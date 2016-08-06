© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 08-06-2016

Published August 6, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00    00:33:34    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor     
Kremerata Baltica    Evgeny Kissin    Evgeny Kissin, piano    EMI     26645

00:38:00    00:41:57    Wilhelm Stenhammar    Symphony No.  2 in G minor  Op 34        
Neeme Järvi    Gothenburg Symphony    DeutGram     445857

01:22:00    00:43:41    Felix Mendelssohn    A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental Music    
Boston Symphony Orchestra    Seiji Ozawa    Judi Dench, narrator; Kathleen Battle, soprano; Frederica von Stade, mezzo; Tanglewood Festival Chorus    DeutGram     439897

02:08:00    00:34:44    Richard Strauss    Sonatina No. 1 for 16 Winds in F major             
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra    DeutGram     445849

02:45:00    00:25:49    Johann Friedrich Fasch    Suite for Winds & Strings in A minor             
Tempesta di Mare    Chandos     783

03:13:00    00:36:09    Peter Tchaikovsky    Piano Concerto No.  1 in B flat minor  Op 23    
Vienna Symphony    Herbert von Karajan    Sviatoslav Richter, piano    DeutGram     4793449

03:51:00    00:35:09    Louise Farrenc    Symphony No.  1 in C minor  Op 32        
Johannes Goritzki    NDR Radio Philharmonic    CPO     999603

04:28:00    00:26:12    Manuel Ponce    Concierto del sur    
Philharmonic Orch of Americas    Alondra de la Parra    Pablo Sáinz Villegas, guitar    Sony     75555

04:56:00    00:24:21    Edvard Grieg    Old Norwegian Romance with Variations Op 51        
Petri Sakari    Iceland Symphony    Chandos     9028

05:22:00    00:18:12    Sir William Walton    The Wise Virgins: Suite        
David Lloyd-Jones    English Northern Philharmonia    Naxos     555868

05:42:00    00:04:45    Frank Bridge    Norse Legend        
Richard Hickox    BBC National Orch of Wales    Chandos     10012

05:50:00    00:09:00    Antonio Vivaldi    Violin Concerto in E flat Op 8    
Chamber Orchestra of Europe        Daniel Hope, violin    DeutGram     4777463

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez 

This week on Concierto conductor Gustavo Dudamel leads the Simón Bolivar Youth Orchestra in high-energy selections by Shostakovich, Arturo Márquez, and Leonard Bernstein.
Esta semana en Concierto el director Gustavo Dudamel dirige la Orquesta Juvenil Simón Bolívar en selecciones conmovedores por Shostakovich, Arturo Márquez, y Leonard Bernstein.  

06:16:00    00:05:50    Dmitri Shostakovich    Festive Overture Op 96        
Gustavo Dudamel    Simón Bolívar Symphony    DeutGram     13458

06:21:00    00:04:45    Arturo Márquez    Conga del Fuego        
Gustavo Dudamel    Simón Bolívar Symphony    DeutGram     13458

06:26:00    00:02:23    Leonard Bernstein    West Side Story: Mambo        
Gustavo Dudamel    Simón Bolívar Symphony    DeutGram     4795448

06:42:00    00:16:06    Ferdinando Carulli    Guitar Concerto No. 1 in A major  Op 8    
Academy St. Martin in Fields    Iona Brown    Pepe Romero, guitar    Philips     426263

07:17:00    00:16:48    Gabriel Fauré    Pelléas et Mélisande Suite Op 80        
Sir Andrew Davis    New Philharmonia Orchestra    Sony     62644

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child 

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Prussian Sonata No. 5: Movement 2 Jon Mendle, archguitar  

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G, "Eine Kleine Nachtmusik": 1. Allegro Seattle Marimba Quartet In Studio at KING FM, Seattle, WA 

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Alex Strong from Bloomington, IN  

Piano Puzzler Payoff: Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Conversation between Beauty and the Beast Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra; Dmitri Kitayenko, conductor    

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Flute Concerto in D Minor, H. 484.1, Wq 22 Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Geoff Nuttall, violin; Owen Dalby, violin; Benjamin Beilman, violin; Livia Sohn, violin; Daniel Phillips, viola; Christopher Costanza, cello; Anthony Manzo, double bass, Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord Bank of America's Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC  

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND 

Erik Satie: Three Pieces in the Form of a Pear: Movements 1-5 & 7 Anna Petrova, piano; Josu de Solaun, piano Virginia Arts Festival Chamber Music Series, Miller Studio, Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, Virginia Beach, VA 

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Keyboard Concerto in B minor, Wq 30 Robert Levin, harpsichord; Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra; Nicholas McGegan, conductor First Congregational Church, Berkeley, CA 

