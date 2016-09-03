© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 09-03-2016

Published September 3, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:28:19            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 13 in C major          CityMusic Cleveland            Joel Smirnoff    Alexander Schimpf, piano          CityMusic          2013

00:32:00            00:45:21            Georges Bizet   Carmen for Orchestra                Morton Gould    Morton Gould Orchestra            RCA     300350

01:19:00            00:23:03            Samuel Barber  Violin Concerto Op 14   St. Paul Chamber Orchestra       Hugh Wolff            Hilary Hahn, violin          Sony    89029

01:44:00            00:24:20            Joachim Raff    Octet for Strings in C major  Op 176                               Academy Chamber Ensemble         Chandos           8790

02:10:00            00:45:53            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Symphony No.  1 in D minor  Op 13                   Andrew Litton            Royal Philharmonic        VirginClas         90830

02:58:00            00:50:12            Franz Schubert  String Quintet in C major            Miró Quartet                  Matt Haimovitz, cello            Oxingale           2006

03:50:00            00:34:30            Jean Sibelius    Violin Concerto in D minor  Op 47          London Symphony        Sir Colin Davis    Salvatore Accardo, violin           Philips  4788977

04:26:00            00:23:03            Franz Berwald   Grand Septet in B flat major                               Vienna Octet     Decca   4785437

04:51:00            00:28:17            Giovanni Battista Viotti  Violin Concerto No. 22 in A minor           Brandenburg Orchestra  Roy Goodman         Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin          Hyperion           66840

05:21:00            00:15:05            Vittorio Giannini Concerto Grosso                       David Amos      Symphony Orch of New Russia  Albany  143

05:38:00            00:07:00            George Frideric Handel  Keyboard Suite in D minor                                 David Greilsammer, piano    Sony    792969

05:47:00            00:10:35            Franz Schubert  Konzertstück in D major             Chamber Orchestra of Europe    Gidon Kremer  Gidon Kremer, violin      DeutGram         437535

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week Brazilian brothers Sergio and Odair Assad play a Tango Suite for 2 Guitars by Astor Piazzolla, and Uruguayan conductor Carlos Kalmar leads the Symphonie espagnole by Edouard Lalo.

Esta semana hermanos brasileños Sergio y Odair Assad tocan una Suite de tango para dos guitarras por Astor Piazzolla, y el director uruguayo Carlos Kalmar dirige la Symphonie espagnole por Édouard Lalo.

06:00:50 Isaac Albéniz: Catalonia   Orquesta Sinfonica de Barcelona Nacional de Catalunya   Jaime Martin  Tritó   0078                                

06:07:57 Astor Piazzolla:Tango Suite for 2 Guitars   Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars   Nonesuch   79116                              

06:24:18 Edouard Lalo: Symphonie espagnole, Op. 21   Alexandre Da Costa, violin; Spanish Radio & TV Orchestra   Carlos Kalmar   Warner Classics   2564657114  

07:00:50 Anonymous 17th c. Ecuador: Ese viril con pan   Ensemble Villancico  Peter Pontvik   CPO  777568        

007:03:33 Anonymous 17th c. Ecuador: Tono triste para oración  Ensemble Villancico   Peter Pontvik   CPO   777568         

07:07:58 Anonymous 17th c. Ecuador:  Canción de una pastorita al Niño Dios   Ensemble Villancico   Peter Pontvik   CPO   777568        

07:12:18 Manuel de Falla: Cuatro piezas españolas   Judith Jáuregui, piano;   Berli   001                

07:29:49 Camille Saint-Saens: Cello Sonata No. 1 in A Minor   Sol Gabetta, cello; Munich Radio Orchestra   Ari Rasilainen   RCA  686900          

07:51:09 Sebastian de Tradier: La Paloma   Angel Romero, guitar  Delos   3294                         

07:54:06 Ernesto Cordero: Pregunta y Mapeye   Angel Romero, guitar   Delos   3294            

