00            00:13:25            Franz Schubert  Adagio from Octet                                Cleveland Octet Sony    62655

23:54:00            00:04:25            André Grétry     Céphale et Procris: Menuetto                 Stefan Sanderling          Orchestre de Bretagne           ASV     1095

23:56:00            00:02:11            Claude Debussy            Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd                            Simon Trpceski, piano EMI      272

 