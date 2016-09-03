Program Guide 09-03-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:28:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 13 in C major CityMusic Cleveland Joel Smirnoff Alexander Schimpf, piano CityMusic 2013

00:32:00 00:45:21 Georges Bizet Carmen for Orchestra Morton Gould Morton Gould Orchestra RCA 300350

01:19:00 00:23:03 Samuel Barber Violin Concerto Op 14 St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Hilary Hahn, violin Sony 89029

01:44:00 00:24:20 Joachim Raff Octet for Strings in C major Op 176 Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790

02:10:00 00:45:53 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 1 in D minor Op 13 Andrew Litton Royal Philharmonic VirginClas 90830

02:58:00 00:50:12 Franz Schubert String Quintet in C major Miró Quartet Matt Haimovitz, cello Oxingale 2006

03:50:00 00:34:30 Jean Sibelius Violin Concerto in D minor Op 47 London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Salvatore Accardo, violin Philips 4788977

04:26:00 00:23:03 Franz Berwald Grand Septet in B flat major Vienna Octet Decca 4785437

04:51:00 00:28:17 Giovanni Battista Viotti Violin Concerto No. 22 in A minor Brandenburg Orchestra Roy Goodman Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin Hyperion 66840

05:21:00 00:15:05 Vittorio Giannini Concerto Grosso David Amos Symphony Orch of New Russia Albany 143

05:38:00 00:07:00 George Frideric Handel Keyboard Suite in D minor David Greilsammer, piano Sony 792969

05:47:00 00:10:35 Franz Schubert Konzertstück in D major Chamber Orchestra of Europe Gidon Kremer Gidon Kremer, violin DeutGram 437535

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week Brazilian brothers Sergio and Odair Assad play a Tango Suite for 2 Guitars by Astor Piazzolla, and Uruguayan conductor Carlos Kalmar leads the Symphonie espagnole by Edouard Lalo.

Esta semana hermanos brasileños Sergio y Odair Assad tocan una Suite de tango para dos guitarras por Astor Piazzolla, y el director uruguayo Carlos Kalmar dirige la Symphonie espagnole por Édouard Lalo.

06:00:50 Isaac Albéniz: Catalonia Orquesta Sinfonica de Barcelona Nacional de Catalunya Jaime Martin Tritó 0078

06:07:57 Astor Piazzolla:Tango Suite for 2 Guitars Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars Nonesuch 79116

06:24:18 Edouard Lalo: Symphonie espagnole, Op. 21 Alexandre Da Costa, violin; Spanish Radio & TV Orchestra Carlos Kalmar Warner Classics 2564657114

07:00:50 Anonymous 17th c. Ecuador: Ese viril con pan Ensemble Villancico Peter Pontvik CPO 777568

007:03:33 Anonymous 17th c. Ecuador: Tono triste para oración Ensemble Villancico Peter Pontvik CPO 777568

07:07:58 Anonymous 17th c. Ecuador: Canción de una pastorita al Niño Dios Ensemble Villancico Peter Pontvik CPO 777568

07:12:18 Manuel de Falla: Cuatro piezas españolas Judith Jáuregui, piano; Berli 001

07:29:49 Camille Saint-Saens: Cello Sonata No. 1 in A Minor Sol Gabetta, cello; Munich Radio Orchestra Ari Rasilainen RCA 686900

07:51:09 Sebastian de Tradier: La Paloma Angel Romero, guitar Delos 3294

07:54:06 Ernesto Cordero: Pregunta y Mapeye Angel Romero, guitar Delos 3294

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Gioacchino Rossini (arr. Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco): The Barber of Seville, paraphrase on "Largo al factotum" Gil Shaham, violin; Akira Eguchi, piano Album: The Fiddler of the Opera DG 447 640 Music: 4:39

Richard Wagner: Prelude and Isolde's Liebestod, from "Tristan und Isolde", WWV 90 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra; Andris Nelsons, conductor Gewandhaus, Leipzig, Germany Music: 17:24

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Tony Villecco from New York, NY Music: 6:30

Puzzler Payoff: Frederic Chopin: Waltz Op. 18, No. 1 Waltz No. 8 (Op. 64. No. 3) Zoltan Kocsis, piano Album: Chopin: The 19 Waltzes Philips 412890 Music: 7:33

