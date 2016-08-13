Program Guide 08-13-2016
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
02:08:00 01:18:48 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 10 in F sharp major
Riccardo Chailly Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Decca 421182
03:29:00 00:27:22 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 32 in C minor Op 111
Igor Levit, piano Sony 370387
03:58:00 00:18:09 Duke Ellington Three Black Kings
JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559737
04:18:00 00:33:05 José Serebrier Symphony on Bizet's "Carmen"
José Serebrier Barcelona Symphony Bis 1305
04:53:00 00:27:08 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Flute Concerto No. 1 in G major
Vienna Philharmonic Karl Böhm Werner Tripp, flute DeutGram 4795448
05:22:00 00:17:05 Robert Schumann Overture, Scherzo and Finale Op 52
Thomas Dausgaard Swedish Chamber Orchestra Bis 1569
05:41:00 00:06:00 Claude Debussy L'isle joyeuse
Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 1820
05:52:00 00:06:58 Joseph Martin Kraus Olympie: Overture
Petter Sundkvist Swedish Chamber Orchestra Naxos 553734
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c, Op. 67 (1st mvt.)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto Heroico
Jerónimo Giménez: Intermezzo: La boda de Luis Alonso
Manuel Saumell: Contradanzas Cubanas
Jacques Ibert: Escales (Ports of Call)
Evencio Castellanos: Santa Cruz de Pacairigua
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E-flat Major, Op. 82
The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor
Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY
Music: 28:08
09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Vasily Kalinnikov: Serenade for String Orchestra
Chamber Orchestra Kremlin; Misha Rachlevsky, conductor
Beaches Fine Arts, Jacksonville, Florida, St. Paul's by the Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL
Music: 4:40
Joaquin Turina: Sonata, Op. 61: Movement 1
Adam Holzman, guitar
92nd Street Y, New York, NY
Music: 9:50
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4: Movements 1, 3
Nikita Mndoyants, piano; The Cleveland Orchestra; Bramwell Tovey, conductor
Cleveland International Piano Competition, Severance Hall, Cleveland, OH
Music: 28:24
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
10:01:00 00:03:14 Ari Pulkkinen Angry Birds: Main Theme
Andrew Skeet London Philharmonic X5 Group 2011
10:06:00 00:07:21 Petronio Franceschini Sonata for 2 Trumpets & Strings in D major
Philharmonia Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green John Wallace, trumpet; John Miller, trumpet Nimbus 5017
10:15:00 00:12:47 Ludwig van Beethoven Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72
Daniel Harding German Chamber Philharmonic VirginClas 45364
10:29:00 00:07:59 Gustav Holst The Planets: Venus Op 32
Sir Andrew Davis BBC Philharmonic Chandos 5086
10:39:00 00:07:01 Franz Schubert Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 2
Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Bridge 9376
10:48:00 00:04:09 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé: Danse général
Daniel Barenboim Orchestra of Paris DeutGram 4795448
10:54:00 00:04:04 Alexandre Desplat Coco Before Chanel
Traffic Quintet Alain Planès, piano Mercury 481217
11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 20, 2015 - From Denver, Colorado, this week’s episode features a special guest appearance by one of America’s finest living film composers, Danny Elfman. Our young musicians perform arrangements of his music from the soundtracks of “Milk” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Mr. Elfman also shares stories from his own colorful teenage years, and a phenomenal 17-year-old from New York performs the music of Lowell Liebermann
12:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech;
CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Johann Strauss Jr
12:16:00 00:07:58 Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Magic Fire Music
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 570293
12:26:00 00:09:07 John Ireland Epic March
Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 8879
12:39:00 00:10:38 Sir Edward Elgar Serenade for Strings in E minor Op 20
Conrad van Alphen Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80623
12:51:00 00:07:03 Sir Edward Elgar Caractacus: Triumphal March Op 35
James Judd New Zealand Symphony Naxos 557273
