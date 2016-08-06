Program Guide 08-06-2016

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:33:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor

Kremerata Baltica Evgeny Kissin Evgeny Kissin, piano EMI 26645

00:38:00 00:41:57 Wilhelm Stenhammar Symphony No. 2 in G minor Op 34

Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 445857

01:22:00 00:43:41 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental Music

Boston Symphony Orchestra Seiji Ozawa Judi Dench, narrator; Kathleen Battle, soprano; Frederica von Stade, mezzo; Tanglewood Festival Chorus DeutGram 439897

02:08:00 00:34:44 Richard Strauss Sonatina No. 1 for 16 Winds in F major

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 445849

02:45:00 00:25:49 Johann Friedrich Fasch Suite for Winds & Strings in A minor

Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783

03:13:00 00:36:09 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1 in B flat minor Op 23

Vienna Symphony Herbert von Karajan Sviatoslav Richter, piano DeutGram 4793449

03:51:00 00:35:09 Louise Farrenc Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 32

Johannes Goritzki NDR Radio Philharmonic CPO 999603

04:28:00 00:26:12 Manuel Ponce Concierto del sur

Philharmonic Orch of Americas Alondra de la Parra Pablo Sáinz Villegas, guitar Sony 75555

04:56:00 00:24:21 Edvard Grieg Old Norwegian Romance with Variations Op 51

Petri Sakari Iceland Symphony Chandos 9028

05:22:00 00:18:12 Sir William Walton The Wise Virgins: Suite

David Lloyd-Jones English Northern Philharmonia Naxos 555868

05:42:00 00:04:45 Frank Bridge Norse Legend

Richard Hickox BBC National Orch of Wales Chandos 10012

05:50:00 00:09:00 Antonio Vivaldi Violin Concerto in E flat Op 8

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 4777463

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez

This week on Concierto conductor Gustavo Dudamel leads the Simón Bolivar Youth Orchestra in high-energy selections by Shostakovich, Arturo Márquez, and Leonard Bernstein.

Esta semana en Concierto el director Gustavo Dudamel dirige la Orquesta Juvenil Simón Bolívar en selecciones conmovedores por Shostakovich, Arturo Márquez, y Leonard Bernstein.

06:16:00 00:05:50 Dmitri Shostakovich Festive Overture Op 96

Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 13458

06:21:00 00:04:45 Arturo Márquez Conga del Fuego

Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 13458

06:26:00 00:02:23 Leonard Bernstein West Side Story: Mambo

Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 4795448

06:42:00 00:16:06 Ferdinando Carulli Guitar Concerto No. 1 in A major Op 8

Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Pepe Romero, guitar Philips 426263

07:17:00 00:16:48 Gabriel Fauré Pelléas et Mélisande Suite Op 80

Sir Andrew Davis New Philharmonia Orchestra Sony 62644

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Prussian Sonata No. 5: Movement 2 Jon Mendle, archguitar

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G, "Eine Kleine Nachtmusik": 1. Allegro Seattle Marimba Quartet In Studio at KING FM, Seattle, WA

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Alex Strong from Bloomington, IN

Piano Puzzler Payoff: Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Conversation between Beauty and the Beast Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra; Dmitri Kitayenko, conductor

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Flute Concerto in D Minor, H. 484.1, Wq 22 Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Geoff Nuttall, violin; Owen Dalby, violin; Benjamin Beilman, violin; Livia Sohn, violin; Daniel Phillips, viola; Christopher Costanza, cello; Anthony Manzo, double bass, Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord Bank of America's Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Erik Satie: Three Pieces in the Form of a Pear: Movements 1-5 & 7 Anna Petrova, piano; Josu de Solaun, piano Virginia Arts Festival Chamber Music Series, Miller Studio, Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, Virginia Beach, VA

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Keyboard Concerto in B minor, Wq 30 Robert Levin, harpsichord; Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra; Nicholas McGegan, conductor First Congregational Church, Berkeley, CA

Perucho Figueredo and Andres Segovia: La Bayamesa Francis Scott Key: Star-Spangled Banner Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Teatro Nacional de Cuba, Havana, Cuba

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:02:50 Johann Sebastian Bach Allegro from Flute Sonata No. 6

Joshua Smith, flute; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord; Ann Marie Morgan, cello Delos 3408

10:06:00 00:02:46 Sergei Prokofiev Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Kijé's Wedding Op 60

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80683

10:09:00 00:04:21 Sergei Prokofiev Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Romance Op 60

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80683

10:16:00 00:04:57 Modest Mussorgsky Solemn March 'The Capture of Kars'

Jukka-Pekka Saraste Toronto Symphony Orchestra Finlandia 14911

10:22:00 00:12:55 Gary Schocker Hypnotized

Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71297

10:27:00 00:03:54 Nicola Conforto La festa cinese: Overture

Pablo Heras-Casado Concerto Cologne Archiv 4792050

10:43:00 00:07:49 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Clarinet Concerto

Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Jon Manasse, clarinet Harm Mundi 907516

10:43:00 00:03:49 Felix Mendelssohn Canzonetta from String Quartet No. 1 Op 12

Juilliard String Quartet Sony 60579

10:52:00 00:04:23 John Williams Star Wars: Princess Leia's Theme

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4763793

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 13, 2015 –This week’s From the Top features students studying at one of America’s most famous training programs for young musicians—the Interlochen Arts Academy—in rural Michigan. We meet the winners of the Academy’s concerto competition, and the mighty Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra performs a world premiere inspired by the story of The Three Musketeers

The Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra performs Die Moldau from Má vlast by Bedrich Smetana (1824–1884), conducted by Dr. Carolyn Watson.