Gioacchino Rossini: Introduction, Theme and Variations in E flat Jörg Widmann, clarinet; SWR Radio Symphony Orchestra, Baden-Baden and Freiburg; Tito Munoz, conductor Heidelberg Spring Festival, Congress House, Stadthalle, Heidelberg, Germany Music: 11:26

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in D Major, Op. 6, No. 4 Venice Baroque Orchestra; Andrea Marcon, conductor Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia, Athens, GA Music: 8:40

Eric Whitacre (arr. Chris Lennard): Sleep Seattle Marimba Quartet In Studio at KING FM, Seattle, WA Music: 5:38

Johannes Brahms (arr. Arnold Schoenberg): Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor, Op. 25: Movements 2-4 Danish National Symphony Orchestra; Otto Tausk, conductor Concert Hall, DR Concert House, Copenhagen, Denmark Music: 27:58

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

09:59:00 00:04:01 Richard Rodgers Oklahoma: Main Title Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 63835

10:05:00 00:04:29 George Gershwin Of Thee I Sing: Overture Michael Tilson Thomas Orchestra of St Luke's CBS 44798

10:11:00 00:04:27 Constant Lambert Horoscope: Dance for the Followers of Barry Wordsworth BBC Concert Orchestra Argo 436118

10:19:00 00:07:33 Franz Liszt Transcendental Etude No. 4 in D minor Claudio Arrau, piano Philips 4788977

10:30:00 00:06:48 Johann David Heinichen Concerto Grosso in F major Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 437549

10:40:00 00:13:04 Erich Wolfgang Korngold The Prince and the Pauper: Suite André Previn London Symphony DeutGram 471347

10:54:00 00:02:08 William Grant Still Suite for Violin: Gamin Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano Koch Intl 7192

10:57:00 00:03:18 Eric Coates March "Calling All Workers" Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66868

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded December 13, 2014 -From Montclair, New Jersey, this week’s From the Top features the world-renowned Shanghai String Quartet making a special guest appearance. Two lucky teenage performers get the privilege of joining the quartet in a thrilling performance of the music of Johannes Brahms. We’ll also listen to the music a young cellist has chosen to populate his playlists on Spotify—playlists cleverly designed to persuade his high school friends to become fans of classical music

13-year-old flutist Audrey Emata from Wallingford, Pennsylvania, performs Carmen Fantasie by François Borne (1840–1920), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old pianist Janice Carissa and 18-year-old pianist Ryan Ferguson, currently studying in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, perform “Drupadi” for piano four-hands by Ananda Sukarlan (b. 1968).

16-year-old cellist Chase Park from Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, performs Impromptu in G-flat major, D. 899, No. 3, by Franz Schubert (1797–1828), transcribed for cello and piano by Heifetz/Rostropovich, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old violist Jasper Snow from Houston, Texas, and now studying at Juilliard, performs the second movement, Allegro appassionato, from Two Pieces for Viola and Piano by Frank Bridge (1879–1941), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

The Shanghai Quartet, with 18-year-old violist Jasper Snow and 16-year-old cellist Chase Park, perform the fourth movement, Poco allegro, from String Sextet No. 2 in G major, Op. 36, by Johannes Brahms (1833–1897).

16-year-old pianist Janice Carissa and 18-year-old pianist Ryan Ferguson perform Toccata in Funk for Piano Four Hands, arranged by Bradley Eustace.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Ives in San Francisco; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: The Life of Charles Ives

12:11:00 00:10:12 Charles Ives Finale from Symphony No. 2 Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1003

12:22:00 00:06:32 Pietro Antonio Locatelli Introduttione Teatrale in D major Op 4 Elizabeth Wallfisch Raglan Baroque Players Hyperion 67041

12:32:00 00:18:03 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 35 in D major Josef Krips Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Philips 4788977

12:51:00 00:07:31 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Septet Op 20 Berlin Philharmonic Octet Members of Philips 4788977

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:00 00:57:18 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 2 in E minor Op 27 Charles Dutoit Philadelphia Orchestra Decca 440604

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:02:00 00:25:46 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 23 in A major Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Alfred Brendel, piano Philips 4788977

14:32:00 00:06:21 Franz von Suppé The Jolly Robbers: Overture Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic CBS 44932

14:40:00 00:12:17 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 2 Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10694

14:54:00 00:05:53 Franz Lehár The Merry Widow: Vilja-Lied English Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Tate Renée Fleming, soprano; London Voices Decca 458858