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:00:00 01:02:23 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 2 in C minor
Daniel Barenboim Berlin Philharmonic Teldec 21485
13:39:00 00:07:34 Robert Schumann Bunte Blätter: Albumblätter Op 99
Vassily Primakov, piano LP Classic 1004
13:46:00 00:07:59 Johannes Brahms Andante from Horn Trio Op 40
Richard King, horn; Amy Lee, violin; Orli Shaham, piano Albany 1325
14:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
14:10:00 00:10:00 Jack Gallagher Diversions Overture
JoAnn Falletta London Symphony Orchestra Naxos 559652
14:25:00 00:08:12 Gabriel Pierné Ramuntcho: Overture
Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10633
14:37:00 00:10:00 Frédéric Chopin Scherzo No. 2 in B flat minor Op 31
Yundi, piano DeutGram 3887
14:49:00 00:08:06 Edvard Grieg Two Elegiac Melodies Op 34
Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437520
15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech
15:05:00 00:28:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart String Quintet No. 5 in D major
Sarah Kapustin, violin; Diana Cohen, violin; Mark Holloway, viola; Sebastian Krunnies, viola; David Soyer, cello Marlboro 80001
15:37:00 00:09:32 Herbert Howells Paradise Rondel
Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9410
15:48:00 00:08:01 Oskar Nedbal The Winegrower's Bride: Overture
Douglas Bostock Carlsbad Symphony Classico 192
16:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
16:03:00 00:14:18 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Variations on a Theme by Gluck
András Schiff, piano Decca 421369
16:20:00 00:10:02 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 4 for Orchestra
Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525
16:32:00 00:12:00 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach String Symphony in A major
Rebecca Miller Orch of Age of Enlightenment Signum 395
16:45:00 00:07:04 Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto after Vivaldi in F
Cyprien Katsaris, piano Sony 66272
17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: The Leitmotif - The famous 2 notes that meant Jaws was near, Darth Vader's Imperial March. We'll explore the use of character themes, or leitmotifs, in film music
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: “Playing With Words” - Some dazzling lyrics by the great Ira Gershwin and his equally brilliant boyhood chum Yip Harburg, with performers including Judy Garland, Bobby Short and Groucho Marx
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:15:16 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 41 in F major
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9352
19:19:00 00:36:04 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 2 in C major Op 61
Kenneth Woods Orchestra of the Swan Avie 2231
19:58:00 00:01:20 Peter Tchaikovsky The Seasons: July Op 37
Lang Lang, piano Sony 511758
20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; William Preucil, violin; Mark Kosower, cello; Miami – Adrienne Arsht Center
Sergei Prokofiev: Divertimento for Orchestra
Johannes Brahms: Concerto for Violin and Cello in a “Double”
Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 3 in c
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Some items from Steven Wright including “Hitchhiking,” “Cross Country,” and “Ice”… An assortment of Myron Cohen yarns… Stuart McLean tells about the “Grocery Cart”… Richard Howland-Bolton describes the “Invasion of Squirrels… This Week in the Media
23:00 QUIET HOUR with John Simna
23:02:00 00:06:14 Felix Mendelssohn Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 49
Emanuel Ax, piano; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 52192
23:08:00 00:08:48 Camille Saint-Saëns Andantino from Violin Concerto No. 3 Op 61
Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano Maxim Vengerov, violin EMI 57593
23:19:00 00:06:35 George I. Gurdjieff Night Procession
Anja Lechner, cello; François Couturier, piano ECM 2367
23:25:00 00:04:49 John Ireland A Downland Suite: Minuet
William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020
23:30:00 00:06:15 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria
Dresden State Orchestra Fabio Luisi Elina Garanca, mezzo DeutGram 4795448
23:56:00 00:03:16 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Nocturne
Royal Philharmonic Barry Wordsworth Janine Jansen, violin Decca 475011
23:58:00 00:01:39 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 4 in E minor Op 28
Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728