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Gioacchino Rossini (arr. Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco): The Barber of Seville, paraphrase on "Largo al factotum" Gil Shaham, violin; Akira Eguchi, piano Album: The Fiddler of the Opera DG 447 640 Music: 4:39

Richard Wagner: Prelude and Isolde's Liebestod, from "Tristan und Isolde", WWV 90 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra; Andris Nelsons, conductor Gewandhaus, Leipzig, Germany Music: 17:24

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Tony Villecco from New York, NY Music: 6:30

Puzzler Payoff: Frederic Chopin: Waltz Op. 18, No. 1 Waltz No. 8 (Op. 64. No. 3) Zoltan Kocsis, piano Album: Chopin: The 19 Waltzes Philips 412890 Music: 7:33

Gioacchino Rossini: Introduction, Theme and Variations in E flat Jörg Widmann, clarinet; SWR Radio Symphony Orchestra, Baden-Baden and Freiburg; Tito Munoz, conductor Heidelberg Spring Festival, Congress House, Stadthalle, Heidelberg, Germany Music: 11:26

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in D Major, Op. 6, No. 4 Venice Baroque Orchestra; Andrea Marcon, conductor Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia, Athens, GA Music: 8:40

Eric Whitacre (arr. Chris Lennard): Sleep Seattle Marimba Quartet In Studio at KING FM, Seattle, WA Music: 5:38

Johannes Brahms (arr. Arnold Schoenberg): Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor, Op. 25: Movements 2-4 Danish National Symphony Orchestra; Otto Tausk, conductor Concert Hall, DR Concert House, Copenhagen, Denmark Music: 27:58

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

09:59:00            00:04:01            Richard Rodgers           Oklahoma: Main Title                 Keith Lockhart   Boston Pops Orchestra          RCA     63835

10:05:00            00:04:29            George Gershwin           Of Thee I Sing: Overture                        Michael Tilson Thomas            Orchestra of St Luke's   CBS     44798

10:11:00            00:04:27            Constant Lambert          Horoscope: Dance for the Followers of              Barry Wordsworth            BBC Concert Orchestra  Argo     436118

10:19:00            00:07:33            Franz Liszt        Transcendental Etude No.  4 in D minor                          Claudio Arrau, piano            Philips  4788977

10:30:00            00:06:48            Johann David Heinichen            Concerto Grosso in F major                   Reinhard Goebel            Cologne Musica Antiqua            Archiv   437549

10:40:00            00:13:04            Erich Wolfgang Korngold          The Prince and the Pauper: Suite                        André Previn            London Symphony        DeutGram         471347

10:54:00            00:02:08            William Grant Still          Suite for Violin: Gamin                           Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano      Koch Intl           7192

10:57:00            00:03:18            Eric Coates       March "Calling All Workers"                    Ronald Corp     New London Orchestra          Hyperion           66868

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded December 13, 2014 -From Montclair, New Jersey, this week’s From the Top features the world-renowned Shanghai String Quartet making a special guest appearance. Two lucky teenage performers get the privilege of joining the quartet in a thrilling performance of the music of Johannes Brahms. We’ll also listen to the music a young cellist has chosen to populate his playlists on Spotify—playlists cleverly designed to persuade his high school friends to become fans of classical music

13-year-old flutist Audrey Emata from Wallingford, Pennsylvania, performs Carmen Fantasie by François Borne (1840–1920), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old pianist Janice Carissa and 18-year-old pianist Ryan Ferguson, currently studying in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, perform “Drupadi” for piano four-hands by Ananda Sukarlan (b. 1968).

16-year-old cellist Chase Park from Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, performs Impromptu in G-flat major, D. 899, No. 3, by Franz Schubert (1797–1828), transcribed for cello and piano by Heifetz/Rostropovich, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old violist Jasper Snow from Houston, Texas, and now studying at Juilliard, performs the second movement, Allegro appassionato, from Two Pieces for Viola and Piano by Frank Bridge (1879–1941), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

The Shanghai Quartet, with 18-year-old violist Jasper Snow and 16-year-old cellist Chase Park, perform the fourth movement, Poco allegro, from String Sextet No. 2 in G major, Op. 36, by Johannes Brahms (1833–1897).