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Ives in San Francisco

15:04:00 00:25:36 Arrigo Boito Mefistofele: Prologue in Heaven Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw John Cheek, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus; Morehouse-Spelman Chorus; Young Singers of Callanwolde Telarc 80109

15:32:00 00:12:25 Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto in F major Op 8 I Musici Felix Ayo Felix Ayo, violin Philips 4788977

15:46:00 00:12:58 George Frideric Handel Trio Sonata in G major Op 5 Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua DeutGram 4795448

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:01:00 00:28:49 Nathaniel Stookey The Composer is Dead San Francisco Symphony Edwin Outwater Lemony Snicket, narrator SF Sym 2009

16:35:00 00:10:09 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 58 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Bernard Haitink Claudio Arrau, piano Philips 4788977

16:48:00 00:10:30 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz 'Wine, Women and Song' Op 333 Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80314

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Remembering Mancini - Family members share their memories of the late Henri Mancini. We'll talk with the composer's son Chris and wife Ginny about his life, and his award-winning music for Days of Wine and Roses, Breakfast at Tiffany's, A Touch of Evil and more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Theme from The Pink Panther, 1963 RCA 82876 59226 2 Midnight, Moonlight & Magic: The Very Best of Henry Mancini Henry Mancini Henry Mancini and His Orchestra/Henry Mancini, cond.

Theme from The Thorn Birds, 1983 Telarc 80700 The Ultimate Movie Music Collection Henry Mancini Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Music from The Thorn Birds, 1983 RCA 68776 James Galway & Henry Mancini: In the Pink Henry Mancini James Galway, flute/Tranquility Strings/Theresa Timoney, cond.

Breakfast at Tiffany's/Moon River from Breakfast at Tiffany's, 1961 RCA 82876 59226 2 Midnight, Moonlight & Magic: The Very Best of Henry Mancini Henry Mancini Henry Mancini and His Orchestra and Chorus/Henry Mancini, cond.

Days of Wine and Roses from Days of Wine and Roses, 1962 RCA 82876 59226 2 Midnight, Moonlight & Magic: The Very Best of Henry Mancini Henry Mancini Henry Mancini and His Orchestra and Chorus/Henry Mancini, cond.

The Monster Gets Mark from The Creature from the Black Lagoon, 1954 RCA 60577 Mancini's Monster Hits Henry Mancini Mancini Pops Orchestra/Henry Mancini, cond.

Theme from Peter Gunn, 1958 RCA 82876 59226 2 Midnight, Moonlight & Magic: The Very Best of Henry Mancini Henry Mancini Henry Mancini and His Orchestra/Henry Mancini, cond.

Theme from The Pink Panther, 1963 RCA 82876 59226 2 Midnight, Moonlight & Magic: The Very Best of Henry Mancini Henry Mancini Henry Mancini and His Orchestra/Henry Mancini, cond.

The Inspector Clouseau Theme from The Pink Panther, 1963 RCA 82876 59226 2 Midnight, Moonlight & Magic: The Very Best of Henry Mancini Henry Mancini Henry Mancini and His Orchestra/Henry Mancini, cond.

Whistling Away the Dark from Darling Lili, 1970 RCA 82876 59226 2 Midnight, Moonlight & Magic: The Very Best of Henry Mancini Henry Mancini Henry Mancini and His Orchestra/Henry Mancini, cond.

The End and Theme from The Molly Maguires, 1970 Kritzerland 20021 Music from the Motion Picture: The Molly Maguires Henry Mancini original soundtrack/Henry Mancini, cond.

Baby Elephant Walk from Hatari, 1962 RCA 82876 59226 2 Midnight, Moonlight & Magic: The Very Best of Henry Mancini Henry Mancini Henry Mancini and His Orchestra/Henry Mancini, cond.

Grandson of Web: End Credits and Discovery from Lifeforce 1985 BSX 8822 Expanded Original Motion Picture Soundtrack: Lifeforce Henry Mancini London Voices/London Symphony Orchestra/Henry Mancini, cond.

Music from Touch of Evil, 1958 Silva SILCD 1309 100 Greatest Film Themes: Take 2 Henry Mancini New York Jazz Orchestra

Music from Soldier in the Rain, 1963 Private Collection Henry Mancini/Doc Severinsen: Brass on Ivory Henry Mancini Henry Mancini and Doc Severinsen

Too Little Time (Love Theme) from The Glenn Miller Story, 1953 RCA 82876 59226 2 Midnight, Moonlight & Magic: The Very Best of Henry Mancini Henry Mancini original soundtrack/Joseph Gershenon, cond.

