Program Guide 09-04-2016

12:00 LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen - John Adams, conductor; Leila Josefowicz, violin

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome

Ottorino Respighi: The Fountains of Rome

John Adams: Scheherazade.2 (West Coast Premiere)

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:28:23 Alexander Glazunov Ballet Scenes Op 52 Edo de Waart Minnesota Orchestra Telarc 80347

02:32:00 00:20:09 John Field Piano Concerto No. 1 in E flat London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Míceál O'Rourke, piano Chandos 9368

02:54:00 00:59:28 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 9 in D minor Bernard Haitink Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Philips 4788977

03:54:00 00:05:14 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 1 in E flat major Op 18 Alexandre Tharaud, piano Harm Mundi 2908375

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jeffrey Rathbun: Phases (2007) — Marisela Sager, flute; Jeffrey Rathbun, oboe; Daniel McKelway, clarinet; Barrick Stees, bassoon; Richard King, horn (Kent/Blossom 2013) 16:26

Larry Baker: Imaginaires: Christmas; Current — Karel Paukert, organ (private CD) 9:06

Frank Wiley: Some Hope Upon the Sky: Three Songs on Sonnets by James Agee (1990) — Susan Fletcher, soprano; Weiwen Ma, piano (CCG 04-27-14) 15:11

Ryan Ramer: Piano Trio No. 1 — Almeda Trio (CCG 04-28-13) 12:55

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Oxford vs. Cambridge - Delphian gives us the latest from Merton College, while the Choir of Gonville & Caius recreates music from the lost Palace of Westminster

05:58:00 00:01:15 Alexander Scriabin Prelude in B minor Op 13 Yuja Wang, piano DeutGram 16606

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:05:42 Gioacchino Rossini Stabat Mater: Cujus animam gementem London Philharmonic Jesús López-Cobos José Carreras, tenor Philips 4788977

06:12:00 00:15:32 Giuseppe Verdi Te Deum from 'Four Sacred Pieces' Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Donna Carter, soprano; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80254

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: An American Adventure - Unique concert performances of diverse works by American composers, primarily from the Pipedreams archive

JAMES. H. ROGERS: Concert Overture in b (1913) Charles Echols (1927 Casavant-2001 Schantz/St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, Mahtomedi, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 7/3/08)

RICHARD KEYS BIGGS: Toccata on Deo Gratias (1942).

FRANCS SNOW: Chorale, Veni Emmanuel (1945).

PIETRO YON: Toccata, Creator alme siderum (1943) Aaron David Miller (2007 Casavant/Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, Saint Paul, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 10/30/11)

FREDERICK HOHMAN: Variations on Kirken (2011) Frederick Hohman (1970 Schlicker/1st Lutheran Church, Lyons, NY) Pipedreams Archive (r. 12/4/11)

CRAIG PHILLIPS: Serenade Guglialmo Manfredi, horn; Margaret Lacey (1942 Aeolian-Skinner/St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Amarillo, TX) Pipedreams Archive (r. 4/23/10)

GERRE HANCOCK: Variations on Ora Labora Bruce Neswick (1954 Aeolian-Skinner;2008 Quimby/Cathedral of St. John the Divine, New York, NY) Pro Organo 7251

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Listener Favorites - Join Peter DuBois, as we listen to another program devoted to your favorite anthems and hymns! We’ve been gathering ideas for this program via email and social media, and look forward to sharing more With Heart and Voice listener favorites



09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: In Honor of Labor Day

Leroy Anderson: The Typewriter St. Louis Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Slatkin (RCA 68048 CD) 1:52

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: “Der Vogelfänger bin ich ja” Eric Kunz, baritone; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Herbert von Karajan (EMI 69631 CD) 2:39

Dmitri Shostakovich: Song of the Forest: Children’s Chorus” Children’s Choir; State Orchestra of the USSR/Evgeni Mravinsky (Vanguard 422 LP) 2:51

Traditional: “Song of the Volga Boatmen” Red Army Chorus/Vladimir Ogarkov (Analekta 8802 CD) 4:11

Traditional: “Blow the Man Down” Men of the Robert Shaw Chorale (BMG 635282 CD) 1:53

Traditional” Haul Away, Joe” Leonard Warren, bass-baritone; Orchestra and chorus/Morris Levine (Leonard Warren Foundation CD) 2:56

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg: “Dance of the Apprentices;” “Procession of the Meistersinger” Chicago Symphony Orchestra/fritz Reiner (BMG61792 CD) 6:23

Traditional Folksong: “John Henry” Paul Robeson, bass-baritone; Lawrence Brown, piano (Sony 63223 CD) 2:32

Giuseppe Verdi: Il Trovatore: “Anvil Chorus” Staatskapelle Dresden & Chorus/Giuseppe Sinopoli (YouTube public domain) 2:52

Richard Wagner: Siegfried: “Forging song: Wolfgang Windgassen, tenor; Gerhard Stolze, tenor; Vienna Philharmonic orchestra/Sir Georg Solti (London 414110 CD) 5:58