Note: The IAA Orchestra includes two recipients of the Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award. They are 18-year-old cellist Aliya Ultan from Brooklyn, New York, and 17-year-old trombonist Christopher Colby from Austin, Texas.

17-year-old flutist Kennedy Wallace (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Dallas, Texas, performs the fourth movement, Allegro con moto, from Sonata for Flute and Piano, Op. 14, by Robert Muczynski (1929–2010), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old clarinetist Sara Han from Seoul, South Korea, performs Introduction, Theme, and Variations by Gioacchino Rossini (1792–1868), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old pianist J.T. Hassell from Amarillo, Texas, performs the third movement, Allegro vivace, from Piano Concerto No. 3 in E major, Sz. 119, by Béla Bartók (1881–1945), with the Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra.

A Michael Thurber composition, The Three Musketeers: A play for instruments, is performed by the Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra, featuring violinist Charles Yang, pianist Kris Bowers, clarinetist Mark Dover, and bassist Michael Thurber

12:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: An Opera Debut for Britten and Bernstein; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Life of Johann Strauss, Jr.

12:09:00 00:05:03 Johann Strauss Jr Spanish March Op 433

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601

12:16:00 00:15:23 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Lady Radnor's Suite

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5068

12:34:00 00:13:31 Sir Henry Wood Fantasia on British Sea Songs

Howard Griffiths Brandenburg State Orchestra Klanglogo 1506

12:50:00 00:09:32 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Black Swan Pas de deux

Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Decca 10104

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 01:09:36 Richard Wagner The Ring without Words

Lorin Maazel Berlin Philharmonic Telarc 80154

14:13 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:13:00 00:11:48 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture Op 21

Seiji Ozawa Boston Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 439897

14:28:00 00:07:32 Giacomo Puccini Madama Butterfly: Act 2 Intermezzo

Kent Nagano Lyon Opera Orchestra Erato 17071

14:39:00 00:13:59 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 1 in D major Op 25

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423624

14:55:00 00:04:22 Modest Mussorgsky Khovanshchina: Act 4 Entr'acte

Oliver Knussen Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2123

15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: An Opera Debut for Britten and Bernstein

15:04:00 00:31:11 Jean-Philippe Rameau Dardanus: Suite

Nicholas McGegan Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Conifer 51313

15:38:00 00:14:24 Benjamin Britten Matinées musicales Op 24

Okko Kamu Helsingborg Symphony Ondine 825

15:54:00 00:05:09 Enrique Granados Spanish Dance No. 5 in E minor Op 5

Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 15579

16:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:01:00 00:14:44 Antonín Dvorák Overture 'In Nature's Realm' Op 91

Jun Märkl Indianapolis Symphony Telarc 32927

16:18:00 00:16:29 Alec Wilder Carl Sandberg Suite

Richard Auldon Clark Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Newport 85570

16:39:00 00:10:35 Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto in G minor Op 8

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord Eclectra 2059

16:52:00 00:06:58 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 4 in F major Op 46

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430171

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: The Man Behind the Mask - We'll hear music from movies about masked men, including Phantom of the Opera, The Lone Ranger, Spiderman and V For Vendetta

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Isn’t That Ironic? - Songs that mean something quite different from what they seem to be saying, from “Cabaret” to “Always True to You in My Fashion”

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:19:30 Jules Massenet Le Cid: Ballet Suite

Richard Bonynge National Philharmonic Decca 4785437

19:23:00 00:28:34 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental

Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4810778

19:39:00 00:20:29 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4

Kenneth Schermerhorn Nashville Symphony Naxos 557460

19:55:00 00:04:05 Michael Torke Iphigenia: The Transformation of

Richard Owen Camerata New York Ecstatic 92261

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad / Cleveland International Piano Competition - Concerto Final Session No. 2, live from Severance Hall – The Cleveland Orchestra/Bramwell Tovey

20:06:00 00:29:49 Sergei Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 3 in C major Op 26

20:58:00 00:34:15 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1 in B flat minor Op 23

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - - An all-LP show including Alan Bennett’s “The Telegram” and “Hands off Bageera”… John Cleese and “Top of the Form,” and Peter Cook as E.L. Wisty… Mark Levey talks about “Dishonorable Discharge”… This Week in the Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:00:00 00:07:06 Samuel Barber Andante from Cello Concerto Op 22

St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin Steven Isserlis, cello RCA 68283

23:07:00 00:03:07 Traditional The Meeting of the Waters

Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber John O'Conor, piano WSchatz 14

23:10:00 00:07:36 Poul Schierbeck Prelude for Strings Op 43

Ole Schmidt Odense Symphony DaCapo 226047

23:17:00 00:03:04 Armas Järnefelt Berceuse

Swedish Radio Symphony Esa-Pekka Salonen Mats Zetterqvist, violin; Mats Rondin, cello Sony 46668

23:20:00 00:05:05 Henryk Wieniawski Romance from Violin Concerto No. 2 Op 22

London Symphony Orchestra Lawrence Foster Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 431815

23:25:00 00:05:10 Frederick Delius Irmelin Prelude

Sir Charles Mackerras Welsh National Opera Orchestra Argo 433704

23:31:00 00:05:12 Emil Darzins Valse mélancolique

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9227

23:36:00 00:07:38 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 in B flat major

Karl Münchinger Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437

23:43:00 00:07:15 Ludwig van Beethoven Romance No. 1 in G major Op 40

Royal Philharmonic Sir Eugene Goossens David Oistrakh, violin DeutGram 4793449

23:51:00 00:07:04 Felix Mendelssohn Andante from Violin Concerto Op 64

Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 144