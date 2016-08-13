© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 08-13-2016

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

02:08:00    01:18:48    Gustav Mahler    Symphony No. 10 in F sharp major         
Riccardo Chailly    Deutsches Symphonie Berlin    Decca     421182

03:29:00    00:27:22    Ludwig van Beethoven    Piano Sonata No. 32 in C minor  Op 111            
Igor Levit, piano    Sony     370387

03:58:00    00:18:09    Duke Ellington    Three Black Kings        
JoAnn Falletta    Buffalo Philharmonic    Naxos     559737

04:18:00    00:33:05    José Serebrier    Symphony on Bizet's "Carmen"        
José Serebrier    Barcelona Symphony    Bis     1305

04:53:00    00:27:08    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Flute Concerto No.  1 in G major     
Vienna Philharmonic    Karl Böhm    Werner Tripp, flute    DeutGram     4795448

05:22:00    00:17:05    Robert Schumann    Overture, Scherzo and Finale Op 52        
Thomas Dausgaard    Swedish Chamber Orchestra    Bis     1569

05:41:00    00:06:00    Claude Debussy    L'isle joyeuse            
Alexander Schimpf, piano    Oehms     1820

05:52:00    00:06:58    Joseph Martin Kraus    Olympie: Overture        
Petter Sundkvist    Swedish Chamber Orchestra    Naxos     553734

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music                                                                          

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c, Op. 67 (1st mvt.)                            

Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto Heroico                                           

Jerónimo Giménez: Intermezzo: La boda de Luis Alonso

Manuel Saumell: Contradanzas Cubanas                              

Jacques Ibert: Escales (Ports of Call)  

Evencio Castellanos: Santa Cruz de Pacairigua   

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E-flat Major, Op. 82
The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor
Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY
Music: 28:08
 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Vasily Kalinnikov: Serenade for String Orchestra
Chamber Orchestra Kremlin; Misha Rachlevsky, conductor
Beaches Fine Arts, Jacksonville, Florida, St. Paul's by the Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL
Music: 4:40

Joaquin Turina: Sonata, Op. 61: Movement 1
Adam Holzman, guitar
92nd Street Y, New York, NY
Music: 9:50

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4: Movements 1, 3
Nikita Mndoyants, piano; The Cleveland Orchestra; Bramwell Tovey, conductor
Cleveland International Piano Competition, Severance Hall, Cleveland, OH
Music: 28:24
 

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:01:00    00:03:14    Ari Pulkkinen    Angry Birds: Main Theme        
Andrew Skeet    London Philharmonic    X5 Group     2011

10:06:00    00:07:21    Petronio Franceschini    Sonata for 2 Trumpets & Strings in D major     
Philharmonia Orchestra    Christopher Warren-Green    John Wallace, trumpet; John Miller, trumpet    Nimbus     5017

10:15:00    00:12:47    Ludwig van Beethoven    Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72        
Daniel Harding    German Chamber Philharmonic    VirginClas     45364

10:29:00    00:07:59    Gustav Holst    The Planets: Venus Op 32        
Sir Andrew Davis    BBC Philharmonic    Chandos     5086

10:39:00    00:07:01    Franz Schubert    Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 2            
Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello    Bridge     9376

10:48:00    00:04:09    Maurice Ravel    Daphnis et Chloé: Danse général        
Daniel Barenboim    Orchestra of Paris    DeutGram     4795448

10:54:00    00:04:04    Alexandre Desplat    Coco Before Chanel    
Traffic Quintet        Alain Planès, piano    Mercury     481217

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 20, 2015 - From Denver, Colorado, this week’s episode features a special guest appearance by one of America’s finest living film composers, Danny Elfman. Our young musicians perform arrangements of his music from the soundtracks of “Milk” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Mr. Elfman also shares stories from his own colorful teenage years, and a phenomenal 17-year-old from New York performs the music of Lowell Liebermann

 

12:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech;

CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Johann Strauss Jr

12:16:00    00:07:58    Richard Wagner    Die Walküre: Magic Fire Music        
José Serebrier    Bournemouth Symphony    Naxos     570293

12:26:00    00:09:07    John Ireland    Epic March        
Richard Hickox    London Symphony Orchestra    Chandos     8879

12:39:00    00:10:38    Sir Edward Elgar    Serenade for Strings in E minor  Op 20        
Conrad van Alphen    Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra    Telarc     80623

12:51:00    00:07:03    Sir Edward Elgar    Caractacus: Triumphal March Op 35        
James Judd    New Zealand Symphony    Naxos     557273

 

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:00    01:02:23    Anton Bruckner    Symphony No. 2 in C minor         
Daniel Barenboim    Berlin Philharmonic    Teldec     21485