16-year-old pianist Janice Carissa and 18-year-old pianist Ryan Ferguson perform Toccata in Funk for Piano Four Hands, arranged by Bradley Eustace.

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Ives in San Francisco; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: The Life of Charles Ives

12:11:00            00:10:12            Charles Ives      Finale from Symphony No. 2                 Ludovic Morlot  Seattle Symphony            SeattleSM         1003

12:22:00            00:06:32            Pietro Antonio Locatelli  Introduttione Teatrale in D major  Op 4                Elizabeth Wallfisch            Raglan Baroque Players            Hyperion           67041

12:32:00            00:18:03            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 35 in D major                 Josef Krips            Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra            Philips  4788977

12:51:00            00:07:31            Ludwig van Beethoven   Finale from Septet Op 20           Berlin Philharmonic Octet                       Members of      Philips  4788977

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:00            00:57:18            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Symphony No.  2 in E minor  Op 27                   Charles Dutoit            Philadelphia Orchestra   Decca   440604

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:02:00            00:25:46            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 23 in A major          Academy St. Martin in Fields            Sir Neville Marriner         Alfred Brendel, piano     Philips  4788977

14:32:00            00:06:21            Franz von Suppé           The Jolly Robbers: Overture                   Zubin Mehta      Vienna Philharmonic     CBS     44932

14:40:00            00:12:17            Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 2                    Juanjo Mena     BBC Philharmonic     Chandos           10694

14:54:00            00:05:53            Franz Lehár       The Merry Widow: Vilja-Lied       English Chamber Orchestra        Jeffrey Tate            Renée Fleming, soprano; London Voices           Decca   458858

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Ives in San Francisco

15:04:00            00:25:36            Arrigo Boito      Mefistofele: Prologue in Heaven            Atlanta Symphony Orchestra            Robert Shaw     John Cheek, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus; Morehouse-Spelman Chorus; Young Singers of Callanwolde      Telarc   80109

15:32:00            00:12:25            Antonio Vivaldi  Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto in F major  Op 8         I Musici Felix Ayo            Felix Ayo, violin            Philips  4788977

15:46:00            00:12:58            George Frideric Handel  Trio Sonata in G major  Op 5                  Reinhard Goebel            Cologne Musica Antiqua            DeutGram         4795448

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
16:01:00            00:28:49            Nathaniel Stookey         The Composer is Dead  San Francisco Symphony          Edwin Outwater           Lemony Snicket, narrator           SF Sym            2009

16:35:00            00:10:09            Ludwig van Beethoven   Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 58           Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra          Bernard Haitink  Claudio Arrau, piano      Philips  4788977

16:48:00            00:10:30            Johann Strauss Jr         Waltz 'Wine, Women and Song' Op 333              Erich Kunzel            Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80314

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Remembering Mancini - Family members share their memories of the late Henri Mancini. We'll talk with the composer's son Chris and wife Ginny about his life, and his award-winning music for Days of Wine and Roses, Breakfast at Tiffany's, A Touch of Evil and more

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Theme from The Pink Panther, 1963  RCA 82876 59226 2  Midnight, Moonlight & Magic: The Very Best of Henry Mancini  Henry Mancini  Henry Mancini and His Orchestra/Henry Mancini, cond.

Theme from The Thorn Birds, 1983  Telarc 80700  The Ultimate Movie Music Collection  Henry Mancini  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Music from The Thorn Birds, 1983  RCA 68776  James Galway & Henry Mancini: In the Pink  Henry Mancini  James Galway, flute/Tranquility Strings/Theresa Timoney, cond.

Breakfast at Tiffany's/Moon River from Breakfast at Tiffany's, 1961  RCA 82876 59226 2  Midnight, Moonlight & Magic: The Very Best of Henry Mancini  Henry Mancini  Henry Mancini and His Orchestra and Chorus/Henry Mancini, cond.