Main Title from Two For The Road, 1966 Big Screen 9 24503-2 Music From The Film Score: Two For The Road Henry Mancini original soundtrack/Henry Mancini, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Grand Finales

00:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

00:00:54 00:01:45 Marvin Hamlisch-Ed Kleban One Company A Chorus Line Original B'way Cast Sony Classical SK65282

00:03:18 00:01:09 George and Ira Gershwin Finale from “Girl Crazy” Company Girl Crazy 1990 Studio Cast Nonesuch 979250-2

00:05:09 00:04:17 Jerry Herman Finale from "Hello, Dolly!" Company Hello, Dolly! Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-51431

00:09:46 00:02:10 Harvey Schmidt-Tom Jones Finale from "The Fantasticks" Company The Fantasticks Original Cast Recording Decca B'way 314543665-2

00:12:35 00:03:13 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Anatevka Company Fiddler on the Roof Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-51430

00:16:12 00:02:20 Stephen Sondheim The Hills of Tomorrow Company Merrily We Roll Along Original B'way Cast Masterworks B'way 82876-68637

00:19:13 00:03:47 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Rosie Dick Van Dyke, Chita Rivera Bye Bye Birdie Original B'way Cast Sony SK89254

00:23:09 00:01:49 George Gershwin-DuBose Heyward I'm on My Way Gregg Baker Porgy and Bess Studio Cast Telarc CD-80434

00:26:10 00:03:49 John Kander-Fred Ebb Finale from "Cabaret" Company Cabaret Original B'way Cast Sony SK60533

00:30:31 00:06:09 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Finale from "The King and I" Company The King and I 1977 B'way Cast RCA ABL1-2610

00:37:19 00:09:36 Mitch-Leigh-Joe Darion Finale from "Man of La Mancha" Brian Stokes Mitchell, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio Man of La Mancha 2003 B'way Cast RCA 09026-64007

00:47:44 00:03:42 Jonathan Larson Finale from "Rent" Company Rent Original B'way Cast Dreamworks DRMD2-50003

00:51:36 00:01:24 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

00:53:06 00:03:53 Jerry Herman Filler: Finale from "Mame" Company Mame Original B'way Cast Sony SK60959

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:15:41 Ludwig van Beethoven Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72 Ryan McAdams CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 2011

19:20:00 00:35:09 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4 in G major Op 58 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Bernard Haitink Claudio Arrau, piano Philips 4788977

19:57:00 00:02:39 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: La sérénade Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor ; Luba Orgonášová, soprano; Jennifer Johnston, mezzo-soprano; Norbert Ernst, tenor; Eric Owens, bass-baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus - recorded live in Severance Hall

20:05:00 01:26:12 Antonín Dvorák Stabat Mater Op 58

21:35:00 00:25:15 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 4 in D minor Op 120 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62349

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Some interviews by Bob and Ray and Monty Python... Mike Nichols and Elaine May’s interview with “Mrs. Horace Maynard Fann”… And Richard Howland-Bolton is into “Storking the Sparrow”… This Week in the Media



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:05:25 Franz Joseph Haydn Affettuoso from String Quartet No. 28 Op 20 Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9326

23:07:00 00:11:14 Ludwig van Beethoven Largo from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 37 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Bernard Haitink Claudio Arrau, piano Philips 4788977

23:21:00 00:04:13 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in B minor Op 119 Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15

23:25:00 00:11:39 Antonín Dvorák Andante from Symphony No. 4 Op 13 Libor Pesek Czech Philharmonic Orchestra VirginClas 91144

23:39:00 00:03:49 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 1 Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80660

23:42:00 00:12:09 Sir Edward Elgar Andante from Violin Concerto Op 61 Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis Nikolaj Znaider, violin RCA 60588

23:57:00 00:02:41 Johann Sebastian Bach Anna Magdalena Notebook: Bist du bei mir Alison Balsom, trumpet; Alastair Ross, organ; Mark Caudle, viola da gamba EMI 58047

23:57:00 00:02:53 Johann Sebastian Bach Largo from Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in F minor Academy St. Martin in Fields Murray Perahia Murray Perahia, piano Sony 89690