13:39:00    00:07:34    Robert Schumann    Bunte Blätter: Albumblätter Op 99  
Vassily Primakov, piano    LP Classic     1004

13:46:00    00:07:59    Johannes Brahms    Andante from Horn Trio Op 40            
Richard King, horn; Amy Lee, violin; Orli Shaham, piano    Albany     1325

14:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:10:00    00:10:00    Jack Gallagher    Diversions Overture        
JoAnn Falletta    London Symphony Orchestra    Naxos     559652

14:25:00    00:08:12    Gabriel Pierné    Ramuntcho: Overture        
Juanjo Mena    BBC Philharmonic    Chandos     10633

14:37:00    00:10:00    Frédéric Chopin    Scherzo No. 2 in B flat minor  Op 31            
Yundi, piano    DeutGram     3887

14:49:00    00:08:06    Edvard Grieg    Two Elegiac Melodies Op 34        
Neeme Järvi    Gothenburg Symphony    DeutGram     437520
 

15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech

15:05:00    00:28:00    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    String Quintet No. 5 in D major             
Sarah Kapustin, violin; Diana Cohen, violin; Mark Holloway, viola; Sebastian Krunnies, viola; David Soyer, cello    Marlboro     80001

15:37:00    00:09:32    Herbert Howells    Paradise Rondel        
Richard Hickox    London Symphony Orchestra    Chandos     9410

15:48:00    00:08:01    Oskar Nedbal    The Winegrower's Bride: Overture        
Douglas Bostock    Carlsbad Symphony    Classico     192

 

16:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:03:00    00:14:18    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Variations on a Theme by Gluck            
András Schiff, piano    Decca     421369

16:20:00    00:10:02    Franz Liszt    Hungarian Rhapsody No. 4 for Orchestra        
Iván Fischer    Budapest Festival Orchestra    DeutGram     4779525

16:32:00    00:12:00    Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach    String Symphony in A major         
Rebecca Miller    Orch of Age of Enlightenment    Signum     395

16:45:00    00:07:04    Johann Sebastian Bach    Concerto after Vivaldi in F            
Cyprien Katsaris, piano    Sony     66272

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: The Leitmotif - The famous 2 notes that meant Jaws was near, Darth Vader's Imperial March. We'll explore the use of character themes, or leitmotifs, in film music
 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: “Playing With Words” - Some dazzling lyrics by the great Ira Gershwin and his equally brilliant boyhood chum Yip Harburg, with performers including Judy Garland, Bobby Short and Groucho Marx
 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00    00:15:16    Michael Haydn    Symphony No. 41 in F major         
Matthias Bamert    London Mozart Players    Chandos     9352

19:19:00    00:36:04    Robert Schumann    Symphony No.  2 in C major  Op 61        
Kenneth Woods    Orchestra of the Swan    Avie     2231

19:58:00    00:01:20    Peter Tchaikovsky    The Seasons: July Op 37            
Lang Lang, piano    Sony     511758

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; William Preucil, violin;  Mark Kosower, cello; Miami – Adrienne Arsht Center

Sergei Prokofiev: Divertimento for Orchestra

Johannes Brahms: Concerto for Violin and Cello in a “Double”

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony  No. 3 in c

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Some items from Steven Wright including “Hitchhiking,” “Cross Country,” and “Ice”… An assortment of Myron Cohen yarns… Stuart McLean tells about the “Grocery Cart”… Richard Howland-Bolton describes the “Invasion of Squirrels… This Week in the Media
 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00    00:06:14    Felix Mendelssohn    Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 49            
Emanuel Ax, piano; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello    Sony     52192

23:08:00    00:08:48    Camille Saint-Saëns    Andantino from Violin Concerto No. 3 Op 61    
Philharmonia Orchestra    Antonio Pappano    Maxim Vengerov, violin    EMI     57593

23:19:00    00:06:35    George I. Gurdjieff    Night Procession            
Anja Lechner, cello; François Couturier, piano    ECM     2367

23:25:00    00:04:49    John Ireland    A Downland Suite: Minuet        
William Boughton    English String Orchestra    Nimbus     7020

23:30:00    00:06:15    Heitor Villa-Lobos    Bachianas Brasileiras No.  5: Aria    
Dresden State Orchestra    Fabio Luisi    Elina Garanca, mezzo    DeutGram     4795448

23:56:00    00:03:16    Aram Khachaturian    Masquerade: Nocturne    
Royal Philharmonic    Barry Wordsworth    Janine Jansen, violin    Decca     475011

23:58:00    00:01:39    Frédéric Chopin    Prelude No. 4 in E minor  Op 28            
Daniil Trifonov, piano    DeutGram     4791728
 