Program Guide 08-13-2016

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

02:08:00 01:18:48 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 10 in F sharp major

Riccardo Chailly Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Decca 421182

03:29:00 00:27:22 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 32 in C minor Op 111

Igor Levit, piano Sony 370387

03:58:00 00:18:09 Duke Ellington Three Black Kings

JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559737

04:18:00 00:33:05 José Serebrier Symphony on Bizet's "Carmen"

José Serebrier Barcelona Symphony Bis 1305

04:53:00 00:27:08 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Flute Concerto No. 1 in G major

Vienna Philharmonic Karl Böhm Werner Tripp, flute DeutGram 4795448

05:22:00 00:17:05 Robert Schumann Overture, Scherzo and Finale Op 52

Thomas Dausgaard Swedish Chamber Orchestra Bis 1569

05:41:00 00:06:00 Claude Debussy L'isle joyeuse

Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 1820

05:52:00 00:06:58 Joseph Martin Kraus Olympie: Overture

Petter Sundkvist Swedish Chamber Orchestra Naxos 553734

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c, Op. 67 (1st mvt.)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto Heroico

Jerónimo Giménez: Intermezzo: La boda de Luis Alonso

Manuel Saumell: Contradanzas Cubanas

Jacques Ibert: Escales (Ports of Call)

Evencio Castellanos: Santa Cruz de Pacairigua

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E-flat Major, Op. 82

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY

Music: 28:08



09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Vasily Kalinnikov: Serenade for String Orchestra

Chamber Orchestra Kremlin; Misha Rachlevsky, conductor

Beaches Fine Arts, Jacksonville, Florida, St. Paul's by the Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL

Music: 4:40

Joaquin Turina: Sonata, Op. 61: Movement 1

Adam Holzman, guitar

92nd Street Y, New York, NY

Music: 9:50

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4: Movements 1, 3

Nikita Mndoyants, piano; The Cleveland Orchestra; Bramwell Tovey, conductor

Cleveland International Piano Competition, Severance Hall, Cleveland, OH

Music: 28:24



10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:01:00 00:03:14 Ari Pulkkinen Angry Birds: Main Theme

Andrew Skeet London Philharmonic X5 Group 2011

10:06:00 00:07:21 Petronio Franceschini Sonata for 2 Trumpets & Strings in D major

Philharmonia Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green John Wallace, trumpet; John Miller, trumpet Nimbus 5017

10:15:00 00:12:47 Ludwig van Beethoven Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72

Daniel Harding German Chamber Philharmonic VirginClas 45364

10:29:00 00:07:59 Gustav Holst The Planets: Venus Op 32

Sir Andrew Davis BBC Philharmonic Chandos 5086

10:39:00 00:07:01 Franz Schubert Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 2

Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Bridge 9376

10:48:00 00:04:09 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé: Danse général

Daniel Barenboim Orchestra of Paris DeutGram 4795448

10:54:00 00:04:04 Alexandre Desplat Coco Before Chanel

Traffic Quintet Alain Planès, piano Mercury 481217

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 20, 2015 - From Denver, Colorado, this week’s episode features a special guest appearance by one of America’s finest living film composers, Danny Elfman. Our young musicians perform arrangements of his music from the soundtracks of “Milk” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Mr. Elfman also shares stories from his own colorful teenage years, and a phenomenal 17-year-old from New York performs the music of Lowell Liebermann

12:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech;

CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Johann Strauss Jr

12:16:00 00:07:58 Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Magic Fire Music

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 570293

12:26:00 00:09:07 John Ireland Epic March

Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 8879

12:39:00 00:10:38 Sir Edward Elgar Serenade for Strings in E minor Op 20

Conrad van Alphen Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80623

12:51:00 00:07:03 Sir Edward Elgar Caractacus: Triumphal March Op 35

James Judd New Zealand Symphony Naxos 557273

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:00 01:02:23 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 2 in C minor

Daniel Barenboim Berlin Philharmonic Teldec 21485

13:39:00 00:07:34 Robert Schumann Bunte Blätter: Albumblätter Op 99

Vassily Primakov, piano LP Classic 1004

13:46:00 00:07:59 Johannes Brahms Andante from Horn Trio Op 40

Richard King, horn; Amy Lee, violin; Orli Shaham, piano Albany 1325

14:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:10:00 00:10:00 Jack Gallagher Diversions Overture

JoAnn Falletta London Symphony Orchestra Naxos 559652

14:25:00 00:08:12 Gabriel Pierné Ramuntcho: Overture

Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10633

14:37:00 00:10:00 Frédéric Chopin Scherzo No. 2 in B flat minor Op 31

Yundi, piano DeutGram 3887

14:49:00 00:08:06 Edvard Grieg Two Elegiac Melodies Op 34

Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437520



15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech

15:05:00 00:28:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart String Quintet No. 5 in D major

Sarah Kapustin, violin; Diana Cohen, violin; Mark Holloway, viola; Sebastian Krunnies, viola; David Soyer, cello Marlboro 80001

15:37:00 00:09:32 Herbert Howells Paradise Rondel

Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9410

15:48:00 00:08:01 Oskar Nedbal The Winegrower's Bride: Overture

Douglas Bostock Carlsbad Symphony Classico 192

16:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:03:00 00:14:18 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Variations on a Theme by Gluck

András Schiff, piano Decca 421369

16:20:00 00:10:02 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 4 for Orchestra

Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525

16:32:00 00:12:00 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach String Symphony in A major

Rebecca Miller Orch of Age of Enlightenment Signum 395

16:45:00 00:07:04 Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto after Vivaldi in F

Cyprien Katsaris, piano Sony 66272

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: The Leitmotif - The famous 2 notes that meant Jaws was near, Darth Vader's Imperial March. We'll explore the use of character themes, or leitmotifs, in film music



18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: “Playing With Words” - Some dazzling lyrics by the great Ira Gershwin and his equally brilliant boyhood chum Yip Harburg, with performers including Judy Garland, Bobby Short and Groucho Marx



19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:15:16 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 41 in F major

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9352

19:19:00 00:36:04 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 2 in C major Op 61

Kenneth Woods Orchestra of the Swan Avie 2231

19:58:00 00:01:20 Peter Tchaikovsky The Seasons: July Op 37

Lang Lang, piano Sony 511758

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; William Preucil, violin; Mark Kosower, cello; Miami – Adrienne Arsht Center

Sergei Prokofiev: Divertimento for Orchestra

Johannes Brahms: Concerto for Violin and Cello in a “Double”

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 3 in c

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Some items from Steven Wright including “Hitchhiking,” “Cross Country,” and “Ice”… An assortment of Myron Cohen yarns… Stuart McLean tells about the “Grocery Cart”… Richard Howland-Bolton describes the “Invasion of Squirrels… This Week in the Media



23:00 QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:06:14 Felix Mendelssohn Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 49

Emanuel Ax, piano; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 52192

23:08:00 00:08:48 Camille Saint-Saëns Andantino from Violin Concerto No. 3 Op 61

Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano Maxim Vengerov, violin EMI 57593

23:19:00 00:06:35 George I. Gurdjieff Night Procession

Anja Lechner, cello; François Couturier, piano ECM 2367

23:25:00 00:04:49 John Ireland A Downland Suite: Minuet

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020

23:30:00 00:06:15 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria

Dresden State Orchestra Fabio Luisi Elina Garanca, mezzo DeutGram 4795448

23:56:00 00:03:16 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Nocturne

Royal Philharmonic Barry Wordsworth Janine Jansen, violin Decca 475011

23:58:00 00:01:39 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 4 in E minor Op 28

Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728