Kernochan-Kipling: “A Smuggler’s Song” Leonard Warren, bass-baritone; RCA Victor Orchestra/Frank Black (Leonard Warren Foundation CD) 3:00

W.S. Gilbert & Arthur Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: “Oh better far to live and die” and “A policemen’s lot” Donald Adams; Owen Brannigan; D’oyly Carte Opera Company; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Isidore Godfrey (London 414286 CD) 4:28; 2:30

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Gioacchino Rossini (arr. Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco): The Barber of Seville, paraphrase on "Largo al factotum" Gil Shaham, violin; Akira Eguchi, piano Album: The Fiddler of the Opera DG 447 640 Music: 4:39

Richard Wagner: Prelude and Isolde's Liebestod, from "Tristan und Isolde", WWV 90 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra; Andris Nelsons, conductor Gewandhaus, Leipzig, Germany Music: 17:24

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Tony Villecco from New York, NY Music: 6:30

Puzzler Payoff: Frederic Chopin: Waltz Op. 18, No. 1 Waltz No. 8 (Op. 64. No. 3) Zoltan Kocsis, piano Album: Chopin: The 19 Waltzes Philips 412890 Music: 7:33

Gioacchino Rossini: Introduction, Theme and Variations in E flat Jörg Widmann, clarinet; SWR Radio Symphony Orchestra, Baden-Baden and Freiburg; Tito Munoz, conductor Heidelberg Spring Festival, Congress House, Stadthalle, Heidelberg, Germany Music: 11:26

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in D Major, Op. 6, No. 4 Venice Baroque Orchestra; Andrea Marcon, conductor Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia, Athens, GA Music: 8:40

Eric Whitacre (arr. Chris Lennard): Sleep Seattle Marimba Quartet In Studio at KING FM, Seattle, WA Music: 5:38

Johannes Brahms (arr. Arnold Schoenberg): Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor, Op. 25: Movements 2-4 Danish National Symphony Orchestra; Otto Tausk, conductor Concert Hall, DR Concert House, Copenhagen, Denmark Music: 27:58

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Bela Bartók

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:03:05 Amy Beach Fireflies Op 15 Joel Fan, piano Reference 119

14:03:00 00:06:22 Claude Debussy Estampes: La soirée dans Grenade Geoffrey Simon Philharmonia Orchestra Cala 1025

14:09:00 00:14:50 Darius Milhaud Suite française Op 248 Timothy Reynish Royal NCM Wind Orchestra Chandos 9897

14:24:00 00:15:51 Charles Gounod Faust: Ballet Music Sir Georg Solti Orch of the Royal Opera House Decca 4785437

14:50:00 00:29:41 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 38 in D Yehudi Menuhin Sinfonia Varsovia VirginClas 91078

15:19:00 00:10:14 Anton Bruckner Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 Daniel Barenboim Berlin State Orchestra DeutGram 4790320

15:29:00 00:09:18 Antonio Vivaldi Cello Concerto in B flat major Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 90916

15:39:00 00:10:18 Benjamin Britten Gloriana: Courtly Dances André Previn Royal Philharmonic Telarc 80126

15:48:00 00:07:44 Robert Schumann Arabeske in C Op 18 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9300

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Frank Peter Zimmermann, violin – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00 00:10:17 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 4 'Orpheus'

16:18:00 00:38:24 Béla Bartók Violin Concerto No. 2

17:00:00 00:30:07 Béla Bartók Music for Strings, Percussion & Celesta

17:43:00 00:15:35 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 3 'Les Préludes' Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Milhaud's ‘Symphonies’

18:04:00 00:27:20 Darius Milhaud Symphonie No. 1 Op 210 Michel Plasson Orch du Capitole de Toulouse DeutGram 435437

18:34:00 00:09:32 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 10 in E flat major Alfred Brendel, piano Philips 4788977

18:46:00 00:12:23 Christopher Palmer Fantasy on Puccini's 'La bohème' Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Christopher Warren-Green, vn EMI 49552

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Ear Taxi Preview - Chicago is rapidly becoming known as one of the country’s premiere cities for contemporary music and the Ear Taxi festival aims to showcase this great work. We’ll choose the highlights from the festival’s

ambitious lineup of 300 musicians, 75 composers, 25 ensembles, and 53 world premieres

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:02:23 Darius Milhaud Corcovado from "Saudades do Brasil" Op 67 Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112

23:04:00 00:07:57 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 1: Prelúdio Nashville Symphony Andrew Mogrelia Members of Naxos 557460

23:14:00 00:25:09 Anton Bruckner Adagio from Symphony No. 7 Sir Georg Solti Chicago Symphony Orchestra Decca 417631

23:41:00 00:13:25 Franz Schubert Adagio from Octet Cleveland Octet Sony 62655

23:54:00 00:04:25 André Grétry Céphale et Procris: Menuetto Stefan Sanderling Orchestre de Bretagne ASV 1095

23:56:00 00:02:11 Claude Debussy Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272