Days of Wine and Roses from Days of Wine and Roses, 1962  RCA 82876 59226 2  Midnight, Moonlight & Magic: The Very Best of Henry Mancini  Henry Mancini  Henry Mancini and His Orchestra and Chorus/Henry Mancini, cond.

The Monster Gets Mark from The Creature from the Black Lagoon, 1954  RCA 60577  Mancini's Monster Hits  Henry Mancini  Mancini Pops Orchestra/Henry Mancini, cond.

Theme from Peter Gunn, 1958  RCA 82876 59226 2  Midnight, Moonlight & Magic: The Very Best of Henry Mancini  Henry Mancini  Henry Mancini and His Orchestra/Henry Mancini, cond.

Theme from The Pink Panther, 1963  RCA 82876 59226 2  Midnight, Moonlight & Magic: The Very Best of Henry Mancini  Henry Mancini  Henry Mancini and His Orchestra/Henry Mancini, cond.

The Inspector Clouseau Theme from The Pink Panther, 1963  RCA 82876 59226 2  Midnight, Moonlight & Magic: The Very Best of Henry Mancini  Henry Mancini  Henry Mancini and His Orchestra/Henry Mancini, cond.

Whistling Away the Dark from Darling Lili, 1970  RCA 82876 59226 2  Midnight, Moonlight & Magic: The Very Best of Henry Mancini  Henry Mancini  Henry Mancini and His Orchestra/Henry Mancini, cond.

The End and Theme from The Molly Maguires, 1970  Kritzerland 20021  Music from the Motion Picture: The Molly Maguires  Henry Mancini  original soundtrack/Henry Mancini, cond.

Baby Elephant Walk from Hatari, 1962  RCA 82876 59226 2  Midnight, Moonlight & Magic: The Very Best of Henry Mancini  Henry Mancini  Henry Mancini and His Orchestra/Henry Mancini, cond.

Grandson of Web: End Credits and Discovery from Lifeforce 1985  BSX 8822  Expanded Original Motion Picture Soundtrack: Lifeforce  Henry Mancini  London Voices/London Symphony Orchestra/Henry Mancini, cond.

Music from Touch of Evil, 1958  Silva SILCD 1309  100 Greatest Film Themes: Take 2  Henry Mancini  New York Jazz Orchestra

Music from Soldier in the Rain, 1963  Private Collection  Henry Mancini/Doc Severinsen: Brass on Ivory  Henry Mancini  Henry Mancini and Doc Severinsen

Too Little Time (Love Theme) from The Glenn Miller Story, 1953  RCA 82876 59226 2  Midnight, Moonlight & Magic: The Very Best of Henry Mancini  Henry Mancini  original soundtrack/Joseph Gershenon, cond.

Main Title from Two For The Road, 1966  Big Screen 9 24503-2  Music From The Film Score: Two For The Road  Henry Mancini  original soundtrack/Henry Mancini, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams  John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Grand Finales

00:00:00  00:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch  979151-2

00:00:54  00:01:45  Marvin Hamlisch-Ed Kleban  One  Company  A Chorus Line  Original B'way Cast Sony Classical            SK65282

00:03:18  00:01:09  George and Ira Gershwin  Finale from “Girl Crazy”   Company  Girl Crazy  1990 Studio  Cast  Nonesuch  979250-2

00:05:09  00:04:17  Jerry Herman  Finale from "Hello, Dolly!"   Company  Hello, Dolly!  Original B'way Cast  RCA  82876-51431

00:09:46  00:02:10  Harvey Schmidt-Tom Jones  Finale from "The Fantasticks"  Company            The Fantasticks   Original Cast Recording  Decca B'way  314543665-2

00:12:35  00:03:13  Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick  Anatevka  Company  Fiddler on the Roof   Original B'way Cast  RCA  82876-51430