Perucho Figueredo and Andres Segovia: La Bayamesa Francis Scott Key: Star-Spangled Banner Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Teatro Nacional de Cuba, Havana, Cuba  

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00    00:02:50    Johann Sebastian Bach    Allegro from Flute Sonata No. 6            
Joshua Smith, flute; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord; Ann Marie Morgan, cello    Delos     3408

10:06:00    00:02:46    Sergei Prokofiev    Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Kijé's Wedding Op 60        
Paavo Järvi    Cincinnati Symphony    Telarc     80683

10:09:00    00:04:21    Sergei Prokofiev    Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Romance Op 60        
Paavo Järvi    Cincinnati Symphony    Telarc     80683

10:16:00    00:04:57    Modest Mussorgsky    Solemn March 'The Capture of Kars'        
Jukka-Pekka Saraste    Toronto Symphony Orchestra    Finlandia     14911

10:22:00    00:12:55    Gary Schocker    Hypnotized            
Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Jason Vieaux, guitar    Azica     71297

10:27:00    00:03:54    Nicola Conforto    La festa cinese: Overture        
Pablo Heras-Casado    Concerto Cologne    Archiv     4792050

10:43:00    00:07:49    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Adagio from Clarinet Concerto    
Seattle Symphony    Gerard Schwarz    Jon Manasse, clarinet    Harm Mundi     907516

10:43:00    00:03:49    Felix Mendelssohn    Canzonetta from String Quartet No. 1 Op 12            
Juilliard String Quartet    Sony     60579

10:52:00    00:04:23    John Williams    Star Wars: Princess Leia's Theme        
Franz Welser-Möst    Vienna Philharmonic    DeutGram     4763793

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 13, 2015 –This week’s From the Top features students studying at one of America’s most famous training programs for young musicians—the Interlochen Arts Academy—in rural Michigan. We meet the winners of the Academy’s concerto competition, and the mighty Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra performs a world premiere inspired by the story of The Three Musketeers

The Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra performs Die Moldau from Má vlast by Bedrich Smetana (1824–1884), conducted by Dr. Carolyn Watson.

Note: The IAA Orchestra includes two recipients of the Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award. They are 18-year-old cellist Aliya Ultan from Brooklyn, New York, and 17-year-old trombonist Christopher Colby from Austin, Texas.

17-year-old flutist Kennedy Wallace (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Dallas, Texas, performs the fourth movement, Allegro con moto, from Sonata for Flute and Piano, Op. 14, by Robert Muczynski (1929–2010), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old clarinetist Sara Han from Seoul, South Korea, performs Introduction, Theme, and Variations by Gioacchino Rossini (1792–1868), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old pianist J.T. Hassell from Amarillo, Texas, performs the third movement, Allegro vivace, from Piano Concerto No. 3 in E major, Sz. 119, by Béla Bartók (1881–1945), with the Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra.

A Michael Thurber composition, The Three Musketeers: A play for instruments, is performed by the Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra, featuring violinist Charles Yang, pianist Kris Bowers, clarinetist Mark Dover, and bassist Michael Thurber

12:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: An Opera Debut for Britten and Bernstein; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Life of Johann Strauss, Jr.

12:09:00    00:05:03    Johann Strauss Jr    Spanish March Op 433        
Franz Welser-Möst    Vienna Philharmonic    Decca     4782601

12:16:00    00:15:23    Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry    Lady Radnor's Suite        
William Boughton    English String Orchestra    Nimbus     5068

12:34:00    00:13:31    Sir Henry Wood    Fantasia on British Sea Songs        
Howard Griffiths    Brandenburg State Orchestra    Klanglogo     1506

12:50:00    00:09:32    Peter Tchaikovsky    Swan Lake: Black Swan Pas de deux        
Valéry Gergiev    Mariinsky Theater Orchestra    Decca     10104

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00    01:09:36    Richard Wagner    The Ring without Words        
Lorin Maazel    Berlin Philharmonic    Telarc     80154

14:13 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:13:00    00:11:48    Felix Mendelssohn    A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture Op 21        
Seiji Ozawa    Boston Symphony Orchestra    DeutGram     439897

14:28:00    00:07:32    Giacomo Puccini    Madama Butterfly: Act 2 Intermezzo        
Kent Nagano    Lyon Opera Orchestra    Erato     17071

14:39:00    00:13:59    Sergei Prokofiev    Symphony No.  1 in D major  Op 25            
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra    DeutGram     423624

14:55:00    00:04:22    Modest Mussorgsky    Khovanshchina: Act 4 Entr'acte        
Oliver Knussen    Cleveland Orchestra    DeutGram     2123