00:16:12  00:02:20  Stephen Sondheim   The Hills of Tomorrow    Company  Merrily We Roll Along Original B'way Cast  Masterworks B'way  82876-68637

00:19:13  00:03:47  Charles Strouse-Lee Adams  Rosie    Dick Van Dyke, Chita Rivera  Bye Bye Birdie  Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK89254

00:23:09  00:01:49  George Gershwin-DuBose Heyward   I'm on My Way  Gregg Baker     Porgy and Bess  Studio Cast  Telarc  CD-80434

00:26:10  00:03:49  John Kander-Fred Ebb  Finale from "Cabaret"  Company  Cabaret  Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK60533

00:30:31  00:06:09  R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein   Finale from "The King and I"  Company  The King and I  1977 B'way Cast  RCA     ABL1-2610

00:37:19  00:09:36  Mitch-Leigh-Joe Darion  Finale from "Man of La Mancha"  Brian Stokes Mitchell, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio     Man of La Mancha   2003 B'way Cast  RCA  09026-64007

00:47:44  00:03:42  Jonathan Larson  Finale from "Rent"  Company  Rent   Original B'way Cast Dreamworks  DRMD2-50003

00:51:36  00:01:24  George and Ira Gershwin  Sweet and Low Down  Joshua Bell  Gershwin Fantasy Sony  SK60659

00:53:06  00:03:53  Jerry Herman  Filler: Finale from "Mame"  Company   Mame  Original B'way Cast Sony  SK60959

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:15:41            Ludwig van Beethoven   Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72                Ryan McAdams CityMusic Cleveland          CityMusic          2011

19:20:00            00:35:09            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Concerto No.  4 in G major  Op 58            Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra          Bernard Haitink  Claudio Arrau, piano      Philips  4788977

19:57:00            00:02:39            Claude Debussy            Preludes Book 1: La sérénade                           Pascal Rogé, piano            Decca   4785437

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor ; Luba Orgonášová, soprano; Jennifer Johnston, mezzo-soprano; Norbert Ernst, tenor; Eric Owens, bass-baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus -  recorded live in Severance Hall

20:05:00            01:26:12            Antonín Dvorák Stabat Mater Op 58      

21:35:00            00:25:15            Robert Schumann          Symphony No.  4 in D minor  Op 120                 George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    62349

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Some interviews by Bob and Ray and Monty Python... Mike Nichols and Elaine May’s interview with “Mrs. Horace Maynard Fann”… And Richard Howland-Bolton is into “Storking the Sparrow”…  This Week in the Media
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:05:25            Franz Joseph Haydn      Affettuoso from String Quartet No. 28 Op 20                              Daedalus Quartet          Bridge  9326

23:07:00            00:11:14            Ludwig van Beethoven   Largo from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 37 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra          Bernard Haitink  Claudio Arrau, piano      Philips  4788977

23:21:00            00:04:13            Johannes Brahms          Intermezzo in B minor  Op 119                            Orli Shaham, piano            Canary  15

23:25:00            00:11:39            Antonín Dvorák Andante from Symphony No. 4 Op 13                Libor Pesek      Czech Philharmonic Orchestra  VirginClas         91144

23:39:00            00:03:49            Benjamin Britten            Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 1                       Paavo Järvi            Cincinnati Symphony     Telarc   80660

23:42:00            00:12:09            Sir Edward Elgar           Andante from Violin Concerto Op 61      Dresden State Orchestra            Sir Colin Davis  Nikolaj Znaider, violin    RCA     60588

23:57:00            00:02:41            Johann Sebastian Bach Anna Magdalena Notebook: Bist du bei mir                                Alison Balsom, trumpet; Alastair Ross, organ; Mark Caudle, viola da gamba        EMI      58047

23:57:00            00:02:53            Johann Sebastian Bach Largo from Keyboard Concerto No.  5 in F minor            Academy St. Martin in Fields        Murray Perahia  Murray Perahia, piano    Sony    89690

 