15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: An Opera Debut for Britten and Bernstein 

15:04:00    00:31:11    Jean-Philippe Rameau    Dardanus: Suite        
Nicholas McGegan    Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra    Conifer     51313

15:38:00    00:14:24    Benjamin Britten    Matinées musicales Op 24        
Okko Kamu    Helsingborg Symphony    Ondine     825

15:54:00    00:05:09    Enrique Granados    Spanish Dance No.  5 in E minor  Op 5            
Milos Karadaglic, guitar    DeutGram     15579

16:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:01:00    00:14:44    Antonín Dvorák    Overture 'In Nature's Realm' Op 91        
Jun Märkl    Indianapolis Symphony    Telarc     32927

16:18:00    00:16:29    Alec Wilder    Carl Sandberg Suite        
Richard Auldon Clark    Manhattan Chamber Orchestra    Newport     85570

16:39:00    00:10:35    Antonio Vivaldi    Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto in G minor  Op 8    
Apollo's Fire    Jeannette Sorrell    Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord    Eclectra     2059

16:52:00    00:06:58    Antonín Dvorák    Slavonic Dance No.  4 in F major  Op 46        
Christoph von Dohnányi    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     430171

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: The Man Behind the Mask - We'll hear music from movies about masked men, including Phantom of the Opera, The Lone Ranger, Spiderman and V For Vendetta

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Isn’t That Ironic? -   Songs that mean something quite different from what they seem to be saying, from “Cabaret” to “Always True to You in My Fashion”

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00    00:19:30    Jules Massenet    Le Cid: Ballet Suite        
Richard Bonynge    National Philharmonic    Decca     4785437

19:23:00    00:28:34    Felix Mendelssohn    A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental        
Riccardo Chailly    Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra    Decca     4810778

19:39:00    00:20:29    Heitor Villa-Lobos    Bachianas Brasileiras No.  4        
Kenneth Schermerhorn    Nashville Symphony    Naxos     557460

19:55:00    00:04:05    Michael Torke    Iphigenia: The Transformation of        
Richard Owen    Camerata New York    Ecstatic     92261

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad / Cleveland International Piano Competition - Concerto Final Session No. 2, live from Severance Hall – The Cleveland Orchestra/Bramwell Tovey

20:06:00    00:29:49    Sergei Prokofiev    Piano Concerto No.  3 in C major  Op 26    

20:58:00    00:34:15    Peter Tchaikovsky    Piano Concerto No.  1 in B flat minor  Op 23    

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - - An all-LP show including Alan Bennett’s “The Telegram” and “Hands off Bageera”… John Cleese and “Top of the Form,” and Peter Cook as E.L. Wisty…  Mark Levey talks about “Dishonorable Discharge”… This Week in the Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:00:00    00:07:06    Samuel Barber    Andante from Cello Concerto Op 22    
St. Louis Symphony    Leonard Slatkin    Steven Isserlis, cello    RCA     68283

23:07:00    00:03:07    Traditional    The Meeting of the Waters    
Irish Chamber Orchestra    Mitch Farber    John O'Conor, piano    WSchatz     14

23:10:00    00:07:36    Poul Schierbeck    Prelude for Strings Op 43        
Ole Schmidt    Odense Symphony    DaCapo     226047

23:17:00    00:03:04    Armas Järnefelt    Berceuse    
Swedish Radio Symphony    Esa-Pekka Salonen    Mats Zetterqvist, violin; Mats Rondin, cello    Sony     46668

23:20:00    00:05:05    Henryk Wieniawski    Romance from Violin Concerto No. 2 Op 22    
London Symphony Orchestra    Lawrence Foster    Gil Shaham, violin    DeutGram     431815

23:25:00    00:05:10    Frederick Delius    Irmelin Prelude        
Sir Charles Mackerras    Welsh National Opera Orchestra    Argo     433704

23:31:00    00:05:12    Emil Darzins    Valse mélancolique        
Neeme Järvi    Detroit Symphony    Chandos     9227

23:36:00    00:07:38    Franz Schubert    Rosamunde: Entr'acte No.  3 in B flat major         
Karl Münchinger    Vienna Philharmonic    Decca     4785437

23:43:00    00:07:15    Ludwig van Beethoven    Romance No. 1 in G major  Op 40    
Royal Philharmonic    Sir Eugene Goossens    David Oistrakh, violin    DeutGram     4793449

23:51:00    00:07:04    Felix Mendelssohn    Andante from Violin Concerto Op 64    
Göttingen Symphony Orchestra    Christoph-Mathias Mueller    Rachel Barton Pine, violin    Cedille     144